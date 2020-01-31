Hindsight Folks, Hindsight – Compare the Vindman, Ciaramella, Misko, McCord and Atkinson Network To Pelosi’s Rule Changes…

We can see the basic outline of how a fraudulent impeachment scheme was constructed through an alliance of operatives in the National Security Council (NSC) and staff in the House committees. Our nation is currently dealing with the consequences. However, if we go back to Nancy Pelosi’s December 2018 rule changes, there is clear forethought.
It now looks like the Lawfare network constructed the ‘whistle-blower’ complaint aka a Schiff Dossier, and handed it to allied CIA operative Eric Ciaramella to file as a formal IC complaint. This process is almost identical to the Fusion-GPS/Lawfare network handing the Steele Dossier to the FBI to use as the evidence for the 2016/2017 Russia conspiracy.
NSC resistance member Alexander Vindman constructs a false story about the Trump-Zelenskyy phone call; he shares the false story with CIA operative Eric Ciaramella (a John Brennan resistance associate and former NSC member). Ciaramella then makes contact with resistance allies Sean Misko & Mary McCord working within the HPSCI.
Mary McCord (former DOJ-NSD and current Lawfare) then helps Eric Ciaramella create a fraudulent intelligence community whistle-blower complaint to submit to her former DOJ-NSD lawyer, now Intel Inspector General, ICIG Michael Atkinson.
…And that’s how this entire Impeachment operation gets started.
The “whistle-blower”, Eric Ciaramella, had prior contact with the staff of the committee. This is admitted. So essentially the “whistle-blower” had contact with Sean Misko and/or Mary McCord; and then ICIG Michael Atkinson modified the whistle-blower rules to facilitate the outcome.
There is the origination. That’s where the fraud starts.
The coordination between Misko-McCord, the Whistle-blower (Ciaramella) and Michael Atkinson is why HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff will not release the transcript from Atkinson’s testimony.
With that basic network in mind, if we go back through Pelosi’s rule changes there is a clear design to facilitate exactly this process.
They planned this out for a long time.
FLASHBACK – January 2019: Remember when we warned [November 8th, 2018] that a convergence of left-wing groups, activists, DNC donors and specifically the Lawfare team, would align with (and meet) incoming Democrat leadership to construct a road-map for the “resistance” priorities?
Well, exactly that planned and coordinated outcome is visible as incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presents her new rules for the 116th congress.
[IMPORTANT: Keep in mind that Speaker Pelosi has selected former insider DOJ official Douglas Letter to be the Chief Legal Counsel for the House. That becomes important when we get to the part about new powers granted to the House Counsel.]
The Pelosi House rules clearly present the outline for an impeachment calendar as directed by changes to the oversight committees. Additionally, there is a myriad of new processes which appear to have been developed through the Lawfare alliance. Here’s some of the overview (full pdf below):
♦ On page #2, we see a few key points. Pelosi sets up a new, much narrower, oversight priority for Chairman Elijah Cummings; specifically to tailor oversight to the White House and President Donald Trump. Additionally we see the outlined time-schedule for hearings.
In subsection “k” the “clarification” is the narrowing of Elijah Cummings focus. “Oversight Over the Executive Office of the President“. This sets up the system for Cummings to target President Trump, his family, and all members of the executive branch as they relate to specific White House functions.
The Pelosi rules tell Chairman Cummings to deliver his schedule for his investigation(s) to the House by April 15th, 2019. Thereafter the hearing sessions will commence. The objective of those hearings is House impeachment of the President; so now we know the general timeline the Democrats plan to follow.
♦ To help achieve that objective on Page #3 Pelosi changes the rules on depositions:
In previous oversight hearings depositions of witnesses could not be conducted by counsel unless minority members were also present. Pelosi removes that rule allowing an expanded team of House lawyers to question anyone regardless of whether there is a republican present to defend/protect the interests of the witness or target.
♦ Speaker Pelosi also removes any term-limits on committee Chairs. This allows greater political influence and power to the most senior members of the Democrat party.
Additionally, in the event Republicans develop immediate defensive plans to push back against the weaponization of these oversight committees, Pelosi gives her Chairs 60 days to make up the rules for their committees so they can deflect any defenses.
♦ On Page #5 Pelosi removes rules banning head-wear on the House floor. This rule change is intended to permit new Muslim members to wear Islamic-compliant Hijab head coverings.
♦ Also on page #5, House Speaker Pelosi also removes the rule requiring a 3/5th majority vote to raise middle-class income taxes. This paves the way for Democrats to raise income taxes by a simple majority vote.
♦ Following with the investigative plans for impeachment; and in conjunction with all new powers granted to a massively expanded group of House lawyers with new and expanded power; page #7 has specific rules to benefit HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff:
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff can now, autonomously, demand and instruct depositions from anyone, at any time, for any reason; and the House Intelligence Committee does not need to consider any possible scheduling conflicts for any of the targets, or have any republican members present therein. [Schiff granted far more power than Nunes.]
♦ Page #9 is the beginning of a very interesting new power being granted to an expanded office of House Legal Counsel:
This is only the first part of this Pelosi rule. This part speaks to coordination with Lawfare and similar activist groups outside government. The House will now defend Obamacare, and all other possible constructs, with a legal team – regardless of what the DOJ might be doing on the same legal matter. In essence, a mini-legislative DOJ branch that will fight the U.S. Dept of Justice if needed. (more on this in another section).
♦ Two rules on Page #10 are interesting. The first rule allows Non-Disclosure Agreements that no longer have to pass through ethics reviews. This permits House members to force staff to sign NDA’s that may or may not be ethically approved.
The second rule on page #10 is Speaker Pelosi rebuking any demand that House members should be forced to pay for sexual harassment settlements. By obfuscating the rule to overlay with the 1995 rules against any discrimination, essentially Pelosi removes any risk for members surrounding “harassment“. It’s a nice head-fake to create the appearance of something that doesn’t technically exist. Very progressive approach.
♦ Page #11 creates a new House Committee for Climate Change. [15 members: 2 chairs, 7 democrats and 6 republicans]:
♦ Page #13 is the most interesting, and ties back to the Page #9 rule.
Here Speaker Pelosi sets up an internal House division of lawyers, paid with taxpayer funds, to defend Obamacare against any adverse action. In essence Pelosi is setting up her own Legislative Branch division of justice, to fight against the Executive Branch U.S. Department of Justice if needed.
The primary issue surrounds defending Obamacare from possible legal removal. However, it doesn’t take a deep political thinker to see where this approach ends up. It would be naive to think the Lawfare group (Benjamin Wittes) did not help create this new internal legal system.
Normally/traditionally House Counsel represents the interests of the entire Legislative Branch on any issue that might surface. However, Pelosi is setting up a legal activist agency within the House Counsel that will specifically “advocate” for Democrat priorities, against the position of the U.S. Department of Justice, and use taxpayer funds to finance the scheme.
Speaker Pelosi is creating her own mini DOJ inside the legislative branch. And, with additional investigative powers granted to House committees, we might even see a mini-FBI units, dispatched to conduct investigations and spy operations, accountable only to speaker Pelosi. Heck, considering congress already has subpoena power, there’s no telling where this might end.
There’s more rules with various levels of consequence. I would suggest you get familiar with them; contrast against what republicans would never consider doing; and bookmark them for reference later this year when everyone starts asking: how is this possible?
.
Excellent breakdown. Sundance should be arguing for PDJT.
This Congress is so corrupt it’s like Obozo is pulling the puppet strings.
Send this to Barr and Durham, now. They have this info but would be nice of them to know that we do too. The cover up must stop.
Great idea!! They all think they are superior and the public is stupid. Well surprise. We know!!
FINALLY FINALLY FINALLY!!! Jay Seculow pointing out that if the Senate votes for witnesses Jay gets to cross examine the 17 witnesses the House deposed in the basement. Plus he gets a batch of his own witnesses to call. And they just can’t show up on a Monday. He gets a discovery phase as well. He also points out he gets to assert Executive Privilege on all WH witnesses. Roberts and the Senate can not just vote on that and breach the separation of powers. Finally!
Yes!! Sekulow and Philbin have been extraordinary!!
Pity he didn’t include the 18th witness ICIG Atkinson
Sadly, there are none so blind as those who will not see…hoping that Barr and Durham are not in that category but honestly not expecting them to suddenly rise up and start exposing and arresting all of the Coup plotters!!
Sadly I agree viking.
They know we know.
The awkward part is dealing with what we know versus what we expect.
If Barr is so stupid that he doesn’t already understand the deal then all hope is gone.
Fat chance. Barr is as dirty as SHIT FOR BRAINS. Barr is hoping Trump gets Impeached.
They know.
Call an exterminator for these cockroaches
Can the twiddle dee, twiddle dum Vindman brothers be fired now?
From where I’m looking, a court martial should be in their future. Very NEAR future.
An investigation for treason and/or sedition should be underway right now.
Ether that or PDJT relieves the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and works his way down the chain of command until he gets someone that will OBEY his order as CIC. After the first 4-star or 3-star gets canned, you’ll see action.
Make them take a PT test and have a weigh in first!!!
For that matter, make them qualify with a rifle, too.
Haha.
Maybe Biden can join them for a push-up contest.
Oh, the sentiment is grand and I would mostly concur…
But let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water.
So will they get away with this too?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well….now that Sundance has brought this forth and I’m sure POTUS, WH staff, DOJ and others hire people to read the blogs on the internet and watch the news….
I suspect more know what’s going on than we can guess and perhaps there is a plan in play that we are not aware of at this point in time.
Eventually, it will all come out; it always does.
Trump and his team should have done a better job cleaning house of Obama holdovers and plants.
True justice is when all these traitors are voted out of office and Bolton’s book is a failure and ends up at Buck a Book for twenty five cents.
Shout from the rooftops…Rats will be scurrying…
How the HELL can this be stopped? Taxpayer funded? I am so SICK of this BS. These people need to be 🛑ed and stopped NOW.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The only way to stop these people/tactics is to hold them accountable.
LEGALLY accountable.
Not a slap on the wrist.
Not a demotion, which is just a lateral move.
Not even firing them is good enough.
No, one need not be a legal eagle to know that laws were broken, crimes committed, civil rights of the innocent violated, and until there is REAL accountability, aka equal justice under the law, these vicious tactics will not only continue, they will get worse.
Just like the Woods Procedures vis a vis FISA warrants. If there is no actual PENALTY then the procedures mean nothing.
Well, that is one way…
Short of them having an epiphany about the evil of their tactics, it’s the only way, imo.
C’mon now..you know how it can be stopped. We all do.
Now that Pelosi, Schiff, fat bastard Nadler & the Dems lose again it sure seems that they grossly overstepped their authority in bringing about the impeachment.
So my question is this: Exactly what type of retribution can We the People exact on these bastards for having grossly over-stepped their authority? Or does the House & Senate simply have Carte Blanche to act however they see fit in attempting to unseat a President?
What penalties are in place to hold some of these bastards accountable for their outrageous actions/behavior?
We are told that voting will fix it, well we are far far past the ballot box changing anything.The communist have been on this path for 90 plus years, it will be hard to stop them now, yet imperative if we wish to keep the Republic.
Simple. Get your children out of the Government education camps.
Not to mention all the taxpayer money they have wasted for at least 3 years and longer. I can’t believe they can get away with it. We also know it wouldn’t be happening without their Lawfare friends.
And don’t forget that John Bolton hired both Vindmans
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.amgreatness.com/2020/01/30/the-vindman-twins-are-creatures-of-john-bolton/
Several other and related references on this whole topic. Obvious lying under oath took place, conspiracy, etc, SHOULD invoke investigations and obtaining all their correspondence. The stench coming out of this conspiracy is nauseating.
And that Bolton is a Bush man through and through.
I thought it was McMaster; who later promoted Twiddle Dee to be his personal aid.
Trumps election interfered with Nan and many others long term financial goals.How is a Grandma supposed to set up the next 5 generations of her family to never have to work if some self made Billionaire can come along and ruin it.
The Uniparty is trying to make sure a Trump never happens again. Only they should choose the CEO of their Syndicate. It’s the way it’s always been.
What a beautiful piece of work, Sundance. No doubt, 95.617% of what you say is 100% correct.
But … my guess is that nothing will happen to these rats.
I was thinking today: what if (by some quirk of fate) the GOP can retake the House in Novemeber? Would they investigate these b-stards?
That’s like saying if we had some ham we could have a ham sandwich if we had some bread. Sigh.
November cannot get here fast enough.
Mr.Bongino, I used carry an official LEO badge ..it granted me no “Great powers or authority” but gave me access, the key to getting in places around the sites…that is what jim comey is truly saying about Carter Page…just getting that access because he ONCE was attached to President Trumps campaign…just a key and being a USA CIA asset against Russia before Brennan tricked comey himself and that small group in that full blown enterprise…and comey does not believe that he could have so stupid(ly) duped. That why he is so entrenched in his belief. Just like he believed Lynch was not as smart as him and should not have been AG. He is not duplicitous like brennan- who is either THE REAL RUSSIAN ASSET [ AN INFILTRTATOR ], OR an empire building rogue- he is not the type to be a simple “yes man” to follow obamas orders or directives. obama was strongly, strongly guided/ directed by valerie jarret in ALL his decisions. brennan would not go for that but allowed obama to “ACT PRESIDENTIAL”. obama is not a leader. a leader does not have to wear a jacket with the POTUS seal in the Situation Room for a major major historical operation unless it was for photo-ops. a leader does not sit off to the side of the main TABLE where COMMAND is directed from as if a deputy of a deputy. he is never nor will be a leader; unless michelle allows him to be out front of things , she’ll always get valerie to reign him in and do what she wants done.
Rat bastagees…each and every one of them.
They should be stripped of their US Citizenship.
I hope the rule changes come back to bite Piglosi in the butt….HARD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Incredible.
Nancy made herself co-President.
Is that not an attempt to overthrow our govt? Along with this impeachment sham?
Isaiah Chapter 14
12 How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! [how] art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!
13 For thou hast said in thine heart, I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north:
14 I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.
15 Yet thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit.
Were you aware that the 72 bricks of the pyramid on the USD 1 bill are the 72 names of Satan?
Now we see why Obstructing Congress was made an article of impeachment; if the Administration won’t give justice to the House, then the House must create its own justice department, including its own FBI.
The harassment and obstruction of the President by the bureaucrats (the Resistance) will become an unceasing war between the conflicting departments. The House justice department will be endlessly at war with the actual Justice Department. Nothing will get done, but the capacity of the House to spend and interfere will grow; that may be all they really care about.
The impeachment of the President is a campaign within a larger war; the war of the bureaucrats to ensure their power and scope only grows. Any President they perceive might be a true conservative, who strives to reduce spending, will become the mortal enemy of the bureaucrats. Putative libertarians, like many of the Never-Trumpers, don’t grasp the scale of the opposition a conservative President must overcome.
I’m still waiting for the day Comey gets taken out of his house at 3am in handcuffs …..sad isnt it? I’m 57 years young, not getting any younger and I cant watch the elitist sham trial anymore……my blood pressure is through the roof.
I hope I’m alive to see someone pay for what they are doing to PDJT and to us deplorables!! Rat bastards!!
What the dems next move?
Keep crying Russia until they lose the house, the senate, and the presidency.
Did you hear Nancy say yesterday at least 2x’s “the Russians are coming” 🤣🤣🤣 you might be right, dee Paul deje
😁
…. Actually, I hope they are coming! It’s the only way we might ever see any resembling JUSTICE come to these azzhats in DC!
Okay, so what is AG Barr and FBI Director Wray going to do about this conspiracy of lies by sworn United States government officials to defraud America of it’s duly elected President?
Have you seen them make any moves, yet? Me neither!
Star chamber the whole lot of them.
I cannot help but wonder if the next step was the Bolton Dossier?
Funny how the Repubs can never figure out how to do devious stuff like this when they’re in the majority.
Like Mark Steyn says, when the Repubs get elected they take office. When the Demon Rats get in, they take power.
Much is being done under the surface. The castle is clean and Mitt Romney’s anger is caused by the white hats taking all that gold under Utah.
Your people have known what land to stay away from for many years.
We’re playing catch up but with the prayers of the saints, the power of God is moving.
Makes complete sense now why some people were suggesting Schiff should be called as a Material Witness.
If the impeachment evidence originated in his committee, with his staff, then Schiff has quite possibly committed at minimum a serious ethics violation and at most a federal crime by originating the evidence. Trump blew up the whole thing when he released the transcript.
It also makes a little more sense now why Nancy Pelosi handled impeachment the way she did – by not calling for a floor vote to authorize the inquiry beforehand. I believe that she reasonably (or directly) knew that the Schiff impeachment angle was bunk and wasn’t sure how it would progress out of the Intel committee. It looks like she set things up for Schiff to take the fall if his plan should fail catastrophically, which it was in grave danger of doing so if his scheme were revealed.
Schiff is a POS. And water is wet.
And Epstein didnt kill himself!!!
Epstein is where no one can find him.
Sorry – just realized the term that was being used for Schiff was a ‘fact witness’ – not material witness.
I think the term you’re looking for is “communist”.
“Schiffhead” orchestrating a “Schiffshow” suffices.
Chojun, ….and expedite the process. PDJT had the world On a string; except for the scu m residing here in the U.S. I just don’t know how the hell he’s going to sort this mess. Obviously he has more data than we do, and is a 1000x smarter, but it seems to me we really don’t have will/structure to resolve this mess. He could declare martial law and clean house in days. Unless, of course, he can’t count on the military. This subversion, this BS is unbearable.
Love your ability Sundance, to put this into a format that average people can understand..
POTUS has either deliberately or by accident exposed an almost unbelievable level of corruption and malpractice in the political and media world to the American people.
Dear God, may they all rot in hell for what they have done to this country.
Hard-core Nazi takeover strategy.
Yep, and they’ve got Antifa as their Brown Shirts.
I’m thinking FIB should have to prove they aren’t Antifa.
If there were discussions about Biden/Burisma/Ukrainian prosecutor in the white house before Joe Biden announced that he was running for president in the 2020 election, do you think it is possible that somebody in the white house tipped of Joe Biden about those discussions and then Joe Biden decided to run for president to cover his backside?
LikeLiked by 1 person
These people are pure evil.
The depths of depravity they have traveled to push their hatred and revenge because Trump beat Hillary is astounding.
I guarantee you, regardless of who the Republican President was, they would have implemented these plans. The biggest reason they failed so far is because Trump stood firm. I guarantee you Mittens would have resigned. Mittens only grows a pair when he is in opposition of his party and of Trump.
At what point do we see justice done, where this evil cabal is arrested? This is sedition. This could even broach treason given the various parts they put together, and the way all this assists our enemies in this world.
I fear only a hot civil war will weed out these scum.
Post of the day!
It isn’t their hatred of our beloved President Trump driving them, it’s their hatred of us. Their hatred of Americans.
It is incredible the duplicitous lengths they go to. It makes me sick to my stomach and just gutted about the future of our country. I know that the people don’t want this but I’m getting less and less optimistic that we can even stop it.
I believe our President is likely the only man that can spearhead righting this ship but I pray there are enough patriots in the right places to assist.
These people and possibly hundreds more should have been tried and executed long ago. We have a fifth column inside the US government that is working against the American people and the Constitution. The question is who do they work for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Impeachment of PDJT is a catastrophe for the democrat party. Their loss in November will be a bigger debacle than Labor’s loss last month in the UK general election.
Sundance – I don’t recall when, but you also pointed out the Dems would be going after the Supreme Court. Fake Injun Lizzie went there yesterday.
Like I have said before, Trump should undo everything that
that Communist, Oboma, did during his 8 year “Reign as
Chief Dictator”. It would not surprise me at all if Oboma was
behind all this “Whistle blower”….miss information.
I’ll bet he is laughing all over the golf course……”Keep chasing
your TAILS…you idiot BIBLE THUMPERS. We will bury you !!!”
That is why Dems want so many “whipping boys in government.”
It keeps the blood off of their own hands… while they orchestrate
their dirty deeds from afar.
When you control the Establishment it’s easy to marshal its myriad institutions and forces to support the goals of the leader and to attack any challenger. To call it a conspiracy unfortunately masks reality. Speaker Pelosi is either the leader of the present Establishment or is its highest functionary at the moment while Trump is clearly the challenger. The election result of 2016 did not change the Establishment. That can only come later through its defeat by other means. Yes, it’s reasonable to assume that law firms and politicians and intel and military officials and other professionals would be able to move mountains to keep a grip on power.
The revelations in this article are extremely interesting but I hope Trump & Co. aren’t surprised even if we may still be. I fear he may be since Bolton was supposedly one of his guys but is now revealed to have been an Establishment spy. I do hope Trump has by now been able to identify some lieutenants who are trustworthy revolutionaries–our version of the leftist icon Che.
Hasta la victoria siempre!
Anything preventing Trump from appointing his OWN special prosecutor? He can look into and prosecute anything that Barr simply refuses to touch.
Speaking of the Vindmans… John Bolton. Here’s the link:
https://www.amgreatness.com/2020/01/30/the-vindman-twins-are-creatures-of-john-bolton/
“There’s more rules with various levels of consequence. I would suggest you get familiar with them; contrast against what republicans would never consider doing; and bookmark them for reference later this year when everyone starts asking: how is this possible?”
That’s a pretty ominous way of saying “but WAIT, there’s MORE!”
At first I thought the impeachment would never come to fruition, it was just a ploy by democrats.
I was wrong.
Then I thought it was just democrats doing all they could to make their election defeat in 2020 less bad than it would be otherwise. And now, I see the shenanigans they are doing in the senate trial.
I was wrong.
This is it for the democrats. They will do anything to either get rid of Trump or insure he can’t win. It’s do or die for them. In a way that’s never before been done in the history of the country. That Trump is an existential threat to them is often said, but I don’t know if people take into account the significance of that phrase. They are acting like never before, and that tells me there are things going on behind the scenes that have them freaking out. And it ain’t about Truth, Justice, and the American Way. Not for democrats. They hate all components of the Superman phrase. And they make it clear that they do on a daily basis.
I think Sundance is right. The democrats have more bad things planned than we can believe.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s very true Greg but I suspect as they continue down their planned road trip, they will expose themselves to everyone.
Do you honestly believe that those Republicans in House leadership roles do not know and understand what is going on?
I believe they do. And it wouldn’t surprise me if some of them are in agreement with all the democrats do. Uniparty. It’s real.
So last week they walked that NSC guy of the WH right?
I assume that might suggest he did something wrong or against policy right?
So if Barr has 100% declass authority then why doesn’t PT order Barr to investigate this guy and any possible accomplices, possible some of the names Sundance’s lists above and review their texts, emails and phone calls.
I really don’t see why this is so hard.
We have to quit playing defense! I know that is not Trump’s nature, and I wonder why we play defense? Is it because the people around him are afraid of the media? Hell, Trump should tell them that if the media isn’t squealing like stuck pigs, we aren’t doping enough to upset them!
“De l’audace, encore de l’audace, et toujours de l’audace!”
“Audacity, more audacity, and ever more audacity”
The reports about Peek (I think that’s who you’re talking about) are that he is literally under investigation for whatever it was he did that got him escorted off the property. Those often start off as security investigations, not criminal. So, for example, some piece of information got leaked. That can happen accidentally sometimes if somebody puts something in a briefing by accident and the briefing gets emailed around. Those kinds of things are an incident, but no compromised information. Then they work their way up the ladder to “incident with compromise” at which point the pucker factor goes way up because now it’s about whether you were deliberate or just stupid. If they escort you off the property, that’s an incident WITH compromised information and they believe it was intentional. At that point, your security clearance gets suspended (automatically…unless you’re Hillary Clinton) and additional internal investigations happen. Sometimes those end with administrative punishment (disciplinary action) ranging from a reprimand to termination. If you get administratively re-assigned pending results of the investigation, that could do either way. Sometimes they just fire you and you lose your clearance and you have to go get a real job. Sometimes, it goes down a criminal path, but that’s less common.
It’s not always a cut and dry thing, and people do learn as they climb the government ladder how to make a deliberate act look like an innocent error…
I think when this is over, that ICIG Atkinson’s testimony should be obtained by the GOP and released to the public – security classifications and all. It’s going to come out sooner or later, and its existence is a huge problem for Democrats if they lose the House next fall.
The beauty of this for Trump is that some of the very same people involved in Coup Part 1 are involved in Coup Part 2 – Ciaramella is in Mueller’s report – Atkinson and McCord I believe were both participants in the the fraudulent FISA process – and I’m sure there are others. But that’s the main group, and you only need a couple of people to establish that evidentiary “circuit” in a criminal proceeding.
Which means, dum da dum dum, that Coup Part 2 could very well be included in the scope of Durham’s investigation. We already know that Barr as expanded Durham’s scope out to at least May 2017 (appointment of Mueller). That scope is going to have to be expanded because the second FISA renewal happened in June 2017 under Mueller’s watch. Once you expand the scope of Durham’s probe into the Mueller era, you immediately start to sweep up people like Ciaramella who is specifically cited in Mueller’s report. Doesn’t even matter why…all that matters is that he was some sort of participant, and his participation in both efforts exposes him and the coup plotters.
I’m not as cynical as others are about Durham after this immediate disagreement with some of Horowitz’s conclusions in the IG/FISA report. I am typically very cynical about our government, but believe that the Durham investigation is going to bear fruit. The end of the sham impeachment closes off any remaining issues with Durham reporting out his results. There’s no Mueller investigation to wrap up. There’s no Horowitz investigation to wrap up. There’s no impeachment to wrap up. All three of those things were designed by the coup plotters, pre-Barr, to gum up the system and cover up the coup.
I doubt very much the Dems have anything in the queue at this point. They bet the farm on impeachment, and that looks like it is going to not just fail, but it will definitively END.
I would look to how the GOP handled impeachment in general as a sign of things to come from Durham. The GOP has been thoroughly vindicated in terms of outing Coup Part 1. Coup Part 2 follows nearly the exact same template (both plots involved using hysterical over-reaction to a routine phone call as attempts to frame innocent men (Flynn, Trump)). It’s painfully obvious that many of the same people were involved – including Adam Schiff who is a sociopath and a liar.
Seems like we might get some satisfaction this spring…
We need to take some scalps. That’s the only thing that will get their attention! And it will feel good, dammit.
I think Bill Barr has a good bead on this, and I think he understands that if there is not serious prison time for several of these people that a very dangerous precedent will have been codified as “perfectly okay” in the Government.
That’s a threat that even Government Party stalwarts cannot allow because it codifies the idea of a 5th Column active inside the government. It’s the reason why guys like Stalin would get rid of (outright murder) people from the previous regime…you never want to leave a 5th column active inside your government.
I always go back to something I wrote in early 2017: This is a Government Party Civil War, and Trump should have fired every Obama-appointed bureaucrat on his first day in office, and then set about hiring people from outside the cabinet departments with the specific goal of rooting out “resistance” members who remained.
i just mentioned about this exact topic last night.in the rand paul thread.these dems are some evil bas turds
Sundance you are brilliant! Are you a lawyer?
My take is that while these Lawfare lawyers may be legally smart, they are reality dumb.
Ciaramella is a Biden groupie. How could anyone imagine that conjuring an impeachment of Trump, based on Trump wanting the Biden family’s, er interesting, business interests in Ukraine investigated, might redound to the benefit of Joe Biden ?
“Hey people ! Lookee here ! Our corrupt President wanted to find out why Joe Biden’s poo smells bad !”
It may be what clever lawyers do, but in the real world it’s called stepping on a rake. Repeatedly, over a period of months.
It isn’t going to help much, not for a while, but can’t Betsy DeVos reinstate the teaching of Civics in every single public school in America?
And no new diversity civics or anything like that. The real deal.
We keep bemoaning what the kids today don’t know. How about we demand that they be, you know, EDUCATED?
Barack Obama wanted something done in our schools, it was a fait accompli.
We have President Trump’s pick in place, crickets.
Prima facie evidence of conspiracy or RICO to overthrow the duly elected government and constitution?
Invitation to DC swamprats “C’mon dayon ta Green Rivah”
Flyover country welcomes with open arms.
Until people realize Lawyers will be the downfall of our Republic nothing will change, in-fact It’ll only get worse…….Your average American/Deplorable simply does operate this way…But, corrupt Politician Lawyers and their Lawfare friends do….
You can talk about Term limits, Convention of States etc….However, what should be apparent to anyone sane person paying attention is that Lawyers should not be allowed as a Congressional Representative…
Remember, virtually all of the past and current corruption you’re seeing including corruption at the FBI/DOJ and other Bureaucracies has been willfully committed by Lawyers…..Folks, Lawyers are the Cancer in Politics….
Interesting news. Just announced Marie Yovanovitch has abruptly retired from State Dept.
doesn’t operate this way…
For all the legal folks,.. while it sounds horrifically scummy is what they are doing illegal? Can any of these people be arrested for this behavior?
@leslievb3….Even if it’s Illegal who’s going to do anything about it??? Seriously….This is why where we are at…..There’s Zero consequences for these unethical Politicians….
Here we go
Donald Trump’s version of a Pelosi Pen Party?
