Differing Perspectives: President Trump -vs- AG Bill Barr…

In the summer of 2019 CTH noted: “The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of.”

Six months later, specifically citing the problem for Bill Barr that Michael Flynn’s prosecution represented, we again cautioned against projecting an altruistic motive toward the AG, because there was more evidence the DOJ priority was institutional preservation than any arbitrary quest for justice. The problem is BIG:

[…] At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ trying to find an exit. (more)

With Michael Flynn trapped on the burning roof of a corrupt institution the problem for Barr was how to rescue Flynn without admitting Main Justice and the FBI is on fire. Fortuitously in January 2020 the FISA Court provided cover, an escape route, for Bill Barr to deal with the problem:

….[LINK] The only way I can see out of this mess; the one crack in the current lock box; is the FISA court order for the DOJ to present the identified downstream consequences from fraud upon the court. The FISC might actually be the ladder truck here. With the DOJ and FBI currently assembling the investigative consequences, ie. the sequestration material, Flynn’s current legal status might be identified as an outcropping of fraud…

That appears to be exactly what happened.

As a result of the January FISC order, in February Bill Barr recruited five U.S. Attorneys to review all of the cases handled by special counsel Robert Mueller {Go Deep}.

The review crosses all judicial venues, and the objective was/is to identify any evidence that was obtained as a result of fraudulently obtained surveillance authorities.

It does not appear coincidental the number of U.S. attorney’s recruited matches the number of targets prosecuted by Robert Mueller’s special counsel team. It looks like one USAO was assigned to review each prosecution from Mueller’s initial target list. [Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos, Page, and REDACTED]

To address the consequences of fraudulently obtained FISA warrants the DOJ and FBI informed the court they would begin a process to “sequester” all collected evidence from all four FISA warrants. [FISA COURT LINK]

Sequestering the evidence is essentially a search for what investigative material the FISA warrants were used to obtain; ie. the search for the fruit of the poisoned tree; and then a review of all DOJ/FBI cases that may have utilized that investigative material.

In late January the DOJ contacted the FISA court and asked for an extension to the deadline. The FISA court granted an extension until February 5th [LINK] A week after the deadline expired media started reporting on FIVE newly assigned DOJ lawyers.

One of those DOJ lawyers was USAO Jeff Jensen from Missouri.

Jensen was assigned to review the Flynn case and all of the documents attached to the investigation therein. It was with this authority and DOJ responsibility that U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen worked to collect, highlight and release background material. Ultimately culminating in showing the corrupt FBI activity behind the Flynn prosecution; and the subsequent dropping of charges.

It is important to keep the motives and approach of Main Justice in mind when considering what might come next.

Again, accepting institutional preservation is the ultimate objective, this context is very important because it explains and reconciles why AG Barr keeps praising current FBI Director Wray; and accepting plausible denials from Obama’s primary officials (ex. Yates).

An astute Harry Huffman (commenting) notes this nuanced dance when reviewing the CBS interview of AG Bill Barr:

[Question] “…this all came together really within the last week, based on new evidence?” Barr: “Right.” I knew he was going to use Jensen as cover for this action. But his “right” is a direct denial by him that Sidney Powell’s uncovered evidence was definitive, and that Flynn should have been freed last October at the latest (actually, Barr now uses the same words I and others used when it all started: Flynn was incoming National Security Advisor, and had both the right and responsibility to talk with other nations; but we were ignored, even by those on our side who didn’t want to question Barr’s intentions, any more than they did every other traitor who started a “higher loyalty” investigation/persecution of the President). You waited 7 months, Barr, and you are a liar that it was necessary to have Jensen go over it all again. You are a politician, not a lawman, and a corrupt one at that, with mass treason being ignored.

While the term “liar” is a little harsh; what Harry notes is very correct. Bill Barr is using Jensen as an excuse to drop the charges against Flynn. Thereby Barr protects himself from claims of political influence.

The distinction here is important.

Bill Barr could have just dropped the Flynn case and then justified the dropping of the case by outlining what was already well known prior to, and without using, Jensen. However, if Barr took that approach he would have to explain “the real activity that took place; there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump”; and there’s no-way of doing that while preserving the institutions. Ergo, use Jeff Jensen and proclaim “…this all came together really within the last week, based on new evidence?”…

Hopefully everyone can see the dynamic at play here. It is critical to see it; because if you don’t notice the distinction you are setting yourself up for massive disappointment.

I have a habit of saying ‘just call the baby ugly‘, because my nature is to spotlight the brutality of the truth without consideration for the political nuances, airs and graces. That’s my nature… that outlook skews my perspective because I don’t cotton to spin and all of the various shades of grey when it comes to the administration of justice.

Borrowing from Harry again:

By pretending it was a necessity to wait until Jensen came up with “new evidence”, Barr was/is letting Judge Sullivan off the hook, for not having already freed Flynn, when we all knew long ago that the facts were all on Flynn’s side, yet the judge kept kicking the can down the road and playing along with the corrupt DOJ prosecution (and this, after he had already blown any credibility to judge the case, by blowing up at Flynn in open court and calling him a traitor). Simply, Barr is lying and has been all along: Sidney Powell’s evidence was definitive, and Flynn should have been freed at least 7 months ago. People need to heed Sundance’s words of warning about Barr’s intentions going forward. Barr hasn’t done anything — including letting go of Flynn — he hasn’t needed to do, to quell the peanut gallery (we who want the truth and nothing but the truth to come out, ASAP).

Again, Barr is playing politics. Perhaps the specific political game Barr is playing is necessary…. we won’t know until this is all over. However, the goal needs to be accepted by everyone who is reviewing this saga as it unfolds. Bill Barr is trying to preserve the institutions of the DOJ and FBI.

That preservation approach implies allowing some very sketchy and corrupt actors to go unpunished,… if they cannot be punished without highlighting the severity of corruption that pre-existed Bill Barr showing up.

…At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ trying to find an exit….

The wild-card in this dynamic is President Trump; a notorious professional disruptor. Watch carefully how this plays out and remember President Trump is not wedded to these institutions in the same way Bill Barr is.

Donald Trump was the target; Donald Trump is pissed; President Trump is not a political person by disposition. President Trump has a unique perspective on this and has no problem throwing a grenade into this situation.

Ultimately, in a very ironic way, the difference between the outlooks of Bill Barr and Donald Trump on these DC institutions is the exact reason why those within the institutions previously targeted candidate Trump. He has no loyalty to the machine.

Beware the angry righteous man…. with nothing to lose.

President Trump along with a considerable group in congress have the position to keep pushing Bill Barr beyond his comfort zone. That pressure is not only justified, it is critical.