The Mysterious Journey of an FBI Leak Investigation…

In January of 2017 California Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her position as Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). Upon the initiation of a new congress, and two weeks before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Virginia Senator Mark Warner took the SSCI Vice-Chair seat…. and that’s how things get started.
Amid a concerted effort to resist the incoming administration the Russia Collusion Conspiracy was launched. Politicians, the U.S. intelligence apparatus and DC beltway media united in common purpose to push a Trump-Russia narrative.
Within the early days of that effort, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence initiated an investigation into Russian interference with the election. Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chair Warner were toasted throughout DC as an example of bipartisan oversight against what House minority leader Nancy Pelosi called a “fraudulent president.”
Sometime in late February/early March 2017 Senator Warner requested a copy of the top secret FISA application used against Carter Page, falsely accusing him of being “an agent of a foreign power.” Simultaneous to this the FBI was trying to track down the details of dozens of classified intelligence leaks to the media from within the DC system. FBI Special Agent, Washington DC Field Office, Brian Dugan appears to have been tasked with tracking and identifying intelligence leakers. Dugan saw an opportunity.
On March 17, 2017, in order to fulfill the request of SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, Agent Dugan goes to the FISA Court and picks up a copy of the FISA application. At the time there were only two components: The original application (Oct ’16), and the first renewal (Jan ’17). The next renewal did not come until April and then again in June.
NOTE: The FBI did not go to the DOJ-NSD to pick up a copy. Why?
You’ll see.
The FBI went to FISA Court for their copy. The FISA Clerk stamped the copy with the Date March 17, 2017, and Dugan returned to the Washington Field Office of the FBI.
We know this was the process, because Dugan later writes the copy was “an FBI equity”, meaning the origination of the leaked document came from the FBI. Not the DOJ-NSD or the FISA Court directly (the two other possible sources).
When SSA Dugan returned to the FBI office he changed the dates (by one day) on the application and first renewal, presumably as a leak tracer, and prepared them for release.
Throughout this process DOJ Main Justice appears purposefully unaware. The Washington Field Office FBI were limiting information in order to track classified leaks.
This exclusion process narrows the possibility.
Later in the afternoon of March 17, 2017, the WFO delivered the FISA application to SSCI Security Director James Wolfe. [Wolfe indictment page 6 – Line 17, 18]
Shortly after 4:00pm Mark Warner arrives at the SSCI Sensitive Comparmented Information Facility, or SCIF. We discover this exact timeframe from text messages belonging to Chris Steele’s U.S. Attorney, Adam Waldman. More on that in a minute.
Before, during or after Senator Warner’s review of the FISA application, SSCI Security Director James Wolfe leaked the FISA application content to his allied media cohort, a journalist at Buzzfeed, Ali Watkins.
Additional material later released puts the most likely sequence for Wolfe’s leak coming after Warner’s review.
The leak was accomplished by a series of picture texts. The original FISA application is 83 pages in total with one intentionally blank page [Ali Watkins is “Reporter #2”]:
James Wolfe took a photograph of each of the pages and then sent those 82 image texts to Ms. Ali Watkins. At this moment, March 17, 2017, Ms. Watkins how holds a copy of the unredacted original FISA application. However, the copy also carries the leak tracer.
After reporting of Carter Page (Male 1) appears in Buzzfeed written by Watkins; and after both the New York Times and Washington Post publish articles about the FISA application using the leak trace information; the FBI now knows the leak came from the SSCI.
Over the next several months physical surveillance on Wolfe is conducted. The FBI must have been able to gather very credible evidence that Wolfe was the leaker to Watkins because eventually a DC judge granted the FBI a search warrant for Ms. Watkins records.
It is very difficult to get a warrant on a journalist. There are tight legal protocols for doing so. The evidence gathered must have been very overwhelming. The court granted the search warrant. Ms. Watkins is unaware. Additionally, and importantly, it appears Main Justice now occupied by the Mueller investigation, is also unaware. [Doc Link]
The search warrant runs from Feb 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. This specific leak of the FISA application is March 17, 2017.
Somewhere in/around this mid-late summer timeframe the Washington Field Office FBI also retrieved text messages from Lawyer and registered Lobbyist Adam Waldman.
We know the text messages are from Walman’s side of the conversation from the attached screenshots later released. We also know the date of the capture was similar to Ms. Ali Watkins. Feb 15, 2017 to May 15, 2017. Again the Wolfe leak was March 17th.
The telephone communication of both SSCI Vice-Chairman Senator Warner and Journalist Ali Watkins were captured. This indicates both were suspects in the investigation. Thus, it seems likely the Wolfe pictures were sent *after* Mark Warner reviewed them, not before.
It would be very tenuous for the FBI to capture texts messages from the sitting Vice-Chair of the SSCI. This is not something the Washington Field Office of the FBI would do lightly. That aspect also explains why the texts were captured from the Waldman side of the conversation. Much easier to get the texts of a lobbyist than a sitting SSCI member.
In October 2017 the FBI first approached Wolfe with an fyi on the leak investigation to see how he would respond. [Indictment Here] By mid December 2017 Wolfe is confronted. He lied repeatedly, until shown the evidence, then he admitted, and admitted he lied.
James Wolfe was quietly removed from the SSCI immediately after, and was in a state of suspension until his indictment was unsealed June 8th. However, it’s the story between December 2017 and June 8th were things are very interesting.
As you can see from above, Mueller and the 17 resistance members that took over Main Justice had no idea any of this FBI investigation was happening, UNTIL the FBI investigative files were transferred to seat a grand jury to hear the evidence.
It appears FBI SSA Brian Dugan finished his investigation immediately after Wolfe left the SSCI; or soon thereafter. Somewhere around the end of January, to first week of February, all reports and FBI evidence would be submitted.
That transfer included: the March 17, 2017, FISA application with leak tracers; the Ali Watkins phone records; the Adam Waldman/Mark Warner phone records; and all the subsequent interview notes with James Wolfe and other parties (FD-302’s etc).
Keep in mind, every investigation that touched on Trump-Russia became proprietary to the Robert Mueller Special Counsel. This FBI investigation centered around the FISA application which was at the center of the special counsel probe.
This means the Mueller special counsel took ownership and control over the FBI evidence in the totality of the Wolfe investigation.
The evidence did not go to a grand jury.
On February 9, 2018, the evidentiary text messages capturing Mark Warner’s involvement with James Wolfe were sent back to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence:
In essence, Senator Mark Warner was given a head’s up. Or put another way, time to clean up any sticky issues and narrate a justification.
Four days later, February 13, 2018, the DOJ notified Ali Watkins, and the New York Times, that all of her communications were intercepted as part of the investigation. By now Wolfe was two months removed from his position; undoubtedly Watkins knew.
In essence to the New York Times, who had been using the FISA application as part of its false reporting, were also given a legal head’s up.
The Wolfe Grand Jury was not seated until May 3, 2018; and the indictment unsealed on June 8, 2018. [link] All the work that SSA Brian Dugan put into catching an intelligence leaker was ignored. Wolfe was only indicted for lying to the FBI because it appears the grand jury never saw the evidence of his leaking the FISA application.
Why not? Because an admission of the FISA leak would have been toxic to the special counsel. It would have also been toxic to the SSCI and specifically Senator Mark Warner.
It appears the evidence file went into Main Justice with clear and overwhelming evidence of Wolfe leaking the FISA, only to have it return to DC USAO Jessie Liu, for presentation to the grand jury, with the evidence of that core element removed. Ergo, Wolfe was only charged with lying to the FBI.
However, it appears Dugan didn’t relent. In a sentencing attachment on December 14th 2018, well after the plea agreement was concluded, Dugan swears under oath that James Wolfe leaked the FISA application:
“In this case, because the known disclosuere of classified information – the FISA application– involved an FBI equity, the FBI devoted substantial agent and intelligence analyst resources”…
The evidence is irrefutable that Wolfe leaked the FISA application on March 17, 2017.
Once that point is established…. then the reason why the special counsel released the FISA application under the premise of a FOIA application, July 21, 2018, starts to have much more significance.
However, before getting into even more. Let’s just stop there.
The FISA application was leaked March 17, 2017, by James Wolfe.
Why wasn’t he prosecuted for it?
.
Not a single media outlet has ever admitted James Wolfe leaked the FISA application.
Why not?
It’s Christmas!!!!!
In July!
Odd I posted a Reply after Hogette Winslow. and a few minutes later it totally disappeared.. Are there censors working here too? Because that also happened to another Treeper down the line from here.
Ah, there it is, back again. Who rides herd on what gets posted where?
This blog had mods, and they do a great job. Absolutely.
Are you as totally blown away as I that Our Sundance has the time and dedication and stamina and smarts to gather all that is above this and then WRITE it. I am awe-struck!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Aside from what we believe to be true, IMHO he’s not from ‘here’
or..
These article with the byline Sundance, are researched by a team of dozens of extremely high paid, talented researchers
I mean
No mortal could have hit that jackpot gene chest, filled what it takes to pull this off, tirelessly, every day for all these many years
Nanu nanu Sundance, Thanks
Dang the lack of edit.
In case it didn’t come through the interweb correctly, I was of course, saying this in jest
Except the Thank You
A consortium of smart people. Must be.
I’m guessing SD never sleeps. There’s too much corruption to expose.
T2020- Sundance and President Trump are literally the wokest people I know. Neither of them seems to need much if any sleep.
Excellent appropriation of “woke” from the left’s lexicon.
Surely you already triggered meltdowns among the delicate snowflakes.
Keep up the good work! 🙂
Hmmm…just a guess, but as former counsel to the SSCI, he knows things about things that certain people don’t want to become public? So they’re keeping him mollified as best they can?
This. If Wolfe was had pled guilty to the 20-30 year sentence he should have been charged with, he would have been a threat to sing like a canary and the Swamp would have been exposed badly. MANY more jail sentences would have been forthcoming.
So Wolfe was allowed to skate. Barr has to answer for this eventually. This and the McCabe thing.
Take em down hard! Fire works time!
Because Warner instructed him to leak it.
Speaking of Warner.
Didnt his Republican counterpart get in trouble recently for insider trading? Richard Burr. Think Burr might know something about Warner? Lol, Do you think Burr might be interested in saving his own skin?
I think they flipped Burr. And I think he’s doing a lot of talking about Warner’s activities.
IMHO,
Y’all are jumping the gun. There is no evidence they ‘flipped’ Burr on insider trading.
Typically, Senators or Congressment are shielded from criminal prosecution not by law, but by “the Big Club” that you ain’t in.
So the Senate or House ethics committee, made up of other Senators or Congressmen, conducts an investigate to exhonerate, and thats usually the end of it.
Whether there IS an investigation, who is on the Committee, how aggressively they pursue it, and what the outcome is, are detirmined by the committee of FOUR;
Majority and Minority Leaders of both Houses. This control over the ethics committee process is one of the carrots/sticks they use, to keep members under their control.
Another is plenty of clout, with the 7th floor at FBI, and at the top of D.C. and Capitol police, to insure that any criminal investigations that could touch on Congress, are bottled up.
Its a big club, and you ain’t in it.
I believe Sundance is making a couple of bigger points, here.
Firstly, he is building his case that Main Justice (DOJ) effectively was being run by Mueller team.
Secondly, he is showing that the coup involved powerful entities in both the,Executive AND LEGISLATIVE branches, which is something the coupists have worked hard to conceal.
High ranking members of Congress, OF BOTH PARTIES.
This breaks the narrative that it was “a small group of rogue people at the top of FBI and DOJ, and they are all gone now!”
Along with “Russia hacked the election” this narrative is one they have worked hard to push, in order to conceal the underlieing truth.
Sundance is peeling them, like an onion,…layer by layer. Destroy the false narratives, and what is lieing underneath (concealed) is revealed.
What they try hardest to conceal, is a ‘tell’ pointing to their biggest vulnerabilities.
If the false narrative that “Russia hacked the election” is destroyed, the false predicate for Mueller is destroyed, and the real reason is revealed.
If the False narrative that it was ‘a small group at top of FBI that went rogue’ is destroyed, the truth that they were following orders, and not just from Obama admin officials, but from SENATE leadership (both parties) is revealed.
And, (guessing here) showing that in fact the Mueller group was effectively running DOJ for 2+ years, is essential to destoying the false narratives?
Sundance is building a narrative, and I suggest we not try to get ahead of it, or go off on tangents like “Burr has flipped”.
Like the old Mafia, Senators NEVER flip on the Club; its just not done. Even when (rarely) facing criminal penalties, they do not flip.
IMHO
Great take. I sorta think an under appreciated angle is that the Special Counsel was more than a takeover of the DOJ by a small group of lawyers. It was essentially a takeover of part of the executive branch by Congress. A massive breach of the separation of powers and done completely based on a fraudulent investigation. Any and all communication between anyone connected with the Special Counsel and anyone in Congress should be exposed in a sane world.
This particular point irritated me considerably when Cruz questioned Rosenstein as Rosenstein was very clearly cornered by Cruz asking him if he communicated with anyone in Congress. A well worded follow up from Cruz would have nailed him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Potus serves,8 years while leaders in Congress been there 40-50 years.
Senate confirms (and can impeach Judges, so ‘shapes’ the Judiciary.
Senate controls Administration appointments for most Cabinet positions, and has turned ‘advice and CONSENT’ into “heres who can get confirmed” which really means “heres who we are dictating to you that you can have”,….
Congress writes the laws, that,POTUS is Congressionally obligated to see are,’faithfully executed’, which requires an ever larger administrative state.
Congress has passed all the laws, rules and regs making it impractical to fire anyone in civil service.
Congress controls the budgets of the depts, and the salaries and perks of the employees, and provides ‘oversight’,..or not.
So, do the employees of the ‘executive branch’ actually work for the POTUS, of for CONGRESS?
I don’t think Burr is concerned about the insider trading. He can weather that. I don’t think he has flipped. That would surely endanger the cash cow he has amassed while in the Senate, especially as SSCI chair. He’s always been way too cozy with Warner. Those pictures of the two of them together never looked “normal”. Rather than flip, I think once he knew that Warner had been caught with his pants around his ankles, the modern day Tricky Dicky didn’t want that image plastered across the country so, in the interest of his family and their need for his time, he decided to not run for re-election. Surely he’s amassed a large enough fortune for him and his family to live in the style to which they have become accustomed. His major concern is not preserving his reputation (he can’t) but preserving his ill-gotten gain. You know the MSM enriched his coffers (as well as those of every member of the SSCI) in exchange for keeping this little nugget about the FISA document under wraps.
Honest politician you say? Yep, and he’s laughing all the way to the bank (foreign or domestic as he swore in his Senatorial oath)!!
Burr is your typical weak RINO. He is in limbo until he leaves office at the end of this term. He’s not running for re-election, so don’t expect the Senate to take any action. There’s an outside chance he could be squeezed for information now, and a bit better chance after President Trump is elected to a second term. So nothing doing now unless he volunteers to sing.
LikeLike
That appears to be the obvious conclusion – that Warner order the leak. Wolfe either used this ace to skate (as this leaked attorney letters would have you believe), OR Wolfe told the FBI everything (Warner ordered the leak) and then the DOJ (the Mueller Group) used this Ace to get leverage on Warner? <– Now that's an interesting twist.
God bless Agent Dugan.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
sundance often returns to this crucial turning point in the DOJ where they decided to protect the hoax plotters instead of stopping them. This paved the way for the SC “dream team.”
All the stinking hype about Roger Stone’s justified commutation while this mega dirty trick corruption remains largely unpunished or even recognized.
” while this mega dirty trick corruption remains largely unpunished or even recognized.”
Thus the “outrage”. Gotta have something to deflect from anything to emphasize to the public that while the Democrats (and some Republicans) are pointing that finger at President Trump, there are 3 fingers pointing back at the truly guilty. Alinsky 101 strikes again!
Just a guess, but as former counsel to the SSCI, perhaps Mr. Wolfe knows things about things that certain people don’t want made public? So they’re trying to keep him mollified so he doesn’t start telling what he knows in an effort to avoid true jail time?
(If this is the second post that appears, sorry…the other one disappeared on me.)
By the way, this is the first I’m hearing of this Dugan character…he’s got some brass male body parts. Well done, sir!
So a few weeks ago Barr mentions that Biden wont be under investigation. Then we get a leak saying that things dont look like theyll happen before an election. And Grassley shouts his indignation.
Well, thats good, because Barr said Biden didnt have to worry. So the timing of the report wont have to account for the election. I think this is a big play, to keep them all thinking that they’re safe
Also, I don’t see how Warner is toast. And I will bet you a billion dollars that the Richard Burr insider Trading deal. was SOLELY to get Burr to talk about Warner.
HOLY CRAP. THEY FLIPPED BURR ON WARNER
Warner is up the creek. Big time.
Something is coming before the election.
Something massive.
I believe that as well. They got Burr to flip on Warner. Yessssssss
I meant to say “I dont see how Warner is NOT toast.”
Actually, thinking about it more, and knowing what we know now. They might have gotten Warner a while ago, probably shortly after they released his text messages to let him know they had him.
The day the Burr story broke, my first question was ‘who ordered the code red on Burr?’
Minor correction: Ryan was Speaker of the House in 2017; Pelosi was House Minority Leader then. .
Yes. But then we now know there wasn’t much if any daylight between Ryan and Pelosi regarding truth, lies, and corruption.
Maybe Sundance was making that clear through his “typo”……..
How can you tell the difference? Their policies and methods are Siamese twins just like Burr and Warner.
Grandma Cofevfe, please give us a prayer that they can nail Nancy in all of this. She is purely evil, the female human epitome of the Devil himself.
Here’s a bit about Dugan.
LikeLiked by 8 people
An interesting note, Dugan’s specialty was nailing Human Trafficking. Kind of interesting considering all the Epstein connections.
LikeLiked by 5 people
he can still be charged with the leak … perhaps that is in our future …
USAO Jessie Liu has got some explaining to do. Did she get the Leak data, and did she toss it in the trash. If she didn’t get the wolf leak data, start tracing back and nail the sob who pulled it. If she tossed the leak data, she needs to be fired, today.
I want to know the names of the other reporters Wolfe leaked to. http://cdn.cnn.com/cnn/2020/images/02/12/usa_v_wolfe__dcdce-18-00170__0049.0.pdf
https://monsieuramerica.com/2019/12/08/the-trident-scholar-report/
Scroll down until you see the James Wolfe case. Not only did Carter Page identify the reporters, he did it by using the FISA to give this to the FBI.
So how did we get a redacted version if they had the unredacted?
I probably just forgot or missed this part…so thank you to whomever helps refresh it!
Mueller redacted it to retain the premise and hide the media leak.
Wolfe probably knows where more bodies are buried. You just know this goes up and includes McConnell. He is and was in the Gang of Eight which included Burr and Warner, and Pelosi and Ryan. They’re all in it up past their necks.
Ryan is with Fox News so they’re not gonna report this. The NYT and WaPooh are Deep State and we know they’re gonna report crickets.
This case blows up the entire Muh Russiagate narrative so there’s no way the MSM is going to publish anything that shows their complete fraudulent insistence for 3.6 years that President Trump colluded with Russia. They just aren’t going to admit they’ve been lying about this.
So…no reporting.
In order to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution, we need to see members of Congress “Flynned”–charged and financially broken while trying to defend themselves (unlike Flynn, though, these SOBs are as guilty as sin). The message to those currently in Congress or those with Congressional inspirations needs to be that the days of using extortion, malfeasance, blackmail, bribery, abuse of power and all the other things illicitly done are over. Just because your name is preceded by Congressman or Senator makes you no better than Joe the Plumber and it most assuredly does not give you the “right” to enrich yourself at public expense and does not give you the “right” to exceed your authority. It is time to return to the citizen legislator concept that our country began with. Congress was not meant to be a job much less a career. Government corruption grew like a mushroom cloud when that became the rule rather than the exception. George Washington knew that and refused to be king because of that. Maybe that is why the powers behind (some) Black Lives Matter and AntiFA. They need to keep unrest going as a distraction. The radical left is obviously worried that all of this is about to surface. I only hope the furrows in their brow deepen to the point of brain penetration!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“This case blows up the entire Muh Russiagate narrative so there’s no way the MSM is going to publish anything that shows their complete fraudulent insistence for 3.6 years that President Trump colluded with Russia.”
A Presidential Press Conference could “break the dam” and do just that.
Could Wolfe still be charged with the leaking of classified material, since the SC didn’t include that charge? As an initial charge it doesn’t seem like it would constitute double jeopardy. Even at this late date it would go a long way.
I believe so … double jeopardy only applies to charged offenses … he wasn’t charged with leaking the first time around …
Wolfe’s attorney would never have let him take the plea without some agreement to not-prosecute or maybe they gave him the “queen for the day’ treatment, and he got immunity for going full spill the beans.
LikeLike
Thanks for the heads up, SC.
Let’s try not to get over our skies, here.
As fun as it is to solve where SD is going.
(I do it too, hehe)
I’ll take W for 1000. Watkins, Wolfe,Warner, Weisman, Waldman, Wolfe… Moves and countermoves that boggle my brain. A lot of very interesting things happened July 27th of 2017 people are still scrambling, hiding or willfully ignoring. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/11/explosive-foia-documents-show-evidence-of-weissmann-mueller-entrapment-scheme/
Why wasn’t Wolfe prosecuted for leaking the FISA?
Because he made it abundantly clear that he would take them all down with him.
“A former Senate aide charged with lying to the FBI has privately reached out to senators to seek their help in his criminal trial, raising the prospect that they may be subpoenaed to testify, Senate sources told CNN.
Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee have received letters from the legal team of the panel’s former head of security, James Wolfe, asking if they would assist in his defense, either as a character witness or to help rebut the allegations made by federal authorities.”
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/07/26/politics/james-wolfe-senate-aide/index.html
Amazing what happens if you ask nicely.
“WASHINGTON (AP) — Three high-ranking senators asked a federal judge for leniency on behalf of a former Senate intelligence committee staffer who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, even as the government argues that the ex-staffer “significantly endangered national security” by speaking with reporters.
The letter from Democrats Mark Warner and Dianne Feinstein and Republican Richard Burr was included in a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday by James Wolfe’s attorneys.”
https://apnews.com/20b88b27a91443ac9c5bb6b55c70b350
Democrats Mark Warner and Dianne Feinstein and Republican Richard Burr
So there they are: Hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil. They just ARE evil!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure he’ll be right on it as soon as he’s made aware.
1. At worst, the world will know what happened (in the worlds freest country) and why.
2. At best, the house of cards will fall and the spectacle will be glorious – That is if you love truth and justice.
He wasn’t prosecuted for leaking because he said he would call witnesses. That was enough for Jessie Liu.
Did he or his defense lawyer not threaten to subpoena Warner and many SSCI members?
Brilliant. I finally get it now and it’s laid out so clearly it’s almost impossible to argue that this was not exactly what happened.
My one question would be whether Ali Watkins has potential criminal liability. Reporting on what Wolfe gave her seems like it is fair game. Using classified information to get a job at the NYTimes and then providing that information to other reporters seems like it would be illegal.
Lie to Congress while trying to insult Democrats — 9 years in prison.(before commutation)
Participating in coup against sitting president — 2 months in jail.
Seems fair.
“James Wolfe, the former director of security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), was sentenced Thursday to two months in prison for lying to the FBI about his dealings with a reporter. Wolfe pleaded guilty in October to one federal count of making false statements.
In addition to prison time, Wolfe must complete four months of supervised release, pay a $7,500 fine and perform 20 hours of community service a month during his release period. He will be able to self surrender and has request a minimum security facility in Cumberland, Maryland.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/james-wolfe-former-senate-intelligence-staffer-sentenced-to-2-months-for-lying-to-fbi-today-2018-12-20/
May God bless Brian Dugan. Where the heck is he now?
SD, is that July FISA the third one?
“In ‘October 2017’ the FBI first approached Wolfe with an fyi on the leak investigation to see how he would respond. [Indictment Here] By mid December 2017 Wolfe is confronted. He lied repeatedly, until shown the evidence, then he admitted, and admitted he lied.”
The general public needed “All the President’s Men” to comprehend Watergate.
I consider this easy-to-read but factual narrative (versus complex but comprehensive previous CTH reporting) the first pass of the opening scenes of “All of President Obama’s Men” blockbuster.coming out during VSGPDJT’s second term.
Heck, even Jake Tapper and Jimmy Acosta can understand this!!!
And maybe even Wolf Blitzed.
We don’t have a Woodward and (If he was an honest and independent investigative reporter then) Bernstein has proved himself to firmly have his reporting coming straight from the radical leftist talking points. The Watergate hearings opened a lot of eyes because there was no 24 hour news presence and they were televised on daytime tv (thus having women watching because their beloved soap operas were preempted for the hearings! Today’s MSM would have any hearings on a delay in order to edit out any evidence presented that would shed light on their beloved radical Socialist Communists. Won’t have Sunshine come to them. No way. No how. No time. Not gonna happen. Like Joe, truth is only fact when it comes from their playbook. If we didn’t think it, then it just ain’t so! That’s their motto and they’re sticking to it.
Catherine Herridge and Sheryl Attkison would make a good team. They are both thorough, don’t get out in front of their skis, and aren’t on shows every night of the week looking for ratings. They are solid reporters and they report on the facts. The Communist might accuse Sheryl of having an axe to grind since their minions invaded her privacy when they got into her computer system and made illegal edits to her work. She’s still a good reporter. Besides, since when is it important that a reporter NOT have an opinion? CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, does it matter there?
I bet Catherine, Sharyl, and Sydney are all already linked in with SD.
I watched all the Watergate hearing repeats on PBS each evening in summer of ’73.
Memorable summer — renting a house in suburban Philly with no A/C.
Sat in my boxers with a half gallon of Breyers mint chocolate chip each evening.
Probably 99% of population was watching network TV sitcoms, though.
Hahaha, “Woodward and Bernstein” were intelligence operatives taking down a President, no different than Ali Watkins, except with way better connections.
The MYTH behind those 2 clowns (who were both VERY vocal in their hatred of Trump after his election) needs to be shattered.
I feel like I just read the “Minute Mystery” of the week, and now I have to wait for the true answer to “did the butler do it?” Sundance needs to start writing novels. I am hooked to this website on a email by email basis! It’s like cliff hangers at the matinee! Can’t wait for the next installment! Thank you so much for this website. Even if we never get the satisfaction of the hanging, knowing that we knew the truth gives me hope that these rays of “sun” light will eventually prevail against the dark side.
IRT, if the sunlight doesn’t prevail, all times will be dark times. The radical left is doing everything possible to control our every move (contact tracing, chips, healthcare, cashless society, etc). If we don’t expose the evil NOW and stop this insanity, we will never escape it. NEVER. Time is running short. It isn’t just Democrats. As Sundance has laid out, it is also Republicans too. We were sent Donald J. Trump to see if we really value freedom and want to continue as a free society or if we choose to be oppressed by the Communist regime that currently runs all of one party and at least half of the other. As stated many times before, it’s a Big Club and you ain’t in it. None of us are. Sundance asked us to prepare to walk with him on this journey. Like expectant parents, we need to have a bag packed and ready to run out of the door. If you like the Democrapic platform as laid out by Joe and Bernie, sit on your rear at home. If you like your freedom, get ready and wait for our General (Sundance) to lay out his plan and be willing to follow it.
Well at least I now know what is meant by a FREE press. They are free to do whatever they please. Cheat, steal, lie, sleep with whomever can get you a story and lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“In January of 2017 California Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her position as Vice-Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). Upon the initiation of a new congress, and two weeks before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Virginia Senator Mark Warner took the SSCI Vice-Chair seat…. and that’s how things get started.”
This shows maneuvering. For a lot of reasons.
I take my hat off to you Sundance. I begin my day by reading your twitter feed and following the references back here. It is the only US political analysis I trust in Australia. You are a truly remarkable investigative journalist and probably remarkable at a lot more than that.
One case, at least, in which an FBI agent tried to get at and disseminate the facts. We all see how far he got. One can only hope that Dugan is still on board there. He deserves our thanks.
I hope we are not ending up here…
So after Obama left office, who was in charge of the Russia hoax? Did we ever figure this out? Was it Mitch McConnell? Schumer and the Lawfare group? Soros? Who thought up the hoax and gave the marching orders throughout?
Warner knows how to leverage inside info he gets as a politician or politician’s aide.
“In the early 1980s, he served as a staffer to U.S. Senator Christopher Dodd (D-CT).[4] He later used his knowledge of federal telecommunication law and policies as a broker of mobile phone franchise licenses, making a significant fortune.
As founder and managing director of Columbia Capital, a venture capital firm, he helped found or was an early investor in a number of technology companies, including Nextel. He co-founded Capital Cellular Corporation, and built up an estimated net worth of more than $200 million.[5][6] As of 2012, he was the wealthiest U.S. Senator.”
Wiki
My question: Where does an IC whistleblower go when the crook runs the whistleblower channel??
Jul 10 2020
Miami, FL — Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Acting Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) issued the following joint statement regarding complaints the Committee receives pursuant to the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA):
“Consistent with its mandate to oversee the activities and programs of the Intelligence Community, the Committee takes seriously all complaints it receives pursuant to theIntelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA). The ICWPA is an essential channel for ensuring evidence of wrongdoing rising to the level of an urgent concern is brought to the Committee’s attention in a manner that is lawful and protective of classified information. Without commenting on the specifics of any single instance, the American public can be assured that this Committee’s approach to ICWPA complaints is, and will remain, one defined by vigorous oversight, adherence to the law, and recognition of Congress’ Constitutional obligations.”
https://www.warner.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/pressreleases?id=3078154A-0CA5-4CFD-AD76-82CB8BFB5B06
the American public can be assured that this Committee’s approach to ICWPA complaints is, and will remain, one defined by vigorous oversight, adherence to the law, and recognition of Congress’ Constitutional obligations.”
the American public can be assured that this Committee’s approach to ICWPA complaints is, and will remain, one defined by vigorous
oversightoverreach, adherence tomisuse of the law, and recognition of Congress’ Constitutional obligationsinherent misuse of power.
that’s more like reality Marco
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m firing up my email list with reference to this article. Newspapers, radio stations ,government representatives,friends. We need lots of people to know about this intelligence leak and how a Senator was involved. . Now is the time to make the media accountable to report the truth. Treepers do your job. I’m lacking in the Facebook and Twitter areas but I can send emails and make phone calls. Lets Roll. Flood the field with our knowledge as I’m guessing we will get more explosive reporting to share.
OK Sundance you told us not to lose faith and be confident that justice will prevail. What action do you want us to take?
It appears Barr should be asked the last two questions in your article.
Should we send this article to all Republican members of the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees and hope something is accomplished?
Personally, I think you should use the strategy of the best Confederate General Nathan Forrest, “arrive first with the most men”
When your confident your investigative work is complete, go on the conservative talk shows and lay it out in way the public will understand.
If you wait until after the Durham report is released your voice will be lost amongst the scores of analysts either defending or criticizing it . Does anyone remember the people who analyzed the Mueller report? Ater 2 years ,they are still reading the footnotes.
Keep rocking the world these hacks live in, Sundance.
Holy…….Sundance, I am praying that whatever you are preparing will be the FINAL “nail in the coffin” for every dirty cop, dirty member of Congress, dirty EVERYONE in DC. May every American see the FILTHY, DECEITFUL, VILE souls that are housed in those human scum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bringing the truth unfortunately does not compel others to actually acknowledge that it is the truth, even if they themselves do know it to be so. Cue the dead parrot.
Not a single media outlet has ever admitted James Wolfe leaked the FISA application.
Why not?
My guess – because Mueller threatened them all with “Obstruction of Justice” charges if they did so. This would certainly fit the pattern.
maybe i missed it in the article. wolfe threatened to subpoena senators in his defense,didn’t he? he sent a letter to every single one on the ssci so he wouldn’t reveal the one or two in his cabal. this is christmas. maybe graham will ask mueller about this. 🙂
SD has mentioned the answer is much more simple: the media had already accepted the full, unredacted copy of the FISA warrant and used it to the hilt. They couldn’t possibly ever admit that since it would put everything they ever published and any trust in what they ever publish after that into the dust bin, at minimum. Sure would be nice if they could be prosecuted for accepting it.
I just hope SD will / has reached out to Don Jr. to make sure Don , Sr. has seen his work . Please say he has .
think this part of SD’S briefing to the ‘stunned’ audience this week?
A nit to pick, with the desire that your presentation be impeccable.
“Four days later, February 13, 2018, the DOJ notified Ali Watkins, and the New York Times, that all of her communications were intercepted as part of the investigation.”
The DOJ notification expressly says that the contents of her communications were not intercepted. According to the notification, what the FBI got was essentially her detailed phone bill. The fact that a calls was made to, received from, duration of calls, the fact a text message was sent to, message received from.
That Watkins was apprised is also a “heads up.” Not quite as meaningful as the one given to Warner and Burr.
Looking back, another unasked question: Who in the DOJ authorized Corney to reveal to congress and the public that the FBI was conducting a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign?
“Why wasn’t he prosecuted for it?”
Because of Democrat privilege.
28 CFR 50.10 – Policy regarding obtaining information from, or records of, members of the news media
This is a dense policy statement that explains why Watkins got the notification letter from Liu. The existence of the letter indicates a high-level investigation, possibly involving the AG.
Okay, I think I’m getting it. The FISA we are seeing circulated around in the Wolfe case has the date stamped 3/17. HOW & WHY is this in the public sphere. Dugan handed over the file to Mueller/Main Justice. Sundance stated the grand jury didn’t see it–it remained at DOJ. The public shouldn’t have a redacted form with the stamped date 3/17. Was it mistakenly used for redactions & given to Judicial Watch for their FOIA request?? I don’t know if that’s right..
