Walls Closing In Around FBI Director Chris Wray as Documents Show His Enabling of Corrupt FBI Objectives….

An interesting article from Fox News asks the question of whether Mueller’s special counsel attorney Brandon Van Grack misled Judge Sullivan in the Flynn case by not being forthcoming about the background documents under the DOJ Brady obligation.
Additionally, as a consequence of the Flynn evidence discoveries people are now asking why the FBI and DOJ did not produce these documents earlier. Representative Jim Jordan is specifically asking these questions of current FBI Director Chris Wray.
In response to the Fox News article the FBI has released a statement which itself is very interesting. Apparently FBI Director is trying to dig himself and his institution out of a hole; but it is only getting worse. First, here’s the follow-up from the FBI.
[FOX NEWS] – After this article was published, the FBI provided a statement to Fox News saying that under Wray’s leadership, the bureau had turned over relevant Flynn materials to the U.S. attorney probing possible FBI criminal misconduct during the Trump probe, John Durham — but the FBI didn’t say when exactly the handoff happened.
“Under Director Wray’s leadership, the FBI has fully cooperated and been transparent with the review being conducted by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, just as it has been with U.S. Attorney John Durham and was with Inspector General Michael Horowitz,” the statement read.
The FBI continued: “With regard to certain documents in the Michael Flynn matter from the 2016-2017 time period that are now the subject of reporting by the press, the FBI previously produced those materials to the Inspector General and U.S. Attorney Durham. The Flynn investigation was initiated and conducted during this time period, under prior FBI leadership.
Since taking office, Director Wray has stressed the importance of strictly abiding by established processes, without exception. Director Wray remains firmly committed to addressing the failures under prior FBI leadership while maintaining the foundational principles of rigor, objectivity, accountability, and ownership in fulfilling the Bureau’s mission to protect the American people and defend the Constitution.” (link)
The FBI statement is factually flawed on many levels and substantively false on the specifics.
“With regard to certain documents in the Michael Flynn matter from the 2016-2017 time period that are now the subject of reporting by the press, the FBI previously produced those materials to the Inspector General and U.S. Attorney Durham.
Notice how this part of the statement does not say the exculpatory documents were turned over to the Special Counsel (they were). Also notice how Wray is attempting to deflect the timing by saying they were produced to the IG and Durham.
U.S. Attorney John Durham didn’t enter the picture until May 2019, as instructed by newly confirmed AG Bill Barr. So what was the FBI doing with those documents prior to Durham in 2017 and 2018?
The prosecution of Flynn started mid-2017; and Chris Wray knew of the specific misconduct within the FBI at the same time. Remember, Wray removed James Baker from official duty as FBI legal counsel in December 2017 [LINK] approximately three weeks after the corrupt and coerced Flynn guilty plea on November 30th.
FBI Director Wray allowed James Baker remained in the FBI, in some unknown capacity, through May 4, 2018, when Baker officially resigned [LINK] By late December 2017 Wray clearly knew several FBI officials were participants in a multitude of corrupt schemes, including the prosecution of Michael Flynn.
The sheer volume of removals from the FBI outlines the extent of Chris Wray’s knowledge. Think about it….
FBI Agent Peter Strzok was removed; FBI lawyer Lisa Page was removed; FBI counsel James Baker was removed; FBI public relations officer Michael Kortan was removed; and eventually FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was removed. All of these removals surrounded discovery of their corrupt and political activity in 2016, 2017 and early 2018….
…But the evidence was not provided to the Flynn defense until April 2020?
Let’s not forget in July 2018, a full year after FBI Director Chris Wray took over leadership, the FBI lied to the FISA court about the Carter Page FISA application; and the DOJ/FBI made the ridiculous claim the FISA application was still adequately predicated.
So it seems more than a little ridiculous for FBI Director Chris Wray to justify the hidden documents by saying the FBI did turn them over to John Durham (2019) and/or AUSO Jeff Jensen in 2020; when he held back the evidence in 2017, 2018, while the underlying activity was being discovered.
Also don’t forget the original purpose of U.S. Attorney John Lausch (Chicago), yeah, remember him? In 2018 John Lausch’s entire function was to produce documents.
Additionally, if the FBI did factually turn over all of these documents to Inspector General Michael Horowitz while three distinct IG investigations were ongoing, then how did the IG claim they could find “no evidence of political bias”, when the explosive documents – specifically the Bill Priestap notes – show direct evidence of biased intent? What does that say about the fidelity of the Inspector General?
Lastly, again the construct of the Mueller investigation being used as a shield surfaces. Not only did the corrupt Mueller probe control various elements within the DOJ and FBI, but the Mueller probe as an “ongoing investigation”, shielded those documents from sunlight and discovery.
Again, Chris Wray pointing out how his institution turned over documents and evidence to Durham (2019/2020) and Horowitz doesn’t reconcile with how his FBI participated in the corrupt Mueller investigation; and it does not seem accidental in today’s defense Director Wray mysteriously omits outlining prior FBI document production to the special counsel team.
The FISA court has not invalidated the Oct 2016 Carter Page warrant. The last two renewals were invalidated by Clinesmiths’ behaviour in altering communications with CIA about Page being an asset. However at the same time Horowitz confirmed with the C I A agent that Clinesmith altered the communication the agent said he had supplied a FBI agent with the same info in SEPTEMBER 2016. According to how to I interpreted the Dec FISA order the name of the FBI agent who knew Carter Page was a CIA asset and the Steele dossier was phony was to revealed to the court. Why hasn’t the court invalidated all the Page FISA warrants.
If Wray has know and seen these documents since possibly late 2017 and 2018
And Barr came on board in Feb 2019 and Durham came on board in May 2019
Is somebody going to ask Barr and Durham if they too were aware of these documents and if so for how long?
And if not, why not? It has been in the public domain that the FBI was almost certainly stonewalling the courts. Shouldn’t one or both of them investigated that?
Under questioning by Jordan, Re. the lagging of documents being handed over to Congress…
Rosenstein not only confirmed “I am the Boss,” but further went on to defend himself by stating *HE* specifically, appointed John Lausch to address those requests.
That’s despite making Sessions give a public statement claiming he appointed JL at the time.
I wonder why the discrepancy?? 🤨
Wray was at King & Spalding and Sally Yates and Rod Rosenstein are there now.
An order signed 2-16-2018 by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said federal prosecutors must provide Flynn’s defense team with “any evidence in its possession that is favorable to defendant and material either to defendant’s guilt or punishment.”
“This government responsibility includes producing, during plea negotiations, any exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession. The government is further directed to produce all discoverable evidence in a readily usable form”
“Finally, if the government has identified any information which is favorable to the defendant but which the government believes not to be material, the government shall submit such information to the Court for in camera review”
More documents were produced just today.
Notice the word ‘EVERY’ is missing:
After this article was published, the FBI provided a statement to Fox News saying that under Wray’s leadership, the bureau had turned over relevant Flynn materials to the U.S. attorney probing possible FBI criminal misconduct during the Trump probe, John Durham — but the FBI didn’t say when exactly the handoff happened.
Should read:
After this article was published, the FBI provided a statement to Fox News saying that under Wray’s leadership, the bureau had turned over EVERY relevant Flynn materials to the U.S. attorney probing possible FBI criminal misconduct during the Trump probe, John Durham — but the FBI didn’t say when exactly the handoff happened.
“Additionally, if the FBI did factually turn over all of these documents to Inspector General Michael Horowitz while three distinct IG investigations were ongoing, then how did the IG claim they could find “no evidence of political bias”, when the explosive documents – specifically the Bill Priestap notes – show direct evidence of biased intent? What does that say about the fidelity of the Inspector General?”
Their weak response doesn’t provide JJ’s six specific requests for information.
What part of answer these questions/provide this information by Monday, May 18th do they not understand?
Jim Jordan:
1. Produce all documents and communications referring or relating to Crossfire Razor, the FBI code name for its investigation into LTG Flynn.
2. Produce all documents and communications between or among the FBI and other executive branch agencies, including but not limited to the Executive Office of the President, for the period December 1, 2016 to January 20, 2017, referring or relating to LTG Michael Flynn’s December 30, 2016, conversation with Sergey Kislyak.
3. Explain when you personally first learned of the FBI’s misconduct with respect to LTG Flynn.
4. Explain why the Committee and the American public are learning of the FBI’s misconduct with respect to LTG Flynn from court filings rather than from you.
5. Explain whether you or any other member of the FBI’s senior leadership prevented or delayed the disclosure of additional exculpatory information to LTG Flynn and his legal team.
6. Certify that the FBI has produced all responsive documents as part of the review ordered by Attorney General Barr into LTG Flynn’s case.
Provide this information as soon as possible but no later than May 18, 2020. Thank you
for your attention to this important matter, and we trust you will respond expeditiously and completely.
They have 13 days to respond.
I don’t know if Sullivan will care, but Van Grack and the rest of the prosecution did not say the documents sought by Flynn/Powell were somewhere else or somehow shielded due to some other sort of criminal matter. They said these documents do not exist. At all. That is now a provable lie. IIRC, the words Van Grack used were “even if” the Brady materials exist it wouldn’t matter. Of course, he knew damn well they existed, lied about that, and lied that notes outlining the hit on Flynn somehow wouldn’t matter to his plea.
I think those notes matter muchly. I read the Brady rules on various sources. Brady materials don’t have to prove your innocence. They don’t even have to be ruled as sufficient evidence. They merely need to reflect whether a reasonable person’s decisions could be influenced by their existence.
There is no way in hell Mike Flynn pleads guilty if he knows these notes exist. They also throw shade on the 302 which is now clearly corrupted. Being shown fake evidence that you lied is enough to make most people admit “ok, if that’s what I said then I lied”.
This is something the Progs are stumbling over right now. It hasn’t dawned on them yet that the evidence against Flynn was probably faked.
The real question that comes to mind regarding Sullivan, is why, after he came down so very hard on DOJ prosecutors in the Ted Stevens case, has he been rather easy on the same people (notably Weissmann) in this case? Did he get stung badly after he kicked the hornets’ nest?
And let none of us forget that in response to the Nunes memo laying out the Carter Page FISA abuse and reliance on the uncorroborated Steele Dossier, it was Chris Wrays FBI that issued a press release in or about January of 2018 siding with the Schiff memo thesis and claiming the Nunes Memo was factually incorrect and that its conclusions were in error. We all now know with the FISA IG Report that the Steele Dossier was the only alleged evidence in support of the Page FISA warrants and that at the least, the last 2 renewals were without lawful predication and illegal. This son of a bitch needs to be hauled before the senate to explain his criminal behavior.
Why weren’t these exculpatory documents turned over within 30 days of Judge Sullivan’s discovery order as required by law? In any other case a deliberate failure to comply with the standing discovery order as well as Brady material would have gotten any other Assistant US Attorney fired and disbarred!
And on any other case, Judge Sullivan would likely have demanded compliance or offered accommodations until it was turned over!
