Sunday Talks – Devin Nunes: Without Immediate Corrective Action, It’s Time to Talk About Shutting Down The U.S. Intelligence Agencies…

Appearing with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest series of revelations; as a result of forced document extraction from deep in the bowels of the deep state; representative Devin Nunes now states it may be time to talk about completely defunding the elements of the U.S. intelligence apparatus who are working to usurp the governing authority of the United States.
This is a remarkable statement from the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. Essentially Nunes is saying we remain in a state of an ongoing political coup inside the United States of America…. And he’s not wrong.
Eisenhower warned; JFK tried and they killed him; Donald Trump is facing the same issue with a pending confrontation and awareness.
.
To understand in bold terms what Nunes is accurately saying… The CIA Director non-compliant with constitutionally required oversight. The FBI Director is actively working to support the resistance; and the United States Attorney General is trying to mitigate the sunlight upon the institutions.
To put a finder point on the DOJ element… We all know the Weissmann/Mueller special counsel was operating to overthrow the President of the United States. With that in mind, what exactly has the U.S. AG done, other than deliver grand prose, to stop this usurpation of our government?
Think about your answer very carefully and you might come to the accurate conclusion that AG Barr is managing our downfall; perhaps with the misguided intent that preservation of the institutions is imperative.
Meanwhile, and with that truthful reality in mind, would not all of those deep state interests weaponize COVID opportunities to achieve the objective?
If the Q-anon group would put down the hopeium-pipe long enough to accept the brutal identity of the enemy we face, they might drop their co-dependent enabling behavior and join the battle to save our constitutional republic. There is no cavalry in the rear about to come charging over the hill…. Quit blowing the bugle of trust and hope.
We The People are all that stands between the domestic enemies we face and the collapse of this nation. Accept it, there are no honorable “rank and file”; its us and only us that can win this fight.
Last week the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, transmitted evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee showing notes written by CIA Director John Brennan that Hillary Clinton campaign advisors created a “proposal to vilify Trump by stirring up scandal claiming interference by Russian security services” on July 26th of 2016. [pdf link]
(source)
This appears to be the explosive evidence referred to by Senator Lindsey Graham during recent public comments. The date of the proposal to Brennan, July 26, 2016, is pertinent to the recent op-ed published by Brennan where he says he briefed President Obama two days later, July 28, 2016, where Brennan says in his own words:
[…] on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, I informed [President Obama] in a hurriedly scheduled meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized his intelligence services to carry out activities to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost the election prospects of Donald Trump. (link)
Hillary Clinton proposing the strategic deployment of a Russian collusion narrative on July 26, 2016, is additionally important because only one day earlier, July 25, 2016, Clinton campaign Manager Robby Mook advocated for this exact narrative on the first day of the 2016 Democrat National Convention in Philadelphia.
This conversation between @jaketapper and @RobbyMook happened on July 25th. https://t.co/mpULwd1tR6
— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) September 29, 2020
- July 25, 2016, Robby Mook is presenting the Russian conspiracy narrative.
- July 26, 2016, a Clinton foreign policy advisor is pushing this narrative to CIA Director John Brennan.
- July 28, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan pushes the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative into the oval office and briefs President Barack Obama.
- July 31, 2016, FBI Agent Peter Strzok launches the “Electronic Communication” which officially begins the Trump-Russia investigation. [LINK]
Then on August 5, 2016, former Acting CIA Director and Clinton campaign advisor, Mike Morell publishes an op-ed in the New York Times, fueling the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative:
…”In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”… (~Mike Morell)
Mike Morell is deeply connected to the Clinton camp, particularly surrounding his prior efforts to defend then Secretary of State Clinton over Benghazi. According to former CIA Director Leon Panetta it was Mike Morell (Intel) and Ben Rhodes (White House) who wrote the infamous Susan Rice talking points, which were all lies.
So the substantive background of how Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele in April of 2016 to create the Russian conspiracy narrative takes on new focus.
Keep in mind, at the heart of the July 2016 Russian narrative was a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9th 2016 in Trump Tower. However, video and images show that 5 days later, June 14th 2016, Ms. Veselnitskaya was a guest of former Obama administration Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul in Washington DC for a House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. [Video HERE – and Video HERE]
Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya is pictured seated in the front row directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mr. Michael McFaul at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is June 14th, 2016, five days after the reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr.
Link to Ambassador McFaul’s testimony (confirming date) is HERE
It should be noted that Ambassador Mike McFaul was very publicly discussing the ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy narrative in the media and appeared on numerous NBC and MSNBC broadcasts during the 2016 campaign, and immediately after the election.
Additionally, it was Michael McFaul who was the architect of the Obama/Clinton “Russian Reset”, that eventually led McFaul to becoming the Ambassador to Russia (NYT Link).
Ambassador Michael McFaul immediately caused quite a bit of controversy while in Russia as he indulged with various anti-Putin operatives.
Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012-2014, was accused by Russian state television of seeking to orchestrate the overthrow of President Vladimir Putin after hosting opposition activists and Kremlin critics at the embassy in his second day on the job. (Politico Link)
Another example of McFaul’s in-your-face antagonism is HERE.
On the heels of the 2011 WikiLeaks State Department Cables release (example below) Ambassador McFaul was kicked out of Russia:
(C) On January 14, National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul met with Boris Nemtsov and Vladimir Milov of the Solidarity Movement, Grigoriy Bovt of the political party Right Cause, and Vladimir Ryzhkov, former head of the now defunct Russia’s Republican Party and professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. All four leaders view Barack Obama as a highly pragmatic president focused on external cooperation with Russia, but supposedly not willing to pressure the Russian government for greater political freedom. President Medvedev is not seen as a viable alternative to Prime Minister Putin, who they believe will likely retake the Presidency in 2012. This, according to them, will ensure that a corrupt and unresponsive government continues to run Russia. They agreed that the aim of the political opposition over the next two years should be to prevent the return of Putin to the presidency. According to them, however, given Putin’s control over society only an emergency situation could bring about his fall from grace.
[…] McFaul opined that “de-Putinization” must come from within Russia, from a focus on civil education to broaden demands within society for increased freedom. Though the President may not be as vocal about his support for civil society within Russia as opposition members in Russia might prefer, McFaul made clear to this group, all of whom he has known throughout his career, that the President fully supports democratic reform in Russia. All agreed that dramatic change in the Russian political landscape would not take place in the near future.
5. National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul has cleared on this cable. (WikiLeaks Cable Link)
It should also be noted that Ambassador McFaul’s friend, Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya, was initially denied an entry visa into the United States in 2016 and appealed her situation to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was granted a parole letter allowing her to enter the United States on behalf of a client. Here’s her filing to the U.S. District Court in New York.
The actual date of the arguments in the case U.S. -v- Prevezon Holdings was the EXACT SAME date as the meeting in Trump Tower – June 9th 2016 CASE LINK
And look at the participating attorneys. A smorgasbord of anti-Trumpers writ large. Attorney(s) appearing for the case:
JACOB W. BUCHDAHL (Cory S. Buland, on the brief), Susman Godfrey LLP, New York, NY, for Movant-Appellant Hermitage Capital Management Ltd.
PAUL MONTELEONI, Assistant United States Attorney (Cristine Phillips, Margaret Garnett, Assistant United States Attorneys, on the brief), for Preet Bharara, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for Plaintiff-Appellee the United States of America.
MICHAEL B. MUKASEY (Jennifer F. Mintz, Jarrod L. Schaeffer, on the brief), Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP, New York, NY, for Defendants-Appellees Prevezon Holdings Ltd., Prevezon Alexander, LLC, Prevezon Soho USA, LLC, Prevezon Seven USA, LLC, Prevezon Pine USA, LLC, Prevezon 1711 USA, LLC, Prevezon 1810 LLC, Prevezon 2009 USA, LLC, and Prevezon 2011 USA, LLC.
Before: POOLER, LOHIER, and CARNEY, Circuit Judges.
Yes, THAT Preet Bharara.
Natalia Veselnitskaya was also a very vocal anti-Trump person on all of her social media accounts – SEE FACEBOOK ARCHIVE HERE – So why would an anti-Trump Russian with close ties to the Clinton campaign group want to deliver information to Donald Trump Jr? Donald Trump Jr. said he had no idea whom he would be meeting with.
- April – Fusion GPS hired to dig up dirt on Trump. Fusion hires Chris Steele to write his fabricated Trump-Russia Dossier.
- June – Clinton campaign coordinates with State Dept. allies to introduce Veselnitskaya to Donald Trump Jr.
- July – Clinton campaign pushes Russian conspiracy narrative to allies in intelligence community, John Brennan. Peter Strzok begins Trump-Russia investigation; FBI, DOJ and aggregate intelligence community weaponized to assist.
- August – Clinton campaign advisor writes op-ed in New York Times postulating Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
- September – U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.” (link)
Now, let’s see that September 2016 referral !
Hasn’t reorganizing all the agencies been a top agenda item from the beginning?
Early on i downloaded a pdf which outlined the planned changes
With democrats and rinos in power POTUS has been thwarted
BUT
Assuming an across-the-board win, that may soon be remedied. After all, gummit employees are assigned by and paid by congress critters.. not POTUS.
The coup reveals an in depth identification of many intelligence problems, The emphasis and sequence of reorganization may have changed, but I doubt that the intent has …
As an aside (not really?)
I get the idea that a lot of downsizing and moving around has been happening. Haven’t seen a then (2017) and now (2020) count of gvmt employees, but probably there are less. After all, each rule needed an enforcer, and many rules have been eliminated. IMO any reduction in force is a plus.
???
.
Answer: One thing AG Barr has done, among many things we know of, is that he appointed a US attorney to independently review the DOJ case against Gen. Flynn. Following that, he not only made his own thoughts and opinions regarding it public, he also removed the DOJ lead prosecutor in the case (Van Grack) but also appointed new prosecutors, who promptly moved to dismiss the case. The same US attorney Barr appointed to independently review the case has also been sending Brady material to Sidney Powell. Would any of this happened if Barr was who he is being painted as being?
AG Barr has also been a very vocal and outspoken supporter of the President, to the point that he himself has been directly threatened with impeachment by democrats.
Sundance well knows and has documented these efforts. It confuses me, greatly, why he would ask the above without taking these significant actions (not mere words) into account.
Hence my ??? above.
I hope this does not offend or perturb anyone. I am honestly confused. Few in Washington have spoken with the passion, eloquence, and intelligence defending America, the Constitution, and our President than AG Barr has since his appointment. And here (above) is one solid, inarguable action…among many others (such as immigration, child trafficking, etc)…that gives weight to his words.
God bless and protect President Donald J Trump, his administration, our Republic, and all patriots within the conservative movement.! 🇺🇸
The answer is in your post…
“Few in Washington have spoken with the passion, eloquence, and intelligence”
Talk is cheap. Action is what’s needed, especially with time running out
There’s a major difference in talking a good game versus actually doing something about it
That’s all we’ve had lots of cheap talk and a lot of book writing/sales.
i have confidence in barr. just because of what he has said. also the flynn deal. i actually think he is going to screw these perps up. and we are allowed to say that here. i thought indicts should have happened years ago. i was jacked about it. now i have confidence in trump laying waste to them. and if ‘they’ do something to him to stop him, we will lay waste to them. big talk from a little guy. but look at trumps crowds. we have a lot of numbers.
If Harris/Biden steal the election because nothing was done – it won’t matter anyway.
The Just -us Department had no problem influencing the mid-term elections – but are now concerned about the presidential election?
There will never be another non-Democrat President and shortly after the election – the investigations, convictions and imprisonment of Republican Congress-persons and Senators will begin. You know – the capital crime of climate change denial.
It will be a one party government – and that is Communism.
Better get a little more concerned Gary.
If the Q-anon group would put down the hopeium-pipe long enough to accept the brutal identity of the enemy we face, they might drop their co-dependent enabling behavior and join the battle to save our constitutional republic. There is no cavalry in the rear about to come charging over the hill…. Quit blowing the bugle of trust and hope.
What I don’t understand is why Sundance thinks the Q-Anon crowd is smoking the hopeium-pipe and not actively joined in the battle to save our constitutional republic. The Q-Anon crowd is huge, motivated, and informed. Many of the Q-Anon crowd follow Sundance also.
The Q-Anon crowd catches everything. For example, the video of Trump speaking at Walter-Reed hospital. Did Sundance notice that background in video is clearly moving up and down as though the President appears to be speaking from either a plane or ship. If you want to claim that a camera on a tripod will produce the same affect, prove it.
MuckeyDuck says: “.. that background in video is clearly moving up and down as though the President appears to be speaking from either a plane or ship.”
What video?
The video I watched didn’t have that effect.
Post a link to the video to which you refer.
because the corrupt FBI is using Qanon to destroy POTUS. like Q or not – if you are connected to POTUS you must seperate the connection.
rocket science.
You have outlined what Barr has done in one paragraph. Contrast that to the mountains of known evidence of crimes of which we know and have known for 3 years the identity of the perpetrators. We know as fact a Coup has been attempted against a sitting President. We know who those plotters are. All this evidence and documentation would fill a decent library.
Now the clock has run out unless our President retains power and the Senate. Barr has done nothing.
Exactly! I would like to think otherwise, but the actions are what we need to see, not more words!
Dropping the bomb has to be done with precision. We only know what we are told. He will squeeze the trigger slowly to improve accuracy.
Unicorn Day is coming! The coup conspirators and their allies who conceal will all be arrested in the next 4 weeks. The unicorn will rain sunshine and lollipops on all true believers.
We are four weeks out from the election, even if Barr rounded them all up now, the narrative would be Trump is abusing his power to win the election. It’s not even too little, too late, it’s been nothing and now it’s too late. Divine Providence has saved the USA a few times, we’d better hope it happens again. Otherwise the left will steal the election, bury all the “investigations” and then use the next four years to consolidate their power so that a Trump-like disrupter will never happen again.
Good post—God says– Your ways are Not MY ways, and your thoughts are Not MY thoughts……. God’s Will is what gets done—-period.
From it’s inception, the information age was transformed into an age of information based faith. Real information is antithetical to the motives and interests to the powers that be. Sundance knows a lot, and thanks to his relentless efforts, so do we, but doubt is sown every day by people who don’t want us to believe our lying eyes.
Looks and sounds like a LIMITED HANGOUT by Barr to me. And this is grave news to be sure.
I would sooooo love to be there in DC working on this problem for the Pres myself right now…..I can taste it. I can smell it. Thank you, SD.
Trump2020- yes, the good points that you bring out are true, but they don’t mitigate two of Barr’s greatest failures as Attorney General, failures that whether deliberate or not could cost our President Trump (and our Republic) the election.
They are:
1. Failure to rein in the Big Tech Masters of the Universe including Google, FB, Twitter, et al. These are the criminals who are capable of invisibly influencing millions of votes either way.
2. Failure to stop illegal and fraudulent voting which has been documented for several years. Again, this is one of the only things that can stop our President.
Test
sse my response to your comment right above here. For some reason my posting of comments is AGAIN need somebody’s “review’ be fore my words appear here. in the right place in the text
Everyone here keeps saying yes, shut them down.
That’s not what Rep Nunes said.
Rep Nunes said defund. Defund the agencies. Not shut them down.
There is a difference. A big difference.
And the outcome from defund vs shut down are way different.
Think about it.
You might want to take a look at the embedded interview if you haven’t yet.
Nunes clearly says (at 6:21), “We want every damn bit of evidence that every intelligence agency has, or it’s maybe time to shut those agencies down.”
Defund. Shut down. Whatever. How about both?
Think about it.
I have listened to the interview, but thank you for the suggestion, it is always good advice.
I heard defund; others apparently hear different things.
What are our adversaries hearing? What are they doing, and plan to do, as we shut down these agencies?
Shut down means no more U.S. law enforcement or intelligence to worry about.
Defund means no more perks, less staff with whom to work.
So what do the bad guys hear?
Do you hear this?: “or it’s maybe time to shut those agencies down.”
Yup. And he also said defuund them.
Awesome, thank you, most important.
Ignore this; WP Word Police got me again.
They love me!
A couple of yrs ago, as I watched the Mueller witch hunt, and the release of the idiotic Strzok-Lisa emails, I realized that the FBI had no more reason to exist. They are an un-elected, unConstitutional Fourth Branch of the government, along with the CIA. Back in the 50s, growing up, I knew kids whose fathers were FBI; in my family, not Irish Catholic, we had folks who were CIA. They sort of counter-balanced each other. Old line WASPS vs the I-Cs. It worked until President Kennedy was assassinated. Then it went all hay-wire. Our country would be better off getting rid of these two agencies. Lets do it!
I prefer DISOLVED.
While I wholeheartedly agree with Nunes, the ONLY thing that matters right now, and for the next 30 days, is to get PDJT RE-Elected…
We must focus and act strategically and not revert to tactical measures…
And please don’t even start with the ‘QAnon’ or ‘Trust The Plan’ smears…
I am neither…
MY anger is as real and cold as anyone’s…
July 8, 2015
Crowdstrike contract with FBI
Was Hillary’s server the original database for the NSA EXPORTS?
– once caught -went to Crowdstrike (POTUS was impeached for bringing this server up)?
https://twitter.com/15poundstogo/status/1312125031200116736
(We Caught you) ( there is no way out – once we demonstrate how to take the virus and live, you are ours)
https://4thamendmentrestored.com/
( you will be called to step down senators, this coup has gone on to long, and you must be rescued from this, because you are only continuing sedition due to blackmail)
https://twitter.com/CarlingtonRacki/status/1290233912753455116
7/10/15: The FBI opens a formal investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
7/13/15: Google invests $100 million in Crowdstrike.
7/31/15: Andy MCabe named FBI #3 and moves from head of DC field office to HQ.
Please, for the Love of God, just declassify the email from Hillary confirming her plan to connect President Trump to Putin, in order to divert attention from her email server problems.
Actually, I’d really prefer the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop to be released.
WhiteBoard: “Was Hillary’s server the original database for the NSA EXPORTS?” Great question right there! I suspect the answer is YES. Hence, the deletion of 33,000 emails as supervised by Crowdstrike.
That’s IF AND ONLY IF THE SERVER was setup to accept large files of data and put the data in the right tables/columns of a database….It is a matter of time, I do think, that this will prove the wrong-doing of CF, CIA, and FIB…once that data is accessed in a NORMALIZED DATABASE…anything data can be fetched…JUST NEED TO ASK THE RIGHT QUESTION(s)…and we have plenty of those!!!!
Will be a moot point if we don’t get out and VOTE TRUMP 2020!!!
Sundance,
I have a question (for all really). If the Carter Page FISA was the attempt to make the “85%” illegal spying legal, due to retroactive legality once authorized (all past spying okay since a warrant was obtained eventually)… then my question is…:
—-
Does the clinesmith plea make the ‘retroactive strategy’ Void? meaning the sole event you got AG Barr to demonstrate from your DC visit, actually reversed their entire play to cover up the illegal spying?
——
(holy sh_t – great job) living prayer proof
The Page FISA was about injecting the Steele Dossier into the Trump campaign.
Page was the vector.
FISA was the vehicle.
Should have further clarified, Page FISA was not to coverup rest of spying…unless you consider the Page FISA covering up spying in context of the big picture of preventing Trump’s election or President Trump’s removal/neutralization once elected.
If Hillary won, we would never have known about Page or his FISA, it wouldn’t have been relevant under a HRC presidency, and the spying would certainly have been covered up.
I’m saying SOMEONE GOES TO JAIL for the illegal spying all the WAY UP UNTIL the carter page FISA. then its all retoractively LEGAL.
meanign – i spy on you illegally, i get a FISA later, and it makes all my previous spying LEGAL.
(clinesmith voids that play?)
Have we seen this refusal before. Could it be in the September 18, 2018 letter from Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner ordering the Intel agencies to ignore a presidential order on declassification until consulting with Congress.
http://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1042210304527138816
Now have the Intel agencies refusing to follow declassification orders.
what branch do the intel agencies fall under.
Any intel agencies affected by the order is my understanding.
I am taking the following statement to mean that the FBI and CIA intel agencies are not responding to oversight. A proper response is to provide documentation when requested.
“The CIA Director non-compliant with constitutionally required oversight. The FBI Director is actively working to support the resistance; and the United States Attorney General is trying to mitigate the sunlight upon the institutions.”
Yeah……ain’t that sweet!
The are law enforcement.
They are Executive.
so their boss is the President not legislative branch.
Interesting.
It appears we are FINALLY being given some pancake ingredients!
Love pancakes!
Could use a few more ingredients!
To put things in perspective, Lincoln’s conspirators were caught, tried and executed within four months. This is a travesty of justice. Nothing short of executions will be justice. This is the most grave conspiracy in our Nation’s history.
The spy Obama must be the first to hang. We’ll only hang the white half of him so they can’t claim racism.
This whole thing is turning into the quest to prove Bigfoot exist. No matter how many footprint cast, photos/video, or tens of thousands of eyewitnesses. We’re still trying to prove it exist. Imagine be a person or group that saw one up close yet people are still telling you it doesn’t exist.
Do you see my point?
Remember that Cleveland clinic was a big o care supporter.
Sundance, you stated:
“We The People are all that stands between the domestic enemies we face and the collapse of this nation. Accept it, there are no honorable “rank and file”; its us and only us that can win this fight.”
It would be nice if you gave us some suggestions on what exactly we are to do, if not to trust in the rank and file. So many writers and folks in the know are great at telling us just how bad things are, but I don’t see many giving us any suggestions or hope. “Go vote” “Go be a Poll Watcher” is just about it.
Sure, you claim to be just a messenger, but if this is true, then leave those persons who find solace in the Q movement alone. At least they rally together and learn from each other. All you seem to do is enjoy scaring us and making us feel hopeless.
Sundance’s tweet…………
Imagine you have hard evidence that exculpatory evidence HAS BEEN WITHHELD in the Flynn case.
Hard stop – That is a CRIME right there.
And yet instead of going after the people who may have withheld this exculpatory evidence you do nothing other than saying you won’t prosecute THE CASE anymore.
What about the people that caused all the harm to the General?
Why do they get off scot free Mr. Barr?
One System of Justice? Bah Humbug!!
https://twitter.com/TheLastRefuge2/status/1312859210993094658
Love snacking on popcorn reading comments defending AG Barr. It’s like a bad sitcom. Only in this case not only is not funny…it wasnt supposed to be.
And why does everyone think you have to eat the whole apple in one bite? Charge and jail with what you have. Compound the charges as evidence is gathered. Eat the apple a bite at a time.
Great question for Benedict Barr.
Are we back to the old days where our comments go to purgatory?
There appears to be a very significant contradiction here.
Ratcliffe’s letter states that Brennan briefed Obama that Hillary had approved the plan dirty up Trump by tying him to Putin.
Brennan says that he did not tell Obama that it was Hillary’s plan, but that it was in fact happening:
“[…] on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, I informed [President Obama] in a hurriedly scheduled meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized his intelligence services to carry out activities to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost the election prospects of Donald Trump.”
Sundance’s description seems to agree with Brennan’s version:
“July 28, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan pushes the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative into the oval office and briefs President Barack Obama.”
As we know, they all thought it was such a good idea that they jumped on board and gave us Obamagate.
It boils down to Obama. If the WH briefing went according to Brennan’s version, was he covering to make it appear that Obama was not in on or aware of the plot?
Or, if Ratcliffe’s description is accurate, was Brennan seeking Obama’s approval at the time and trying to cover for him now?
I don’t know which version is correct, but I find it hard to believe that Obama was not on top of it from day one, as per Ratcliffe.
Side note: Watching both Nunes and Grenell with Maria today I could think of only two words: COLD ANGER!
It seems like Brennan’s cover story will be there were two late July meetings with Obama:
1) July 26, 2016- inform Obama that intel from Russian sources (ie stolen intercept of info) indicate that HRC is (about to begin) scamming the public with hoax that Trump/Putin hacked DNC etc
2) July 28, 2016- inform Obama that actually, HRC is not scamming with a hoax—that Trump/Putin are coordinating, hacking etc.
There is a lot of wiggle room there. I.e. Brennan can claim that originally, he was in possession of stolen Russian intel that HRC was scamming.
Then Brennan would claim that he tried to verify said stolen intel (ie. that it wasnt purposefully false info) and was unable to.
Then Brennan would return to Obama and tell him we couldnt verify the Russian info that the whole thing is a hoax.
Therefore, we would need to proceed with an investigation into the hacking of the emails. And by doing that investigation, we will verify if the hacking occurred or if it was a HRC hoax.
Semantics and plausible deniability.
Then, on September 7, 2016, when Brennan and Strzok (why Strzok btw?) receive the request/referral that they should investigate whether this was all a HRC hoax, Brennan simply continued with the previous ‘plan’, and investigated (or palmed off the investigation to the FBI) whether the Russian hacked and or coordinated with Trump campaign.
There would be no need to investigate HRC separately, you see…
I have the creepy feeling that BHO thought HRC was out of control. She was not of his ilk. That she and her peeps were going to do this Russia Collusion thing all by themselves. That Obama, part of a totally different demographic from the Clinton’s Baby Boomers’ nonsense, may not have understood how to handle her and her ilk. The Obama people agreed to let her run with it, not totally understanding what would happen. All the players, the Comeys, Muellers, John Kerry, were old, of another generation. Obama got cornered by these old people from the 60s who understood Trump’s rage and desire to overthrow that era and said ultimately “screw Barack Obama.”
Our pastor today at our Catholic parish mentioned a book which describes 5 “interpretations” or “models” of “The Church,” and one was “Institution.”
He mentioned that too often he is guilty of worrying too much about the Church as “Institution,” and noted that for nearly 300+ years, early Christians had very little to no “institutional” organization.
Instead, they were growing in numbers by concentrating on the Word of Jesus, by concentrating on other models of The Church, e.g. Mystical Union with God, and also Servant.
Government, it would seem, is too worried about itself as an “Institution,” and needs to remember that it is our “Servant,” not vice versa!
This idea is especially striking during an era where government has taken away so many basic rights – The Right To Work For a Living is primarily under attack now in “locked-down” panic-mode Blue States – and sees Americans as idiots who need to be controlled.
Here is a review of sorts of the book: by Cardinal Dulles: and he says that the “Institution” model should never dominate or hold primacy!
https://chriscastaldo.com/2011/10/27/five-models-of-the-church/
So they have all of the evidence and documents needed to imprison or execute them all. Why the delay? What else is needed? They have to rebuild all of the alphabets. Are they doing it? Hard to do if the same bureaucrats and swamp critters who contributed to their collapse are still there. Don’t get it.
What are the chances that some prominent persons in the media get struck with a sudden bolt of conscience, patriotism and decency, and do the right thing?
The anti-Trump media megaphone seems to get louder and louder each day, and they are becoming increasingly difficult to drown out. I’m not susceptible to their BS, but I sense that still too many are.
We must get more of the media on our side if we are to prevail, or find some way to shut them down. Of all things in need of declassification, I’d certainly like to see a list of all the prominent media personalities who are on the “hidden” government payroll.
I am reading the first bullet point in J Radcliffe’s letter to Graham and it strikes me as being more important than it seems: that US Intel found out about Hillary Clinton’s plan to use misinformation about Putin and Trump as a political ploy FROM their spying on the Russians. They didn’t find out about the plan from any domestic source.
Once CIA Brennan found out – in my humble opinion he could have helped Clinton and crew come up with the plan! – he let the White House and other power players know the skinny, and they all fell in. I imagine they all had a field day coming up with ideas on how to get as much mileage out of the scam as possible. It was a top down operation from the start. All designed to aid Clinton’s election.
Post election it was all about (and still is) trying to remove President Trump from office and Resistance. There was an outsider (HORROR) in the White House. And he wanted to do things differently (NO!), maybe clean out some closets (NO!).
Resist, resist, resist. 24-7. Lie cheat steal. Leak leak leak.
And the media has the gall to question the President about a peaceful transition if Biden wins???? What planet do they live on? We definitely need a reset, but not with Russia, with our own government!
55 Praises deserves a million praise — RIGHT ON!!!
jmho…. suggestions…in priority
1. vote for trump..in person…at your respective voting site. prayer… daily…righteous obedient prayer
2. be a poll watcher. bring video cam. record everything. something look fishy… contact veritas. contact judicial watch. contact epoch times… contact the hill… others? contact poll supervisor. contact local AG. keep all copies.. originals… only supply copies. . make your complaint in writing with witnesses. .
3. vote properly locally and state… investigate each candidate before voting. if none fit your size, start a campaign of your own to fimd one who will compete and be true to your own values and priorities. this is the long game..do this knowing it will and must take constant attention. Civic duty isn’t a 4 year proposition. each day.in between the enemy does not rest.
4. reach out and make new friends who also want change. start a political action committee…it does not require.millions…just alert patriot voters! there are many everywhere asking silently the very same questions as you have. lead and organize. lead with a positive righteous conviction. be bold. if you aren’t built for leadership…be the best lieutenant there is!!
5. compose your goals… your own manifest. what do you want and how it can happen and what it solves. you’ll be very surprised how many people share the same goals…
6. protest…yes…get out there and make your demands known…city hall…state capitol…DC!!!
7. reach out to other groups in other states…motivate them and share your experience.. help them and they will help you.
8. failure is going to happen…be prepared for setbacks. you will not win every beachhead. stay focused on the long game.. persistence..its how champions become. celebrate and ADVERTISE every single success. make sure all the key people are recognized. hold on loosely to any imagined power and watch out for the toxic elements. have a separate part of your team that deals with less than honorable stragglers and windbags. don’t let your group get spoiled by hyper egos. but also recognize you need big hitters too. just dont compromise your values to achieve an end.
9. social media is fertile ground for getting the word out. just don’t become only an online group. there is NOTHING that holds than showing up… live..in person…whether that is planning meetings…or voting…or recruiting by knocking on doors in the neighborhood. we gather and this creates an energy and motivation like nothing else. do that… and often…
10. call your local tv and radio shows…tell them who you are and what you represent…ask them if they would like to experience patriotism up close and personal. call every.business owner in your area and ask them to participate. every union…school..church and association…tell them what the plan is and why you believe in it. many will join…
truth and patriotism sells itself. it seeks association. realize this and you will make a difference in the lives of many.
jmho.
God Bless America
I thought this video that Meaning in History posted on the Jay Sekulow show regarding the Jan. 19, 2017 memo the Obama WH Counsel sent to Comey and other the day before PT inauguration.
It’s the first 16 minutes.
I hope Jay and Jordan can get the full attachment.
https://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2020/10/comey-and-obama-white-house-bombshells.html#more
If, per reports, CIA Director Haspel is blocking declassification, President Trump has it within his power to force the release. If this is so critical, why hasn’t he? Is he being convinced by his own advisors to not buck the director? Is he giving too much deferral to recommendations by Barr (claiming this disrupts Durham’s “investigation”)?
I think he is waiting for the right moment. It must be close, if it is to come at all. Perhaps it is to wait until after the election….unless he needs it a couple of weeks prior, in a “broken arrow” situation.
Nunes is pis*ed and fed up. We all are.
I’d like to see the letters that ranking members of the House and Senate intelligence committees that were sent to Director Haskel @ CIA…AND her replies (if she replied).
oops, my bad…probably all are secret, a matter of national security, don’t-cha-know.
“… you might come to the accurate conclusion that AG Barr is managing our downfall…”
I think it’s simpler than that. Should Biden win, Trump and other leading Enemies Of The Deep State will spend the rest of their lives fighting to stay out of prison. Trump will likely get a life sentence, Barr may now be calculating whether he might get a deal for just a few years. Look at General Flynn’s case if you doubt that.
How many of us would run toward the sound of those guns?
We’re not going to seriously start cleaning up the mess until we get some genuine courage among our top officers.