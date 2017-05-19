President Trump’s Mid-East Peace Coalition Prepares for Historic Summit….

In January of 2015 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began a journey of peace by asking the holiest and most influential Islamic Scholars in the Arab world to join him in stepping away from the noise of extremist voices and engaging in long-term introspective review of their Islamic faith. President al-Sisi called for a religious revolution to focus Islam toward a future of peace. The engaged Dar al-Iftaa scholarly audience erupted in applause.
President al-Sisi stood up, resolute, spoke of large truths with bold leadership, and took great risk upon himself. After the speech a coalition of like-minded voices began to grow in number and consequence. That moment became the pebble dropped in the shoe of the Arab leadership of consequence – the emphasis shifted toward peace.
That influential speech, and more importantly the leadership of all joining member states, including the praise of King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia before his untimely death, paved the way forward toward this upcoming weekend. King Abdullah’s successor, his brother King Salman, is now positioned to put his own footprint in history.
All of the necessary elements, many of them taking years to organize, are aligned in common purpose for this specific moment in time.
More than a dozen heads of state from Arab and Islamic nations have been invited by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to attend the conference with President Trump including: Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah III (Jordan), Muhammad Fuad Masum (Iraq), Mamnoon Hussain (Pakistan) and all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE). All are expected to be in attendance.
We are living in one of those rare moments when we are fortunate enough to see the building blocks of historic enterprise being erected while we watch. The results of these next several days will shape how our children view the landscape of the middle east in all the years to come.
All of the aforementioned states, sans Turkey, are united in their determination to reset the entire relationship within the region as it relates to ideological expressions of extremism within religion and politics. The gulf states, with pressure from Saudi Arabia and al-Sisi (Egypt), previously exiled the extremist leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood. They currently reside in Turkey.
The day after the conference, President Trump is scheduled to travel to Jerusalem, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.
Other than Saudi King Salman, the most important figures amid the back story and cast of attendees are Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt) and King Abdullah III (Jordan). al-Sisi and Abdullah built an Arab coalition for peace and moderation. Their unified action has been taking place for several years prior to President Trump’s successful election.
However, it is the ‘new perspective’ of President Trump that provides them, and by extension their regional partners, the optimism that RIGHT NOW is the time to draw from the well of all their proactive endeavors.
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: “I first saw the campaign of his excellency President Trump, and I listened to his speech of the neccessity of facing and confronting terrorism all over the world; that he is a great personality and a unique individual, and that he will find great success.”
“I fully trust the capabilities of President Trump, and I have full conviction that he can do things, exert efforts, that very few people can do. And he can succeed in so many fields that others cannot. I trust him wholeheartedly.”
“I followed all his announcements through his campaign, he has a very unique personality and administration, and now I’m speaking with full confidence of unprecedented success for him. He is seeking the interests of the United States and the American people in a very clear manner, and a very direct manner. And a very strong manner as well.”
“His true will is a very strong will to counter terrorism and extremism in the world; and that is a very strong commitment from his excellency the president, and in addition I am very supportive with full force in facing this terrorism.”
“There is a true understanding to the realities in the region, and there is a seriousness and responsible actions in facing extremism and terrorism in the region, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. There is nothing better than to counter evil.” (link)
It would be too much to digest a full laying out of all the advance work that has gone into al-Sisi and Abdullah’s efforts over nearly five years. However, here’s a link to an outline carrying over a hundred reference citations from an earlier summation.
We are entirely clear-eyed as to the scope of the challenge. No-one amid our association is naive to the seemingly impossible scale against the backdrop of history. It may be that their task is impossible. Yet, if they do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if they do not try, it most certainly won’t be done…
Within the Trump administration there is absolutely no doubt of the work that has been going on for months, quietly, mostly under the radar. National U.S. media are completely deficient for not covering the previous events and the diplomacy that has been taking place all year.
We have a front row seat to what President Trump has been assembling, and I would never bet against the ability of President Trump and the people now aligned in consequence.
♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.
♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.
♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aid and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump
♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.
♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.
♦ April 3rd (Monday) – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to Washington for an official White House state visit and spent the day with President Trump.
♦ April 5th (Wednesday) – Jordan’s King Abdullah III came back to Washington for an official visit to the White House.
♦ May 3rd – Palestinian Authority Leader President Mahmoud Abbas visits the White House for an official visit including the entire PA delegation.
♦ May 12th – President Donald Trump meets with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.
♦ May 15th – Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan travels to Washington DC for an advance meeting with President Donald Trump.
Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi has already secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine the destabilizing efforts of the extremists.
[A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS. This is why Russia and Assad must be forced to confront ISIS. Currently Bashir Assad benefits from the continuance of a fight ‘in-optics-only’. His regime remains in power and hides behind the foil of ISIS, while the reality is he fights his political opposition.]
Additionally, under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 Fattah al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.
The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.
Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.
After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.
We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism.
We review current events against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.
The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.
• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.
• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.
• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes.
The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.
They are thinking now only of the possibility: ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah III (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump.
Together they have a remarkable canvas.
The king of Jordan looks like a laborer I work with. How bizarre
Can that laborer fly a war chopper? 😉
My dogs butt looks kinda like you too. So what?
Another great article, SD. Thank you. I love the picture of the projections on the building. Perfect and what a welcome for PDT.
Totally agree, only surpassed by the bad ass Marine MOFO pic at the white house door.
What is amazing will also be so sad at the same time. The folks from these countries that have been praying for a leader like our President will love and admire him for hundreds of years to come. He will be seen as a god like figure in their stories based down from generation to generation (that is the amazing part).

For half of our country, he will go down as one of the most hated President's of all time (that is the sad part).
For half of our country, he will go down as one of the most hated President’s of all time (that is the sad part).
I love the handshake in the center, almost missed it.
Then there's Erdogan's handshake: Love … not so much.
The summit in Saudi Arabia has an impressive website. I visited it several times yesterday, Now I receive a warning that the link is dangerous. Strange coincidence now that Trump is on his way.

Does anyone know when Air Force One lands ?
Does anyone know when Air Force One lands ?
I read that the trip takes 12 hours.
Thanks, Joan
I can tell you that 12 hours for the trip is correct.
Trump left at 2;30 PM EST so he wll arrive at 2:30 AM EST and then you add 7 hours and it will be 9:30 AM in Ryadh.
Thanks, Mike
Nice, Sundance. The President looks sharp and focused
The 3 state solution?
I purposely don't watch or listen to the MSM for obvious reasons, but this trip has my curiosity on high alert. There are ZERO mentions in MSM about all of the work leading up to this Summit. If it weren't for the Treehouse I'd be 3 years behind, like the MSM…..POTUS is crafting something special, all the BS is just that, he knows we have his back, thank you Sundance for your amazing talent of collating data in an understandable manner…..:)
LikeLiked by 13 people
I know my leftist 'friends' will claim this is really Obama's victory. I'll say sure, his Arab Spring and pushing regime change left most Arabs in the area in horrible shape so that when al-Sisi and others started working on this… they were ready.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I am hearing the noise about "steak and ketchup" and just so grateful that I can come here, catch my breath, and get the actual story. I cant wait to see what happens over the next 2 weeks. I also think he may make some very interesting domestic decisions while on the road. Nothing like a road trip to clear your mind.
LikeLiked by 23 people
I love that photo about the eagle. So true of Our President!
LikeLiked by 6 people
THANK YOU, SUNDANCE!! I wish I had something of significance to offer in this but I'm just giddy with joy. To have lived to get to see this? Oh HEAVEN! [head bowed in joyful prayer, hands uplifted in grateful praise] "If I'm dreaming, let me never wake. If I'm awake, may I never sleep". If they accomplish nothing other than sitting down to eat together, that's a start. While they're eating together, let Ohbummah and Shrillary and all the haters eat CROW! According to your design Lord, MAGA!
Linked is “Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia Fact Sheet: Chronology of Saudi-U.S. Relations” timeline from 1.18.1919 through 4.23.2017.
It a line item timeline of all our politician who have met with SA. Very interesting.
http://www.mofa.gov.sa/sites/mofaen/ServicesAndInformation/ImportantIssues/SiteAssets/Pages/Forms/EditForm/Chronology%20of%20Saudi-US%20Relations_May%202017.pdf
Stay safe Mr President!
In an odd way, it is possible that the media blackout on all the efforts of this administration to broker peace in the middle east is a good thing, because, if the hyenas had suspected any possibility of a Trump success in the offing they would have undermined it. So, maybe it is just as well as they were so focused on innuendo, gossip, rumor-mongering, and just plain skewing anything they couldn't make up out of whole cloth.
LikeLiked by 8 people
good point
The only mention I've heard was Krauthammer on Tucker last night. He went on and on about what a big deal it was for Trump to address 60 Arab Nations.
I've been hearing Joe Biden's "big deal" comment in my head all day!
I believe this is true for much of the Trump Agenda.
Let Wile E. Coyote (the corporate media) chase the Roadrunner (Russian Hacking) off the cliff edge. Meanwhile Trump is setting up the Acme Anvil (his agenda).
The Acme Anvil always catches up with the Coyote. At the bottom of the cliff.
Actually the entire week was part of undermining this trip…
I've wondered that, too, AmericaFirst. Anything the MSM touches they spoil, so if they had been reporting on it they would have found the most absurd angles to try and ruin it or make it look bad or suspect or make it seem silly and ineffective.
LikeLike
Time to make McCain have a heart attack and Lindsay to wet his skirt.
Sundance, methinks our buds over on Facebook are playing around with the CTH again. Tried to post this remarkable article and got this:
LikeLiked by 2 people
'They' are also playing around with the Saudi summit official website. It's now a dangerous link when you try to access
LikeLiked by 2 people
I've gotten on line with no problem..so far.
That is a beautiful collage of photos there Sundance. I pray that POTUS and family have a safe trip and for their protection while they are away and yes may the MSM eat some serious crow! 😀
LikeLiked by 4 people
For those interested in more details on the SA “Together We Prevail” Conference, linked is the full document.
“In an unprecedented political event, Riyadh will host three summits on Saturday and Sunday, under the motto “Together We prevail;” the three summits will be attended by US President Donald Trump, who will kick off his first overseas tour from Riyadh.
The three summits advertised under the slogan “Together We Prevail” are hosted by Riyadh, to reaffirm the shared commitment to global security, profound economic partnerships and to enforce the determination for constructive political and cultural cooperation.
Riyadh will hold three summit meetings, the first will be between Saudi Arabia and the United States; the second summit will be between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United States, and the third is the Arab-American Islamic Summit to deepen historical ties on the basis of partnership and tolerance.”
HISTORY IN THE MAKING IN REAL TIME!
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/middle-east/2017/05/18/Under-the-slogan-Together-We-Prevail-Riyadh-hosts-3-summits-with-Trump.html
Hoping to hear President Trump's address on Sunday. Stephen Miller wrote it (mostly) and I am confident that it will be outstanding. Think Fox will show it? May have to catch on YouTube after the fact.
I have no idea. I gave my tv away! I'll be checking here for info. I'll post any info I can find on the below SA site about the Summit.
LikeLike
This video is Kim Clement in 2014, but his utterances naming Trump go back even earlier, to 2007. If you are a person of faith, it is well worth your time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I listened to Kim for over 20 years. I miss his voice in these crazy times but remember so many of his prophecies. Looking forward to the united Korea – hope it comes more peacefully than we think.
Tremendous work in the world is happening and not a peep from the MSM. Shameful is not even close to what the MSM have become.
However, God has built in ways that when the usefulness of something is over, it slowly dies and something new grows in its place. I pray that the new growth is strong enough to take hold. America has been through worse and survived.
I thank God everyday for President Trump and the people who support and work for him. I do my best to spread his message and the CTH site. Thanks to Sundance, when I lay my head on my pillow at night, I sleep peacefully, knowing we have heros and maybe even angels working to MAGA!
I found some great sites for the The Arab Islamic American Summit. Read the 1st paragraph below. LOL!! So Tweetin’ Trump!
“Saudi officials have revealed the planned agenda of US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit, which will include him giving a speech on Islam to Muslim leaders, a business forum and a “tweet-up” meeting with Malala Yousafazai and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey.
Trump is set to visit Riyadh next week and meet with Saudi officials, as well as 56 Arab and Muslim leaders to discuss combating extremism and cracking down on illicit financing under the summit slogan “Together We Prevail”.
A website was launched detailing the agenda of the summits, which will include three separate meetings. The first will focus on Saudi Arabia and United States, second will be a joint Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and United States summit and third will bring together at least 55 member states at the Arab Islamic American summit.”
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/features/2017/05/16/Saudi-Arabia-announces-agenda-for-upcoming-US-Arab-Islamic-summit.html
______________________________
The website detailing the agenda of the summits is below. It’s great. Has tabs for The Summits, The Schedule, Press Center downloads, etc. Lots of photos showing SA. Educational for me.
I just pray that our press corps has been instructed that if they embarrass USA in SA they will have their creds yanked on the spot and all women need to tone it now. They are all GUESTS in SA and need to act accordingly.
I recommend getting all information from foreign coverage. Screw MSM.
LIVING HISTORY IN REAL TIME!
https://riyadhsummit2017.org/
Yep….you were in the bin. 😦
LikeLike
TY. I hope it doesn't appear several times. I thought it was my PC screwing up when I didn't see it. Sorry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
No prob….I trashed the other rwo.
Puddy, you see the spam poem that was posted on a thread somewhere today? It was great 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Open thread AdRem….BakoCarl….go see it…you have a starring role 😉
Factor in what is going on in West Texas on oil rigs active
The number of wells being drilled
The huge production from the wells
We are going to knock the Russians and the oil ticks in the dirt
on price and production
http://www.pboilandgasmagazine.com/
For the first time in my life, I am NOT proud of my adopted country USA. I came here 40 years ago.
All these dirty Dems, Disgusting MSM and corrupt politicians are all absolute traitors to treat our elected president (first outsider historic president) this way right when he is embarking on such historic international trip. It brings tears to my eyes.
Love you President Trump and MAGA.
Raffaela–
Problem solved: just don’t consider the dirty Dems, Disgusting MSM and corrupt politicians as Americans. WE the majority are, but they certainly are NOT!!! So lots to be proud of if you just overlook the unAmerican riffraff.
Thank you. You are absolutely right. I feel better already.
On the flip side, just imagine how you would feel if Clinton won…This will pass. It's best to stay away from the Fake News /click-bait news bubble..MSM,Drudge and all the rest are not worth the time..It's not news anymore…
This visit and agreements are about to shake up the ME and the world. The reception he is going to get in SA and Israel will be breathtaking. General al-Sissi, King Abdullah and the Saudi King have been waiting and hoping that this gift from the heavens would one day come. The last 8 years with Barry gave them an up close view of hell on Earth.
President al-Sissi will call our Lion “Your Excellancy” throughout the visit. That isn’t him kissing the ring but showing the greatest admiration you can show another leader.
This video always cracks m up because as President al-Sissi is speaking in his Arabic, our President does facial and head expressions that will make you believe he understands him. You can see the love President al-Sissi has for our Lion.
Beyond the great possibility of peace between Palestinian and Israel, there is real hope of the formation of a NATO type structure between Egypt, Jordan, SA and the UAE. SA and our President signed a $110 billion contract to purchase military equipment.
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/u-s-saudi-arabia-ink-largest-single-arms-deal-american-history/
From the article linked above:
The United States and Saudi Arabia have inked a $110 billion arms deal, the largest in American history, according to senior Trump administration officials who described the agreement as part of a major effort to counter Iranian threats in the region.
The massive arms package is part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to boost U.S. allies in the region amid a growing threat from Iran, which has invested heavily in its own military since the landmark nuclear agreement was inked with the former Obama administration.
Lou Dobbs had Kiron Skinner from Carnegie Mellon University to discuss the ME trip and the great possibilities it can accomplish.
Segment starts at 29:05 in the video below:
I’m on pins & needles.
Man I love that this guy “thinks big(ly).”
Peace in the Middle East.
I’ll buy that for a dollar.
Excerpt from a Press Center release from The Arab Islamic American Summit website.
“President Trump will hold talks with Saudi Arabia’s leadership while he is in the Kingdom with the aim of deepening bilateral trade ties to drive economic growth and create jobs, as well as developing significantly increased cooperation in areas of global security.
President Trump will meet leaders from more than 50 nations at the Arab Islamic American Summit to discuss ways to cooperate against the threat of global terrorism and violent extremism. The Global Counter Extremism Center in Riyadh will also be inaugurated during the visit.
Additionally, the President will attend a summit with representatives of all six Gulf Cooperation Council states at which issues of trade, security and cultural ties will be discussed. A high-level Saudi-US CEO Forum will be held in Riyadh to coincide with the President’s visit at which more than 90 business leaders of American and Saudi Arabian companies will discuss mutual investment opportunities and partnerships to create jobs and drive economic growth.
https://secureservices.riyadhsummit2017.org/UploadedImages/636307518456116326.pdf
LikeLiked by 5 people
Droll MSM dem Droll hahahahah
Excerpt from a Press Center release from The Arab Islamic American Summit website.
A list of our USA CEO/Corporations attending with President Trump at the Saudi-US CEA Forum.
Look!! They mention Melania!! She’s going to get the Royal treatment. Wonder what their gifts will be? HEHE! Bet they know The Man likes gold. Too bad he can’t keep it. Will look good in his Library!
A high-level Saudi-US CEO Forum will be held in Riyadh to coincide with the President’s visit. The forum will include more than 90 CEOs of leading Saudi and U.S. companies discussing mutual investment opportunities and partnerships to drive economic growth.
The Ministry of Culture and Information will host more than 500 journalists from across the world to cover this historic event.
President Trump and his wife Melania will travel to Saudi Arabia with a delegation of CEOs that includes Andrew Liveris, Chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical, Michael Corbat, CEO of Citigroup, Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco, and Laurence Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock.
https://secureservices.riyadhsummit2017.org/UploadedImages/636308050288034310.pdf
I doubt radical islamic terrorism can be defeated without wahhabism being eradicated from the face of the earth. Wahhabism is the most hateful and backword form of islam. In Saudi Arabia, non-Muslims are not allowed to worship. People are beheaded in public for “witchcraft”, blashemy, apostasy etc. Gays are executed. Women can’t drive. Men can take up to 4 wives and repudiate them via texting.
Wahhabism teaches intolerance for other faiths. It is spread around the world with devastating impacts and funded with petrodollars.
LikeLike
I hope i see lots of good posts! We know msm is worried about steak and ice cream!
You gotta look at this link! TWEEPS 2017 presents & Our Man is the keynote speaker!!!
Excerpt from a Press Center release from The Arab Islamic American Summit website.
“TWEEPS 2017
The MiSK Foundation, established by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to empower Saudi youth, hosts Tweeps 2017 on how people can utilize social media networks to counter extremism and terrorism. President Donald Trump will deliver a keynote speech.”
https://riyadhsummit2017.org/#
hahaha! Another ineffective program to fool gullible westerners.
Islam has 1400 years of barbarous history under Sharia law. There are five major schools of Koranic study in Islam and they carry weight much heavier than our Supreme Court. All five of these schools of study agree with the part of Sharia law that dictates the responsibility on every Muslim to, at the very least, assist and help pay for deadly jihad to vanquish and exterminate all other religions on earth.
It is extremely unlikely that even if these Arabs are sincere in their present moments of benebolence that they will ever come close to winning the day and getting the Saria law amended to eliminate jihad on behalf of Allah.
Because of the treachery that is advocated in the Koran, it is pure stupidity to believe Muslims when they say they want our kind of peace. Sharia law demands that they lie and fake anything to advance the goals of Allah.
At best, I hope Trump is strengthened by this arrangement he is seeking and that it calms some of the turmoil in the Middle East. But even if it does, we should always be armed to the teeth and be ready to annihilate any of these Muslim states that may prove to be suckering us into a betrayal.
And for God’s sake, let us never, ever open our doors again to Muslims of any stripe. They are the people of the Koran. They do not affect the scriptures of Islam. Islam dictates their behaviour, and that includes immigration jihad. If you don’t know the term, we are all in deep dukie!
My simple Prayer.
God Bless and Guide President Trump on this historic Mission.
Protect President Trump and his Family.
Your Will be done
In Jesus’ name I pray.
Amen
Brilliant analysis, Sundance. If there is a way forward in the ME, this Trump initiative is it. We all pray for it’s success.
Will Melania veil?
According to reports… No!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prime Minister May of England didn’t a few months ago and I doubt FLOTUS will….
She does not have to because she is not a Muslim woman.
What I get a kick out of is the media/ left politicians in Europe and this country all think Muslims hate President Trump, but in reality they hated Obama…The left and media are completely corrupted by their PC and the Muslim groups running them like dogs…
The MSM headlines that I don’t click on in Fake News NYT etc are laughable in their own projections…It’s hilarious….
Most of you probably know about Live Satellite News, but if you don’t here is the link…You will find all the events available being covered for most part without comment or MSM…They have weird headlines and things, but I watch it for all the videos you won’t find…
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCEu3KY-hNCbWVCXrqQfPB9w
God speed President Trump.
As someone mentioned above, this is breath-taking! The splendor of our flag on the building, Air Force One winging through Arabian night skies, the exquisite beauty of Middle Eastern architecture, all the way to great anticipation about what Melania will wear.
President Trump walks into a room not as a man coming to apologize for our country or culture, but to offer our talents, ingenuity, strengths and promise to deliver our respective nations to safer, more peaceful times. As Sundance remarked, it is a monumental – possibly impossible – task.
Our time is now.
The realities of Islam and barbaric Sharia Law notwithstanding, I look forward to Sundance adding to this treatise of living history for the foreseeable future.
I think McMaster is going to be the bane of this administration. Apparently, he wanted the words “Islamic terrorism” removed from all of the President’s speeches on his Middle East tour and is dictating much of foreign policy that now contradicts Trump’s campaign manifesto . The man is getting to be too powerful, it appears to me that he has his own neocon agenda and there have been concerns that he may be the prime leaker.
Anyone whom that vile, puerile rotten sob McCain praises should be treated with the utmost suspicion and skepticism.
