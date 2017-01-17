Entrenched GOPe Show Their Cards – Construct “Border Adjustment Tax” To Oppose Trump’s America-First Agenda…

Anyone who believes Democrats own exclusive opposition to Donald Trump are completely ignoring the deliberate construct of the 2015/2016 republican primary. There are just as many -if not more- natural enemies within the Republican apparatus as there are within the Democrat group. “America-First” is antithetical to the UniParty.
Again, prior to Donald Trump there was one party in Washington DC, “The UniParty”. President Donald Trump represented a second party, an independent approach toward legislative and economic priority. He was not a third choice, he was the second option.
Within the ‘right-side’ of the UniParty you have Republicans. Within the republican party there are two groups; both intentionally established to present the fallacy of false choice.
“Small government CONservatives”, just like their “big government” GOPe colleagues, begin remarkable advocacy for the consolidation of self-serving power when they are threatened by sunlight. It is critical for the U.S. electorate to understand this dynamic.
Whenever CTH reveals this political construct, we come under fire from the hidden elements within the UniParty; most generally from the crony-constitutionalist group represented by the advocacy of old talk-radio yellers.
A few days ago we highlighted a maneuver being attempted by the Crony-Constitutionalist group within the DC UniParty. A specific agenda being put forth by heavily financed operative, Senator Mike Lee. – READ HERE – Today we highlight the economic efforts of the second group which synergizes with Lee’s efforts from the other half of the republican wing of the UniParty.
♦ Senator Mike Lee works to block taxation on imports by removing the tariff authority of President Donald Trump. This aids his multinational sponsors on Wall Street. Senator Lee trying to stop Trump from leveling taxes on imports, under the false auspices of constitutional authority. [Made irrelevant by the 1913 passage of the 17th amendment]
♦ Speaker Paul Ryan works to block taxation on imports by manipulating import taxation into a larger “comprehensive corporate tax bill“, and establishing the loopholes, constructed by the same multinational sponsors. Wall Street then utilizes these constructs to avoid the payment of import taxes. Watch closely:
(Via Wall Street Journal) The measure, known as border adjustment, would tax imports and exempt exports as part of a broader plan to encourage companies to locate jobs and production in the U.S. But Mr. Trump, in his first comments on the subject, called it “too complicated.” –link–
Mike Lee represents the Senate approach. Speaker Ryan represents the House approach.
However, both approaches are geared toward the same benefactors. Those benefactors are the lobbyists who pay Republicans for legislative priorities. Who is that…. Tom Donohue.
For those who don’t know, it is special interest groups, lawyers as lobbyists like the U.S. CoC, who actually write the legislation. Politicians vote on legislation, they don’t actually put pen to paper and write it – that’s what the congressional lobbyists do.
In both taxation constructs above Mike Lee and Paul Ryan are opposing Donald Trump. Does this example help to better understand the fallacy of false choice? It’s the same concept as the GOPe splitter strategy to ensure a specific, controlled and approved ideological candidate wins the primary.
There’s no difference between John Cornyn and Kevin McCarthy; they are beholden to the same group. There’s also no difference between Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, they too are beholden to the same corporate interests. That’s why Cruz and Ryan created Trade Promotion Authority together, the vehicle to pass Donohue’s TPP trade deal.
However, the good news is President Donald Trump is keenly aware of this political alignment. Heck, he should be… in many ways his understanding of the ‘fallacy of false choice’ is the entire reason Donald Trump finally ran for President:
[…] “Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don’t love it,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Friday. “Because usually it means we’re going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That’s what happens.”
Independent analyses of the Republican tax plan say it would lead the dollar to appreciate further—which would lower the cost of imported goods, offsetting the effects of the tax on retailers and others.
In his interview with the Journal on Friday, Mr. Trump said the U.S. dollar was already “too strong” in part because China holds down its currency, the yuan. “Our companies can’t compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it’s killing us.”
The yuan is “dropping like a rock,” Mr. Trump said, dismissing recent Chinese actions to support it as done simply “because they don’t want us to get angry.”
Mr. Trump appears to be breaking with a recent tradition of presidents refraining from comments on the dollar’s level. The dollar is up 4% against a broad basket of currencies since he was elected, and roughly 25% since mid-2014.
The dollar and border adjustment tax are both central issues as Mr. Trump moves to strengthen U.S. standing in the global economy. (more)
President Trump knows these multi-thousand-page legislative constructs are filled with loop holes allowing Wall Street’s multinationals to skirt around direct import taxation. Delayed cargo diversion, via geographic third party delivery broker, is one method they use to avoid them.
A direct tariff is specific, direct and generally unavoidable. Wall Street doesn’t like tariffs and crony-constitutionalists lie about them vociferously.
The opposition groups (Wall Street Multinationals) who are funding the UniParty endeavors of Mike Lee and Paul Ryan etc., have a specific desire to keep the U.S. dollar inflated. All of these multinationals and large economic nations hold trade dollars in their depositories – it is against their interests to see the dollar drop in value.
Wall Street benefits from a higher dollar – Main Street benefits from a lower dollar.
A secondary reason Trump wants to see lower dollar evaluation is because, debt becomes less burdensome when the value of the U.S. dollar drops. Trump knows how to manage and leverage debt. Lowering the U.S. debt is critical to economic growth.
Think of it this way. If you owe $200,000 on your mortgage and earn $40k per year, that debt is scary. However, if you owe $200k and earn $60k that debt is less worrying. When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.
Remember, there are trillions of globalist dollars at stake – and the DC UniParty, all of it, will fight tooth and nail on behalf of their benefactors.
Patriots will need to respond when we go to the mattresses.
Steel your resolve.
Just like the GOPe “Splitter Strategy” – teach your friends, family and neighbors.
The GOPe is why there should be no second terms of elected officials and the same reason you don’t reuse toilet paper.
I'm not sposeto reuse toilet paper?
Trump and we the people are aware of opposition on BOTH sides of the aisle.
It's called term limits folks.
Then let's back Cruz on that. And I'm sure Senator Paul will support it as well. I think Chris Christie should run for the Senate while we're at it.
Laura Ingraham is thinking of making a run for the Senate.
ah, what State?
Virginia.
Think I read Virginia.
Virginia, to challenge Tim Kaine
Oooh that would be great!
FYI! Dave Brat is also considering the senate seat in Va. I would like to see him in that seat. Perhaps Laura in the house.
Laura won't do house seat. With the Trumpmentum, thus would be perfect time for her. Remember, Dave Brat just starting his 2d term, and warner is up in 2020….
Tim Kaine…Tim Kaine…
Why does that name sound so familiar?
why he's the idiot running mate of Crooked Hillary. He drew flies and 10 people to his rallies.
I was hoping no one would remind me.
🙂
I'll erase it.
I'm sorry, who were we talking about?
Very forgettable.
Very forgettable.
Chris Christie, would not make the Senate in NJ
Ingraham is from Connecticut, I think, carpetbagging?
Didn’t she buy a farm in VA a few years ago. Seems to me she did after adopting her children.
“In May 2008, Ingraham adopted a young girl from Guatemala, whom she has named Maria Caroline. In July 2009 she adopted a 13-month-old boy, Michael Dmitri, and two years later in June 2011 she announced the adoption of her third child, 13-month-old Nikolai Peter. Both of the boys were from Russia, a nation where Ingraham has spent considerable time.”
Oh no…a Russian connection!
She lives in DC but us currently building a new home in McLean, VA
Oh, I need to move to Virginia to help with that one!
I promise to vote for her in the next election. Creepy Kaine has go to go.
LikeLike
Important message. Spread it everywhere.
With Donald Trump and Sundance on our side, I like our chances.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This will be the art of the deal. They have never negotiated with Trump. They will be lucky if they still have their underwear on when DJT gets through with them.
This #war is going to be epic. We need #cold anger on high alert. I am SO ready for this
Yes!!!
You betcha! This is going to be one hell of a roller coaster ride. LOVE the composite photo of Trump and Ryan! Says it all.
These congress people have no idea. I've been a NYer most of my life, as I am embarrassed to admit. As I sit here, I guarantee Paulie and turtle boy McConnell have no idea how they are going to give DJT everything he wants.
Oh yeah….it is so on. Is it Friday yet?
Congress 's heads are going to be spinning.
Watch and you will see DJT get everything he wants.
And we delightful Deplorable Treepers will help him bigly.
Bigly and hugely
Agreed but I'm not embarrassed. I work in NYC and live in the Hudson Valley.
Never ever be embarrassed to be a NYer – grew up in RVC, S Jamesport & Brooklyn, I am what I am because I grew up the way I did, never back down if you think you are right, if you are wrong learn something from it.
Hi Bella! I was born in Brooklyn and was raised on Long Island too. I lived in Tennessee for about 10 years and came back to NY bc of family. We live up in the Catskills and the politics that reign here makes me ill. I will never lose this NYC accent so I'll always keep my identity. Ty Belle nice meeting u
You are so right. They have no clue how to negotiate with a powerful, successful business person such as PE Trump. They are used to other politicians. I don't believe any of them have worked in the private sector vs. the tough concrete jungle of NYC.
We must be strong and proactively get after them before they know what's hit them.
I like our chances.
We must be strong and proactively get after them before they know what’s hit them.
I like our chances.
When DJT is on your side you're good
Trump is going to be breaking a considerable amount of the rules the politicians have followed for decades or more. There are so many stupid rules I find them laughable and ridiculous.
Of course, the politicians will be pondering to the cameras and complaining Trump is ruining the time honored way of doing things. I wouldn’t doubt them describing Trump as the bull in the china shop.
Yeah, I wish I would have front seat like Bannon. I wonder if he will ever write a book about it.
Let's hope as part of that "Art of the Deal " negotiation is a ton of leverage aka Dossiers on every one of them ((((squeeze))) the crap out those RINOs
DJT is very charming but he will apply pressure.
Who are the white hats in Congress?
These people are shameful POS!
LikeLiked by 5 people
many are so blind to him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
http://newobserveronline.com/us-christian-churches-back-muslim-invasion/
Here is a list of all the churches that are actively bringing in moslems.
Not just Catholics and LDS.
LikeLike
“Mr. Trump appears to be breaking with a recent tradition of presidents refraining from comments on the dollar’s level.”
I suspect he may even speak truthfully with the American Public about……Inflation! Oh horrors!
Past pols couldn’t talk about this stuff (dollar and inflation) honestly cuz they were just acting as Tools of the people and orgs. who they left to deal with it. People who did not have our best interests in mind….. and those past presidents didn’t even care.
Using the word “tradition” is a sign of a dishonest attack on Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
for all his 8 years
And Mo Mo Speaker Ryan was okie doke with this
He's itching to start. Mr.Trump proved them all wrong, completely, gloriously wrong. They are eager to pay him back. Every day President Trump is in office, is a great day for America. Bless him!
That will hopefully be another way Trump breaks with (new and recent) tradition: make a damn budget already!
When in doubt, always follow your nose. And when the swamp has rendered your nose useless, always follow the money.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can someone help me understand why Trump would say “the dollar is too strong” = bad?
I thought we wanted the dollar to be strong?
LikeLike
All of these multinationals and large economic nations hold trade dollars in their depositories – it is against their interests to see the dollar drop in value.
Wall Street benefits from a higher dollar – Main Street benefits from a lower dollar.
A secondary reason Trump wants to see lower dollar evaluation is because, debt becomes less burdensome when the value of the U.S. dollar drops. Trump knows how to manage and leverage debt. Lowering the U.S. debt is critical to economic growth.
Think of it this way. If you owe $200,000 on your mortgage and earn $40k per year, that debt is scary. However, if you owe $200k and earn $60k that debt is less worrying. When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.
But how will he get the Dollar down outside of talking about it?
And what about attracting investment? An appreciating currency makes investing in the US more attractive, no?
It’s already going down b/c of his statement to the WSJ; saw it today on Fox Business.
Pres. Trump knows how to effect the market; don’t doubt him. He deliberately used the WSJ interview to lower the dollar and make news.
He is making change happen everyday with every word tweeted, every nod to the journalists as he escorts another CEO or community leader off the elevator at Trump Tower and with every word that he utters in an interview.
He has been doing this since the 1980’s; trust him.
one easy way is to valuate the Yen and Yuan at their actual levels rather than the discounted value currently used…..as two of our largest foreign creditors an increase in their currency value will naturally drive down the value of ours and help to some extent on balance of trade between us and those two large trading partners…..the last is why they do not correctly valuate their currency versus ours
Trump likes the gold standard though. It makes the dollar more valuable, because you just can't print it up. If you can't print it up, then it is worth more, because it's rare, like an antique doll, or piece of antique furniture.
Lower dollar value is good for exports too
You watch Trump and Co will create a new economic paradigm with increasing exports and a higher dollar. Even with appropriate market valuations coming back to the Yuan, I believe increased dollar/high exports will occur. Once the US economic train gets ignited, it will not stop.
Really respect you Sundance but this is just flat out wrong about lower dollar being good for main street. If you haven't noticed, confidence in the dollar has shot up since the election of Trump. With trump in office, investors see huge new potential for investment in the United States (ie money is flowing in and demand for dollars going up). This is a good thing. More investment, means more jobs and wages for main street. While high inflation is good for debtors, as an investor and saver, I would run for the hills. Why would I invest in a country that perpetually drives down the value of its currency. Using inflation to pay off debt is very deceptive as it comes at the cost of your standard of living, but no one ever sees a bill for it. Inflation is most beneficial to those who receive the money first and I can tell you main street will be dead last in receiving any
I agree. And have to disagree with Sundance. I don’t see how a weak dollar helps Mainstreet. Nothing written in the blog post explains that. A stronger dollar attracts investment into the US.
So does having a stable government. Seriously. If you were a foreigner, where would you invest today? Who’s offering the best business climate looking forward? Europe? China? Japan? South Korea? Please.
I think DJT will have some wiggle room with the dollar because he’s also offering something no one else can: a business-friendly government and investment environment, a great work force, a mature capital market, instant convertibility, etc., etc., etc.
Those are the carrots, and the stick is the 35% tariff.
Not discussed much, but of YUGE importance, is our 20 trillion national debt. Ouch! That’s part of his calculation too bigly.
with proper royalties and opening “public lands” to resource development along with increased economic activity under Trump’s policies the debt is a nuisance but not a mill stone
Sorry SD obviously didn’t read all the way down the article. I just got to that WSJ quote and tripped!
“When the value of the dollar drops, the weight of our debt burden drops with it because expanding economic growth generates more income to treasury via tax inflows. This is how dangerous debt can be neutralized and paid down.”
try reading what sundance just said
Perhaps it was read but still not understood. Thank you for your patience, benifranlkin. I imagine there are many with renewed or new interest in the workings of government and they should be encouraged, not ridiculed.
zing! Nicely put 🙂 Most of our supposed economic gurus spout disinfo all the time, so there’s a fair amount of de-brainwashing that needs to happen. Be Patient Folks.
a low dollar means lots of dollars in circulation, so even poor people have money to spend at Main St businesses
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
ex. monetary policy / interest rates now take a long time to bridge the gap between the tracks.
Traditional view of economics is moonbattery. All I really care about is that no one is deliberately causing the supply of high powered money to increase. Lending and economic expansion will cause an increase in the overall money supply, but it has a fundamental limit based on the high powered money in circulation. I just dont want any quantitative easing where the federal reserve effectively monetizes our debt.
you defeat your own argument…..QE 1, QE 2, QE 3, etc where they “monetized” the debt through the FED IS an increase in the money supply to the tune of $88B /month because they create value out of thin air…..this has the effect of devaluing any money already in circulation driving up costs and the % of inflation accrued
“Teach your friends, family, and neighbors”, this. Sundance freely gives so that we in turn can freely give. It’s our responsibility as a good American citizen. It is absolutely crucial to teach the next generation. Much of the daft will not be straightened out in our own lifetimes.
The fight never ends. Thank God I was born a fighter.
Trump will grind these gop weasels into a paste. They have no idea what is headed their way and it will make Godzilla look puny.
Go Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I don’t think they yet realize THIS president KNOWS currency, banking, contracts and will READ their bills and bargain with them ——-until they come up with something he is willing to sign.
Pop goes the weasel.
Sundance, thank you for keeping us informed. I can’t believe how much I’ve learned here. I eagerly read all of your posts and share on my FB page and RT your tweets.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Same here!
Wow! Fantastic article! Learned a lot, thank you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
let the Yuan can drop like a rock, if your country has 40% Tariff, it’s not selling in America
And if it does sell, we get a helluva lot of revenue.
Who’s WE?
I have read some American products —-> China have up to a 45% effective tariff so 40% to theirs would be a discount
Unless Lee & Ryan get their impediments to presidential tariff authority fully crafted & signed by Obama in the next two days, President Trump would have to agree to be handcuffed. If he vetoes their bill, they’ll need 2/3 in both houses to pass it over his veto. He’ll unsheathe his mighty tweeter and rain down holy hellfire on those who threaten his America First Agenda.
LikeLiked by 9 people
hello Twitter
That’s what I was thinking and while he’s tweeting away America gets a civic lesson and economic lesson, media will be further exposed for their Fake News and in the end trump comes out on top as usual with a much smarter electorate for 2020
So like Obama is Trump going to have to use executive orders to circumvent Congress? The recent Senate vote on the importation of Canadian drugs proposed by Sen Sanders showed the split in the Uniparty construct.
Where is VP Pence in this? Who funds him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://sunlightfoundation.com/2016/07/25/following-the-money-behind-mike-pence/
Pence benefited from a fundraiser at Donald Trump’s golf course in 2011. (at end of article)
yes, Pence a Koch boy, concerned that might conspire with impeachment gang
Hey nightmare, you need to trust Pres Trump’s judgement of Pence and others he has chosen to work with him on the Peoples’ Agenda to MAGA.
I’m following Reagan’s time honored suggestion, trust but verify.
Pence is a persistent latent danger. Trump picked him for his pluses. That worked out.
But he is not at all on track with Trump on any foreign or most domestic (Trade, Social Security and Medicare, Infrastructure, illegals deported, the Wall) plans. He agrees on moving programs and funding to the States. But the core of Trump, 95% of the best stuff, Pence would never do. He’s along for the ride on most of the stuff.
He has two feet in the UniParty and a wave and smile in the Trump program.
He is 100% ideological. Trump is 0% ideological.
You are correct. But don’t blame Pence, there is only one Trump.
Therefore, I disagree with those that say Trump is just the beginning of a new politics and a new economics. Pence will ‘backstab’ Trump’s legacy just as Bush 1 did to Reagan’s.
So, Trump has to be massively successful so the inevitable backslide will be less painful.
As of noon Friday, he becomes an even greater concern. All of DC UniParty would love him as President. The GOPe to get the programs they want, the IC because he’ll do what ever they want, , the Dems because they would have a better chance to beat him in 2020 than Mr.Trump.. imo UniParty DC will try impeachment at some point, many on both sides want! When Waters says impeachment, Ryan whispers” Hell, yeah” . It’s well Sundance says we need to go to the mattresses for President Trump….we will and I pray he keeps tweeting! They are like carrier pigeons of truth from the front lines!
Reading at the link above, the Koch contributions aren’t much compared to the Republican powerhouse donors.
I don’t trust Pence… he seems to be untouchable by the media and even the lefties leave him alone
I hope Trump gets this mess straightened out. Four years is coming fast. Hillary was a horrible choice for president. All of our enemies are still in place (as Sundance’s has shown) although i think Trump will dispose of at least half of them by then.
I can’t see how term limits improves anything, the chamber of commerce members just fund the next person. There needs to be finance reform but how. Following the example of Trump, we now have the leftist millionaires/billionaires such as Zuckerberg talking about running. Then even if you straighten out the lawmakers, you have the departments Fed, State, Local, chock full of democrats who can’t be sacked.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Draining the swamp isn’t going to easy or pretty, but it will happen.
Term limits may allow the opportunity for more frequent competition for Senate and House races than currently. It would still be the electorate to learn who the new candidates financial supporters are. Local and state governments are the training ground for many of these career politicians. Bad habits learned at this level only grows worse at the national level.
Because people who know they can’t hold onto their position of power and prestige much longer might – just might – vote for what’s right instead of what will keep the campaign contributions rolling in.
The key is getting them to vote for what’s right as private citizens, as something they can relate to.
IMHO, Zuckerberg will be a problem in the future. He has a LOT of money.
that has always been my concern as well….when you limit the power of elected members through time limits you INCREASE the power of the permanent bureaucracy and K street
Heed the call to action. Teach your friends, family, and neighbors. There will come a time when Trump will call out each of these paid traitors. That’s when you let them have it. Call, email, and send letters to your senators and congressmen. If Paul Ryan continues his deception don’t let him stay in Congress past 2018. They can’t beat us if we stay just as engaged in the next two years as we were over the past year and a half.
We have seen several companies bring or commit to bring manufacturing back sremingly to avoid import tariffs. Either they do not think Lee and Ryan will be successful or it is a ruse.
I am so happy that Trump understands economics so well. The last thing we needed was another JD as President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I confess I am one who doesn’t know much about economics or economic theories. Nor do I understand international finance. It’s not one of my areas of expertise.
There are many (most) like me. BUT, soon-to-be President Trump has a way of explaining things to the public in very easy to understand terms. That knack is called good messaging (something the Dems are very good it and Repubs suck at—until PE Trump).
I strongly suspect he will do an end run around Paul Ryan and Mike Lee, et.al with some honest, blunt and simple explanations for public consumption.
As a side note: I noticed a while back that DT speaks in shorthand because the people he’s used to dealing with ‘get it’, few explanations necessary. The media and experts have been forced to analyze what he means by using ‘experts’ to interpret. These experts always get into the weeds, and this leads to debate. Genius.
JDs should e banned from ALL legislative positions as it constitutes a conflict of interest to the public
As background for the days to come, watch FRONTLINE’s “Divided States of America” on PBS, originated tonight and to be run at least a dozen times over the next week. As usual, it’s highly slanted, but it does mark dates and players in the disaster of the last eight years run by a highly incompetent president, naive Congress and (?) SCOTUS. A case study, to be sure.
This is why the CTH is so important
I’m an intelligent guy, politically astute & well versed in the media driven stories of the day. I understand the Uniparty & I understand the treasonous corruption that permeates our entire system
But I’m a busy guy too. I don’t have the time to delve into the meat & potatoes of these things & dig up the real sh*t these mofo’s are doing
But Sundance & crew do the research & do the digging, & when you read it, it’s utterly outrageous & mind boggling stuff that should not only infuriate every American, but have them banging on these reps doors as well
This tiny group of people that WE put into office sneak around & do everything they can to continue the corruption & everything they can to stop Trump from making our economy a success, to save our money & to make America great again
Every voter in America needs to read this stuff, & find out what the hell our reps really do. The idiot voters in Wisconsin & all the other RINO voters need to read this & understand why some of us are livid when they continue voting in these absolute pieces of trash
This stuff is sabotage of the American people & their system for personal gain
Who the f*** do these people think they are?
Our betters.
You stated well one of my priority peeves, working Americans should not have to work so hard to get to the truth.
and there is no subscription cost or access fee to read Sundance words of wisdom.
(hint there is a “donate” button on top right of the screen).
Yet there is still an overwhelming majority of sheep paying for crooked newspapers, cable “news”, and “premium” websites to feed them lies…
1) If Trump imposes tariffs plus cuts corporate taxes plus de-regulates plus does infrastructure, then real rates will go up and so will the USD. He’s going to need to take a different measure (talking the Dollar down won’t work over time) to get the USD down. Over the long term our best bet may be to promote the fall of the EU. If Germany had its own currency, it would probably be 40-50% higher than the Euro and Germany would not be an export superpower anymore
2) One benefit of a strong dollar is it attracts international capital. We could use capital from everywhere to help us rebuild and an appreciating currency makes those investments more attractive.
I understand why we want a weak dollar but I’m not sure how we’ll accomplish it and there are negatives to it
If we reinstated the MPF (merchandise processing fee) on Mexican imports, and removed the $485 cap per entry, this would generate over $1 billion per year. The fee is used to support Customs commercial activities, for example, perhaps a large wall to insure that all goods destined to the US from Mexico enter through a port of entry.
We need to radically reconfigure the southern border. American drivers only,with extended stays/delays of cargo to search and track what’s going through the country better. I watched the new DHS Gen. Kelly testify and he is a generals general…It was almost scary how direct and knowledgeable he was….The flow of our southern border will be changing dramatically. I bet TSA will be so professional we won’t recognize it….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dollar going up 25% in the last four years is crazy- as mentioned. The other monster to be slayed is the Pharmaceutical lobby. Wall Street and Big Pharma have our party by the gonads.
Sundance keeps the proper perspective in this fight. Everything is being done with an eye towards the money to get re-elected and keep the power. Sen. McConnell wrote in his recent book that money is the mothers milk of politics….This IS what we are against….WE have the Lion King though….MAGA
LikeLiked by 3 people
Look who’s standing up for Big Pharma, none other than Paulie Ryan.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/17/paul-ryan-picks-fight-donald-trump-big-pharma-dont-speak-like-generally/
Big Pharma is one of Ryan’s largest donors by industry:
https://www.opensecrets.org/politicians/industries.php?cycle=2016&cid=N00004357&type=I&newmem=N
Will we see President Trump’s folks actually write future legislation so that you eliminate the influence of the US CoC? Or will he still allow it and ultimately tear it apart until it meets his approval.
If the ultimate plan is that they do it themselves, that would go a long way in draining the swamp and limiting the influence of lobbyists, Wall Street and the CoC.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alex I hate when SD links the WSJ. I can’t access it because you have to pay to be able to read it. If you or anyone else has access could you copy and paste the article.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
A President has too many tools at hand, for instance absolute control over commerce coming through our nation’s borders, for such a half-baked scheme to be successful.
Every time you write one of these, I’m reminded of “A River Runs Through It.”
The writing assignment scene.
Dad tells young Norman, “again, half as long.”
No piece of legislation should be 1,000s of pages.
If these sellouts don’t get with the program (they won’t), I expect President Trump to take the message to us (he will), and explain exactly why nothing he ran on, the details of which were put forth and agreed upon at the convention, aren’t getting done.
It will be glorious.
“A River Runs Through It”
GREAT analogy!
Make the corporate tax rate zero. Tax imports at a rate that will offset the balance of payments deficit with individual countries. Thus, if we have a $60 billion deficit with Mexico and imports were $300 billion tax imports 20%. If our trade deficit with China was $350 billion and our imports were $500 billion, tax imports from China at 70%. China in particular makes it extremely difficult to import US goods. This would cause them to rethink that policy. Yes, it would increase costs to US Consuners on imports but it would create FAIR trade and increase US jobs and wages. These duties (taxes) could adjusted quarterly. To borrow a slogan, “Fair and Balanced” trade.In my plan I would not charge the duties on import to any company but keep those duties in a fund. Consumer prices would not increase as no company’s cost would increase. Over time as our exports increased and balanced with individual countries the monies to this fund would decrease to zero. This is only meant to pressure countries like China to open their markets.
GATT has a balance of trade tariff for nations who are utilizing predatory trade practices…….China certainly does this but I have heard no such charges against MX
sundance, so we “owe” 20 trillion dollars on debt, have Treasury mint a $20,000,000,000,000.00 coin. Voila!
It would still be real money and hurt us.
Say China takes “the coin” as payment of debt to banks to break it down into more manageable and a usable state. Billions of paper dollars or gold bars. That’s real money we’ve spent.
Or they deposit the coin, it would still be worth 20 trillion and their balance statement and it would say 20 trillion dollars not one coin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
-Sundance
Focusing our aim on reducing the national debt to have a healthy economy is much like fighting a fire. To be effective you aim the water hose at the base of the fire where it originates.
impossible…..fractional banking and our current debt based economy REQUIRE expanding debt to operate as constructed
Thanks Sundance. I was wondering today if you were going to write on this border adjustment tax and I am now relieved.
Everyone needs to understand what’s going on; what’s at stake.
Well done.
President Taft was sabotaged by the house and senate in much the same way.
You talking about Smoot-Hawley?
Remember Smoot-Hawley: America’s last trade war worsened the Great Depression
http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/07/news/economy/trump-trade-smoot-hawley/index.html?iid=hp-stack-dom
I just “googled” Getting rid of the U.S. Chamber of Congree- no great results- can anyone tell me HOW we can get rid of Donohue…
Was treason an option in your search?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
So the chamber of commerce as lobbyists draw up the legislation and these idiot politicians pretend to fight and argue over it knowing fool well they’re passing it because it’s all about the dollars for all of them. So these politicians are more like Hollywood Elites, bad actors making a lot of money
LikeLiked by 3 people
The U.S. CoC doesn’t “draw up” the legislation – THEY WRITE IT.
The U.S. CoC is also the internal team representing/constructing official U.S. policy on Trade Deals. The U.S. CoC “trade representatives” are the key players within trade negotiation teams. The U.S. CoC constructed (actually wrote) the U.S. language within TPP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Forgive my ignorance, but why is the CoC writing legislation? Isn’t that the job of our elected reps and senators? Not that they care about working hard though.
Read the original article. Fully explained and cited. Elected reps and senators vote on legislation, they don’t write it. Lobbyists write it.
So it is now crystal clear to me why these preening Congressmen say “I sponsored a bill with Senator or Rep. So-and-so.”
All this time I thought they had legal eagles who wrote or helped them write these Bills to try and get legislation on some issue he/she was knowledgable about. Instead, it’s Wall Street (with US CoC as a front) writing our laws. Actually, writing our laws to benefit themselves. Why did I not know this?!?
I’m gobsmacked and feeling foolish.
snip
from wiki-
As of October 2010, the Chamber had a worldwide network of 115 American Chamber of Commerce affiliates located in 108 countries.[24] The US Chamber says that a relative handful of the Chamber’s 300,000 members are “non-U.S.-based (foreign) companies.” It claims that, “No foreign money is used to fund political activities.” A US Chamber executive has said that the organization has had “foreign multinationals” (foreign companies) as members for “over a century, many for decades.”[25] The US Chamber states that it receives approximately $100,000 annually in membership dues from its foreign affiliates, out of an annual budget of $200 million.[25][26]
AmCham China, with members comprise more than 2,600 individuals from over 1,200 companies,[27] is said to be the largest affiliate outside of United States.
good grief- corrupt,corrupt, corrupt-
I’ve got a good friend who’s a decepticon — associated with Rubio —
Looks like we’re parting ways, but looks like that’s the way it goes…
The thing that worries me is that almost every single bad actor is still in the House and Senate. Very few supportedays PE Trump. How is he going to fight ALL of the crooks? The only ones that have his back are us Deplorables. All of the rest, including Congress, media, so-called educators, and just about every vile group hate him.
We can call, email ect until we’re blue in the face, but they have 2 years to stall. That’s half of his term. We’ve tried to get them out but they’re too firmly entrenched. For the most part, they are too well funded to be primaried.
I don’t know how to hold their feet to the fire, I really dont….
RED- torches and pitchforks! These people need to be dragged from their homes in the middle of the night and disappeared, that’s what they would like to do to us.
Oh I know they would Piper, they want us surfs for our tax dollars. I believe that’s one of the reasons for most companies requiring direct deposit. These days you have to jump through hoops just to print your check stub. People don’t even see the amount of taxes coming out of their paychecks anymore….
I’m racking my brain too. Schumer ignores all of us. He doesn’t even pretend to campaign anymore. He didn’t even put out a statement this year. Its disgusting and Gillibrand who used to be an RINO by the way, is following in his footsteps.
There’s also no difference between Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, they too are beholden to the same corporate interests. That’s why Cruz and Ryan created Trade Promotion Authority together, the vehicle to pass Donohue’s TPP trade deal.
I’ve been reporting this since I discovered that Cruz provided the crucial 60th vote for cloture and allowed TPA to advance to The Senate floor for debate. Cruz-ers still don’t get it.
I get the mainstream vs. Wall street argument. The tariffs, not so much. It’s not that hey don’t work, it’s what happens to the tariffs collected. The tariff “collectors” get to decide where that money goes, and historically that never ends well. They’ll spend it all to grow the government even more.
Even in the unlikely event that the money goes to help certain industries, then that becomes a de facto government subsidy, that never ends well either. And what happens to the other industries that don’t get any tariff money?
The best alternative I see is increasing overall national production. Oil is a great example. We (ignoring the government’s wishes) took the bull by the horns and started producing tons and tons of oil in the last 8-10 years. Consequently, the oil markets tanked, and the cartels no longer have control over us. Gas got relatively cheap again and we have started keeping more of OUR money. Same applies to taxation. Lower taxes, we the people keep more of our money. Screw the interest groups. End alternative energy subsidies. Start making our own steel again, etc…..
We must increase production and create competition for commodities which will lower prices. THAT’s what Wall street does not want because WE ARE THE BIGGEST CONSUMERS IN THE WORLD. WE SET THE PRICE. If we increase supply prices drop and THEY make less money. Simple as that.
Increased production with less taxation. I’m all for those. Curtail government spending, we get less collective debt. Take those three things together and we are all set. This is not rocket science.
Forgot to mention. Our downfall has been orchestrated through regulation. The powers that be cleverly upped regulation so our industries can’t compete.
And they VERY cleverly use emotions to manipulate us, creating mob-like interest groups.
“Beware the dangers of combining disinformation with moral fervor”
Yeah, that’s what Cap & Trade/ Global Warming…oops…the more Orwellian term Climate Change is all about.
Making us not only shut down our manufacturing and coal plants but also paying for the privileged. It’s insane. They talked American into paying for its own suicide.
A President can modify/rewrite virtually any federal regulation.
They are written by the Executive branch in order to carry out laws adopted by the Congress.
This process usually requires a 120-180 day timeframe for public comment periods.
Those unhappy with the results may litigate, which can take years.
JAS, we are in total agreement on our downfall being exacerbated by regulations; the very reason that the US corporate tax rate is 35%!!! Only an idiot would have a company in America when Ireland’s corporate tax rate is 12.5%. Drive nearly all of our manufacturing out of the country…leaving only a third world country with nothing but unemployment, debt, lawyers and physicians.
Conservatives will sell our sovereignty.
Liberals will give it away.
Same end game.
Only Trump will save America and Make America Great Again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PE Trump and his cabinate are along with maybe ( and that is a big maybe) a handful of Senator’s and Reps are the only ones I trust.
My gut feeling at this time is that PE Trump is going to try his damnedest to bring this 4 year run in ahead of schedule and under budget. I really don’t see him running for a second term. Why would he want to spend the 70th decade of his life in the cesspool of DC?
The wonderful life he has built for himself will be sorely missed by him once he gets bogged down in the swamp mud of the DC hell hole. I hope I’m wrong, but he is giving up a hell of a lot, and everyone except for those of us that voted for him are going to do everything in their power to make hisure life miserable.
This would be a high stakes gambit on the part of the GOPe coming right out of the box at their new President…
So what happens when Donald tells the country the Republican party is KILLING Millions of new American jobs?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then we the people take the torches and pitchforks and got after them.
While I did vote down the line for every Republican last election, it was to HELP PRES. TRUMP.
It wasn’t a vote for the GOPe party as they has exposed their true Uniparty face and intentions.
If it comes down to a battle between President Trump and the Republican party, hands down I gladly side and choose President Donald Trump.
I never can think of Judas Iscariot without losing my temper. To my mind Judas Iscariot was nothing but a low, mean, premature, … congressman (Ryan, Lee, etc ……….)
– Mark Twain
