Moments ago Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi arrived at the White House to a warm welcome by President Trump.
As expected, leftists and globalists are losing their minds.
Love you Sundance but “losing their minds” ship sailed loooong ago LOL.
Moonbat extraordinaire
Ned Price…lololol
I didn’t think I’d ever leave the CIA. But because of Trump, I quit.
Clarification: This column should have included a disclosure of donations made by author Edward Price in support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. In August, Price gave a total of $5,000 to the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party.
\https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-didnt-think-id-ever-leave-the-cia-but-because-of-trump-i-quit/2017/02/20/fd7aac3e-f456-11e6-b9c9-e83fce42fb61_story.html?postshare=9771487630191252&tid=ss_tw-bottom&utm_term=.825cbb4866b4
sorry abou the link
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/i-didnt-think-id-ever-leave-the-cia-but-because-of-trump-i-quit/2017/02/20/fd7aac3e-f456-11e6-b9c9-e83fce42fb61_story.html?postshare=9771487630191252&tid=ss_tw-bottom&utm_term=.825cbb4866b4
Reliably so!
I prefer cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.
It’s not all right for President Trump to receive a high-level, respected head of state from a muslim country. But, it is all right to have multitudes of unknown muslims from all over the mideast shipped in to suck off of our welfare tit and demand we accept their “culture.”
Really? You think we should fight the war on terror all by ourselves?
Do you not understand that there ARE countries in the ME that do NOT support Islamic terrorism?
President Trump is more of a statesman than Bozo could ever be. And, he hasn’t bowed down to ANYONE, unlike Bozo.
I think you misread my comment.
Right on!
It was also alright for Obama to fill the U.S.A. government with Muslims that belong to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them eat bacon!
Mitchell tweets DJT “says US not strong enough to stand up for its values”? Really? I guess I missed that part. Too, why to Ned Price? Didn’t he resign? Is there some UniParty cynicism in this? Gloating, perhaps?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh that’s the height of hypocrisy!!!
Where were you Andrea when the Muslim brotherhood was taking over Egypt because of your Obama and Shillery?!!!
Where is your big mouth Andrea when Christians are been persecuted and killed all over the middle east, Africa and Asia, India, and Pakistan and Indonesia and Sri Lanka?!! Where is your outrage you viper in the grass!!!
Real genuine deep seated fear that Trump can get Mideast Peace Process that sticks. Knees shaking and fingernails chewed raw. I can almost see success!
That, plus the knowledge Susan Rice has been bailed as the criminal who ordered the unmasking of American names (Trump and his team) illegally.
It’s looking like more good days ahead.
Who’s Andrea Mitchell? Is she the one married to that bad guy?
Greenspan…
Yup, that guy – thanks, Raven!
Andrea Mitchell is one of the press caught in a photo taken aboard Hillary’s plane during the campaign and her face glows with adoration of Her. Bleagh…
Oh, that one – rvsue! YUK!
Too bad Andrea won’t talk about all the human right violations that the Obama admin was guilty of…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Touche’ – not aware they had mind left to lose 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Mitchell tweets DJT “says US not strong enough to stand up for its values”?
IMO the fact that President Trump IS meeting with President al Sisi means he IS standing up for the Human Rights of all those killed by Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood & Morsai.
Andrea Mitchell stands up for the wrong side, MB. Worthless POS.
Never let her back on the plane Mr. President. Never. We support you in this.
Because Egypt’s human rights record has markedly improved under Al Sisi.
Unless your a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.
And look at this nonsense New York Times headline:
“Trump Shifts Course on Egypt, Praising Its Authoritarian Leader”
The do not even mention that Al SIsi was eventually democratically elected by the a YUGE margin.
They mention the “crackdown,” thank God he did else hundreds of thousands would have eventually died and millions would have been oppressed by the MB.
And there is more from this article about Ivy league educated and accomplished billionaire President Trump. Look at this quote:
“Egyptians also often mock Mr. Sisi for speaking in a rustic form of Arabic that contrasts with the formal version usually favored by national leaders. Mr. Trump has the grammar and vocabulary of a fifth grade student, one study last year found..”
Hey, driver, you’re fired?
LOL
That guard at attention sure wasn’t moving. Good way to piss of the boss by running over his military guard before his very eyes! Yikes!
Good one. El Sisi is truly happy to be there. Finally, he’s no longer alone.
Now that is a genuine smile from el Sisi, he looks so happy to finally be here.
Excellent! I hope Trump does a press conference anyway. MAGA!!
Great time to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization.
LikeLiked by 37 people
This
PLEASE, Mr. President – Do it!!!
TRex will be present for part of the meeting. Make it a double or triple (with al-Sisi) announcement.
LikeLiked by 15 people
McCain and Mattis would have a fit.
One can only hope that McCane has a fit and topples over.
I hope McCain strokes out over it.
Now that is a Official America Welcome to a Foreign President. Beautiful,
Yes it was. President Trump looked like he was welcoming an old friend
It’s genuine… that’s why we elected a person of the people.
May God protect him in these dangerous times…
He is really, really good at that. Warm, genuine welcome, photo op, thumbs up, now let’s get to work, all business.
LikeLiked by 11 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Did you notice President Trump kinda hunch his shoulders very slightly when he stepped forward to welcome El Sisi? It was slight, but the kind of thing you might automatically do when receiving a friend you were glad to see. Well, that is just what I saw.
Great observation, aus!
Our President is tall. I notice he bends towards others when he showers over them. I’ve always thought it was his way of not making them feel so dwarfed. I really think he’s thoughtful of others in that way.
You remind me of that moment when Dr. Carson missed his intro onto the stage and our President, then candidate Trump, stayed back with him while the others, who shall remain nameless, trotted right past.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was a gracious, personal welcome, Teaforall. President Trump was waiting at the door for el Sisi, waiting at the door. El Sisi exited the limo to the outstretched hand of his friend, President Trump.
How blessed we are that President Trump and el Sisi/Egypt have given the US this opportunity, after the wretched debacle of the last administration. I continue to shudder to consider the multitude of horrific consequences that would have resulted from an hrc presidency and the continuation of the last administration’s policies; that is glaringly obvious today. Egypt, the entire ME and the world benefit from the Trump Presidency.
Prayers for the safety and wisdom of the leaders, their meetings and momentous results. God bless America, Egypt, Israel and the ME nations seeking peace and cooperation.
JC
We are so Blessed to have a president with such warmth, grace and honor.
JC,
I agree, and it’s probably why our UN ambassador said yesterday that countries are finally happy to see a leader back in the U.S.
Not exact words, but close enough. I appreciated how Nikki Haley inserted that into one of her answers. I may not have been happy about her mention of Russia and their supposed interference in our election or Crimea, but I did like how she stood up for our President and her boss.
That was my fave of Nikki Haley’s interview, too, Maiingankwe. She said it 2 or 3 times, and it sounded great every time. 👏🏻
….. and class.
he greets many this way. truly gracious n respectful!!
Another Trumptastic day; more winning and planning to win more and more for the people. Love PDJT a statesman for the good of mankind & deal maker extraordinaire.
They are going to negotiate the terms of Hillary Clinton’s extradition. One can dream.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Globalist’s ‘New World Order’ is being dismantled stone by stone … Thanks be to Pres. Trump and to GOD.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I was just going to post the link to cspan….you beat me. Thanks for posting.
yw 🙂
What does “The Russian explosion” have to do with Egypt and their President visit?! Did the presstitute really expect President Trump to answer?
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Date Correction: 10/31/2015
I love the unidentified female voice off camera proclaiming, thank you Press, thank you Press as they were shepherded out.
I want to say it’s the elusive Hope Hicks.
They have no class let alone respect for our visitor. So tacked.
Tackey.
So happy for the people of Egypt!!!
Thanks for posting this, Pam.
Glad they got rid of the stooped Press Peeps at the end!
When the press left, a female reporter said, “Thank you, Guys.” At least she thanked them, but using “Guys” in addressing them was rude and improper.
I heard Thank you Press. But Guys is not rude, its a NY colloquialism and is gender neutral. Not to give anything away but I’ve been saying guys for over 60 years.
“Rude and improper”? Since WHEN is addressing people as “guys” rude OR improper? I’ll agree that it’s INFORMAL, but whoeveraddressed them probably knows them all quite well by now. SMH!!!
It seems like he is getting impatient with the medias’ fumbling and stumbling.
I thought so also. No longer giving them the time of day as they don’t deserve it.
He’s probably embarrassed by the press’s inappropriate behavior.
Al-Sisi speaks so eloquently – calls President Trump – ‘Your Excellency’! Wow!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
??? – I missed that – what was said, Alison?
That was the Egyptian translator referring to al-Sisi.
Oh – all righty then – Thanks!
What a beautiful meeting. What beaiutiful words by President Trump, and President al Sisi.
Calling Trump45 your Excellency just tear inducing. The warmth between them is palatable, the friendship and realness of their bond so apparent.
All the people who have laughed at Trump45s ability, strength, demeanor should be ashamed of themselves, that includes friends who laughed and denegrayed him in our presence.
Not to worry, back then before Trump was elected I stated my piece, didnt back down and fought for him and his honesty and integritty. I was fueled by my learnings here at the Treehouse and becuz of SD and team’s teachings. I was disgusted by the imatureness of these friends comments. Lost, marinated in the Kool Aid as are so many.
Thank God for President Trump!💖 Trump45 makes me so proud!
🙂
Well said DGG. After just a few months as president, President Trump has already repaired a lot of the damage Obama caused to our foreign relations. President Trump loves our country and his only motivation is to make us safe and great again.
Amen! Agree whole heartedly!💖
I loved this sit down greeting with Al Sisi and Trump! Thanks for posting the video!
Goosebumps. So happy and proud. Love you President Trump.
I am guessing McCain and Mattis won’t be meeting with President Sisi.
A good day and start to building ME ties in the struggle to defeat ISIS.
POTUS just welcomed a new member into the pride. Still LOLOLOLOL at the Progressives and Globalists who now will be needing coloring books, animals to pet, safe rooms and safety pins. What they really need is a grey matter transplant.
PT does everything with so much class!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
^^^^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^^^^ x infinity!!!!!!
MSM Blackout? Egyptians Enraged by U.S. Outreach to Muslim Brotherhood
In the eyes of tens of millions of Egyptians, Senators John McCain’s and Lindsey Graham’s recent words and deeds in Egypt — which have the “blessing” of President Obama — have unequivocally proven that U.S. leadership is aligning with the Muslim Brotherhood.
Egyptian media is awash with stories of the growing anger regarding this policy.
A top advisor to Egypt’s Interim President Adly Mansour formally accused McCain of distorting facts to the benefit of the Brotherhood. He dismissed McCain’s recent remarks as “irrational” and “moronic.” Ahmed al-Zind, head of the Egyptian Judge Club, has called for the arrest and trial of McCain for “trying to destroy Egypt.” The leader of the youth movement Tamarod (meaning “Rebellion,” against the Brotherhood), which played a major role in mobilizing the June 30 revolution, said: “We reject John McCain and call on the international community to let the [Egyptian] people
decide their own fate.”
Secular political commentator Ahmed Musa asserted:
These two men have made more shameless demands than the Brotherhood themselves would dare. [McCain] is not a man elected by the American people to speak on their behalf; today, he speaks on behalf of an armed terrorist organization — the Muslim Brotherhood. … We had expected [better] from these two men who came to speak with the tongue of the Brotherhood’s leadership, as if they had been recruited as two new leaders of the Brotherhood, which killed, destroyed, and burned in al-Muqattam, and now in Rab‘a al-Adawiya [the main Brotherhood militant camp]. The only thing missing is to see them in Rab‘a, surrounded by armed groups, and in their midst Muhammad Badie [supreme leader of the Brotherhood] and [U.S. Ambassador] Anne Patterson [whom Mattis tried to make Assistant Secretary of Defense for Policy] . That’s all that’s missing! Here comes Brother McCain today saying that we must “release the [Brotherhood] prisoners”.
Are you not aware that these people are accused of murder? Are you not aware that hundreds of Egyptians have been killed at the hands of the Brotherhood, Morsi, Shatter, Qatatni, Badie, Baltagi — have you forgotten? Did you not read the report on what happened? Or did you just blindly accept your ambassador’s words that it was a coup, that 33 million people did not go out?
Further angering Egyptians is McCain’s insistence that all arrested Brotherhood members and other Islamists be released from prison. As Musa said, McCain’s stance does not address that Brotherhood leadership is awaiting trial on serious charges: inciting terrorism, causing the murder of Egyptians, and grand treason by conspiring with foreign powers against Egypt’s interests.
Egyptian media has also pointed out that McCain repeatedly dodged critical questions by Egyptian journalists at a press conference. When asked about the fact that the Brotherhood in Rab‘a was armed to the teeth, and — with the aid of al-Qaeda — was killing and terrorizing innocent Egyptians, McCain ignored the question. (Similarly, McCain has not answered as to why he is supports the jihadist rebellion in Syria, which has seen the slaughter and displacement of thousands of Christians, beheadings, and “legitimized rapes” by foreign jihadis. McCain is in favor of arming them.)
Many Egyptians are also wondering why McCain — as well as the Obama administration — is pushing for elections as soon as possible. Such a rush contributed to the empowerment of the Brotherhood in the first place: once the long-entrenched Mubarak was removed from power, the only
party that was organized and ready to campaign was the Brotherhood. Secular Egyptian parties wanted to postpone the 2012 elections in order to mobilize their campaigns, but the U.S. was adamant that Egypt hold elections immediately. When the military wished to perform a recount,
citing irregularities in the elections — including widespread allegations of voter fraud by the Brotherhood — Hillary Clinton chastised them and called for a winner to be declared as soon as
possible. This turned out to be Morsi, by a tiny margin — if that.
McCain’s remarks and actions in Egypt have further confirmed the popular narrative — as memorably displayed by countless anti-Brotherhood and anti-Obama placards raised during the June 30 revolution — that U.S. leadership is aligned with the Brotherhood, and thus ultimately a supporter of terrorism. Americans can no longer afford to ignore this serious accusation with broad implications.
‘Whatever you do to the least of my brethren you do to me, Matthew 25:40
Those persecuting and aiding in the persecution of Christians ARE enemies of Jesus Christ.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I usually do not make much of the body languange thing but could not help notice Trump welcomed el-Sisi with open arms and when el-Sisi clasped Trump’s hand with both hands like a man who was adrift at sea for a long time finally being thrown a lifeline.
LikeLiked by 17 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
1600 Daily: Everything White House for 4/3/17
APRIL 3, 2017 AT 10:16 AM ET BY 1600DAILY
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily
MORNING:
11:50AM: President Trump welcomes President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of Egypt
11:55AM: President Trump meets with President Al Sisi
AFTERNOON:
12:10PM: President Trump leads an extended bilateral meeting with President Al Sisi
1:10PM: President Trump has a working luncheon with President Al Sisi
2:30PM: President Trump meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Where are all the cowards who were bashing Cernovich earlier? Dude had the biggest scoop of the year and stuck his neck out there. Give him the credit he deserves.
You’re on the wrong thread.
Im always skeptical but cernovich is turning out to have all the scoops. next big one to watch is Priebus… I think Priebus is on way out after healthcare debacle and katie Walsh and Gen Flynn
I read that Walsh and Halberman are friends, and that Rice and Halberman are also friends.
I’m not sure if Walsh and Rice are friends as well.
Walsh was farmed out right before the Rice story broke.
I’m guessing Walsh was hired to be used a patsy to facilitate the sting on Rice and Halberman. They knew Walsh would leak, try to cover up illicit prior admin activities, and lead them to co-conspirators, etc.
I don’t remember seeing a US presidents meeting people at the door.
Is this normal or is Trump just a much warmer greeter?
I’ve read/heard it’s a unique Trumpism.
Not surprised at all.
That was a wonderful thing to see!
I’ve read that Mr. Trump is the first President to do so, and has established it as a new norm. I love how warm and genuine and American this man is. Meets his guests at the front door, like a good host. Not waiting in the Throne Room to “receive” them after making them wait for him, thus establishing dominance. He doesn’t need such ploys.
This makes more sense as a protocol for presidents to follow than releasing their tax returns.
President Al Sisi: “Egypt & myself always beside you….Find myself supporting you very strongly & very earnestly…This is my 1st state visit…and…my 1st visit in 8 years [nice dig, Ozero] from an Egyptian President to the next (??) President.”
Was it my imagination that President Trump smiled in accord with the Ozero dig?
What a difference from zero who was doing nothing except trying to foment violence and anarchy in one of the strongest mid east allies. Great job Mr. President! Great Job!
Remember back when there was BIG concern that Al Sisi and Egypt were falling into the Russian orbit since o admin were MB advocates?
WH welcomes survivor of Obama Muslim Massacre – MQ Media don trans-ostrich identity.
