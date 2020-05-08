Differing Perspectives: President Trump -vs- AG Bill Barr…

In the summer of 2019 CTH noted: “The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of.”
Six months later, specifically citing the problem for Bill Barr that Michael Flynn’s prosecution represented, we again cautioned against projecting an altruistic motive toward the AG, because there was more evidence the DOJ priority was institutional preservation than any arbitrary quest for justice. The problem is BIG:
[…] At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ trying to find an exit. (more)
With Michael Flynn trapped on the burning roof of a corrupt institution the problem for Barr was how to rescue Flynn without admitting Main Justice and the FBI is on fire. Fortuitously in January 2020 the FISA Court provided cover, an escape route, for Bill Barr to deal with the problem:
….[LINK] The only way I can see out of this mess; the one crack in the current lock box; is the FISA court order for the DOJ to present the identified downstream consequences from fraud upon the court. The FISC might actually be the ladder truck here. With the DOJ and FBI currently assembling the investigative consequences, ie. the sequestration material, Flynn’s current legal status might be identified as an outcropping of fraud…
That appears to be exactly what happened.
As a result of the January FISC order, in February Bill Barr recruited five U.S. Attorneys to review all of the cases handled by special counsel Robert Mueller {Go Deep}.
The review crosses all judicial venues, and the objective was/is to identify any evidence that was obtained as a result of fraudulently obtained surveillance authorities.
It does not appear coincidental the number of U.S. attorney’s recruited matches the number of targets prosecuted by Robert Mueller’s special counsel team. It looks like one USAO was assigned to review each prosecution from Mueller’s initial target list. [Flynn, Manafort, Papadopoulos, Page, and REDACTED]
To address the consequences of fraudulently obtained FISA warrants the DOJ and FBI informed the court they would begin a process to “sequester” all collected evidence from all four FISA warrants. [FISA COURT LINK]
Sequestering the evidence is essentially a search for what investigative material the FISA warrants were used to obtain; ie. the search for the fruit of the poisoned tree; and then a review of all DOJ/FBI cases that may have utilized that investigative material.
In late January the DOJ contacted the FISA court and asked for an extension to the deadline. The FISA court granted an extension until February 5th [LINK] A week after the deadline expired media started reporting on FIVE newly assigned DOJ lawyers.
One of those DOJ lawyers was USAO Jeff Jensen from Missouri.
Jensen was assigned to review the Flynn case and all of the documents attached to the investigation therein. It was with this authority and DOJ responsibility that U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen worked to collect, highlight and release background material. Ultimately culminating in showing the corrupt FBI activity behind the Flynn prosecution; and the subsequent dropping of charges.
It is important to keep the motives and approach of Main Justice in mind when considering what might come next.
Again, accepting institutional preservation is the ultimate objective, this context is very important because it explains and reconciles why AG Barr keeps praising current FBI Director Wray; and accepting plausible denials from Obama’s primary officials (ex. Yates).
An astute Harry Huffman (commenting) notes this nuanced dance when reviewing the CBS interview of AG Bill Barr:
[Question] “…this all came together really within the last week, based on new evidence?”
Barr: “Right.”
I knew he was going to use Jensen as cover for this action. But his “right” is a direct denial by him that Sidney Powell’s uncovered evidence was definitive, and that Flynn should have been freed last October at the latest (actually, Barr now uses the same words I and others used when it all started: Flynn was incoming National Security Advisor, and had both the right and responsibility to talk with other nations; but we were ignored, even by those on our side who didn’t want to question Barr’s intentions, any more than they did every other traitor who started a “higher loyalty” investigation/persecution of the President).
You waited 7 months, Barr, and you are a liar that it was necessary to have Jensen go over it all again. You are a politician, not a lawman, and a corrupt one at that, with mass treason being ignored.
While the term “liar” is a little harsh; what Harry notes is very correct. Bill Barr is using Jensen as an excuse to drop the charges against Flynn. Thereby Barr protects himself from claims of political influence.
The distinction here is important.
Bill Barr could have just dropped the Flynn case and then justified the dropping of the case by outlining what was already well known prior to, and without using, Jensen. However, if Barr took that approach he would have to explain “the real activity that took place; there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump”; and there’s no-way of doing that while preserving the institutions. Ergo, use Jeff Jensen and proclaim “…this all came together really within the last week, based on new evidence?”…
Hopefully everyone can see the dynamic at play here. It is critical to see it; because if you don’t notice the distinction you are setting yourself up for massive disappointment.
I have a habit of saying ‘just call the baby ugly‘, because my nature is to spotlight the brutality of the truth without consideration for the political nuances, airs and graces. That’s my nature… that outlook skews my perspective because I don’t cotton to spin and all of the various shades of grey when it comes to the administration of justice.
Borrowing from Harry again:
By pretending it was a necessity to wait until Jensen came up with “new evidence”, Barr was/is letting Judge Sullivan off the hook, for not having already freed Flynn, when we all knew long ago that the facts were all on Flynn’s side, yet the judge kept kicking the can down the road and playing along with the corrupt DOJ prosecution (and this, after he had already blown any credibility to judge the case, by blowing up at Flynn in open court and calling him a traitor). Simply, Barr is lying and has been all along: Sidney Powell’s evidence was definitive, and Flynn should have been freed at least 7 months ago.
People need to heed Sundance’s words of warning about Barr’s intentions going forward. Barr hasn’t done anything — including letting go of Flynn — he hasn’t needed to do, to quell the peanut gallery (we who want the truth and nothing but the truth to come out, ASAP).
Again, Barr is playing politics. Perhaps the specific political game Barr is playing is necessary…. we won’t know until this is all over. However, the goal needs to be accepted by everyone who is reviewing this saga as it unfolds. Bill Barr is trying to preserve the institutions of the DOJ and FBI.
That preservation approach implies allowing some very sketchy and corrupt actors to go unpunished,… if they cannot be punished without highlighting the severity of corruption that pre-existed Bill Barr showing up.
…At the heart of the matter, in the real activity that took place, there was a multi-branch seditious effort to remove President Donald J Trump. From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. What we are witnessing is a dance between increasingly narrowing rails and the DOJ trying to find an exit….
The wild-card in this dynamic is President Trump; a notorious professional disruptor. Watch carefully how this plays out and remember President Trump is not wedded to these institutions in the same way Bill Barr is.
Donald Trump was the target; Donald Trump is pissed; President Trump is not a political person by disposition. President Trump has a unique perspective on this and has no problem throwing a grenade into this situation.
Ultimately, in a very ironic way, the difference between the outlooks of Bill Barr and Donald Trump on these DC institutions is the exact reason why those within the institutions previously targeted candidate Trump. He has no loyalty to the machine.
Beware the angry righteous man…. with nothing to lose.
President Trump along with a considerable group in congress have the position to keep pushing Bill Barr beyond his comfort zone. That pressure is not only justified, it is critical.
Calling for Henry Bowman to prosecute with extreme prejudice..
Hi, I’m a broken record, so I will repeat.
Ag Bill Barr is here to clean up the mess made by Obama’s DOJ/FBI/State Dept. over a zealous coup attempt, against a duly elected President. The charge is surreal enough to make a normal thinking American believe this is just another conspiracy theory.
Fox news keeps repeating statements made by the traitors, in secretly run interviews by the Schiff led ‘transcripts’, they had no reason to believe Trump colluded with the Russians.
We all just lied about it for 31/2 years in public on TV.
AG Barr has to convince at least 65 million voters to take the sugar with our medicine, so we can swallow something, already hard to swallow. This whole adventure is beyond the scope of reality, that prosecutors and law enforcement along with elected Congressman of the Federal government would do such a thing.
We should take bets, who will be the sacrificial lamb. There will be a couple underlings to throw in to clean up this mess. It needs to be just enough, to keep the natives from an out rite revolt.
The President needs to get re-elected, he will continue to treat this as a diversion, and embark on ‘literally’ saving the whole world.
One will be a high speed highway, the other is a BMW trying to make it down a rain soaked muddy road.
We, have to way the cost for justice against a world with a future.
We will be fine but disappointed, the muddy road will dry, and evil will continue.
I am not going to give Barr a check mark on the good column yet. The reason is simple. Given the information already known, the judge would have dismissed the case with prejudice anyway.
Barr was just getting ahead of what was already a certainty. If you already know the sun is going to rise in the morning, should you get points for making the call? I see nothing extraordinary yet.
Sullivan wasn’t likely to do that very thing and is dragging his feet on accepting the DOJ dropping the case. HE clearly is prejudiced to both Sidney Powell and General Flynn. Be it invites to the DC parties or blackmail – he is not the same judge he was when it came to Senator Stevens. And note John Roberts hasn’t done his job cleaning up the FISA court either and that is his job… I’ve been convinced he was one of the Obama blackmail victims.
Every day and even in the stickiest of situations I am assured that the RIGHT person occupies the Oval Office, now and will be elected to serve another 4 years on Nov 3….it is DESTINY if I ever saw it happen!!!
“You waited 7 months, Barr, and you are a liar that it was necessary to have Jensen go over it all again. You are a politician, not a lawman, and a corrupt one at that, with mass treason being ignored.” Amen
I hate it when I hear Hannity talk about “only the 1%”. Years ago Mueller forced early retirement on thousands of FBI good guys and they would only hire left wing liberal new agents. They ended up doing this with all of DC. The swamp is deeper than anyone can imagine. God must be with our President for him to still be standing.
Barr has done a good thing with getting the Mueller case completed and getting Flynn prosecuted ended.
But let’s keep score, shall we?
BARR’s “ACCOMPLISHMENTS”:
1. Agreed that “EPSTEIN KILLED HIMSELF”
2. NEVER ever investigated death of Seth Rich or interviewed Assange for the true source of Wikileaks
3. Parroted the BS lie that the Russian interfered. As we just found out, Crowdstrike testified that they did NOT know whether Russia hacked the server. Barr confirmed the whole foundation of SpyGate without ANY proof.
4. Not a single coup plotter indicted, even with irrefutable evidence already present. Clapper/Brenan/Comey/Rosenstein and especially McCabe have evidence of lying under oath.
5. Did not stop Stone from being indicted
Look at actions and results and deliberately refuse to look at speeches and words.
Barr is a fixer for the Deep State who talks a good game. I so hope to be proven wrong.
I believe President Trump has finally run out of patience with Barr, and is forcing his hand. Yes, President Trump is pissed and has started moving his pieces around to handle this HIS way.
Ric Grenell is positioned beautifully to expose all the traitors, and once the Ukraine / Impeachment traitors are revealed to the public-at-large, then the toothpaste will be out of the tube. The president will have the clout going into the November election, and will then be able to fire Barr (or anyone he pleases) after his historic landslide victory.
So Barr says Wray is doing a great job.
President Trump says Barr is doing a great job.
It seems to me the disruptor is not ready to be disruptive.
Wow! I had not read those articles referenced in the quotes and therefore had not realized this about AG Barr.
The love and appreciation for the DOJ/FBI cannot be at the expense of the Republic said institutions are charged to protect.
“Institutions” cannot be preserved by letting criminals escape punishment.
What is preserved in this case would be “CORRUPT INSTITUTIONS”.
The minute I learned of Bill Barr and seeing the flight logs of him running cover for Bush Sr. and Governor Bill Clinton during the Iran-Contra fiasco, I knew then he was no good. Bill, How’s Noriega doing? Oh… that’s right, I forgot.
Notice how in the DoJ’s Flynn case Motion to Dismiss and Exhibits, the starring villains are FORMER FBI officials. DoJ’s villains get a happy gloss as having questioned the FBI rogues, being shocked, etc. Nowhere does Wray have any role in righting the injustice the FBI caused. The deeds but not the names of prosecutors Jessie Liu, Van Grack, et al., are cited, thus making it seem as if the DoJ was almost a bystander, forced to follow the FBI’s corrupt lead.
CIA Director Brennan put the coup starter materials into the FBI’s lap, and lit the fuse. The Exhibits even present Stephan Halper pretending to be an FBI Confidential Human Source smeared Flynn with lies about him going off with Lukhova after the rigged “academic dinner” in the UK.
Would be a shame if Comey, McCabe, et al, responded by throwing the CIA and DoJ co-conspirators under the bus…
I read you every day Sundance. I agree with most of what you say, as it is well thought out and backed up with facts. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing us to gather in the treehouse! You’ve been a lifeline to so many of us.
I started reading transcripts today, ugh. I decided to start with the Podesta transcripts. The “oppo research” of Trump started in the GOP? At least that’s what Podesta stated, not that I trust him as far as I can throw him. He pleads innocent throughout – completely unbelievable – “he heard it on the news”, like Obama. #Liar.
But that reminded me once again, this is more than just a dance. There are powerful Senators on both sides of the aisle that wanted to prevent Trump from winning. This is not just about “protecting the institutions” of the FBI and the DOJ. And it’s probably why Comey continues to be an arrogant, smug, Pr*ck (pardon my French), because Comey knows who those Senators are.
If EVERYTHING was laid out all at once, we could tell the House and Senate, and the DOJ/FBI, and untold number of #Resistance folks in the federal government, to go home and stay home because we are done needing their services. This would branch out into the States and we could just take the totalitarian Governors out of their offices by force and tell them to get a real job. This is not a dance. It’s about trying to untangle a legion of Medusas, all interconnected, all thinking they have leverage (maybe they do) over one another. It’s one hot, stinking, mess and it’s widespread.
The only answer is to methodically, case by case, “sequester” and “review” the files, in a linear fashion while in tandem connecting the chaotic dots. If I could, I would personally fire 90% of the federal government, 90% of the politicians (federal, state, local). I would bar them from ever “serving”, (profiting off us) again. I would flush the whole corrupt mess into the nearest sewer. I would cut off aid to every other country on the planet. I would revoke government “grants” and any/all government money given to the big pharma, big ag, big ed, big everything. I would repatriate our money and do away with the onerous tax laws (and the IRS). I would burn the whole corrupt thing to the ground. The general population can take care of themselves just fine without most of the government. The only thing I’d keep is a very few military leaders and our armed services to protect us against foreigners. That is, until we get this mess straightened out. I’m serious and I know it’s not quite that simple, but it should be.
So, yeah, maybe Barr’s approach is better.
First they tried to prevent a candidate from being elected, then they sought to overthrow that election. They must be prosecuted. These sons of bitches deserve the ultimate penalty, a date with a rope. We can not allow a palace coup to go unanswered. If Barr thinks he can join the plot, abandon his duty, then he also deserves prosecution.
” From the perspective of those charged with the actual administration of justice – there is no way to put this in front of the American public and have the institutions survive. “
Barr may be charged with the administration of justice, so was Holder for that matter, so is Wray for that matter, and Comey before him, but if Barr puts the “institutions” and their crimes and their lies, above the truth, he is certainly not faithful to his charge.
Precisely. By abandoning his charge he is in league with the coup plotters.
We always want people to do the things we want them to do, but in reality, we’re not in that person’s shoes.
The DOJ/FBI is a stinking mine field with the obvious capability to completely destroy peoples lives….regardless of who that person is…(ie/ Three Star General Flynn who was the N.S.A.). The treasonous bastagees obviously did a number on AG Jeff Sessions, so whoever is in the AG position is not immune, safe, or off limits to being targeted and destroyed, or damaged.
Now, we know that the Trumpet has his own compass and his own soldiers (Grenell).
So, for me, I’ll give the combination of Trump and Barr the latitude to get this feces done….however it gets done.
A lot of our previous discussions seem colored with the thought that if Barr doesn’t bring Hell to breakfast, then all is lost, or that we have no hope.
I now believe that is not the case. We have now, and have always had, the Trump card.
Straight ahead. TRUMP 2020. Trolling like a Futha Mucka!!!!!
They say you can’t herd cats, but Trump is in the position of having to try to herd snakes and rats.
I feel we all overlook AG Barrs storied past since we support all things The Donald or some of us do..and see how he works to expose corruptocrats possibly by choosing to keep his enemy closer we believe..or I guess I should speak for myself..I believe so.BUT…I fear sometimes that he may have to rely on the corrupt to get to the corrupt and the cost it brings to us as a Nation. I trust most all of President Trumps methods and decisions..but AG Barr has made ruthless decisions in his past and his loyalty to SES Bureaucrats I must admit really concerns me….He still bears the SES badge like Pompeo as well and that brings me to closely scrutinize every move he and Pompeo make.
Based on everything I’ve followed through this entire process over the last 4 years, I feel confident the deep state strategy is to tick tock run out the clock and hope the Rigged Election is enough to oust the President. At which time no accountability will ever be forthcoming. If I wanted justice to go away, I would go about it the same way in this situation. I mean cmon, they know Bumbles Biden cant win a fair election.
If they can attempt multiple coups against a duly elected President like this and break every rule in the book doing so with no ramifications, then they can and will do anything. The Main Stream and Social Media giants who have been purchased by foreign interests will ensure a large segment of the low info population never even know or understand what happened.
I hate to sound so negative but we must anticipate and prepare for the worst and do what we can to prevent such an outcome from becoming reality. Spread the word.
I agree with your assessment.
Barr praises Wray. We now understand why.
Trump praises Barr. Several times today. How do you explain that? I find it baffling.
