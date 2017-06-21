The Politics of Professional Procrastination…

Making America Great Again continues to run up against the reality of DC UniParty roadblocks. Both Democrats and Republicans are procrastinating while hoping for any excuse not to participate in America-First policy advancement.

The election result in Georgia’s sixth district is yet another example of Trump supporters removing excuses the DC UniParty puts forth; yet the DC apparatus is so entrenched in their opposition to President Trump’s policy agenda, they sit idle spinning various congressional hearings-to-nowhere in an increasingly transparent effort to avoid action.

Anyone who believes Democrats own exclusive opposition to Donald Trump are completely ignoring the deliberate construct of the 2015/2016 republican primary. There are just as many -if not more- natural enemies within the Republican apparatus as there are within the Democrat group. “America-First” is antithetical to the UniParty.

Again, prior to Donald Trump there was one party in Washington DC, “The UniParty”. President Donald Trump represented a second party; an independent approach toward legislative and economic priority. Trump was not a third party choice, Trump was the opportunity to finally get a second party in DC.

The legislative priorities of the UniParty are driven by lobbyists. Those same lobbyists remain in place regardless of election outcomes. The lack of forward progress on Trump economic policy initiatives is specifically because congress doesn’t set the legislative priorities, the lobbyists do.

President Donald Trump winning the November ’16 election threw a monkey wrench into the entire DC system…. The modern legislative machine was/is frozen in place.

The “America First” policies represented by candidate Donald Trump are not within the legislative constructs coming from the authors of the legislation. Congress has no bills to advance, no actual agenda to work on, because all of the myriad of bills and briefs written for action are not in line with President Trump policy.

That’s why congress is not passing any significant economic legislation for President Trump to sign. The exact opposite is true. The UniParty congressional representatives are procrastinating on policy while looking for, waiting for, any defeat of President Trump they can use as an excuse to explain why they are not advancing his ‘America-First’ agenda.

There’s no entity within DC writing legislation that is in-line with President Trump’s economic and foreign policy agenda. Exactly the opposite is true. All of the DC legislative briefs and constructs are antithetical to Trump policy.

There are hundreds of file boxes filled with thousands of legislative constructs that became worthless when Donald Trump won the election.

Those legislative constructs (briefs) representing tens of millions of dollars worth of time and influence and are now just sitting there piled up in boxes under desks and in closets amid K-Street and the congressional offices.

Any current legislation must be in-line with an entire new political perspective, and there’s no-one, no special interest or lobbying group, currently occupying DC office space with any interest in synergy with Trump policy.

Think about the larger ramifications within that truism.

That is also why there’s so much opposition.

Congress is biding time trying to run out the administration clock; and the media is willfully blind to their avoidance strategy because the corporate media is synergized with the UniParty objectives.

The ongoing ridiculous and increasingly futile Russian Election Investigation Hearings are merely how congress is justifying their time spent in DC. They need this justification because without the hearings, without the illusion of doing something, there would be transparent sunlight upon their do-nothingness.

What’s really going on is an avoidance strategy to keep away from working on actionable legislative priorities that are antithetical to their UniParty power and purchased activity.

Meanwhile, brilliantly, through election victories and support for the executive, the aggregate U.S. electorate keep defeating the UniParty procrastination excuses.

As frustrating as this is, we must continue to take this approach. However, don’t get fooled into showing appreciation for the insufferable Congressional Hearing dolts like Trey Gowdy et al, who are doing nothing more than putting on a pantomime to keep you satiated and distracted.

Several months ago we highlighted a maneuver being attempted by the Crony-Constitutionalist group within the DC UniParty. A specific agenda being put forth by heavily financed operative, Senator Mike Lee. – READ HERE – In January we highlighted the economic efforts of the second group which synergizes with Lee’s efforts from the other half of the republican wing of the UniParty.

♦ Senator Mike Lee works to block taxation on imports by removing the tariff authority of President Donald Trump. This aids his multinational sponsors on Wall Street. Senator Lee trying to stop Trump from leveling taxes on imports, under the false auspices of constitutional authority. [Made irrelevant by the 1913 passage of the 17th amendment]

♦ Speaker Paul Ryan works to block taxation on imports by manipulating import taxation into a larger “comprehensive corporate tax bill“, and establishing the loopholes, constructed by the same multinational sponsors. Wall Street then utilizes these constructs to avoid the payment of import taxes. Watch closely:

(Via Wall Street Journal) The measure, known as border adjustment, would tax imports and exempt exports as part of a broader plan to encourage companies to locate jobs and production in the U.S. But Mr. Trump, in his first comments on the subject, called it “too complicated.” –link–

Mike Lee represents the Senate approach. Speaker Ryan represents the House approach.

However, both approaches are geared toward the same benefactors. Those benefactors are the lobbyists who pay Republicans for legislative priorities. Who is that…. Tom Donohue.

For those who don’t know, it is special interest groups, lawyers as lobbyists like the U.S. CoC, who actually write the legislation. Politicians vote on legislation, they don’t actually put pen to paper and write it – that’s what the congressional lobbyists do.

In both taxation constructs above Mike Lee and Paul Ryan are opposing Donald Trump. Does this example help to better understand the fallacy of false choice? It’s the same concept as the GOPe splitter strategy to ensure a specific, controlled and approved ideological candidate wins the primary.

There’s no difference between John Cornyn and Kevin McCarthy; they are beholden to the same group. There’s also no difference between Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, they too are beholden to the same corporate interests. That’s why Cruz and Ryan created Trade Promotion Authority together, the vehicle to pass Donohue’s TPP trade deal.

However, the good news is President Donald Trump is keenly aware of this political alignment. Heck, he should be… in many ways his understanding of the ‘fallacy of false choice’ is the entire reason Donald Trump finally ran for President:

[…] “Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday. “Because usually it means we’re going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That’s what happens.” Independent analyses of the Republican tax plan say it would lead the dollar to appreciate further—which would lower the cost of imported goods, offsetting the effects of the tax on retailers and others. In his interview with the Journal on Friday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. dollar was already “too strong” in part because China holds down its currency, the yuan. “Our companies can’t compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.” The yuan is “dropping like a rock,” Mr. Trump said, dismissing recent Chinese actions to support it as done simply “because they don’t want us to get angry.” Mr. Trump appears to be breaking with a recent tradition of presidents refraining from comments on the dollar’s level. The dollar is up 4% against a broad basket of currencies since he was elected, and roughly 25% since mid-2014. The dollar and border adjustment tax are both central issues as Mr. Trump moves to strengthen U.S. standing in the global economy. (more)

President Trump knows these multi-thousand-page legislative constructs are filled with loop holes allowing Wall Street’s multinationals to skirt around direct import taxation. Delayed cargo diversion, via geographic third party delivery broker, is one method they use to avoid them.

A direct tariff is specific, direct and generally unavoidable. Wall Street doesn’t like tariffs and crony-constitutionalists lie about them vociferously.

The opposition groups (Wall Street Multinational banks and corporations) who are funding the UniParty endeavors of Mike Lee and Paul Ryan etc., have a specific desire to keep the U.S. dollar inflated. All of these multinationals and large economic nations hold trade dollars in their depositories – it is against their interests to see the dollar drop in value.

Wall Street benefits from a higher dollar – Main Street benefits from a lower dollar.

Remember, there are trillions of globalist dollars at stake – and the DC UniParty, all of it, will fight tooth and nail on behalf of their multinational benefactors.

The frustration level with congress is currently at a low simmer because the larger national electorate haven’t realized all of the current DC action is a Potemkin Village. However, we must not cut off our noses to spite our face. Trump supporters need to be prepared to continue supporting the objectives of the presidency as more and more people wake up to realize what’s going on.

Additionally, as the ridiculous avoidance strategy of the ‘muh Russia‘ narrative begins to collapse, we must prepare to go to the mattresses to force congressional action.

.

Advertisements