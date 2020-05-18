AG Bill Barr: “I Don’t Expect Mr. Durham’s Investigation Will Lead to a Criminal Investigation of Either” Obama or Biden…

During a press conference to outline new evidence in the Pensacola terror case, Attorney General William Barr coordinated a pre-staged question from the media. Responding to a question about President Trump’s tweets the AG said: based on his knowledge of the Durham probe so far, he does not expect the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden.
Curiously within the statement Bill Barr notes: “what happened to the president during the 2016 election and throughout the first two years of his administration was abhorrent”, within that statement he is now saying the activity by special counsel Mueller was part of the “grave injustice”.
Full Presser below:
All, we know that Barr has some things in testimony and interviews that make the lefty’s heads explode.
Now, stay with me. Barr would never announce that he was going after someone like Obama or Biden. I’m not saying he will do that, but he would for damn sure never say it if he was. So, we didn’t learn anything new here.
Time will tell on this.
Barr could never say yes, we are investigating Obama and Biden.
Saying that would create a firestorm, and we have plenty of firestorms happening already.
I am glad he did not say that. Dems and media would have a filed day with it.
Agreed. Also gives the wrongdoers a false sense of security. Slowly, slowly.
Yeah, but he has just publicly undercut President Trump, who all the Democrats will attack for suggesting Obama and Biden should be investigated. My God, they will probably demand that Trump be impeached for abuse of power.
Right; First of all, he’s not going to announce something like that during the highly politicized atmosphere of an election year. Besides, we still have all of the “low hanging fruit” to round up I/e: Comey, Clapper, Brennen, Strzok, Paige, Yates etc. successfully indict and prosecute and all roads “lead to Obama.” Not to mention we need to win big in Nov. we need to get rid of the house leadership or everything will be tied up. Not too mention we need more favorable judicial appointments. Bottom line; the swamp is still too full to take Barry and Joe “grope-a-dope” Biden. Powerful players won’t be prosecuted overnight. We don’t want them walking on an oversight. If Trump wins in Nov, and we can indict the low hangers, then. We can move on to bigger fish. My guess; it would take years if we are lucky, end of Trumps second term or when he’s out of office IMHO. We don’t understand politics, it’s a game of chess – learn yo read between the lines when Barr speaks😉
Truth
I went through the same denial and delusion with Sessions. He couldn’t be this feckless! He has got to be up to something!! I’m done. Que sera sera.
Executive privilege applies after Obama left office.
They have committed new crimes since leaving office. It has all been noted/observed.
Please Mr. President before it is too late….…
1) Slide Eugene Scalia over from Sec. of Labor to AG
2) Because Sec. Scalia has already gone through the Senate confirmation process for the Sec of Labor position, no additional Senate approvals are needed.
3) To help AG Scalia, appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar. (Note Obama appointed 45 Czars during his presidency)
4) WH Appointees / Czars DO NOT Require Senate Confirmation so both Mr. Scalia and Ms. Powell can start tomorrow if necessary.
5) In her role as Justice Czar, Sidney works daily with Durham and the US Attorney’s from St. Louis, Pittsburgh and Brooklyn to allow a second set of eyes and to ensure all stones are being turned over.
6) You provide Mr. Scalia, Ms. Powell and Mr. Grenell all with full declass authority to read and review all unredacted documents related to both coups on your Presidency.
7) Because of Sidney’s past experience and knowledge of the DOJ and how it should work vs how it has been working, she is perfect to help AG Scalia bring about equal justice and ensure real change within the DOJ and FBI.
8) Fire Wray and immediately AFTER swearing in Ratcliffe as ODNI Director, move him immediately to FBI Director and because he has been Senate approved already the Senate can’t do a damn thing and Ratcliffe serves for the next 210 days which gets us to the election.
9) Then re-appoint Grenell as Acting ODNI Director Where he gets a new 210 days to serve.
Out two tier system of Justice will never end until THIS Team of patriots are in place!
Republicans will stay home in November. Trump has been blindsided yet again.
Wishful thinking . . .?
Me likey.
pfff What are you talking about? Most republicans aren’t staying home right now and they’re being told to. Go back to Faux with that garbage.
need a ride?
Mitchell, can I get some of what you are smoking? Nuts
Ha! Mitchell Rapoport. Republicans will crawl over crushed glass or rampant Corona virus to vote for Trump over any dem there is out there.
This republican, if he’s still around, will not stay home in November. What kind of idiot would do that.
You think I’m happy about this? If there are no significant prosecutions, we will have been betrayed. You think we’ll be motivated??? Really????
HaHaHa
Ah, this post was so very predictable.
BTW, Democrats, Independents, and first-time voters got President Trump elected. And mark my words, it will be Latinos who get him re-elected.
So go take you ball home with you. We don’t need you.
Institution before Country. Been clear since his confirmation hearings.
Two other red flags:
(1) a failure to intervene in several states as rogue governors commit mass violation of Constitutionally-protected rights on an industrial scale. Waiting until after Holy Week to even contemplate the matter was a huge tell. This doesn’t require a Wingman. It only requires an AG who cares to uphold the Constitution.
(2) apparent disinterest as a rogue federal judge commits in-your-face violation of separation of powers concerning the primacy of the Executive — and his own Department — in criminal prosecutions. If that judge pulls it off, it creates a precedent for it going forward. That alone should get him fired. The judiciary is stealing his turf, and he is rolling over for it.
Barr is too invested in the system to fix it correctly. He’s a creation of it. It requires a thermonuclear bureaucratic device at this point: Grenell and/or Rudy with a complete honey badger ‘I don’t give an F‘ reform approach. Not a scalpel, but a chain saw.
Re your #2, oldersoul, a writ of mandamus may yet be forthcoming.
SD:
“…the AG said: based on his knowledge of the Durham probe so far, he does not expect the Justice Department to open a criminal investigation into former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden.”
Of course not; no matter what the investigation may reveal at any time in the future.
I am very confident that this surprises neither SD nor anyone who has been paying attention to his commentaries the past three years. Barr’s goal-tending protection of the coup-plotters is worthy of the NHL’s Vezina trophy.
dallasdan🇺🇸
What’s going on up there?
I drove down to check on my folks (coast) and I didn’t see masks or gloves anywhere except the attendant at gas station. Everyone in beach clothes with their fishing poles and beer. I think they forgot to be scared. I even forgot to put gloves on to pump the gas. (I was doing that before covid 🤣 due to all the diseases from illegals)
If Biden wins the FBI will be storming Trump’s residence 5 min after the inauguration ceremony, and the Republicans in Congress will be saying that FBI is doing exactly what the American People expect them to do because no one is above the law. The so-called time honored tradition of not going after the defeated opponents in general and presidents in particular will never be mentioned again. Lots of conservatives will be immediately indicted, bankrupted and imprisoned for various process crimes. It will be done so fast your head would spin.
Unfortunately, so true
Bingo Summer! I was just about to post the exact sentiment. President’s Trumps children and their spouses will also be charged with something. Now is the time to unleash the hounds imo. It has been a long time since people actually “accept” what they “see.” The entire DOJ and FBI is corrupt. Franklin Graham, Dinesh, and Ben Carson were all audited by the IRS for speaking out for their beliefs during the Obama years and not to even mention the countless regular citizens audited for being conservative. Zero were held accountable by Jeff Sessions. It is a sad state of gov affairs what we are handing down to our children.
We knew this would be the case. All this serves to get PDJT reelected only. Notice however, he did not mention Brennan.
“There is a difference between abuse of power and federal crimes.” I am sure Obama is guilty of abuse of power.
I am not sure it is a good idea to prosecute former Presidents, some countries execute their glorious leaders at the end of their reign.
Barr’s quote to Catherine Herridge last week.
Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.
Well, I think they are bigger because I hope that it sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country. And that’s the way it will be. IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY. (Caps Mine)
So I guess the Hammer Program and all the NSA Contractor Spying Done from 2012-2016 and the Treasury Spying doesn’t count, Mr. Barr.
What a frickin crock of crap!
Yep. Anyone can say anything.
Bondo Barr has been around a while and loves to spy. (His own words).
So, to think Barr does not know everything we are saying is illogical.
Barr knows what we know and what we are thinking. He then goes on TV and says something and that is suppose to calm us down.
Keep tamping the deplorables down until it is too late. Sick.
I find too many of the comments on this board have the tone of the Q tribe. Forget any strategic plans. We know the powers that be want elections to be the consequence and although elections have consequences they will never thwart the Agenda. If Trump appoints a deep stater like Barr, it’s cause he has no choice. There will be some moral and symbolic victories but that is far as it will go. The exposure of criminality without consequence has become the norm and will not cease. Do a little homework on Barr and you will know who he is now and forever. Don’t allow a devotion to Trump keep you from being outraged every time a swamp creature is appointed, criminality stands and faux narrative is preserved. Stop the keep your friends closer and he’s letting him hang himself crap already. We’re all grownups here. Everything is exactly what appears to be for all of us who see through the msm bs.
…. keep your enemies closer, you know what I meant, lol.
If POTUS believes msm is fake news it’s time for him to govern like they don’t exist. Fauci exposes himself as deep state, you fire him on day 1, period.
You lose enough tactical confrontations, and it doesn’t matter how great your strategic plan was. You lose the war, plain and simple.
Trump is a resource starved commander, who is watching his supply lines dry up. The enemy got too many hits in, and pinched off the escape routes. Trump needed to get the enemy in jail in Year 1, and Trump’s “commanders” in DOJ let them restock and fortify, and refused to capture any enemy.
Or Trump is a doctor looking over a sick patient. Here’s the prescription, the treatment, lots of sunlight. But the patient refuses to follow. The FBI DOJ CIA doesn’t want to fight the corruption inside its walls. It’s making too much money off of being corrupt. And they’ll just wait out Trump and hope he loses reelection.
Bondo Barr and Biden go all the way back to Barr’s first gig as AG. Biden supported Barr then and Barr supports Biden now. Barr, cia since college. He is a company man and there to protect the company. Like he did his first round as AG. Look Barr’s past, he is as deep state as they come.
PT has Grenell dumping truth, waiting for someone to cry “uncle”. Leverage and pressure with the exposure will force Barr to focus on a few employees, but he will allow as much damage to PT as possible thru delays and silence.
In my opinion.
Yep!
Smacks of the trust Sessions mantra we heard 3 years ago. I am not happy with taking any cards off the table while the investigation is ongoing. How does he know where it will lead? How can he foreswear that Obama or Biden won’t be implicated? It’s terrible.
You don’t operate under the assumption that you can’t win a case. You have to operate on the facts and evidence you have and the law and then let the chips fall where they may.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What does that even mean? Complete Q BS!
Barr is gambling that no one will say, “screw your optics”
Pretty big gamble, if I do say so.
I don’t know the proper recourse, but it’s obvious ‘the plan‘ is to string us along and stall for time. This both sides of the uniparty and is why Bernie Sanders even ran in the first place. To keep the masses temporarily appeased. Trump is being used as a token of us regaining control. But in reality they are playing us and playing him while we are walking around with masks awaiting a mandatory vax.
These people (the elites) are truly sick.
The republik is dead. long live the United States of Dystopia.
I really thought the movie “Idiocracy” was funny, but so over the top.
Now, I can actually see us becoming that messed up if we do not see victory in Nov.
Trump should announce that he will pardon them.
Like when Trump tweeted that John Podesta refused to turn over his server to the FBI. The media’s gleeful reporting of Trump’s “mistake” was the only way most Americans found out that the FBI never examined the DNC servers.
And what’s your point? If BHO were put in jail today, and Biden wins he would issue a pardon the same day he took office. And they would still be storming Trump’s residences within 5 minutes and bankrupting conservatives.
Watergate went all the way up to the WhiteHouse with Nixon as well, but he was never indicted because he was inoculated from committing the actual crimes himself as President. Some of his staff, and a team of FBI/CIA agents committed the crimes, just like in this case.
Well a mob boss also doesn’t commit the actual crimes but they still get prosecuted. Because they ordered the hit. This should be no different.
Whitewash.
Biden isn’t mentally competent enough to stand trial.
Learn a lesson: indict both Oboma and Joe, public TV trial, flip witnesses, go full blown OJ for a month or so, pull the curtain back expose them all….then drop charges and walk away…
AG Barr says (~37min +) that Apple was negligent in not providing phone access and that it was basically a marketing ploy. He goes further and essentially says that a court order should be sufficient to gain access to the device. Remarkable.
However, what if that court order is generated by aggressive prosecutors, DOJ or FBI or other law enforcement, or that one of these prosecutors is corrupt? Hmmm – sounds like we just went through that via FISA – which is a secret court – and that we had corrupt folks intending to create an insurance policy. AG Barr doesn’t reconcile this.
I’d rather have freedom over tyranny.
Patriot🇺🇸
Same here.
Bill Barr didn’t say the Clintons were off the hook… We’ve also got Loretta Lynch out there hanging, who has been stunningly silent, publicly. Do you think Brennan or Clapper would do time and not implicate Obama? Any of these criminals could give up Biden in a heartbeat, Obama would be caught in the net as well…
So it is okay to go after a sitting President for crimes but it is off limits to go after a former President.
Every time this board goes negative something always happens in not the to distant future. Lets hope that trend continues. Unless something really explosive happens or others start implicating Obama, he was never going to be indicted. As much as some want to see him jailed the damage it would do this country would be immense. I remember posting at the start of this mess how funny it would be if Trump pardoned Obama.
No. The damage is if someone is above the law. If the law is applied equally we are actually healing.
It would be nice to see Former President Obama actively investigated.
wait til the dems realize all the waitress and bartender type constituency is going to be so beat down by mid summer that they’ll be lucky to avoid a huge landslide in November.
Don’t believe the polls, believe people blowing off the ‘authority’.
skillet face caves… don’t think 90% of the rest of the state wont pretend they’re in Mackinac City.
https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/gov-gretchen-whitmer-says-businesses-in-up-parts-of-lower-michigan-can-reopen-amid-falling-covid-19-cases
If we can take Barr at his word and extrapolate from it that this means nothing will be done to Hussein Obama and Joe Biden for their roles in the ongoing coup, it is yet more disappointing evidence and for many, another reality check, that there is indeed a two-tiered “justice” system now in America.
Another way to state this of course is that there are indeed those select personages quite “above the law” who thus far in recent history include the Clintons, Joe Biden, Hussein Obama, Eric Holder, Jim Comey and McCabe just to name a few. I wonder if anyone can discern the apparently crucial common element among these?
A third and final way to re-state this sad reality is that our federal “justice system” is wholly (and forever?) broken when it comes to holding dimocrat politicians and apparatchiks accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors while in office.
Meet the new boss….same as the old boss.
We here at the Tree House are all heavily invested in the Spygate/ Obamagate/Impeachement/ never ending harassment and investigations that are reported here on a daily basis. Anyone who reads Sundance’s articles knows exactly what the truth is.
Because I live in the NY Gulag, my biggest concern right now is for Barr to get involved with this illegal LOCK DOWN that is destroying not just the Blue States but the rest of the country as well.
It’s all very nice that he’s hinting about doing something someday maybe about the Coup and the virtual civil war that has ensued, but if something isn’t done to rein in Cuomo, Inslee and the rest of the rogue governors, none of this is going to matter.
Speaking as someone in the belly of the Blue Beast, my first priority is to get Cuomo’s boot off my neck for awhile so I can breathe.
I would LOVE to see that scumbag Hussein and his buddies frog marched into super max prison, solitary confinement for the rest of their miserable lives, but with the Country in the state that it’s in today, that is never going to happen.
Once the Lock Down is over, then maybe there’s a chance; but right now I am more worried than ever about seeing to it that our President Trump gets re-elected in a landslide that the Commies can’t mess with.
