Judicial Watch Receives Originating FBI “EC” Electronic Communication – The Start of Crossfire Hurricane…

The “EC” or electronic communication that started the July 31st counterintelligence operation was one of the original declassification requests from Devin Nunes original bucket list in 2018. The EC has been declassified and Judicial Watch received it.
Originally the EC was presumed to be a CIA communication to the FBI detailing the need for a counterintelligence investigation; however, the EC as presented is originated by FBI Agent Peter Strzok and centers around George Papadopoulos.
This means Crossfire Hurricane, the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign, was predicated based on gossip, innuendo and rumors related to George Papadopoulos. The information was relayed by Australian Diplomat Alexander Downer.
(Judicial Watch) […] The redacted document details seeming third hand information that the Russian government “had been seeking prominent members of the Donald Trump campaign in which to engage to prepare for potential post-election relations should Trump be elected U.S. President.” The document also alleges Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, claimed to an unnamed party that “they (the Russians) could assist the Trump campaign with the anonymous release of information during the campaign that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton.” (more)
The EC is below:
If we take the CTH timeline on George Papadopoulos it will help to assemble the picture of what took place:
♦Early Feb. 2016 After leaving the campaign of Ben Carson, George Papadopoulos joins London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP)
♦Mid March, 2016, Papdopoulos travels to Rome as part of LCILP role. During visit Papadopoulos introduced to Joseph Mifsud. Mifsud introduced as professor for London Academy for Diplomacy, London England.
♦March 17,2016, Papadopoulos returns to London.
♦March 21, 2016, President Trump names Papadopoulos amid list of foreign policy advisors, with focus on energy sector.
♦March 24, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Mifsud in London. Mifsud accompanied by Olgya Polonskya who Mifsud introduced as former student/Putin niece. [sketchy]
♦March 31, 2016, Trump campaign foreign policy team meeting, Washington DC. Trump International Hotel. [famous table photograph with Papadopoulos, Sessions, Trump]
♦Early April, 2016, Mifsud continues contact w/ Papadopoulos via email. Ms. Polonskya also emailing Papadopoulos; however, later discovered Mifsud actually writing Polonskya emails. Papadopoulos returns to London, U.K.
♦April 11, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos about his own upcoming travel to Russia. Suggests meeting for following day, April 12.
♦April 12, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. This meeting is in advance of Mifsud traveling to Russia.
♦April 18, 2016, Mifsud emails Papadopoulos from Russia. Introduces Ivan Timofeev.
♦April 25, 2016, Mifsud returns to London after stopover in Rome.
♦April 26, 2016, Papadopoulos and Mifsud meet again at Andaz Hotel in London, U.K. During meeting Mifsud claims Russians “have dirt” on Hillary Clinton; “emails of Clinton”; and “thousands of emails”.
♦May 6, 2016, Papadopoulos gets call from Christian Cantor (Israeli Embassy) wanting to introduce his ‘girlfriend’ Erika Thompson (Australian Embassy aide to Ambassador Alexander Downer). They meet at a London Pub.
[NOTE: Mueller cites the content of May 6, 2016, meeting as communicating “clinton emails” from Papadopoulos; however, Mueller conflates and falsely attributes the content material of this Erika Thompson meeting. Mueller attributes content to Ambassador Downer meeting with Papadopoulos on May 10, 2016. Conflation appears intentional]
♦May 6, 2016, Following initial meeting, Papadopoulos gets email from Erika Thompson suggesting meeting with her boss, Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer.
♦May 10, 2016, Papadopoulos meets Ambassador Downer at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England.
MEDIA CLAIM: “Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.”
Both Papadopoulos and Downer refute their May 10th meeting discussed Clinton emails. Papadopoulos notes that Ambassador Downer is recording their conversation.
Alexander Downer is the Australian diplomat who engaged George Papadopoulos in London just days after U.S. intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud told Papadopoulos that Russians had emails from Hillary Clinton. The communication from Ambassador Downer to the United States is what’s referenced in that EC above.
On April 18, 2019, coinciding with the release of the Mueller report, the Australian government declassified and released information which is specifically connected to the EC released today. We can take the Australian release and overlay it into some really fantastic research on Alexander Downer, previously done by TWE:
In 1956, Australia — alongside New Zealand — were both added to the newly expanded UKUSA Agreement, which extended intelligence co-operation to those two countries with the current members of the agreement — United Kingdom, United States and Canada — which formed the alliance known as “Five Eyes”.
Many years later, on February 22, 2006, Alexander Downer and Bill Clinton signed a memorandum of understanding to spread grant money over the course of four years to a project to provide screening and drug treatment to AIDS patients in Asia as part of the Clinton Foundation.
On February 18, 2014, Downer was announced as Australia’s next High Commissioner to London, where he would replace Mike Rann.
Between March 7–13, 2016, Director James Comey visited Australia and met with Attorney General George Brandis and Justice Minister Michael Keenan.
Three days later, on March 16, Director James Clapper arrived in Australia from New Zealand via a C-17 Globemaster.
On May 10, 2016, at the Kensington Wine Rooms in London, England, Downer met with George Papadopoulos, where Papadopoulos — having been introduced through two intermediaries, Christian Cantor and Erika Thompson — mentioned that Russians had material on Hillary Clinton.
There’s a little bit of a conflict in the dates (likely due to the significantly different time zones between London and Australia). According to Downer’s calendar schedule the meeting with Papadopoulos was May 11th, 2016 (as released).
♦May 11, 2016, Ambassador Downer files notes to Australian government about the content of the conversation and the outlook of the Trump campaign foreign policy.
Here’s the heavily redacted cable communique from Downer to Canberra, AU office, on May 11th, 2016, the day he meting Papadopoulos (as released):
Here’s the excerpt from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that describes the events. However, worth noting Mueller assigns this meeting to May 6th, 2016. [Conflating earlier meeting with Erika Thompson – with Ambassador Downer meeting with Papadopoulos on May 10, 2016. Conflation appears intentional.]
Alexander Downer decided to inform the United States Embassy in London, England about his conversation with Papadopoulos, upon the release of the Democratic National Committee’s e-mails by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016.
On July 23, 2016, the Australian Government contacted Elizabeth Dibble at the United States Embassy to inform her about Downer and Papadopoulos’s conversation.
♦July 26, 2016, Mueller says (pg 89, fn465) Australia informs U.S. government of Papadopoulos statements about Clinton emails.
Somehow the information was transmitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Crossfire Hurricane was then opened on July 31, 2016 by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Two days later, on August 2, 2016, Special Agent Peter Strzok and another agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation met with Downer directly in London to discuss his conversation with Papadopoulos further. Strzok then received reading materials, which he texted about to Lisa Page.
However, it’s worth noting information provided by Devin Nunes (April 2018) as it pertains to an unofficial channel of information that surrounded these events:
REPRESENTATIVE DEVIN NUNES: “That’s correct. So it took us a long time to actually get this, what’s called the “electronic communication”, as we know it now for your viewers, what it is it’s the original intelligence, original reasons that the counterintelligence was started.
Now this is really important to us because the counterintelligence investigation uses the tools of our intelligence services that are not supposed to be used on American citizens. And we’ve long wanted to know: what intelligence did you have that actually led to this investigation? So what we’ve found now, after the investigators have reviewed it, is that in fact there was no intelligence.
So we have a traditional partnership with what’s called the Five Eyes Agreement. Five Eyes Agreement involves our friends in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada, and of course, us. So long time processes and procedures in place where we move intelligence across.
We are not supposed to spy on each others’ citizens. And it’s worked well. And it continues to work well. And we know it’s working well because there was no intelligence that passed through the Five Eyes channels to our government.
And that’s why we had to see that original communication. So now we’re trying to figure out, as you know, we are investigating the State Department, we think there’s some major irregularities in the State Department, and we’re trying to figure out how this information about Mr. Papadopoulos of all people who was supposedly meeting with some folks in London, how that made it over across into the FBI’s hands.” (Video Interview Link)
.
…On the day Peter Strzok starts Crossfire Hurricane he says it “feels momentous“…
Rudy interviews Papadopoulos. It was all a CIA op, a set up from the start. CIA is a rogue agency. Still is.
FBI, ICE (bait $10k search) and Oz “ally” were rogue’s actors, too.
An attempt to neutralize/confuse and flip Hillaries’ Foundation – Russian U1 crimes into an asset as “bait” in their narrative.
This matters because, as George Washington Strzok says — wait for it — *THIS MATTERS*!!! /sarc
This must be why both Durham and Barr simultaneously disputed IG Horowitz’s assertion that CH was properly predicated.
I wouldn’t trust Popodoupolos farther then I could throw him.
Nor Carter Page.
They were useful idiots like many in the Cabal. Use them until they’re no longer needed and then retired or…
intresting Papa has been one of the steadiest sources with a uncanny intuitive analysis on the fly. The clowns who were trying to set him up were not amateurs he just made them look that way
So?
What a farce. The document lost me at DNC hacking
Oh, how I love Judicial Watch!
You know, this whole thing is beginning to feel a lot like it did back during the lead-up to PDJT’s first campaign and subsequent election…
Last time it was WikiLeaks…….
This time, it’s Redacto Ric-iLeaks (I know, not this particular one), and the Left is facing the possibility of having its facade of propriety and honor shown once again to be a complete load of horse-shiiiiiiiiii….
Yeah, we’re in the middle of an epic Black Swan Event, but if I had to bet, PDJT is going to cruise to a 2nd term, because the people are going to turn out in numbers so huge that no amount of fraud will overcome it.
Not to quibble or be critical, at all, it was a fascinating article but Sundance has asked us to point out spelling/grammar mistakes:
Here’s the heavily redacted cable communique from Downer to Canberra, AU office, on May 11th, 2016, the day he meting Papadopoulos (as released):
(Please delete this after it’s fixed, thanks!)
Actually the Guidelines for Comments specifically suggest the opposite.
“7.) SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION – This is not school and we do not demerit for poor spelling, nor do we allow anyone to call others out for the same. However, if your construct is too poorly written the context is lost and important details can be missed.”
Insane what went on. I came across this related post on a different group posting a while back. Any thoughts??
https://patriots4truth.org/2019/03/13/cia-director-gina-haspel-is-complicit-with-the-coup/
Well, there is no argument that Gina Haspel was in London…according to the article:
“Gina Haspel worked directly for the instigator of the Crossfire Hurricane operation – John Brennan. It would have been impossible for Haspel not to have known about the British spying from London since it was reported in UK newspaper on a weekly basis. She certainly was controlling Stefan Halper, Josef Mifsud, Stephan Roh, Alexander Downer, Andrew Wood, John McCain, Mark Warner, Adam Schiff and the other conspirators.
All of these facts are well known and reported in open source documents. As the 53 testimonies of the House Intelligence Committee are released, we will see the house of cards all fall down and Gina Haspel will go with it.
Keep in mind Haspel was Michael Gaeta’s handler. Gaeta handled the frame-up of George Papadopoulos.”
waiting to see wat tomorrow brings, and the day after, and the day after……..
The assumption that papadopoulas was the intial target is myopic. This only closes the loop on the Trump spygate op. This has been going on much longer than the election runup. Why would one not assume that they were spying on friend and foe within congress etc the entire time. Manipulating positions to get obamacare etc through congress. With the help of folks like McCain, Burr, and Warren (R). The server issue ties into the clandestine backdoor allowing communication between players outside of congressional perusal. There’s too much to uncover to stop with solving the simple overthrow of our elected President and cabinet.
“Somebody” was seriously helping Obama in his Senate run in 2006 at primary.
Nuked Jeri Ryan’s ex-hubby (favored) with sealed gossip from divorce records.
Sure helps if O was a CIA-Moz operation from birth…
Daily Caller has an interesting intertwined story up about Steele either coming across or coordinating the rumor about Flynn and Lokhova. I thought is was Isikoff. But then maybe he was just the tin can.
“The inspector general’s report, released on Dec. 9, 2019, said that FBI agents offered to pay Steele “significantly” to collect intelligence from three separate “buckets” that the bureau was pursuing as part of Crossfire Hurricane, its counterintelligence probe of four Trump campaign associates.
One bucket was “Additional intelligence/reporting on specific, named individuals (such as [Carter Page] or [Flynn]) involved in facilitating the Trump campaign-Russian relationship,” the IG report stated.
FBI agents also sought contact with “any individuals or sub sources” who Steele could provide to “serve as cooperating witnesses to assist in identifying persons involved in the Trump campaign-Russian relationship.”
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/20/christopher-steele-michael-flynn-svetlana-lokhova-cambridge/
buckets of manufactured sh–, er, swill…
Alexander Downer being so high up in Australian Politics why did he not pick up the phone and contact the U.S. embassy in Australia ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderbar….RIC….. Many thanks….
These late night missives are the best – they give us an entire evening to “fit” everything…
AND….order more stinky whisky with piles of popcorn…. yum, yum….
What’s up for Thursday…..and, Friday…. The Friday stack needs to be “special” for all weekend!
Many thanks again, for all your work and help.
“Former foreign minister Alexander Downer acted without clearance from Australian officials when he contacted United States diplomats four years ago to raise concerns about potential Russian interference in the US presidential election.”
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/downer-raised-russia-concerns-at-us-embassy-without-government-approval-20200416-p54kho.html
Plus Downer has the Hakluyt link.
“Former Foreign Minister Alexander Downer has joined Kevin Rudd’s infrastructure chief, businessman Sir Rod Eddington, in advising a secretive British firm that sells intelligence on government policy intentions – including those in Australia – to big business.
The firm, Hakluyt & Co, was founded by former officers of British spy agency M16. Hakluyt has been embroiled in several corporate spying scandals and was caught in 2001 paying a former German intelligence agent to infiltrate green groups in Europe on behalf of the oil companies Shell and BP.”
https://www.smh.com.au/national/downer-joins-eddington-at-spy-company-20081014-506f.html
They need a serious chat with ‘stockings’ Downer.
He wasn’t in the Trump administration for more than two minutes before the British, the Italians, the Austrailians and the Israelis working with the FBI set him up. Was he innocent? I doubt it. Most likely, he recognized his cooperation was a setup for a fall, and he was smart enough to not fall for it.
* Sorry, not the Trump administration, the Trump campaign.
Josef Mifsud is lying or Alexander Downer aka “Debbie” Downer is lying or both are lying
Mifsud is a confirmed liar so how about Alexander “Debbie” Downer ?
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/404275-what-professor-really-told-fbi-about-trump-russia-and-papadopoulos
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/02/13/joseph-mifsud-mysterious-professor-trump-russia-scandal-heard-crossfire/
https://dailycaller.com/2018/03/30/joseph-mifsud-papadopoulos-clinton-foundation/
So Peter made the whole thing up. When does he get military trial?
So they used GP to spy on Trump, and pretended Russian influence was the reason, so…Where are the investigations that must have happened when the COMMUNIST Obama sat his backside down in the oval office? Where he and his filthy little Commie scumbags spied on too?
I still say FBI were Brennan’s patsies. Spying ops set up by CIA and fed to FBI for them to stick their necks out and take the blame if it went sideways.
RCP March ’17: “Napolitano alleged that three intelligence sources had confirmed to him that the Obama administration used GCHQ (Britain’s NSA) to spy on President Trump during the 2016 election so that there would be no paper trail. “Three intelligence sources have informed Fox News that President Obama went outside the ‘chain of command’ to conduct the surveillance on Trump,” he said. “Obama didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice.What happened to the guy who ordered this? Resigned three days after Trump took office,” he added.
Un. Huber : Apr 22, 2018: Someone might also want to find out why [British spy chief] GCHQ Director Robert Hannigan was awarded the highest US intelligence medal in 2017, the last month of the Obama admin … Dr Paul Taloni, received the same award in 2018, was head of Australian Signal Intelligence, another of The Five Eyes…
Obama gave medals to foreigners for helping to overthrow the American government.
Got Hessians?
This is why David Cameron resigned. He knew Trump couldn’t be stopped,and Trump would know he played a part, and, he didn’t want BREXIT. Theresea May came grovelling!
Have you all read Papadopoulos’ book? If not, you really should! https://www.goodreads.com/en/book/show/43240912-deep-state-target
