Joint Presser With President Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan…

President Donald Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan hold a joint news conference in the rose garden of the White House.

    • All American Snowflake says:
      April 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      Queen Rania is a beautiful woman. It’s good to see a little beauty in DC. I was getting kinda tired of big butts and old witches. I heard an envious person disparaging Melania’s jewelry. Won’t somebody please tell them that envy is one of the Seven Deadly Sins.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I see I asked the following questions on the wrong thread! So here goes:

    Does anyone know why our American Press asked good, informative questions to day? What or who has changed cuz this is unheard of.

    Liked by 3 people

  4. Kaco says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I said this on the open thread:

    I’m going to split hairs on the joint press conference. Pres. Trump did condemn the Assad regime and said they were behind the attack. He also said he is flexible on his opinions and his opinion has changed on Assad.

    But he didn’t say what that opinion was, he also said he wasn’t going to say what he was going to do about it. The only thing he said of any action, and that Abdulluh agreed with, was defeating ISIS.

    So maybe I’ll hold out some hope and wait and see. But I don’t know how he is going to walk back the comments on Assad if it is proven he is innocent, {especially those stated by Nikki Haley}.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      Maybe he’s just trying to throw everyone off-track.

      Who the heck knows what’s going on. I’m not going to do any second-guessing or theorizing until I see something definitive.

      Talk is easy.

  5. M33 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Seems to me Trump is fixed on eliminating the ISIS disease solely and not interested in cowboy interventionism.

    I think we won’t have to be concerned about any toppling of Assad or Syria at all.

    Not with Tulsi Gabbard breathing down his and the rest of Congress’s necks.

    • M33 says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      In other words, destroy ISIS first.
      Anything else in the middle east is secondary right now (except maybe fixing then Iran deal)

    • M33 says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Also, listen to what the King repeatedly states: that Trump is committed to a political solution in Syria.
      If there was to be an occupation for Syria to help restabilize their government, I would bet it would come in the form of neighboring Arab nations being the temporary occupiers, backed by the United States in terms of assitance, rather than the US being the occupying force (which never goes well in the middle east).
      Plus, the King makes it clear over and over that no peace, be it with Israel & Palestinians, Syria, or Iran can truly come without first rubbing out ISIS.

      You can’t make the patient healthy if you don’t cure the disease/infection first.

  6. Walt says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Why is an idiot reporter allowed to ask a foreign leader if he thinks our President is up to the task? like no one in America thinks he knows what he is doing. I totally hate these reporters how do they get to talk in the first place. He doesn’t even use President Trump title or name. Unbelievable should be fired.

    • Walt says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:19 pm

      go to 16:15 in the video.

    • MaineCoon says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      I noticed that insult of using the Mr. title not “President”. My thought was if any in the presidential press corp have problems using the title “President” then they should not be allowed in the presidential press corp.

      It’s an insult to P45 and to all of us too.

      • Walt says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        100% agree

      • Kaco says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        He called King Abdullah “his majesty” but our president, Mr. Trump. What an @$$!

      • dayallaxeded says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        I hope this is the last time we have to hear this insufferable nonsense! POTUS is “Mr.” or “Mrs.” or “Miss” or “Ms.” POTUS is not royalty. They are, always have been and always will be, God willing, regular natural born USA citizens, just like all the rest of us. We are all free people, possessed of all of our inalienable rights and privileges as citizens of the greatest nation on the planet–we are all as or more “royal” as any king of any other country.

        Think about how stupid, insecure, and self-important it sounds when officials have demanded to be called by their “titles.” Mr. Trump is our wonderful, populist, man of the people President. Address him and respect him accordingly. He doesn’t need no sycophantic title nor steenkeeng badges.

    • sunnydaze says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      It was a fair question, Walt.

      After all, nobody else has been able to do it for quite some time now.

      • rvsueandcrew says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:50 pm

        True, sunnydaze, but that doesn’t justify the question. It was inappropriate in the time and setting.

        • sunnydaze says:
          April 5, 2017 at 4:37 pm

          Well, it gave us a chance to see how great Abdullah is. As long as the Press sticks with relevant questions, I have no problem with them.

          It’s just that the norm has become “going off the rails” and asking completely stupid irrelevant, made-up BS.

  7. fleporeblog says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Bull Durham wrote the following on the Presidential thread earlier today:

    That’s what False Flags are all about.

    Down an airliner. Enact sanctions.
    Use gas. Wage a war.

    There always has to be a triggering event. The bigger the war you want, the bigger the event.

    The goal is to hurt Iran. Now he will order an attack on Iranian militias and Hezbollah in Syria.

    Don’t forget this. The US is in Syria illegally. The UN has not allowed the US in, nor has the government of Syria allowed the US in.

    And we protect al Nusra and other AQ terrorists.

    Idlib is the last stop for these al Nusra proxies of the US-Israel-Jordan.
    In a few weeks Russia will exterminate them. They’ve killed more than 2000 in recent days.
    Expect Kalibr missiles and the big bombers (TU22M3s)to begin their work shortly.
    Putin intends to destroy the terrorists. The US is getting desperate.
    Jordan doesn’t want any more of these killers. Turkey doesn’t want them.
    And the US can’t get them out to Libya or into Iraq. They were built to work the big cities of Syria. Massive concrete bunker systems and rat lines to Jordan and Israel.
    That’s all ending soon.

    Panic in Langley.

    Thus, false flag in Syria.

    I actually hope what BD has reported above is correct. The fact that the Russians are about to destroy al Nusra to smithereens is a great thing for us. Hopefully AQ is not far behind. Could our President be using this gas attack to go after the Iranian militias and Hezbollah while at the same time destroying ISIS. The President in his answer acknowledged that there are other terrorist organizations forming outside of ISIS.

    If BD is right, this would be the ultimate Castellanos.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/08/24/the-enemy-behind-the-wire-about-that-how-brutus-killed-caesar-consultant/

    Russia destroying our friendly terrorist (Obozo, Kerry and McCain’s friends) and we in exchange destroy the Russian friendly terrorist. This would be the ultimate one two punch by the world’s superpowers. Plus this would allow us to begin conversations with the Russians which would be a necessary evil. TREX is visiting Moscow on April 12th!

  8. Pam says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:24 pm

  9. rsmith1776 says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    I have a humble question for Sundance:

    rather than blaming [others, Sundance never did that!] Israel or whatever for President Trump’s apparent change of heart regarding Assad…. wouldn’t make more sense that the Sunni leaders visiting the White House these very days attempt to push Mr. Trump to get rid of Assad, Iran’s ally, based on the Sunni / Shia frictions in the Middle East, which in Realpolitik terms surpass ANY concern of any Middle Eastern actor about the “palestinian” annoyance?

    Please discuss.

    • Andrew E. says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Interesting, so you think it could be the budding Suni alliance (which does include Israel, btw) which is pushing against Assad (and thus Shia Iran) rather than just the neocons in the US. Hmm.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:35 pm

        Israel’s interest is in surviving, no matter which branch of The Rapists Of Aisha religion is dominant in the region.

        For anybody who learned their Islamic history from serious scholars (try Bernard Lewis, for instance), not from the anti-Semitic propaganda media, the Sunni – Shia enmity goes back MANY centuries before the terms “neocon” was even invented, and it is much bitterer than anything else in the history of the region.

      • amjean says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

        Remember one thing; every country and
        government has their own agenda.

        Getting to the facts of the matter with
        any of them is like clearing land to
        build a house. Lots of trees to clear
        and rocks to toss. Then the building
        can begin.

        Trump will find that he cannot trust
        anyone’s judgment but his own.
        President Trump as a leader will
        sit down with all of them, listen
        to their opinions and relaying of
        “facts” and then he has to sort
        through the BS.

        His errors, if any, will come from
        trusting the wrong people. I
        sincerely appreciate the task he
        has in front of him on behalf of us. It
        certainly is not easy in Washington’s
        swamp of alligators.

    • jakegr says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      el-Sisi has been supportive of Assad and close to Putin for a long time.

      As far as the King Abdullah, yeah you may be on to something. King Abdullah was the first to say Assad should step down, back in 2011. Trump’s “changing opinions” on Assad could have something to do with Abdullah having his ear today, and not having solid intelligence yet.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        Thank you for an informative answer.

        I actually like el-Sisi myself, to the extent I can deal with that religion. He seems to have A SOUL, which is rare among the leaders in that region, and when he met with Mr. Trump there was an unmistakable undercurrent of real affection and admiration in his eyes.

        I hope I am better at reading these things than “W”. (-:

    • Gary says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      A budding Sunni alliance, IMHO only bolsters my belief that Iran already has a warhead, a Shite warhead, and the Sunni’s know it.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:08 pm

        “…Iran already has a warhead, a Shite warhead”

        It seems likely. Let’s hope it is just as Shite as the North Korean Shite warheads (and Shite heads, in the bargain).

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:49 pm

        “Iran already has a warhead, a Shite warhead, and the Sunni’s know it.”

        Yes. And, the Saudis KNOW Israel has multiple warheads. Hence, the friendly overtures of the Sunni Arabs toward Israel as a check on Iran.

    • MVW says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      Israel has become a Saudi surrogate and makes for a dogs dinner. Saudi wants that pipeline, it means everything to them as the price of oil has dropped so much. Israel seems to have gotten behind the adventurous attempt to overthrow Assad so as to get that pipeline.

      We are being drug into this cat fight. And the Saudi pipeline is against our interest as Saudi it the #1 terror supporting country, second only to the rogue Black Hat CIA (no longer an American agency, it has gone rogue, become a Globalist organization).

  10. Dixie says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Not to turn the conversation to less significant topics, but wow, Melania Trump and Queen Rania are both georgous!

    • rsmith1776 says:
      April 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      These ARE significant topics. It’s as if Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly got together, a double marvel to please the most discriminating eyes, soul, and whatever comes with them.

      • flova says:
        April 5, 2017 at 3:51 pm

        This is actually very important for optics and as a rejection of Marxism. The Bolsheviks wanted to de-feminize women and look at the photos from early Soviet Union and into the late 20th century. The women are uniformly dressed and their beauty is always played way down.

        We the people rejected cultural Marxism in our votes for Pres Trump and also Melania’s official photo with diamond and D&B jacket is a way to celebrate capitalism not communism. So cool.

    • flawesttexas says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      Those Hashemite Kings attract the most besutiful women. Abdullah’s father always married beautiful and western ( his widow, Queen Noor, was American)

      Queen Rania I think is in her 50s now. Still looks gorgeous. And their kids got the good genes too.

  11. Pam says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:42 pm

  12. youme says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:45 pm

  13. Gabriel says:
    April 5, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    So who is giving, ( or in this case, not giving ), PDJT his intel ? Sounds like someone is just feeding him pictures of dead children and whispering in his ear “Assad bad, Assad bad, Assad bad …”

    Nikki Haley seems to be doing a great job of channeling her inner ‘Samantha Power’ today at the UN as well, when she looked at Russia and said “How many more children have to die ?” I thought for sure I was looking at former Ambassador S. Power, not joking.

  15. David says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I’ll be fine if we smash Russia’s terrorists in Syria and they smash ours.

    But any talk of removing Assad or god forbid no-fly zones only leads us on a path too war with Russia.

    • Gabriel says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Or, Turkey could engage and then any attack on Turkey by either Russia or Syria, then becomes an attack on NATO and then NATO is suddenly involved in a war with Russia.

      Turkey has artillery batteries right on the border, if they attack, the only way to stop them will be to fire back into Turkey. That could easily be seen as an attack on NATO by those that want war with Russia.

      • Gabriel says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        With the buildup of NATO troops on Russia’s border, all it takes is one idiot to think, “Ok, Russia fired on Turkey ( NATO ), what’s wrong with us ( NATO ) launching a missile at a Russian tank. tit-for-tat ???”. That’s how these people think.

        That why this more than a 3D chess game, there are those out there that are waiting for any tiny provocation as a reason to take a shot at Russia.

        This is a very dangerous situation right now.

  16. Summer says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    President Trump declares he is flexible and that being flexible is a very good thing. I heard it as a message to his opponents in the GOPe. If he can be flexible, so can they.

    Being flexible also means he can change his attitude if presented with new info.

    I think he left himself a lot of room to maneuver.

    • MVW says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I pray for your optimistic hope to manifest. I fear that loss of Flynn has cost us in contaminated intel. Pence. Pence has done this.

      • Summer says:
        April 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

        Well, I happen to believe that loss of Flynn was a good thing. And I do not believe that Pence is a traitor. There is absolutely no evidence he is. So far, he proved to be a reliable ally, a decent human being and a good Christian. My President trusts VP Pence, and I trust my President.
        And Pence never lobbied for a foreign Islamist government and never had to register as a foreign agent, unlike Gen Flynn.

  17. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    The statement the President released yesterday was bad, and his comments today just make it worse. For 74 days I was feeling pretty good with Trump in the White House. But now my anxiety level is back to where it was when Obama was in the White House. I can’t take this s–t anymore.

    • rsmith1776 says:
      April 5, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Calm down. We are INCREDIBLY lucky we have President Trump. We’re not always going to be pleased with everything he says or does.

      But… the OBAMA LEVEL??

      Never! I’ll prescribe you a good medicine – listen for ONE minute to Obama and/or Hillary speaking. You’ll retract your words. Be healed and sin no more ( :

  18. miketrivi says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Islamic Civilization and Western Civilization have been at war for 1,400 years. Today’s phony platitudes by the muslim “king” of Jordan mean very little. the muslim “king” would like nothing more than to see the West fall to Islam…just like every other muslim on the planet.

    At the bottom of the rabbit hole is a snake wrapped around a trojan horse with a koran inside.

  19. Chuck says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    A question for the Treepers – What if Trump and Putin don’t want to go to war ? Trump IS the Commander in Chief after all and it doesn’t appear that either one of them wants a war.

  20. Guffman says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Has anyone considered that President Trump is also receiving intelligence from the middle eastern countries and their leaders who he has recently been meeting with?… and hopefully the most important aspects directly, and not filtered by the US so-called “intelligence” community, given their transparent hostility to him.
    In addition to this is the fact that this President is known to look at ALL angles of a problem and consult with ALL the experts he can before trying to solve it.
    I trust him to do that.

  21. Sanders says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Nobody seems to remember the last chemical attack in Syria was first blamed on Assad, then proven to be Al Quaida/ISIS.

  22. youme says:
    April 5, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Where is Israel in this fight?

    A $38 billion memorandum of understanding signed by Obama with Israel just before he left office, covers U.S. fiscal years 2019-2028 and succeeds the current $30 billion MOU signed in 2007, which expires at the end of fiscal 2018.

    According to a White House “fact sheet,” the deal includes:

    -annual payments of $3.3 billion in so-called foreign military financing

    -$500 million a year for Israeli missile defense funding, the first time this has been formally built into the aid pact.

    -A phasing-out of a special arrangement that for decades has allowed Israel to use 26.3 percent of the U.S. aid on its own defense industry instead of on American-made weapons.

    -Elimination of a longstanding provision that has allowed Israel to use about 13 percent of the U.S. aid to buy military fuel.

    -The funding will allow Israel to update “the lion’s share” of its fighter aircraft, including purchasing additional F-35 Joint Strike Fighters. Israel is scheduled to receive 33 F-35 aircraft, the first two of which will be delivered in December.

    And to realize that two-thirds of the US Navy’s F/A 18 strike fighter jets are currently unable to fly, grounded due to repair delays or because they are awaiting spare parts. http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/10/politics/us-navy-planes-grounded/

    The first two Lockheed Martin F-35Is for the Israeli air force landed on at Nevatim air force base on 12 December, delivered on schedule despite temporary delays caused by the weather.
    https://www.flightglobal.com/news/articles/pictures-first-two-f-35s-delivered-to-israel-432373/

    President Trump: Please, NO MORE AMERICAN BLOOD.

  23. wheatietoo says:
    April 5, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    It was nice of them to provide a little platform for King Abdullah to stand on…so that the height difference wouldn’t be so stark.

    I’m glad this went so well, with Jordan’s King & Queen.
    Jordan is an important ally in the region.

