USTR Robert Lighthizer Testimony Outlining The 2020 Trade Policy Agenda – 10:00am Livestream…

This hearing might be a little too wonky for some, but not too many other policy issues touch 100% of American lives. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be delivering testimony today outlining the 2020 trade policy agenda.

The testimony is before the House Ways and Means Committee, and will be livestreamed on the committee website [SEE HERE] and below at 10:00am ET from the Longworth House Office Building. USTR Lighthizer is the sole witness.

Lighthizer will also be testifying to the Senate Finance Committee at 3:00pm. [LINK]