Giddy Up – Senate Judiciary Committee Releases FBI Briefing With Primary Sub-Source – Dossier Content Credibility Destroyed January 2017…

Here we go… This release today dovetails nicely into a much bigger story about how the FISA application against Carter Page was weaponized by the leadership group within the DOJ, FBI and ultimately the Mueller probe. The Mueller team of resistance operatives were ultimately the team who took over the task of continuing the weaponization process.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham released today two recently declassified documents. [Thank You John Ratcliffe] The documents relate to how the intelligence apparatus conducted surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign in 2016; and ultimately the Trump administration after the inauguration.
The first document [Direct pdf here] is the Washington Field Office (WFO) FBI briefing summary of a three day interview with Chris Steele’s primary sub-source. The document is highly redacted, but we already know from the IG release what the total content of the briefing revealed. The first interview was conducted on January 12, 2017, during the transition period between administrations. The classification term “SIA” stands for Source Identifying Attribute.
♦ This document not only demonstrates how unsubstantiated and unreliable the Steele dossier was, it shows that the FBI was on notice of the dossier’s credibility problems and sought two more FISA application renewals after gaining this awareness.
♦ The document reveals that the primary “source” of Steele’s election reporting was not some well-connected current or former Russian official, but a non-Russian based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm. Moreover, it demonstrates that the information that Steele’s primary source provided him was second and third-hand information and rumor at best.
♦ Critically, the document shows that Steele’s “Primary Sub-source” disagreed with and was surprised by how information he gave Steele was then conveyed by Steele in the Steele dossier. For instance, the “Primary Sub-source”: did not recall or did not know where some of the information attributed to him or his sources came from; was never told about or never mentioned to Steele certain information attributed to him or his sources; he said that Steele re-characterized some of the information to make it more substantiated and less attenuated than it really was; that he would have described his sources differently; and, that Steele implied direct access to information where the access to information was indirect.
In total, this document demonstrates that information from the Steele dossier, which “played a central and essential role” in the FISA warrants on Carter Page, should never have been presented to the FISA court. (Senate Link)
Here’s the FBI Briefing Summary: [Direct pdf Link]
The inspector general already reviewed this briefing material and explained the content in the IG report on FISA Abuse. Here’s the nub of that full review:
The aspect of the primary sub-source deconstructing and undermining the underlying material within the Steele Dossier is critical because ultimately the dossier underpinned the FISA application.
When you recognize the FISA application itself was based on a fraudulent premise; and you recognize the intentional ignoring of the underlying evidence; then the motive behind the FISA becomes clear. The FISA against Carter Page was used as a justification for surveillance of Donald Trump that had been ongoing by Obama intelligence officials.
This context becomes stunningly more important when you look at how the FISA was used by the Mueller investigation to continue its weaponization throughout 2017 and even into 2018. Remember, in July of 2018 long after the source material was debunked, the special counsel office was still telling the FISA court the predication for the FISA application and renewals was valid.
Drive this point home.
This is a key to understanding the scope of how weaponized the Mueller team was.
In July of 2018 the special counsel resistance group was lying to the FISA court in order to protect the cornerstone document that permitted them to weaponize the intelligence apparatus.
This letter was written July 12, 2018. It is NOT accidental that only a week later, July 21st, the special counsel released the FISA application under the guise of FOIA fulfillment.
Aside from the date the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it. The Mueller team running the DOJ is telling the court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application. The resistance unit running the DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid.
On page #8 [Source Document Here] when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, the special counsel group notes the FBI found him to be truthful and cooperative.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.
This letter justifying the application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant…. My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In July 2018 if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
♦ The FISA was also released in July 2018 in order to retain the false premise behind it. The copy that was released by the special counsel, through Rod Rosenstein, contained redacted dates because the special counsel needed to hide the fact the FBI (Washington Field Office) had actually used the FISA to catch a leaker of classified intelligence, James Wolfe.
Again, Wolfe’s story is the fulcrum…. tell that story and the House of Cards collapses like the Potemkin village it is. {GO DEEP}
The resistance lawyers in the Mueller team released the same initial FISA application (and first renewal) used to catch Wolfe; they had to release that specific March 17, 2017, copy. However, they had to redact the dates on the document they released because the dates were changed by SSA Brian Dugan to catch Wolfe.
The March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA, an FBI investigative equity, went into Main Justice with the leak trap visible. When the special counsel released the FISA application to Rosenstein for public FOIA fulfillment they had to redact the dates or people would ask questions about why this specific version had different dates than the original.
The March 17, 2017, copy of the FISA application is the only one to date that has been in the public sphere; including reviewed by OIG Michael Horowitz. That’s why when Horowitz originally released his FISA report, the OIG kept the dates redacted and only reveled them after the irrelevance of classification was pointed out.
The March 17th Wolfe copy of the first half of the full FISA application (original and first renewal), is the only copy that has ever been made public. If we were to ever see the modified and underacted copy the FBI gave to Wolfe, the dates would not match with the actual dates of the application(s). The dates were used as part of the leak trace.
The Mueller team knew the explosive nature of the FBI investigation to catch the SSCI leaker. The Mueller team, with full control over Main Justice, was the group who buried FBI Supervisor Special Agent Brian Dugan’s explosive investigative findings.
Expose the conduct of this group and everything about the insurance policy falls into place:
False fact of Cohen [never true] becomes the only potential thread for legitimizing this FISA. ergo seizure of Cohen legal records on PT and that whole ridiculous theatre.
Unless I miss my mark, the date of the criminally leaked FISA was fictitious for more reasons than tracing.
If memory serves, the FISA renewals were filed as new warrants.
This gave the malefactors running room in both directions, so to speak, to make previous FISA go classified bye-bye and obfuscate subsequent renewal deadlines.
If not Russian, who? “non-Russian based contract employee of Christopher Steele’s firm”
Most likely Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI6 and Steele’s old boss
Bill Barr please pickup on line one….Bill line one
He picked up – and then put the call on hold until after November..
Bill Barr is a clown with zero interest in justice for the coup.
Every single citizen who had their communications intercepted & viewed under the FRAUDULENTLY obtained Carter Page FISA warrants (remember the two hop provision) was DEPRIVED of their FOURTH AMENDMENT RIGHTS, is a victim, and would represent a separate and distinct criminal count against those who obtained the authorization under false pretenses.
—————————————————
DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW
SUMMARY:
Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim.
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.
https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law
Not only did the FBI, DOJ and SC deprive people of their rights under the statute, but it was a conspiracy, and a blatant one at that. THEY ALL KNEW there was no Russia collusion by anybody on Trump’s team. THEY ALL KNEW that Lt. Gen. Flynn was not acting as a Russian agent; he received briefings from the DIA on what intel he could look to collect before he went to Russia, and he was debriefed by the DIA upon his return. THE FBI KNEW ALL THAT! Carter Page was interfacing with the CIA before and after every trip to Russia. THE FBI KNEW ALL THAT!
And by now certainly John Durham knows all that. I have no idea what he’s waiting for to indict the human scum that have done this to the country.
Meanwhile Andy McCabe, Lisa Page and Andrew Weissmann are appearing on XiNN and MSDNC and making money off their notoriety.
Sorry to go off the subject:
But, Lou Dobbs just on talking about riots in Portland Or.
All about how bad it is ect..
The TV stations and other news outlets there have been reporting on the Govt. vans and the arrest now for three days. Reports of the rioters being taken to Federal Court House
The ACLU has already sued Trump ect.
Not one word from Lou Dobbs.
Is he out of the loop , is Fox not allowing him to tell the truth
Flat weird
Senate Judiciary Committee releases more Trump-Russia documents. Here, FBI’s Strzok annotates big 2/14/17 New York Times scoop, ‘Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts With Russian Intelligence.’ The story was wrong in almost every respect.
Bookmarked this for sharing with various contacts, friends, people I know who are in need of understanding that the entire Mueller Time (they actually had that as their avatar) was nothing but a house of cards.
Sundance, just a thought.
Why don’t you include a link at the bottom of all your articles to a website like below, for quick access to find out your representative.
Sounds silly, but making the process of ‘letting them know, we know’ just a tad simpler might deliver better results.
https://whoismyrepresentative.com
I don’t see that link – so am thinking that’s just an advertisement, but, that’s not a bad idea to let your representative know that you know the lies they are overlooking as far as the Russia hoax goes.
https://whoismyrepresentative.com
Why and more importantly who, ever leaked the Strzok-Page emails and text messages?
I understand that the Special Counsel was in control of all things, so why did they OK their release? All they had to do was claim “sources and methods, damages national security to release them” and that’s the end of it.
The soft coup goes off without a hitch if we never hear about, or see those texts and emails.
What gives?
These attorneys may never serve a day in jail, but it would be unconscionable if each and every one of them is not permanently disbarred from ever practicing law again in these United States of America.
LikeLike
Pick me up off the floor. Am I dreaming? Did Graham actually just do something???
Oh man that gave me goosebumps!
Praying for all the coup to be exposed to the light and Americans to be smart enough to understand the overthrow attempt of our legally elected President by the deep swamp.
These attorneys on Mueller’s team may never serve a day in prison, but it would be unconscionable if each and every one of them is not permanently disbarred from practicing law in these United State of America.
So if they knew, why did they continue??
In the end IMO this illustrates the power potential of Blackmail and leveraging of people’s prior sins to get people to do things they might not ordinary do.
I ask the simple question…….
Who spends 10 years spying and gathering data on hundreds of people in DC and doesn’t use it?
Answer: Nobody
Sundance
I have put your info via text and e-mail in the hands of persons close to John Ratcliffe
Hopeful that they will help you with access to John
Rockwall / Heath Texas people.
They and John know me.
Helped get John Elected and long term friend of his predecessor Ralph Hall
Be Safe
Outstanding!
100 times worse than Watergate.
The President, Vice-President, Director of National Intelligence, CIA Director, Attorney General, FBI Director, National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and many other people in positions under these officials, plus the editors and reporters of the Washington Post and New York Times… knowingly aided and participated in the illegal electronic surveillance and attempted overthrow of President Donald Trump.
Print that out and proclaim it to all.
…Comey et.al., can’t keep Bob Dylan’s song “Hard Rain” from repeating in their weary heads.
SD’s like, ..hold my beer.
When his left hand is moving it only means he is covering up something far worse with his right hand.
It seems we have done PhD in fake Russia story but there are no indictments and no fake media coverage. People who are committed to PTrump and 3 Fox News folks are happy with these findings. I have lost interest in this Fake Russia saga until I see indictments. There is no election hit to Biden of this whole corruption. PTrump says only one thing “ we caught them all”.
Have you ever tried to pick up a watermelon seed off of a glass table? That is what getting a conviction of any of these crooked lawyers will be like. Not only is the majority of the DoJ on their side but anyone of them can stop an investigation for months through “Incompetence” which is not a fireable offense in DC. Throw in that they are lawyers and know all the right people and you can bet money that even AG Barr doesn’t have the horsepower to convict them. Everyone on the planent knows that obama and Biden were in on the whole plan but even Barr has aid that they do not have the evidence to go after them. I am only hoping that some of them will lose their licenses but remember the Bill Stevens trial that was overturned for misdeeds of the prosecution and not one of the lawyersinvolves was charged or suspended.
Press the battle to the gates sir! Stoke the fires of resistance,
I’ve seen Sundance’s comment a couple of times that: My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
I’m sure sure that makes sense. What evidence were they protecting? We should be able to figure that out by now and we know there was no evidence uncovered about collusion with Russia. I think they desperately wanted to keep the investigation going for 3 reasons. First, in hopes of still coming up with something even though they knew that was unlikely. Second. they were still trying to manufacture or taunt Trump into some action that could be argued to be obstructions of justice. Third, they wanted the investigation to hang to hang over the midterms coming up in November with the hope of using to flip Congress and then turn it over to Congress to use for impeachment proceedings. Much would have been different if the Republicans had held the house, but here we are.
Sequestering of the fruit of the poisoned tree should be easy. ALL OF IT WAS POISONED. EVERY. SINGLE. KERNEL. OF. IT.
But they thought that OMB would be gone before their lies and crimes would come to light. A la Kimberly Gardner vs Eric Greitens.
