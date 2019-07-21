Bizarre Status of Flynn Partner Trial – FARA Prosecution in Tenuous Disposition…

The status of the Eastern District of Virginia case against former partner of Michael Flynn, Bijan Rafiekian is bizarre.
Apparently U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has not engaged into this case, and the current status is a mess.
The head-scratching FARA case was tenuous from the outset as the prosecution was arguing a rather odd legal interpretation of FARA statutes; and now the DOJ could be handed a dismissal, even if the jury returns a guilty verdict.
Yes, when you stretch legal interpretation beyond evidence, it’s a mess.
The current arguments surround jury instructions where the DOJ is requesting their earlier claims of Rafiekian as an “agent of a foreign government” be dropped (because there is no evidence); and simultaneously arguing that Rafiekian didn’t have to break the law surrounding FARA in order to be found guilty of breaking the DOJ interpretation of the law surrounding FARA. Confused? You should be. The judge is too:…
(Source legal motion h/t Techno Fog)
Despite an earlier filing, the DOJ prosecutor never did call Michael Flynn Jr as a witness, nor Michael Flynn himself. Additionally, after the prosecution finished their presentation, the defense informed Judge Anthony Trenga (in oral arguments) they also have no intention of calling Michael Flynn.
While the case is ongoing, in oral arguments about how to instruct the jury, the entire sketchy construct is being debated by the judge, prosecution and defense. Like I said, it’s a hot mess; and unfortunately while I have read the oral argument transcript, I can’t share the information (it’s embargoed).
Suffice to say the DOJ is arguing the Flynn Intel Group (FIG) is guilty of doing something even though the DOJ can’t prove the FIG intended to do something unlawful.
The argument around “mens rea” is intent. “Mens rea” is the mental element of a person’s intention to commit a crime; or knowledge that one’s action or lack of action would cause a crime to be committed.
In oral arguments (about jury instructions) the DOJ says they don’t need to prove the Flynn Intel Group was guilty of intent.
Indeed, the DOJ position is that Rafiekian did something wrong, without intending to do something wrong, in filing information about their Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) compliance forms.
The DOJ also admits the government took no action as an outcome of the accidentally wrong information; simply that the information itself was accidentally false – and therefore unlawful.
So the judge (“The Court”) is asking questions:
The government’s position is is tenable at best.
Here’s how Techno Fog sees it:
The DOJ’s position on Section 951(d)(4) is that the “legal commercial transaction” exception does not include (1) illegal activities; and (2) activities that are prohibited but technically not illegal.
Under this theory there is potential 951 criminal culpability for a minor FARA violation, such as late registration or the omission of facts.
Now consider the 2016 OIG report on the NSD’s enforcement of FARA, and how many lobbyists would have been exposed to Section 951 due to their sloppy registrations. (For example, 57% of the new registered agent contracts reviewed by OIG were not registered timely.)
My biggest takeaway is the DOJ’s position that the conduct need only be “prohibited.”
I’m assuming this is consistent with how they’ve applied Section 951 in the past. (If the 951/FARA/FISA theory is correct.) That would have included all the lobbyists doing work on behalf of foreign countries, foreign individuals, or foreign corporations who didn’t have airtight FARA paperwork. Not just the material omissions/lies alleged in the Rafiekian case.
The DOJ prosecutor basically admits this: “any conduct that was in violation of the FARA statute, whether or not prosecuted or prosecutable, renders that conduct not a legal commercial transaction.” [Key point being “whether or not… prosecutable”]
In my opinion the government’s DOJ-NSD position is specific and purposeful because they are trying to avoid later scrutiny about their use of FARA violations to gain FISA surveillance warrants.
That is to say…. the DOJ National Security Division, intentionally never prosecuted for FARA violations because they used the appearance of FARA violations to get FISA electronic surveillance warrants against any DC entity they wanted to watch. To get a FISA they have to assert evidence of “working as an agent of a foreign power.”
The Obama-era DOJ, applying the Lawfare ideology, used any/all technical FARA violations as the predicate to make claims to the FISA court. This allowed them to get surveillance authority over any target they identified. This is how the Obama DOJ and FBI assembled the files on their political opponents. This prior activity is what the collective “small group”, with the assistance of the Lawfare team, are now trying to justify.
In the event that any internal investigation calls their activity into question, the DOJ is positioning their justification strategy within this Rafiekian case. Does that make sense?
Now…. You might remember the promoted Special Counsel announcement that started the case against Flynn’s former Flynn Intel Group (FIG) partner Bijan Rafiekian, see below:
Well, on Friday, the day after the prosecution finished delivering all their evidence, the prosecution began arguing to remove that predicate claim.
The DOJ no longer wants any language in the jury instructions that mentions being an “agent of the government of Turkey”?
The reason the DOJ wants to strike the “agent of a foreign power” language is because they presented no evidence to prove it. Nor did the DOJ present any evidence to prove a conspiracy.
Nothing.
Zippo.
Zilch.
The prosecution is left arguing that any foreign engagement by the Flynn Intel Group, specifically Bijan Rafiekian, would constitute a FARA violation under their interpretation of law.
….”any conduct that was in violation of the FARA statute, whether or not prosecuted or prosecutable, renders that conduct not a legal commercial transaction.”
The action need not be prosecutable in order to define that action as not legal. Rafiekian didn’t have to break the law surrounding FARA in order to be found guilty of breaking the DOJ interpretation of the law surrounding FARA 951 statute.
Confused?
You should be.
This is Lawfare.
Intent?
Where have we heard that before 🙂
Here it is L4g/travesty of justice courtesy of DIRTY COP COMEY.
“When Comey announced the decision to not bring charges against Clinton in July 2016 — shortly after Clinton had secured the Democratic nomination to run for president against Donald Trump — he said agents decided not to pursue criminal charges under the statute because they could not prove she INTENDED to violate laws like the Espionage Act.”
“But he harshly criticized Clinton for setting up a personal email server outside the State Department’s security apparatus and then using it to transmit classified information.”
“Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues INTENDED to violate laws governing the handling of the classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information,” Comey said at the time.”
There are a number of parts to the Espionage Act.
Intent is not a factor in most of them.
Yeah, that little thing. And also on the question of citizenship on the census (per Justice Roberts).
From the same press conference:
To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences. To the contrary, those individuals are often subject to security or administrative sanctions.
Admission by then FBI Directory Comey of a two-tiered justice system.
“Its a CANDY mint”
“Its a breathe mint”
“Its 2,2,….2 mints in ONE!”
Musta been weinbergs favotite commercial, growing up.
In this case its INTENT; Crucial to trying to prosecute the,POTUS, yet totally irrelevant to prosecuting this (and presumably other) FARA violations.
Really got to wonder about these judges.
Are they aware of what this ‘gang that can’t shoot straight’ prosecutors are doing in the other related cases, or is each viewing their rediculous contortions of the law of the Prosecutors only through the perspective of the case in front of them?
I know about the proscription against “ex part”, where one legal team isn’t SUPPOSED to communicate with the Judge, without the other present, but I don’t know of anything prohibiting Sullivan from calling the Judge in EDVA case, and comparing notes.
Are they giving the prosecution more rope to hang themselves, allowing this to play out? Are they just plain MORONS, too stupid to see when they are being ‘played’, overeducated idiots that can’t see whats so obvious the village idiot sees it?
Or, are they complicit or compromised?
How long before one of these Judges says; “ENOUGH! You have ruined peoples lives, wasted mountains of the courts time on what are not simply ‘novel’ interpretations of the Law, but absolutely rediculous, untenable, illogical and indefensible DISTORTIONS of the law that turn 2000 years of jurisprudence on its head.
“Gross and deliberate misinterpretations of the law, disregarding or (if possible worse) INSERTING statutory intent as you see fit.
Case dismissed, and I am reccomending your law licences be revoked, permanently. You have NO buusiness anywhere near a courtroom, except as a Criminal Defendant!”
Apparently, FBI/DOJ excused felony violations for Hilary Clinton’s improper handling of classified information BECAUSE they could not prove “intent”. But for Lt. Gen. Flynn, they now say that “intent isn’t relevant” to a violation of law or statute.
Methinks they need to decide what the Law and Statute actually require instead of making it up as they choose.
“Methinks…” I like that. Methinks their operative rule is simple, if not inconsistent: If the target is a Democrat, then the standard is “What? Intent? Who? Naw!” otherwise, “We don’t need no stinking intent!”
I’m just glad to see someone spell “methinks” properly, as one word, since the archaic flourish is used around here so often lately. 😉
Don’t forget that Mueller and Weissmann were unable to find any evidence that Trump committed any crimes … but they are still claiming that he had the “intent” to commit crimes!
They are Thought Police, literally. They will decide what they think you are thinking, and punish you for it.
Minority Report was prophetic on many levels
It is what you call 3D FUBAR at many levels. Very complicated FUBAR. Gordian knot of FUBAR with a Catch 22 element..
THIS is the road you start down, when you allow the Legislature to pass “Hate crimes legislation”.
It was the camels nose under the tent, easiest to pass. Continue down this road, and we end up as GB is right now,
and other EU countries.
And the EU is just CCP lite, for now.
Social scores, anyone. Next step after monitoring thoughts is CONTROLLING thoughts, using strong, ingrained social acceptance in order to control behavior.
Dystopia, here we come!
Hmmm. So, if you break the law but someone decides you didn’t intend to, you are fine.
If you didn’t break a law, but someone decides maybe you intended to, you need to go to jail.
Got it.
Trump had intent to obstruct his Russia Collusion, even though there was no Russia Collusion.
So, we should impeach.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So where is the proof of intent?
Teh dunning.
See step 1.
Intent is what Mueller couldn’t hand to Congressional impeachment hounds on a silver platter.
It is very similar to the accusation of finding obstruction where no underlying crime exists. First we F Flynn, then we F Trump.
Does F ing show intent?
And remember – last week, it was conspiracy to intend to not break the law.
This is the definition of “A nation of men, not a nation of laws.”
“Nation of laws” is pabulum for the gullible masses. The right people, aside from scattered exceptions, have always geiven themselves preferential treatment. It’s good to be king.
Right now PDJT is the ‘king’. What’s that quote about not missing if you’re going after the king…?
It must have something to do with sex. Hillary got off but Flynt is charged. More women are given warnings rather than the traffic tickets men always get. Maybe there is something wrong with women that they are forgiven so often?
LikeLiked by 4 people
FOREIGN AGENTS REGISTRATION ACT AMENDMENTS
HEARINGS
before the
COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS UNITED STATES SENATE
EIGHTY EIGHTH CONGRESS
FIRST SESSION
ON
S. 2136
TO AMEND THE FOREIGN AGENTS REGISTRATION ACT
OF 1938, AS AMENDED
NOVEMBER 19, 20, AND 21, 1963
Printed for the use of the Committee on Foreign Relations
U.S. GOVERNMENT PRINTING OFFICE
WASHINGTON : 1963
Remember what happened the last time they caught a big fish in the FARA net and tried to haul him in.
Didn’t turn out to well then.
Flynn, guilty or not, will set the precedent… and very powerful people do not want a precedent.
“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it”
Check out the Rumsfeld letter. https://gmmuk.com/doj-files-prove-president-kennedy-fighting-zionists-when-murdered/
It’s about time for these Federal judges to step up to the plate and start applying consequences for prosecution misconduct. The Mueller/Weissman clown act always eventually gets overturned but the victims are already ruined by that time. It needs to be shut down NOW!
The judge in the Manafort Case and the Roger Stone case has demonstrated so much judicial bias and abuse of her position, she not only needs to be removed from the case but also from the bench.
It was no accident that an Obama bot got appointed to these cases. Apparently, she was the go to judge whenever anyone challenged any of Obama’s edicts or conduct and she always made sure it went away. As I understand the problem, the person who assigns the judges in this district is also an Obama bot. Of course, CJ Roberts could intervene but he’s a spineless stooge.JMHO
Still don’t get why Barr wanted her on his team so badly? Apparently, he made a scene when he couldn’t get her.
Welcome to Cloud KafkaLand! General Flynn and the others are now officially equal to Josef K. in The Trial. If you do not know this novel, it is high time to read it! The totalitarians are following it very closely!
If the Left-Wing Communists have their way, Life in America will resemble Kafka’s nightmares ever more!
“K. lived in a country with a legal constitution, there was universal peace, all the laws were in force…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Franz Kafka was nothing if not ironic!
This reach around sounds a lot like how they are trying to get Trump. Obstruction for something (collusion) that was never done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
after reading this, I am trying to figure out why the judge didn’t dismiss this case in the spot.
LikeLiked by 9 people
We’ve thought it over in a couple of back rooms, your Honor, and we’ve come to a “Simultaneous Group Epifany” that while it is unknown if it fact it hasn’t – it nonetheless “theoretically” may have – crossed his mind… therefore leaving us no alternative but to submit that the defendent is guilty of a “Possible Thought Crime”; whether he knows it or not.
The Prosecution rests.
This is insane.
I am surprised the DOJ hasn’t conducted street sweeps in the Swamp using this logic.
Street Sweeps of this type are classified under sources and METHODS.
Is anyone keeping a roster of the Lawfare scum?
(Maybe Jeff Epstein can help?)
Seriously though, do we know who all of them are?
Maybe not, but enough of them are known to scare the hell out of the ones who aren’t known. I’m thinking we should keep eyes on those who were previously running their mouths but who have gone silent now – almost as if they don’t want to call attention to themselves.
Just so I can wrap my mind around this, you don’t need intent where the statute requires it and when a statute specifically states intent is not required, like signing a Standard Form 312, a person can be declined prosecution because intent is not there. OK. Gotcha.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I certainly understand that there are cases that a prosecutor KNOWS that a suspect is guilty, but w/o evidence they also know that they are out of a case. It is also likely as not that most of the time the prosecutor is just plain wrong in what they ‘know’, hence no evidence, and our rights to confront that evidence (if any) in court.
I think that a prosecutor / investigator taking testimony from multiple witnesses in an event often find statements that conflict, are mutually exclusive, are just plain, or outright lies. Also that they have many cases that is there is no evidence so perhaps there was no crime.
The prosecutors here all now that but want to be that first novel case that a conviction is made based upon their opinion, however politically motivated, that the accused did ‘something’.
To go godwin… who are the real fascists?
At it’s root, this case is a test of Barr’s integrity as Attorney General. The facts clearly reveal that the Obama Administration weaponized the DOJ/FBI/CIA as agents of politically motivated surveillance and, later, proactive interdiction in a presidential election, and, finally, an attempted coup intended to remove a duly elected president by any means necessary. These are not minor or trivial crimes.
In order to conceal the true nature of these ongoing crimes, the DOJ is now engaged in a revisionist legal tactic intended to retroactively justify illegal conduct that transpired over many years. If Barr allows this travesty to continue (and succeed), then he will de facto become a co-conspirator in these crimes. That is not a legacy he should aspire to acquire.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agree Tommie my man. See chaos legal theory below
Not necessarily-
If AG Barr wants to clean up the FARA/FISA abuse, then an actual Court decision saying that DOJ was wrong to use FARA as a pretext for FISA is BETTER than AG Barr just telling the DOJ to behave. The Court ruling will set a precedent that has to be followed, whereas AG Barr’s decision could be reversed by a future AG.
So, if I buy an electroni item, marked made in China, and to activate it requires me to register the product with the manufacturer…I am acting as an agent of a foreign power by following those Instructions…therefore in violation of FARA and subject to a FISA order being executed on my communications? Stupid and irrelevant, but isn’t it just about as big a stretch as this?
There are so many people that know EVERYTHING about how crooked the Oskama administration was, why hasn’t just one came forward to spill the beans. It is amazing to me that this has not happened. Plus how much other legal crap did they do That we don’t know about??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Based on what we already know it would be a safe bet that practically EVERYTHING they did is crap! ;(
I may be that corruption was so rampant in those agencies for so long that everyone has dirt on everyone else so they are locked into protecting each other. We just need to listen to those who wanted to talk a year and a half ago if Rosenstein did not permanently silence them.
So, as Sundance noted, if any FARA activity can be twisted and used to obtain a FISA, which itself is twisted play that proves all those who opposed the Patriot Act and the abuse that would follow correct……I would be interested to find out if only Obama Administration did this and there would be some ironclad intent….
I believe all of this will be on “full display” during the Mueller testimony this week.
“The President did not break any laws and did not perform any obstruction, but I believe he could have intended to………so…….Impeach”
Wait for it…..
Yep Gunny…Seems we are in some new territory…with the “ didn’t exonerate “ garbage.
The DOJ admits President Trump did not steal the horse; however, he is entirely guilty of attempting to obstruct his being hung for it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
FUBAR clusterF–k. Swamp Games.
Coming attractions this week:
– Epstein docs released. BLOCKBUSTER.
– And Joe D on WMAL.
That’s why the Mueller team loved leaks to CNN, NYT an WaPo, convicting people in the court of public opinion allows you to be Judge and Jury. However they’re finding it doesn’t work so well when you have to show actual evidence to an ACTUAL Judge and Jury.
One thing is clear from SD’s good effort to explain the mess; the case is a farce.
Moreover, that the FBI and DOJ are shoulders-deep in the muck and Barr will do nothing to clean it up casts additional doubt upon the AG’s political and judicial cleanliness. SD made that point for a reason, IMO.
I see Judge Trenga as having a lot of reputational skin in this game. Surely, he feels the weight of judicial credibility on his shoulders.
That weight might have the Judge trying to decide whether Trump will win in 2020 or not. Making a decision against the Elite at this point could prove the end of his career.
There are two judges involved in this case and Flynn’s. The prosecution in both cases is dicey. My guess is Judge Trenga and Judge Sullivan are discussing how to coordinate their decisions to avoid conflict.
I think you are correct. Thank you for highlighting the “companionship” of the two cases.
Play stupid games and win stupid prizes.
As of 7/21/2019 there still is no rule of law in DC. The Donald better be holding The Rook or he is in big trouble.
“If the government can’t articulate it (any sort of standard) now, how is the defendant supposed to figure that out on his own back in 2016?”
How indeed, Mr. Murphy… how indeed…
So the prosecutorial legerdemain on display here is all about covering up the government’s leveraging of FARA technicalities to obtain FISA surveillance on almost everyone. I would think something like that is probaly common knowledge in DC, a la Hoover, at least enough to make covering it up a pointless exercise. My guess is there is more to it than that, and it perhaps leads back to Obama’s private, rogue surveillance apparatus, HAMR. When it comes to private servers, I don’t think Hillary had anything on Obama.
Wasn’t the Podesta Group allowed to amend FARA because they “thought” the ECMU was a European Think Tank? He didn’t “intend” to lie?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“didn’t have to break the law surrounding FARA in order to be found guilty of breaking the DOJ interpretation of the law surrounding FARA. ”
The court will find that statement abhorrent disrespect for the rule of law.
Guilty of breaking the law makes you a law breaker.
Guilty of behavior inconsistent with an agency’s interpretation of the law has exactly what to do with the former? Probably overlapping evidence, but jury instructions are based on the law, not interpretation of law made by nonjudicial elected and non elected officials.
DOJ’s opposition to plaintiff’s proposed jury instructions is a near admission that the government’s prosecution is smoke and mirror. No one thought the case would get this far.
Only the Outlaw Josey Wales could clean this mess up !
beaujest-or Dirty Harry: Are ya feelin’ lucky punk-well are ‘ya?
Buzzards gotta eat…same as worms.
This case is not confusing. It’s a part of the left’s plan to break the back of American legal order.
Here’s how:
In America, law and order break down in the courts first, and outside the courts second. If one wants to destroy civil order one does not do so outside the courts by riots , for the state will bring forth criminal charges and in most cases (not all) a just Judge or Jury will convict the guilty and not convict those that the state can not prove are guilty. To break the rule of law one would break the justice system first and once it is broke, move to the streets knowing the state will be able to convict the not guilty and free the guilty. This was the pattern in the Third Reich. This is the model the communists in the DOJ and their sympathetic Judges in the Federal Courts are working.
Think Roe. To abort 75 million babes one has to first corrupt the law. Roe is the best example of the lefts model of chaos theory of law.
This case Sundance lays out shows the model. The basis of criminal law in English common law and American jurisprudence has alway been mens rea.
The model of legal chaos rules that an accused that supports the Communist State does not have to prove intent because by their political loyalty they always support the deep state and there by prove they are pure in thought and motive. American patriots however , once charged are presumed to have the required mens rea to intend a crime. The charge proves guilt. Here, the elements of mens rea are lacking. No problem. The Government now actually has the crust to ask a court to suspend the requirement.
This is why , under their chaos model, Trump is guilty of obstruction. It’s irrelevant that Trump did not intend to obstruct. It’s irrelevant that he did not obstruct. It’s irrelevant that their was no proof of collusion. Under the model, he has to be exonerated, not charged and convicted. Yet, exoneration under their chaos of law model is impossible. Same thing in this case. Unlike in the past, where their intent to subvert justice was hidden, the DOJ is now openly showing the chaos model of the law. From indictment to jury instruction, mens rea is not a requirement for enemies of the deep state.
Creating legal chaos and separate standards of justice is exactly the model they want to implement.
It’s designed to precisely break the morale of lawyers and judges that support the constitution, and reward the enemies of natural law and civic order. This why they are now willing to reveal the model.
Once the courts are compromised, the real anarchy can start in the streets. It must, however, begin in the courts.
Too bad for them. The Turtle went hard on judicial appointments and if Trump wins in 2020 the model will be set back at least a decade.
Amazingly, I understood your explanation completely — and that is scary stuff indeed.
It really turns our legal system ‘on its head’ — up is now down; and wrong is now right.
“Yes, your Honor & members of the jury, my client did indeed rob the bank — only he didn’t “intend to”.” “Therefore, you must find him ‘not guilty as charged’.” And so it is done — with a corrupted legal system.
Thank you, Donovans Trigger, for your explanation.
“…Once the courts are compromised, the real anarchy can start in the streets.”
——
100 million gun owners are waiting for it.
I’m beyond sick and tired of the crap DOJ, FBI, CIA etc is pulling out in the open, in our faces and saying FU, whatcha gonna do ’bout it?
But there’s someone who’ll put those b@st@rds in their place. “Woe unto them who call good evil, and evil good…..”
Very good article on a very important but unlit portion of the ongoing Swamp Deception War.
And what is it again that Barr is doing besides protecting the creatures? Has there been a move by his office to do…anything but bluster?
I will be glad to be mistaken if someone will point to actions that are resonant with PDJT.
Goodness gracious me.
In any other English speaking democracy the very idea that this is any more than legal trivia is risible. The US legal system sounds more like Tammany Hall every day.
Next, low rent bench judges will be deciding govt policy…..nah, couldn’t happen 😉
What is amazing to me is that Barr sits over all of this and seems to do nothing!
He seems to allow these DOJ folks to just roll along doing their thing even if it may skirt the gray area of the law or policy.
I am dumbfounded why AG Barr who professes and projects so much integrity and support for the rule of law why he allows these farces to continue?
Tell me again who Barr came on board for?
I think Barr is letting these prosecutors hang themselves. This started BEFORE he came on board and to intervene would make it look like he is trying to change the outcome in favor of Flynn. He may know this case is a dud and staying far away from it so he has no fingerprints in its failure.
The law must function such that the citizen may choose the correct path. If the correct path is not knowable to the citizen, there is NO CHOICE before the law; therefore, he has not violated the law.
Business Opportunity: Australian partner for import/export business; USA Deep State Court System needing steady supply of kangaroos for many positions.
Just wow. Wow. That’s all I got. And to belabor a point:. Someone has to be truly punished for this whole lawless debacle, not just fired. Held accountable, or it’s Mad Max-ville for the ol’ USA. WE cannot, will not, have 2 justice systems in this country.
I think I can narrow down what Sundance just said;
Selective prosecution for political enemies.
Paul Sperry
@paulsperry_
·
3h
BREAKING: Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment has until Thursday to turn over to the Senate all records related to CIA/FBI spy Stef Halper’s suspicious $1 mil contracts, which include 3 trips to London in 2016 & interviews with “former Russian diplomats and intelligence officers”
I believe this is a claim in reference to this:
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-continues-press-dod-over-mismanagement-stefan-halper-contracts
Another letter asking for stuff. Stuff that’ll never be delivered. Only armed men with badges and commissions can get that stuff. When will they be sent to collect?
Do we want to live in a country where this nonsense is used to put political enemies in prison?
Does the U.S. Department of Justice have any time to actually prosecute REAL criminals?
This sounds like the chapters from Sydney Powell’s Licensed to Lie on the DOJ efforts to hang Merrill Lynch persons for a transaction that never took place. Sleight of hand is the play. For ethical lawyers it means your opponent is lying or “making it up as they go along.” It is the Andy Weissman way.
Isn’t this just another example of the current state of Demosocialist elitism?We are your betters, we know what you were thinking, and we will tell you what you should be thinking.
