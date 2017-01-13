Preeeedictable: Senator Mike Lee Plans Bill To Block Presidential Tariff Authority…

Ready yourselves – here we go again. Up is down and down is up.

These “small government CONservatives” do have a rather obvious propensity to consolidate self-serving power when threatened, eh? Crony CONstitutional CONservatives loves them some globalism when Wall Street is paying for their indulgences…

WASHINGTON DC – A staffer for Republican Senator Mike Lee told trade experts at a lunch in Washington this week that he is looking into ways to curtail the president’s wide-ranging powers to impose tariffs, according to one of Lee’s aides. The aide said a bill could be introduced as early as next week, and it may require Trump to go through Congress to use tariffs.

[…] The aide emphasized that the bill is not just a push against Trump on trade, but part of a broader effort to transfer more legislative power to Congress from the executive branch. (link)

Historically speaking, the constitutional founders understood the executive branch was structurally more aligned with pushing anti-American free trade policy. The founders predicted it would be the President who would push for open border trade, ergo they surmised congress would be the best protectionist check against globalist usurpation.

However, under President Donald Trump it is a patriotic economic nationalist executive branch, focused intensely on protecting America’s employment and manufacturing interests – and it is a modern congress fueled by Wall Street lobbyists willingly selling out middle-class workers.

Yes, as Jefferson rolls underground, the political paradigm has flipped – and with it, the internal usurping agents within congress must modify their angle of approach to ensure their efforts to sell out America’s interests continue.

Once again, we see the Trumpian sledgehammer destroy traditional frames of economic political reference and force sunlight upon the enemy inside the wire. The GOPe globalists can no longer hide, so they’ll circle their wagons and attempt to consolidate power.

Old yeller’s and crony constitutionalists soon to resurface on their behalf in 3…. 2….. 1…..

….”and it took him standing up for people to understand decades of economic deception”…