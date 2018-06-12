Robert Mueller Asks Judge To Hide Russian Election Evidence From The Russians Accused of Election Interference…

Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has taken the concept of the Star Chamber to new levels of dangerous judicial prosecution. In a motion in Washington DC today Mueller’s team scramble to hide their invisible evidence after the people they indicted demand the right to see it.
Everyone who has researched the actual substance behind the heavily promoted Russian indictments knows the underlying claims are centered on the thinnest of evidence. Given the nature of the politicization behind the Mueller investigation, many people even argue there is no actual evidence; it’s a manufactured ruse created only for purpose of advancing a necessary political narrative, an excuse for media column inches and pundit talks.
And there is a great deal of reason to believe the cynics are entirely accurate; particularly when you overlay the series of events that highlight the prosecution never thought anyone would actually show up in court and challenge their claims.
Greasy Bear hackers and Macedonian Bot Farms might sound like a good justification for a prosecution when pitched to an incurious media. However, when Greasy Bear and the accused Macedonian’s show up in court, well, the prosecutors might just have a problem.
That is the backdrop for this latest series of bizarre requests from the Special Prosecutor to seal the evidence against the accused:
BLOOMBERG – […] Mueller asked a federal judge in Washington for an order that would protect the handover of voluminous evidence to lawyers for Concord Management and Consulting LLC, one of three companies and 13 Russian nationals charged in a February indictment. They are accused of producing propaganda, posing as U.S. activists and posting political content on social media as so-called trolls to encourage strife in the U.S.
The threat of public or unauthorized disclosure of evidence would help foreign intelligence services, particularly in Russia, in “future operations against the United States,” Mueller’s prosecutors wrote in a filing Tuesday.
“The substance of the government’s evidence identifies uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment,” prosecutors wrote.
Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing. (read more)
Last month Robert Mueller attempted to get the trial delayed, and the judge rejected the arguments. Now Robert Mueller is attempting to get the judge to hide the mysteriously important evidence he claims to possess that underpins the entire case.
It appears Team Mueller is doing everything they can to avoid admitting there is no ‘there‘ there and this was all a political stunt. Such an admission would essentially destroy the entire Russian Election Interference narrative.
…. And so the saga of the ruse continues. Stay tuned.
Ellis delayed Manafort (at Mueller’s request) until his tampering case is heardt. I hope it’s so he can read Mueller the riot act on whatever that outcome is.
https://www.politico.com/blogs/under-the-radar/2018/06/12/paul-manafort-virginia-trial-schedule-637802
I think Mueller is in CONTEMPT OF COURT…
Contempt of court, often referred to simply as “contempt”, is the offense of being disobedient to or discourteous toward a court of law and its officers in the form of behavior that opposes or defies the authority, justice and dignity of the court.
Mueller’s parade and his 13 psychos is doomed. No judge will make this case go forward.
I’d swap 13 angry democrats for 13 “Russian hackers”.
I have NEVER in my life heard of “defendants” NOT being allowed access to “discovery” in a criminal trial!!!! Someone please tell me how this works, exactly!!!!!
Breaking News: Andrew McCabe and his lawyers are suing the FBI and DoJ.
WHICH MEANS HE DIDN’T GET IMMUNITY.
source?
Just heard it on Fox.
From The Hill
‘McCabe to sue Trump admin for defamation, wrongful termination’
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/384152-mccabe-to-sue-trump-admin-for-defamation-wrongful-termination
A crook suing for being fired for being a crook. You can’t make this stuff up.
Sorry, old news, grabbed the headline too quick.
Here is the current suit…
“’We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,’ David Snyder, one of McCabe’s lawyers, said in an email to The Associated Press.” Hahahahaha. McCabe is now getting to feel the pain of some of his prosecutorial victims
I don’t think Andy got immunity.
Did he sue Rosenstein, who recommended his firing based on lying??
Maybe a crooked lawyer soaking his client. Couldn’t happen to a better loser than McCabe.
Zooamerica, classic ‘best defense is a strong offense ‘ tactic.
And yet still no indictments on McCabe despite the criminal referral by the IG.
I believe the Prosecutors who the referral was given to have to themselves “vet” the information that was given to them by the IG and Prosecutor Huber. (I could be wrong, but I believe this is what I heard a news reporter say right after we learned about the referral!)
I am guessing none of these corrupt, government funded lawyers are even bothering to pretend anymore. Hope the judge doesn’t give them any more time. This is sheer lunacy.
It’s a disgrace, what Mueller did makes the court look so bad.
This isn’t Russia. Show the evidence or go away!
WHAT? The ability to view, examine, and challenge the evidence against oneself is one of the foremost and basic tenets of jurisprudence under our system of laws? HOW can Mulehead and his gang expect a Judge to allow this? Are they presenting it to a “hand-picked” Judge?
‘Just trust us’ says Herr Mueller. I guess when the cliff is crumbling beneath your feet you grab onto any strand of decayed root that you can . . .
Why did the bumbling rodeo clown of Trump-Russia even bring charges if he can’t produce evidence? What did he plan to do if any of the accused showed up to defend themselves? He can’t just get up in front of the court and make an argument that he can’t discuss the evidence he has so the judge and/or jury will just have to trust him and convict the accused. Mueller’s bad faith is transparent.
He had told the Judge before that he was going to be handing over this HUGE amount of “evidence” on a HUGE amount of CDs (or something like that), but now he’s saying he doesn’t want to do that because there is information in some of this evidence that he does not want the defendants, nor the public, to have knowledge of. (The tried and true typical excuse of “it’s for national security reasons!”)
My thoughts, exactly!
This ain’t no way for a patriotic US Marine to act against his country. I wish Mad Dog would have a little “chat” with him, behind the scenes, of course.
Chat at GITMO
“Be polite, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet”- My best recollection of a Mad Dog quote.
I guess the Honorable Amy Jackson Berman is now going to have Mueller’s bloodhounds sniffing around her for daring to defy him . . .
Berman Jackson was being set up… she knows the whole thing is a scam, she had the FBI praising Carter Page in HER COURTROOM in March of 2016… so then how is Carter Page a Russian front man 7 months later?
That boom was the splodey heads on the SC!!
Sum Dude and Dat Guy
This Judge has a real chance to be a great American hero!!!!
‘Improper disclosure would tip foreign intelligence services about how the U.S. operates, which would “allow foreign actors to learn of those techniques and adjust their conduct, thus undermining ongoing and future national security operations,” according to the filing.’
Really? Like government techniques/secrets weren’t on Hillary’s server?
And weren’t leaked from the NSA?
Or on display with Mueller’s own hijinks?
Wait up there ole buddy!!!! I thought the “Russians” already interfered and undermined? It’s back to the much used “sources and methods” excuse now?
We’re still talking about a couple of facebook ads and maybe some bots? National security?
Mueller is not having a good day.
He’s practically shouting “FIRE ME! FIRE ME NOW! PLEASE!”
Sorry, Bob.
If revealing the evidence results in a national security issue (which I’m sure it doesn’t), then how would it be possible to even have a trial? What a crazy argument.
Lawsuit: Justice Dept. failed to give McCabe info on firing
By The Associated Press
June 12, 2018 7:16 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has repeatedly refused to provide former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe with documents related to his firing, according to a lawsuit filed on his behalf Tuesday.
The complaint says the Justice Department has publicly defended the firing yet failed to identify for McCabe the policies and procedures it followed before dismissing him. The department has withheld the information, McCabe’s lawyers allege, for fear that the materials could be used against them in any additional lawsuits.
“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, one of McCabe’s lawyers, said in an email to The Associated Press.
The case pits the career law enforcement official against the Justice Department, where he was employed for more than two decades. It refocuses attention on a firing last March that divided current and former Justice Department officials. And it signals that McCabe, repeatedly targeted for criticism and attacks by President Donald Trump in the last year, is determined to try to clear his name in court even as he faces a possible criminal probe into whether he intentionally misled internal investigators.
The lawsuit in federal court in Washington also comes just days ahead of a Justice Department inspector general report expected to criticize senior FBI officials, including McCabe, for their actions during the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
McCabe’s lawyers say in the complaint that they want the records as they “seek to vindicate Mr. McCabe’s rights and restore his good name,” and as they weigh whether to take more legal action over a firing they contend was improper.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on March 16, less than two days before his scheduled retirement, on the recommendation of FBI and Justice Department officials. McCabe, who joined the FBI in 1996 and was named deputy director 20 years later, became the bureau’s acting leader following the firing in May 2017 of James Comey as director.
The termination followed allegations that McCabe had misled disciplinary officials and Comey, his then-boss, about his role in authorizing FBI officials to speak with a Wall Street Journal reporter for an October 2016 story about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
The inspector general’s office concluded in a report earlier this year that McCabe had repeatedly deceived investigators. It referred the matter for potential criminal prosecution to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. McCabe has denied the allegations, and has said that when he thought his answers were being misunderstood during interviews with investigators, he tried to correct the record.
In the lawsuit, McCabe’s lawyers say the department has repeatedly insisted that it followed appropriate policies and procedures before firing McCabe but has either denied or refused to respond to requests about that process.
“Defendants fear that disclosure to Plaintiff of the documents at issue will place Defendants and others at risk in any proceedings brought against them by Mr. McCabe,” the complaint states. “Based on these fears, Defendants appear to have preemptively decided not to disclose the documents to Plaintiff.”
Among the records being sought are an inspector general manual that lays out the guidelines governing the office and FBI policy guides on how disciplinary matters should be handled.
The lawsuit says the inspector general’s office has refused to make the manual available and denied the lawyers access to a library or reading room to review the document. The complaint says the FBI and Justice Department failed to disclose the FBI documents, preventing McCabe and his lawyers from knowing whether appropriate procedures were followed before the firing.
In a May 3 email, according to the complaint, Snyder, McCabe’s lawyer, asked for records about the FBI’s “Offense Codes,” media relations policy and any other manuals about internal investigations and discipline that might relate to McCabe’s firing.
The FBI and the Justice Department turned down the request.
The complaint quotes a May 21 email from a Justice Department official that said, “In the absence of actual litigation, (Plaintiff’s) demands are not constrained by the normal rules of discovery, which exist, in part, to protect defendants from burdensome or otherwise unreasonable requests.”
https://wtop.com/news/2018/06/lawsuit-justice-dept-failed-to-give-mccabe-info-on-firing/
I wonder if the law suit by McCabe has anything to do with the IG report coming out Thursday. Maybe it’s a preemptive move.
I think it’s at least in part a scramble to spread the blame around. Part of the claim is that McCabe was fired because he “misled” Comey. Well, if McCabe didn’t mislead Comey, then Comey was in part responsible for McCabe’s continued suppression of evidence. This puts Comey in a tricky position. Does he continue to defend fellow traveler McCabe and admit his own culpability in the impropriety, or does he admit that Attorney General Sessions had cause to fire McCabe and take some wind out of his own “obstruction” nonsense?
Oh what a tangled web…
These people are mutants. This is the only explanation for them.
Could be. Remember that anyone named in the report was allowed to see it a few weeks ago in order to have time to prepare a rebuttal statement (which I presume will be released as soon as the report is made public).
That is as disingenuous and pathetic as it gets.
They cite no error. They simply demand possession of documents and manuals they can exploit for moron consumption. Twenty years, top(ish) position, doesn’t know the rules already?
Arrest this fool already, dammit!
😠
‘“We don’t create or adjudicate under secret law or procedure,” David Snyder, one of McCabe’s lawyers, said in an email to The Associated Press.’
Noting the topic of the current thread, does this statement not peg anyone else’s irony meter?
Irony, hypocrisy… tomato, tomahto…
Didn’t the first OIG report explain why he was fired in excruciating detail?
Who is the judge for this case? I hope that, whoever it is, the judge lights up Mueller and orders him to turn over the data or drop the entire case, with prejudice. And hopefully a few more district judges will hand him his hat and he can fold it all up and head back to his private gig.
It must be awfully cloudy in the Mueller bubble if he can’t see the nonsense he is presenting to the court.
Mueller’s values were formed at an all male boarding school in Concord, New hampshire.
St. Paul’s who had decades of sex scandals,who employed disgraced former Congressman Gerry Studds as a teacher, who had field trips to NY brothels, who has continued to have sex scandals after going coed. John Kerry had his values formed at the same school at the same time as Mueller.
Maybe even in the same bunk.
You know how there’s a digital display, a big one, in NYC that shows the national debt. The numbers change as the debt changes.
I wish such a display was in a prominent place showing the cost of this “investigation” for taxpayers to know how fast their money is being spent on nothing. How about an app for that… Every time you turn on your phone, you see what the total has gone up to.
Jeff Sessions is the guy who actually fired McCabe (March 16)…..
A VERY rare event… Jeff waking up and doing something…. and he gets sued? LOL.
Okay. That’s funny!!!!!!
An accused person is entitled to see the evidence against him. End of story.
Entitled? That sounds like a snowflake term. When he comes to court he will be shown the evidence.
It’s called Discovery. They get to see it to prepare a defense. It’s not North Korea, afterall.
“Entitled” is accurate in this context though, in the same way that you’re entitled to a trial by jury of your peers. It goes along with your right to face your accusers. “Surprise” evidence revealed to the court at trial is illegal outside of old TV shows and Hollywood drivel. At best the court has to recess and give the defense time to analyze the evidence presented against the accused.
Withholding any evidence potentially useful to the defense of the accused is a huge no no, and it’s not up to the prosecution to decide what is or isn’t potentially useful to the defense of the accused.
McCabe wasn’t accused of anything in court, yet.
He was fired from his job. Unless you are in a union, I don’t believe an employer has to provide anything when an employee is fired.
True. I messed up above, I was thinking the Mueller fiasco…
Until McCabe can cite Chapter and Verse why he is even entitled to litigate a long overdue well-justified firing, for lying to the IG and INSD for months, no less, he can go get a (temporary) job at CNN.
I hate that worm.
Tragically our government is full of unions.
No way…. he isn’t charged w a crime yet
Are you talking about Greasy Bear or McCabe?
I’m pretty sure the IG report on McCabe contained quite a lot of material. Seems like we all heard a LOT of reasons that scum should be gone.
So the Russians aren’t allowed to know why they are going to court. Manafort isn’t allowed to see what he did wrong. Flynn can’t see the documents where he lied to the FBI.
Yup, old Lenona was right, “Laws are for the little people.”
Oops, Leona Helmsley
I thought that was Hillary…
I can only think of that saying, “The dogs barked as the caravan moved on…”
Hah. Trump is an absolute force of nature. This BS would have consumed a lesser man. Yet, there goes, charging ahead single-handedly changing the world, against ALL odds.
Un freakin believable. I’m not a religious man, but I’m having trouble believing that PJT VSG came along at just the right point in time to save this precious thing we’ve got going. The odds of that are simply too astronomical…
LikeLiked by 1 person
… came along at this point in time, without something far greater going on…
I need a bigger score card.
😁
They’re trying to lay the groundwork for the excuse that we had to drop the charges to protect our sources.
Ooh, very possible. Good thinking, Mike.
A close look at this Concord Catering and the related companies shows that they were engaged not in buying the election for Trump, but in buying eyeballs that they could then sell to ad companies. All those Facebook posts were attempts to get people to come to their sites, on which the sold ads. They may have made money on the whole campaign in just 2016 alone, not just as a lifetime revenue stream.
This is why they were supporting Bernie and Trump, two candidates with large numbers of followers.
Did you guys see this…WOW… Rosenstein. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-12/downright-chilling-rosenstein-threatened-subpoena-congressmen-closed-door-hearing
Heard that on Fox Heika, couldn’t believe my ears! Rosenstein has got to go down soon.
I’m curious what information could be so sensitive so as to deny a defendant their Sixth Amendment confrontation rights but is acceptable to present to a grand jury to get an indictment in the first place?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo. Once a dirty cop, …always a dirty cop.
“Now Robert Mueller is attempting to get the judge to hide the mysteriously important evidence he claims to possess that underpins the entire case.”
Yes, yes. It’s like Andrew McCabe’s name being redacted (blacked out) because it’s a national security issue that he spent $70,000 on a conference table. If I were them, I’d want it blacked out too. Damn, $70,000 for a table.
So after writing the sentence above, it occurred to me that maybe he didn’t spend the $70,000 on a table. Maybe the money went someplace else and that’s why it’s being hawked as a national security issue when it’s actually part of the rest of treasonous activities.
If I had $70K, I’d buy a house (still possible in rural MO)
100% fake indictments. Why indict if you have no intention of presenting your case? Because they are fake indictments intended only for propaganda purposes.
Mueller is so obvious with his games. He waits until the North Korean news breaks to file his ridiculous motion. Hopefully the judge orders him to produce his so-called evidence immediately for review in chambers. And perhaps include an inducement….either I see the evidence or you see your case dismissed with the most extreme prejudice imaginable. After all, the so-called evidence was presumably presented to a grand jury. So why not a judge?
It’s so irritating how long Mueller is able to drag this out.
The judge should smack the crap out of him and force him to put up or shut up right now.
Show us the evidence Mueller….Mueller….Mueller…
Tucker announced a few minutes ago that he will be asking the AG about something. I’m assuming he meant Jeff Sessions?
If it is Jeff he could be appearing as “proof of life”
😂😂
😂😂
Yeah, can’t trust a photo with a newspaper these days…there are no newspapers.
Why are there uncharged individuals if they are believed to be committing the same offenses? Why are you allowing this activity to continue? I know it’s a secret.
I’m assuming the Judge will ask Mueller for ALL his evidence to review in the privacy of his court room before ruling? Right? Or is Mueller asserting that national security prevents even the Judge from seeing the evidence?
Remember, even though the FISA court was lied to by the FBI, and fraud upon the court is a serious felony, not one FISA judge has called the FBI into contempt. A multitude of judges today are paid for abettors of the deep state. A perfect example is the judge that signed off on the warrant for Mueller to raid PDJT’s attorney’s office.
The most expensive Snipe Hunt in History continues.
LikeLike
Double Secret Probation.
I love watching these criminals squirm.
Why fire them? This is too much fun to watch.
I think Inspector General Horowitz just got a good laugh out of McCabe’s latest act, and Bob Mueller knows his days are numbered.
Time to save face, Bob….you need a friend, bub.
Just like Kim Jong Un, Robert Mueller is faced with a choice.
Red Rod Rosenstein is screaming, “FIRE ME NOW! PLEASE”
Sorry, Rod.
Here’s some more rope, bud.
Jeff Sessions is alive!
The Silent Executioner…
I’m not convinced…
His lips moving are out of sync… it’s a hologram
Thankyou, whoever said here awhile back:
“Every day another fool climbs out of the FBI clown car.”
Looks like it’s back to Swamp Reality Time. Here we have probably the greatest President in the past century, go over to Asia and single-handedly just about end the latest iteration of the Cold War, only to come back home to this disgusting treasonous Witch Hunt.
My only hope is that Herr Mueller is being given enough rope to hang himself before too much more time goes by. Something’s gotta give and soon. This petty distraction is costing the taxpayers plenty not to mention the damage it’s doing to our Country.
With the continuing Mueller corrupt investigation add to that Fast and Furious, Benghazi, the OB hostage deals, Iran deals, great negotiators on TTP and NAFTA. The today this little tidbit::
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rosensteins-chilling-clash/
Many closets hiding a stench that must be worse than even the devil could produce.
I am all ears and feeling of hope as the newly selected AG will make the Justice Departments great again. NOT.
President Trump really has been pushed into a $hithole in this government.
The Trump Train must mount a massive assault November 2018. With the beginning of 2019 demand any returning elected officials be investigated for crimes against the folks they ask to represent, with guilty sent to Gitmo. No a game time to fish or cut bait
FTR:
Jeff Sessions interview with Tucker Carlson is 100% supportive of Rosenstein and Wray, and defends Rosie against accusations of threatening Rep staffers as reported by Catherine Herridge.
He has Rosie’s back. What about POTUS?
Just read the linked Bloomberg article and have one simple question: if Mule Head is now claiming that this is actually an intelligence matter that is so sensitive the discovery responses cannot be revealed, then why the hell did he go after these Russians in a US Court where they would be entitled to the normal protections that any defendant has?
With all his connections in the FBI, CIA and the US intelligence cabal, it seems like he should have pursued this as an investigation rather than suing the Russians in an American court.
Of course, my fellow Treepers already know the answer: because he never thought the Russians would show up and that he’d be able to put a few more notches on his belt.
