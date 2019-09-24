Stunning Rebuke – Federal Judge Throws Out Guilty Verdict for Flynn Partner and Acquits…

In a stunning and very rare move today Federal Judge Anthony J Trenga has thrown out the conviction of a Mike Flynn’s partner Bijan Rafiekian (Flynn Intel Group) and granted the defendants’ motion to acquit. [Hat Tip to Techno-Fog for the ruling]
This is a huge blow to the DOJ-NSD who framed their special counsel case on sketchy FARA violations and bamboozled the jury with dubious legal theories. This type of intervention by a federal judge is very rare. Here’s the ruling:
.
Highlights below:
“The evidence was insufficient as a matter of law for the jury to convict Rafiekian on either count”
The Government “failed to offer substantial evidence” that Rafiekian acted as an agent of a foreign government”
“There is no substantial evidence” that he agreed to cooperate subject to the direction/control of Turkey; no evidence of any implied agreement w/ Turkey.
“There is no evidence of discussions or suggestions, let alone an agreement, express or implied, to either avoid filing under FARA or to cause the filing of a false FARA registration statement.”
On General Flynn and the alleged FARA conspiracy: The government told the Court that “Flynn was not a member of the alleged conspiracy.”
“The evidence was insufficient as a matter of law to sustain either of Rafiekian’s convictions, and the Motion for Acquittal is therefore GRANTED. Should the Court’s judgment of acquittal be later vacated/reversed… the motion for New Trial is conditionally granted”
The DOJ/NSD has been using sketchy FARA (Sec. 951) designations to construct legal arguments within their FISA applications.
The DOJ National Security Division have been using FARA, accusing people of being “agents of a foreign power”, in order to conduct political surveillance.
Sound familiar?
It should:
So glad to see the DOJ getting pimp slapped by the judge
Guess Bagpipe Barr is going to be real pissed now.
You’ve never seen him when he’s angry.
Nobody likes him when he’s angry.
Think of the poor bag pipe covered in angry man spittle. Oh the horror of it all.
Barr’s DoJ or better known as Justus Dept.
Trenga is a GW bush district appointee in Eastern VA. En Blanca, if happens, for the district is 5-4 Clinton/Obama with a 5th Trump appointee on the docket, should be, in the next couple weeks. See what McTurtle does.
An appeal goes to the Fourth Circuit which is 8-7 Clinton/Obama with the 7th and chief judge a Bush appointee who was reappointed by Bush when he never made the congressional cycle after being appointed by Clinton. He’s recently ruled more like a Clinton.
they so need it.
Happy to have a bit of good news today.
Lets pray that Gen. Flynn is acquitted next.And the house of cards comes down on these corrupt hyenas
LikeLiked by 23 people
Would like to see Rogers acquitted as well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike Rogers? Of What?
Sorry, “senior moment”
Sally Yates just threw up in her mouth a little bit…
In Jesus’ Holy, Precious name. Amen.
WOW!
Agreed, this is YUGE!!
It is about time!
Good news while listening to Rep. Pelosi drone on the “news” while waiting for the local weather.
She has the nerve to add “God bless America” at the end.
Matthew 7:22-23 KJV
Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? [23] And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.
How many times did Nancy refer to the Constitution? Yet the Dems want to eliminate the Electoral College.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WOW!!!
Apologies for the double post! WP is on a witch hunt today!
Hey the news is worth two Wows!
WSB..
I 2nd your…. WOW WOW!!!
Can Flynn now br appointed DNI? Want to see some splody heads??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hold your horses there Trigger.
Flynn wasn’t acquitted
His ex partner was.
Thanks Krashman, but I’ll be hovering over the keyboard ready to send that comment as soon as he is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WINNING! Not tired of it yet!
I was just thinking how fantastic it is for all of us that Sidney Powell has Mike Flynn’s case in hand. I cannot think of a finer person to take down The Swamp. She knows all of their dirty tricks. No one is gonna’ blow b.s. up her skirt. THE TRUTH WILL COME OUT.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sidney Powell for AG !!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now that would be so sweet!!!!
Exactly the person needed for AG for the Constitution. Either restore the Equal Rule of Law or it’s time to water Mr. Jefferson’s draught stricken Tree.
Dems need to quit ordering their political persecution and coup kits from ACME.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great analogy… hehe… The hapless dems are Wile E Coyote – always coming up with endless lame ideas to catch Trump the Roadrunner, only to end up exploding, running off the edge of a cliff, or having a huge rock fall on their heads, while Trump keeps moving miles ahead of them, faster than they can keep up.
Carpe Donktum should get on that meme!!
Good! Let’s have Flynn reinstated!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Flynn was not acquitted.
His case remains unresolved
Does this ever end?? There are so many and the corruption goes so deep, the crimes they are covering for must be astronomical for this much effort to go into getting rid of Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
— Does this ever end? —
Nope. Just shifting of position of advantage from one side to another. If you believe the Bible, the bad guys obtain temporal victory.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re correct cboldt. And the Bible says it’s going to get a LOT worse before it gets better. But for the sake of my grandchildren I’m hoping that President Trump gives us a bit of a reprieve before that happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That's going to leave a mark. One question, as I am being hounded by pets for food – is the Judge who ruled on this motion the Trial Judge? That seems to me unlikely given his findings about the inadequacies of Jury Instructions which the Trial Judge is ultimately responsible for. In essence, if he is the Trial Judge he's saying that his screw-ups warrant a new trial.
Yes, the trial judge. But overruling the jury verdict as a matter of law does not mean his trial instructions were faulty. It could mean the jury ignored them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ristvan — thank you!!!
Please, please stay with us — and guide us along the way.
Your knowledge is invaluable.
This is a trial judge ruling. I haven’t read the whole opinion but it is possible for the instruction to be okay and a guilty verdict unsupported.
I believe the reason this case fell is that the government produced insufficient evidence to reach a conclusion, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Rafiekian was lobbying or working for any foreign government. This is an essential element of the crime.
The DOJ/Mueller crowd is willing to take the hit on Flynn. The media is in full cover up mode.
That tweet is way off base. Flynn did not plead to a FARA violation. He plead to false statments on his Pientka//Strzok interview, in particular on the subject of Flynn’s phone conversation with RUSSIANS.
BUT they were twisting Gen Flynn’s arm with the future prosecution of Flynn Jr if he didn’t plead.
I think Flynn fell on his sword so Pence could save face.
Makes me wanna dance! (And I *never* dance!)
When is the next Flynn hearing?
LikeLike
Pushed off to November 7. Government written reply to Sidney Powell's Motion to Produce was due today, pushed off to a week from today.
I suppose the DOJ is likely to appeal this decision?
I think it VERY unlikely that DoJ will appeal. This is a huge embarrassment that an appeal would only make worse.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I posted the make up,of the courts above. It seems to have gotten lost..
Didn't Flynn plead guilty to lying (albeit unknowingly) about the FARA issue?
No. It was one count of 18USC§1001 concerning FBI interview on Kislyak telecon.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks! I seem to remember some kind of FARA entanglement with Flynn’s legal woes but couldn’t remember if that was the official charge against him.
18 USC 1001, much like comey repeatedly lying to PDJT that the President was not being spied on. And withholding information from Congress is also covered under the statute. But DOJ decided not to prosecute comey, under the same statute it used to extort a confession from General Flynn.

AG Barr's DOJ, the department of unequal justice, with its political thumb on the scales.
AG Barr’s DOJ, the department of unequal justice, with its political thumb on the scales.
LikeLiked by 2 people
hopefully this gives sullivan an idea,or two.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thought exactly
“…..any rational juror…..”maybe that’s how you somehow thread a needle for good convictions in DC and environs that we have been wanting. There aren’t any rational jurors in DC/environs.
Woopsie Daisy!
Snap! This is a VERY big deal and should reverberate throughout much to come. So much has been built upon a house of flimsy paper bluff
Imagine how much latitude Judge sulivan has in mike flynn’s sentencing status hearing. 🙂
Techno Fog
@Techno_Fog
Follow
Follow @Techno_Fog
More
Suspicions starting to emerge: The DOJ’s failure to enforce FARA violations was intentional.
Not because they ignored the law – but because the DOJ used FARA (or conflated as Section 951) “violations” as a predicate to obtain FISA warrants.
5:11 PM – 29 May 2019
Some background.
The DOJ’s National Security Division (NSD) enforces FARA violations and prepares and files “all applications for Court orders pursuant to FISA”
Per DOJ IG, FARA prosecutions are very rare. 7 in 50+ years.
The reason for this may be that the NSD has decided to focus on 18 USC 951.
Why Section 951? Because they can go after “political or non-political activities of agents under the control of foreign governments.”
The NSD Officials say “a Section 951 case generally involves espionage-like or clandestine behavior… or a connection to an intelligence service”
Meanwhile, the FBI’s system “commingles both FARA and Section 951 cases.”
Considering all that, read this whole excerpt from the IG Report.
The NSD was turning away FBI agents with solid FARA cases.
The NSD is in denial, telling the Inspector General that this never occurred. [Something to hide.]
FBI agents saw FARA violations as a way to develop sources. They were ignored by the NSD.
The NSD even overruled local DOJ prosecutors who saw opportunities to bring cases.
This brings us back to Section 951.
It’s how the DOJ cast a wide FISA net – not only against the Trump Campaign (Carter Page FISA; see also Mueller Report excerpt below)…
But also against US citizens going back to at least 2012.
As @TheLastRefuge2 has noted, Obama-era political spying abuse has been going on for years – perhaps since 2012.
But it’s not just how they abuse the intelligence.
It’s how they got the intelligence in the first place. (Section 951)
There’s no reason to prosecute FARA violations when the more robust Section 951 is available for intelligence collection.
Case in point: General Flynn.
Potential charge: Not FARA (618) but Section 951.
Section 951 (foreign agent) would have been the tool used to gain a FISA warrant on Flynn – whether through the Turkey work or through the IC’s use of Halper.
This may also explain Judge Sullivan’s freak out over “treason” and Mueller’s mention of the Espionage Act re: Flynn.
The DOJ’s latest filing in the Flynn Intel Group (Rafiekian) FARA case proves the point.
It’s an admission that a FARA violation (even if not a criminal violatio) makes a person an “agent of a foreign government” under Section 951.
OUTSTANDING!
My take is Sidney is looking for a Brady dismissal, and as stated for the time being, not to rescind Gen. Flynn's guilty plea because to do so would have exposed Flynn to the FARA charges and Flynn's son to the same. Now, with his partner's conviction being reversed as a matter of law, neither Flynn nor his son appear to have any remaining criminal exposure should Sidney seek to set aside his guilty plea (I have assumed that Flynn's plea deal negotiated away the FARA claim for both himself and his son and that is why he didn't want to give up his guilty plea deal).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who the hell were the Prosecutors?
What U.S. Attorney(s) was/were involved?
What is their [Demo☭rat] history?
What action(s) should DOJ take?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So how fast before Bagpipe Barr appeals this to start the process for that new trial?
Because obviously he will.
Rare is not the word. This judge just Nullified.
“The DOJ/NSD has been using sketchy FARA (Sec. 951) designations to construct legal arguments within their FISA applications.”
So why have the FISA Judges not stopped the use of sketchy FARA (Sec. 951) applications?
They’ve moved on to something else. This news won’t even be reported.
The DOJ/FBI must not have any J Edgar Hoover-type blackmail material on Judge Trenga.
I am inspired and encouraged to know that there is an honest Federal Judge, wiling to risk retribution by the deep state (which Chuck Schumer points out can destroy people “6 ways from Sunday”)
That is the best news about this result. That there is at least one honest Federal Judge willing to logivsly analyze the political DOJ BS in a forthright and open way.
If only there were some honest FISA judges who would have recognized that the motion to spy on Carter Page and George Papadopoulous was really just a political motion to spy on hillary’s opponent (the President himself), that it is the responsibility of the FISC to protect Constitutional rights to due process, that it is the responsibility of the FISC to discipline those who lie and mislead in its proceedings or use illegal 702 spying, and that it is the responsibility of the FISC to withdraw fraudulently-granted warrants.
I don’t understand Kleen’s quote from TechnoFog. FARA’s put you in violation of 951 and nobody was prosecuting it. OK… so TF is saying the dims, Congress, etc have been doing it and can be prosecuted for them?
Any help is greatly appreciated.
