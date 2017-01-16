When Discussing Obamacare, Remember the UniParty Supports It…

With the repeal of Obamacare gathering a considerable amount of corporate media attention, it is important to remember the UniParty, Democrats and Republicans, have been paid by the U.S. CoC to retain it at all costs.

♦ The U.S. Chamber of Commerce constructed a short list of Wall Street-centric legislative priorities back in 2014 for legislative years ’15 and ’16. Among those priorities was:

U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue has spent hundreds of millions via K-Street lobbyists to construct and advance these objectives. Understanding that Donald Trump represented an existential threat toward these endeavors, Donohue targeted candidate Trump for removal. Donohue lost.

However, despite the Trump victory – Donohue has already paid the leadership of both parties to advance, now retain, his legislative priorities. Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn will do everything within their power to keep the cost of healthcare from the P-n-L of U.S. corporations. This is the appropriate background for the current dynamic.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is not even remotely similar to the local Chambers’ of Commerce that most people might be familiar with. The U.S. CoC sets the legislative priorities for congress and tells Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan what to do.

At the very heart of our nation’s economic and political strife you will find the U.S. CoC’s legislative priorities which are antithetical to America-First interests. The CoC is looking out for multi-national corporations, banks and the upper echelon of Wall Street financial interests, period.

Last week the initial legislative vehicle (a budgetary construct) for an Obamacare repeal was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives. Just like the original ACA bill, the repeal vehicle passed along party lines. However, everyone must beware the appearance of something, is not necessarily the ‘doing of something’.

GOPe republicans are famous for appearing to do things in order to retain the optics of a position they are not aligned with. A solid example was the IRS targeting of the Tea Party and how the Democrats and Republicans both supported -and benefited from- that targeting. Take out the Tea Party and establishment GOPe representatives were protected just like Democrats.

The subsequent IRS hearings and investigation approach was a complete ruse. Remember also, committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz took millions from the U.S. CoC as payback for not running against Senator Orrin Hatch in 2011, which led to this:

WASHINGTON DC – Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) on Thursday praised Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as a “remarkable” and “tremendous” jurist who wrote a “clever” opinion upholding a key provision of ObamaCare. “All I can say is that the chief justice is a remarkable judge. He’s a tremendous human being. I have a tremendous confidence in him and I believe in him. (link)

Another example was the Benghazi hearings. Political followers generally espouse an opinion of the GOPe showcasing apathy and ineptitude in both the IRS and the Benghazi examples. However, that’s not accurate. The GOPe was not apathetic, they were merely following a playbook, an often deployed strategy, to give the appearance of one position, but retaining a hidden goal that is 180° divergent.

Fair warning. The 1:30am Obamacare repeal construct last week has all the appearances of the exact same approach.

Republican leadership (Ryan, McCarthy, McMorris, / McConnell, Cornyn, et al) have absolutely no intention of repealing Obamacare, ever. This is not cynicism, this is simply accepting reality by following their historic behavior. It’s simply what they do.

There are trillions at stake: