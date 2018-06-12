Robert Mueller Asks Judge To Hide Russian Election Evidence From The Russians Accused of Election Interference…

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has taken the concept of the Star Chamber to new levels of dangerous judicial prosecution. In a motion in Washington DC today Mueller’s team scramble to hide their invisible evidence after the people they indicted demand the right to see it.

Everyone who has researched the actual substance behind the heavily promoted Russian indictments knows the underlying claims are centered on the thinnest of evidence. Given the nature of the politicization behind the Mueller investigation, many people even argue there is no actual evidence; it’s a manufactured ruse created only for purpose of advancing a necessary political narrative, an excuse for media column inches and pundit talks.

And there is a great deal of reason to believe the cynics are entirely accurate; particularly when you overlay the series of events that highlight the prosecution never thought anyone would actually show up in court and challenge their claims.

Greasy Bear hackers and Macedonian Bot Farms might sound like a good justification for a prosecution when pitched to an incurious media. However, when Greasy Bear and the accused Macedonian’s show up in court, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem.

That is the backdrop for this latest series of bizarre requests from the Special Prosecutor to seal the evidence against the accused:

BLOOMBERG – […] Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S. The threat of public or unauthorized disclosure of evidence would help foreign intelligence services, particularly in Russia, in “future operations against the United States,” Mueller’s prosecutors wrote in a filing Tuesday. “The substance of the government’s evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment,” prosecutors wrote. Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing. (read more)

Last month Robert Mueller attempted to get the trial delayed, and the judge rejected the arguments. Now Robert Mueller is attempting to get the judge to hide the mysteriously important evidence he claims to possess that underpins the entire case.

It appears Team Mueller is doing everything they can to avoid admitting there is no ‘there‘ there and this was all a political stunt. Such an admission would essentially destroy the entire Russian Election Interference narrative.

…. And so the saga of the ruse continues. Stay tuned.

