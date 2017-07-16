Yet Again: About These Insufferable ABC/WaPo Media Polls….

CTH made a statement last year, and repeated again earlier this year: against the backdrop of mountains of evidence showcasing the absolute verifiable manipulative intention of media polling it provides no value to continually deconstruct their ideological efforts.

Seriously, any media outfit that does not present raw data, honest transparency, and accurate methodology should just be ignored. Accept the intents and purposes of the construct the same way you would accept the opinion punditry of the hosts presenting it.

Today’s Washington Post / ABC poll is no different. Actually it’s yet another prime example of a case study in creative narrative engineering and complete “gaslighting” to advance a political and ideological agenda. PERIOD.

Here’s the basis of their own methodology. That is – who they say they polled to generate what they’re selling:

Here’s the actual national party affiliation as reported by state election registrars and validated by independent confirmation of Gallup. As of June 2017:

Republicans 26%, Independents 42%, Democrats 30%. (verify here)

The process of oversampling the group that will give media pollsters the outcome desired is as old as the history of polling itself. [There’s buckets of examples below]

The reality is the larger leftist ideology is on it’s heels. President Donald Trump, together with his specifically skilled cabinet, are producing policies and outcomes that are fundamentally destroying hundreds of millions in self-serving wealth for lobbyists, multinational corporations and multinational banking interests.

The administrative state -represented by the UniParty in Washington DC- is losing. They need to be bolstered against the Trump deconstruction and common sense policy objectives that are supported by the majority of America. Corporate U.S. media are trying to provide that support. It is all so f**king corrupt, it’s sickening.

The professional lobbying community is fighting back with the MSM and all affiliates of advanced globalist ideology. They Trump opposition are thrashing viciously in every direction in their continual efforts to stop their own marginalization. They are desperate. President Trump represents an existential threat to decades of their constructs. Their motives are simply transparent.

Reminder – (Originally shared last year) – Amid the jaw-dropping revelations within the U.S. body politic in 2016, one of the most important was the American electorate discovering that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results.

With election 2016 behind us, and predicting “media opinion polls” once again being used in 2017 to create false narratives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed 2016 deception must not simply fade back into the shadows.

Never again should the American voter trust polling presented by corporate media. Everything about media polling is a financed and manufactured fraud.

THE MEDIA POLLSTERS DIDN’T GET IT WRONG – Their pollsters did not work from the wrong data set, or begin their analysis with the wrong assumptions. The media pollsters, consultants and professional political class did not work from incorrect baselines…..

…THEY LIE .

The professional media polling agents knew exactly what the truth was.

They lied and manipulated their data in a concerted effort to intentionally falsify reality.

There must be no doubt, EVER, in the mind of any political observer as to what took place within the expressed and broadcasted polling which fueled over two years of broadcast news, and drove massive anxiety amid the consuming audience – The media, all of the corporate media, intentionally lied.

They knew the truth. The same analytical tools available to us, and to those who were ridiculed for truth-telling, were available to them and many more. They did not get it wrong; they didn’t make mistakes. They chose to lie to the American electorate.

So lets name the most notorious liars so their names and organizations can forever be dispatched from the land where credibility is of value:

These individuals along with every single corporate national media polling outlet, which in turn contributed to -and skewed- the larger aggregate of the Real Clear Politics average of polls, were complicit in their intent to deceive the American electorate in an ideological scheme to manipulate the psyche of the American voter…

…and yet they have the nerve now to broadcast endless hours of pearl-clutching opinion on a supposed, manufactured and false “Russian influence” over the same election. Think about that jaw-dropping hypocrisy for a moment.

There is not a single shred of credibility that should remain with any of the above mentioned polling entities or the corporate media outlets who espoused them.

They did not make mistakes; they did not operate from the wrong assumptions. These organizations, as part of the larger corporate objectives from those who fund their endeavors, lied.

Allowing them to say they made mistakes is only dooming the American voter to a continued cycle of battered electorate syndrome. These entities are our abusers. They have been gaslighting the American voter for years, and they have been able to remain unchecked because no-one ever called them to task before this year.

Throughout the last two years we, along with others, have identified and exposed this corrupt business endeavor while simultaneously being ridiculed and marginalized at each undertaking. There should be no quarter provided and no amount of forgiveness ever offered.

The entire construct of their operational business model is corrupt from top to bottom.

♦STEP #1 – A biased/ideological media pays biased/ideological pollsters for biased/ideological polling.

♦STEP #2 – The biased result is used for media stories and manufactured narratives.

It is all crap. This moment in election history should forever separate their influence from our national political discussion. PERIOD.

Lies.

All of it.

Intentionally so.

Break the cycle.

Never, ever, validate “corporate media polling” again. Ever.

.

