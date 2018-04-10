U.S. Attorney John Lausch Discusses His Role in Document Production…

The motives behind this interview are transparent. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is attempting to push back against growing opinion he has lost control of the DOJ, and more specifically the rogue elements within it.

Functionally, and by sheer weight of visible outcomes, there are influential embeds within the apparatus of the DOJ continuing their effort to undermine the Office of the President.

Amid the AG effort to restore higher principles and standards, ie. removing the politicization, the usurping Main Justice agents are taking advantage. The ‘small group’ is seemingly running amok – unchecked in their objective to undermine the office of the President; and operating independently, brazenly, regardless of DOJ leadership.

In hindsight this appears to have been the plan of the ‘small group’ all along. Hiding behind color of law and the Mueller investigation as a cover and excuse to continue the ideological efforts of “The Resistance.” AG Sessions has not been able to stop, stall or disrupt their ongoing activity. Team Mueller is simply better than Team Sessions, and they operate as an insurgency. Sessions, is now marginalized and getting his ass kicked by his own department. There is a transparent lack of urgency/ability to correct this.

The Attorney General simply appears weak, ineffective and inept.

Jeff Sessions has become a caricature. Throwing gasoline on the fire, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has targeted the personal attorney of the President.

The patient support AG Sessions held in the court of public opinion has now evaporated. The lack of a sense of urgency from his office only generates super-fuel for the feeble-Sessions narrative as his defenders are ridiculed.

To counter the collapse, AG Sessions is sending out DOJ representatives in an attempt to deliver a message of action. DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores yesterday and U.S. Attorney John Lausch today.

Fox News Bret Baier interviews federal prosecutor John Lausch who is in charge of getting sensitive Justice Department documents to lawmakers investigating alleged FBI and DOJ bias.

Did you get that part?

EMPHASIS: “documents include grand jury material, the disclosure of which is prohibited by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e), classified information, and information about unrelated and ongoing investigations that must be redacted in order to preserve the integrity of other investigations and to avoid the *appearance of political influence* in criminal prosecutions.”

A federal prosecutor should not be meeting with congress to discuss the substance or strategy of any ongoing prosecutions. The DOJ (AG Sessions) does not want John Huber in the position of talking to congress.

Putting another, unrelated US Attorney in charge of the submissions to congress makes sense. Presumably, Lausch has been briefed by Sessions as to the sort of material he should withhold or redact, but keeping Huber away from congress makes sense. Heck, it’s critical.

Likely U.S. Attorney John Huber has been given the green light to move forward with prosecutions. This is a unique situation, and the information requested by Goodlatte and Nunes creates a need to produce documents (oversight), and also distance prosecutor Huber from the politics.

The appointment of John Lausch is an indicator the DOJ is now moving more in step with the expectations of the President; and the demands for prudent enforcement of federal criminal law.

The only reason to assign a second US Attorney to the document production side of this is to create a point of contact for congress to explain why certain redactions will be required on a forward basis.

Congress has a right to conduct oversight, as has been underscored by many of House committee leaders in recent weeks. However, this announcement will freak out the potential criminal targets of this investigation. Now they know it’s serious, and DOJ is removing politics.

Try to THINK without EMOTION. The only reason for the additional congressional contact is that prosecutor Huber (& others) are involved in much more than a “review” of the IG report. Of course, this move lines-up with what has been obvious for many months now.

Just the sheer process of an ordinarily complex Office of Inspector General report with the inherent investigative fact-audit, draft-report review, reference fact-check, preliminary draft vetting, and subsequent final draft review and audit is exhaustive in itself.

Now imagine overlaying that report process atop each of the topics behind millions of pages of gathered evidence, thousands of pages of testimony and witness statements, on multiple investigative issues – all surrounding the FBI and DOJ-NSD conduct. Each of these aspects is an investigation unto itself:

•Clinton email, manipulated investigations with predetermined outcomes; •unlawful and coordinated media leaks; •false testimony to FBI, congress and under oath to IG; •manipulated FBI 302 reports; •Willful corruption by AD-Andrew McCabe, D-Comey etc.. and if that’s not complex enough to report about…. overlay the •issues with the FISA court; •false presentations; •source material (Steele Dossier); and well, see the picture…. this is massive and complex.

The reason to assign a second US Attorney John Lausch to the document production is to create a point of contact for congress, and protect prosecutor Huber moving forward. Certain criminal evidence redactions will be required on a forward basis.

