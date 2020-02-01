The Biden Purpose is Finished – Watch How Fast He Plummets…

The Crossfire Hurricane hand-off to Weissmann using Mueller was the hoax known generally as Trump-Russia, or Coup 1.0. If you stand back and look at the totality of the ‘big picture’ behind the Trump-Ukraine impeachment coup it’s clear to see a 2.0 version.

The Trump-Russia hoax (coup 1.0) was dependent on a ‘Special Counsel’ because the coup plotters held no other avenue to eliminate Donald Trump. In 2017 and 2018 both the House and Senate were republican. Coup 1.0 relied upon a created structure of oversight, an insurance policy of sorts, within the framework of government.

However, after the 2018 mid-terms, when Democrats won the House, impeachment was possible. In the month following the Nov ’18 election Pelosi and the resistance group (assembled from current and former DOJ officials, ie. The Lawfare group), mapped out the impeachment plan and created new House rules to facilitate it. Pelosi hired Doug Letter as Chief House Counsel and contracted with a host of lawyers to assist.

The Weissmann special counsel group, using Robert Mueller as a figurehead, failed to deliver because the Trump-Russia narrative was always a hoax. Without the ‘there‘ there the only damage they could deploy was political speculation, innuendo and weaponized narratives. They tried hard, but were only able to create a tenuous ‘obstruction’ case.

When Mueller eventually testified about his investigation the world saw he was merely a figurehead, a visible prop to represent a team he barely understood; and with that testimony the impeachment usefulness collapsed. Imagine Mueller being cross examined about his two year investigation; imagine the deposition that would have been needed; yeah, the insurance policy was immediately worthless.

But the House crew Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Cummings, together with their dozen Lawfare contractors, had the impeachment architecture already built; the rules were already established to use it. The preparation came forth when they initiated the Trump-Ukraine hoax. Essentially, impeachment 2.0.

Look at the timelines. Rule changes, personnel placement, headline stories about Ukraine activity in the 2016 election… consider the DNC knowing how Ukraine was used and how various elements were deployed for the targeted weaponization of the apparatus in 2016.

Ukraine in general was an operational issue, an operational risk, and also an opportunity. Look at the timelines. Graft and scheme; a background investigative story starting to blossom; and then a 2019 Ukraine election. Biden steps into the race immediately after that outcome… while a non-endorsing Barack Obama says “you don’t have to do this Joe”.

I contend that Impeachment 2.0 was contingent upon Joe Biden running for office. Why? Because without Biden as a “candidate” the entire premise of the impeachment narrative: “president Donald Trump investigating his political opponent”, doesn’t exist.

Impeachment 2.0 was centered around a predictable Trump administration Ukraine investigation; much of which was likely being stirred by the coup plotters themselves; and was dependent on a political opponent. Hence, Joe Biden running for office was needed.

“You don’t have to do this Joe”…. Indeed.

The crew creating impeachment hoax 2.0 needed Biden, much in a similar way the same crew needed Robert Mueller for impeachment hoax 1.0.

Factually, ironically, and perhaps purposefully, both of the figureheads have some similarity. Two old men; past their cognitive prime; doing something neither fully understood in the background; but both loyal to the overall “RESIST” ideology. I digress.

Why rush the process? Biden was never a viable candidate, but the effort needed Biden presented as the top viable candidate for the scheme to work. In essence, Biden was always a ruse for rubes.

And now that Biden usefulness and purpose is over; just like it was on the day Mueller testified. Watch, without the astroturf support, which includes participatory narrative engineering by the media, Biden is going to drop like a rock.

You might say “poof”…

Former President Obama is reported to have told Biden in 2019: “You don’t have to do this Joe”….

Joe should have listened.

No-one cares about Joe.

While you are watching football tomorrow, this same crew will be plotting their next steps… It will never cease, in part because Bill Barr is allowing all of the evidence against them to remain hidden from public view.

Maybe Barr cares about Joe the same way he cares about Rod.