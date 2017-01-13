Preeeedictable: Senator Mike Lee Plans Bill To Block Presidential Tariff Authority…

Ready yourselves – here we go again. Up is down and down is up.
These “small government CONservatives” do have a rather obvious propensity to consolidate self-serving power when threatened, eh? Crony CONstitutional CONservatives loves them some globalism when Wall Street is paying for their indulgences…
WASHINGTON DC – A staffer for Republican Senator Mike Lee told trade experts at a lunch in Washington this week that he is looking into ways to curtail the president’s wide-ranging powers to impose tariffs, according to one of Lee’s aides.
The aide said a bill could be introduced as early as next week, and it may require Trump to go through Congress to use tariffs.
[…] The aide emphasized that the bill is not just a push against Trump on trade, but part of a broader effort to transfer more legislative power to Congress from the executive branch. (link)
Historically speaking, the constitutional founders understood the executive branch was structurally more aligned with pushing anti-American free trade policy. The founders predicted it would be the President who would push for open border trade, ergo they surmised congress would be the best protectionist check against globalist usurpation.
However, under President Donald Trump it is a patriotic economic nationalist executive branch, focused intensely on protecting America’s employment and manufacturing interests – and it is a modern congress fueled by Wall Street lobbyists willingly selling out middle-class workers.
Yes, as Jefferson rolls underground, the political paradigm has flipped – and with it, the internal usurping agents within congress must modify their angle of approach to ensure their efforts to sell out America’s interests continue.
Once again, we see the Trumpian sledgehammer destroy traditional frames of economic political reference and force sunlight upon the enemy inside the wire. The GOPe globalists can no longer hide, so they’ll circle their wagons and attempt to consolidate power.
Oh and one more thing Trump has to sign the bill to become law – minor point – and they will NEVER get A 2/3 override from both houses!
Not even a ‘nice try’
Dummies
The ace in the hole for all of us is that Trump is smarter than most if not all politicians. He likes to win. He knows how to win. And he will win.
And WE will win!
Sen. Mike Lee, Utah. pfffft
Meanwhile, the House Is A’Rockin’
“KTVX: Chaffetz looks to move federal agencies out of DC, 1/12/17” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM6odCyUSf8&feature=youtu.be
http://chaffetz.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=784
“Chaffetz introduces bill to hold tax delinquent federal employees and contractors accountable” http://chaffetz.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=786
“Jordan to co-chair hearing on restoring Congressional power of the purse”
http://jordan.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=398075
“Renacci Introduces Budget Enforcement Awareness Resolution”
http://renacci.house.gov/index.cfm/press-releases?ID=0F758142-82BE-47A5-B1E5-D81BFCECC55D
Poor Sen. Mike Lee.
Never Trumpers like Lee are never do wells. Keep in mind many of President Elect Trump’s enemies are also God’s enemies. They fool many with their pious religious remarks but their day of reckoning is at hand. Think about how many of them have perpetuated evil against American’s interests and well being.
One more week friends. Hang in there. It’s the last gasp of the Serpent. On the 21st all the enemy troops will have been exposed and then can be dealt with. The President Elect is fighting harder than any “politician” has ever done to this day. God Bless America.
If I remember correctly, Mike Lee was/is a nevertrumper. So, he’s posturing for the traitors’ gallery. Good like with that silly maneuver, Mickey Mouse Lee.
