DOJ Admits Two FISA Applications Lacked Cause – FISA Court Requests Information on Consequences: What Other Prosecutions Relied on the Invalid Warrants?…

An interesting ruling, brief and order from the FISA Court (Judge Boasberg) released today [pdf here] reflects an admission by the DOJ the 2nd and 3rd FISA renewal against U.S. person Carter Page were invalid.
The “DOJ assesses that with respect to the applications in [April and June 2017] “if not earlier, there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that [Carter]Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.””
The original FISA application was October 21st, 2016. The first FISA renewal was January 12, 2017 (84 days from origination). The second renewal was April 7, 2017 (85 days from prior renewal). The third renewal was on June 29th, 2017 (83 days from prior renewal).
The DOJ has now attested to the FISC the FISA application on April 7, 2017, and the FISA application of June 29th were invalid. However, the DOJ has not taken a position on the validity of the original application, Oct 21, 2016, or the first renewal of January 12, 2017.
As with almost everything in the world of FISA there is a great deal of interesting language surrounding how the FISC brief & order by James Boasberg is written. Each paragraph and sentence should be reviewed carefully to avoid making cursory mistakes in analysis.
The FBI has agreed to “sequester” all information and evidence received as an outcome of all the FISA warrants issued against Carter Page. Meaning, all material, in any court proceeding or subsequent secondary warrant on another target, application, filing, motion, prosecution or downstream use of the information gathered and obtained; the FBI will now assemble all materials, from any location, that stemmed from the Carter Page FISA warrants.
In essence, the FBI will now look and retrieve any evidence that stemmed as an outcome of the Carter Page FISA warrant. Some of this material *may* (perhaps likely) will be in the Special Counsel Mueller investigation.
[ie. a proverbial search for the fruit of a poisonous tree. Where is it?]
Once the sequestration has taken place, the DOJ will then be able to determine to the court what collateral impacts they have identified.
The DOJ has yet to inform the court how exactly they plan to do this, or when they anticipate to have completed the task. However, the FBI has agreed to undertake this sequestration for ALL of the FISA applications, not just the two renewals they now admit are invalid. READ:
The issue of the validity for the October 21st, 2016, originating FISA application; and/or the issue of the validity for the first renewal January 12th, 2017, is not yet determined.
The FISC brief outlines the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), who is currently doing a review of all FISA applications, will be the one assist the DOJ in reaching that conclusion.
Worth noting in the second paragraph (above): “pending further review of the OIG report and the outcome of any investigations or litigation.” This was a statement made by the DOJ in response to the FISC. It is possible the ongoing investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham is part of this encompassing statement.
The second page of the order by Judge Boasberg is essentially him relaying the law surrounding FISA applications; warning the DOJ that false material submissions -which the DOJ has just admitted- are illegal; and Boasberg wanting to know answers to the same questions many of us have.
Essentially, Judge Boasberg is asking: what did the FBI do with the Title-1 surveillance warrant they received from the court? What material did they collect? Was that material then used in other proceedings and: “disseminated to DOJ prosecutors and other persons outside the FBI”?
The presiding fisa judge also wants to know what the DOJ is doing. Explain what “further review of the OIG report” means? Inform the court what “related investigations and litigation” pertains to, etc:
A note of caution. It seems incredulous the DOJ cannot apply the same determination of invalid construct to the original FISA application and first renewal. However, the key issue is with the Steele Dossier – the essential evidence underpinning the FISA itself; and the key question is when did the FBI and/or DOJ know with certainty the Steele Dossier was unfounded and did not merit legal inclusion for the warrant?
By their current admissions, as outlined by Judge Boasberg, the DOJ is admitting that between January 12th and April 7th current investigators are certain there was sufficient information debunking the Steele Dossier, known to the former FBI and DOJ officials, such that no further application (renewal) should have taken place.
Interestingly this timeline and DOJ admission would include the Mueller investigation use of any FISA derived material or evidence when it began May 17, 2017; that is, if the Mueller probe used the Carter Page FISA evidence for any derivative warrant therein.
It seems likely the Mueller probe did use the Page warrant, as former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former DOJ Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein authorized the June 29, 2017, final renewal AFTER the special counsel was in place. That renewal has been admitted as invalid. There could be considerable consequences.
The applicable charge against the members of the cabal who tried to take DJT out before and after he was elected is summarized below. This determination by the DOJ provides the needed foundation for such a prosecution.
We shall see.
————————————
DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW
SUMMARY:
Section 242 of Title 18 makes it a crime for a person acting under color of any law to willfully deprive a person of a right or privilege protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States.
For the purpose of Section 242, acts under “color of law” include acts not only done by federal, state, or local officials within the their lawful authority, but also acts done beyond the bounds of that official’s lawful authority, if the acts are done while the official is purporting to or pretending to act in the performance of his/her official duties. Persons acting under color of law within the meaning of this statute include police officers, prisons guards and other law enforcement officials, as well as judges, care providers in public health facilities, and others who are acting as public officials. It is not necessary that the crime be motivated by animus toward the race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin of the victim.
The offense is punishable by a range of imprisonment up to a life term, or the death penalty, depending upon the circumstances of the crime, and the resulting injury, if any.
https://www.justice.gov/crt/deprivation-rights-under-color-law
And there is CONSPIRACY to commit deprivation of rights under color of law.
If two or more conspire, collude, plan and act in concert, to commit a crime they can be charged with CONSPIRACY to,…..
And that opens up all sorts of possibilities.
But there’s no plan… Remember that. It’s ALL coincidence.
Once?,….Happenstance.
Twice?,..COINCIDENCE
Third time?,..ENEMY ACTION!
We are SO far beyond twice, tha coincidence, unintended consequences, stupidity and any other explanation, short of ENEMY action, is ludicrous, as you well know.
Oh, you forgot the,/s, and watch someone reply as if they seriously thought you were commenting its coincidence, lol.
Rudy would be required for the brains and cojones to employ RICO.
can Manafort get time served???
If the first Page FISA is ever revealed, Vault 7 planted evidence on 45 will be EXPOSED!
The DOJ, earlier had looked at Manafort, and declined to prosecute.
Then, they looked at him AGAIN, and decided they had enough to prosecute.
If any of the ‘new’evidence was obtained as a result of two hop from psge, than yes, he should be released, his conviction overturned, and he should be able to sue the crap out of the Government, although unfortunately NOT the Prosecutors or FIB.
Would be interesting to see the earlier declination memo, written by the prosecutors who decided NOT to prosecute Manafort, back in 2014.
For instance, WHERE did Prosecutors get the info on Manaforts ostrich suit and other lavish lifestyle expendiures, his offshore bank accounts, and other info they used in their case against him?
702 about queries, mayhaps?
Bruce Ohr likely ordered Another Secret Ledger on Trump/Manafort from our Treasury
In December 2016, Ohr, having obtained a FISA warrant, still had no crime. It is likely that in the Interagency Dec 7, 2016 meeting Ohr (see Margot Cleveland’s article below) was feeding Manafort’s Portfolio and the Fusion GPS Dossiers to the Treasury Department and his Deep State buddies to create False crime(s) (with their FinCEN Portal and Query System) ; any number of phony parallel constructions that might be leaked & used to take out President Trump’s associates and of course President Trump himself. “We the People” paid for it all.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/01/13/ig-report-bombshell-did-the-fbi-and-doj-ask-putins-buddy-to-help-get-trump/#disqus_thread
see also: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/ex-treasury-staffer-with-links-to-andrew-weissmann-and-bruce-ohr-pleads-guilty-in-court-for-leaking-classified-info-to-liberal-hack-reporters/
see also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Financial_Crimes_Enforcement_Network
I was wondering about Manafort, Cohen, and Stone.
Yes, and even POSSIBLY Flynn.
Yes, I am already assuming that one…fingers crossed!
That cryptic release of info from Flynn prosecutors, to Sidney, and her allegedly having major announcement has me praying my fingers off!
Didn’t the new evidence come from Ukraine?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The black ledger, debunked?
All sorts of reasons why Manafort shouldn’t be in jail, but wonder if his lawyers were compromised/complicit, like Flynns first ones were?
Wasn’t it Rotten Rod that declined to prosecute Manafort the 1st time? I seem to remember it was
Possibly. A lot of score settling, involved in all this. Confuses already confused things, even more.
According to the IG report, the FBI interviewed Steele’s Primary Sub-Source in January 2017. It does not give the date. However, by the end of that interview, the FBI knew the Steele dossier was trash. If we presume that the interview happened after the first renewal had already been approved that month, they should have made plans to scrap the whole thing on the flight back to Washington after the interview. In the Senate Judiciary Hearings, Lindsey Graham asks Horowitz:
LG If the government is surveilling an Amerian citizen, pursuant to a FISA warrant, and the government comes into, information is given to the government that questions the foundation of the warrant, is there an obligation to tell the court?
MH Absolutely.
LG They did not do that here, is that correct?
MH Correct.
Of course, they not only didn’t disclose the exculpatory information to the court, they lied about what the Primary Sub-source said. The evening of the hearing Graham told Hannity he wants a criminal investigation of the 5 government officials who were in that meeting with the Primary Sub-source.
Sounds like another item on the list for Lindsey or Bill Barr to delve into.
AND if the 2nd and 3rd renewals are now considered non operable because of the Steele Dossier being exposed as contrivance by January 27th, what would provide the validity to allow the initial Application approval and 1st renewal to remain valid /operable?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI and DOJ in charge at the time could say, “well, we didn’t really know the dossier was bogus when we applied for the first FISA in October and when we applied for the first renewal in January.” But, as we know, even when they found out it was bogus, they went ahead with two more renewals. The fact is they had nothing to corroborate it in the first place. The FBI didn’t corroborate it. Steele didn’t corroborate. And in his meeting with the FBI in early October 2016 Steele said his primary source was a “boaster” and “egoist” and “may engage in some embellishment.” Worse yet, when the FBI offered him $15,000 to do specific work for them re: Trump (that is collect physical evidence, witnesses, etc.), his response was “maybe I can go back to the hotel (in Russia) and get the manager for you to meet to talk about the prostitutes there.” That was his mindset. Smear Trump. As a reporter, I wouldn’t use Steele as a news source. But the FBI and DOJ used him to get a FISA. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AND if I recall correctly, Sundance spoke of A State Department employee who warned that Seele had a personal axe to grind and to so question the validity of any report Steele would offer.
Any attempt by the DoJ to maintain validity of the initial application and the first renewal sounds like something Adam Schiff would tout. Sidney Powell and Flynn would add to weight of outstanding court cases that may prove to over power the limp rationale the prosecutors can offer.
LikeLike
Bruce Ohr testimony reveals he informed the FBI in August 2016 of the Steele Dossier’s connection to the Clinton campaign.
State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Kathleen Kavalec spoke to Steele 10 days before the FISA application and it is believed her heavily redacted memo proves the FBI knew the Dossier was politically motivated garbage.
FBI Director Wray classified the document “secret” in April 2019, and to be declassified in 25 years.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/442592-steeles-stunning-pre-fisa-confession-informant-needed-to-air-trump-dirt
Kavalec’s written account was Oct.11 2016, 10 days before the first FISA application
I commend you for your excellent documentary on OANN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks. Plans are in the works to do more. Meanwhile, there’s nothing like hanging out here at the Treehouse for informed insight from Sundance and the Treeper brigade of commenters.
John, I think the reason why Horowitz left out the exact date of the January FBI finding out the Steele Dossier was bunk, was specifically because of the renewal date. January 12th, 2017.
I’m sure you’re right. We know for a fact that the IG pulled his punches in multiple sections of the report.
But didn’t the Kavolek {sic} memo already undermine Steele’s cred? Oct 16….pre-submission.
LikeLike
Thanks for resurfacing that nugget, John. Maybe Lindsey’s compliment to Schiff today was actually a Brutus’ dig.
And many thakns for your latest work. This has been such a long and winding road, people who are just now seeing the truth will have a very difficult time digesting anything without guidance the likes of your presentation last week.
This also shines a new light on the surprising resignation of Judge Rubberstamp Collyer from the position of Chief Judge of Fisa Court.
I wonder if she was told to step down?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The coupers appear to be fruit of a poisoned DOJ/FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems safe to say the people in the most trouble right now are Comey, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; all signatories and also involved in Special Counsel appointment.
Is Jeff Sessions thanking his lucky stars right now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions recusal MAY just save his ass, in terms of him technically having ‘clean hands’ but it doesn’t excuse his possum imitation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It think one of the flipped. Rod … Comey and McCabe – no way.
LikeLike
The FBI knew Carter Page (UCE1) was a CIA spy back in 2014 when they got a FISA on him to “2 hop” some Russians.
They executed the exact same FISA abuse operation in 2016 against Trump.
IMO Page was a willing participant…he is pissed at the FBI for outing him while pretending they actually thought he was a Russian agent. He also had ties to several left leaning organizations early in his career: the House Armed Services Committee under Les Aspin, the UN peacekeeping mission, and the Council on Foreign Relations.
If he wasn’t a willing participant…he would be pissed at Brennan for distributing the dossier with his name in it…he’s not. Brennan probably lied to him about how his name got there.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/02/05/in-march-2016-carter-page-was-an-fbi-employee-in-october-2016-fbi-told-fisa-court-hes-a-spy/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/former-trump-adviser-carter-page-under-fisa-warrant-since-2014-report
I’ve been saying the same thing for a long time. If you watch him in interviews, he dodges relevant questions. He has never shown stress or duress that a person who has been spied on and who has been accused of wrong doing. I think that in order to be a good spook, you have to be a good liar. I’m not convinced that George Papadoplis is an innocent bystander either. Jury’s still out on him.
“…an admission by the DOJ the 2nd and 3rd FISA renewal against U.S. person Carter Page were invalid.”
Invalid but not “illegal.” Will the DOJ treat them like invalid outdated bus passes?
it’s interesting to note that as blowhard Schiff is being praised for his lying eloquence in the Senate by his sycophantic colleagues, the MS media and a few Republicans, another one of his egregious lies in the past has been officially confirmed by Judge Boasberg. Acrimonious Adam swore on a stack of fake Bibles that all the FISA warrants were justified and acquired honestly and legally. I hope the PDT defense team shows a series of Schiff’s past verbal lies on the visual screen.
On another related subject (it’s all a continuous connected web of Dem deceit), I’ve been wondering why sundance hasn’t covered the Obama WH meeting with top Ukrainian officials that were allegedly greeted by Ciaramella to discuss Burisma etc in 2016 and other recent revelations. These seemed like important discoveries to me. Was I duped or did I miss an article?
I believe that will be your weekend treat.
As I recall, the initial FISA application stated on page 1 that the FBI believed that Carter Page was an agent of a foreign power (Russia). They had to say that to get a Title 1FISA warrant. But later in the application, page 13 I believe, it states that the Russians were attempting to recruit Carter Page.
So, how can Russia be trying to recruit someone who is already an agent?
This mean that the original Carter Page application contradicts itself. Why would this not remove the predicate for a Title 1 search? And why did the FISA judge not see this contradiction? And why aren’t the Republicans raising hell about it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Im sure CBS,ABC,NBC,CNN, ESPN and the Slave Channel will headline with this.
/s. Sorry, forgot.
Anyone know what this is about about?
” …were inadvertently omitted from the December 2019
production:
11/16/2017
05/17/2018
06/14/2018
07/26/2018
…”
?!?
Just asking for a friend…
Case 1:17-cr-00232-EGS Document 155 Filed 01/22/20 Page 1 of 2
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
v.
Crim. No. 17-232 (EGS)
MICHAEL T. FLYNN,
Defendant
NOTICE OF DISCOVERY CORRESPONDENCE
The United States of America, by and through its attorney, the United States Attorney for
the District of Columbia, hereby files with the Court its most recent discovery correspondence in
this case.
Respectfully submitted,
JESSIE K. LIU
U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia
By: /s/
Brandon L. Van Grack
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney
950 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Washington, DC 20530
(202) 233-0968
Jocelyn Ballantine
Assistant United States Attorney
555 4th Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20530
Dated: January 20, 2020
Case 1:17-cr-00232-EGS Document 155 Filed 01/22/20 Page 2 of 2
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I, Jocelyn Ballantine, certify that I caused to be served a copy of the foregoing by electronic
means on counsel of record for the defendant on January 20, 2020.
______/s/_______________
Jocelyn Ballantine
Assistant United States Attorney
555 4th Street NW
Washington, D.C. 20530
Attorney for the United States of America
2
Case 1:17-cr-00232-EGS Document 155-1 Filed 01/22/20 Page 1 of 1
U.S. Department of Justice
Jessie K. Liu
United States Attorney
District of Columbia
Judiciary Center
555 Fourth St., N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20530
January 22, 2020
Via Email & FedEx
Jesse Binnall
Harvey & Binnall, PLLC
717 King Street
Suite 300
Alexandria, VA 22314
Re:
United States v. Michael T. Flynn, 17-cr-00232 (EGS)
Dear Counsel:
Enclosed please find the materials that were inadvertently omitted from the December 2019
production:
11/16/2017
05/17/2018
06/14/2018
07/26/2018
DOJSCO0022699 – DOJSCO0022756
DOJSCO0023173 – DOJSCO0023212
DOJSCO0023247 – DOJSCO0023258
DOJSCO0023267 – DOJSCO0023282
These materials are covered by the Protective Order entered by the Court on February 21,
2018.
Sincerely,
JESSIE K. LIU
United States Attorney
By:
Brandon L. Van Grack
Special Assistant United States Attorney
Jocelyn Ballantine
Assistant United States Attorney
May 10th, 2017
Trump Mocks ‘Cryin’ Chuck Schumer’ For His Comey Flip-Flop
https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-mocks-crying-chuck-schumer-his-comey-flip-amanda-prestigiacomo
More on this with some interesting tie ins as well. Finally!!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/carter-page-fisa-warrant-lacked-probable-cause-declassified-doj-order-finds
FBI as an organization is the main suspect in this – why on earth are they involved in this FISA investigation – you have to know that if they control ‘sequestered’ documents, some will disappear and others will be altered.
There are tons of quality and professional investigators in the US – put a proper team together!
2 things:
1. Is this why the change from Mueller to Ukraine within 24 hours of the Mueller? Poisoned tree?
2. Aren’t notes for upcoming Presidential to head of state calls prepared in advance by State and NSC staff, then presented to President in a briefing for call prep? Are those notes stored with the Flynn 302s?
Anyone chipping in, I’d appreciate it.
Does anyone happen to know who the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is who can issue some subpoenas and look into all this skulduggery?!?!?!
In other news – look at what Trump’s golfing buddy Miss Lindsey is now saying!!’
Coming down SUPER HARD on the Bidens and all their corruption is Miss Lindsey!!
Go get ’em Tiger!!
Some highlights of what Graham had to say about the impeachment fiasco and the Bidens.
Lindsey Graham: ‘I Don’t Think Joe Biden is Corrupt, But He’s Not Beyond Being Looked At’ (VIDEO)
Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t think Joe Biden is corrupt.
This was shortly after he congratulated serial liar Adam Schiff and told him he’s “very well spoken.”
“Somebody needs to look” at the why the prosecutor investigating Burisma was fired and the new prosecutor dropped the case, Lindsey said.
“I don’t think Joe Biden is corrupt, but I don’t think he’s beyond being looked at.” he said. “I love Joe Biden, but I’m going to tell you, I’m not going to sit on the sidelines and just watch the Trumps be looked at.”
Lindsey Graham then added that “Joe Biden is one of the finest men I know.” Seriously?
Anyone know what Trump thinks of Lindsey saying things like this?
LG is part of the corruption. He doesn’t want the truth out. He needs to play nice with the left.
…They go down, LG goes with them… and Pierre Delecto also.
Lindsey has been a ravaging Grizzly Bear in the same Honeypot that the Biden’s et. al. have enjoyed for many years.
Lindsey quickly segued to China and the $1.5 billion that was gifted to Hunter and Joe there.
There could be considerable consequences.
Or, not.
Most probably. That.
iOK,. just throw them in jail…..
The henhouse sh*tshovelers want to know what the fox, whose job it is to guard the henhouse, is gonna do about the fact that the hens have been getting picked off – one by one – by some undetermined source, and what the fox plans to do to ensure that the henhouse is appropriately guarded in the future, so that the sh*tshovelers don’t uncover more dead bodies while shoveling sh*t.
This is kind of exciting! And validates everything CTH has said since the beginning. Great job SD
Does the fact that the April renewal was before the Special Counsel’s appointment mean that appointment was invalid, and in fact bring “Section 242 of Title 18” to bear against Weissmann et al?
Better late than never. Anyone going to be held to account?
Seems like this would bar the Democratic House of Representatives from using any of the Mueller report material that was based on those now “sequestered” dockets
To what extent might this be a ploy to “sequester” and keep out of the hands of Durham information that might be valuable to him in prosecutions? Anyone?
