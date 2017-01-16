When Discussing Obamacare, Remember the UniParty Supports It…

With the repeal of Obamacare gathering a considerable amount of corporate media attention, it is important to remember the UniParty, Democrats and Republicans, have been paid by the U.S. CoC to retain it at all costs.
♦ The U.S. Chamber of Commerce constructed a short list of Wall Street-centric legislative priorities back in 2014 for legislative years ’15 and ’16. Among those priorities was:
- Retention of Obamacare
- Implementation of Common Core federal education standards.
- Passage of the Trans-Pacific Trade Deal (TPP)
- Comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty.
U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue has spent hundreds of millions via K-Street lobbyists to construct and advance these objectives. Understanding that Donald Trump represented an existential threat toward these endeavors, Donohue targeted candidate Trump for removal. Donohue lost.
However, despite the Trump victory – Donohue has already paid the leadership of both parties to advance, now retain, his legislative priorities. Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and John Cornyn will do everything within their power to keep the cost of healthcare from the P-n-L of U.S. corporations. This is the appropriate background for the current dynamic.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is not even remotely similar to the local Chambers’ of Commerce that most people might be familiar with. The U.S. CoC sets the legislative priorities for congress and tells Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan what to do.
At the very heart of our nation’s economic and political strife you will find the U.S. CoC’s legislative priorities which are antithetical to America-First interests. The CoC is looking out for multi-national corporations, banks and the upper echelon of Wall Street financial interests, period.
Last week the initial legislative vehicle (a budgetary construct) for an Obamacare repeal was passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives. Just like the original ACA bill, the repeal vehicle passed along party lines. However, everyone must beware the appearance of something, is not necessarily the ‘doing of something’.
GOPe republicans are famous for appearing to do things in order to retain the optics of a position they are not aligned with. A solid example was the IRS targeting of the Tea Party and how the Democrats and Republicans both supported -and benefited from- that targeting. Take out the Tea Party and establishment GOPe representatives were protected just like Democrats.
The subsequent IRS hearings and investigation approach was a complete ruse. Remember also, committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz took millions from the U.S. CoC as payback for not running against Senator Orrin Hatch in 2011, which led to this:
WASHINGTON DC – Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) on Thursday praised Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as a “remarkable” and “tremendous” jurist who wrote a “clever” opinion upholding a key provision of ObamaCare.
“All I can say is that the chief justice is a remarkable judge. He’s a tremendous human being. I have a tremendous confidence in him and I believe in him. (link)
Another example was the Benghazi hearings. Political followers generally espouse an opinion of the GOPe showcasing apathy and ineptitude in both the IRS and the Benghazi examples. However, that’s not accurate. The GOPe was not apathetic, they were merely following a playbook, an often deployed strategy, to give the appearance of one position, but retaining a hidden goal that is 180° divergent.
Fair warning. The 1:30am Obamacare repeal construct last week has all the appearances of the exact same approach.
Republican leadership (Ryan, McCarthy, McMorris, / McConnell, Cornyn, et al) have absolutely no intention of repealing Obamacare, ever. This is not cynicism, this is simply accepting reality by following their historic behavior. It’s simply what they do.
Orrin Hatch has been and still is a disgrace !
Right now, it is about feeding the base. Wall, repeal ACA, and jobs. Helping the middle class, that is Trump’s bread and butter. More take home pay.
Maybe you need to read the article again. Repeal of the ACA is out of the question.
Republican leadership will feed the cia if they have to in order to diminish any threat Trump may represent in opposition to their financial interests.
Can we get rid CoC?
Now I am beginning to understand why PE Trump has his concrete stance against lobbyists. That’s what this Tom Donohue is, a lobbyist unbeholden to WE the people, unbeholden to PE Trump’s America First policy.
Like your thinking!
New Attorney General needs to investigate their practice of collecting foreign donations and using that money in the US Elections That’s illegal. Obama complained, did not do anything because he got what he wanted, didn’t he. But no investigations. Trump knows these guys are bad. They are even against anti-smoking. Just the biggest Lobbying Group in the USA with 102 location world wide/
Sessions should have Donahue skewered. If Sessions investigates US foreign aid, it will have been laundered back to the Clinton Foundation, with Donahue assisting and possibly profiting. Oh, IMHO.
It’s all about the money. COC braking laws, Clinton Foundation breaking laws..sick the dogs President Trump.
I hope he takes Donahue and his KStreet lobbiest out, These globalist donors seem to be the source of all our problems. Trump is coming in with a mandate, a megaphone phone, and genius business skills,… wonder what will happen when he starts wailing about not have healthcare because CoC Donahue paid off politicians to pass bills because they want us die in the streets…
A puzzle Trump will solve.
What is wonderful about PE Trump, is that for years, he has had thousands of employees he pays healthcare for. He knows all of the problems with it, let alone the horrors of Obamacare.
He is the Man for out time. Prayers answered!
I want to know the same thing Grace
This travesty of a government takeover with Obamacare is killing most of us who have the pleasure of reading at CTH.
“Republican leadership (Ryan, McCarthy, McMorris, / McConnell, Cornyn, et al) have absolutely no intention of repealing Obamacare, ever.”
The other intents of action, I.e. Tom Donahue demanding that Trump be taken out, have been doomed.
I know that this may be tough, but my money is on Trump. Twitter, and the American people. Donahue may have quite a group on his front lawn.
A lot a secrets (COC) in their closet for Trump to go after. Once the bull horn (Twitter) goes out on what these guys are, the voters will demand change. Most people think they are like a regular COC, but they are just the largest Lobbying Group in the USA.
All the repeal & replace activity and posturing of the new Congress is the red flag of a fraud. When something seems too good to be true, it IS too good to be true. There will be epic battling soon. I wonder what awaits Donohue? He must be in someone’s crosshairs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Many. Pan over to the grassy knoll, and there are thousands! Trump included!
Whew! I feel like you just fed me a warm dish of botulism and didn’t follow it up with an antedote.
Is there a way around this? Let me restate that. (It’s Trump, after all!) How will he maneuver around Ryan, Turtle, and the other Chamber of Commerce jihadists?
Sundance, If Trump does nothing then Obamacare will collapse under its own weight.
That is a meme put out by the Uniparty and Rush Limbaugh.
Well, that sucks. How will we ever get the economy rolling w/ Obama care around our necks? How will trump avoid getting blamed for not repealing it? People are going to be disappointed and will remember his promise. 😦
Paula, it will suck less that Obamacare will die under its own weight. Let’s see who has gouges in their skin when this gets worked out! My money is on Trump.
ACA and ALL medical monopolies need to be eliminated via existing law—-15 United States Code. See following article, read and reread as many times as necessary—-http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231764
May I ask what “feed the cia” means?
Will be watching this closely. Always something more to the story than the optics, no?
Looks like we Deplorables will need to stay engaged and on our knees in prayer to help our President.
Yes!!! 😀 😀 😀
dr. k. thinks trump may start ww3 with china. yikes!!!
Yep, this is why I said the GOPe Leadership act like there are too many replacement ideas to choose from and so they haven’t made a decision yet. Translate – it is an excuse to NOT make a decision and so the law can stay. I think that Trump is on to this and is why he came out during the Press conference last week and said it will be replaced when Price is confirmed. He said it will be done at the same time. He also gave an interview to the Washington Post and said that his people are almost finished with the replacement Bill. Trump is not going to let the do-nothing, all talk RINOs get in his way. He already sent Pence back to the Hill last week to straighten them out on OCare.
He knows their games. And so do we. I’m sure he’s anticipated that move.
No R’s or D’s. It’s just America or the Globialists. Time to make the People understand.
LikeLiked by 17 people
BEST COMMENT !!!
“Retention of Obamacare
Implementation of Common Core federal education standards.
Passage of the Trans-Pacific Trade Deal (TPP)
Comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty.”
As someone who was a broken-glass Republican for over three decades until I declared myself to be an independent paleoconservative in 2007, how did the above agenda come to be embraced by my formerly beloved party?
Money, power, and no term limits…..rinse and repeat….
Apparently so. The above agenda seems so obviously dysfunctional and dysgenic I see no ultimate sustainable gain for the US citizenry in it.
If the CoC worked so hard to kill off Trump’s candidacy for the above, it seems common sensical that Trump should see to each agenda item being exterminated with extreme prejudice.
^^^THIS!
Absolutely!!!!
Excellent idea!
Plus foreign funding.
Well, this has been the GOP for at least 35 years as far as I am concerned. Whatever Trump doesn’t fix will be forever broken and after Trump is gone it might revert.
A lot of people ask ‘how did we get here’? The answer is we got here by purposeful actions by the GOP and the rest of the Uniparty. They are not a bunch of bumbling idiots. The GOP didn’t get ‘duped’ by the democrats.
What I am seeing is that they know they are likely to lose three of the four items in the COC agenda s Trump has much authority over those things. Obamacare is something they can try to control via bought congressmen and they will go full hog to keep it. Problem for them is that a lot of the repubs ran on repealing Obamacare and said they would keep trying and now that they have three branches, they can easily do it, which scares the hell out of them.
We must see to it that any legislator blocking the repeal is indicted as a responsible party. Ryan will have a pretty hard time making a convincing argument for keeping Obamacare and will fall on his sword just as Boehner did.
Are you saying it won’t happen? It has created such a financial burden for not only me personally, but millions like me. I finally felt some hope things would change.
As if on cue…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t see this as a big issue and see it as a smart call to not bring up.
These people are despicable.
Why is there a bill? Where in the Constitution does it say that healthcare is Federal jurisdiction?
There should be no new healthcare bill. Only repeals and simple bills to create a positive environment if the Federal Government has been getting in the way of State and individual freedoms.
Our Federal government should be OUT of healthcare altogether. Except for Congress to ‘regulate’ commerce across the states. The word ‘regulate’ from its originist meaning…” to make regular or to ease transactions.” Which translates to fair trade and competition for drugs, medial services, devices, catastrophic insurance, etc. Period.
Obamacare is only (barely) alive because Obama (illegally) used his “pen” to change its content. If President Trump uses his “pen” to (legally) change it back to the flawed original … then the CofC will come crawling back on their knees to abolish it.
Same here. Financial burden.. I had hopes…. but it is better to know the truth up front, I guess.
This makes me so sad and angry. Sad, because it’s killing me to know that so many of us are suffering financially because of OCare. Angry, that those elected punks are not only exempt from having to participate but also that they think they can win vs Donald J. Trump. Hang in there, it won’t be pretty but we will win this thing.
I so hope you are wrong, but fear that you are correct.
Trust Trump. No battered conservative syndrome. We can do this!
Something will get done. It may not be full repeal. I don’t see the Uniparty fighting progress and succeeding.
EC, we must have full repeal. Do you realize the numerous taxes and regulations within these 2000 pages?
The bill is DEFECTIVE. For example, there is a 3.5% tax for homeowners selling their homes. ALL HOMEOWNERS IN THE US. That amount affects buyers. That is one section. EVERY MEDICAL DEVICE IS TAXED. There are millions of other sections within this catastrophe.
This is exhausting. Please, no one ever even think this bill can continue. As for the criminals such as McConnell, Ryan, Donahue and others…you are done. This collapses on its own and can only be replaced.
I agree with you. I would love for full repeal.
Not only are there 2000 pages of taxes and who knows what else, but there are waivers, fixes to Obamacare. I thought there were grounds for challenging the law when Obama kept making changes. That’s where I see the Uniparty working together to keep Obamacare. part I buy into about both parties being for Obamacare.
Ugh, I’ve been wondering what happened to DiConcini. Figures.
This:
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231764
We don’t just need to repeal PPACA, we need to change the paradigm. HC must go back to being treated as a commodity and not a right.
Bingo!
At some point in the first year of Trumps administration there will be a “night of the long knives” and the GOPe/Uniparty leaders are going to be exposed to the public for the greedy, dirty, money grubers that they really are. There will be a well calculated moment for this exposure. This cabal needs to be squelched and the CoC bribery destroyed. I trust the Trump team to know how and when to take these corruptocrats out for maximum effect. This is going to be a wild ride.
These people are used to working with weak republican people, not Trump. Trump is a whole different ballgame. He didn’t become a multi-billionaire in real-estate by being outwitted by other power players. Will he win all battles? probably not. But he will win enough.
This is how Republicans pull it off. Leak bad stuff to media about anyone who might attempt to be part of repeal/replace team.
He’s done nothing that a bunch of other congressman have done each year and this can easily be pointed out as hypocritical. No, they won’t go quietly into the night and may win a battle or two, but not the war.
Are congresscritters and other federal employees held to Obamacare?
Is the executive branch including the Prez and VP held to Obamacare?
Is the SCOTUS held to Obamacare?
i heard about this today and I thought to myself, aw oh. I have very mixed emotions about holding our noses and voting for Rinos so that President Elect Trump could have majority in the senate. I did it but was sick watching Rubio at the confirmation hearings. I never see something about the COC that doesn’t make me think of Mississippi and other political races. Draining the swamp will be a massive undertaking.
PAC MAN…get another one. Then dig up the dirt on Cooper.
Trump will get what Trump wants or he will rain down apocalyptic hell on EVERYONE that crosses him. Surely you understand this by now!
Please have at me. If this comes to pass, and I stress if. Why would anyone ever bother voting again.
Forget all this civic duty b.s.
As a wise man once said something like ” if your vote counted, they would make it illegal.”
Should the Uniparty triumph over DJTs agenda. Would you Americans not be entitled to ” lose it” on your reps, and just burn the place down. Or is the apathy terminal?
Thank you.
This last election was a great start in taking back America. The next will be the exclamation pointA
The 2018 midterms will be a bloodbath.
Especially if nothing is done about obamacare.
and the wall….
Dekster- you and I are thinking the same thing…
On another note – the nice thing about PPACA is that it gives enormous power to the Secretary of HHS – What is it? Over 700 times it says “as to be determined by HHS” to my recollection. Many of the regulations the Obama administration put in place can be changed by fiat. Things like the BC mandate and what has to be covered to make a plan acceptable as far as I recall from what I could understand when I tried to read that monstrosity.
Great point, labrat!
The Chamber of Commerce and Tom Donahue need to remember what it’s like not to be rich and influential. We the people are sick and tired of our tax money being wasted on benefits for illegals and the idiocy of common core education which makes no sense what so ever.
As for Obamacare it’s horrendous insurance with ridiculous deductibles and premiums along with lousy coverage. Maybe the rich Tom Donahue should be forced to have Obamacare and look for a job when illegals are taking them.
No more lobbyists we are sick of them!
Disband the USCoC.
What else would one expect from the Republican skunk party establishment?
Obama made a huge political blunder at the beginning of his presidency by trusting his agenda to Reid and Pelosi. I hope PE Trump doesn’t make a similar mistake with Ryan and McConnell. The sooner they can be replaced, the better. It will be ugly, and may seem like a waste of effort, but it will be worth it.
If this is going to be the case, I have to wonder why I spent the last year watching rallies and getting excited to vote. If there is no repeal, we are done in this country. The stupid GOP will lose the Senate and the House.
One thing I remember is Jared Kushner said the campaign had changed him. As a very wealthy New Yorker, unfamiliar with the Midwest and the South, he learned a lot from the people in the Heartland, including how much we struggle and how deep our love of this country is.
This had to have happened to President-elect Trump, too, only perhaps more deeply, since he did all of the rallies.
“The forgotten man and woman will be forgotten no more.”
“I am your voice.”
He will not let us down. Should the Congress try to pull this, he will be on Twitter, Facebook, and talk radio 24/7 drumming up the resistance to these stupid and venal people.
We will win.
I agree missmarple, we will win. Stay engaged, pray like crazy, trust God.
Old Russian proverb: “Pray to God, but row for shore”. I fear that a time is coming soon that will require much more concrete action from many of us than faith alone. I’d like to be wrong.
Trusting God does not mean we sit on our patooties and do nothing. Gotta stay engaged in this battle on all levels.
I agree, Trump promised to repeal and replace, He will kill himself trying to get it done. I believe he will rally this whole nation against that handful of congressmen and their greedy donors. When it comes to watching loves ones suffer from lack of Healthcare, nobody cares how much trillions are at stake. Next Monday morning , everything will be different.
“At the very heart of our nation’s economic and political strife you will find the U.S. CoC’s legislative priorities which are antithetical to America-First interests. The CoC is looking out for multi-national corporations, banks and the upper echelon of Wall Street financial interests, period.”
I have to read everything thoroughly , but this hits upon an email I came upon in the DNC wikileaks . It was for a meeting in Germany and was the transcript of the White House briefing. (so I am able to copy from their archives). Small portion of if from Donohoe
“MR. DONOHUE: Well, thank you very much, Josh. And it’s very nice to see you all. I’m pleased to be here with Andrew Liveris from DOW, one of America’s great CEOs, involved in extraordinary changes in his industry, and you’ll be pleased to visit with him.
Let me begin by thanking the President, Ambassador Froman, Secretary Pritzker and others for making this trip. I was here a number of years ago, and encouraged them to do this because this is an extraordinary opportunity to come together with people from the EU, particularly from Germany, to talk about what we have to do to strengthen our economies and to pass the trade bills that are going to help us do that.
It sends a strong message — their presence — about the vital importance of the transatlantic partnership, the largest commercial relationship in the world and one based on shared values. No other partnership in the last 70 years has done more to advance global economic growth, establish a robust and fair trading system, and to enforce the democratic opportunity, security and values around the world. Like the President, the U.S. Chamber is here to bolster that relationship.
Last night, as Josh indicated, we had a great discussion with President Obama and German Chancellor Merkel on these issues and others. Today, the Chamber will also be cohosting a bilateral business summit here at the fair focusing on the importance of the steps we’ve got to take to shore up our economies and to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and the EU. And tomorrow I’ll be in Munich to pursue these very same arguments with the business leaders there.
Our primary message on this trip is that the transatlantic relationship is more important than ever, and so is our global leadership in that regard. We may not see eye-to-eye all the time with this administration — nor should we — but we stand shoulder-to-shoulder when it comes to advancing job-creating trade agreements like the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership and the TPP. ”
Then when asked follow up question, first sentence says it all.
MR. DONOHUE: The Chamber of Commerce of the United States is fundamentally opposed to the Buy America efforts that are making it more difficult to negotiate really strong trade agreements. Most of that comes from the states — individual states — not from the federal approach. And generally, we’re able to work those out, even when the states put them in place, because when they find out the problem it creates for their own state, we usually find a way around it.
But I think to get a T-TIP agreement we’re going to have to pretty much put something in there that codifies that.
There is a lot in this one briefing to raise someone’s ire. Also why I get a little red flag with Liveris being on transition team.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2016/04/25/press-briefing-press-secretary-ben-rhodes-tom-donohue-and-andrew-liveris
BooHoo Donahue RINOs and Fascists! Take a hint. The American people voted against your globalist Socialist plans you have for us. Since 2010 we have been against your sneaky, corrupt agenda. Can You Hear Us Now? We have Trumped your totalitarian priorities.
NO ACA, NO COMMON CORE, NO AMNESTY, NO TPP, NO AGENDA 2030.
#DRAIN THE SWAMP….especially the lobbyists, lawyers, bureaucrats, & the lying ‘presstitutes’
As for congress, #Vote them all out
Sundance is saying that the “status quo” will not go peacefully into the night. The true genius of Bannon will be to create a counter force in the house and senate that can tear down the establishment. A palace coup within the congress as it were to get the power brokers neutered. How he does it I have no idea.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The battle will be messy, but PE Trump still has us on his side to apply the pressure it will take.
Sen. Rand Paul is definitely the leverage point for the repeal and replacement for Obamacare. Having a bonafide libertarian is true leverage in the party. PEOTUS Trump will rally the people once he’s official. Tax cuts for businesses and families and replacement of this albatross around the neck of every worker, will lead to tremendous job growth!
what plan does Rand have? Rand did not do well % wise running for Pres & for good reason. Paul’s votes have aligned 84% of the time with the Repubs. Rand is a bonafide politician.
I hear what Sundance says, but I believe Trump will get the ocare repeal one way or the other. Call me naive but I trust Trump.
My fear is that they’ll “repeal it” and “replace it” with essentially the same damned thing. You know – for optics.
Pretty sure I heard Obama predict pretty much this outcome.
A man may be exhausted from winning a desperate struggle, or rarely, he may be strengthened and exhilarated by the victory. It looks like PE Trump’s presidency is to be a series of such events, with the open-rebellion at the CIA being pushed to the foreground first. We must believe that he will be the exception, the figure that grows stronger with each struggle, because clearly the strategy against him will provide a continuous series of obstructions and outright treasonous acts.
I believe that PE Trump draws strength from these episodes, as he does from our support and prayers. Time will tell, but it feels like the time is approaching when we will need to do more – we are, after all, something over half of the country (dead people and multiple voters/non-voters not withstanding), and nowhere is it written that we have to accept this crap that passes for governance (and passes for entertainment, infotainment, “news”, education and more), day in and day out.
Can President Trump sign an executive order that says ALL of congress must enroll in the affordable care act if there’s no relief/repeal? No more special treatment for congress while the rest of us suffer.
pookie- Obama signed his own crap into law all the time- I don’t know why Trump can’t.
What Trump should do is signed an EO that congress is corrupt beyond all hope and they are all fired, new elections to be held immediatley. He will have the military and LE on his side and I would support wholeheartedly!
sign
This is an issue that causes me to watch Pence closely. I really like Pence –and I hope I’m wrong for questioning him–but I remember the circumstances under which he was chosen as VP. We have to watch some of these people who are surrounding Trump. Especially Ryan and McConnell.
Time to light up the phones calling our Congressmen and pray like crazy.
I was beginning to sense that the RINOs had perhaps let the “repeal and replace” narrative get too far entrenched within the nation’s psyche, and would likely move to regain some control.
However, if I saw this coming…DJT did also, and is at least three steps ahead.
to effect the communist coup d’ tat the plan:
Retention of Obamacare – the expansion of govt into private life and the penalty mandate sets an example
Implementation of Common Core federal education standards. – in other words dumb them down
Passage of the Trans-Pacific Trade Deal (TPP) – Take away their jobs and freedom
Comprehensive immigration reform to include amnesty. – colonize America.
What people don’t seem to grasp is that these POS’s will do ANYTHING to retain their power. Like Sundance said, there are trillions of dollars on the line and lengthy jail sentences for some.
How far will they go? They’ve already proven that our lives mean nothing to them…all you have to do is look at the lives lost in the ME to realize they’ll do the same to US, if we let them.
The Patriot Act contained language to protect The Bush Family Drugmaker, reported none other than Jim Acosta in 2001. http://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-man-behind-the-vaccine-mystery/. The back story of how prozac sailed through the FDA despite a 26% increase in suicidality is also worthy of examination.
Peter Breggin has a great story about the Wesbecker case, when Lily settled the first case in a class action and they hid it from the trial, the plaintiff’s attorney threw the case (the original attorney had passed away ) and the brought it through to a verdict, to scare off the other plaintiffs.
Dr. Breggin realized he wasn’t being asked the right questions, so he started testifying anyway, no matter what the plaintiffs attorney asked him. I heard the whole story from his wife, once, my sides hurt in good and bad ways.
The Eli Lilly Documents about halfway down the page are very worthy of a read. http://breggin.com/special-topics/legal-page/
One of the things most people don’t realize is a portion of people lack the liver enzyme or enough of the liver enzyme Cytochrome P450 2D6 to metabolize these medications and thus a ‘small’ dose turns into an overdose and an overdose of antidepressants is a “manic” episode in the waiting.
Docs are overdosing people left and right, then diagnosing the mania as a bipolar disorder, rather than an overdoes, hence the mad rise in antipsychotic sales.
More psychiatric experts in congress by the day, more hearing, more gov support for forced drugging, more Big Pharma profits. More money to spend advertising with Big Media. Who spends more, anybody?
*2002
I am sorry SD but there is no way that President Trump will allow it to stay. In his press conference he stated that the easy thing to do would be to do nothing because 2017 was set up for it to hurt Americans the most. He flat out said I will not do that to the American people that have suffered enough with this disaster. That moment in time was our President drawing his line in the sand.
He has run his whole campaign about repealing and replacing Obamacare. There is no way in hell he will diminish his reputation because Tom Donahue and the rest of these POS will not win this war.
Sundance:
One thing that crossed my mind regarding Tom Donohue. What type of intel does Trump and his circle have on said jerk? There’s two individuals that ruin countless live/ opportunities for the vast
amount of US citizens. Soros is one. Donohue’s the other.
Soros has spent a whole bunch of money buying off media, politicians, academia. The snowflakes
revere him for one simple reason. He hates anything conservative. They loved Carter because
he wasn’t Nixon. Loved Obama because he wasn’t Bush. Snowflakes love Soros because they
automatically believe almost anything the MSM tells them. So there will be a quandry getting rid
of Soros, bringing him up on deserved charges. Turning his worthless hide over to Putin. (Still
convinced that’s what all the Russia Hacking nonsense is about. Insurance for Soros’ lousy
life.)
But….. Donohue isn’t that well known to the US public. The snowflakes haven’t latched onto him
as a way of flipping the bird to everyone who disagrees with them. What does or has the bastard
done that’s a chargeable offense? What you were discussing a few days ago, regarding Cuba:
would that be considered an action against US self- interest that would have any laws attached to
it?
Was thinking all of this over today. If we want to MAGA who are the two individuals that would be
the greatest stumbling blocks to make it happen? I nominate Soros and Donohue. I’m hoping
that Soros gets addressed by one of the many other countries that would love to see him fry.
Leave us out of it. Too much cannon fodder for the snowflakes. Donohue? Meh. No uprising
among the snowflakes if they find something to stick to the bastard. Don’t even have to
necessarily even go to all the bother of formal charges. Just let him know someone has the
goods on him. If Donohue was out of the picture, then it would throw a swimming pool’s worth
of cold water on Ryan, Rubio, Mc Connell, et al. Win-Win.
A former Georgia politician ( deceased, but you’d recognize the name), was going to run
for office again. This was about 20-25 years ago. He received a visit from someone. An
FBI agent with a thick file folder. The agent basically said that “We didn’t catch you last
time, but if you run again, this time we will.” So he decided that his law practice was a
safer bet.
I am watching Tucker interviewing Jehmu Green a DNC Chair candidate whom she says she will win. She pulled out the “race card, the illegitimate card, the meds card etc. and I hope she wins because these Democrats don’t know what the hell they are talking about. In 2018 they will be buried and finished once and for all. Jehmu reiterated “white privilege” while Clinton only won 37% of the White Vote yet they continue to trash us…well darlin’ you are in for a big surprise come 2018 you total azzhat!!! Tucker keep it up for the stupidity of the Democrat Party becomes more desperate and apparent each day!
New McNaughton painting. Posting here to get everyone encouraged. Title is “Andrew Breitbart – No Fear.”
We have already seen a shadow of the hand writing on the wall…..since 2010 these SOB’s have ran on repealing Otrauma Care, yet in 6 years, 6 long a$$ years, they don’t have a bill readyto go. If memory serves me correctly, the House has voted to repeal Otrauma Care over 60 times!!!!!!! And they don’t have a bill ready, no plan, just a bunch of separate freaking ideas……Blows my mind, they are worse than incompetent!!!!!!
But Sundance is right, it’s not about incompetence is it????????
I’m really not following this post, Sundance.
The choices are repeal, replace, or collapse.
LikeLike