Comeuppance – Jeff Sessions Places Second In Alabama Primary to Tommy Tuberville – Runoff March 31st…

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions came in second place to former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville in the Alabama primary. Now the two will head into a March 31st runoff to decide the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat.
Tommy Tuberville won approximately 33 percent of the vote while Jeff Sessions won 31 percent. U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne placed third with 25 percent. The result sets up an interesting four-week race between Sessions and Tuberville; and it would appear Jeff Sessions is not likely to get any support from his old boss:
Comeuppance !
June 2019 – PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I would say if I had one do over, it would be, I would not have appointed Jeff Sessions to be attorney general. That would be my one —
CHUCK TODD: That’s your, in your mind, that’s your worst mistake?
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, that was the biggest mistake. (link)
A Judicial Watch FOIA Lawsuit resulted in the release of a May 16, 2017, memo written by then Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe. [Link Here] At the time media focused on Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein willingness to wear a wire into the Oval Office to record the President; however, the memo content actually reveals much more.
There are three aspects to the McCabe memo that warrant attention: (1) Rosenstein’s willingness to wear a wire. (2) Evidence that Rosenstein took Mueller to the White House on May 16, 2017, as a set-up to interview Mueller’s pending target; and (3) the CURRENT redactions to the memo indicate CURRENT efforts by the CURRENT AG Bill Barr to protect the corrupt intent of Rod Rosenstein. While all three points are alarming; the last aspect is concerning in the extreme.
In order to show the significance of this FOIA release CTH is going to present the McCabe memo in two different ways. First, by highlighting the raw memo release; and then secondly, to highlight the important context by inserting the memo into the timeline.
First, here’s the McCabe memo:
[Link to Judicial Watch FOIA pdf]
There are two important background contexts that help understand what is written in the McCabe memo, as contrast with the events at the time:
#1 [Rosenstein’s work with Robert Mueller in the Oval Office Meeting] and
#2 [The Overlay of the IG Report on James Comey with the Archey Declarations]
The first two substantive issues within the McCabe memo can only be accurately absorbed against the background of those two context links.
Now we can insert the new McCabe memo information into the timeline. This will help better understand what was happening in/around the dates in question.
Start by noting the May 16, 2017, date of the meeting at 12:30pm is immediately before Rod Rosenstein took Robert Mueller for an interview with President Trump in the oval office. The oval office “interview” is where Mueller reportedly left his “cell phone” at the White House.
“Crossfire Hurricane” – During 2016, after the November election, and throughout the transition period into 2017, the FBI had a counterintelligence investigation ongoing against Donald Trump. FBI Director James Comey’s memos were part of this time-period as the FBI small group was gathering evidence. Then Comey was fired….
♦Tuesday May 9th – James Comey was fired at approximately 5:00pm EST. Later we discover Rod Rosenstein first contacted Robert Mueller about the special counsel appointment less than 15 hours after James Comey was fired.
♦Wednesday May 10th – From congressional testimony we know DAG Rod Rosenstein called Robert Mueller to discuss the special counsel appointment on Wednesday May 10th, 2017, at 7:45am. [See Biggs questions to Mueller at 2:26 of video]
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation. Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
A few hours after the Rosenstein-Mueller phone call James Comey’s office was being searched by the SSA Whistleblower per the IG report on Comey’s memos.
♦Thursday May 11th – Andrew McCabe testified to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines. McCabe testified there had been no effort to impede the FBI investigation.
Also on Thursday May 11th, 2017, The New York Times printed an article, based on information seemingly leaked by James Comey, about a dinner conversation between the President and the FBI Director. The “Loyalty” article [link]. The IG report shows: “[Daniel] Richman confirmed to the OIG that he was one of the sources for the May 11 article, although he said he was not the source of the information in the article about the Trump Tower briefing“.
♦Friday May 12th – Andrew McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the the ongoing issues with the investigation and firing. Referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
According to Andy Biggs questioning of Mueller, on this same day, May 12th, evidence shows Robert Mueller met “in person” with Rod Rosenstein. This is the same day when SSA Whistleblower went to James Comey’s house to retrieve FBI material and both Rybicki and Comey never informed the agent about the memos:
May 12th, is the date noted by David Archey when FBI investigators had assembled all of the Comey memos as evidence. However, no-one in the FBI outside the “small group” knows about them.
♦On Saturday May 13th, 2017, another meeting between Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller, this time with AG Jeff Sessions also involved. [Per Andy Biggs]
♦Sunday May 14th – Comey transmitted copies of Memos 2, 4, and 6, and a partially redacted copy of Memo 7 to Patrick Fitzgerald, who was one of Comey’s personal attorneys. Fitzgerald received the email and PDF attachment from Comey at 2:27 p.m. on May 14, 2017, per the IG report.
♦Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
On this same day was when James Rybicki called SSA Whistleblower to notify him of Comey’s memos. The memos were “stored” in a “reception area“, and in locked drawers in James Rybicki’s office.
♦Tuesday May 16th – Per the IG report: “On the morning of May 16, Comey took digital photographs of both pages of Memo 4 with his personal cell phone. Comey then sent both photographs, via text message, to Richman.
Back in Main Justice at 12:30pm Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, Jim Crowell and Tashina Guahar all appear to be part of this meeting. I should note that alternate documentary evidence, gathered over the past two years, supports the content of this McCabe memo. Including texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
[Sidebar: pay attention to the *current* redactions; they appear to be placed by existing DOJ officials in an effort to protect Rod Rosenstein for his duplicity in: (A) running the Mueller sting operation at the white house on the same day; (B) the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel, which was pre-determined before the Oval Office meeting.]
While McCabe was writing this afternoon memo, Rod Rosenstein was taking Robert Mueller to the White House for a meeting in the oval office with President Trump and VP Mike Pence. While they were meeting in the oval office, and while McCabe was writing his contemporaneous memo, the following story was published by the New York Times (based on Comey memo leaks to Richman):
Also during the approximate time of this Oval Office meeting, Peter Strzok texts with Lisa Page about information being relayed to him by Tashina Guahar (main justice) on behalf of Rod Rosenstein (who is at the White House).
Later that night, after the Oval Office meeting – According to the Mueller report, additional events on Tuesday May 16th, 2017:
It is interesting that Tashina Gauhar was taking notes presumably involved in the 12:30pm 5/16/17 meeting between, Jim Crowell, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe. But McCabe makes no mention of Lisa Page being present.
It appears there was another meeting in the evening (“later that night”) after the visit to the White House with Robert Mueller. This evening meeting appears to be Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe; along with Tashina Gauhar again taking notes.
♦ Wednesday May 17th, 2017: Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
We Exit The Timeline:
♦Back to the memo. Notice the participants: Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein, Tashina Gauhar and Jim Crowell:
Now remind ourselves about who was involved in convincing Jeff Sessions to recuse himself:
The same two people (lawyers) Tasina Guahar and Jim Crowell, were involved in recusal advice for Jeff Sessions and the “wear-a-wire” conversation a few months later.
♦Back to the redactions. Notice how in the McCabe memo FOIA release, the DOJ is redacting the aspects of the appointment of a special counsel. The redaction justification: b(5) “inter-agency or intra-agency memorandums or letters which would not be available by law to a party other than an agency in litigation with the agency.” Or put another way: stuff we just don’t want to share: “personal privacy” etc.
Again, when combined with the testimony by Mueller in response to the questioning by Rep. Andy Biggs, the redacted information looks like current DOJ officials hiding the timing of the decision-making to appoint Mueller thereby protecting Rod Rosenstein.
More motive for this scenario shows up during a statement tonight by Matt Whitaker who appeared on Tucker Carlson television show. Whitaker outlines why Rosenstein could never admit to having said he would wear a wire at the time the story broke.
When the “wear-a-wire” story first surfaced was when DAG Rosenstein was trying to convince President Trump not to declassify any information until after the Mueller special counsel was concluded. Rosenstein’s justification for his instructions surrounded President Trump possibly obstructing justice during Mueller’s investigation.
Reminder when Rod Rosenstein convinced President Trump not to declassify the documents that were being requested by Congress (Sept. 2018):
While McCabe is a known liar, there is enough ancillary supportive information, circumstantial and direct evidence, to make the content of the McCabe memo essentially accurate.
Remember, Rosenstein expanded the scope of Mueller’s investigation twice, the second time targeting Michael Flynn Jr. Also, Rosenstein participated in the indictment of fictitious Russia trolls and a Russian catering company. Yes, all indications are that Rod Rosenstein was a willing participant in the overall McCabe/Mueller effort.
Ultimately all of the DOJ obfuscation, delay and hidden information under AG Bill Barr has an identical motive: help protect Rod Rosenstein. That effort continues today with the internal DOJ redactions…
….The problem for Attorney General Bill Barr is not investigating what we don’t know, but rather navigating through what ‘We The People’ are already aware of…. (link)
“Trust Sessions!” LOL!
The good news is PT can you the same opening sentence on Barr come this summer when he too does nothing about any of these “incidents” on top of Russia Collusion.
1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments
2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments
3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments
4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments
5) Wiener Laptop Email Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)
6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments
7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests
8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments
9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments
11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)
12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments
13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments
14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments
15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments
16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments
17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments
18) Epstein – No Crimes, No indictments
The lack of action and justice says it all IMO!
PT – Please appoint Sidney Powell as WH Justice Czar now!
“Trust Barr!” LOL!
I would like another game of 64D chess courtesy of the QTards!!!
And you notice ,President Trump said nothing before the primary,he let the people of Alabama say it for him.
Barr= Sessions
Durham= Huber
They are stalling until August 3, 2020 when they can invoke the 90 day rule about political investigations during an election. Didnt Barr mention nothing with Durham until the summer? I see what you did there Bagpipes!
If you are investigating a conspiracy, do you tip your hand early, before any indictments, or do proceed with stealth?
Make no mistake, if there are no indictments involving conspiracy, I will be all for the removal of Barr.
Until we know the charges that Durham or others file, I believe Barr gets the benefit of any doubt.
How many arrests did Mueller have in this much time? Are you are still gung ho on Huber also?
Fool me once….
He’s gone 12-23 he failed his mission ..except from insulating the “black hats” & the murderer of Epstein.
He paid his quid pro quo for his Mena crimes.
I don’t give Barr any benefit of any doubt, the guy has been exposed. Nothing has happened, and now they’ve got people thinking “Oh, this other guy’s going to do it”. How many stupid reports have we been waiting on now? isn’t this about the fifth? What happened with the others?
the US Government is the most corrupt company that ever existed on the planet, Bill Barr grew up in that environment and will protect the status quo at all costs.
Do you give the ‘benefit of the doubt’ to a rattlesnake, and put your hand out to see if it will bite?
Stealth is not required, nor is some elaborate effort, taking a year, required in order to ‘build an airtight case’.
Barr has declass authority, given him by PDJT. There is no shortage of evidence, its all in Sundances ‘wish list’, which being Government documents are easily obtained by Durham/Barr.
Its a pipedream, to believe at this point that Barr/Durham are going to produce any indictments.
Are there any more Stealth Jeff fans who want to claim POTUS really supports Sessions and this is all Kabuki Theatre??? That Cates kid is a moron!
How may treepers are going to make a small donation to Tommy Tuberville’s campaign?
Good grief I’m slow!
For the first time I have realized that the early Mueller visit was meant to be used and twisted in exactly the same way the early Flynn visit was used, the fallout from which the good General is still dealing with in court.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its called “entrapment” for a reason.
Except mule-liar was cognitively incapacitated to get a legitimate 302 he had a proxy with him,
Not sure he was,…
cheering- it’s not that you’re “slow”. I don’t think anyone (except maybe Sundance) was prepared for the unspeakable evil of the Deep State and its Swamp Rat denizens.
Most of us at the Tree House appear to be political junkies in the extreme. I will certainly admit it for myself. But even with my years of reading and experience in dirty, filthy NY politics, I could never have imagined the revelations of corruption and intrigue that have unfolded since our President Trump was elected.
Our great Country is truly under Divine Protection to be able to withstand this siege by the servants of Satan. I have faith that He will never let us down as we quickly approach the battle of the millennium on November 3rd.
At the CPAC speech a few days ago, Trump said he did not realize how deep the swamp was and all the effort it is taking to drain it.
A very telling comment
First we F Flynn, then we F Trump. Did they have the same methodology planned in advance for Fing Trump? Maybe so!
Sessions can’t be allowed back in the senate after what he did.
Tuberville concerns me though as it appears he may back an amnesty down the road.
Normally, I would say a “Rino” is no better than a Democrat; its the same thing.
However, Sessions is an exception.
Swallow hard, and vote for Tubberville, I guess.
Or, don’t mark your ballot, at all.
The vote I am personally most satisfied with NOT casting, was for Romney in 2012.
Yes, it gave Obama 4 more years. And, quite probably that gave us PDJT.
Voting for someone, just because they have an R after there name, has GOT to stop; its how the Uniparty maintains its iron grip on power.
Tuberville has to beat Doug Jones first.
Sorry, off comment but had to get it in. All during President Trump’s 2016 primary and presidential bid he had both his sons and daughter campaigning for him. WHERE WAS HUNTER BIDEN?
Smoking crack.
And banging strippers. Crude, but the truth.
Correct. Off comment.
Is anyone left in the DOJ or FBI that’s honest and honorable enough to clean out the nest once and for all? Barr is fading fast in my book and may be just another wolf in sheep’s clothing.
The janitors and cleaners? The agency should be closed until further notice.
Don’t forget the tea lady ?
Objectively, it has been obvious for some time (some would say from day One) that Barr has been facilitating the cover up of the coup, and lack of Prosecutions for the coupists.
He was pushed, or foisted upon PDJT, by McConnell. A Rudy, or Powell would not even get out of committee, let alone have confirmation vote by full Senate.
WHY did McConnell do this? The ONLY reasonable explanation is because McConnell also wishes to avoid legal accountability, for the ‘small group’ of active participants in the coup, and the ongoing coup attempt.
When you add in McConnells other actions and inactions, such as supporting a “clean” passage of FISA (without reforms), blocking the initial nomination of Ratcliff as ODNI, everything McConnell has done and not done supports the proposition that McConnell, along with Ryan, Burr and others, COUNTENANCED the Coup, from day one.
He has to go, along with Graham, Cornyn, etc. in order to truly “Drain the Swamp”.
And… destroying Roy Moore’s good name
Yes. McConnell sent ‘operatives’ into Alabama, probably ‘armed’with contractor accessed 702 search results, to torpedo Moores campaign, I am convinced.
And, it wasn’t just, or even PRIMARILY Moore; the larger, strategic objective was to destroy Bannons campaign to primary Republicans.
They did background, op research on all 10 of Bannons candidates, 702 about requests, etc. and decided Moore was there “best bet”.
The message they wanted to send;
“SEE! THIS is what happens when you try to “primary” Republicans, you end up electing a Democrat!”
Primarying is a tool that, properly executed, COULD remove the traitorous Republicon leadership in Congress, and so they visciously attack any such attempt.
Tea party as well.
This is why MAGA supporters must send a message by sacrificing McConnell come the Nov election.
Mitch is 78 years old today so if we vote him out he would be 84 come 2026.
His public career would be over and what a great message it would send all the other RINOS.
I’d personally do this for both McConnell and Lindsey but would settle for just McConnell.
Agree, we MUST cut through their defences, such as running ‘splitters’, to divide the MAGA vote, unite behind ONE authentic MAGA primary challenger, and PURGE the party of these traitorous barstuds!
Excellent as usual Dutch…..on point…
When this falls apart….and it will….
The President will go after them all…..even if not part of the coup…if they “Knew” about it……supported it in any way……or committed “Jay Walking” they are going down.
This I believe is the problem for O’Connell…..and many…..many others….
They may have not “directly” participated in the coup…….but once the foundation cracks….all their other crimes will be exposed.
I.E. China had practically the entire Congress on their payroll….The Ukraine was for their money laundering …support of the Mid-East wars……it goes on and on….
I trust the President….Let Trump be Trump
Cornyn has to go? I was campaigning against him in his primary – which he won yesterday.
Cornyn got around 80% of Republican votes in his primary – he ain’t going anywhere until 2027 – and who knows who will be President then?!?!?
I’d vote for Sessions over Tuberville. I agree about everything President Trump said about Sessions but I don’t trust Tuberville, whose only claim to fame is being the football coach of Auburn. I trust Session s as a senator not as an AG. I don’t trust the blank slate outsider who we know nothing about.
LikeLike
Wow Sundance, deep dive after deep dive. How aware do you think POTUS is regarding all these tentacles of treachery? Is the President and whatever white hats on his team just letting this saturate into the public sphere while evidence is being collected against the seditionist? Anyone going to do anything about it? 64trillion dollar question. Bless you Sundance!
I know Sessions was useless as teats on a boar as AG, but Tommy Tuberville’s political stances are 100% open border, GOPe. I wouldn’t celebrate too much.
Sessions is and has been part of the swamp his whole sorry career. He has not said one word against the swamp since leaving and you better believe his loyalty will always remain to it. Don’t ever trust him.
Hope he never gets elected to anything again, including Dog catcher.
The big question is, Tuberville any better than Sessions? Saw some comments that Tuberville is a big Chamber of commerce type and for open borders.
Sessions left a mess. Resigns the day after the 2018 midterms.
AG Barr was confirmed by the Senate on Feb 14, 2019.
In his first 90 days:
* Barr shuts down Muellar / Weismann ‘witch hunt’
* releases a preliminary report disarming the Muellar / Weismann Report findings
* put classification markings on the Muellar / Weismann Report, then releases it publically
* Deputy AG Rod J. Rosenstein resigns
* announced to Congress that President Trump was spied on
* confirmed the existence of a prosecutor, US Attorney Durham who is investigating the “Russia Hoax” origins.
This is from a few weeks ago. Quite interesting about Tuberville.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/17/tommy-tuberville-in-unearthed-remarks-were-paying-for-illegals-to-come-over-here-thats-donald-trumps-fault/
Really? It’s Trump’s fault? Tuberville hasn’t been paying a lick of attention the last 3 years to the Social Justice Judicial Resistance, and the obstruction from McConnell’s Senate, who won’t let him pick his own people for the Executive Branch positions. Honestly, he doesn’t sound very well-informed, which is what I’d expect from a football coach turned politician. I guess he beats Doug Jones, and that’s about all you can say.
Good one Sundance!!
Lou should be all over this.
Tuberville for illegals/amnesty? Are you guys kidding me? Alabama has been over run with drugs and illegals under Sessions. Entire counties have been over run in North Alabama under Sessions. The cartels are in Marshal County and Ft. Payne area. The school systems are over loaded with illegals. Gadsden State caters to them. Sessions is 73 yrs old and has allowed Alabama to be over run yet Tuberville is a problem. Wake up people. President Trump is tweeting the solution here yet skepticiam rules.
Sessions as a US Senator has nothing to do with that. I’m not defending his lousiness as an AG, but you obviously have paid ZERO attention to his political career. He has been a lone voice in the Senate for some time against illegal immigration. He has no control over the fact that the rest of the Uniparty Senate has let the state of Alabama be flooded with illegals. The whole country has. Looks like Tuberville is a foregone conclusion though, so better get behind him to rid the Senate of Doug Jones. I don’t trust anything he says any more than I do Kelly Loeffler though.
Hmmmm, runoff same day as Barr testimony.
Barr may be protecting Rosenstein because of a presumed deal by which Rosenstein gave full assistance and cooperation to quickly wind up the Mueller investigation (which otherwise would have gone on forever) in exchange for immunity. The protection being afforded Rosenstein is consistent with there being such a deal, in which case Barr is perfectly right to honor it.
What we really need released are some of AG Barr’s communications
with him discussing protecting Rosenstein and or other coup plotters.
How can we get Barr’s communications released?
I disagree with President Trump on this. Tuberville is a RINO. Sessions will support the President’s agenda. The President’s animus toward Sessions is understandable, but it is short-sighted and based on emotions instead of logic.
It says something about a person who spends decades in what we have all come to understand is a swamp in every stinking sense of the word. He made a commitment that he reneged on soon after he got the job. A year or so later after his “resignation”, he’s back at the door.
It is no surprise to me that Jeff Sessions wants to worm his way back to where he was.
Worm.
Indeed.
Saw many prior posts… Sessions = Silent Assassin. But for whose side?
