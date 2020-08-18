The Essentially Accurate Point…

Posted on August 18, 2020 by

Jello gets it mostly correct:

Each investigator/team is locked in their own private compartment. They’ve got the info they’re collected on their own, and that’s about it. All they’ve got is a handful of unconnected puzzle pieces. There are many such teams, each with their own puzzle pieces that are entirely different from the pieces other teams have collected. In fact, they probably don’t even know exactly how many other teams there are, or how many pieces any of them have. Nobody knows if all the pieces have yet been collected, or even how many pieces the finished puzzle will have.

Enter Sundance. He goes to one investigator/team and borrows their puzzle pieces. Then to the next team and borrows theirs. Then the next, and so on until he’s got them all. But there are still a few pieces missing… fortunately those are pieces that Sundance himself had all along. And once ALL the pieces are in hand, he goes back to the individual teams, dumps the whole mess in front of them, and says “Here, NOW put it together.”

An apt metaphor except….

I didn’t give them puzzle pieces, I gave special investigator William Aldenberg the fully assembled puzzle.

  1. Tango268 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    There have been movies made about the FBI probably every year since G Men came out in 1935. When have they ever lived up to the hype? After 9/11, NYC sent its own detectives overseas to collect intel because they don’t trust the three-letter agencies to keep the city safe. Ten big city detectives drawn from around the country would have put Comey and Brennan behind bars.

    This doesn’t all fall on one investigator. Who is the AUSA that has tracked the progress? We saw how many meetings the Crossfire Hurricane team had at Main Justice. Who are the Strzok and Page on this guy’s team? How many wire taps, subpoenas, mail covers, surveillance ops, and search warrants has this team sought/served? Likely none. How much money has been spent investigating Obamagate? Would we be surprised how frugal they are?

    Barr might have been hoodwinked as badly as Sessions. He probably thought he had a few patriotic deputies who would brief him honestly. Which makes him just another damn fool.

    The FBI has earned the right to be disbanded. Give their authorities to Homeland Security Investigations. That agency gets things done with half of Congress setting road blocks in front of them.

    Don’t even investigate the allegations in Shadow Gate. Just presume they are true and take action accordingly. End the intelligence contracts. Disband the social media companies and start over without Section 230 protections. Send Department of Education funds currently budgeted directly to parents and disband the agency. Impeach John Roberts for incompetently running the FISA court. Send our own mobs (aka mostly peaceful protesters) to Mitch McConnell’s house to let him know he works for us. Barge into NPR during Fresh Air and let them meet their boogeymen face-to-face.

    What is it going to take to regain our republic?

    Reply
    • DeWalt says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:38 pm

      “Barr might have been hoodwinked as badly as Sessions. He probably thought he had a few patriotic deputies who would brief him honestly. Which makes him just another damn fool.”
      He was Hoodwinked by Rosenstein.

    • botchedcasuality says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      I vote this rant up by 1000!

  2. Boots says:
    August 18, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Something to make you laugh. From 4chan:
    ————————————————————

    Anonymous (ID: 5cpAlWxU) 08/18/20(Tue)20:01:32
    To reiterate. .will pol start asking in writing those in charge if the are pursing such things?

    Anonymous (ID: +SbSFj9k) 08/18/20(Tue)20:03:47
    Who the f–k is writing letters at this point? This is a call to action, it’s obvious that they f—ing ignore our letters you dumb f–k.

  3. California Joe says:
    August 18, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    So, AG Barr expected a low level career FBI agent to lead an investigation into corruption by the Director and Assistant Director of the FBI in framing the President of the United States for a crime that never even happened? Was Barr drunk when he did that????

    • Kay Emig says:
      August 18, 2020 at 8:56 pm

      Well, ya can’t blame it on the mask….

    • starfcker says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:00 pm

      Exactly

      • WhiteBoard says:
        August 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

        because if he kept him secluded and unknown, he could control the information getting to him.

        most unknown investigators are actually pretty damn good at their job (not promoted because they suck or are part of the Coup like Comey)

        the Error – was the unknown good investigator is now known – and has information.

        No other option but to FOLLOW THE LAW now. (hiding the information was the only way to control the outcome) its not hidden anymore!

  4. Bluto says:
    August 18, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    William Aldenberg has retweeted Sundance’s twitter thread that is posted above. He has also retweeted several other of Sundance’s tweets. I think Sundance may have opened his eyes.

  5. WhiteBoard says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Why does a name need to be known, when EVERYONE thought they would go to Durham with info? DEAD END Durham

    It’s exactly that point – Because non-political people need to STOP GOING TO DURHAM with information, and start piling it on this NAMED person.

    • BobR says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      So there is never enough evidence in any one compartment to bring charges. So investigation will end with wrong doings but not enough evidence to indict.

    • Mariposa323 says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:12 pm

      Time for something real . A march on DC . Let them see the silent majority . Ok no justice , no peace ! We can use their stupid tactics too . Except we will win the argument because we have truth on our side . I can see the signs : lawful citizens lives matter ! We want justice ! Fire the Deep state ! Drain the swamp !

  6. indy0704 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    “Durham investigators therefore do not have a handle over the totality of evidence that exists in the public sphere; because the public evidence exists as extracted from numerous individual compartments – some of which they do not / cannot peer into.”
    How can they not peer into evidence that exists in the public sphere? Isn’t it the job of someone running an investigation that has many parts to see all the parts and put just these kinds of things together?

  7. omyword says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    An apt comparison

    I know nothink

    • wolvybat says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:15 pm

      Omyword EVERY DAY ALL THE TIME ! That is all we hear about anything even nearing truth these days !! Praying , affirming that we do what we see OUR FATHER do !!!! As Jesus always said.

  8. toothpick says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Because the FBI is only there to investigate us

  9. mobgrazer says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    My Message
    “Mr Aldenberg,

    We understand that you have recently been made aware of a greater breadth and depth of crimes. We will be waiting and watching for evidence you are doing your duty. Justice is supposed to be blind, May god bless you and give you strength. Sincerely,

    First name, last name
    City, State
    Former AF officer
    Former IC support contractor”

  10. Johnny Kay says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    William Aldenberg was a first responder to Sandy Hook. Since Sandy Hook was a hoax attack — an attack carried out by the government in which everything is staged and no one is killed — we know all we need to know about William Aldenberg AND John Durham.

  11. corvairfan says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    All hope is not lost. PDJT may win reelection even without further, significant developments by Barr/Durham/Aldenberg.

    This certainly is a bad harbinger of things to come. The fact Durham picked an FBI guy to investigate a massive coup/conspiracy that originated mostly at the FBI.

    That being said, I’ve worked with many FBI agents over the years catching criminals. FBI agents are like everyone else, they run the gambit. Some tough, aggressive, and honest …some collecting a paycheck.

    We will see…

    • Right Wing Gal says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:19 pm

      I salute your optimism, sadly mine is now lost. It’s clear everyone working in government right now, every single person at all the alphabet agencies, hates Trump with a passion. With the amount of power all those people hold, and since they clearly are incapable of ever being prosecuted for ANYTHING, I suspect they can simply fake election result numbers and feed them to the media election night. The media reports certain key states have flipped back to blue, the media reports it as such, and done deal.

      I don’t drink but tonight I just might. I am beyond despondent over all of this. It’s Sessions 2.0, 3.0, 4.0 and 5.0 all lumped together. There is no justice, period.

      • Right Wing Gal says:
        August 18, 2020 at 9:20 pm

        *the powers that be report certain key states

      • Augie says:
        August 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm

        RWG, here’s something Sundance posted two days ago. He was staring into this before we were and gave us this advice.

        quote

        “REMINDER – When I share the message “live your best life”, it is not without purpose. Every moment that we allow the COVID and leftist onslaught to deter us from living our dreams, is a moment those who oppose our nation view as us taking a knee.

        Do not allow this effort to succeed.

        You might ask yourself how can I, one person, a flea looking into a furnace, retain an optimistic disposition while all around me seems chaotic and mad.

        That’s the point; it ‘seems’ chaotic and mad because it has been created to appear that way. There are more of us than them; they just control the systems that allow us to connect, share messages, and recognize the scale of our assembly.

        end quote

    • mobgrazer says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      It shows how much Durham prioritizes this…Even if Aldenberg is smart as hell, hard working, apolitical, and loyal to his oath of office and the country he is outmatched 100 to 1.

  12. Phil Bacon says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    So, here is Lou Dobbs tonight with John Solomon who reveals that Julian Assange in 2017 was willing to turn over evidence that IT WAS NOT RUSSIA who hacked the DNC computer.

    His lawyer, ADAM WALDMAN, had the papers. *The same Adam Waldman of Sen. Mark Warner involvment with no paper trail. The deal was scotched by James Comey.

    Are these puzzle pieces in the SD kit bag of evidence?

  13. zephyrbreeze says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    #WEKNOW

  14. fred5678 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Is this the genuine William Aldenberg ?? Anyone??

  15. VandalizeDuhMastuhsAlgorithms says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Continue the Mission.

    So as I see it, we just received a solid, actionable scouting report.

    There be monsters out there. Aye, there always are/were. Now we are just able to see them a little better.

    Joshua and Caleb reported back with a different story than the other 10 spies sent to reconnoiter the promised land. It is a blessed land, flowing with milk and honey!

    Remember that account?
    Yes there are scary things there too, but God brought us to this place and HE has promised to see us through.

    We the Many have things to do and to pray about.

    Sundance and others have given us some homework.

    Senator Johnson still has a pending subpoena for the FBI due this Thursday afternoon.

    How will this play out? PItting one agency of the Executive Branch against Congress.

    But I would never expect a Senator to be able to mount an in depth complex investigation.

    Oversight, yes, accountability and possible sanctions, perhaps. Has anyone suggested cutting off funding for the DOJ/FBI if they don’t cooperate? What enforcement powers do they have?

    Maybe the best they can do is open up some more crypt covers, let the sunlight flood in.

    Ultimately, it still comes to We the People.

    We can still storm the gates of Heaven with fervent Prayers.

    We can storm the White House to reach out to our Chief Executive for his help lighting some fires under strategic seat cushions.

    We can storm the offices of the Homeland Security Committee Senators. Info posted below.

    We can present our concerns to our co workers, state reps and leaders. We citizens of each state can raise concerns and many of our state politicians may/can know how to reach their federal fellow travelers. In other words, we multiply and share our concerns with anyone and everyone who can listen, even if at first they may not want to…

    Reach our to friendly media folks who do wield powerful megaphones.

    And we can gather peaceably to assemble. At the county courthouses. The state GOP Meetings and/or state Capitols.

    No going back, Yea there be Monsters, but so also there goes God with us…

    Politicians Identifying as Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee:

    Ron Johnson, Chairman
    219 Washington Avenue
    Suite 100
    Oshkosh, WI 54901

    Josh Hawley
    111 South 10th Street, Suite 23.360
    St. Louis, MO 63102
    314 354-7060

    Rob Portman
    37 West Broad Street, Room 300
    Columbus, OH 43215
    614 469-6774

    Rand Paul
    1029 State Street
    Bowling Green, KY 42101
    270 782-8303

    James Lankford
    1015 N. Broadway Avenue
    Suite 310
    Oklahoma City, OK 73102
    405 231-4941

    Rick Scott
    225 East Robinson Street
    Suite 410,
    Orlando, FL 32801
    407 872-7161

    Michael Enzi
    Dick Cheney Federal Building
    100 East B Street, Suite 3201
    Casper, WY 82601
    307 261-6572

  16. JE says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Hello Mr. Aldenberg.
    What you have before you is called “irrefutable evidence.”
    We are watching.
    Thank you for your attention.

    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm

      One of the reasons I love CTH. Everyone is so nice.

      Washington DC/DOJ folks better understand that Sundance is expected to return to us rested, with not a hair harmed on his head. Some of us here are not as nice as others… Keeping it real.

      Dear Mr. Aldenberg,

      WE KNOW!!

      Why don’t you?

      Need help with your job? No problem. Sundance brought all the hard work that CTH completed years ago.

      Try to keep up.

      Sincerely,

      Millions of Americans

  17. Jerry Joe says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Well played, Sundance. Your greatest asset is The Truth from the facts in documents and words, sans speculation or opinion, spelled out meticulously within these pages.

    After confirming they too have the same information within these very pages and are now charged with the dots having been connected, you may well have thwarted a Bill Barr redux of the Ruby Ridge cover-up that still burns in the britches of a few fellow patriots.

    Before penciling in the name ‘William Aldenberg’ in the lengthy Corrupted FBI subsection, we first need to ink over the pencilled names in the Corrupted DOJ subsection: William Barr and John Durham. Both subsections, of course, fall under the Politically Privileged Inequalities of Justice chapter outlined in a beginning List of Grievances, a List constitutionally protected in our freedoms of assembly.

    This little task leaves ample time to prepare a letter to Mr. Aldenberg. Thank you treepers for providing his address and saving some time.

    • Tango268 says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm

      Your comment made me remind myself that the Clinton impeachment would not have happened without Matt Drudge. Weinergate may not have exploded without Andrew Breitbart. Sundance may be the man for this time (or woman; I really don’t know).

  18. wxobserver says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    In my opinion, the two most important points from today are:

    1) The lead investigator was educated about the big picture, of which he was previously and woefully ignorant.

    2) Same investigator is outed, with the goal of bringing enough public pressure to bear that real results (indictments) are forced.

    • All Hype says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      “The lead investigator was educated about the big picture, of which he was previously and woefully ignorant.”

      None so blind as those who refuse to see.

  19. fobdangerclose says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:20 pm

    Idea,

    Take a I-Pad with you to any U S Senator or House members local office.
    Have this or another important treehouse thread up in the clear, do a video of yourself as you verbally explain the main points and use the Senator or Congressmans name and advise the people there that the video will be put on the internet.

    It is my opinion they can not tell you no as the building belongs to U S and we pay their wages.

    Some of U S try that and report back and put the video up here.

    WE KNOW,, make them KNOW on the record

    • paper doll says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:32 pm

      The coup is on going. I’m glad the gop convention is a zoom event. Makes it harder for GOPe to attempt to get PT off the ticket( like last time) I bank, as I always have, on the uinparty’s incompetence. It hasn’t failed me yet. PT is still in the oval office, in top form.

  20. Perot Conservative says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:22 pm

    This is an AG Bill Barr top 3 priority. Likely #1, of all time.

    If the process kills the investigation, then Barr is an.utter failure. Have weekly meetings, create conduits, something, to connect the dots.

    Is our respected Lurking Lawyer here?

    I don’t understand how the Weismann Team can be Hair on Fire; and this critical investigation has ‘silos’ that prevent any success and bog the process down.in a quagmire.

    I have to conclude its by design. And oh, a few guppies will face charges, slaps on the wrist, and we’ll get a report! A report!

    BTW, when arw Chris Wray & Brandon Van Grack going to be FIRED?

    Oh yeah. “Don’t embarrass the bureau.”

  21. DeWalt says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:24 pm

    How Nice. William B. Aldenberg. Another Club Lawyer. The fix was in. Anti Conspiratist.

  22. Zephyrbreeze says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:26 pm

    He’s retweeting Sundance? Did his boss tell him to do this, or was this his idea?

  23. konradwp1 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Dear Mr. Aldenberg,
    The “justice is blind” routine was cute an’ all, but you would do well to remember that Karma ain’t blind. She’s a bitch with real sharp eyes. They are currently fixin’ on you.

  24. TrumpPatriot says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Time to reach out to the Democrats and offer to be non-partisan by not only defunding the Police, (FBI), but eliminating the bureau entirely. It’s been a stinking sewer for decades anyway.

  25. fred5678 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    After you comment here, send your thoughts here also:

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

  27. Walt says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:31 pm

    If you want an interesting read on just how incompetent the FBI has been in the past, a good read is the play by play of the 1986 Miami shootout between 8 heavily armed FBI agents and a couple of bank robbers in a car.

    Deciding to ram the bad guys car to stop them and expecting a shootout, the agent driving the lead vehicle put his pistol on the seat.
    Unfortunately, the collision knocked the passenger door open and his pistol went flying out the open door.
    Another agent also lost his pistol in the collision.
    The FBI got their asses handed to them in a long shootout.
    The two bad guys were eventually killed but so were two FBI agents with the other five all wounded, some multiple times.
    This was the event that brought us the 40 S&W but it would not have made a difference in this case.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1986_FBI_Miami_shootout

  28. Blue Wildflower says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Sundance, thank you for all your work now and in the future. When you are ready, tell us what you want us to do. God is guiding you and us. For anyone on this wonderful site that does not think we will save the Republic then you probably should find another site. For anyone that is telling us we should have done this, we should have done that, you are wasting our time. We are in the now, we will be guided by God and we will see victory. Corruption will not continue, it is on our watch now. This is our Republic, this is our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, we will regain our freedoms for now and the future.

  29. DJ Snyder says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    Just sent my email to Mr. Aldenburg. He must be swamped by now…

  30. USA Citizen says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm

    Watch NEWSMAX on TV or your smart phone free. This network is much better than the FAKE NEWS LIES LIKE MSNBC, CNN, CBS, NBC and ABC. This network (NEWSMAX) will tell you the truth and things that nobody reports. It’s the most interesting network there is. It’s very informative and no FAKE NEWS!

    • albertus magnus says:
      August 18, 2020 at 9:44 pm

      If you are not on the payroll of NEWSMAX, you should be. I have seen this same unpaid ad on the Treehouse about a dozen times today.

  31. brutalus2 says:
    August 18, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    Phase 1: WEKNOW
    Phase 2: YOUKNOW

