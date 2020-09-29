DNI John Ratcliffe Presents Senate With Brennan Notes Showcasing Clinton Campaign Intent to Create Russian Conspiracy Narrative July 2016…

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has transmitted evidence to the Senate Judiciary Committee showing notes written by CIA Director John Brennan that Hillary Clinton campaign advisors created a “proposal to vilify Trump by stirring up scandal claiming interference by Russian security services” on July 26th of 2016. [pdf link]
This appears to be the explosive evidence referred to by Senator Lindsey Graham during recent public comments. The date of the proposal to Brennan, July 26, 2016, is pertinent to the recent op-ed published by Brennan where he says he briefed President Obama two days later, July 28, 2016, where Brennan says in his own words:
[…] on the afternoon of July 28, 2016, I informed [President Obama] in a hurriedly scheduled meeting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had authorized his intelligence services to carry out activities to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and boost the election prospects of Donald Trump. (link)
Hillary Clinton proposing the strategic deployment of a Russian collusion narrative on July 26, 2016, is additionally important because only one day earlier, July 25, 2016, Clinton campaign Manager Robby Mook advocated for this exact narrative on the first day of the 2016 Democrat National Convention in Philadelphia.
- July 25, 2016, Robby Mook is presenting the Russian conspiracy narrative.
- July 26, 2016, a Clinton foreign policy advisor is pushing this narrative to CIA Director John Brennan.
- July 28, 2016, CIA Director John Brennan pushes the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative into the oval office and briefs President Barack Obama.
- July 31, 2016, FBI Agent Peter Strzok launches the “Electronic Communication” which officially begins the Trump-Russia investigation. [LINK]
Then on August 5, 2016, former Acting CIA Director and Clinton campaign advisor, Mike Morell publishes an op-ed in the New York Times, fueling the Clinton-inspired Russian conspiracy narrative:
…”In the intelligence business, we would say that Mr. Putin had recruited Mr. Trump as an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation.”… (~Mike Morell)
Mike Morell is deeply connected to the Clinton camp, particularly surrounding his prior efforts to defend then Secretary of State Clinton over Benghazi. According to former CIA Director Leon Panetta it was Mike Morell (Intel) and Ben Rhodes (White House) who wrote the infamous Susan Rice talking points, which were all lies.
So the substantive background of how Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele in April of 2016 to create the Russian conspiracy narrative takes on new focus.
Keep in mind, at the heart of the July 2016 Russian narrative was a story about Donald Trump Jr. meeting with a Russian attorney named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9th 2016 in Trump Tower. However, video and images show that 5 days later, June 14th 2016, Ms. Veselnitskaya was a guest of former Obama administration Russian Ambassador Michael McFaul in Washington DC for a House of Representatives hearing on U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia. [Video HERE – and Video HERE]
Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya is pictured seated in the front row directly behind former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Mr. Michael McFaul at the House Foreign Affairs Committee. This is June 14th, 2016, five days after the reported meeting with Donald Trump Jr.
Link to Ambassador McFaul’s testimony (confirming date) is HERE
It should be noted that Ambassador Mike McFaul was very publicly discussing the ‘Muh Russia’ conspiracy narrative in the media and appeared on numerous NBC and MSNBC broadcasts during the 2016 campaign, and immediately after the election.
Additionally, it was Michael McFaul who was the architect of the Obama/Clinton “Russian Reset”, that eventually led McFaul to becoming the Ambassador to Russia (NYT Link).
Ambassador Michael McFaul immediately caused quite a bit of controversy while in Russia as he indulged with various anti-Putin operatives.
Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow from 2012-2014, was accused by Russian state television of seeking to orchestrate the overthrow of President Vladimir Putin after hosting opposition activists and Kremlin critics at the embassy in his second day on the job. (Politico Link)
Another example of McFaul’s in-your-face antagonism is HERE.
On the heels of the 2011 WikiLeaks State Department Cables release (example below) Ambassador McFaul was kicked out of Russia:
(C) On January 14, National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul met with Boris Nemtsov and Vladimir Milov of the Solidarity Movement, Grigoriy Bovt of the political party Right Cause, and Vladimir Ryzhkov, former head of the now defunct Russia’s Republican Party and professor at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. All four leaders view Barack Obama as a highly pragmatic president focused on external cooperation with Russia, but supposedly not willing to pressure the Russian government for greater political freedom. President Medvedev is not seen as a viable alternative to Prime Minister Putin, who they believe will likely retake the Presidency in 2012. This, according to them, will ensure that a corrupt and unresponsive government continues to run Russia. They agreed that the aim of the political opposition over the next two years should be to prevent the return of Putin to the presidency. According to them, however, given Putin’s control over society only an emergency situation could bring about his fall from grace.
[…] McFaul opined that “de-Putinization” must come from within Russia, from a focus on civil education to broaden demands within society for increased freedom. Though the President may not be as vocal about his support for civil society within Russia as opposition members in Russia might prefer, McFaul made clear to this group, all of whom he has known throughout his career, that the President fully supports democratic reform in Russia. All agreed that dramatic change in the Russian political landscape would not take place in the near future.
5. National Security Council Senior Director for Russia Michael McFaul has cleared on this cable. (WikiLeaks Cable Link)
It should also be noted that Ambassador McFaul’s friend, Ms. Natalia Veselnitskaya, was initially denied an entry visa into the United States in 2016 and appealed her situation to the U.S. District Court of New York. She was granted a parole letter allowing her to enter the United States on behalf of a client. Here’s her filing to the U.S. District Court in New York.
The actual date of the arguments in the case U.S. -v- Prevezon Holdings was the EXACT SAME date as the meeting in Trump Tower – June 9th 2016 CASE LINK
And look at the participating attorneys. A smorgasbord of anti-Trumpers writ large. Attorney(s) appearing for the case:
JACOB W. BUCHDAHL (Cory S. Buland, on the brief), Susman Godfrey LLP, New York, NY, for Movant-Appellant Hermitage Capital Management Ltd.
PAUL MONTELEONI, Assistant United States Attorney (Cristine Phillips, Margaret Garnett, Assistant United States Attorneys, on the brief), for Preet Bharara, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, for Plaintiff-Appellee the United States of America.
MICHAEL B. MUKASEY (Jennifer F. Mintz, Jarrod L. Schaeffer, on the brief), Debevoise & Plimpton, LLP, New York, NY, for Defendants-Appellees Prevezon Holdings Ltd., Prevezon Alexander, LLC, Prevezon Soho USA, LLC, Prevezon Seven USA, LLC, Prevezon Pine USA, LLC, Prevezon 1711 USA, LLC, Prevezon 1810 LLC, Prevezon 2009 USA, LLC, and Prevezon 2011 USA, LLC.
Before: POOLER, LOHIER, and CARNEY, Circuit Judges.
Yes, THAT Preet Bharara.
Natalia Veselnitskaya was also a very vocal anti-Trump person on all of her social media accounts – SEE FACEBOOK ARCHIVE HERE – So why would an anti-Trump Russian with close ties to the Clinton campaign group want to deliver information to Donald Trump Jr? Donald Trump Jr. said he had no idea whom he would be meeting with.
- April – Fusion GPS hired to dig up dirt on Trump. Fusion hires Chris Steele to write his fabricated Trump-Russia Dossier.
- June – Clinton campaign coordinates with State Dept. allies to introduce Veselnitskaya to Donald Trump Jr.
- July – Clinton campaign pushes Russian conspiracy narrative to allies in intelligence community, John Brennan. Peter Strzok begins Trump-Russia investigation; FBI, DOJ and aggregate intelligence community weaponized to assist.
- August – Clinton campaign advisor writes op-ed in New York Times postulating Trump-Russia collusion narrative.
- September – U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok regarding “U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server.” (link)
Now, let’s see that September 2016 referral !
Great tweet from our soon-to-be Senator. (R-recess appointment)
Some one? No. Some people.
May I add, they ALL need to go to prison
For most of human history, and in most places, scaffolding and rope would be the expected and proper response rather than prison. In the U.S., with the Patriot Act and the legal system protecting intelligence agencies and government employees, we will be lucky to see any additional legal ramifications whatsoever. If history is a guide, those who should be subject to penalty will get off with a reprimand and will then go write their books and get their jobs on MSDNC and CNN. What I do hope is that our country has enough of a sense of morality to exhibit the outrage necessary to shame these people.
Respectfully Mr. Collins, the media was not a willing accomplice. They were an eager and enthusiastic accomplice.
Therefore they are equally guilty, and if the DoJ could someday get around to applying equal justice to all citizens they should be investigated and indicted if an investigation warrants.
They are the enemy of the citizens. Even the Leftys but they can’t see it.
The lid of Pandora’s box has been lifted. This is the big ugly.
One of the most important articles/posts regarding muh Russia…
There is now more evidence for all these crimes than there is evidence that water is wet.
Yet Barr does … … … nothing.
Apparently you skipped the last paragraph.
“additional declassification and public release of related intelligence remains under consideration.” Well now, Senator Graham, seems to me, you’ve got to start making choices. ” if you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.” Don’t ever forget that, Senator. And the pace continues to quicken. Radcliffe is the bomb. Force multiplier.
Dig the Rush reference.
LOCK ALL OF THEME UP
I am tired of all this BS. President Trump needs to take the gloves off. NO holding back
When is Comey set to testify?
Tomorrow!! 😱😂😂😂
But, but, but…..
“the sensitivity of the matter”
Oh the hell with it…
Don’t forget the “intent” clause. It’s for the exclusive use of elites and above. Because, you know how much they deserve one get out of jail free card after another.
Now we know why Gleeson’s talking points were so needed today.
I know very little about Julian Assange, but he sounds more & more like a Patriot.
How about Trump Day 2 of his second year term:
– Hire General Flynn, Katie McFarland, Sidney Powell & Ric Grenell.
– Full pardon for Julian Assange
Someone else wrote the other day that Edward Snowden would have been called a whistle blower if he had come out against Trump instead of Obama
Impeach Wray
Impeach Brandon Van Grack
Impeach Judge Sullivan
Impeach Gina Haspel
“Impeach” is not the relevant term for Wray, Haskel, or Van Quack… they are Exec. Branch officials who need to be FIRED by Trump.
However, he is best judge of timing… I imagine he is waiting until after Nov. 3.
Yet, Maria B. just broke the news on Sunday that there will be NO Indictments before the election in November. So my question is why release this information if no one will be held accountable by election day?
Maria is NOT AG Barr and her “sources” might have been guestimating. When one engages in the game of “telephone” things get lost in translation 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
In one letter, John Ratcliffe just broke the whole game open. The panic this is going to induce will be delicious. ” Why no, you aren’t home free after all, scumbag. You may live the rest of your life waterfront in the Caribbean like you always hoped, but the reality might be very different than the one you planned. How does 30 years in a dog kennel on the balmy shores of southeast Cuba sound?”
My opinion is that the reason to break this news now is to placate the disgruntled Trump supporters that have been strung along for some time. Nobody will be held accountable, ever, because the two political parties are one and the same especially when it concerns their members’ jobs and benefits. Therefore they carefully protect each other. Oh there might be a few who still believe in professional integrity and the will of the people but they can be counted on one hand.
I’m sure the Weiner laptop has emails that will detail her dealings getting this farce accomplished.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Clinton’s have taken the moral fabric of this country and destroyed it ever since they started to come onto the national scene. God will not be kind to either of them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which sounds like bullshit. Too many foreign intel actors.
How stupid the left is ?PHD?
Racist, homophobic, hating night, hating days, hating work, hating seasons, hating GOD, hating kids, cats, Dogs, women’s, real women, men’s, real men’s, tomatoes, maple syrup, ect?
Please pray, we need it
UUUMMMMM the Honey Wagon is backing up into the drop off point for the MASSIVE FAN that blows over all of Washington DC!!!!
If they actually go after Hill, I’d say it’s the Obama wing behind it.
DNI Ratcliffe just signal’d to all the coup members. Brennen ratted on you.
———————————————–
All the Fools holding out, holding the line, keeping to the plan – ARE thinking WTF right now.
———————————————–
———- imagine the lawyers calling AG Barr saying they want a deal RIGHT NOW lol
WB: Interesting hypothesis!
Yes! MASSIVE FINGER POINTING! And BS!
Correction. It is time to stop calling this the Russian Hoax. It is the Russian FRAME . Branding is important. The word FRAME is more accurate than the word hoax in describing what took place. A hoax can be a humorous deceit. This was a destructive lie set in motion to steal an election and destroy lives. It was a FRAME just like the Flynn case.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
With 21 candidates for the ‘woke’ Dem nomination, the final duo ended up being two very old white males. Bernie is not even a member of The Party, so it was Biden by default. Not for an instant was Hillary 2020 ever considered.
Now we know why.
Bernie is just a commie-in-training. Biden was a participant in the coup as of Jan 17 WH meeting and his subsequent unmasking of Flynn. Not to mention his and his son’s grifting in Ukraine, China, etc.
Bernie had relatively clean record. (Except his pay-off 3rd home in VT)
I am not so sure that Hillary is done. She looks pretty good right now, slimmed down, face redo, quiet and acting refined. Biden meets with the covid or some other health threat before election and boom, time to rush in the replacement!!
Hillary is deader than Marley’s ghost.
Hillary’s new look — remembere the scandal when Food Lion markets used bleach to “refresh” their beef??
And I remember Adam Schiff saying over and over again that he had seen then proof and it was irrefutable.
Any comment schiffhead?
His proof “was in plain sight”.
OUR proof is now in plain sight.
The same Michael McFaul that ran his own desk at “Deep” State department as ambassador to Russia for the last president…expert in “color revolutions” in the eastern block?
The book he edited on this topic in 2006 got a shoutout from the Founder of the Open Society…
He also enabled Bill Browder when he was Russian Ambassador. Bill Browder has hypnotized half the world with the Magnitsky BS. Left intends to use Magnitsky to usher in climate change and communism.
McFaul is not a patriot
The same Michael McFaul that ran his own desk at “Deep” State department as ambassador to Russia for the last president…expert in “color revolutions” in the eastern block?
The book he edited on this topic in 2006 got a shoutout from the Founder of the Open Society…
POTUS knows all and can declassify all – in REAL-TIME TONIGHT!!!
What would be a better time to tell 100 million American all about Hillary Coup Plot and Biden’s part in it???
“The majority ruling in the 1988 Supreme Court case Department of Navy vs. Egan — which addressed the legal recourse of a Navy employee who had been denied a security clearance — addresses this line of authority.
“The President, after all, is the ‘Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States’” according to Article II of the Constitution, the court’s majority wrote. “His authority to classify and control access to information bearing on national security … flows primarily from this constitutional investment of power in the President, and exists quite apart from any explicit congressional grant.”
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2017/may/16/james-risch/does-president-have-ability-declassify-anything-an/
Ms. Powell just called out Durham for not having produced any indictments.
Short interview with Mr. Dobbs
She has a good point. I listened to most of the General Flynn hearing today and since there arent any charges dems feel enabled and emboldened. To delusional people charges dont exist, but coming charges dont even need to be addressed and equate to innocence
What bothers me most is her saying what everyone listen heard, they ignored all the evidence.
We need citizens of this country that are capable of critical thinking. Our children arent educated in thinking for themselves.
An indictment for the dems is like a swat on the butt for a 5 year old. Not a spanking but the only way to get their attention.
Sidney is hot under the collar tonight and rightly so.
Lou, there are no “reports” due from Durham, he’s a prosecutor, he will prosecute or he won’t.
My cynical side wonders if the release is related to the horseshit, the judge pulled on Flynn today.
I wonder how many in DC have known about this, and why they have been sitting on this information? How many on BOTH sides?
I am sick of all of them, especially the ones that are supposed to be supporting us, and more importantly, FOLLOWING the Constitution.
I am shocked!
Pre debate musings.
The Don should lead the Joe into areas Joe’s confusion will blossom but do no overt put downs until it happens for all to see.
Joe has performed satisfactorily at times, they will be aware of the correct dosages by now.
Wallace will already have given Joe a heads up on the questions, goes without saying.
The Don must not get over aggressive if Joe doesn’t fold under pressure, there’s always more debates…..the fold will come.
PT should ignore EVERY question.
I never thought this debate would happen .. but since it will, the outcome = +Total Trump.
The Dems have blundered yet again
When this much fit hits the shan with such regularity, nay, at a quickening pace…
…soon the shan will have to cry “uncle” and quit.
But why did Hillary need to do this? Could it be that Hillary knew she was behind Trump throughout most of the campaign?
“..to make sure his kind never rises again.”
President Trump has had this information (and who knows what else?) up his sleeve for a while. The timing is propitious: Dementia Joe has just a few hours to decide what to say about these revelations. In particular, was he one of the Obama administration’s “senior national security officials” who were briefed on Hillary’s little scheme by John Brennan? The easy answer is No, of course, along with an expression of skepticism about the report. But Brennan’s notes presumably record who was present for the briefing, and if Biden was there, Trump knows it.
Will also be interesting to see how, if at all, Chrissy Wallace handles it.
Never going to happen. President Trump will have to bring up Senator Johnson’s report about money Hunter received and this as well. Chrissy is a deep state player.
Absolutely and the tiniest hint that this subject will surface tonight has to have Hiden’s handlers scrambling like the hounds of hell are at their heels.
Can we rule out an eleventh hour bail by Hiden?
What was the date that Nellie Ohr rendezvoused with Christopher Steele? Late July 2016 I believe🤔
Seeming more and more that Rich was instructed to leak to WIKILEAKS, or he knew someone on the campaign team who did.
Let us not forget Obama helped by expelling Russian diplomats. That helped the collusion narrative no end!
They ALL thought she was going to win.
I was in law enforcement for 40 years. I’ve never heard of, or seen, ANY investigation with so much evidence of criminal activity, taking this long. It never seems to come to ANY concrete conclusions and prosecutions. DOJ took the low hanging fruit with Clinesmith and it APPEARS that he got the same sort of sweetheart deal as James Wolfe did. This country is no longer a constitutional republic! Just too many criminals in high government positions. NOTHING meaningful will come from this investigation for those who believe in justice and the rule of law. For those of us who are older we probably won’t live long enough to see the full collapse of this republic, but for the younger crowd, they will. The lust for power, greed and control over others will be the rule of the day. Many will attempt to become members of the politburo or whatever it will be called. It’s already happening…..
So it really was a witch hunt, since it led to Hillary Clinton.
For 4 years, I’ve said that John Podesta was behind this whole plot. Now I’m pretty sure I was right. The Clintons would never have hatched this on their own. They needed a fixer like Podesta to pull it off.
And brother Tony. Undoubtedly others also (Blumenthal?).
They’re already looking at Blumenthal.
I like Ratcliffe, but he refers to the Russian hacking of the DNC, and that should be the ALLEGED Russian hacking. Only Crowdstrike ever handled that DNC server, to my knowledge. Crowdstrike is a Deep State and Swamp construct, and the mention of their name in that telephone call was a huge part of the reason the Swamp impeached Trump, moreso even than mentioning Biden’s name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1, Create a plan to bring down Trump
2, Leak your own emails to back up your plan, and claim Russia hacked them.
3, Let the Russia, Russia, Russia debates begin!
“Starting on Friday 22 July 2016 at 10:30am EDT, WikiLeaks released over 2 publications 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments from the top of the US Democratic National Committee”
Except some of those emails were pretty damning for democrats. Can’t imagine they wouldn’t have scrubbed them before leaking?
According to Catherine this info was turned up by Durham. That is good news.
