Tucker Carlson: “Five Pages of Flynn Evidence” Could Be Unsealed Tomorrow…

Fox News host Tucker Carlson provided some additional insight into the Flynn documents that were filed with the court last Friday noting the potential for the documents to be unsealed tomorrow. According to an earlier report by Maria Bartiromo the documents relate to notes taken by former FBI legal counsel James Baker; and surround the events that encompassed the FBI interview of General Flynn in January 2017. WATCH:
In a supplement to the defense motion to dismiss [pdf here] we discover some of the evidence of prosecutorial misconduct turned over by the DOJ to the Flynn defense. Specifically Lt. General Michael Flynn’s plea was based on: (1) a framing by the FBI; and (2) a threat against Michael Flynn Jr. if his father didn’t sign the plea.
If the reports are accurate it is very likely Judge Sullivan will allow the plea to be removed. If the documents are as strong as outlined the entire case could be dismissed.
Because the exhibits had to be filed under seal, they are heavily redacted; however, Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, has asked the court to release & unseal the full content of the exhibits so the world can see the coercion behind the corrupt plea agreement.
The Mueller prosecution team lead by Brandon Van Grack put the agreement and threat in writing, but they also made a deal with the former defense team to hide the terms in an effort to cover-up their misconduct. Coercion to force a plea is unethical and unlawful.
The full filing is below.
According to the latest court schedule the deadlines are noted below. Michael Flynn’s new motion to dismiss is filing #181; the documents filed under sealed are item #182:
It is possible for the #182 documents to be unsealed prior to any motions on their content. According to Tucker Carlson these documents may be unsealed tomorrow.
Apparently, the seal documents include notes taken by former FBI chief legal counsel James Baker the FBI meeting where agent Peter Strzok and agent Joseph Pientka interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn at the White House.
According to Bartiromo James Baker’s notes are exculpatory in that they show the intent and purpose of the FBI interview was to frame Lt Gen. Flynn.
James Baker was removed from his position December 21, 2017, approximately three weeks after Flynn signed the plea agreement on November 30, 2017.
Baker’s removal from his position as FBI counsel was around the same time when SSCI Security Director James Wolfe (FISA leaker) was removed from his position at the Senate intelligence committee. James Baker remained in his position until he resigned from the FBI on May 4, 2018, right in the middle of what we know were FBI cover-up operations.
When James Baker resigned the James Wolfe indictment was hidden & sealed (since March ’18); the Julian Assange indictment was hidden and sealed (since March ’18); and two months later the FBI lied to the FISA court (July 12, 2018). {Go Deep}
One note of caution… There is another “James Baker” in the mix.
Col James Baker was the handler for CIA/FBI operative Stefan Halper. Col James Baker is likely the source of the original Flynn-Kislyak leaked transcript to the Washington Post.
Therefore a possibility exists the “Baker” notes or emails might pertain to Col James Baker, and not FBI Counsel James Baker. We’ll have to wait and see…
“We’ll see what happens”
How did all of this happen so fast? What turned over the past 2 weeks?
I am hoping that behind the scenes, the efforts of Durham and Barr are starting to gain momentum and this release is a signal that the other shoe is finally on it’s way down. Perhaps I am naive, but I this is what I am hoping for.
I suspect this is a result of Sidney Powells persistence, and if Flynn IS “exhonerated”, I think Sundance deserves some credit, as well.
Giving Barr or Durham ANY credit for this, unless and until we see CLEAR evidence of their ,…influence,..frankly makes me nauseous.
Wray should lose his job. The others should lose their law licence. Hopefully there will be time in the pokey as well…Rikers.
You have a short memory. Bill Barr hired OUTSIDE attorney in St. Louis, Jeff Jensen to overlook the Flynn case a couple of months ago.
The msm went nuts with that announcement.
Credit goes to Barr and of course Jeff Jensen.
Bill Barr appointing Jeff Jensen to overlook the Flynn case. A non swamp prosecutor from outside D.C.
He should be exonerated. No pardon needed. Then go after the “human scum” who committed the crimes against him.
Exactly!
On McCarthy dancing around the question of “were crimes committed”, and to clarify his answer, if I may.
ANY ‘filing’ by either defence or prosecutor, is considered to be “under penalties and pains of perjury”; in other words, treated just like,sworn testimony.
This is one reasin WHY Judge Sullivan, and Judges more broadly, TEND to ‘believe’ Prosecutors.
So, depending on WHAT the five pages ACTUALLY say, and how obvious it is that the prosecutors KNEW about this material all along, the prosecutors, ALL the prosecutors who filed filings, plea agteements, responces to motions, could be charged with conspiracy to commit perjury, (technically each filing is at least ONE count of perjury) as well as Obstruction of Justice, Suppression of Evidence, etc.
Unfortunately, given this DOJ’S track record so far,…they will be transferred, or perhaps allowed to retire, with pension, and teach law somewhere, like wisemanne, so they can teach another generation their particular style of law.
Your last paragraph gave me the creeps.
Interesting. VP Pence fires Flynn. VP Pence hires Fauci.
Lotta questions for VPOTUS.
I may get “hate” comments on here for saying this, but think Pence is super-establishment.
Still haven’t made my mind up about Pence after almost 4 years. Interesting comments above! I just wonder if he is the purposeful Yin to President Trumps Yang? Hopefully we’ll know soon, and most hopefully, it’s in our Presidents favor!
No hate comment here. I find him to be a bit of an enigma. He is of course a career politician and that is one strike against him. On the other hand, not having seen any evidence to the contrary, that I am sure would’ve have been front page news long ago, I accept his professions of faith as a Christian and, again subject to continual verification that is my hallmark for my support of any politician, I will trust him. At least he appears to be a gentleman, an outmoded notion in our woke and ever-so-hip “culture,” but something I very much appreciate.
…and Pence get envelope …on Shrub Sr. “funeral”….I do not trust him…
it’s been almost 4 years that Gen Flynn has been subjected to this despicable abuse of the perverted law by the FBI and DOJ. I suppose a full dismissal or acquittal would be better than a pardon but given the time lost I’m not sure. However both Flynn and Sidney Powell have earned and deserve a victory celebration so another few days or weeks might be best
Is Roger Stone actually going to go to prison on Thursday while Avenatti is out for 90 days due to Covid protection or will a pardon be announced before then? i hope he’s pardoned and Gen Flynn finally wins.
Once he’s exonerated, Trump should hire him. Director of the FBI would be a nice job, if temporary, since the senate will never accept him.
Didn’t he already have a security clearance before all of this happened? If the charges are dropped then it should be fully reinstated and therefore the President could appoint him to any position on a “temporary” basis without Senate approval, right?!!
If he’ll have us.
I think I’m beyond cold anger at this mess.There are no words.
Yes!! Yes!!! Yes!!!!
President Trump, when asked about this in today’s briefing by Chanel Rion, responded in such a way as to make a guilty man have nightmares.
“This must never happen to a good man again. And what they did to me…..it must never happen again” (paraphrase)
As an aside I thought Sidney was looking good on Hannity. Too bad we didn’t get to hear from her because Sean had inside info from his sources.
We would not have heard from her in any event if on Sean’s show, as he does not easily share the microphone.
What a lovely way to tell Hannity to go to hell. I’m sure he’s looking forward to the trip.
Nicely done, doofusdawg.
Looks to me, if all this turns out to be true, that his initial lawyers were working in collusion with Mueller and his team. Sounds like some pretty legit malpractice to me. I sure hope that Gen Flynn gets very, very, very, very rich once he’s done with all these criminals. And then given a job with ODNI Grennell unsealing everything and putting all these people in prison.
My thoughts exactly. His original firm essentially conspired with the DOJ to frame him. I mean damn. Just keep adding zeros and commas to the checks.
Actually, I would gladly trade in one set of zeros for the privilege of absolutely being able to wreck those that did that to me. And by those, their families included
Pretty sure I’ve read elsewhere that Obama’s wingman Eric Holder is a senior partner in the firm that previously represented Gen Flynn.
Did a little checking, yes he is. https://www.cov.com/en/professionals/h/eric-holder
Fight Organized Crime
Terminate the FBI
@ John Casper
👍
Great T-shirt slogan
“First we f*** Flynn then we f*** Trump”
~FBI lovebirds
“I accuse” (J’accuse) was the letter written by Emile Zola to the president of the French Republic in defense of Alfred Dreyfus who had been wrongly accused of treason by the French Army. It was published in the newspaper L’Aurore on Jan. 13, 1898.”
History at least rhymes, if not repeats, with Michael Flynn as Alfred Dreyfus and Sidney Powell as Emile Zola.
Full exoneration for the General w/ the heartfelt thanks from the General to S. Powell. THEN …
The General finds the best Beltway attorney available to sue DOJ/FBI for malfeasance. Wins a 50,000,000.00 settlement and retires to his favorite fishing and boating lake w/ a thank you from a grateful nation.
Lol. I was typing below as you were posting.
I would name my island ‘KMA Island.’
To sort of steal a line from then Candidate Trump when asked what he would do about ISIS:
I hope Flynn sues the sh*t out of them.
I’m still amazed that many who count themselves as card carrying members of We the People have not yet figured out that the Flynn affair was a sting operation. Page, Papa, etc. ring any bells?
Wonder if the FBI handed any of this material over to Horowitz or Mueller. Maybe they would say, ‘not within my purview’.
God bless Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn for their tenacity.
Stir that pot of road-kill stew deeply….stir it well…
Now that we’ve turned up the heat under it we don’t want it to stick or scorch….
Wonder if those frog legs are kicking yet??
I hope everyone is watching NetJets in case some of these “frog legs” try to leave…..,
Note the role of Flynn’s original firm Covington & Burling at home in the DC swamp.
I read somewhere today that Mueller’s indictment of twelve Russian intelligence officers and several companies was dropped. Below is a link to the filing, made by our buddy John Demers.
Assholes like Adam Schiff made it a habit to point out the vast numbers of indictments and (coerced) plea deals made by Mueller and his psychopaths. Well Little Adam, here goes a huge number of defendants, clearing the way for Michael Flynn next month.
A plot deep, far, and wide.
This attempted coup involves CIA, FBI, DOJ, State Department, Office of Nat Assessment, Federal Judges, Congressmen, Media, foreign assets in Britain, Italy, Ukraine, Australia, and entire television Network, University Professors, ALL that, and they still LOST!
Amazing how the deep state and fake news media have managed to drag this out for 4 years already.
The worst part is that no one will be punished for their crimes unless it comes from the people they are supposed to serve.
