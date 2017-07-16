Yet Again: About These Insufferable ABC/WaPo Media Polls….

CTH made a statement last year, and repeated again earlier this year: against the backdrop of mountains of evidence showcasing the absolute verifiable manipulative intention of media polling it provides no value to continually deconstruct their ideological efforts.
Seriously, any media outfit that does not present raw data, honest transparency, and accurate methodology should just be ignored. Accept the intents and purposes of the construct the same way you would accept the opinion punditry of the hosts presenting it.
Today’s Washington Post / ABC poll is no different. Actually it’s yet another prime example of a case study in creative narrative engineering and complete “gaslighting” to advance a political and ideological agenda. PERIOD.
Here’s the basis of their own methodology. That is – who they say they polled to generate what they’re selling:
Here’s the actual national party affiliation as reported by state election registrars and validated by independent confirmation of Gallup. As of June 2017:
Republicans 26%, Independents 42%, Democrats 30%. (verify here)
The process of oversampling the group that will give media pollsters the outcome desired is as old as the history of polling itself. [There’s buckets of examples below]
The reality is the larger leftist ideology is on it’s heels. President Donald Trump, together with his specifically skilled cabinet, are producing policies and outcomes that are fundamentally destroying hundreds of millions in self-serving wealth for lobbyists, multinational corporations and multinational banking interests.
The administrative state -represented by the UniParty in Washington DC- is losing. They need to be bolstered against the Trump deconstruction and common sense policy objectives that are supported by the majority of America. Corporate U.S. media are trying to provide that support. It is all so f**king corrupt, it’s sickening.
The professional lobbying community is fighting back with the MSM and all affiliates of advanced globalist ideology. They Trump opposition are thrashing viciously in every direction in their continual efforts to stop their own marginalization. They are desperate. President Trump represents an existential threat to decades of their constructs. Their motives are simply transparent.
Reminder – (Originally shared last year) – Amid the jaw-dropping revelations within the U.S. body politic in 2016, one of the most important was the American electorate discovering that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results.
With election 2016 behind us, and predicting “media opinion polls” once again being used in 2017 to create false narratives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed 2016 deception must not simply fade back into the shadows.
Never again should the American voter trust polling presented by corporate media. Everything about media polling is a financed and manufactured fraud.
THE MEDIA POLLSTERS DIDN’T GET IT WRONG – Their pollsters did not work from the wrong data set, or begin their analysis with the wrong assumptions. The media pollsters, consultants and professional political class did not work from incorrect baselines…..
…THEY LIE.
The professional media polling agents knew exactly what the truth was.
They lied and manipulated their data in a concerted effort to intentionally falsify reality.
There must be no doubt, EVER, in the mind of any political observer as to what took place within the expressed and broadcasted polling which fueled over two years of broadcast news, and drove massive anxiety amid the consuming audience – The media, all of the corporate media, intentionally lied.
They knew the truth. The same analytical tools available to us, and to those who were ridiculed for truth-telling, were available to them and many more. They did not get it wrong; they didn’t make mistakes. They chose to lie to the American electorate.
So lets name the most notorious liars so their names and organizations can forever be dispatched from the land where credibility is of value:
- Fox News, pollster Daron Shaw, Shaw Research and associates and the Wall Street Journal. Rupert Murdoch. – Example HERE
- NBC News, pollster Mark Murray, Hart Research and Associates. Example
- Monmouth University, pollster Patrick Murray. – Example HERE
- CBS News and New York Times writ large. – Example HERE
- ABC News and The Washington Post. – Example HERE
- CNN News Network and ORC Polling. – Example HERE
- Rasmussen and Reuters Polling Operations. – Example HERE
- Bloomberg Polling – Example HERE
These individuals along with every single corporate national media polling outlet, which in turn contributed to -and skewed- the larger aggregate of the Real Clear Politics average of polls, were complicit in their intent to deceive the American electorate in an ideological scheme to manipulate the psyche of the American voter…
…and yet they have the nerve now to broadcast endless hours of pearl-clutching opinion on a supposed, manufactured and false “Russian influence” over the same election. Think about that jaw-dropping hypocrisy for a moment.
There is not a single shred of credibility that should remain with any of the above mentioned polling entities or the corporate media outlets who espoused them.
They did not make mistakes; they did not operate from the wrong assumptions. These organizations, as part of the larger corporate objectives from those who fund their endeavors, lied.
Allowing them to say they made mistakes is only dooming the American voter to a continued cycle of battered electorate syndrome. These entities are our abusers. They have been gaslighting the American voter for years, and they have been able to remain unchecked because no-one ever called them to task before this year.
Throughout the last two years we, along with others, have identified and exposed this corrupt business endeavor while simultaneously being ridiculed and marginalized at each undertaking. There should be no quarter provided and no amount of forgiveness ever offered.
The entire construct of their operational business model is corrupt from top to bottom.
♦STEP #1 – A biased/ideological media pays biased/ideological pollsters for biased/ideological polling.
♦STEP #2 – The biased result is used for media stories and manufactured narratives.
It is all crap. This moment in election history should forever separate their influence from our national political discussion. PERIOD.
Lies.
All of it.
Intentionally so.
Break the cycle.
Never, ever, validate “corporate media polling” again. Ever.
One of the best lines I read here at the Treehouse during the Campaign: “they have to convince people to vote against their own best interest”.
So what if We used a D+ 12… Everyone hates Trump so we decided for you
The sycophant MSM
Thank you Sundance for the cold anger reminder. The nerve of these idiots, I laugh when I see their stupid polls, because I always add 10😃
I love to quote Sarah Palin in this regard: She says polls are only good for 2 things: strippers and long-distance skiers. 😂😂😂
Excellent!
Sundance, I hate to break it to you (sarc), but nearly a decade working for the–oh shame–corporate media(CBS, NBC, AP, UPI), absolutely proved to me that all of them were liars, and not only would I no longer work for them, but I would never even bother to watch their drivel again. I made this decision in the Spring of NINETEEN-SIXTY-NINE!!!
…AND IT WASN’T ANY BETTER BEFORE THAT EITHER!
I’m not sure there’s EVER been an honest media, anywhere, anywhen. Lying is much more profitable, so they lie.
Amen! Case in point, Walter Goflyakite: insufferable liberal with his pregnant pauses and baritone voice giving his viewers the acceptable trope (or tripe as the case may be.)
I repeatedly said last summer and fall that the polls are not built on reality anymore but on desires. That they will merge with reality slowly at first then more rapidly as we approach the election to near perfect the evening after the election, so they can cite their last prediction as how accurate they were in future elections. I was wrong. They did not approach reality in 2016 and we did not find out who won until the early morning of Nov. 9th.
However the Clinton team knew the truth. They canceled their multi-million dollar fireworks show 3 days before the election and evidently no one had the guts to tell Hillary.
LOL. Swamp Guardian poll to inspire their Useful Idiots who actually think to themselves ‘We’re Winning!!!’ Hard to believe they quote these things with a straight face.
Sundance, aren’t there any laws on the books that prohibit directly and knowingly manipulate data and news to misinform the public? Isn’t that why the Sarbanes-Oxley Law was enacted to protect investors from fraudulent financial reporting after the business world was rocked by the Enron and WorldCom scandals? Is it legal for our news agencies to blatantly lie and manipulate the public? I It seems the most powerful law we have right now is our ability to turn the T.V. off.
Ay Caramba -I need to stay away from typing today…too many goof ups (sorry).
We now know to a certainty where exorcised unclean spirits go.
I play rugby. You know, the proper mis-shaped ball game without the need for fanny pads and water filled anti brain injury devices….. and three hours for a one hour game.
and here for your delictation is a rugby song starring Yogi and Boo-boo.
enjoy 🙂
As we’ve learned the polls are bs and not representative of the public.
Landslide, thank you for making my day and I will have to copy Palin on this because it is sooo true! I studied statistics twice and since anyone can buy and pay for a poll to be twisted statistically to what they want, I stopped reading/listening to polls years ago because they are laughable and sooo biased. Thank goodness even many democrats and Independents such as I am, voted for Trump and awakening to the polls and fake news constantly thrown out there to see if it catches on. They are owned by globalists like Soros, many muslims and obviously some evil elite democrats. Too bad they still haven’t awakened to the fact that we are special in country and citizens unless other countries who seem to want socialism, communism and dictatorships. Sorry, but we want our Republic, freedom and rights and NO GOVERNMENT IN OUR LIVES. This latter we have to actually personally tell our supposed representatives what we want you there for is to represent and
not your pockets and supposed power, so we will limit terms to two 3 yrs. Max and no benefits/perks of any kind Sorry my computer has gone a little wonky on typing where I want it to but hopefully ok
The only thing most polls are good for is to reaffirm the bias of the entity that paid for any given poll. Hence the oversampling.
I will absolutely continue to do exactly what
Sundance says…
Because he calls it exactly like it is
God bless him!
This next comment is my wish, my hope, my prayer
In Nov. 2018
62 Senators backing Trump
300 House of Representatives backing Trump
MAGA ON STEROIDS!
Destruction of the libitards begins in earnest.
