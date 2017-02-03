Um, Yeah,.. About Those Latest Media Polls…

A Reminder…
Amid the jaw-dropping revelations within the U.S. body politic in 2016, one of the most important was the American electorate discovering that Media Polling is just as brutally biased as the media entities who present the polling results.
With election 2016 behind us, and predicting “media opinion polls” once again being used in 2017 to create false narratives, the truth behind the intentionally constructed 2016 deception must not simply fade back into the shadows.
Never again should the American voter trust polling presented by corporate media. Everything about media polling is a financed and manufactured fraud.
For many people the November 8th, 2016 election was the culmination of many years of difficult effort. This intensely challenging endeavor to awaken a nation and expose the media deception surrounding us was begun by ordinary Americans long before Donald Trump announced his candidacy.
In 2008 truth-tellers were labeled “bitter clingers“; in 2009 they were “extremists“; in 2010 “racists“; in 2011 “whack-o-birds“; in 2012 “hobbits” and “crazies“; in 2013 “right-wing nuts“; in 2014 “slope heads in flyover country“; in 2015 we were “nativists“; and in 2016 our labeling culminated as -amid other things- “a basket of deplorables”.
However, through all of the name calling and ridicule we remained what we always were, simply “Americans”. Americans, who joined hands and stood resolute against the furnace of overwhelming opposition.
The goal was miles and miles away, and often we could only move an inch at a time. 2016 was a movement of success against overwhelming odds.
Exactly 132:1 odds in just the last 18 months to be precise.
Before we begin the arduous process of holding our political representatives accountable for the mandate we require, there is a very important detail which must be forever stitched into the binding of our republic to ensure it is never again forgotten.
THE MEDIA POLLSTERS DIDN’T GET IT WRONG – Their pollsters did not work from the wrong data set, or begin their analysis with the wrong assumptions. The media pollsters, consultants and professional political class did not work from incorrect baselines…..
…THEY LIED.
The professional media polling agents knew exactly what the truth was.
They lied and manipulated their data in a concerted effort to intentionally falsify reality.
There must be no doubt, EVER, in the mind of any political observer as to what took place within the expressed and broadcasted polling which fueled over two years of broadcast news, and drove massive anxiety amid the consuming audience – The media, all of the corporate media, intentionally lied.
They knew the truth. The same analytical tools available to us, and to those who were ridiculed for truth-telling, were available to them and many more. They did not get it wrong; they didn’t make mistakes. They chose to lie to the American electorate.
So lets name the most notorious liars so their names and organizations can forever be dispatched from the land where credibility is of value:
- Fox News, pollster Daron Shaw, Shaw Research and associates and the Wall Street Journal. Rupert Murdoch. – Example HERE
- NBC News, pollster Mark Murray, Hart Research and Associates. Example
- Monmouth University, pollster Patrick Murray. – Example HERE
- CBS News and New York Times writ large. – Example HERE
- ABC News and The Washington Post. – Example HERE
- CNN News Network and ORC Polling. – Example HERE
- Rasmussen and Reuters Polling Operations. – Example HERE
- Bloomberg Polling – Example HERE
These individuals along with every single corporate national media polling outlet, which in turn contributed to -and skewed- the larger aggregate of the Real Clear Politics average of polls, were complicit in their intent to deceive the American electorate in an ideological scheme to manipulate the psyche of the American voter…
…and yet they have the nerve now to broadcast endless hours of pearl-clutching opinion on a supposed, manufactured and false “Russian influence” over the same election. Think about that jaw-dropping hypocrisy for a moment.
There is not a single shred of credibility that should remain with any of the above mentioned polling entities or the corporate media outlets who espoused them.
They did not make mistakes; they did not operate from the wrong assumptions. These organizations, as part of the larger corporate objectives from those who fund their endeavors, lied.
Allowing them to say they made mistakes is only dooming the American voter to a continued cycle of battered electorate syndrome. These entities are our abusers. They have been gaslighting the American voter for years, and they have been able to remain unchecked because no-one ever called them to task before this year.
Throughout the last two years we, along with others, have identified and exposed this corrupt business endeavor while simultaneously being ridiculed and marginalized at each undertaking. There should be no quarter provided and no amount of forgiveness ever offered.
The entire construct of their operational business model is corrupt from top to bottom.
♦STEP #1 – A biased/ideological media pays biased/ideological pollsters for biased/ideological polling.
♦STEP #2 – The biased result is used for media stories and manufactured narratives.
It is all crap. This moment in election history should forever separate their influence from our national political discussion. PERIOD.
Lies.
All of it.
Intentionally so.
Break the cycle.
Never, ever, validate “corporate media polling” again. Ever.
.
Trump in the White House is all the polls I need
LikeLiked by 31 people
Same here. Not even thinking about media.
Dodd/Frank and that dumba$$ 60 vote guy – he is gone and away from trump and Dodd/frank is about to disappear, yes!
LikeLiked by 6 people
That wins best comment of the week🏆
LikeLiked by 4 people
They still lie and will continue and it is up to us to call them out on it. The notion that Hillery won the popular vote must be dispelled. Hillery had so much vote fraud going on for her that there is really no way to no know how much took place. Detroit had to shut down the recount. Millions of deceased, felons, people who are registered in more than once state and illegals are on our voter rolls. If Sessions can clean up the vote fraud, require a id, clean the voter rolls and prosecute people caught using voter fraud then WE will se true polling. I think these fraudulent pollsters were fully aware of the democrat vote fraud that was going to take place.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now they’re doing approval rating polls. It’s perfect for them because there’s no actual election to prove them wrong.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just part of the all out smearing. Drop it all they lie. It ain’t workin anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and people here and elsewhere are happily going along with the polls that have a high approval rating for Trump! Let’s not be stupid and run right back to our abusers when they’re “playing nice” with us, K?
LikeLike
Haha, good one! Exactly right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No kidding! Lol! Media plays 0 in my life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly wanted to smack the individual that had the nerve to ask Spicer today in the press briefing about that one particular poll and of course he referred the individual to Rasmussen. LOL He’s not falling for their lying BS and they just can’t stand it.
Winning! 😀
LikeLiked by 17 people
Pam,
I cannot stand him. He’s the one who got into it with Spicer in the first press briefing.
Can anyone please tell me his name and who he writes for? All I know is he’s a trouble maker, and I’m surprised Spicer is gracious enough to have allowed him a question in ever briefing so far.
Spicer has his number though, and by his expressions he doesn’t much respect him either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jonathan Karl
LikeLike
Was that Kurt Eichenwald? It looked like him.
LikeLike
THAT was excellent…throw a lob at Spicer he spikes it back…boom…no return.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s business as usual with the media. Bless their cold, blackened hearts, they must not know they were made irrelevant last election. On a serious note, what will it take for the media to rediscover actual journalism? Will there ever be a day when it isn’t just propaganda?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Doubt it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have no background in the history of journalism. My impression is that there has always been a bias of sorts. Sometimes is has been more prevalent than others. However, the concerns today, as noted in this article, have to do with the outright lies perpetuated by the media. Compounding this, in our time, in the speed and wide circulation with which they can be spread. And, we all know the routine. The lie is page one; any retraction is page 131.
Perhaps, a beginning point is to know what we and those around us believe. We then, using social media, share our personal polling, if you will. Maybe, a coalition of blogs might have a comprehensive polling. One thing for sure, identity politics has to go. It has gotten us in the mess we’re in presently.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you’re right, there has always been a bias of some form. However, it typically exhibited itself through story suppression and/or propulsion. In other words, they would hide stories unfavorable to their side and promote the stories that were favorable. Today, they continually cross the line into outright lies, the sheer fabrication of stories to further their own agenda. Sad, sick, and disgusting things given the historical importance of a free and fair press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d like Trump to engage a non-partisan outfit(real journos) who can rate news stories as to their veracity and other metrics. Spicer could call out the reporters and embarrass them with the low grades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The skipe reporters are a sniff of the transition, don’t you think…? I do not believe that there has to be some policy, although I support TRUMP’s ban on cnn: grocery store tabloids beat them out. And the national exposure of Regional News has to be a welcome diversion from 14 sources of info simultaneously reporting on “WH Chaos”!
I would rather see a slow exclusion of these cretins, little by little rather than a policy or announcement.
Maybe we can swamp Spicer with a few ideas, such as” Only one question, please…”, or, “Please stand, and tell us your Name, and the organization you represent”, etc.
I would love to see these parasites simply and quietly relegated to the dustbin rather than have any specific policies put forth.
Maybe a Treeper with the knowledge could keep us informed of the ratings of these “Corporate Media”?
Maybe over against TRUMP’s Social media #’s, which last time I saw them were hovering around 80, 000, 000.
LikeLike
I was reading ListServe’s requirements for submitting a list, and found it amusing . . . and telling . . . that along with a host of other fantasy news sites, there was CNN! Well, whatdayaknow!!!
LikeLike
History will not judge them kindly, and rightly so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If identity politics goes, what would the marxists have left?
LikeLiked by 1 person
My goodness. They might actually start to see all people as human beings instead through one or more of the biased lenses they now use.
LikeLike
I vote for replacement troops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Getthere, I have a long background in broadcast journalism, and I got fired in NINETEEN SEVENTY for the unforgivable sin of telling the truth on the air. I was still so young and innocent that when I saw what I thought was a mistake in the script, I “corrected” it to the truth on the fly… and was fired at the end of the fifteen-minute broadcast.
I kept working, of course, but I never again made the mistake of believing that our (MSM) job was the tell the truth.
I had my own daily internet radio show for five years 2007-2012, telling nothing but the truth, and I got fan mail from all over the world… but I never made enough money to keep a single penny… everything went into just keeping the show on the air (and you’ve probably never heard of me LOL).
… but like that famous city councilman who told his grandsons to never, ever trust the government, I say with equal seriousness to you: Never, EVER trust the mainstream media. If they EVER tell the truth, it’s either by rare accident, or deliberate design to mislead you, often by not telling you ALL of the truth… and their lies outnumber their truths by an enormous margin.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how many others there are who have stories similar to yours. My earliest encounter, because of a career change, was in the early 80’s. It involved two other foundational institutions upon which our great nation made the strides it had. These were in the early stages of corruption, yet it was mind-boggling to me.
So, it’s no wonder we’re witnessing the turmoil and anarchy that we are. Let’s continue to strive for our beloved nation!
LikeLike
I’m glad you enjoyed success doing it what is right, thank you!! 👍😎
LikeLike
Bill Clinton won because of the biased media. There was no coverage of Jennifer flowers whereas the election before with Gary hart and monkey business threw that election. If I wasn’t so old I would research last 30 years to prove my point. Pulitzer reporting, prizes could be won by many if they would only do their jobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the media fawned over him as they did the guy before President Trump.
LikeLike
You mean “the idiot” before President Trump, don’t you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I was attempting to be somewhat diplomatic, considering all the animosity already in the air. However, yes, he’s the one.
LikeLike
Awww, shucks! No need to be diplomatic about that fool around here. Just say what you really think of him (and then edit accordingly so it gets past the WordPress censor). 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I really thought of him I used up over 8 years. Now, “the guy before President Trump” is most sufficient for me. I wasted enough breathe on him.
LikeLike
No money in actual journalism, apparently.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They got paid a fortune for their soul though.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IMHO, when those funding the advertising budgets realize MSM including Fox charges enormous prices for exposure to reduced viewer numbers. The content, truth, honesty, value is not with the current media, therefore can the advertisers products be creditable?
Samsung, Starbucks, Volkswagen, Hollywood….?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The old media must be destroyed. The concentration of ownership in the hands of six or seven corporations remains a serious threat to freedom and democracy and must be addressed because they will not change, we must change the rules. No person, entity, group either domestic or foreign is allowed to own more than 1% , in total, of the media, both print and TV. Penalty for avoiding this rule starts at $500 Million.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When enough Americans cut the cord. All the alphabet networks get a cut of your monthly bill whether you watch or not. Until they are no longer financially viable they will spew their bile with impunity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What will it take, toriangirl? Permanent retirement or dismissal. In other words: repeal and replace.
LikeLike
WE are the Constitutional Free Press. Journalists are something else entirely.
LikeLike
Presstitutes….. (the “professionals”)
LikeLike
I never listened to a single poll throughout the entire election. I only cared what Sundance had to say, and so I was confident that Trump would win in a landslide. The turnout in his rallies were also proof. That said, I am sure voter fraud helped Hillary exponentially.
I also felt that God was with us. When God is for you, who can be against you?
LikeLiked by 25 people
Satan
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah yes, the defeated one……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Satan is always hanging around, waiting to grab up the weak and greedy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Satan “EATS HIS OWN” after using them to try attack others.
LikeLike
where is Bob Creamer tonight?
LikeLike
Planning more sedition….. in hopes of more money (and pizza) from Soros…..
LikeLike
I loved watching the poll though the primaries and election…..knowing how wrong they were, and telling all my NeverTrump and Hillary buddies how wrong they were to believe the false polls was very empowering. And satisfying.
Especially on the night of November 8th and after !!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
ahhhh….we are left with the memories of nov 8. i carried trump in my heart and soul but feared it would be stolen from us at the end. i still recall my sweating palms as my FB libturd friends list began exploding with their comments: memes with “in just a few minutes hillary will be president”. “trump is about to lose!”. the NYT map showed hillary with a 96% chance of winning. within minutes hillary had lost and the teeth gnashing, hair pulling, screaming and screeching was all you heard like new years fireworks. i will carry those momentous memories to my grave. not once did i look at a poll and i never will again when trump wins again in 4 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was never worried, I knew Trump would win. Remember that Trump prophecy that back in 2011 a fireman told his doctor that he had received it? Everything had matched perfectly, so I knew Trump would win.
I would post a link but look it up. I think we’ve all seen it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i believed he would win but it was so difficult because my entire family are libs. i grew up in that blue south texas area. i was surrounded by nuts. luckily i now live in a red county and these friends kept me sane.
LikeLike
That is tough. A liberal in the family is bad, but more than one….
I am assuming Austin/San Antiono are liberal. Do you live in the Houston area?
LikeLiked by 1 person
now i live between san antone and austin sandwiched between blue stains. my county, comal, is one of the reddest but am so glad now. i lived 55 years in the deep blue texas south, near the border. liberal parents, relatives, friends, schools, etc…till 2010.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never realized The border cities were ever blue. I had a friend who lived in Brownsville, Texas, back on the early 80’s, and she loved it. I don’t think we ever talked about political stuff back then though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
always blue…i lived in webb, jim hogg, starr, hidalgo counties. things got very bad about 10 years ago as the cartel violence proliferated.
LikeLike
Nice reminiscence, Petzmom
Lately I’ve taken to trolling my commie FB friends, saying
“I can’t be bothered to respond to irrational lefty jibbering and caterwauling because it’s all I’d be doing for the next 8 or 16 years or however long conservatives remain in power” – not even acknowledging any possibility it’ll be only 4 years.
and
“I’ve stopped trying to have a reasoned discussion with leftys, because it’s unseemly to batter an unarmed man.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
i unfriended the truly demented libs but i will not back down. i have one jewish dim that (at least) is nice about her spewing lefty points. I throw up the facts, either documents, court orders, etc. which cannot be disputed. all come from here. when they try to link me to left links i tell them why i won’t read it. i tell them why they are misinformed but i never call them names. i haven’t had a single one come back with a rebuttal.
LikeLike
Could be because they are stupid, and have no idea what your talking about
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes! i quickly realized i was talking to folks that still hadn’t broken a single digit i.q.
LikeLike
Yes Bob, wasn’t it GREAT!!!#
LikeLike
Bob, ^^^, me, too…had any number of discussions with hrc followers, and I remained adament that TRUMP was going to win…with absolutely no poll indicating what actually happened.
It was grand fun.
Still is.
Did lose my oldest friend, after all, though…Was told i could not tell her she was wrong.
odd.
LikeLike
same here redtreesquirrel.
hardest part was trying to comfort and convince the few in my circle who were positive, because of the polls, DT would lose.
had to restrain from strangling…in a figurative sense, of course. 🙂
they have since said, “You were right…”….ahem, of course.
LikeLike
Being a part of this enormous win for America was one of the best and most satisfying things I have ever done.
Great job my fellow Deplorables, We Did It! 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
I agree. There are but a few truly awesome moments in one’s life; this was one of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have never been so involved/consumed in an election before in my life and I’ve seen a few at 55 yrs old. Everything that is happening now at breakneck speed to undo and destroy so much evil perpretrated on the United States, and it’s taxpayers (including severe depression watching it all while they all laughed and laughed), makes me feel like I am living in America again. It a huge breath of fresh air. God Bless Us All and God Bless President Trump and Every One Of His Appointees.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just skip over anything to do with polls.
LikeLiked by 5 people
First of all, the lack of much recent published polling means that their results are not what they want to broadcast.
They ALWAYS poll … publishing, not so much.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now they are gas-lighting themselves. Denial 101.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You are so right!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, I find it highly amusing that the media deception backfired and hoodwinked the lefties themselves!
LikeLike
Why couldn’t Press Secretary Spicer elude to polls being wrong regarding President Trump and Hillary, just like in the election? Shut down the false info and call them out at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had a smile on his face and chuckled. To me that said “a poll from CBS, seriously?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
he could just have said “The Trump White House does not take polls into consideration when enacting policy”, and left it at that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
trying to be the adult in a room of petulant children…
LikeLike
#1 Democrat party #2 American media #3rd biggest loser in the 2016 election was the pollsters
LikeLiked by 5 people
By referencing Polls that are showing Trump favorably he starts a food fight. The different publications start to argue with each other and become divided.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry meant to reply to LKA in LA
LikeLike
If you are a witness in a court case, and it is on record that you lied before, no one on the jury will believe you, even if you are telling the truth.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you Sundance for all you do! I still believe they are getting off easy for all the polling deception and lies leading up to the election.
Maybe it’s still too early for punishment, or maybe it’s the new man in town lulling them into a false sense of safety, then…BAM!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
2016 will be well remembered in history as the year that the MSM lost control of the electorate.
Americans just thrust their middle finger in the air at the media and went to the internet instead. I predicted it right here on this site back at the start of the primaries.
The media never knew what hit them until the very end. All along they were pushing their bullshit narrative in a vacuum.
And what did they learn? Absolutely nothing. The have just doubled down on the same old, same old. It did not work in 2016 and it will not work in 2017 either.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evidence says they still do not know what hit them.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Except it’s more complicated than that. Many of those on the Left are suffering from Narcissistic Personality Disorder – which means they live in their own reality. To acknowledge the truth would mean they would also have to acknowledge their sin/pain which to them, would be more painful than death. Staying in denial is a survival mechanism. The N’ist never recovers. They just change their cover.
LikeLike
I truly believe that the media has not figured out that they have lost the trust of the majority of America. Having been a monopoly so long, they just don’t look at things from the perspective of the users of news.
If they understood the free market, they would be in a better position to regain their trusted position, so I guess I’m glad they’re commies! 🙂
Mike
LikeLike
According to Chuck Todd, their polling wasn’t wrong, it’s just that they underplayed how hated Hillary was in the heartland. (As if that restored their credibility, but these are leftists, what can you say.)
So now, we the great unwashed should totally still believe them on how bad Trump’s poll numbers are.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck Todd also does NOT realize how much we consider him a lightweight idiot.
LikeLike
I think half the reason there is so much shock on the left is due to the viscous lying by left-wing media types. So many people I meet are still in shock and are even more so when I tell them a few of us knew better.
It also exposes the incompetence of the mission. The polls were manipulated to reflect Clinton winning, apparently to draw in donors; however, that was the big mistake becasue it caused her supporters to become complacent. Had they kept the polls with Clinton as a slight underdog, I wonder if there would have been a higher turnout for her. Can’t wait for the audit!
We all really know, though that these polls were supposed to reflect the intended outcome. The Democrats’ fraud was just not big enough to out perform Trump’s suburban and rural support, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The people who thought Hillary would win were influenced by polls, however if they had gone to a Trump rally, or watched one on live stream, they would not have become victims of the polls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet another layer of deception…never reporting those events accurately.
Katy Tur, John Roberts, Carl Cameron, all were embedded but only after the election did I even see Tur admit to the epic turnouts at each rally.
They knew, alright. They all knew.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve never understood why any person with an IQ over 50, and a reasonable grasp of common sense, would ever believe that any poll, pushed by anyone, was somehow an “accurate and reliable” predictor of anything.
Pollsters do not conduct their polls as some kind of “service to society”. Nobody invests that kind of time and resources unless they have an actual interest in the process and/or outcome.
Someone PAYS to have polling conducted – And, once that happens, the entire process becomes completely unreliable… for anything.
I hope people are finally starting to catch-on to this long-standing charade.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Bingo!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bob said: “I’ve never understood why any person with an IQ over 50, and a reasonable grasp of common sense, would ever believe that any poll …”
Yes. Look at the sample sizes: 700 … 400 … 1,000 sometimes.
You can “statistically representative” me this and “statistically representative” me that all day long, I’m still not going to believe you’ve obtained a representative sample of the disparity of views across the nation. Much of it can come down to which particular counties or cities you polled in, which people are inclined to just hang up instead of submissively answer questions … and on and on.
No sale
LikeLike
Yes. And, remember… whatever sample size they claim for the poll is simply that number of responses taken from a much larger master database. They pick and choose from thousands of compiled responses, and mix/match until they get the desired outcome. Responses compiled within the master databases become part of many different polls – as needed.
It’s a complete sham.
LikeLike
“They lied and manipulated their data in a concerted effort to intentionally falsify reality.”
Yes, that is absolutely correct. They lied to keep the populist candidate from wining and now they will lie even more to fight against the populist president and his supporters.
The reality is that the left-wing wants to destroy the American civilization as they have nearly done to Europe. We face a very difficult fight. Don’t you dare think that the war is over and won. We must fight every day and in every way. The media and all the other minions of the ruling elite are powerful. We can win by being united and keeping our heads about us no matter what seems to be going on.
Future generations are counting on you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The kids over at The_Donald are having a ton of fun with this bit of news…
Nickelodeon Passes CNN In Total Daily Viewership Ratings
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sorry mods for the language in the image, thought it would just be a link. Please remove.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It does rather make the point, though, doesn’t it?
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Wife says that the garden channel is beating CNN but I have not seen that headline myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am positive the ID channel is ahead of CNN in viewer ratings, but they always have been, so….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love those kids over at the_donald! Anytime I need a good laugh, I go there. Anytime I need top notch analysis, I come here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Forgot “the astroturfers”. Laughable.
LikeLike
The worst poll by far is the WSJ/NBC poll. I don’t believe they ever showed Trump winning. At points in the primary they would show Carson wining nationally or Ted Cruz. They would show Hillary winning nationally by double digits. It was all meant to affect the RCP average of polling. They routinely showed Trump trailing and was often an outlier poll.
Media polling I will approach the same way as I did during the general election. I will compare the numbers to what my commonsense tells me and I will only trust polling that has proven to be unique such as Reuters, Gravis, Rasmussen, Morning Consult, Trafaglar, Foxnews, CNN ORC, LATimes, IBD TIPP. Even the WAPO poll was okay.
But NYTimes, CBS, AP, and NBC was the worst.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t think Clinton was ever ahead at all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She was lucky to get 800 paid people at her rallies, so no, she was never ahead in the polls,and she and the MSM knew it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Loser Hillary never had a post-convention either. Remember how they had to bus people to events ahead of her and that creep she ran with?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Speaking of creeps…Daron Shaw. Another person who if seen by a schoolyard would draw calls to 911. I wonder what Turkish bath Rupert Murdoch found this bozo at?
LikeLike
Yeah, the entire Hillary thing was a sham. Her convention was the most lowest TV ratings ever.
LikeLike
Scum, pure scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The American Electorate deserve to see the lying media polls exposed 24/7 for eternity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My problem is I have a lot of people in my world, who believe this crap.
Friends!!!
I refuse to give up on them, but lord give the strength while I yell the truth at them.
Loudly.
That they too, shall see the truth,
feel the facts.
Admit the results
And still be my friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Baghdad Bob was more factual than our media, Pravda is more truthful than the MSM, Mad magazine is more reasoned than US journalists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
New hire at CNN… they want to be fair and balanced.
LikeLiked by 3 people
@sundance I cannot begin to form the words to thank you for guiding me through the uniparty psi-ops. I will forever remember your voice of truth ringing clear through the crowd of corruption.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wouldn’t the important question be how to keep this from continuing now and happening in the future? (Without weaponizing it for a future vindictive party of the opposite persuasion). What laws are in place already that they can be prosecuted on? Do we need new laws or regulations to break down these mega-media companies and separate them from political cash flow? What about strict journalistic ethics agreements that, if breached, lead to loss of license or seizure of assets if it’s the company and not a single journalist? How would such laws affect indie journalists/bloggers? From what I can tell, there is NO licensing body for journalism (dkubiske.onmason.com)- they scream it’s government overreach and akin to Iran and China. They hide behind 1st Amendment free speech with no consequences for lying like most people or businesses would face. Apparently, media has to meet 6 different (very obtuse) legal elements for libel to stick. Therefore, it’s near-impossible to hold them accountable for even that element 😕
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dishonesty is mind boggling. These disgusting protesters are all linked to Soros, Brock, Clinton, a couple of dopey movie directors who are mobilizing on Facebook and other social media sites. I really think it’s time for the Feds to come down on the financiers of these groups. No money no large protests! It’s time to stop these imbeciles!
LikeLike
I hate to age myself but this media stuff has been going on a long time. Their first major kill was the successful demonizing of Joe McCarthy in the ’50’s. That was important as it made the atheist
Freemason/Communist/Marxist scum that was being esposed ‘victims.’ Sound familiar? Thus they were free to gradually continue their infiltration of state and federal bureaucracies, and takeover every major information, media, academic, education and entertainment institution in the country. That is how we got here.
They were ‘so close’ to achieving their goal of destroying our country…..all they needed was a Hillary win which they thought was in the bag. And then……and then……and then Along came Trump and the Deplorables!!
Their outrage is Satanic…..literally. Keep your ammo dry and pray for the safety of DJT and family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The cake is baked”…. how many times did we hear that in the general election because they all thought Hillary had it in the bag.
LikeLike
Amen. Why would the media, who is the enemy, ever tell the truth? They will never play an honest game, it’s war and war is not fair or pretty.
LikeLike
They can be called to acct every week by showing clips and then not ever being called on in a press briefing or conference or by not having a place for them in the briefing room.
LikeLike
Psst…they won’t want you to see this.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks Pam!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yw It was a nice touching scene to start the weekend. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
The guy yelling out “we’re praying for you” was a special touch!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I heard someone yell OMG they are going at it.
LikeLike
What a classy couple! After 8 years of classlessness, this is VERY reinvigorating.
LikeLike
SD has a new thread on this video awesome!
LikeLike
Since 6 companies control 95% of ALL media in this country…………..perhaps cutting the cable, dropping the newspaper, quit going to the movies, stop buying the crappy music…….they just might, maybe, get the message that we don’t want anything they have………………………..but I doubt this will ever happen because OMG…..baseball, football, basketball, whatever……………and oh, I really like that actor/actress………………….so they will continue as always with the lies and fools will believe the lies and the cycle starts all over again………………….
LikeLike
susiepuma “Since 6 companies control 95% of ALL media in this country…………..perhaps cutting the cable, dropping the newspaper, quit going to the movies, stop buying the crappy music…….they just might, maybe, get the message that we don’t want anything they have……………………”
My household is already doing what you suggested for more years than I can remember and it is not hard at all…:)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
In polling, it’s all about the internals: the number of people interviewed and the proportion of each category interviewed, and sometimes how the question is asked. Once I examined internals in various polls, it became pretty clear that most of them were a scam. What rather shocked me, though, was how gullible–or lazy or ignorant, not sure which–many purportedly intelligent “conservatives” were in believing these polls, apparently without questioning or investigating their validity. If I can do it, for Pete’s sake, so can they. Or did they just see what they wanted to see and leave it at that? I guess there is one other alternative, but it is pretty sad.
LikeLike
How do these pollsters select the people to be polled? I am 85 yo and have never been polled. Makes you wonder.
LikeLike
“Opinion polls measure the public’s satisfaction with its ignorance.”
– Anonymous
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny, Trump won the election on his campaign promises but now that he is actually fulfilling those promises the media wants us to think he is somehow unfavorable. LOL
These people REALLY suck at propaganda! 😛
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media is playing yin yang . Before the election they challenged Trump the candidate that he was lying and he could not do this and that what he premisses.
Now that he is President Trump they complain that he is moving to fast and that he is doing what he promised.
They have thorn every insult at him since the beginning and have not stopped. The European media is not better and I begin to wonder why the BBC is so nasty and disrespectful as if they blame President Trump for Bexit. Maybe they need to look in the mirror..?
The rest of Europe is not better since Merkel complaint that President Trump pointed to her failure to protect Germany. She is insulted but she herself has not stopped to throw bombs President’s way. Media is a shameful lot so is the whole European political class..
LikeLike
” He has no path to 270 ” !! LOLOLOLOL@@@
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^paper doll…thanks…That’s my favorite!
LikeLike
I actually have to thank our media because without their lying and BS polls, there are lots of people that were in favor of Mr Trump but may not have bothered to vote – this got those people out to vote. The same with some that didn’t want a Hillary win. With media constantly telling people they were sure Mr Trump would lose, they ran out to vote. Those are the people that don’t read much on the internet and only 1/2 listen to LSM. Then, you have the Hillaryites that figured, it’s in the bag, why waste time voting. The media tactics backfired in these cases.
I like the media only for the fact that it’s been hysterically fun watching Mr Trump troll them constantly for 2 years and as President, he still trolls them. Popcorn doesn’t last long here. I find it funny that the media just keeps coming back for more beatings behind the woodshed. And now, they get a beating from Sean Spice too Bwahahaha
LikeLike
Ah, that reminds me, I need to go listen to today’s presser, I’m sure Sean Spicer was at his best as usual 😀
LikeLike
The next poll is in 2018.
LikeLike
The corporate media serves the Dem party as the soft version of their rioting anarchists.
Every time I watch them burn another building, talk about an imaginary “Muslim ban,” or tout another of their biased polls I nod my head and smile.
Keep on digging, crew. You’re doing a splendid job of making our point for us!
LikeLike
Nothing to watch at 7pm today. Martha has stupid focus group, erin trying gop opposition to wall, chris as usual talks too much.
LikeLike
Forgot to add that all channels are driving polls again. Shameless media.
LikeLike
Watch Lou dobbs! I’m watching it.
LikeLike
The typical presidential poll targets the meaningless popular vote, and most polls nailed the 2016 popular vote. For example, Nate Silver’s November 1 average of polls showed Clinton with 49.2% and Trump with 44.7%. The results were Clinton 48.03% and Trump 45.94%, a variance of -1.17 and +1.24 percentage points from Silver’s poll results, well within the statistical sampling error.
The story of the 2016 elections is not so much that pollsters lied, but that Trump “hacked” the hell out of the Electoral College. He campaigned his ass off and tailored his message to win disaffected voters from key states, voters Clinton foolishly took for granted.
LikeLike
The press is supposed to be the watchdog of the people, watching over power & keeping power in check. That’s it’s original intent, & it’s a major vein carrying the lifeblood of a Republic when it upholds it’s duty
So what are the citizens of a Republic to do when it’s press becomes corrupt, partisan & deceitful? When the press becomes a quasi-criminal organization & turns against the people, what are the peoples rights?
In a perfect world, a corrupted press would be completely shunned by the people & it’s advertisers would back out, sending the press into oblivion. But that’s not the case today, as too many stupid & apathetic people still believe in the lies they spew, which is allowing great harm to come to our nation
The press operates & makes massive profits under a system designed to benefit we the people. They thrive because of the freedoms bestowed upon them by our system, yet they in turn pervert our system by subverting the truth & work against the wishes of the people
How can we allow an entity as powerful & as important to the well being of our Republic as a “free” press to become a deceitful, partisan political operation that works only to protect & advance the leftist ideology?
Our form of governance pretty much demands a truly free press, yet we don’t have it & nothing is done about it
There must be something that can be done. But what?
LikeLike