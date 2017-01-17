Entrenched GOPe Show Their Cards – Construct “Border Adjustment Tax” To Oppose Trump’s America-First Agenda…

Anyone who believes Democrats own exclusive opposition to Donald Trump are completely ignoring the deliberate construct of the 2015/2016 republican primary.  There are just as many -if not more- natural enemies within the Republican apparatus as there are within the Democrat group.  “America-First” is antithetical to the UniParty.

Again, prior to Donald Trump there was one party in Washington DC, “The UniParty”.  President Donald Trump represented a second party, an independent approach toward legislative and economic priority.  He was not a third choice, he was the second option.

Within the ‘right-side’ of the UniParty you have Republicans.  Within the republican party there are two groups; both intentionally established to present the fallacy of false choice.

“Small government CONservatives”, just like their “big government” GOPe colleagues, begin remarkable advocacy for the consolidation of self-serving power when they are threatened by sunlight.  It is critical for the U.S. electorate to understand this dynamic.

Whenever CTH reveals this political construct, we come under fire from the hidden elements within the UniParty; most generally from the crony-constitutionalist group represented by the advocacy of old talk-radio yellers.

A few days ago we highlighted a maneuver being attempted by the Crony-Constitutionalist group within the DC UniParty.  A specific agenda being put forth by heavily financed operative, Senator Mike Lee. – READ HERE – Today we highlight the economic efforts of the second group which synergizes with Lee’s efforts from the other half of the republican wing of the UniParty.

♦ Senator Mike Lee works to block taxation on imports by removing the tariff authority of President Donald Trump.  This aids his multinational sponsors on Wall Street.  Senator Lee trying to stop Trump from leveling taxes on imports, under the false auspices of constitutional authority. [Made irrelevant by the 1913 passage of the 17th amendment]

♦ Speaker Paul Ryan works to block taxation on imports by manipulating import taxation into a larger “comprehensive corporate tax bill“, and establishing the loopholes, constructed by the same multinational sponsors.  Wall Street then utilizes these constructs to avoid the payment of import taxes.  Watch closely:

(Via Wall Street Journal) The measure, known as border adjustment, would tax imports and exempt exports as part of a broader plan to encourage companies to locate jobs and production in the U.S. But Mr. Trump, in his first comments on the subject, called it “too complicated.” –link

Mike Lee represents the Senate approach.  Speaker Ryan represents the House approach.

However, both approaches are geared toward the same benefactors.  Those benefactors are the lobbyists who pay Republicans for legislative priorities.  Who is that…. Tom Donohue.

For those who don’t know, it is special interest groups, lawyers as lobbyists like the U.S. CoC, who actually write the legislation.  Politicians vote on legislation, they don’t actually put pen to paper and write it – that’s what the congressional lobbyists do.

In both taxation constructs above Mike Lee and Paul Ryan are opposing Donald Trump.  Does this example help to better understand the fallacy of false choice?    It’s the same concept as the GOPe splitter strategy to ensure a specific, controlled and approved ideological candidate wins the primary.

There’s no difference between John Cornyn and Kevin McCarthy; they are beholden to the same group.  There’s also no difference between Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, they too are beholden to the same corporate interests.  That’s why Cruz and Ryan created Trade Promotion Authority together, the vehicle to pass Donohue’s TPP trade deal.

However, the good news is President Donald Trump is keenly aware of this political alignment.  Heck, he should be… in many ways his understanding of the ‘fallacy of false choice’ is the entire reason Donald Trump finally ran for President:

[…]  “Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday. “Because usually it means we’re going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That’s what happens.”

Independent analyses of the Republican tax plan say it would lead the dollar to appreciate further—which would lower the cost of imported goods, offsetting the effects of the tax on retailers and others.

In his interview with the Journal on Friday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. dollar was already “too strong” in part because China holds down its currency, the yuan. “Our companies can’t compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.”

The yuan is “dropping like a rock,” Mr. Trump said, dismissing recent Chinese actions to support it as done simply “because they don’t want us to get angry.”

Mr. Trump appears to be breaking with a recent tradition of presidents refraining from comments on the dollar’s level. The dollar is up 4% against a broad basket of currencies since he was elected, and roughly 25% since mid-2014.

The dollar and border adjustment tax are both central issues as Mr. Trump moves to strengthen U.S. standing in the global economy.  (more)

President Trump knows these multi-thousand-page legislative constructs are filled with loop holes allowing Wall Street’s multinationals to skirt around direct import taxation.  Delayed cargo diversion, via geographic third party delivery broker, is one method they use to avoid them.

A direct tariff is specific, direct and generally unavoidable.  Wall Street doesn’t like tariffs and crony-constitutionalists lie about them vociferously.

The opposition groups (Wall Street Multinationals) who are funding the UniParty endeavors of Mike Lee and Paul Ryan etc., have a specific desire to keep the U.S. dollar inflated.  All of these multinationals and large economic nations hold trade dollars in their depositories – it is against their interests to see the dollar drop in value.

Wall Street benefits from a higher dollar – Main Street benefits from a lower dollar.

A secondary reason Trump wants to see lower dollar evaluation is because, debt becomes less burdensome when the value of the U.S. dollar drops.   Trump knows how to manage and leverage debt.  Lowering the U.S. debt is critical to economic growth.

Think of it this way.  If you owe $200,000 on your mortgage and earn $40k per year, that debt is scary.   However, if you owe $200k and earn $60k that debt is less worrying.  When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.

Remember, there are trillions of globalist dollars at stake – and the DC UniParty, all of it, will fight tooth and nail on behalf of their benefactors.

Patriots will need to respond when we go to the mattresses.

Steel your resolve.

Just like the GOPe “Splitter Strategy” – teach your friends, family and neighbors.

  1. Frank_O'Pinion says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    The GOPe is why there should be no second terms of elected officials and the same reason you don’t reuse toilet paper.

    Reply
  2. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    It’s called term limits folks. 😉

    Reply
  3. PaulyWalnuts says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Important message. Spread it everywhere.

    Reply
  4. lastinillinois says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    With Donald Trump and Sundance on our side, I like our chances.

    Reply
  5. freepetta says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    This will be the art of the deal. They have never negotiated with Trump. They will be lucky if they still have their underwear on when DJT gets through with them.

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:23 pm

      This #war is going to be epic. We need #cold anger on high alert. I am SO ready for this

      Reply
    • PatriotKate says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

      You betcha! This is going to be one hell of a roller coaster ride. LOVE the composite photo of Trump and Ryan! Says it all.

      Reply
    • Athena the Warrior says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:56 pm

      You are so right. They have no clue how to negotiate with a powerful, successful business person such as PE Trump. They are used to other politicians. I don’t believe any of them have worked in the private sector vs. the tough concrete jungle of NYC.

      We must be strong and proactively get after them before they know what’s hit them.

      I like our chances.

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        January 17, 2017 at 11:58 pm

        When DJT is on your side you’re good👍

        Reply
      • maiingankwe says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:52 am

        Trump is going to be breaking a considerable amount of the rules the politicians have followed for decades or more. There are so many stupid rules I find them laughable and ridiculous.

        I’m reading Gingrich’s new book Treason, and he has a few of them in there. Every time I read one of them I wonder how Trump will play, or rather not play. I so wish I could be in the room with them watching it all. I’m sure Reince Prebius will do his best to keep telling Donald, no you can’t do that or say that, you have to do it this way, it’s always been this way. He will then go to his old buddies and explain there is a new sheriff in town, and how Trump refuses to recognize the rules because he says they’re stupid. He’s going to be doing a lot of running back and forth while Bannon is sitting back and laughing his bum off.

        Of course, the politicians will be pondering to the cameras and complaining Trump is ruining the time honored way of doing things. I wouldn’t doubt them describing Trump as the bull in the china shop.

        Yeah, I wish I would have front seat like Bannon. I wonder if he will ever write a book about it.

        Reply
    • trummpin says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Let’s hope as part of that “Art of the Deal ” negotiation is a ton of leverage aka Dossiers on every one of them ((((squeeze))) the crap out those RINOs

      Reply
  6. Charlie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    Who are the white hats in Congress?
    These people are shameful POS!

    Reply
  7. snaggletooths says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Never been a fan of Mike Lee
    many are so blind to him.
    Congress needs a re-do lets see where the Cruz-DeSantis proposal goes.

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    “Mr. Trump appears to be breaking with a recent tradition of presidents refraining from comments on the dollar’s level.”

    I suspect he may even speak truthfully with the American Public about……Inflation! Oh horrors!

    Past pols couldn’t talk about this stuff (dollar and inflation) honestly cuz they were just acting as Tools of the people and orgs. who they left to deal with it. People who did not have our best interests in mind….. and those past presidents didn’t even care.

    Reply
  9. MrE says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    When in doubt, always follow your nose. And when the swamp has rendered your nose useless, always follow the money.

    Reply
  10. Ziiggii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Can someone help me understand why Trump would say “the dollar is too strong” = bad?

    I thought we wanted the dollar to be strong?

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:29 pm

      All of these multinationals and large economic nations hold trade dollars in their depositories – it is against their interests to see the dollar drop in value.

      Wall Street benefits from a higher dollar – Main Street benefits from a lower dollar.

      A secondary reason Trump wants to see lower dollar evaluation is because, debt becomes less burdensome when the value of the U.S. dollar drops. Trump knows how to manage and leverage debt. Lowering the U.S. debt is critical to economic growth.

      Think of it this way. If you owe $200,000 on your mortgage and earn $40k per year, that debt is scary. However, if you owe $200k and earn $60k that debt is less worrying. When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.

      Reply
      • GOUSAAMER114 says:
        January 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

        But how will he get the Dollar down outside of talking about it?

        And what about attracting investment? An appreciating currency makes investing in the US more attractive, no?

        Reply
        • abigailstraight says:
          January 18, 2017 at 12:13 am

          It’s already going down b/c of his statement to the WSJ; saw it today on Fox Business.
          Pres. Trump knows how to effect the market; don’t doubt him. He deliberately used the WSJ interview to lower the dollar and make news.
          He is making change happen everyday with every word tweeted, every nod to the journalists as he escorts another CEO or community leader off the elevator at Trump Tower and with every word that he utters in an interview.
          He has been doing this since the 1980’s; trust him.

          Reply
        • kroesus says:
          January 18, 2017 at 2:25 am

          one easy way is to valuate the Yen and Yuan at their actual levels rather than the discounted value currently used…..as two of our largest foreign creditors an increase in their currency value will naturally drive down the value of ours and help to some extent on balance of trade between us and those two large trading partners…..the last is why they do not correctly valuate their currency versus ours

          Reply
      • muffyroberts says:
        January 17, 2017 at 11:47 pm

        Trump likes the gold standard though. It makes the dollar more valuable, because you just can’t print it up. If you can’t print it up, then it is worth more, because it’s rare, like an antique doll, or piece of antique furniture.

        Reply
      • Canadiangeorge says:
        January 17, 2017 at 11:53 pm

        Lower dollar value is good for exports too

        Reply
        • AndrewJackson says:
          January 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

          You watch Trump and Co will create a new economic paradigm with increasing exports and a higher dollar. Even with appropriate market valuations coming back to the Yuan, I believe increased dollar/high exports will occur. Once the US economic train gets ignited, it will not stop.

          Reply
      • AndrewJackson says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:22 am

        Really respect you Sundance but this is just flat out wrong about lower dollar being good for main street. If you haven’t noticed, confidence in the dollar has shot up since the election of Trump. With trump in office, investors see huge new potential for investment in the United States (ie money is flowing in and demand for dollars going up). This is a good thing. More investment, means more jobs and wages for main street. While high inflation is good for debtors, as an investor and saver, I would run for the hills. Why would I invest in a country that perpetually drives down the value of its currency. Using inflation to pay off debt is very deceptive as it comes at the cost of your standard of living, but no one ever sees a bill for it. Inflation is most beneficial to those who receive the money first and I can tell you main street will be dead last in receiving any increases. The dollar since 1913 has lost 98+% of its value. While main street wages have also increased, I can assure you they were never the first to get their hands on new dollars in the economy. The biggest beneficiaries have been the big government uniparty spenders and the banks (which multiply the new money via loans). Keep the inflation out and our national budget in check and you will keep the grifter big government uniparty class from steeling main streets wealth.

        Reply
        • val477 says:
          January 18, 2017 at 1:02 am

          I agree. And have to disagree with Sundance. I don’t see how a weak dollar helps Mainstreet. Nothing written in the blog post explains that. A stronger dollar attracts investment into the US.

          Reply
          • EV22 says:
            January 18, 2017 at 1:20 am

            So does having a stable government. Seriously. If you were a foreigner, where would you invest today? Who’s offering the best business climate looking forward? Europe? China? Japan? South Korea? Please.

            I think DJT will have some wiggle room with the dollar because he’s also offering something no one else can: a business-friendly government and investment environment, a great work force, a mature capital market, instant convertibility, etc., etc., etc.

            Reply
          • EV22 says:
            January 18, 2017 at 1:22 am

            Those are the carrots, and the stick is the 35% tariff.

            Not discussed much, but of YUGE importance, is our 20 trillion national debt. Ouch! That’s part of his calculation too bigly.

            Reply
            • kroesus says:
              January 18, 2017 at 2:29 am

              with proper royalties and opening “public lands” to resource development along with increased economic activity under Trump’s policies the debt is a nuisance but not a mill stone

              Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

        Sorry SD obviously didn’t read all the way down the article. I just got to that WSJ quote and tripped!

        Reply
    • eweturn8 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:30 pm

      “When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.”

      Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

      try reading what sundance just said

      Reply
      • anniesezso says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:02 am

        Perhaps it was read but still not understood. Thank you for your patience, benifranlkin. I imagine there are many with renewed or new interest in the workings of government and they should be encouraged, not ridiculed.

        Reply
        • teajr says:
          January 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

          zing! Nicely put 🙂 Most of our supposed economic gurus spout disinfo all the time, so there’s a fair amount of de-brainwashing that needs to happen. Be Patient Folks.

          Reply
    • nightmare on k st says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:46 pm

      a low dollar means lots of dollars in circulation, so even poor people have money to spend at Main St businesses

      Reply
      • AndrewJackson says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

        And even higher prices. So no net benefit. Double my salary but triple my daily costs and I will not be a happy camper.

        Reply
        • sundance says:
          January 18, 2017 at 12:36 am

          You are stuck in a traditional view of economics. The train tracks separated mid 80’s.

          ex. monetary policy / interest rates now take a long time to bridge the gap between the tracks.

          Reply
          • AndrewJackson says:
            January 18, 2017 at 1:03 am

            Traditional view of economics is moonbattery. All I really care about is that no one is deliberately causing the supply of high powered money to increase. Lending and economic expansion will cause an increase in the overall money supply, but it has a fundamental limit based on the high powered money in circulation. I just dont want any quantitative easing where the federal reserve effectively monetizes our debt.

            Reply
            • kroesus says:
              January 18, 2017 at 2:34 am

              you defeat your own argument…..QE 1, QE 2, QE 3, etc where they “monetized” the debt through the FED IS an increase in the money supply to the tune of $88B /month because they create value out of thin air…..this has the effect of devaluing any money already in circulation driving up costs and the % of inflation accrued

              Reply
  11. justfactsplz says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    “Teach your friends, family, and neighbors”, this. Sundance freely gives so that we in turn can freely give. It’s our responsibility as a good American citizen. It is absolutely crucial to teach the next generation. Much of the daft will not be straightened out in our own lifetimes.

    Reply
  12. Bree says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    The fight never ends. Thank God I was born a fighter.

    Reply
  13. Stringy theory says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Trump will grind these gop weasels into a paste. They have no idea what is headed their way and it will make Godzilla look puny.

    Go Trump!

    Reply
  14. Fe says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    Sundance, thank you for keeping us informed. I can’t believe how much I’ve learned here. I eagerly read all of your posts and share on my FB page and RT your tweets.

    Reply
  15. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Wow! Fantastic article! Learned a lot, thank you!

    Reply
  16. nightmare on k st says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    let the Yuan can drop like a rock, if your country has 40% Tariff, it’s not selling in America

    Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Unless Lee & Ryan get their impediments to presidential tariff authority fully crafted & signed by Obama in the next two days, President Trump would have to agree to be handcuffed. If he vetoes their bill, they’ll need 2/3 in both houses to pass it over his veto. He’ll unsheathe his mighty tweeter and rain down holy hellfire on those who threaten his America First Agenda.

    Reply
  18. Illegal says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    So like Obama is Trump going to have to use executive orders to circumvent Congress? The recent Senate vote on the importation of Canadian drugs proposed by Sen Sanders showed the split in the Uniparty construct.

    Reply
  19. xyzlatin says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Where is VP Pence in this? Who funds him?

    Reply
  20. nobaddog says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I hope Trump gets this mess straightened out. Four years is coming fast. Hillary was a horrible choice for president. All of our enemies are still in place (as Sundance’s has shown) although i think Trump will dispose of at least half of them by then.

    Reply
  21. xyzlatin says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    I can’t see how term limits improves anything, the chamber of commerce members just fund the next person. There needs to be finance reform but how. Following the example of Trump, we now have the leftist millionaires/billionaires such as Zuckerberg talking about running. Then even if you straighten out the lawmakers, you have the departments Fed, State, Local, chock full of democrats who can’t be sacked.

    Reply
    • Fe says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:45 pm

      Draining the swamp isn’t going to easy or pretty, but it will happen.

      Reply
    • Illegal says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:05 am

      Term limits may allow the opportunity for more frequent competition for Senate and House races than currently. It would still be the electorate to learn who the new candidates financial supporters are. Local and state governments are the training ground for many of these career politicians. Bad habits learned at this level only grows worse at the national level.

      Reply
    • Sentient says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:08 am

      Because people who know they can’t hold onto their position of power and prestige much longer might – just might – vote for what’s right instead of what will keep the campaign contributions rolling in.

      Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

      IMHO, Zuckerberg will be a problem in the future. He has a LOT of money.

      Reply
    • kroesus says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:41 am

      that has always been my concern as well….when you limit the power of elected members through time limits you INCREASE the power of the permanent bureaucracy and K street

      Reply
  22. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Heed the call to action. Teach your friends, family, and neighbors. There will come a time when Trump will call out each of these paid traitors. That’s when you let them have it. Call, email, and send letters to your senators and congressmen. If Paul Ryan continues his deception don’t let him stay in Congress past 2018. They can’t beat us if we stay just as engaged in the next two years as we were over the past year and a half.

    Reply
  23. FofBW says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    We have seen several companies bring or commit to bring manufacturing back sremingly to avoid import tariffs. Either they do not think Lee and Ryan will be successful or it is a ruse.

    Reply
  24. Sandra says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    I am so happy that Trump understands economics so well. The last thing we needed was another JD as President.

    Reply
    • yakmaster2 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:10 am

      I confess I am one who doesn’t know much about economics or economic theories. Nor do I understand international finance. It’s not one of my areas of expertise.
      There are many (most) like me. BUT, soon-to-be President Trump has a way of explaining things to the public in very easy to understand terms. That knack is called good messaging (something the Dems are very good it and Repubs suck at—until PE Trump).
      I strongly suspect he will do an end run around Paul Ryan and Mike Lee, et.al with some honest, blunt and simple explanations for public consumption.

      As a side note: I noticed a while back that DT speaks in shorthand because the people he’s used to dealing with ‘get it’, few explanations necessary. The media and experts have been forced to analyze what he means by using ‘experts’ to interpret. These experts always get into the weeds, and this leads to debate. Genius.

      Reply
    • kroesus says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:44 am

      JDs should e banned from ALL legislative positions as it constitutes a conflict of interest to the public

      Reply
  25. rashamon says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    As background for the days to come, watch FRONTLINE’s “Divided States of America” on PBS, originated tonight and to be run at least a dozen times over the next week. As usual, it’s highly slanted, but it does mark dates and players in the disaster of the last eight years run by a highly incompetent president, naive Congress and (?) SCOTUS. A case study, to be sure.

    Reply
  26. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    This is why the CTH is so important

    I’m an intelligent guy, politically astute & well versed in the media driven stories of the day. I understand the Uniparty & I understand the treasonous corruption that permeates our entire system

    But I’m a busy guy too. I don’t have the time to delve into the meat & potatoes of these things & dig up the real sh*t these mofo’s are doing

    But Sundance & crew do the research & do the digging, & when you read it, it’s utterly outrageous & mind boggling stuff that should not only infuriate every American, but have them banging on these reps doors as well

    This tiny group of people that WE put into office sneak around & do everything they can to continue the corruption & everything they can to stop Trump from making our economy a success, to save our money & to make America great again

    Every voter in America needs to read this stuff, & find out what the hell our reps really do. The idiot voters in Wisconsin & all the other RINO voters need to read this & understand why some of us are livid when they continue voting in these absolute pieces of trash

    This stuff is sabotage of the American people & their system for personal gain

    Who the f*** do these people think they are?

    Reply
  27. GOUSAAMER114 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    1) If Trump imposes tariffs plus cuts corporate taxes plus de-regulates plus does infrastructure, then real rates will go up and so will the USD. He’s going to need to take a different measure (talking the Dollar down won’t work over time) to get the USD down. Over the long term our best bet may be to promote the fall of the EU. If Germany had its own currency, it would probably be 40-50% higher than the Euro and Germany would not be an export superpower anymore

    2) One benefit of a strong dollar is it attracts international capital. We could use capital from everywhere to help us rebuild and an appreciating currency makes those investments more attractive.

    I understand why we want a weak dollar but I’m not sure how we’ll accomplish it and there are negatives to it

    Reply
  28. emet says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    If we reinstated the MPF (merchandise processing fee) on Mexican imports, and removed the $485 cap per entry, this would generate over $1 billion per year. The fee is used to support Customs commercial activities, for example, perhaps a large wall to insure that all goods destined to the US from Mexico enter through a port of entry.

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      January 17, 2017 at 11:57 pm

      We need to radically reconfigure the southern border. American drivers only,with extended stays/delays of cargo to search and track what’s going through the country better. I watched the new DHS Gen. Kelly testify and he is a generals general…It was almost scary how direct and knowledgeable he was….The flow of our southern border will be changing dramatically. I bet TSA will be so professional we won’t recognize it….

      Reply
      • Athena the Warrior says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:11 am

        Nothing against Kris Kobach, but there is a specific reason why PE Trump went with Gen. Kelly instead. I bet Kobach wll be there in some capacity perhaps Deputy.

        Reply
  29. ALEX says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    The dollar going up 25% in the last four years is crazy- as mentioned. The other monster to be slayed is the Pharmaceutical lobby. Wall Street and Big Pharma have our party by the gonads.

    Sundance keeps the proper perspective in this fight. Everything is being done with an eye towards the money to get re-elected and keep the power. Sen. McConnell wrote in his recent book that money is the mothers milk of politics….This IS what we are against….WE have the Lion King though….MAGA

    Reply
  30. fleporeblog says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Will we see President Trump’s folks actually write future legislation so that you eliminate the influence of the US CoC? Or will he still allow it and ultimately tear it apart until it meets his approval.

    If the ultimate plan is that they do it themselves, that would go a long way in draining the swamp and limiting the influence of lobbyists, Wall Street and the CoC.

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

      I look forward to the fight. Ryan and the RINO’S know from Trumps statement in article he could drop the hammer and will. They Definetly live in fear of his megaphone and what we will do using all media to back President Trump. It is our party now, but I think you are right it will be interesting….

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:02 am

        Alex I hate when SD links the WSJ. I can’t access it because you have to pay to be able to read it. If you or anyone else has access could you copy and paste the article.

        Reply
      • Paul Killinger says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:23 am

        I believe that should this effort actually proceed, many GOP House members will realize it is a fool’s errand.

        A President has too many tools at hand, for instance absolute control over commerce coming through our nation’s borders, for such a half-baked scheme to be successful.

        Reply
  31. NJF says:
    January 17, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Every time you write one of these, I’m reminded of “A River Runs Through It.”

    The writing assignment scene.

    Dad tells young Norman, “again, half as long.”

    No piece of legislation should be 1,000s of pages.

    If these sellouts don’t get with the program (they won’t), I expect President Trump to take the message to us (he will), and explain exactly why nothing he ran on, the details of which were put forth and agreed upon at the convention, aren’t getting done.

    It will be glorious.

    Reply
  32. billsv says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Make the corporate tax rate zero. Tax imports at a rate that will offset the balance of payments deficit with individual countries. Thus, if we have a $60 billion deficit with Mexico and imports were $300 billion tax imports 20%. If our trade deficit with China was $350 billion and our imports were $500 billion, tax imports from China at 70%. China in particular makes it extremely difficult to import US goods. This would cause them to rethink that policy. Yes, it would increase costs to US Consuners on imports but it would create FAIR trade and increase US jobs and wages. These duties (taxes) could adjusted quarterly. To borrow a slogan, “Fair and Balanced” trade.In my plan I would not charge the duties on import to any company but keep those duties in a fund. Consumer prices would not increase as no company’s cost would increase. Over time as our exports increased and balanced with individual countries the monies to this fund would decrease to zero. This is only meant to pressure countries like China to open their markets.

    Reply
    • kroesus says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:50 am

      GATT has a balance of trade tariff for nations who are utilizing predatory trade practices…….China certainly does this but I have heard no such charges against MX

      Reply
  33. anarchist335 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:00 am

    sundance, so we “owe” 20 trillion dollars on debt, have Treasury mint a $20,000,000,000,000.00 coin. Voila!

    Reply
    • Trumpire says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:30 am

      It would still be real money and hurt us.

      Say China takes “the coin” as payment of debt to banks to break it down into more manageable and a usable state. Billions of paper dollars or gold bars. That’s real money we’ve spent.

      Or they deposit the coin, it would still be worth 20 trillion and their balance statement and it would say 20 trillion dollars not one coin.

      Reply
      • kroesus says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:52 am

        I still say we 0 out our debt to PRC to offset their failure to pay US bondholders of their debt after the Chinese Civil War 1948

        Reply
  34. itswoot says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    “This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.”
    -Sundance

    Focusing our aim on reducing the national debt to have a healthy economy is much like fighting a fire. To be effective you aim the water hose at the base of the fire where it originates.

    Reply
  35. abigailstraight says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Thanks Sundance. I was wondering today if you were going to write on this border adjustment tax and I am now relieved.
    Everyone needs to understand what’s going on; what’s at stake.
    Well done.

    Reply
  36. nyetneetot says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    President Taft was sabotaged by the house and senate in much the same way.

    Reply
  37. Piper says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I just “googled” Getting rid of the U.S. Chamber of Congree- no great results- can anyone tell me HOW we can get rid of Donohue…

    Reply
  38. yohio says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:27 am

    So the chamber of commerce as lobbyists draw up the legislation and these idiot politicians pretend to fight and argue over it knowing fool well they’re passing it because it’s all about the dollars for all of them. So these politicians are more like Hollywood Elites, bad actors making a lot of money

    Reply
    • sundance says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:49 am

      The U.S. CoC doesn’t “draw up” the legislation – THEY WRITE IT.

      The U.S. CoC is also the internal team representing/constructing official U.S. policy on Trade Deals. The U.S. CoC “trade representatives” are the key players within trade negotiation teams. The U.S. CoC constructed (actually wrote) the U.S. language within TPP.

      Reply
      • paper doll says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:30 am

        Another reason DC hates Mr.Trump. He expects them to work. Many of them haven’t a clue how to write a bill or even the procedure…..because that skill hasn’t been called for in many years….hecks they don’t even read them, much less write them! lol

        Reply
      • Snow White says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:40 am

        Forgive my ignorance, but why is the CoC writing legislation? Isn’t that the job of our elected reps and senators? Not that they care about working hard though.

        Reply
    • yakmaster2 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:37 am

      So it is now crystal clear to me why these preening Congressmen say “I sponsored a bill with Senator or Rep. So-and-so.”
      All this time I thought they had legal eagles who wrote or helped them write these Bills to try and get legislation on some issue he/she was knowledgable about. Instead, it’s Wall Street (with US CoC as a front) writing our laws. Actually, writing our laws to benefit themselves. Why did I not know this?!?
      I’m gobsmacked and feeling foolish.

      Reply
  39. Piper says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

    snip
    from wiki-
    As of October 2010, the Chamber had a worldwide network of 115 American Chamber of Commerce affiliates located in 108 countries.[24] The US Chamber says that a relative handful of the Chamber’s 300,000 members are “non-U.S.-based (foreign) companies.” It claims that, “No foreign money is used to fund political activities.” A US Chamber executive has said that the organization has had “foreign multinationals” (foreign companies) as members for “over a century, many for decades.”[25] The US Chamber states that it receives approximately $100,000 annually in membership dues from its foreign affiliates, out of an annual budget of $200 million.[25][26]
    AmCham China, with members comprise more than 2,600 individuals from over 1,200 companies,[27] is said to be the largest affiliate outside of United States.

    good grief- corrupt,corrupt, corrupt-

    Reply
  40. C. Lowell says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I’ve got a good friend who’s a decepticon — associated with Rubio —

    Looks like we’re parting ways, but looks like that’s the way it goes…

    Reply
  41. Red says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

    The thing that worries me is that almost every single bad actor is still in the House and Senate. Very few supportedays PE Trump. How is he going to fight ALL of the crooks? The only ones that have his back are us Deplorables. All of the rest, including Congress, media, so-called educators, and just about every vile group hate him.

    We can call, email ect until we’re blue in the face, but they have 2 years to stall. That’s half of his term. We’ve tried to get them out but they’re too firmly entrenched. For the most part, they are too well funded to be primaried.

    I don’t know how to hold their feet to the fire, I really dont….

    Reply
    • Piper says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

      RED- torches and pitchforks! These people need to be dragged from their homes in the middle of the night and disappeared, that’s what they would like to do to us.

      Reply
      • Red says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:41 am

        Oh I know they would Piper, they want us surfs for our tax dollars. I believe that’s one of the reasons for most companies requiring direct deposit. These days you have to jump through hoops just to print your check stub. People don’t even see the amount of taxes coming out of their paychecks anymore….

        Reply
    • conservativeinny says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:35 am

      I’m racking my brain too. Schumer ignores all of us. He doesn’t even pretend to campaign anymore. He didn’t even put out a statement this year. Its disgusting and Gillibrand who used to be an RINO by the way, is following in his footsteps.

      Reply
  42. Founding Fathers Fan says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:31 am

    There’s also no difference between Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, they too are beholden to the same corporate interests. That’s why Cruz and Ryan created Trade Promotion Authority together, the vehicle to pass Donohue’s TPP trade deal.
    I’ve been reporting this since I discovered that Cruz provided the crucial 60th vote for cloture and allowed TPA to advance to The Senate floor for debate. Cruz-ers still don’t get it.

    Reply
  43. JAS says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I get the mainstream vs. Wall street argument. The tariffs, not so much. It’s not that hey don’t work, it’s what happens to the tariffs collected. The tariff “collectors” get to decide where that money goes, and historically that never ends well. They’ll spend it all to grow the government even more.

    Even in the unlikely event that the money goes to help certain industries, then that becomes a de facto government subsidy, that never ends well either. And what happens to the other industries that don’t get any tariff money?

    The best alternative I see is increasing overall national production. Oil is a great example. We (ignoring the government’s wishes) took the bull by the horns and started producing tons and tons of oil in the last 8-10 years. Consequently, the oil markets tanked, and the cartels no longer have control over us. Gas got relatively cheap again and we have started keeping more of OUR money. Same applies to taxation. Lower taxes, we the people keep more of our money. Screw the interest groups. End alternative energy subsidies. Start making our own steel again, etc…..

    We must increase production and create competition for commodities which will lower prices. THAT’s what Wall street does not want because WE ARE THE BIGGEST CONSUMERS IN THE WORLD. WE SET THE PRICE. If we increase supply prices drop and THEY make less money. Simple as that.

    Increased production with less taxation. I’m all for those. Curtail government spending, we get less collective debt. Take those three things together and we are all set. This is not rocket science.

    Reply
    • JAS says:
      January 18, 2017 at 12:43 am

      Forgot to mention. Our downfall has been orchestrated through regulation. The powers that be cleverly upped regulation so our industries can’t compete.

      And they VERY cleverly use emotions to manipulate us, creating mob-like interest groups.

      “Beware the dangers of combining disinformation with moral fervor”

      Reply
      • Trumpire says:
        January 18, 2017 at 12:56 am

        Yeah, that’s what Cap & Trade/ Global Warming…oops…the more Orwellian term Climate Change is all about.

        Making us not only shut down our manufacturing and coal plants but also paying for the privileged. It’s insane. They talked American into paying for its own suicide.

        Reply
      • Paul Killinger says:
        January 18, 2017 at 1:43 am

        A President can modify/rewrite virtually any federal regulation.

        They are written by the Executive branch in order to carry out laws adopted by the Congress.

        This process usually requires a 120-180 day timeframe for public comment periods.

        Those unhappy with the results may litigate, which can take years.

        Reply
      • WVPatriot says:
        January 18, 2017 at 2:17 am

        JAS, we are in total agreement on our downfall being exacerbated by regulations; the very reason that the US corporate tax rate is 35%!!! Only an idiot would have a company in America when Ireland’s corporate tax rate is 12.5%. Drive nearly all of our manufacturing out of the country…leaving only a third world country with nothing but unemployment, debt, lawyers and physicians.

        Reply
  44. Bull Durham says:
    January 18, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Conservatives will sell our sovereignty.
    Liberals will give it away.
    Same end game.

    Only Trump will save America and Make America Great Again.

    Reply
    • Red says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

      PE Trump and his cabinate are along with maybe ( and that is a big maybe) a handful of Senator’s and Reps are the only ones I trust.

      My gut feeling at this time is that PE Trump is going to try his damnedest to bring this 4 year run in ahead of schedule and under budget. I really don’t see him running for a second term. Why would he want to spend the 70th decade of his life in the cesspool of DC?

      The wonderful life he has built for himself will be sorely missed by him once he gets bogged down in the swamp mud of the DC hell hole. I hope I’m wrong, but he is giving up a hell of a lot, and everyone except for those of us that voted for him are going to do everything in their power to make hisure life miserable.

      Reply
  45. Paul Killinger says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:29 am

    This would be a high stakes gambit on the part of the GOPe coming right out of the box at their new President…

    So what happens when Donald tells the country the Republican party is KILLING Millions of new American jobs?

    Reply
    • Snow White says:
      January 18, 2017 at 1:44 am

      Then we the people take the torches and pitchforks and got after them.

      Reply
    • The Defiant One says:
      January 18, 2017 at 2:11 am

      While I did vote down the line for every Republican last election, it was to HELP PRES. TRUMP.

      It wasn’t a vote for the GOPe party as they has exposed their true Uniparty face and intentions.

      If it comes down to a battle between President Trump and the Republican party, hands down I gladly side and choose President Donald Trump.

      Reply
  46. feralcatsblog says:
    January 18, 2017 at 2:24 am

    I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature, … congressman (Ryan, Lee, etc ……….)
    – Mark Twain

    Reply

