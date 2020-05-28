Sidney Powell Discusses DOJ/FBI Selective Releases as Richard Grenell Points Out Senator Mark Warner’s Conflicts…

An interesting couple of things happened just as Richard Grenell passed the sunlight baton to DNI John Ratcliffe. First, SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner is angered about the sunlight Grenell has delivered. Second, former AAG Matt Whitaker outlines how the Mueller investigation threatened him. Both issues merge (outlined below).
Michael Flynn’s defense attorney Sidney Powell appears on FBN with Liz MacDonald to discuss recent events. WATCH:
.
When considering that Robert Mueller was used as a weapon (threat) and a shield (bury information); and when considering Senator Mark Warner’s recent protestations against Grenell; it is well worth going back in history to May 2018 when SSCI Vice-Chairman Warner was demanding the Mueller investigation must not allow congressional oversight.
Yes, it now makes sense, why Senator Mark Warner was demanding DAG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray must keep records from congress.
According to Mark Warner in May 2018, it would be “irresponsible” and “potentially illegal” for congressional oversight to keep demanding records from the FBI and DOJ about their spying and surveillance activity against the campaign of Donald Trump.
Now the statements yesterday by AAG Matt Whitaker make sense.
Within an interesting interview conducted by Jan Jekielek of Epoch Times, former AAG Matt Whitaker confirms the Mueller investigation was used by corrupt interests within the special counsel’s office to threaten any/all executive branch and congressional officials with “obstruction of justice” charges if they revealed any exculpatory or counter-narrative information during the Mueller probe. (read more)
Additionally, Senator Mark Warner carried a massive conflict because he was an active participant in the legislative side of the soft coup effort.
You see, when Dianne Feinstein stepped down as Vice-Chair from the Senate Intel Committee after the 2016 election, it was Mark Warner who took her place. This puts Warner on the Gang-of-Eight starting January 3, 2017.
Coincidentally, the Gang-of-Eight conduct all oversight over DOJ and FBI covert and counterintelligence operations…. including those covert actions that took place in 2016.
It gets better….
Senator Mark Warner was also the guy caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the author of the dossier.
While he was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Adam Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.
Senator Mark Warner holds a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation. Hence Mark Warner was/is furious with the efforts of Ric Grenell as DNI.
Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative. Documents that Ric Grenell has declassified and left for DNI Ratcliffe create a trail that encompasses the activity of Warner.
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces again in text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, Dianne Feinstein’s lead staff.
Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a potential source (highly likely in multiple aspects) of intelligence information within the Steele Dossier; and Deripaska was also well known to the FBI as they attempted to recruit him for the stop Trump effort.
John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirmseparately.
Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)
Now, for more motive for Senator Warner to keep sunlight from the operation, listen carefully to the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan May 23rd, 2017, during his testimony to congress.
Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
So when CIA Director John Brennan was providing “individual” briefings to each of the gang-of-eight members (pictured above), they were accompanied by one senior staff. That means a personal, individualized, briefing to Dianne Feinstein and Dan Jones.
The same Dan Jones who participated in the 2016 Brennan briefings, is the same Dan Jones who continued paying for Christopher Steele’s involvement after the Trump inauguration (ie. payoff); and the same Dan Jones who was a liaison visiting Senator Mark Warner to help continue the effort.
Things making sense now?
Now we see why Senator Mark Warner did not want a “paper trail”…
Would be too bad if Sen. Warner were questioned under oath as that could be “uncomfortable”…
See, that’s the thing… I don’t think ANYBODY can touch him because of separation of powers. Maybe Barr or Durham could create the paper trail of evidence but I kinda doubt they would want to, you know, embarrass him.
Good God this stinks.
Not true. Sitting Congress members cannot commit crimes and be immune from prosecution.
Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 protects sitting members of Congress only from civil arrest and detainment while Congress is in session.
The Supreme Court interpreted the language “in all Cases, except Treason, Felony, and Breach of the Peace” to encompass all crimes. Williamson v. United States (1908).
Why do you think it would be uncomfortable? These people have had lucrative political careers based on habitual and skilled lying. I can’t imagine that being put under oath would prevent them from using their particular skillset.
That is not sarcasm. I just don’t get it – – – – I’ve been watching this garbage for over fifty years and have yet to see a skilled liar brought to heel, except Billybob Clinton and, in his case, that probably happened because his wife’s aim with hurling lamps and other objects was improving. Richard Nixon didn’t actually get burned specifically by lying – he was just so blasted clumsy, he did the prosecution’s work for them….the impeachment charges were never even voted on. He left town before it got there.
A friend of mine first shared this line about 30 years ago – “You can’t negotiate with a liar.” She’s right. And it’s a waste of time putting a liar under oath.
I don’t think any of them would mind taking their chances on the possible (and unlikely) successful prosecution of a perjury charge.
My opinion.
That’s why there needed to be a special counsel. DOJ & FBI will not go there. If people are not sent to prison, politically speaking, America is basically a banana republic. I would love to see Warner get that toothy smile slapped off of him.
Under oath, in a public setting.
Luckily for Warner, the new Republican Senate Intel committee chairman, Marco Rubio, knew about his texts with Waldman, and he said they were totally above board.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, nothing crooked there.
Well if Rubio claims it’s all hunky dory then we should take him at his word. /s
Wow.
I’m going to dsend a link to this story to Bill Barr.
I bet he doesn’t know any of this stuff.
Yeah, President Trump was lying when he said ” I caught them all”.
I believe Barr knows a little more about what’s going on than you might think.
The Roman Empire had nothing on DC politics and corruption. Disgusting pieces of excrement.
President Trump is like the Dread Pirate Roberts. He keeps pursuing the villians no matter what they throw in his way.
Warner: Inconceivable.
Lots going on right now in DC, so many issues.
Sundance, when do you think next declassifieds drop? Is it really Ratcliffe deciding or Barr?
This (Warner’s escapades) is what happens when Senators on the Intel Committee start to think they are James Bond. SSCI has got to be the most corrupt committee in Congress, and that’s really saying something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
it’s what happens when you’re a no good SOB.
Also, Warner has a large fortune. He may have started to realize that his improper actions could expose him to civil liability…..U.S. Senators aren’t supposed to be engaging in “covert ops.” He has no sovereign immunity like an officer in the executive branch if carrying out his duties in good faith.
Didn’t I read early in the week the DOJ dropped all investigations of the Senators regarding the stock market sells? If so, than why hasn’t Burr returned to his position? Not that I care for Burr, but I think Rubio far more cunning and dangerous.
As to Warner, how many on here remember he was married for five years to Elizabeth Taylor?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They dropped investigations into 3 of the 4. Burr appears to still be in the hot seat.
I think they dropped all but Burr.
And that’s only for insider trading.
Nothing to do with Burr’s helping the creation & coverup of the Muh Russia Clinton Dossier scandal…. as if that’s not a crime.
Oh No! Elizabeth sure could pick them.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/doj-drops-insider-trading-investigation-of-3-senators-continues-richard-burr-probe_3365862.html
I believe they didn’t drop the investigation against Burr.
I think you mean John Warner; not Mark Warner…or maybe you forgot the /s tag….whatever. Mark Warner was never married to Elizabeth Taylor; from what I have researched.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://lisawallerrogers.com/tag/elizabeth-taylor-and-john-warner-marriage/
You are right, Abigail! So glad Elizabeth did not go down that road.
That was John Warner, not Mark. No relation
LOL, no. She was married to Senator John Warner from 1976 to 1981, not Mark Warner.
I think we’re witnessing the battle for our republic’s survival.
Does anyone in DC actually do anything for us?
Burr is as dirty as Warner.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe dirtier!
Burr has the good taste to retire.
Hopefully before his term ends he is a globalist rino POS.
Oh how I pray Warner goes down in flames….and Little Marco too if he tries to obstruct the sunlight that’s about to shine on that corrupt committee!!!
Thank you Ric Grenell!!! You sir are a great American!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
wonder what was on burrs phone?
Good GOD! We are talking about trying to take down the President of the U.S. If this means Warner has to go to jail so be it! You can not get the jail door open fast enough for him.
“I don’t want a paper trail” means he is doing something unethical or illegal.
Ah… perhaps there’s a bit of a timing hiccup… The Flynn-related materials Grenell declassified and left with Ratcliffe may be material in the DOJ brief to be filed with the DC Appeals court. If yes, then does it make sense to let docs go public as content within the brief? Just a thought…
Hey look at who else was involved in the coup ! Good ole Maginskiy Act Bill Browder
the Adam Punk – says I assume you’d like our russian friend to speak to you and not the House Intel Letter (Nunes).
Why would warner need the russian to talk to him specifically and not the whole committee?
