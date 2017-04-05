President Trump -vs- Deep State, Big Club and U.S. Media…

The term: “for domestic consumption” is a term generally familiar to political observers who are accustomed to filtering out and separating ‘noise’ from ‘action’ when reviewing remarks made by international leaders outside the U.S.

However, in modern U.S. geo-political review it becomes important to apply the same cognitive transparency toward U.S. President Trump as he faces the three-headed swamp guardian, Cerberus.

The three heads of the modern Cerberus we identify as: •Deep State (foreign policy adversaries), •Big Club (domestic economic adversaries) and •U.S. Media.

All three oppositional entities view the insurgent Presidency of Donald Trump as adversarial to their long-term globalist interests.

Against the backdrop of Jordans King Abdullah II visiting President Trump in the White House; and knowing Jordan has approximately 2.8 million Syrian refugees, most of whom oppose Syrian President Bashir Assad; and in the aftermath of a “chemical agent” attack in Syria – President Trump was in a precarious position. The Deep Globalist State had laid their trap.

Within the 30,000 foot review, and against the historic backdrop of precedent for this type of action, we find the motive. However, it’s a motive that is virtually impossible to discuss from the office of the presidency while the adversarial U.S. media is also poised to strike.

Knowing King Abdullah is an ideological ally in the quest for the longer goal of peace, President Trump takes an outward approach (two-nation domestic consumption) to blame Syria’s Bashir Assad. This strategic approach deflects the fangs of Deep State, inoculates against a follow-up attack by MSM, and protects the domestic position of Abdullah.

The prudent President Trump approach also allows the freedom alliance of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Salman (Saudi Arabia), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), and Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority) to move forward toward a much larger, more stable and more significant geo-political alignment. King Abdullah publicly signaled these intentions today during remarks with President Trump at the White House.

The back-channeling signals and conversations with Vladimir Putin (Russia), and Bashir Assad (Syria) become more important than the public optics for ‘domestic consumption’. Actions speak louder than words. Knowing the rather extensive ground work that has already taken place, there’s no immediate reason to believe Putin and Assad do not recognize President Trump’s larger strategy.

♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.

♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.

♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump

♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.

♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,

♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.

♦ On Monday – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to the White House for an official state visit, and a very warm greeting by President Trump.

♦ Today – Jordan’s King Abdullah II follows al-Sisi with a visit to the White House and receives another very warm greeting by the U.S. President

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi have a very close regional relationship.

Egyptian President al-Sisi previously secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge, for all regional interests, is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine their destabilizing efforts. A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS.

Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.

The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.

Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.

After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.

We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism. We review against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.

The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.

• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.

• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.

• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes. The Jordanians are aiding more than 2.8 million refugees from the civil war in Syria.

The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.

Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah II (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump. Together they have a remarkable canvas.

