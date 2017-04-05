President Trump -vs- Deep State, Big Club and U.S. Media…

The term: “for domestic consumption” is a term generally familiar to political observers who are accustomed to filtering out and separating ‘noise’ from ‘action’ when reviewing remarks made by international leaders outside the U.S.
However, in modern U.S. geo-political review it becomes important to apply the same cognitive transparency toward U.S. President Trump as he faces the three-headed swamp guardian, Cerberus.
The three heads of the modern Cerberus we identify as: •Deep State (foreign policy adversaries), •Big Club (domestic economic adversaries) and •U.S. Media.
All three oppositional entities view the insurgent Presidency of Donald Trump as adversarial to their long-term globalist interests.
Against the backdrop of Jordans King Abdullah II visiting President Trump in the White House; and knowing Jordan has approximately 2.8 million Syrian refugees, most of whom oppose Syrian President Bashir Assad; and in the aftermath of a “chemical agent” attack in Syria – President Trump was in a precarious position. The Deep Globalist State had laid their trap.
Within the 30,000 foot review, and against the historic backdrop of precedent for this type of action, we find the motive. However, it’s a motive that is virtually impossible to discuss from the office of the presidency while the adversarial U.S. media is also poised to strike.
Knowing King Abdullah is an ideological ally in the quest for the longer goal of peace, President Trump takes an outward approach (two-nation domestic consumption) to blame Syria’s Bashir Assad. This strategic approach deflects the fangs of Deep State, inoculates against a follow-up attack by MSM, and protects the domestic position of Abdullah.
The prudent President Trump approach also allows the freedom alliance of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), King Abdullah II (Jordan), King Salman (Saudi Arabia), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), and Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority) to move forward toward a much larger, more stable and more significant geo-political alignment. King Abdullah publicly signaled these intentions today during remarks with President Trump at the White House.
The back-channeling signals and conversations with Vladimir Putin (Russia), and Bashir Assad (Syria) become more important than the public optics for ‘domestic consumption’. Actions speak louder than words. Knowing the rather extensive ground work that has already taken place, there’s no immediate reason to believe Putin and Assad do not recognize President Trump’s larger strategy.
♦ Immediately following his inauguration, President Trump spoke to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and gained his ideological and financial support for building a safe zone for Syrian’s as they rebuild.
♦ A week later, President Trump spoke at length to Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi about their efforts.
♦ At the beginning of February – King Abdullah III of Jordan traveled to Washington to meet with Vice-President Mike Pence and discuss aide and assistance for regional security. Previously, in November 2016, King Abdullah spoke to President-elect Trump
♦ A week later – Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC for a very warm and optimistic meeting with President Trump for talks on regional security.
♦ At the beginning of March – Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Washington, met with members of Congress and held a long discussion with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson,
♦ Mid-March Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with an envoy from President Trump and told him that a peace deal is possible under the new president.
♦ On Monday – Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to the White House for an official state visit, and a very warm greeting by President Trump.
♦ Today – Jordan’s King Abdullah II follows al-Sisi with a visit to the White House and receives another very warm greeting by the U.S. President
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Egypt’s Fattah al-Sisi have a very close regional relationship.
Egyptian President al-Sisi previously secured most of the Sinai border region. The current challenge, for all regional interests, is to keep the extremist elements in check and undermine their destabilizing efforts. A big part of that stability includes Syria, Russia and the U.S. defeating the remnants of ISIS.
Under-reported in Western media, during the fall/winter of 2014 and spring/summer of 2015 al-Sisi removed every Hamas tunnel and relocated thousands of homes to create a miles-wide buffer zone no longer useful by terrorists.
The scope of what Egypt did to secure the Southern and Eastern border of Israel/Gaza is quite remarkable, and they have paid a high price battling extremists every inch of the way.
Simultaneously, as his Egyptian forces were removing the most significant security threat, al-Sisi brokered a peace deal between Abbas and Netanyahu and forced the Palestinian Authority to speak with one voice. That’s why Egypt was so furious when John Kerry insisted on poking his nose into the agreement.
After the peace deal, and after he constructed the border security zone, Fattah al-Sisi then set up the construct for a Joint Arab Intervention Force.
We have continued to express optimism for a confluence of events, people and activity that is happening quietly, and could stun the geo-political world. The timing is right, because we view these activities through a different prism. We review against the backdrop of President Obama’s mid-east failure, equitable misery.
The reality of President Obama’s expressed foreign policy of regime change -regardless of cost or consequence- has left millions of Mid-East communities in peril; far worse off today than they were nine years ago. In an odd and accidental way, President Obama created equitable misery.
• The Egyptian people, in no way a populist entity favorable to Israel, suffered through two years of brutal dictatorship from the Muslim Brotherhood and Mohammed Morsi. Their very survival only due to a successful return of cultural and economic stability at the hands of General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
• The Syrian people, again holding no favorable disposition toward Israel writ large, only just now coming out of the shadows of a horrific five-year civil war and seeing sunlight for the first time in half a decade. Breathing room.
• The Libyan people, caught amid an ongoing crisis of regional and tribal strife suffering through ongoing extremist violence that has taken them into the depths of economic and social chaos. And before the fighting is even over, Europe is outlining demands of the North African gates.
• The Jordanian people, again a tenuous and precarious Muslim nation, who has watched the most barbaric and horrific consequences from extremist violence in their lifetimes. The Jordanians are aiding more than 2.8 million refugees from the civil war in Syria.
The end result of almost all far-left policies when carried out to their natural conclusion is equitable misery. At no moment in recent history has the choking consequence of a decade-long ideological war left a larger population of people so exhausted than at this very moment.
Think of the nationalist possibility. ♦ Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt), ♦ King Abdullah II (Jordan), ♦ Benjamin Netanyahu (Israel), ♦ Mahmoud Abbas (Palestinian Authority), ♦ King Salman and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), and ♦ U.S. President Donald Trump. Together they have a remarkable canvas.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Now we just have to align the gods.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or align the mortars in the direction of isis scum.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good one, Lars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Color me confused. I don’t understand the connection with all these players. But I’ve been a dummy a long time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The players are forging a self determent peace and prosperity for their people facilitated under POTUS maybe also Russia. They trust P Trump because he is a man of his word.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These players are the moderate states who want to live normal, as much as possible, lives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Earlier in the day, it was hard for me to believe Team Trump would fall for the McCain/Obama regime change scheme, if so many of us know what they ve been up to all along. Your theory here makes sense.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I had the same reaction. Trump is merely posturing. I recall a few years ago an alleged chemical weapons attack was used by Kerry/Obama to argue for military action. The attack was not proven, and various diverse sources denied it happened. Luckily, we did not invade Syria, though Kerry gave speeches advocating action. This is a repeat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance, for this follow-up.
I could be wrong here, but I think it follows in line with what my point was in the comments section of the last article:
“Also, listen to what the King repeatedly states: that Trump is committed to a political solution in Syria.
If there was to be an occupation for Syria to help restabilize their government, I would bet it would come in the form of neighboring Arab nations being the temporary occupiers, backed by the United States in terms of assitance, rather than the US being the occupying force (which never goes well in the middle east).
Plus, the King makes it clear over and over that no peace, be it with Israel & Palestinians, Syria, or Iran can truly come without first rubbing out ISIS.
You can’t make the patient healthy if you don’t cure the disease/infection first.”
LikeLiked by 9 people
It would be sweet justice if the Lebanese were to occupy portions of Syria after what they went through for two decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressman: ‘I don’t think’ Assad is behind Syria attack
http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/05/politics/thomas-massie-syria-attack-not-assad/index.html?sr=twpol040517thomas-massie-syria-attack-not-assad0830PMVODtopLink&linkId=36227607
Excerpt:
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie expressed doubt Wednesday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is responsible for Tuesday’s chemical attack, and reinforced his stance that US intervention could “end up making the situation worse.”
>Snip<
When a visibly stunned Bolduan pressed Massie on who — if not Assad — may be responsible for the attack, Massie seemed to suggest that the incident could have been unintentional.
"You've got a war going on over there," Massie said. "Supposedly that airstrike was on an ammo dump, and so I don't know if it was released because there was gas stored in the ammo dump or not — that's plausible."
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s more than plausible; it’s extremely likely that’s what happened.
LikeLike
That is impossible…Kerry told us in 2014 that all chemical weapons were removed. Do you doubt the Obama regime?
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thoughts as well.
According to the honest, non-biased, non-propaganda media; Obama and Kerry made a deal with the Russians and Assad and destroyed all of those chemical weapons several years ago.
That’s what CNN, NBC, Washington Post, and NY Times told me, and I know they’re never, ever, never wrong.
LikeLike
It was a rebel ammo dump, not Syrian military.
LikeLike
Or a false-flag operation by a ‘rebel’ (Islamist) group aiming to get the US and President Trump riled up over Assad? What possible advantage could there have been for Assad to hit a small area with chemicals, when regular munitions would have worked fine? Why would he risk more condemnation and possible US intervention? And why would the Russians have permitted it? Makes no sense.
/Mr Lynn
LikeLiked by 1 person
FANTASTIC overview! Peace and prosperity shall prevail. God bless you, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s hope so. Those people deserve better than what hillary and obama had wrought on them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This answers (I think) a question I posed in another thread re: the meaning of President Trump’s comment today about his “flexibility” in the broader context of his comments about Syria since the beginning of the month.
I’ll simply conclude that when President Trump said the innocent Syrian deaths by chemical agent “crossed a lot of lines for me”, he was NOT directing his comments at Assad. Nor were the comments directed solely at ISIS.
Cerberus might just lose a head.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great points!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Listen to what PDJT says at critical times and there is a meaning to it. You picked up one of the lines he has used. Also, he is issuing a warning…Yes, Cerberus is going to lose a head and it will be right here…Say a certain congress critter…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fine, but he actually singles out Assad at 17:20 of the press conference.
LikeLike
My understanding is T-Rex is visiting Russia next week. Oh to be a fly on the wall.
I do believe this some form of a deep state attack, so it appears that there is no level to which these animals will not stoop. What worries me is that we just deployed 400 troops to Syria last month. Are they now in effect hostages of the deep state? Needless to say, a chemical attack on our warriors would create an unbelievably dangerous situation.
Hell, maybe I’ am overthinking this. But I’ am going to say a prayer for them anyway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They can use our prayers everyday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need to root out the operatives who are from the middle east and are CIA.
LikeLike
No they are not HOSTAGES OF THE DEEP STATE…put that to sleep, AND A VERY DEEP SLEEP. They are providing ONLY NEEDED assistance and that is all. Assad needs help in the form of our intelligence and the players causing all of this. Putting civilians in that region opens a whole can of worms. By putting military in there, NO HOSTAGES!!! So, NO HOSTAGES!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Trump hasn’t been neoconned, but just in case I sent him message telling him I would not support regime change or anything else that does not put America and average Americans first. There is some indication he listens to us, so it might help. Please let him know how you feel too.
LikeLike
“However, it’s a motive that is virtually impossible to discuss from the office of the presidency while the adversarial U.S. media is also poised to strike.”
This only reaffirms my argument for a campaign of total war against the media – to personally and institutionally humiliate and discredit and destroy. This would not be hard or take as long as many imagine. But it would take a fierce commitment. I don’t see any sign of this commitment — from anybody. The attitude I see is one of resignation to the nature of the media (albeit with a comparatively feistier posture). It’s a “we’ll make the best of it” approach. This won’t do. We’re in a “kill or be killed” reality. They are waging a ruthless war of annihilation, we’re playing the same old aggrieved press conference politics. No, won’t do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not that I don’t agree with you in most aspects of your arguments, I’d just point out something you may want to consider.
The very fact that Trump is president today after everything that was thrown at him by everybody who’s anybody in the MSM-Celebrity-Information Complex, should tell you something about how dishonest they are viewed by people.
While Trump and his team should certainly fight with everything they’ve got, I believe the media is doing the lion’s share of the work, then and now, in discrediting themselves.
If the lies, libel, slander, and propaganda continue all we, and Trump, have left to do is sit back and let them destroy themselves while we laugh at their self-immolation.
LikeLike
I am quite unschooled but learning. Sundance, is there a simplistic explanation for why Syrian refugees in Jordan oppose Assad but ( if I understand correctly) residents remaining in Syria support Assad? (Or at least prefer him to the so-called rebels)?
Complicated indeed. I truly appreciate your measured explanations of ‘domestic consumption’!
LikeLike
I understand Egypt/Jordan/Israel, but need a chart with arrows to explain the political alignments and payoffs for the various entities including McCain/McMuffin/Syria/ hating Russia/hating Israel/Deep State/Oil Pipelines and Turkey.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
[img]https://grrrgraphics.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/deep_state_swamp_ben_garrison.jpg[/img]
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well it is good that the Trump administration was aware of the alarm that Sundance raised in the earlier post about the Syrian chemical weapons and sought to reassure that a bigger game is afoot.
LikeLike
LikeLike
King Abdullah II is a 41st-generation direct descendant of Muhammad and a sunni muslim.
LikeLike
Interesting that if all the pieces fall in place (a big if) President Trump will have orchestrated a historically stunning international transformation in a region perpetually at war. The Nobel Prize should be an automatic no brainer since his predecessor got one for verbal hot air and empty platitudes. And the fun and games at the U.N. ought to be entertaining.
But obviously the odds are tough on this. Especially considering the decades (centuries) long antagonists at play. And the globalist puppeteers who have facilitated the ongoing geopolitical status quo. The closer transformative change moves, the more desperate they will get. Look for more and more chaos and ruthless strokes in the near future.
LikeLike
Peace is bad for MIC stocks.
LikeLike
I totally agree. This was not only a trap to get subvert Assad and attempt to force his removal, but also, this was a trap for President Trump. If President Trump in any way attempted to challenge the “intel” or conventional wisdom of an Assad gas attack on the “children,” President Trump would have been skewered in a number of ways.
Number one, their would have been uniparty (and media) condemnation of him “again for not respecting the intelligence community.” Number two, there would be uniparty condemnation of President Trump for “supporting the journalist killing thug-Putin.” It would have been said that Putin rigged the election in favor of Trump and now Trump was repaying him: treasonous! Number three would be that President Trump is a paper tiger who criticized Obama, but did nothing when it was his turn to lead. The are saying this already.
No, it is better to just let this blow over. Maybe, proof will be offered that refutes that Assad gassed his own people. Maybe not. Trump cannot win in the short-term here by going against conventional wisdom of the uniparty nuts. However, he can win in the long-run.
Look at all of the countries that are mentioned above. Each one of them, even the “good guys,” are on the brink of absolute chaos daily. Each one of the leaders mentioned above could be assassinated tomorrow. Each one of those countries could have a devastating terrorist attack, really large scale, at only moment. Each one of them has an element of population that is as radical as ISIS. In fact, each one of those countries has ISIS roaming in their countries.
What we have to be on guard against is the radicals in the uniparty here in the US who want to stoke further trouble by removing Assad. And if President Trump is embroiled in controversy (albeit fake controversy), we lose. John Thune said today that “peace/stability cannot be achieved in Syria with Assad in power” My foot! Syria becomes Libya if Assad goes! We have to learn that sometimes the countries that exist in the middle east with stability and rulers that are “strongmen” only exist relatively peacefully (not overrun by Sunni crazies) BECAUSE they are ruled by strongmen who must necessarily act as strongmen and not by the standards of western democracy.
Let’s stop nation building and think real-politik.
I hope that President Trump can establish peace in the ME while he is President. I am not optimistic in the long-term, though. I hope President Trump gets 8 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Syria is now a big scrum and we don’t have a dog in it. However, we DO have an interest in assuring that a couple mad dogs don’t survive it: the Muslim Brotherhood and alqaeda/ISS. Kill those two, then let the folks who live in the neighborhood figure out the rest. Assad or no Assad should be a matter of supreme indifference to us.
LikeLike
However, we DO have an interest in assuring that a couple mad dogs don’t survive it: the Muslim Brotherhood and alqaeda/ISS.
Why? Why do we care? If we shut down our borders they mean nothing to us. Why do we need to fight them?
LikeLike
Yeah, that worked well in WWII, Pearl Harbor.
LikeLike
What a great relief the”new” information on this post is. Funny how these clowns (they come in many forms) think they can out maneuver the man who wrote the book of the ‘Art of the Deal”
LikeLike
LikeLike
If we overlay this with the current domestic political mess, would this sequence of events fit:
1) Potential Nobel Laureate “Dr.” Evelyn Farkas makes a teensy oopsie on TV, and validated the spying on Trump many have suspected.
2) The oopsie revealed, quickly cascades into a major “uh-oh”, drawing intellectual, sorry, physical midget “Dr.” Susan Rice into the whirlpool of the guilty.
3) Fearing more will be drawn in with “Dr.” Rice, Valerie Jarrett throws her a lifeline, just kidding, Valerie Jarrett summons her erstwhile partners in crime to formulate a plan to protect themselves and the kenyan.
4) Several options are discussed at the OSS (oh s*** summit) and the only viable idea emerging is a massive diversion. But what?
5) “Russians”, an early favorite falls by the wayside as uncomfortable revelations about “team members” (i.e. Podesta) are emerging. What about Norks popping a nuke? JPM & GS like the idea, but fear they might get caught shorting every South Korean stock minutes before the blast. How about a Russian surrogate? Perfect!
6) Syria is chosen as the fog of war is thickest there. What would make Assad look the worst and lead all headlines? Eating kittens. Maybe. Gassing children? Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.
7) so how to “encourage” Assad to do this? Simple. Don’t let him know he’s doing this. You could A) plant sarin bombs and blame them on Assad or B) swap out normal Syrian bombs and artillery shells with identically looking ones filled with gas. Sarin gas. Sarin gas either captured from Iraq or Isis or formulated to have the precise same chemical signature. All chemicals have fingerprints. Who has the knowledge examining Iraqi Sarin and ISIS Sarin? Who has experience faking munitions?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Eldest_Son
Who would have the ethics to gas kids to save their own skin?
Would this mesh with evolving events?
LikeLike
I believe President Trump will pull off the deal of the century and bring peace to the Middle East between Israel and most of the other ME countries! This is going to put a major roadblock up for all the NWO globalists and their nefarious plans. They will do ANYTHING to stop him and murdering 100 or so children is nothing to them. They are VERY EVIL people. The amount of trolls in the CTH today simply proves the truth that when we are over target the flack thickens! The hand wringing of many of the regulars here is very distractive tho! Let’s all stay on target peeps …. the more President Trump gets done the louder and LOUDER the screams of defeat and agony will get! Remember, trillions are at stake! Did you think it would be easy?? MAGA and God Bless President Donald J. Trump!
LikeLike