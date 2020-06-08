Quick, Retreat – The Biden/Clyburn Campaign and Key Democrats Now Reverse Position, and Oppose Defunding of Police…

CTH noted last night that something shifted.
It was clear the Biden/Clyburn plan was quickly adjusted due to something internal; likely polling.
Today, the background issue surfaces; the Biden/Clyburn campaign saying they do not support defunding the police.
“As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told reporters. (link)
Just as we suspected the insufferable stupidity -and ideology- of the far-left movement has been identified by the DNC as a dangerous political position to retain. And so the retreat begins…. But, like all modern leftists always do, the Democrats begin the retreat by pretending they never supported the position in the first place.
In order for modern leftists to advance their extreme ideology they have to pretend not to know things. The pretense allows them to avoid admitting the inherent hypocrisy within every leftist position. It’s a laughable situation and so easy to deconstruct.
Reminder: (Brian Fallon and Bernie Campaign)
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey would not promise to defund the police. Remember:
They even painted it on the road in front of the White House:
But now all of a sudden “defund the police” really didn’t mean “defund the police’?
.
So what’s going on?…
…. EXACTLY what we suspected:
WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS WILL DEFUND THE POLICE IF THE GET TO POWER.
WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT THAT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
that is right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS WILL DEFUND THE POLICE IF THE GET TO POWER.
WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT THAT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do hope this is a constructive comment. In relation to the marchers who are peaceful,
I do believe those in the leadership acting peacefully who do not condemn the rioters and
anarchists are undercutting their position. The law breaking behavior must be condemned and
dealt with strongly. For law enforcement, this motto should be followed for the rioters: When necessary use force. I candidly support our law enforcement authorities to bring peace and harmony to our communities. May by the grace of Almighty God cooperation and collaboration for a better country come from this season we are in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS WILL DEFUND THE POLICE IF THE GET TO POWER.
WE HAVE TO CONTINUE TO TALK ABOUT THAT!
LikeLike
Sundance, You don’t have to say “insufferable stupidity and ideology”. “democrat policies” is good enough and we know what you mean.
LikeLiked by 4 people
when I saw Sundance’s great headline on this – “Quick, Retreat” etc.
I felt like saying,
“Serpentine!”
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is where their ‘revelation’ came from…LOL
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-finds-72-voters-including-most-black-voters-have-favorable-view-local
LikeLike
Some what is it- $22 trillion in transfer payments (or more) since LBJ’s Great Society, and people have not learned to be law abiding good citizens with 2-parent homes, proper jobs, and to manage their own lives? Shocking.
LBJ said they’d vote Democrat for 200 years. He did not say police would no longer be necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Say it Joe! Say it Joe!: “Defund–no. Let’s just be more niggardly in approving their budgets.”
/s
LikeLike
“Defund the Police” = Democrats’ tar baby
LikeLike
“We have always had to worry about the ignorance of the uneducated. Today we have to worry about the ignorance of people with college degrees.”
“Much of the social history of the Western world over the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good.”
“Freedom has cost too much blood and agony to be relinquished at the cheap price of rhetoric.”
Reading about the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, and the widespread retrogressions of Western civilization that followed, was an experience that was sobering, if not crushing. Ancient history in general lets us know how long human beings have been the way they are, and dampens giddy zeal for the latest panaceas, despite how politically correct those panaceas may be.”
“If you are not prepared to use force to defend civilization, then be prepared to accept barbarism.”–Thomas Sowell
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is why, to change the Constitution, the amendment process, which is log, arduous, transparent, and difficult, is the ONLY way to do it. And why the totalitarians in the Dim Party are ALWAYS trying to “amend” it by statutory law.
LikeLiked by 1 person
YES, YES, YES, YES, and YES, Gipper. All of the above, and particularly the last, which you reminded us issued from the razor sharp intellect of Thomas Sowell.
LikeLike
Democrats are fleeing “Defund the Police” faster than Hillary Clinton at a “Justice For Seth”-block party.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They dropped it faster than Bill dropped his pants for Monica.
LikeLike
The one thing always to keep in mind — ALWAYS — when wondering and weighing which facts and logic will best serve to open the eyes of demonRAT voters and convert them into GOP voters is that leftists in the vast majority tend NOT to be influenced by reality.
Leftists live in a world of UNREALITY.
When the realities of normal life slap them in the face they stamp their feet and hold their breath until they turn blue, and continue this throughout adulthood, when hissy fits become increasingly unbalanced, dare we say, riotous behavior.
Which is why leftists live in a world of GROUPTHINK.
You and I share all sorts of useful information with each other in an effort to educate and mold opinion. But leftists learned early in life that thinking is hard work. Being innately lazy, most leftists are quite happy to have someone else to do their thinking.
Fact may be stubborn things. But you can plaster the world with facts and they will not make a scintilla of headway with someone who doesn’t think for himself.
Leftists vote demonRAT for one reason and one reason only: the FREEBIES.
Follow the money. So long as the demonRAT Party continues to be the party of endless, unlimited, and stupefying taxpayer-paid welfare at the local, state, and federal levels, leftists will ALWAYS vote demonRAT. ALWAYS.
Even if it did occur to them that in voting for the freebies they are putting into power COMMUNISTS of the most evil sort, it would matter to them not at all.
Leftists live for their freebies. Leftists HAVE TO HAVE their freebies.
If you don’t understand this basic fact of life, you can never under leftists.
This blog and other blogs are conversations we have with fellow sentient beings. We can only hope to persuade the misguided who may straddle the fence.
For the balance, the only leftists who’d bother with our conversations are those leftists tasked with censorship, punishment, and defilement of those who have the temerity to believe that their rights originate with God and not the state.
Leftists are freeloaders writ large. Lard asses to the max, they are the laziest POSs on Planet Earth. Republicans are people imbued with the work ethic, people who are proud and resourceful, and who generate their own self-esteem.
Leftists just want to know which lever in the voting booth to pull for free health insurance, SNAP (food stamps), housing assistance (rent) or rent-free apartments, free school supplies, TANF (free cash), LIHEAP (heating, electric bills), free cellphones and discounted Internet, free air conditioners, free vehicles, free car repairs, free gasoline vouchers, free home repairs, motel vouchers, mortgage assistance, free daycare, free computers — free (or subsidized) pretty much anything you can think of.
Why do demonRATs vote for communists?
It really is that simple.
LikeLike
Will someone stick a microphone in Biden’s face and ask him if he supports the graffiti painted outside the White House streets with the blessing of the mayor? All of it, from “BLM”, which was apparently paid for with tax dollars, to the “defund the police”, painted with the exact same paint color. All of it needs to go. You don’t fight racism with racism, you don’t elevate one race by suppressing another, you don’t make political statements on the taxpayers dime, and you don’t push a controversial movement by defiling the streets around the capitol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Biden and Clyburn deserve each other; each is a fool motivated by a destructive ideology.
LikeLike
Too late! We know Dems are all liars and FOS. TRUMP 2020 LANDSLIDE!!!!
LikeLike
They’re not looking to get rid of the police, they’re looking to replace the conservative-leaning individuals currently serving in law enforcement with liberal-minded ones, thereby gaining complete control of the police from the inside out.
Then they will use the police just like the Nazis did, to go after their political opposition.
LikeLike
GO HOME JOE!
GO HOME JOE!
GO HOME JOE!
GO HOME JOE!
GO HOME JOE!
LikeLike
Excuse me, but did anyone else notice the goo-goo eyes Biden hands for Clybourn? He’s cuckoo for Cock-eye puffs!
LikeLike