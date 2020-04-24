Flynn Defense Files Supplement For Motion to Dismiss – New Evidence of Mueller Blackmail Using Threat Against Flynn Jr…

In a supplement to the defense motion to dismiss [pdf here] we discover some of the evidence of prosecutorial misconduct turned over by the DOJ to the Flynn defense. Specifically Lt. General Michael Flynn’s plea was based on a threat against Michael Flynn Jr. if his father didn’t sign the plea. This will very likely get the plea dismissed.
Because the exhibits had to be filed under seal, they are heavily redacted; however, Flynn’s defense counsel, Sidney Powell, has asked the court to release & unredact the full content of the exhibits so the world can see the coercion behind the corrupt plea agreement.
The Mueller prosecution team lead by Brandon Van Grack put the agreement and threat in writing, but they also made a deal with the former defense team to hide the terms in an effort to cover-up their misconduct. Coercion to force a plea is unethical and unlawful.
The full filing is below.
.
Today’s filing by Sidney Powell proves what CTH originally outlined in April 2019: Reposted Below:
The original authorization for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller was May 17th, 2017. However, the released Weissmann report shows there were two additional scope memos authorizing specific targeting of the Mueller probe. The first scope memo was August 2nd, 2017, OUTLINED HERE, and is an important part of the puzzle that helps explain the corrupt original purpose of the special counsel.
The second scope memo was issued by Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller on October 20th, 2017. The transparent intent of the second scope memo was to provide Weissmann and Mueller with ammunition and authority to investigate specific targets, for specific purposes. One of those targets was General Michael Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr.
As you review the highlighted portion below, found on pages 12 and 13 of the Weissmann report, read slowly and fully absorb the intent; the corruption is blood-boiling:
This second scope memo allowed Weissmann and Mueller to target tangentially related persons and entities bringing in Michael Cohen, Richard Gates, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr. Additionally and strategically (you’ll see why), this memo established the authority to pursue “jointly undertaken activity“.
With Paul Manafort outlined as an investigative target in the original authorization and the first scope memo, the second scope memo authorizes expansion to his business partner Richard Gates and their joint businesses. This memo also permits the investigation of Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen and all of his interests; and in ultimate weasel sunlight, Rosenstein authorizes an investigation of his boss, AG Jeff Sessions.
Before getting to more targets, notice the underlined passage about starting with a lot of investigative material because the special counsel was picking up a Russian interference investigation that had been ongoing for “nearly 10 months.”
I would also note that our CTH research indicates all of the illegally extracted FISA-702(16)(17) database search results would be part of this pre-existing investigative file available immediately to Weissmann and Mueller. However, in order to use the search-query evidence, Weissmann and Mueller would need to backfill some alternate justification; or find another way to “rediscover” the preexisting results….. I digress
The four identified targets within the original July 2016 investigation, “Operation Crossfire Hurricane”, were George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. (See HPSCI report):
General Flynn was under investigation from the outset in mid-2016. The fraudulent FBI counterintelligence operation, established by CIA Director John Brennan, had Flynn as one of the early targets when Brennan handed the originating electronic communication “EC” to FBI Director James Comey.
The investigation of General Flynn never stopped throughout 2016 and led to the second investigative issue of his phone call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak in December 2016:
Back to the Page #12 October 20th Scope Memo:
The first redaction listed under “personal privacy” is unknown; however, The second related redaction is a specific person, Michael Flynn Jr.
In combination with the October timing, the addition of Flynn Jr to the target list relates to the ongoing 2016/2017 investigation of his father, General Michael Flynn, for: (1) possible conspiracy with a foreign government; (2) unregistered lobbying; (3) materially false statements and omissions on 2017 FARA documents; and (4) lying to the FBI.
This October 20th, 2017, request from Weissmann and Mueller aligns with the time-frame were special counsel team lawyers Brandon L. Van Grack and Zainab N. Ahmad were prosecuting Michael Flynn and attempting to force him into a guilty plea.
Getting Rosenstein to authorize adding Mike Flynn Jr. to the target list (scope memo) meant the special counsel could threaten General Flynn with the indictment of his son as a co-conspirator tied to the Turkish lobbying issue (which they did) if he doesn’t agree to a plea. Remember: “jointly undertaken activity“.
The October 20th, 2017, expanded scope memo authorized Mueller to start demanding records, phones, electronic devices and other evidence from Mike Flynn Jr, and provided the leverage Weissmann wanted. After all, Mike Flynn Jr. had a four month old baby.
The amount of twisted pressure from this corrupt team of prosecutors is sickening. A month later, General Flynn was signing a plea agreement:
And don’t forget, Andrew McCabe was also likely the person who leaked the content of the Mike Flynn phone call between Flynn and Russian Ambassador Kislyak. A massive leak of classified information:
Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.
To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appeared to be obfuscating to the court was there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview. Likely how best to word the FBI notes for maximum damage.
In late 2018 Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations within the FBI. It seems he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017.
The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
This level of overt corruption, and corrupt intent within the special counsel, is one of the many reasons why Rosenstein apologists and the ‘trust the plan’ crew should be collectively slapped across the face with a cold fish.
Moving on….
♦ Another issue is reconciled on Page #13 of the Weissmann/Mueller report surrounding why FBI Director Chris Wray asked DOJ-NSD head Dana Boente to become chief legal counsel of the FBI.
Look at the investigative structure as outlined by the Weissmann report:
Technically the 40 FBI agents remained under FBI supervision at all times. Additionally the assigned FBI attorney worked under the FBI legal supervision; not the supervision of the special counsel.
[ie. Mueller retains plausible deniability for criminal investigative wrongdoing]
Initially in May 2017 this meant FBI chief legal counsel James Baker, part of the original small group, was coordinating the FBI roles and legal responsibilities. However, by the end of 2017 James Baker was in trouble as congress highlighted his corrupt endeavors.
Remember what was going on in late 2017?
In addition to the FBI issues with Lisa Page and Peter Strzok surfacing internally, by December 2017, immediately after Michael Flynn signed the guilty plea… all hell broke loose.
Can you imagine an institutional idiot like FBI Director Chris Wray watching all of the information about McCabe, Strzok, Page, Kortan and Baker start erupting in the headlines and all around his office?… and simultaneously he has 40 corrupt FBI investigators attached to the corruptly organized Weissmann/Mueller detail?
That reality is exactly why Chris Wray needed to get one of the corrupt DOJ insiders to take over as FBI legal counsel. Director Wray saw the need for massive ass-covering; and the perfect man for the job was the guy who participated in the FISA application fraud, Dana Boente.
Exactly six months later FBI Director Christopher Wray was telling a national audience there was no political bias, misconduct or corruption within the FBI; but hey, we’re going to go through bias training because we’re good enough, strong enough, and doggone it – people like us… or something. [IG Report June 14th, 2018]
Additionally, I would be remiss if I did not point out that every person identified in this outline is still in their position of authority to this day. Including the 40 FBI agents who participated in three years of corrupt investigations of a non-existent Russia conspiracy.
Today, with the latest revelations, FBI Director Christopher Wray looks like:
Exhibit 3!
"There is no finer law enforcement agency in the world than the FBI. I am very grateful to the leadership being provided by Chris Wray."

Attorney General William Barr, December 2019.
Attorney General William Barr, December 2019.
Utterly depraved.
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
Thanks, Trygve
The level of arrogance among the leaders of the Alphabet Coup is matched only by the level of willful ignorance displayed by those who are supposed to be "investigating" them!
Wishful thinking, but in addition to making Flynn whole again, Van Grack and the other thugs need to be brought to justice. They need to be disbarred and prosecuted. This must never happen again.

Waiting on Bill Barr…../
Waiting on Bill Barr…../
I mean dayum! How and why is Van Grak still in possession of his law license?
Don’t forget that there has to be a fair jury for Barr to get that done. If we learned anything from watching Judge Berman Jackson and the leader of the Roger Stone jury — it is that there will be an uphill fight to get a fair jury in a great number of towns — expecially D.C.
I really want the guilty to get what they have coming to them. So, if extra time is needed to get a fair jury, then so be it. I believe that we have to address decades of lying, leftist propaganda if we are ever going to be able to see real justice.
And I pray that I am not being taken for yet another ride.
Something might happen after November 3rd.
Somehow even Madam Guillotine seems far too kind for these monstrosities.
@ John Casper

👍👍
👍👍
I hope Sidney Powell considers suing the Covington attorneys for malpractice. Whatever Flynn has lost would make a nice number. Just add a zero at the end.
Covington is a dirty firm.
They took on Obama "Wingman" Eric Holder as a partner. In 2015. He'd worked there before being AG, too.
Dana Boente is a evil man.
Well this sure blows a lot of people right out of the water.
PARDON TIME for Flynn, Roger Stone et al.
Love how they dump this late Friday during the Corona Crisis.
Sidney Powell deserves a medal of Freedom but more important, a major federal position where she can clean up the cesspool known as the Justice Department.
How Can Bagpipes Barr continue with his charade? He is just as guilty as all the rest.
We don't want a pardon for Flynn right? Wouldn't it be better if his case was dismissed?
A pardon now would just short-circuit the exposure this country needs.
Sunlight kills bad germs and Good Germans.
why? judge needs to throw this out and lambast prosecutors including disbarment recommendations
Seneca, you know better than that. The answer is not to pardon, it is to demand justice.
As others have pointed out, Gen. Flynn does not need a pardon- rather, his case should be dismissed such that he can massively sue the pants off of every single one of these bastards who came within inches of destroying not only his life but that of his family.
I don’t know how President Trump can show any more public support for Barr, Wray, Boente or the rest of these scum because they have proved themselves to be nothing but criminals- thugs with guns and badges.
Thank God for Sidney Powell- she is beyond brilliant, not to mention ruthless in her quest to clear Gen. Flynn.
She deserves not only the highest accolades, but also to be installed into a position of power where she can now bring the true criminals to justice.
And I never, ever want to hear again about the 99% of the “rank and file” FBI who are supposedly the greatest people in the world.
I thought everyone knew this. Is it just a scandal now because they finally found written evidence?
You can't provide "ethics training:" if in truth and fact, you don't have any ethics at all Mr. Wray. So please resign so we can get someone who recognizes the problem for what it is, and will do more than "ethics training".
I don’t know if I’ve ever felt this angry about anything.
It’s a different kind of anger. It’s the righteous kind. Knowing all this. Seeing it all coming for years. Listening to the “conspiracy theory” accusations. The insults questioning my sanity.
Watching half the country, and the people that are supposed to keep us informed, cover for this Defecation on our Constitution and Country.
I don’t know what to do.
and you notice that Hannity NEVER speaks of Michael Flynn's case…..Never Now Heck all this stuff is dropping and Hannity seems eerily quiet
Probably because at this point, its better to not be seen as influencing the whole thing, from the position of a friend of the President.
It’s not right, but it’s necessary. If what we think is going to happen, happens, but there is anything that can be characterized as political influence coming from the President, it will not help General Flynn.
He deserves total exoneration, and nothing less.
I too have become suspicious of Hannity. Hmmm
Unfortunately, Hannity has been wrong about as often as Tony Fauci has…but they both sure love the sound of their own voice!!
Van Grack followed Weissmann’s advice in how to beat a defendant into submission, but it failed.
So Van Grack is exposed and I bet he turns on Weissmann. Justice should be unforgiving of their transgressions.
So this is a motion. The Judge hates Flynn and may still deny the motion. This shows us AG Barr did what he said and pushed to check out Mueller's staged "indictments" and casework.
Seems to me our judicial oligarchy should review the “rape of Lucretia”, that ended the Etruscan tyranny.
A modern version would be several million armed citizens hellbent to solve the life appointment problem of traitor judges, expelling the surviving residue from the country?
Extract from article by Jim Hoft
Published April 24, 2020
“According to Christia Datoc at The Daily Caller FBI Director Chris Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case!
An FBI official told The Federalist that FBI general counsel Dana Boente was behind the effort to block the release of the Brady Material, yet Daily Caller’s source explained Boente was acting in coordination with Wray.”
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/report-fbi-director-chris-wray-pushed-hide-exculpatory-evidence-released-today-exonerates-gen-mike-flynn/
Mr. President, fire Chris Wray's ass yesterday!
Why isn't Wray shown the wray out the door? What a bum.
Why don't we have the Jay Edgar Hover building brought down and rebuilt and lose the name Jay Edgar Hover and all the rot in it
Modern versions of “attainder” and “corruption of blood” mentioned in the Constitution.
We really need executions for treason by the BHO era traitors, partly to be sure.
Not only because of the 8 years of invasions during BHO and the rolling coup ever since, but that they drove Russia into the borg of CCP China. A CCP that means to dominate the world and destroy the Constitutional US. Who would have ever thought, from CCCP to CCP?
W O W
Even though we all knew this, thanks to Sundances work, I never thought it would out! I’m just happily floored… Now … what will happen to the criminal Van Grack and more importantly HIS BOSS… the untouchable honorable Sir Stuffeditallup Mueller.
yep..
These crooks better be brought to justice and crooked Rosenstein purposely not reading but signing a FISA allowing spying on the POTUS and signing off on those scope memos should be arrested also. He knew what was going on with the coup attempt.
Barr defended the Ruby Ridge FBI sniper……enough said?
Not only did Weissman–I mean Van Grack–threaten Flynn's family, but as I recall, he threatened his lawyers with prosecution, too. When the lawyers wanted to have Flynn update his lobbying "permit" just like everybody else was permitted to do, they were threatened with evidence tampering. That would force them to choose between protecting themselves or protecting a client. Again, as I recall.
The SAME William Barr that protected the FBI snipers that executed Randy Weaver’s 14 yr old son and wife (holding their 1 yr old) from prosecution.
The SAME William Barr who testified before Congress in ‘03:
(Excerpt) “The first is where the government is acting solely in a law enforcement capacity. Here the government’s role is disciplinary – sanctioning an errant member of society for transgressing the internal rules set within the body politic. The government is seeking to investigate, detain, and ultimately punish persons because their actions constitute violations of our internal laws. In this realm, the government’s actions are subject to the greatest constraints. Indeed, the presumption largely lies against the government; the accused is afforded numerous rights to which the government’s interests are subordinated; courts are interposed as the arbiter; and the government must satisfy strict standards – “probable cause” and ultimate proof “beyond a reasonable doubt.” The premise in this realm is that it is better for the government to fail than to make a mistake”
Where is power enumerated in the Constitution for the Federal government act “solely in law enforcement capacity? “Body politic”?…sounds like something out of a Communist Manifesto! “The accused is afforded numerous rights to which the government’s interests are subordinate”….are you kidding me?!!! Strict standards like “probable cause” and ultimate proof “beyond a reasonable doubt” …. as if these standards are bad… REALLY?!!!!!
And this is the guy in who we rest our hopes of “justice?” SMH
If the Flynn Defense cannot sue for justice against The Criminal Mueller prosecution team lead by Brandon Van Grack for the unlawful & unethical coercion to force a plea and cover their tracks, then none of this will amount to much.
