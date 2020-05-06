Jumpin’ Ju-Ju Bones, Senator Lindsey Graham is Making Sense Again: “This is J Edgar Hoover Stuff”…

Sweet baby Jesus, Senator Lindsey Graham must be thinking about his reelection again because he’s back to making sense mode. In this interview Senator Graham discusses the second scope memo (August 2, 2017) and actually uses a timeline to outline how the Mueller investigation itself was based on a fraud. [OUTLINED HERE]
Graham then says today’s declassified scope memo was given to him for release by AG Bill Barr… and… and… you ain’t gonna believe this, but Graham actually, finally, notes the FBI letter to the FISA court on July 12th, 2018, was based on a lie. [OUTLINED HERE]
.
Last month – Amid a series of documents released by the Senate Judiciary Committee [SEE HERE] there is a rather alarming letter from the DOJ to the FISA Court in July 2018 that points toward an institutional cover-up. [Link to Letter]
Keep in mind that prior to this release only the FISA court had seen this letter from the DOJ-National Security Division (DOJ-NSD). As we walk through the alarming content of this letter I think you’ll identify the motive behind the FISC order to release it.
First, the letter in question was sent by the DOJ-NSD to the FISA Court on July 12, 2018. It is critical to keep the date of the letter in mind as we review the content.
Aside from the date the important part of the first page is the motive for sending it.
The DOJ and FBI are telling the FISA court in July 2018: based on what they know the FISA application still contains “sufficient predication for the Court to have found probable cause” to approve the application.
The DOJ is defending the Carter Page FISA application as still valid in July 2018.
However, it is within the justification of the application that alarm bells are found. On page six the letter identifies the primary participants behind the FISA redactions:
As you can see: Christopher Steele is noted as “Source #1”. Glenn Simpson of Fusion-GPS is noted as “identified U.S. person” or “business associate”; and Perkins Coie is the “U.S-based law firm.”
Now things get very interesting.
On page #8 when discussing Christopher Steele’s sub-source, the DOJ notes the FBI found him to be truthful and cooperative.
This is an incredibly misleading statement to the FISA court because what the letter doesn’t say is that 18-months earlier the sub-source, also known in the IG report as the “primary sub-source”, informed the FBI that the material attributed to him in the dossier was essentially junk.
Let’s look at how the IG report frames the primary sub-source, and specifically notice the FBI contact and questioning took place in January 2017 (we now know that date to be January 12, 2017):
Those interviews with Steele’s primary sub-source took place in January, March and May of 2017; and clearly the sub-source debunked the content of the dossier itself.
Those interviews were 18-months, 16-months and 14-months ahead of the July 2018 DOJ letter to the FISC. The DOJ-NSD says the sub-source was “truthful and cooperative” but the DOJ doesn’t tell the court the content of the truthfulness and cooperation. Why?
Keep in mind this letter to the court was written by AAG John Demers in July 2018. Jeff Sessions was Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein was Deputy AG; Christopher Wray was FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy, and Dana Boente is FBI chief-legal-counsel.
Why would the DOJ-NSD not be forthcoming with the FISA court about the primary sub-source? This level of disingenuous withholding of information speaks to an institutional motive.
By July 2018 the DOJ clearly knew the dossier was full of fabrications, yet they withheld that information from the court and said the predicate was still valid. Why?
It doesn’t take a deep-weeds-walker to identify the DOJ motive.
In July 2018 Robert Mueller’s investigation was at its apex.
This letter justifying the application and claiming the current information would still be a valid predicate therein, speaks to the 2018 DOJ needing to retain the validity of the FISA warrant…. My research suspicion is that the DOJ needed to protect evidence Mueller had already extracted from the fraudulent FISA authority. That’s the motive.
In July 2018 if the DOJ-NSD had admitted the FISA application and all renewals were fatally flawed Robert Mueller would have needed to withdraw any evidence gathered as a result of its exploitation. The DOJ in 2018 was protecting Mueller’s poisoned fruit.
If the DOJ had been honest with the court, there’s a strong possibility some, perhaps much, of Mueller evidence gathering would have been invalidated… and cases were pending. The solution: mislead the court and claim the predication was still valid.
This is not simply a hunch, because that motive also speaks to why the FISC would order the current DOJ to release the letter.
Remember, in December the FISC received the IG Horowitz report; and they would have immediately noted the disparity between what IG Horowitz outlined about the FBI investigating Steele’s sub-source, as contrast against what the DOJ told them in July 2018.
The DOJ letter is a transparent misrepresentation when compared to the information in the Horowitz report. Hence, the court orders the DOJ to release the July letter so that everyone, including congressional oversight and the public can see the misrepresentation.
The court was misled; now everyone can see it.
The content of that DOJ-NSD letter, and the subsequent disparity, points to an institutional cover-up; and as a consequence the FISC also ordered the DOJ to begin an immediate sequestration effort to find all the evidence from the fraudulent FISA application. The proverbial fruit from the poisonous tree…. And yes, that is ongoing.
Moving on…
Two more big misstatements within the July letter appear on page #9. The first is the DOJ claiming that only after the application was filed did they become aware of Christopher Steele working for Fusion-GPS and knowing his intent was to create opposition research for the Hillary Clinton campaign. See the top of the page.
According to the DOJ-NSD claim the number four ranking official in the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, never told them he was acting as a conduit for Christopher Steele to the FBI. While that claim is hard to believe, in essence what the DOJ-NSD is saying in that paragraph is that the FBI hoodwinked the DOJ-NSD by not telling them where the information for the FISA application was coming from. The DOJ, via John Demers, is blaming the FBI.
The second statement, equally as incredulous, is at the bottom of page nine where the DOJ claims they had no idea Bruce Ohr was talking to the FBI throughout the entire time any of the FISA applications were being submitted. October 2016 through June 2017.
In essence the claim there is that Bruce Ohr was working with the FBI and never told anyone in the DOJ throughout 2016 and all the way past June 29th of 2017. That denial seems rather unlikely; however, once again the DOJ-NSD is putting the FBI in the crosshairs and claiming they knew nothing about the information pipeline.
Bruce Ohr, whose wife was working for Fusion-GPS and assisting Christopher Steele with information, was interviewed by the FBI over a dozen times as he communicated with Steele and fed his information to the FBI. Yet the DOJ claims they knew nothing about it.
Again, just keep in mind this claim by the DOJ-NSD is being made in July 2018, six months after Bruce Ohr was demoted twice (December 2017 and January 2018). If what the DOJ is saying is true, well, the FBI was completely off-the-rails and rogue.
Neither option speaks well about the integrity of either institution; and quite frankly I don’t buy the DOJ-NSD spin. Why? The reason is simple, the DOJ is claiming in the letter the predication was still valid… if the DOJ-NSD genuinely didn’t know about the FBI manipulation, they would be informing the court in 2018 the DOJ no longer supported the FISA application due to new information. They did not do that. Instead, in July 2018, they specifically told the court the predicate was valid, yet the DOJ-NSD knew it was not.
The last point about the July 2018 letter is perhaps the most jarring. Again, keep in mind when it was written Chris Wray is FBI Director, David Bowditch is Deputy and Dana Boente is FBI chief legal counsel.
Their own FBI reports, by three different INSD and IG investigations; had turned up seriously alarming evidence going back to the early 2017 time-frame; the results of which ultimately led to the DC FBI office losing all of their top officials; and knowing the letter itself was full of misleading and false information about FBI knowledge in/around Christopher Steele; this particular sentence is alarming:
“The FBI has reviewed this letter and confirmed its factual accuracy?”
Really?
As we have just shared, the July 2018 letter itself is filled with factual inaccuracies, misstatements and intentional omissions. So who exactly did the “reviewing”?
This declassification release raises more questions than any other in recent memory. Perhaps AG Bill Barr will now start asking some rather hard questions to FBI Director Christopher Wray…. and DAG Rod Rosenstein.
.
“The court was misled…”
The FISC is evidently more readily gulled than a seven year old standing in front of the side-show barker on the midway of a small-town carnival.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s technical terms is called deliberate ignorance!
LikeLike
“more readily gulled than a seven year old standing in front of the side-show barker on the midway of a small-town carnival.”
redline, I’m going to go out on a limb and assume that you are an individual who enjoys the sights, smells and sounds that the written word can conjure. “Boy’s Life” by Robert McCammon explores a young boy’s fascination with a small town carnival that has a murderous twist and I highly recommend the book, I think you might enjoy it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
LikeLike
The Court ALLOWED the coup. They knew that Rogers had unearthed crimes against Trump and his campaign team. This is the main reason, IMHO, that they had to keep up the front that Trump was a Russian Agent. The courts knew the whole time what the Obama team did and didn’t do a damned thing about it, they had to give the FISA courts an argument of plausible deniability in order for the FISA Court to allow them to continue. But they knew it was a coup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree, they couldn’t be that profoundly stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you see the passive voice, look for cheaters and liars. The missing subject was left out to protect the guilty. Exactly WHO did the “misleading”??
The sentence should have read “The signer of the letter, Mr. Denmers, LIED to the court.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somebody’s doing the raping, Don!
LikeLike
“The court was misled”, as a whole lineup of actors claim to have been cozened as well.: to date, the DoJ, Bureau, and Ol Lindsey.
As my Grandmother puts it “ fell off the turnip truck”.
I think not.
As far as I can make out, this” vast Dussian disinformation & meddling “ amounts to Crooked Hillary & Cronies conflating a Russian sharing stupid bar room gossip with a state sanctioned campaign to victimise poor Hillary.
And I never believed the DNC campaign’s claim of Russia hacking their server either.
To this day, their “ Russia hack” had and has no trustworthy independent corroboration
yet all of DC parrots this as if it is established fact.
LikeLike
The court wa not misled.It wanted to be misled.
LikeLike
Didn’t Clinesmith work at DOJ-NSD? If so, I suspect he had significant input and may even have drafted the letter that went out over Demers’s signature. Demers didn’t write it himself. He would have delegated to a staff attorney familiar with the FISA authorizations.
OT, but I have always believed, for a few circumstantial reasons, that Demers’s predecessor Carlin was a cooperating witness, once he found someone not involved to cooperate with. He wouldn’t have the 2017-18 road map to Mueller, but he would know about the 2015-16 shenanigans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many here have already mentioned, but it needs to be said over and over again: Mueller did more to meddle in the 2018 midterms to give democrats the House than a few measly RT Facebook ads did to help Trump in 2016.
If there’s email evidence Mueller’s team of angry democrats so much as mentioned the midterms, there’s your proof of bias right there that Wray and Horowitz claimed didn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Mueller did more to meddle…”
Aye, Thick as thrives they are.
The communication archives of Mueller, Rosenstein and cronies would make fascinating reading.
LikeLike
I had a feeling that Rosenstein was the key to the extension of the coup attempt. Rosenstein, Wray and Boente need to turn states evidence now. I recommend that Durham/Barr work backwards in the timeline and start drag netting the coup players to include Mueller and his team. Work back to at least 2015 to include the cover up of the Hillary email server.
LikeLike
I’m sorry, never gonna happen. Barr/Durham are the problem. It’s why we are here.
LikeLike
If Barr/Durham were the problem none of this would be surfacing. Barr may move at the pace of a snail.. but he is forward marching. While many including myself think we could all wrap this up in a day, I suspect Barr is dotting I’s and crossing T’s in his process. I’m sure he’s been roadblocked seven ways from Sunday during his search. The weeds are deep, give the process a chance.
LikeLike
Agree;
LOOK and LISTEN to the narrative Lindsey is putting out there;
He is NOW trying to say he was hoodwinked; that back when he sang “Muellers an Honorable man”, and by the way actually introduced legislation prohibiting PDJT from firing Mueller, which he withdrew when it was pointed out to him his lagislation was UNCONSTITUTIONAL, that he had “NO IDEA”.
WE knew. He is lieing.
And, the second part of the false narrative he is peddling, is to try to “shore up” BARR.
Old Lindsey is dancing on a log, resting on quicksand. As he has been, all along he is trying to obsfuscate, delay and cover up his complicity in the coup, and thatcof his fellow Republicons.
And so now, we have everybody claiming ignorance, and finger pointing.
The “incompetent not criminal” defence, and the “SOG Defence” (Some Other Guy’),…and we can gain SOME comfort, that they are moving from delay, deny, to establishing defences.
Its still going to be a LONG slog.
But, we have reached a ‘tipping point’;
Due to a variety of factors, such as the Grinnell gambit, and moving Collyers out as head of FISC, the material Sundance has been pleading for WILL come out.
And now, everyone involved is going to start trying to save themselves. Gee, just in time for the November election,…almost as if it was planned.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Aye, I notice how old Lindsey tried to seague into the “I was hoodwinked” theme.
I think not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Might want to drag back the timeframe to 2012 when the Obama criminals (unconvicted as of yet) started illegally accessing the NSA database and spying on US citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What about the east Angelia email breach.
My home router went haywire that week.
I N
Ever
Broke the rules.
Burn.
Baby.
Burn.
Karma is a bitch isn’t it.
/psyche
I will go to bed as I please.
Decades of you decades of me.
Watching…
I have a secret list and years to burn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Jumpin ju-ju bones” is really funny in the context of recent discoveries.
“POP, goes the weasel”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not forget that Rat Rosenstein was willing to wear a wire to entrap PDT. The guy is a one of the coup leaders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein, Weissman, Nadler, Schiff, Zelensky, Blumenthal and Schumer all are criminals!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You forgot Pelosi and a FEW more 😉
LikeLike
Durham walks around every day with a humongous Woodie, especially after seeing those FBI interview notes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like Graham just figured out his constituents back home might remember his public backing of Mueller going after Trump very well and not doing damn thing it. That deep state creep now has to get out in front the camera quickly to start a narrative to stay in the good with SC voters to keep his job and future hopes for power alive…remember that old saying, “he’s a snake in the grass”….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maria Bartiromo asking him why he has done nothing may have awakened him to the fact that it’s been noticed that he’s doing nothing. Time for another Lindsey outburst of fake outrage…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein and the Mueller gang defrauded the American taxpayers with a bogus $40 million investigation that they knew from the very start there was no crime or collusion with Russia, and yet spent nearly two years going about searching for a crime they could not find. They were all criminal in completely wasting tax payers money by lying to the American public. They should all be indicted and made to pay back the entire amount they defrauded from the taxpayers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t recall the name of the GOP congressman that when questioning that evil Mueller said “you had unlimited funds and resources” Mueller with a dumb arrogant look, had the nerve to say “not unlimited”.I felt like reaching through the TV and bitch slapping his ugly evil puss until he fell to the floor. I wish this man nothing but the worst in everything possible in his life. You evil corrupt scumbag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Really? Doesn’t he have bible studies in his home w Barr?
LikeLike
Weren’t there money changers in the temple?
LikeLike
So it sounds like 3+ years into the Trump Administration, the Justice Dept. is STILL an ant-Trump snake-pit…
Why is that?
One could surmise that the FBI & CIA are full of career individuals that frequently reflect the Deep State and prior administrations, but the Justice Dept should be somewhat fresh & minted to support the policies of a newly-elected President.
JFK had his brother, Reagan had Meese, Bush43 had Ashcroft, Obama had a wingman & maybe a wing-woman. AGs often aren’t great, but at least often in your corner.
All Trump got was Jeff Sessions recusing himself. And perhaps Jeff recused himself from hiring and promoting Trump allies also. How many upper echelon did he add?
Still the JD rank & file appear to remain openly hostile to Trump and non-RINO Republicans.
Neither Sessions nor Barr have transformed Justice to help their chief executive.
As AGs, in this regard they’ve both been feeble and unproductive.
Trump deserved/deserves better.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe you should ask Mr. “You’re Fired” why this is.
LikeLike
Asked and answered many times. President Trump is stuck with the people the Uniparty in the Senate will confirm.
LikeLike
Donald J. Trump, who has been a huge public figure for decades, the epitome of a true American, a lover of America and Americans, is a Russian agent yet not one person along the way in this despicable process didn’t look at this and laugh. Heck, the left use to praise him for the things he has done before he ran for President. You could have asked any man on the street and they would have laughed in your face. I’m sorry, but I believe every one of these participants including the FISA court judges knew it wasn’t true. They weren’t bamboozled. It’s so absurd on its face yet they all went along with it especially the judges. THAT is what is scary. And where is CJ Roberts? Oh yeah…silent. There is not one true American in the bunch. God only knows what else they have done in the past.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agreed, and as I keep saying. How many innocent people are in jail because of these poor excuses for animals? EVERY single person jailed on the evidence of these orgs needs to be reviewed. They ALL need to fired, and there is not a single decent person within these secret services, or there would be whistle blowers coming out of our ears!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Misstatements = Lies.
AAG Rod Rosenstein – gone.
When will Bill Barr step up and clean house?
FIRS Chris Wray, Dana Boente, Demers, and all the Swamp supporters?
LikeLike
FIRE
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heck, just burn it down.
LikeLike
Echoing you MJMAGA. Would really like to know why Chief Justice Roberts, who presides over the FISA court hasn’t even peeped a word in this whole saga. WTF? This inquiring mind would like to know the reason for his silence. What is in his control file as an appointee re Obummer? Roberts didn’t get the whole “royal “reaming of the *ss treatment that all other nominees as those under President Trump . So why his shoo in?
His silence on all matters regarding the FISA court seems darker and deeper by the minute. I love a mystery. and the suspense, but Robert’s. silence right now is deafening.. How DARE HE BE SILENT IN THESE TIMES?
Take responsibility for your participation in the coup Roberts. The sooner the better. Hiding behind your robe isn’t going to save you from what’s coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A supreme court justice might be seen as prejudiced toward one side or another in any case that might come before him, and then have to recuse himself if he speaks out publicly well before a related case comes before him in court.
Roberts’ (supposed) complicity would need to stay hidden so he can still rule in the related cases that come before the SC. Speaking up now would bring light upon his dark robes.
Clearly FISA judges are not being particularly spotlighted as criminally involved at this time, when no criminal charges have yet been made against anyone involved.
LikeLike
Can I ask a favor.
Someone with the twitter special access.
Certified messages:( yes chap)
To: George Pappa
Dear George,
It is beyond the point where belittle the ‘state’ verbally, as a ‘pseudo-immune’ party, (they watch you more than me). Can be effective for anyone.
I have a crash course.
Read the prez tweets abit; get comfortable; learn how to role without invectives.
We will back you despite all that back then
LikeLike
A song that reminds of the torment going down these daze:
Leonard Cioheb: You Want it Darker
LikeLike
NO FORN or NO PORN?
(No fornication, or no pornography?)
If anyone knows, please tell me the meaning of “SECRET/NOPORN/FISA” under the XXX’s at bottom of pages? Especially the “NOPORN” part.
LikeLike
lol It’s NOFORN, an F, not a P. It means it can not be released to any foreign national.
LikeLike
Haha. That is just what they TELL you it means…😂
LikeLike
As to the July 2018 DOJ-NSD letter, it was also 4 months before the 2018 election and they wanted this sword of Damocles to continue hanging over the Rs heads for that too.
And, Who held the Horowitz report back to be released in December, one month after the elections? Why wasn’t it released before the election. Too damning?
LikeLike
Sorry, meant to write Leonard Cohen. Also NOFORN means NO FOREIGN EYES are allowed to read this document.. Good luck with that. Feinstein and the rest of the Democratic gang have been leaking until their Depends need to be changed every hour re their leaks. Such is their pledge of Allegiance. To MONEY ONLY. Not sure I trust Lindsey even know with his mea culpa which is to me soo little and sooo Late. Running for re-election are you? Better have some magic in your back pocket to pull that gig off. Fixed election? It’s embarrassing to be a U.S. Citizen watching Lindsey. doing this mea culpa. NOW. Does he know the meaning of SHAME ON YOU?
LikeLike
As far as the FISA court buying all of this. Planned incompetence is always the best of camouflages.
LikeLike