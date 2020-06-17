USTR Robert Lighthizer Testimony Outlining The 2020 Trade Policy Agenda – 10:00am Livestream…

This hearing might be a little too wonky for some, but not too many other policy issues touch 100% of American lives.   U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be delivering testimony today outlining the 2020 trade policy agenda.

The testimony is before the House Ways and Means Committee, and will be livestreamed on the committee website [SEE HERE] and below at 10:00am ET from the Longworth House Office Building.  USTR Lighthizer is the sole witness.

Lighthizer will also be testifying to the Senate Finance Committee at 3:00pm. [LINK]

3 Responses to USTR Robert Lighthizer Testimony Outlining The 2020 Trade Policy Agenda – 10:00am Livestream…

  1. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 17, 2020 at 9:47 am

    I say we do like the Red Lizard does: If it benifits us we do it. If it dosnt we dont.

  2. H.R. says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Is it OK for the bought-and-paid-for globalist scum committee members to weep openly as Lighthizer goes over President Trump’s trade policy or is that considered bad form?

  3. budklatsch says:
    June 17, 2020 at 10:05 am

    Meanwhile, back in the adult world, PDJT team is fighting for America.

