Deutsche Bank Predicts Trump Economy Will More Than Double U.S. GDP Growth…

Yup,… Still Walking in A Winner Wonderland
Interesting to see Duetsche Bank attempting to quantify a new economic dimension. They also identify the construct of the two U.S. economies, Wall Street and Main Street, and present the following forward analysis:
[…] “This policy will be successful in moving the U.S. economy away from low-growth secular stagnation towards significantly more buoyant performance. We would not be taken by surprise by a doubling of the growth rate of real GDP in the U.S. over the next two years, nor by a further significant move up of equity valuations and a material further appreciation of the dollar.”
~ David Folkerts-Landau, Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank
Interestingly, heck, surprisingly, the Deutsche Bank analysis rebukes several years of global economic advocacy and theory. “This approach should produce a new order that will ultimately be more stable in the sense that ‘good fences make good neighbors,'” Folkers-Landau said.
The impact may not be felt immediately, but once the new agenda kicks in it will serve as a “game changer for the U.S. economy,” Folkerts-Landau added. In raw numbers, that would push 2017 growth to 2.4 percent and 2018 up to 3.6 percent.
[…] U.S. growth will bleed into the world economy, according to Deutsche, which pushed its 2017 global GDP forecast from 3 percent to 3.4 percent. (link)
Well, lookie there. A reinvigorated U.S. economy actually driving the total of all global GDP forecasts higher by 14% over previous forecasts (GDP 3.0 -vs- GDP 3.4). This admission by Deutsche Bank is rather startling.
If the talking points behind globalist economic theory were accurate, it would be impossible for a nationalist economy to impact global GDP in isolation.
According to “the globalists” like NYT Krugman, moving manufacturing from one country to another doesn’t increase production (value), it simply shifts its location. This DB projection is a tacit admission that rebukes much more than Obamanomics.
However, all of that said – these predictions are based on analysis of historic trends. As we have outlined, Trump’s economic nationalism has never been done before in the modern era. As such, quantifying growth is almost impossible unless you actually accept the full scope of possibility from President Trump’s economic magic wand….
…And when you do fully accept we are in uncharted territory, you also begin to realize the growth potential is well beyond 3.6%. Steve Forbes has previously said a reasonable outlook, only estimating U.S. GDP, may well be 7% or higher.
Oh my !
Well that is a most wonderful prediction. DJT is going to take us where we have never been before.
Exactly! Who’d a thought having a President that puts America first would be so good for the US and the world? Oh yeah, all +60 million of us Trump supporters that’s who! 😀
It is best when America leads with our unique genius and energy. When we lead, we lift the world. When we fail to lead, we all slump and falter.
I tell skeptics that MAGA is not a threat to anyone on the planet, but is a new age of shared aspiration and achievements.
This is going to be so much fun. God bless America, God bless Mr Trump, God bless this Treehouse.
TRUMP was not in the equation when planning the ruination of the USA.
By the grace of God, hTRUMP arrived Just in the Nick of Time.
God’s timing is perfect & He’s never late!
It’s too bad the libtards, nevertrumpers, media, Hollywood, academia and the rest of the commies will reap the benefits along with us.
Especially after they did everything in their power, and then some, to severely screw all of us over by undermining PE Trump every step of the way.
But the reward will be a bitter pill for them to swallow. For us it will be sweet ambrosia.
Another scathing review of Summers by M. Armstrong.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/larry-summers-who-admits-he-cannot-forecast-then-forecasts-about-trump
Ah! We the People have real power. Enough to severally hurt the Hollywood liberals in their pocketbook! Boycott them. Like Macy’s and JCP’s stocks that are in the toilet.
America: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Republic of the United States of America. Its eight-year mission: to explore strange new economic possibilities, to seek out new businesses and new jobs, to boldly prosper as no country has before.
Your 8 year mission is to boldly go where no President has ever gone before. To seek out new job opportunities, to put everyone back to work and to build a massive wall….
This is StarTrump!! I honestly feel he will do more then we can even dream of. He will accomplish a lot.
I believe Trump is greatly anointed and this nation is going to experience amazing Grace. It is time to reach for the stars. MAGA!
Yes it is StarTrump. There are so many more things he is going to do. Imagine the inner cities being safe again. Our veterans properly cared for. Sustainable social security benefits. I said it before, but it’s worth repeating, Donald Trump is going to be the greatest President the United States of America has ever had, in fact, since we all know it on CTH, I’ll go one step further and say that the world has ever had. Because, when the United States is strong, vibrant and eventually very wealthy it’s going to benefit the entire world.
The thought of it literally brings tears to one’s eyes, doesnt it?
And rebuke Planet Krugman.
Trump is a combination of Captain Kirk, and Captain Picard.
Wow, I never thought of that before; that is awesome.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The analysis doesn’t surprise me but the source?!?!? Didn’t see that coming in a million years! #MoreWinning😀
I was shocked to see this lead for a while this morning on CNBC.com. That is a NeverTrump site if ever there was one.
Not surprisingly, FBN covered this story.
Guess that old adage is true, “a broken watch is right twice a day.”😉
I heard rumor that Deutche Bank was bailed out by Saudi Arabia and Soros in return for Merkel accepting these “refugees”. Have been looking the the post I read…does anyone here know if there is any truth to that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
No proof here, but I totally believe it.
Deutsch Bank better hope so for its sake.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
sometimes prophecy is self-fulfilling. I think its great that they “puy it out there…”, gives some folks something to chew on.
It seems to me that PE Trump just speaks things then they happen
That is what the Christian prophecies on Trump say.
Keep praying people … 12-days and counting until Trump and Pence take the oath of office !!
HOLY TOLEDO! “If you are going to THINK, THINK BIG”/Trump
Against The Tyranny Of The So-Called Experts/
by Tyler Durden
Jan 9, 2017 7:30 PM
Submitted by Kurt Schlichter via Townhall.com,/
“America’s elite – that collection of puffed up mediocrities who until recently held the undisputed command of the heights of our politics and culture – is in crisis. Its unbroken track record of failure has finally stirred the rest of America from its coma. The normals are now hella woke, and the elitists are being hella rejected. Unused to accountability, the elite is in a tizzy over the way people are not only blaming it for its myriad failures but are taking concrete steps to restrict its power. It’s not just electing Donald Trump. It’s ignoring the media, ignoring Hollywood stars, and ignoring the cabal of “experts” who presume to tell us how to live.”
And it’s about time./
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-09/against-tyranny-so-called-experts
America/ the ‘ELITE PUFFED UP MEDIOCRITIES’
‘STIRRED AMERICA FROM ITS COMA’/
THANK GOD/ THANK TRUMP/ In for the ride of our lives/
Title incorrectly says that Deutsche predicts a doubling of GDP under Trump (which would be from $18 trillion to $36 trillion), which no one predicts. Deutsche instead predicts a doubling of GDP-growth-rate, something else entirely (a shift from 2% each year to 4% each year).
“According to “the globalists” like NYT Krugman, moving manufacturing from one country to another doesn’t increase production (value), it simply shifts its location.”
Even if Krugman is accurate on the scale of “all economic activity on planet Earth”, it matters rather a lot to the actual people on the surface of this planet as to where that production is located. If 0% of the production was in the US and Europe and China, while 20% of the production was in each of Egypt and Brazil and Thailand … then the US and Europe and China would all be basket cases, and Egypt and Brazil and Thailand would be planet-striding economic superpowers. Even if the “total planetary production” was completely unchanged.
Trump, in speaking at debates and rallies would often refer to “GDP” where he clearly meant “GDP growth”
Incidentally the title is correct on this page. Maybe not on the main page.
Krugman wouldn’t know innovation if it fell on him. A stable world of proud nations will lead to healthy competition for developing new products and improving manufacturing methods for those both old and new. If global manipulations and government gets out of the way, we’ll be surprised how much pent up interest exists focusing on some of the science now on the drawing boards and ready to be put to use.
DJT’s election is just the thwack on the side of the head necessary to unleash this dynamics. The daily parade of expertise riding up the elevator at the Trump Tower celebrates the potential of this movement.
Now if we could just get rid of the media and Hollywoood drama queens so there is room for the real message of 2017…MAGA.
I bet Larry “The Elite” Summers is having a sploody head moment right after this was announced.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just had to repost this from Mark’s and my chuckling about Larry’s implosion this weekend:
Maria Bartiromo’s stuck it right to him!
He is a dud. A no-nothing expert dud. Will look forward to his “sploody” moment.
Right up thread, Grace! It’s amusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and Krugman just threw up in his mouth…
If you take Forbes 7 and this 3.4 mix in the deflationary impact of retiring boomers you get about 4-4.5% gdp growth. Combine this with the other changes and we have a real shot at avoiding the collapse set up by the last 12 years of insanity. The key lies in the millenials get them out of student loan debt (or earning enough that it doesn’t matter) and consumption growth can renew.
Make them an offer they can’t refuse:
Keep the immigrants and their perks – and keep your student loan debt
or
Get ’em outta here – and make a deal on student loan debt.
Think of the added scholarship opportunities for American citizen students that now go to illegal aliens. Think of being the hero on the scholastic block because you actually follow the laws of our country.
…and weddings and families and repopulation, etc
‘good fences make good neighbors,’ I’ve been waiting since Trump announced his candidacy for someone to say that – Love it!
Robert Frost was pretty good with a turn of phrase.
“Winner Wonderland” Dang SD & team, how do you keep hitting it out of the park: catchy sayings, awesome pics, videos, enlightenment. Dang this place is AWESOME in its’ AWESOMENESS!! Thanks for the fun!
Twitter users please retweet this…
Never, ever let these chumps forget their words.
These are the people you do not want to take stock/investing/economic advice from.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A strong America does raise up the poor world-wide. I was outraged when we flew in Ebola patients. Not that I didn’t want them to get care… but to stop a disease you must put the lid on the petri dish. Our government betrayed us yet again.
I can’t fathom. the change one man has had on the world in 18 months, and more recently the last two months. We are truly living in a once in a lifetime phenomenon. Pray for Trump and all America.
Quote: “According to “the globalists” like NYT Krugman, moving manufacturing from one country to another doesn’t increase production (value), it simply shifts its location.” This is a mother straw man argument. That is not the only thing that Trump is doing. More fake news!
Krugman is a moron.
Trump is removing regulation, lowering taxes, and thereby expanding energy output amongst other things. Naturally, these moves outwardly expand the production possibilities through the expansion of available inputs.
Obama and his loony tune policies combined with looney tune world cohorts have had their boots on economic growth in favor of insane environmental and climate change policies.
Excessive taxes mis-allocate valuable production possibilities. The same is true with causing energy shortages and higher prices.
Just wait until Trump builds supporting electrical and other important infrastructure.
Foreign investment in the US economy is already beginning, and when US companies bring back investment-BOOM. We are going to roar.
The US economy is so large that it has enormous impact on the world economy. Countries are going to be fighting to get here.
The above points are only scratching the surface. Wait until Trump begins to rebuild our cities and brings jobs to them. We will have an awesome labor force. People in the rust belt are DYING for opportunity in manufacturing.
We need to manufacture again.
Winning! And we are just getting started!
Working under fear and oppression is NOT the same as working freely using one’s God-given talents.
While other countries may exist where people are free to create, none are as large and contain the sizable workforce as the US.
Krugman, maybe you can get a job as a janitor. It would do you some good.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Trump is already setting the “spirits” of capitalism loose on a world that has been tied up in a socialist knot for fifty years. BREXIT was the Brits cutting the knot with the socialist EU, opting for free trade without hand cuffs.
Hold on for an economic boom like WWII. The trick will be to keep inflation in check. The Trillions in debt hangs over the US like the sword of Damocles as do the interest payments on it.
The US government has to stop reckless spending, eliminate the vast welfare programs set up by the socialists and get the illegals out. No doubt there will be pain for the welfare receipients, but with a booming economy there will be jobs and they can work for a living like the rest of us have.
Wouldn’t a WWII like breakout be great!
Minus the war, of course.
Awesome post and Krugman is a moron. No doubt about that. We are making MAGA!
Eat your heart out Krugman!
Capitalism trumps politics every time, because one makes money; and the other takes it.
When Trump got very detailed with Tax numbers, with regulations cuts, I ran a set of numbers with growth of $40,000/yr. jobs as the mean. It gave the US 8% GDP. It might take 5-6 years, but the dynamics of the tax policy, the repatriation of 2 Trillion dollars, the cut of cheap labor by eliminating 10 million illegals across the nation, the infrastructure project set at $500 Billion (half of the intended $1 Trillion), and credit going from Wall Street to Main Street via new local and regional banking the growth is explosive.
Job creation in construction of housing alone will add 3% GDP.
The return of jobs at higher levels, $60,000+ would certainly assure prosperity for fifteen years.
These income numbers existed in the 80’s. It is reasonable to think if Trump creates 25,000,000 jobs, at least one-third would be $80,000-100,000. Those incomes are great stimulants for deeper and wider growth of service jobs. So the manufacturing and construction trades will create a secondary wave of growth and prosperity. GDP would have to hit 7-9% unless we got hit by a meteor.
Two terms of Trump would mean 50,000,000 jobs. 80% full time, and 75% of them long duration employment. The boom of rebuilding America will go on for 15-20 years if we stay out of stupid wars.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I really hope the twitterverse is tweeking 😉 (yep, meant the spelling) O-hasbeen saying “well you know O, President Trump says…..” Dont you know O-hasbeens ego and haughtiness would result in, yep, that door kicking video! He would be sooooo freakin’ irked at President Trump being called President Trump to him b4 Pres T is even sworn in !😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Deutsche Bank knows full well how it feels to be run into the ground and left for dead by the globalists.
http://www.spiegel.de/international/business/the-story-of-the-self-destruction-of-deutsche-bank-a-1118157.html
Christians, we have prayed and asked God for a man to lead us out of the globalist wilderness and due to God’s mercy and grace he sent us Donald J. Trump. Yes, take time to rejoice and celebrate.
But our work isn’t finished. Now we must pray for President Trump’s success and more importantly, we must pray for a spiritual renewal in our land. This means returning to the God honoring values that made us a blessed and successful nation in the first place. Be the salt and light that Christ sent his representatives out to be.
And pray always. If necessary, use words.
Message to David Folkerts-Landau, Chief Economist, Duetsche Bank. You guys keep the muslims, we as proud Americans will keep putting our people back to work.
Eyes wide open; my voting criteria was based on lifetime achievement. Having worked for a developer specializing in high-rise urban buildings, Trump was definitely on my radar. The tasks ]for erecting a high-rise include but not limited to:
1. Identify a good piece of property (city block)
2. Acquire for a reasonable price and arrange financing.
3. Acquire appropriate architectural plans for construction of a new building.
4 Have plans approved through the City Planning process and all state and federal regulations.
5. Upon approval, put the plan up for bid to a general contractor all per plans and specs.
Phases to include but not limited to:
1. Demolition and removal of existing structures.
2. Preparation of site as required.
3. Foundation
4. Building Envelope
5. Electrical & Plumbing
6. Interior Finishes.
7, Marketing and Tenant Management
COMPLETE THE PROJECTS ON TIME AND UNDER BUDGET CONSISTENTLY !!!
Only one candidate demonstrated the ability to replicate success time after time, resulting in billions of dollars of value. TRUMP! MAGA!!!
