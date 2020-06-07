Candidate Joe Biden Will Visit George Floyd Family Monday – Record Video for Third Floyd Funeral…

Yesterday the new black panderers organized a million Antifa march with the Black Lives Matter crowd in Washington DC. Unfortunately, they fell approximately 990,000 people short of the million person goal; only about 10,000 marchers present.

The window of exploitation & opportunity is closing even faster than we expected.

Not surprisingly the media hyped the thousands that did attend resulting in a skewed reality that was/is disconnected from the actual result. In media you would think there was a massive alignment of social interests. However, if you look at the reception rate for the message, there’s a big disconnect.

Again, as previously noted, the downstream reception rate, the people who receive the message, take action on the message and/or join in the amplification of the message; much like the protest attendance rate, was very small considering the scale of the push.

We can debate what is creating the disconnect, but the chasm is undeniable. People are just not as organically tuned-in as the media would have you believe they are. The efforts of the social influencers are not yielding results; and you can see this reality in the way the media is increasingly desperate to keep pushing the messaging.

“Defund The Police” is not working outside the most severe leftist woke groups.

Perhaps people are burned-out with the constant demand for outrage; or perhaps people have caught-on to the manipulation. I’m not sure what specifically is driving the lack of engagement, but people are just going on with their lives while the constant drumbeat of shouting voices is being blasted at them. The drumbeat is loud, perhaps one of the loudest ever, but the drumbeat is also astroturf and not organic. This appears to be part of the reason for the disconnect.

You could hold a free pizza party in DC on a weekend day and get more attendance than yesterday’s audience. The Philadelphia march was large but fizzled quick. The New York march fizzled even faster… folks are simply moving on. This has to be very frustrating for the astroturf organizers. They have every corporate and institutional apparatus in alignment right now, but there’s a shortage of people purchasing the program.

If you only looked at mainstream media you probably wouldn’t notice it, but if you dig down beyond the parts that are being forcibly pushed to “trending” status by the social-media engineers you’ll quickly see the facade. It’s a Potemkin narrative.

Here’s where it gets really interesting. The designers of the movement have been clearly following a script and a schedule. After we watched the Ben Crump interview last week the schedule was clear. The national script was supposed to culminate in coordination with the Floyd funeral schedule. However, funeral #2 (Saturday) was a total flop.

Joe Biden is heading to Houston Texas for funeral #3. A viewing on Monday and the final funeral/memorial service on Tuesday. That was predictable; however, even that is now sketchy, and shows evidence of campaign failure:

(Reuters) – Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd’s death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, aides said. Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd’s relatives and record a video message for the private funeral service scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, two aides said. He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail. (read more)

Ignore that silly ‘secret service’ justification for not attending the service on Tuesday. The campaign should be embarrassed for even attempting that. If there was political value in the appearance, the campaign would shove his ass in the room. “secret service disruption”? Too funny. Laugh-Out-Loud, child’ please… as if the DNC would care about disrupting funeral services when there is votes to be gained. That’s precious, right there.

James Clyburn is the ringmaster.

Clyburn is working with Sharpton, Crump, 2-J’s and the new black panderers to position Biden for maximum racial grievance and political value. Funeral disrupting? Again, too funny.

So, despite the fact he is literally there, in Houston, meeting the family for the first time at the end of a week-long national tour; Joe Biden is going to “record a video message” Monday to play at the funeral Tuesday? Weird.

Either: (A) Joe’s backsliding on the cognitive issues again and they need to control the optics of speech via editing; or (B), the video is needed because the campaign needs something, anything, to extract from the event that can be used to stir up the AME church network later on; or (C) part of the pre-plan has failed to come through; or (D) All of it.

[I vote “D”]

The Clyburn plan; and please don’t forget James Clyburn is the campaign manager and in total control of every aspect of everything; would likely have Biden meeting up with Obama and Bush in Houston. The optics of ‘national healing’ and ‘political unity’ only made possible by Joe Biden was the goal.

The three panderers seated at the front of the final farewell show is the best optic; and most useful for corporate media to shape and push. Everything was going in that direction until today. Doing something less than optimal politics means something has changed.

Maybe the private polling around four funerals and a national grievance tour has shown signs of backlash. Maybe the lack of organic interest has rung some alarm bells.

Perhaps the American people seeing thousands of people protesting while they cannot hold funerals for their loved-ones, open their businesses or attend their own churches has found its way to the attention of those who review optics. Dunno, but something’s up.

The earlier racist comment by Joe Biden about if you don’t support him “you ain’t black”, could very well be a much bigger issue than the alliance is willing to admit. That would not surprise me at all…. Combine that with the ridiculous “Defund The Police” nonsense, and there’s two big roadblocks to any organic mass political movement.

Even limo-liberals eventually wonder: if you take away police who is Karen going to call when she only gets nine nuggets in her 10-piece happy meal?

What is clear, very clear, is the window of opportunity is closing fast; and so far, other than some very woke symbolism, the crew who coordinated this – has gained very little from it.

.

The internal racism within the “people of color” coalition was always the inherent problem for Obama, Eric Holder and Tom Perez (Team BLM), because the Nation of Islam and New Black Panther Party absolutely dislike Latinos.

Latinos lean heavily Christian; while the radical NoI and NBPP elements who agreed to align within the BLM movement are heavily influenced by Islam. This is why there are two internal black coalitions. BLM is influenced by Islam, while the AME coalition is Christian.

The media, especially the political media, are never allowed to talk about the internal ideologies behind the two camps: Team Obama (BLM – Islam) and Team Clyburn (AME – Christian); but the issues are very real and keeping the coalition together is not easy.

Watching Al Sharpton (AME team) deliver his racial narrative to the Minneapolis funeral audience last Thursday, but team BLM removing him before funeral #2 on Saturday in North Carolina, is a reflection of how important and tenuous the dynamic really is.

The BLM foot-soldiers do not like the lack of purity within the Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton messaging. Two-J’s and Sharptongue are both old-school AME members where religious worship kneels at the altar of money. The DNC has the same objective, ergo historically the DNC and AME were in alignment. .

Those behind the BLM network are more ideological and they see the AME’s lust for money as a risk. It’s a weird interplay and ultimately that’s why the two factions keep splitting apart.

Floyd family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, is more AME than he is BLM. Al Sharpton was Crump’s mentor going all the way back to the Martin Lee Anderson case in 2006. But at the same time Crump, Clyburn and by extension Joe Biden, needs the BLM foot-soldiers to drum the social justice message in order to achieve maximum impact.

Bottom line – the Minneapolis opportunists, specifically the Muslim community, will benefit from the current anti-police narrative. The Somali Muslim community wants Sharia-enforcement officers instead of traditional law enforcement. Ergo the Ellison/Omar agenda will benefits from recent events.

However, beyond the local benefit, the new BLM/AME alliance does not seem to be moving the national needle. If you look closely it appears more and more people have caught on to the unspoken and divisive agenda.

The long standing issues between Latinos and Blacks is an important angle to watch; especially with 2020 Democrat candidate Joe Biden going down on his knees in favor of the BLM/AME network.

There is a risk 2020 Democrats might lose more Latinos than they will gain amid blacks.

This type of political calculation based on identity politics always carries a risk. We could be seeing once again what happens when political ideology intersects with a very divided assembly of special interests.