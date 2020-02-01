The Biden Purpose is Finished – Watch How Fast He Plummets…

The Crossfire Hurricane hand-off to Weissmann using Mueller was the hoax known generally as Trump-Russia, or Coup 1.0. If you stand back and look at the totality of the ‘big picture’ behind the Trump-Ukraine impeachment coup it’s clear to see a 2.0 version.
The Trump-Russia hoax (coup 1.0) was dependent on a ‘Special Counsel’ because the coup plotters held no other avenue to eliminate Donald Trump. In 2017 and 2018 both the House and Senate were republican. Coup 1.0 relied upon a created structure of oversight, an insurance policy of sorts, within the framework of government.
However, after the 2018 mid-terms, when Democrats won the House, impeachment was possible. In the month following the Nov ’18 election Pelosi and the resistance group (assembled from current and former DOJ officials, ie. The Lawfare group), mapped out the impeachment plan and created new House rules to facilitate it. Pelosi hired Doug Letter as Chief House Counsel and contracted with a host of lawyers to assist.
The Weissmann special counsel group, using Robert Mueller as a figurehead, failed to deliver because the Trump-Russia narrative was always a hoax. Without the ‘there‘ there the only damage they could deploy was political speculation, innuendo and weaponized narratives. They tried hard, but were only able to create a tenuous ‘obstruction’ case.
When Mueller eventually testified about his investigation the world saw he was merely a figurehead, a visible prop to represent a team he barely understood; and with that testimony the impeachment usefulness collapsed. Imagine Mueller being cross examined about his two year investigation; imagine the deposition that would have been needed; yeah, the insurance policy was immediately worthless.
But the House crew Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Cummings, together with their dozen Lawfare contractors, had the impeachment architecture already built; the rules were already established to use it. The preparation came forth when they initiated the Trump-Ukraine hoax. Essentially, impeachment 2.0.
Look at the timelines. Rule changes, personnel placement, headline stories about Ukraine activity in the 2016 election… consider the DNC knowing how Ukraine was used and how various elements were deployed for the targeted weaponization of the apparatus in 2016.
Ukraine in general was an operational issue, an operational risk, and also an opportunity. Look at the timelines. Graft and scheme; a background investigative story starting to blossom; and then a 2019 Ukraine election. Biden steps into the race immediately after that outcome… while a non-endorsing Barack Obama says “you don’t have to do this Joe”.
I contend that Impeachment 2.0 was contingent upon Joe Biden running for office. Why? Because without Biden as a “candidate” the entire premise of the impeachment narrative: “president Donald Trump investigating his political opponent”, doesn’t exist.
Impeachment 2.0 was centered around a predictable Trump administration Ukraine investigation; much of which was likely being stirred by the coup plotters themselves; and was dependent on a political opponent. Hence, Joe Biden running for office was needed.
“You don’t have to do this Joe”…. Indeed.
The crew creating impeachment hoax 2.0 needed Biden, much in a similar way the same crew needed Robert Mueller for impeachment hoax 1.0.
Factually, ironically, and perhaps purposefully, both of the figureheads have some similarity. Two old men; past their cognitive prime; doing something neither fully understood in the background; but both loyal to the overall “RESIST” ideology. I digress.
Why rush the process? Biden was never a viable candidate, but the effort needed Biden presented as the top viable candidate for the scheme to work. In essence, Biden was always a ruse for rubes.
And now that Biden usefulness and purpose is over; just like it was on the day Mueller testified. Watch, without the astroturf support, which includes participatory narrative engineering by the media, Biden is going to drop like a rock.
You might say “poof”…
Former President Obama is reported to have told Biden in 2019: “You don’t have to do this Joe”….
Joe should have listened.
No-one cares about Joe.
While you are watching football tomorrow, this same crew will be plotting their next steps… It will never cease, in part because Bill Barr is allowing all of the evidence against them to remain hidden from public view.
Maybe Barr cares about Joe the same way he cares about Rod.
They all disgust me outside of PDJT and a select hand few in his administration and in Congress. Lord have mercy.
Some of the talking heads are openly saying THEY believe Bernie will be the nominee, but I’m not convinced. The recent DNC rule changes indicate THEY want someone ELSE. But WHO?
Bloomberg
Sundance…
I agree. Lawfare/Left will never stop.
Do you remember your post or threads months ago about Trump declassifying docs (from the long declass list), making 25 copies, bringing them to a press conference and handing them out to the press/posting on WH website and Twitter ….letting the chips fall where they may. Declassifying and burning all the redacted docs to the ground.
Could you revisit that.
Do you see this as still a viable option for President Trump since Barr will preserve the institutions?
Just wanted to know if you still see that option as possible. Thanks – SamWise
Yes, when they changed the rules to allow unlimited contribution by a single person – that pointed at Bloomberg.
On the surface, it appears to open the door for Bloomberg.
Who? Not Bernie.
If one recalls, there is a section in the Mueller report that addresses Bernie and…Russia !
Bernie has also been included recently in more Russia nonsense, with anti-Semite being conveniently added just for s&g.
These guys cover all their bases, especially for an old predictable communist like Bernie.
When Bernie’s purpose is fulfilled – poof.
Dems don’t want Bernie. They are now working against him, albeit ‘on the side’.
I keep thinking Hillary will make a comeback.
Yup, as VP.
Bloomberg. He’s self funded and an establishment boy. The only other alternative is to let Bernie get the nomination, get trounced in the general. Then the establishment can nuke the leftists for the disaster and regain control over the party. Hillary was their bulwark against the socialist uprising in 2016. With her gone, for now (see brokered convention), the socialists have run amok. If they can prop up Bloomberg long enough, with his media blitz, they can at least aim for a brokered convention. The DNCe are panicking as they have just discarded their only half establishment, receptor impaired, drooler remaining in Joey.
I would not call Cankles the “bulwark against the socialist uprising.” The reason the DNC does not want Bernie is because he is too open and honest about his Communist policies (mislabeled Socialist policies). The globalist plan is to incrementally change (though the increments have gotten larger and larger).
Think the frog in the pot with the water temperature gradually being raised. Bernie is a blowtorch on that pot.
If Bernie doesn’t make a deal to take a fall he will be murdered. He will die of a chemically induced heart attack. The democrats have murdered numerous people in the past.
I had thought the wall street dems wanted Biden and wanted to rig the nominating process to torpedo Bernie, and nominate Biden.
They clearly have been trying to rig against Bernie, and in favor of Biden.
Sundance proposes a different, and very viable, alternative explanation for Biden.
But as many say, “If not him, who?”
An alternative strategy for wall street dems, is the “Teach them a lesson” strategy.
They have given the crazy wing their way; allowing them to advance,GND, and other extrem policy initiatives.
Having a bunch of Bernie clones, pattering his same givaway policies.
They LET Bernie have the nomination.
When PDJT wins in a landslide, they say to their activist base “SEE, we TOLD you so! For now on, let us ADULTS run things, you kids concentrate on grassroots, door to door, etc.”
And, as happened after ’68, the LAST time the activist base tried to (unsuccesfully) take over the party, the wall streeters regain control, and keep the base under control for another 40-50 years.
So Joe can now go back to sniffing children’s hair in peace as he dodders off into the land of dementia
So, what’s 3.0?
And 4.0, and 5.0, and so on?
Where else are the democrats hip deep in corruption?
They have so far proven themselves to be the cookie bandit blaming the other kid for stealing when their own face is covered with crumbs.
So, President Trump dodged the Russian collusion hoax because it was a hoax and never happened. Contrast that with the Impeachment hoax where they took a legal action by President Trump that actually happened, ie, a phone call with the President of Ukraine and twisted that into a crime!
Bloomberg going to take Sanders out?
“……this same crew will be plotting their next steps… It will never cease, in part because Bill Barr is allowing all of the evidence against them to remain hidden from public view.” is a pretty strong indictment against AG Barr. As much as I hoped AG Barr was going to be a tenacious seeker of truth and justice for all, SD might be directly “over target” with his statement.
Damn – once the good guys get to take one step forward, they (we) end up two steps behind…….
This is one of the reasons I keep railing about taking out the DS. It won’t stop while they are viable. President Trump will be constantly handcuffed & dodging incoming his entire second term. Unless he can drop the hammer on them. It’s a miracle he’s done this much, but it will get harder moving forward. And, he cannot leave office in 5 years with the DS intact.
You’re damn right! MAGA
It seems to me that we take two steps forward only to have advanced one step.
President Trump has the full power to declassify the entire scheme. He has chosen not to for over two years now.
yep
Wow, this post makes it crystal clear that they really are excellent at wielding power and they have very formidable weapons. Looks like we’re gonna have to step-up our game if we want a chance of winning. We need more potent weapons and less reluctance to use them. The stronger side will win. Not the nicer side, or smarter side, or more honorable side. That’s how it works.
” The stronger side will win. Not the nicer side, or smarter side, or more honorable side. That’s how it works.” 1000 Likes.
Too bad so few Republicans in the past 30 have understood that! (Or maybe it has just been more financially advantageous for them to be weak and ineffectual?!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
The latter.
David Horowitz says “it’s the aggressor that wins the war.”
Yep, an AG like Holder/ Robert Kennedy would have this disposed of with great speed.
Numerous politicised Bureaucrats are somehow avoiding prosecution.
Charging those Bureaucrats will break up the Democrat ‘forever impeachment’ which is otherwise our future.
Sounds right to me, Sundance. Wonder if Joe knows his time to take a dive has come?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me help you. YEP! He was aware. But his dementia may try to convince him that now that he is in, “Hey I might have a chance”. Until New Hampshire then he’ll slink back under his Delaware rock.
Let’s all fantasize today! Who would make a good AG?
Sydney Powell
Jay Sekulow
I would nominate Hillary! She does not play the Bagpipe, joined at the hip with Bush/Rubio/ GOPe, operates in all criminal activities with the current corrupt justice department, has first hand connections of foreign transfer of under the table funds, runs a very successful fashion line, Bodybags while having the tech savvy of evidence destruction overseen by the court system. Including having the ability to neuter all men and women from uttering anything in bad taste about her character.
Essentially, anyone loyal to PDJT. Who cannot get confirmed? Essentially anyone loyal to PDJT.
John Kerry front row right.
Joe really looks and sounds AWFUL. He seems to have aged 20+ years since the campaign started. He might not survive at this rate.
Wow feel the energy of that electrified throng of biden voters. He must have packed at least 40 of them into the stadium there. They really sounded motivated /sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Except for one problem.
The average American voter would be given whiplash, their memory and critical thinking practices making the story-line too incredible to believe.
You know, the loooong memories that voters are known for?
Quite plausible that this part of the resistance/impeachment effort required Biden to run. If true, I wonder how many big donors would have been deceived to donate to his campaign?
I don’t buy Barr being a part of that effort, however. If nothing happens to key plotters over the next, say year, then I’m open to that theory. But not yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I notice that POTUS is rolling along like a Bullet train with his agenda. Everyday the White House rolls out extraordinary results and progress. I see President Trump full of energy and happy out with the people at rallys and fighting with gusto. He has the goods on these people and I don’t believe he’s pulled all the rabbits out of his hat. POTUS has AMMO to spend and like a crack shot he waits. When he starts pulling triggers with his insider knowledge we’ll all be cheering. He’s surrounded with vipers but he’s also surrounded with warriors. Spoils go to the victor and Donald J Trump relishes the fight. God bless and protect him!
The theory of a plot to run Biden knowing his machinations in Ukraine would provide the impetus for Trump to investigate his political rival seems to hinge on the election of Zelensky. So were the plotters involved in assisting the Ukrainian anti-corruption candidate to win. The irony …if that were true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great insight as always. More proof there is no “chosen one” this go around. Hillary destroyed that scheme by blatantly cheating Bernie in 2016. Pelosi and the woke DNC (and MSM) have made it worse by placating the radical wing ever since. Thanks to the internet, and their inability to hide the scheming, Establishment Democrats are about to be consumed by the monster they created. The same way Trump is remaking the GOP, Sanders/AOC/et al are reforming the Democrats. Hopefully, this will forever kill the two party system.
It won’t kill it. The people who run the system don’t care about the ostensible philosophies of the two parties, just that there ARE two parties (and a few fringe that don’t count).
There is a “need” to present the public with a choice, or else the public will become restive. The choice can be meaningless in fact, but it has to look meaningful. Having a Trump party oppose a Bernie/AOC party is fine. The powers will occupy whichever vessel presents itself.
Similar to how the money took over the TEA Party, millions of minions in the government have the real levers of power. As we see, the vote is a sham. Going to be messy for a few years, but things will get back to normal.
I refuse to believe that the last few decades have been “normal”.
Color me naive if you must.
If anything, I believe in truth, justice, and the American way.
And that it is almost beer-thirty.
I’m with you. I don’t like the new normal from a dumbed-down bread and circuses decadent public, manipulative press, Alice in Wonderland law.
But the bad guys are spread deep and wide. They will never rest.
Indeed, the Devil and its Minions are shrewd.
Mayor Doom Berg is most likely since he appears to be reasonable. Or perhaps Hillary will waddle forth one last time to set the country’s teeth on edge. It’s going to be amusing to watch the DNC rig the nomination against Breadline Bernie yet again. The Bernie Bros have threatened to burn Milwaukee down if that becomes the game. Let the games begin. 🎉🎉🎉
Watching the “Squad” openly laugh at and mock Hillary yesterday, I don’t think they wil let her steal the nomination again…the DNC Convention this year could make Chicago 1968 look like a 1950s garden party!
Another brilliant bit of research and analysis by the incomparable Sundance.
For the longest time Rush has been making 2 points about the Demon Rats.
One, that they will never give up trying to destroy our President Trump (and his family) regardless of what happens this November. .Rush thinks that even if we win, they will continue their blood lust jihad post 2024.
Two- what they really want is to figure out a way to get rid of elections. It seems that is the only thing that really stands in the way of the Demonics complete control of all branches of govt.
From now till Election day all of us have to work 10 times as hard as we did last go round. I joined a local FB group that supports our President and conservative causes. Really amazing that my neighbors had the courage to do this in our Blue/Commie/ NY suburb. People on our side are psyched, but we have to have a great ground game in our towns and precincts. It is very discouraging to be in an impossibly blue state like NY but we can’t stop.
As far as the odious Bill Barr- the hell with him and his sidekick Durham. They are not the cavalry coming to the rescue at the last minute. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me. This is OUR fight to win or lose. God bless America the Tree House Patriots.
Thank you Seneca..….after impeachment circus end this week-Barr/Durham/Wray got very few weeks only to round up plotters or resign it get very tiresome…
SD, I have been waiting for the exit of Sleepy Joe. Figured It would be right after the Impeachment hoax.
At this time two questions come to mind:
1. Who will rise as the “Chosen One’”
2. What will Coup 3.0 consist of.
It will help to have Atkinson, the Whistleblower Eric C, Mary McCord and all to be exposed/investigated. Definitely a conspiracy to unseat the President. Perhaps the President can push for this….Linda Graham are you out there? How about wrestling the testimony #18 from Schiff’s cold bloody hands.
Miss Linda is “very” irritated by all of this and is certainly going to launch an investigation very soon…right after she is done looking into all of the questions surrounding the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing!
Soon, I tell ya, Miss Linda will be on it SOON!
/sarc
Push for it? Trump can pick up the phone & order it done… AG Barr’s phone starts ringing. Ring, hello Bill? Don here. I want full bore investigations of all the coup plotters. What? Yes, right the hell now, today. Oh and Bill? Do it now, no holds barred, no excuses, no one skates. Hunting license with no limits. Report to me daily. Bye. Click.
the Dems may settle for Mini-Mike, but the Bernienistas won’t-civil war in the Dems…
Original: “Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
Revised: “Let me tell you: You take on the Lawfare community — they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
Evil is panicking. God is moving. He roars like a Mighty Lion and destroys His enemies.
Many of our enemies are dead, many are gone. Don’t believe your eyes.
Who owns Greenland, anyway?
Pray.
Two old men, Biden and Mueller, as pawns in this whole affair?
Intriguing idea. But, then, who’s hand is moving these pawns? As well as all the other pawns.
Chiefs by 3
I think we all saw of glimpse of the power behind Mueller and Biden when Pam Karlan and her lawfare buddies testified. They have billions parked offshore to fuel their anti-American treason. The question remains, how to fight them? PDJT is just one person, though an incredibly brave, competent, and stable genius.
“Chiefs by 3”
Let’s hope.
In reading and evaluating Sundance’s ingenious breakdown of the pattern and facts were evident.
Use the names of old men who really are unable to defend themselves from the marathon bullshiiiit scheme these sleazy RATS 🐀 are continuing. They are all the same MO, they are all the same scheme with the same result in mind.
IMPEACH TRUMP
It’s all so disgusting and shameful and horribly divisive for the country.
It keeps everything stirred up and confusing and gives their buds the MSM ammunition.
PDJT thought it was all over when barr stopped muller and muller’s testimony showed more of the farce. I pray that this time he doesn’t believe it is over with the acquittal. Those sobs have plans c,d,e,f,g all the way to x, lined up and waiting for a leak to nyt or wapo to trigger a 2nd impeachment inquiry.
No doubt in my mind that PDJT had to make a deal with mcconnel to get an acquittal. The deal meaning barr will do nothing but prosecute a few leakers and slap their wrists.
Wrong. PDJT knows fully well what is going on. PDJT May have even triggered the “Ukraine incident.” Go look at the timeline. A far as a deal with Mitch? Maybe a discussion, but he did not have to make a deal. PDJT would have (and will) never be removed from office.
I don’t believe Biden was set up to unknowingly act as a simple decoy or a staked out goat for a Lawfare impeachment conspiracy against President Trump, that is a little too much a reverse Manchurian Candidate for me . Once House switched to dems, Impeachment was going to be driven by radical left one way or other, if not Ukraine , something else. But I do agree that the whole impeachment fiasco has damaged dopey Joe badly , perhaps an unintended consequence for Schiff and Co., as the damage was done by VSGT’s able defense team much to the chagrin of the House Managers.
B2 must prove he is not the establishment Bushie of his past for us to believe evil will be rooted out and dealt with harshly. Until all things Durham are revealed and active prosecutions begin – not buying anything other than a cover-up and two scales of justice. If it is going to happen the countdown begins on 2-5-20.
DJT should call in Barr, Wray, Haspel, Pompeo, etc and tell them a Declassification Proclamation is coming in (say) 2 weeks. Here is the list. See Sundance.
If you need to get confidential sources out of harm’s way, do it. If you have a REALLY good reason for some specific redaction or other non-disclosure, persuade my designees Nunes and Ratcliffe, whom I have authorized to see anything and everything. They will decide all such arguments.
Don’t trouble them with general arguments that DOJ/FBI investigations and IC work always proceed in the dark. There is in this case an overwhelming public interest in and right to know about what THEIR government did that overrides all such objections.
There will be no extensions.
A very nice idea.
Send it to the White House………Certified or Preregister to see who signs for it and when.
Good luck.
MAGA
May I add, Dan Bongino states the next sham is going to be Trump’s traitorous dealing with Turkey.
Same players same plot. Soon Treepers soon we shall see. 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
Burisma Holdings Attends US Congress Meeting with President Poroshenko and Meets with US Senators on Energy and Environment
04.04.2016
https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/press-release/335236.html
Burisma Holdings attends US Congress meeting with President Poroshenko and meets with US senators on Energy and Environment
By Interns.
Published April 4, 2016
https://www.kyivpost.com/article/content/business-wire/burisma-holdings-attends-us-congress-meeting-with-president-poroshenko-and-meets-with-us-senators-on-energy-and-environment-411282.html?cn-reloaded=1
March 31, 2016
Readout of Vice President Biden’s Meeting with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/03/31/readout-vice-president-bidens-meeting-president-petro-poroshenko-ukraine
Did it not screw up their narrative when President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani began investigating the Ukraine corruption BEFORE Biden announced his candidacy? Duh-oh!
Man these guys construct the flimsiest cases, don’t they? I mean, even if the President had done the things they accused him of (which he didn’t), those actions still do not rise to the level of impeachable offenses. So.. what’s the problem?
Presidents are SUPPOSED to reach out to foreign leaders, make policy and do a million other things that these UNiparty pearl clutchers cannot seem to fathom. Tough luck guys. He IS our President.
Presidents are ALLOWED to investigate corruption and all that stuff! Just because they happen to disagree with his America-first policies does *not* make them illegal or impeachable offenses.
Perhaps their Trump impeachment scheme was launched at this particular time to publicize Biden’s Ukranian graft, thereby ensuring his candidacy would fail. Another “Insurance policy” with a hoped for “two-fer” (Trump and Biden both eliminated) result..?
President Trump, boss of AG Barr, is allowing all the evidence to remain hidden from public view. The President can declassify every single document presently secreted behind the “national security” wall and give the public the full story of the incredible illegal treasonous massively coordinated coup. Trump is blocking the information. He chose Barr and delegated the declassification authority. He can undo that delegation at any time and do it himself with a Presidential order.
Doubt if that will ever happen without control of both the Senate and House of Representatives. That would go a long way in cleaning out the corrupt Justice System and the approval process for additional President Trump appointees. As currently those are big problems aided by a Swamp court system working to maintain the status quo. Jmo
For three years DJT has exposed the corrupt politicians and the media operatives. All those politicians who support him now do so in order to survive. There have been a select few who have supported him all along, but damn few.
Now he gets to expose more.
…and Creepy Joe go….Poof..Pouf…
So, OK the dem pick will be Bloomberg. What’s the differentiation? Orange Man Bad? Bloomberg seems to be cherry picking worst ideologies from each of the other candidates; weak on crime and criminals, tax the rich and the middle class, UN ass kissing, China grovelling, EU suck up, radical Islam doormat, open borders, no defense, climate crisis hoax and rampant corruption. Sounds like the rest of these cretins, maybe worse. Little Mikey is not his own man. He is globally owned and he is weak. Also, I think Bloomberg being in the race is a justifiable way to inject a lot of money (maybe a way of getting around FEC rules?) into the democrat party and mount an attack on our PDJT. Disgusting.
One counter to Pelosi and Co., would be the Senate on offense. But The Turtle and Ms. Lindsay would find that offensive.
Obvious: Ukraine impeachment was never going to succeed. It takes 2/3 of Senate to vote ‘yes’.
So, why do it? Corona virus is 100% out of Trump’s wheelhouse. Trump is vulnerable with this kind of challenge. Look at that press conference from his Corona virus team. ‘All Is Well’, This is what Xi and Communists said. ‘We are looking out for you, trust us’ was their message.
Now look what has gone ‘viral’ (on internet). Trump is vulnerable to the claim of mismanagement if there are deaths from Corona virus.
When there was a hurricane, Trump was in the thick of planning to recovery. Now he is playing Golf. This is what he is facing:
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/are-you-humans-or-devils-chinese-woman-lashes-out-authorities-after-relatives-die-virus?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
Regardless of the Democrat machine dropping Biden, they know in the Debates vs PDJT he would be humiliated beyond embarrassment.
Intellectually Biden simply isn’t up to being President any more.
Biden’s family should intervene now.
It is Brennan, It has always been Brennan
