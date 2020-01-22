‘The Origin of The Feces’ – White House Lawyer Patrick Philbin Explains House Circumvention of Constitution During Impeachment…

As 21 different state attorneys general noted earlier today, there are several reasons why the impeachment effort is unconstitutional. These are not process arguments; they are factual arguments central to the constitutional framework of our government.
The failure of a full House vote to authorize the House Judiciary Committee to pursue evidence -via enforceable subpoenas- was a defect by design of Nancy Pelosi’s decision to initiate an impeachment inquiry by her decree, not an authorizing vote. White House lawyer Patrick Philbin explains the legal issue; this could be the lead argument in the defense case when it starts. [Video prompted to 03:20]
.
CTH noted this structural issue last August, and the issue remained throughout the heavily manipulated proceedings. None of the House requests for testimony or documents held any enforcement authority because the House did not follow the constitutional process.
The House was not issuing subpoenas, it was issuing letters requesting voluntary witness participation and document production. Recently the DOJ Office of Legal Counsel explained this issue in a lengthy legal finding that leads to the same conclusion.
.
BACKSTORY – Last year House Democrat leadership took a climate assessment of democrat House members and Speaker Pelosi announced they would not hold a House impeachment authorization vote. As a direct and specific consequence all committee subpoenas did not carry a penalty for non-compliance.
(Source)
“Lawful subpoenas”, literally require an enforcement mechanism; that’s the “poena” part of the word. The enforcement mechanism is a judicial penalty, and that penalty can only be created if the full House voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry, and charged the House Judiciary Committee with the authority therein.
Absent the vote to authorize, the Legislative Branch never established compulsion authority (aka judicial enforcement authority), as they attempted to work through their quasi-constitutional “impeachment inquiry” process.
Instead of subpoenas, Adam Schiff (House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence); and Chairman Eliot L. Engel (House Committee on Foreign Affairs) were only sending out request letters. The compliance was discretionary based on the outlook of the recipient.
Nancy Pelosi did not have the vote or political capital to start by initiating a full House impeachment authorization. Pelosi, Schiff, Engel and Cummings had to rely on the duplicity of the media to help them hide their scheme; and the media complied.
Speaker Pelosi & Lawfare’s impeachment scheme could only succeed with a compliant media protecting it. The media was entirely compliant in not explaining the fraudulent basis for the construct.
If the media would have ever asked questions the fraud would have collapsed.
Adam Schiff had to hide his hearings because the foundation of the impeachment fraud was to create a public impression. There was no structural impeachment process or guideline being followed. The committee leadership used the closed door hearings to leak information to the media to create a needed narrative.
A legislative “letter” or demand request needed to carry judicial enforcement authority –A PENALTY– in order to be a “subpoena”.
There was no penalty that can be associated with the House demands because the Legislative Branch did not established compulsion authority (aka judicial enforcement authority), as they worked through their non-constitutional “impeachment inquiry” process.
It has long been established by SCOTUS that Congress has lawful (judicial authority) subpoena powers pursuant to its implied responsibility of legislative oversight. However, that only applies to the powers enumerated in A1§8. Neither foreign policy (Ukraine) nor impeachment have any nexus to A1§8. The customary Legislative Branch subpoena power is limited to their legislative purpose.
There is an elevated level of subpoena, a power made possible by SCOTUS precedent, that carries inherent penalties for non-compliance, and is specifically allowed for impeachment investigations. However, that level of elevated House authority required a full House authorization vote, and only applies to the House Judiciary Committee as empowered.
In 2019 the Legislative Branch was NOT expressing their “impeachment authority” as part of the Legislative Branch purpose. So that raised the issue of an entirely different type of subpoena:… A demand from congress that penetrates the constitutional separation of powers; and further penetrates the legal authority of Executive Branch executive privilege.
It was separately established by SCOTUS during the Nixon impeachment investigation that *IF* the full House votes to have the Judiciary Committee commence an impeachment investigation, then the Judiciary Committee has subpoena power that can overcome executive privilege claims.
There was NO VOTE to create that level of subpoena power.
As a consequence, the House did not create a process to penetrate the constitutionally inherent separation of powers, and/or, the legally recognized firewall known as ‘executive privilege’.
The House needed to vote to authorize the committee impeachment investigation, and through that process the committee would have gained judicial enforcement authority. That would have created a penalty for non-compliance with an impeachment subpoena.
Absent a penalty for non-compliance, which factually makes a subpoena a ‘subpoena’, the Executive Branch had no process to engage an appellate review by federal courts. This was the purposeful trick within the Pelosi/Lawfare road-map.
Pelosi and Lawfare’s plan was designed for public consumption; she/they were creating the illusion of something that did not exist. The purpose of all their fraudulent impeachment activity was to create support for an actual impeachment process.
Because the Lawfare/Pelosi roadmap intended to work around judicial enforcement authority, the impeachment process was destined by design to end up running head-first into a constitutional problem; specifically separation of power and executive privilege.
The Lawfare impeachment road-map was designed to conflict with the constitution. It was a necessary -and unavoidable- feature of their sketchy impeachment plan, not a flaw.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Lawfare allies changed House rules (SEE HERE). Pelosi and Lawfare changed House impeachment rules (SEE HERE). Pelosi/Lawfare changed committee rules (SEE HERE); and in doing so they removed House republicans from the entire process… Which They Did. However, what Lawfare and Pelosi could not change was The U.S. Constitution, which they were destined to collide with.
Speaker Pelosi’s ‘Lawfare House rules‘ and/or ‘Lawfare impeachment rules‘ could not supersede the constitutional separation of powers. She was well aware of this. Nancy Pelosi could not decree an “official impeachment inquiry”, and as a consequence nullify a constitutional firewall between the Legislative Branch and Executive Branch.
Pelosi’s impeachment scheme required a compliant media to support her construct…
They did exactly that.
Since when do the RATS 🐀 do anything Constitutional? They are the party (cult) of ignorance.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s make this endangered feces extinct pronto.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As Emily Litella said, I don’t understand why they are complaining about endangered feces.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they don’t lead with this knowledge something is seriously wrong with the defense team.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ps- Sundance was months ahead on this aspect and, unfortunately, none of the media have caught up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Zy: “unfortunately, none of the media have caught up.”
Mamet Principle for some. Just plain stupid for the rest.
That’s our YSM for ya.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Having read the above article I could not agree more. The summary judgment of what is taking place in the Senate is that the democrats actions are totally wasting the American people’s time. Only people with an IQ of 5 could possibly believe their presentation and that their charges are credible.This impeachment show needs to be put to bed as soon as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They aren’t just wasting our time, they’re wasting our hard-earned dollars – and they’ve been doing that for decades.
Anyone who votes Democrat is an abject idiot.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Abject idiots are everywhere and they vote. I remember back when Bill Clinton was running for the presidency. My late mother in law told me that she asked a woman who was a fellow church member who she was going to vote for. The lady answered, “I’m voting for Bill Clinton.” When asked why, the lady answered, “Because I just love Hillary’s haircut.”
LikeLike
I totally believe that – never mind that Bill’s wife smelled of cabbage boiled in urine and armpit sweat.
LikeLike
The demonrats do not follow the constitution…….period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, they do when it comes to defending criminals, illegal immigrants and welfare recipients but when it comes to defending us the Constitution doesn’t apply!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What the House has done with regards to the Senate is the equivalent of a fast food place delivering to a customer a hamburger with the meat uncorked and demanding that the customer either cook it himself of eat it uncooked..
LikeLiked by 1 person
…because the kitchen was never in compliance with the building department, so they were never able to legally cook the burger.
LikeLike
Where were Roberts and the Supreme Court, and why didn’t they shut down the un-Constitutional House Impeachment inquiry; with NO DUE PROCESS for President Trump?
There will be NO DUE PROCESS for anyone in DC once the flash point is reached – if/when millions swarm DC to hold ALL accountable for skimming and funneling our looted tax dollars into their pockets.
For decades, Barry and his mentor Bill Ayers believe the Chinese, Soviets and Cubans; and now Iranian sleeper cells will save their “hides”. But – they’ll be outgunned and out numbered.
Richmond was just a glimpse of what may yet to come – when law enforce and the military will be forced to decide which side they’re on: “We the Law Abiding” or the criminal looters who claim they’re the enemy.
Larry Grathwohl interview about William Ayers,Obama’s Mentor
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the one part I did not hear from Philbin.
The entire origination of this non-constitutional event was due both to the entire body not voting for authorization but then to it starting in the Intelligence Committee, not even the Judiciary Committee, no?
So, more than just the non-subpoenas, the entire origination trick should dismiss this charade.
What am I missing?
LikeLike
The attorney is correct but he has a uncompelling demeanor. Trump could do better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He explained it so that a primary student could understand it….sufficiently but without fire and brimstone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have seen many felony trials. The average 350 dollar an hour criminal attorney in any decent size city is more compelling. The guy should not be representing our president in front of the senate.
LikeLike
Philbin makes dispassion in the face of outrageous provocation look easy. It isn’t. Methinks you might be misreading him. Lack of display of emotion doesn’t necessarily equate to lack of feeling. Logical coolness under pressure seems to take up more than a small corner of Philbin’s wheelhouse and is precisely what is called for here. Sekulow’s overt display of passion will nicely counterbalance Philbin’s lack of display of it. They are two very different personalities but both very good attorneys. The synergy between them will be interesting as well as entertaining to watch as this dynamic duo set about to demolish the House “investigation.”
LikeLike
Nancy et al
– complain about Trump abusing the separation of powers.
– but that is another case of PROJECTION
they only care about GAMP (getting and maintaining power)
– Trump stops them
– worse he is rebuilding the judicial branch
– to follow the limited enumerated powers of the constitution
so in their minds,
– he is an impediment that must be removed
– at all costs
LikeLike
If I understand it correctly, they did not take the vote (which they could have easily won) because that would trigger courts getting involved via judicial review which they did not want and would also give Republicans and the President Due Process Rights and other considerations based on existing impeachment precedent which they also did not want. Have I got that right?
That’s why the demand letters said “This letter conveys a subpoena”, not “This IS a subpoena”.
Now with 100% less Impeachment flavor!
LikeLiked by 6 people
It is not a sure thing that Nancy had the votes to get a full house vote to begin a valid constitutional impeachment inquiry late last summer. There were 31 freshmen representatives from districts that Trump won who had given the Dems and Nancy the majority and the gavel again by defeating incumbent Republicans in 2018. Most of these new democrat reps won by very narrow, even razor thin, margins. They had also universally campaigned that they would not support impeachment but would work across the aisle on such issues as reducing prescription drug pricing and improving Obamacare. Would they really have voted for impeachment back last summer? We will never know. We do know that three of the 31 opted not to support impeachment in the final vote, and one even left the dem party over the vote. All 28 of the “yes” voters are now facing VERY tough re-election contests in 2020 over their vote with Trump again on the ballet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now, we know from Van Drew why he and others were threatened that their re-election campaign money and positions on the ballott line would be cut off.
Van Drew decided he needed to counter-punch that threat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was like Nancy Piglosi propping her hands on her hips and saying “Do it because I said so.” SMH. She certainly is taking liberties with her pseudo presidential behavior. Think she counted her chickens before they hatched.
LikeLike
Yes-I remember now. there was a real question if she had the votes then. Verdict first–then trial!
LikeLike
I read into Sundance’s statement that based on Pelosi’s House members “climate assessment” Pelosi did not have the votes, decided to decree impeachment w/o House vote and then use the unconstitutional inquiry to secure the impeachment votes following the subpeona-less inquiry. I could be wrong.
If that’s the case one has to wonder if those 31 House dems that won in Districts Trump carried knew the full plan.. .I would think not, otherwise they would have voted yes for the impeachment inquiry and subpoena power would not have been an issue. It would be epic if it ends up costing those members their seats and Nancy the House. Maybe a mutiny.
LikeLike
“Mark Levin delivers an opening statement to the Senate defending President Trump and responding to Adam Schiff during the opening of the impeachment trial”
Premiered Jan 21, 2020
LikeLiked by 2 people
Notice the difference in tone, demeanor, compassion, presentation, and, enthusiasm, between Levin and the weak attorney that spoke for Trump? (Not Sekulow or Cipalone)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes! Levin had passion! I think the attorney that spoke for the defense was just being very careful, testing the waters, maybe? But Levin was brilliant, succinct and powerful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you talking about Patrick Philbin? Please go back and listen to him again. He may not be shouting at the roof tops preaching, he is making reasoned arguments to reasonable people, in a well thought out, clear and concise manner.
I especially liked when he says at 4:18
‘Yes, the Constitution gives the sole power of impeachment to the House, that is right, that is what Article 1, section 2 says, it assigns the sole power of impeachment to the House – not to any member of the House…
Right there you can see that even if Nancy Pelosi is Speaker of the House she does not have the authority to independently exercise the power reserved to the whole House.
LikeLike
Brilliant.
LikeLike
All is well. The House Managers have shown up at the Senate to receive their public execution at the hands of competent attorneys who have clearly stockpiled ammunition to spare in this endeavor. The Democrats are being publicly humiliated. I’m sure the media will cover up for them (I don’t watch that crap, but assume it is so). Trump’s team is setting up the Senate to ask very uncomfortable questions of the House managers regarding the House procedures followed (or not followed) which undercuts the entire, silly, obstruction of Congress charge. How can you obstruct 1/2 of 1/2 of Congress and get impeached? The Senate is Congress. Was the Senate obstructed? No, of course not. The “President was locked out” part of this thread will be entertaining as well…because the Democrats have locked away certain testimony which House Republicans say not only exonerates Trump but damns Schiff as a conspirator to defraud the Public.
This clip is why Schiff and Nadler could not allow Trump’s lawyers to engage. The Democrats would have been eviscerated. That is becoming painfully obvious as Philbin points out that the Democrats have already started repeating themselves…because they really have nothing to say of note…so they keep repeating the charges because they have no evidence.
Quite stunning when you think about it…
LikeLiked by 5 people
As an Aussie looking on …
GeeWizz your founders where some smart dudes. But it does appear to me it all really rests on the people in the end. They are the deciding factor. Everything else begins to make sense. Complicit media, schools, entertainment, universities, immigration, jobs and economy. All of it.
If they can get their claws into enough of society and convince, through any means necessary, the people, they can change the rules. Its diabolical. And this is essentially what they are trying to achieve.
The ‘hold on a minute’ moment is the Constitution. Its brilliant. Like I said, your founders where some smart dudes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They also gave us the second amendment to the constitution that allows us to be well armed in case control of the government is taken over by tyrants. Why else do you think that the democrats here are working so hard to do away with it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was I detecting a Canadian accent? LOL! Patrick did a very good job taking Schiff and Pelosi Galore apart!
LikeLike
I noticed an accent too. Who is he?
LikeLike
They all knew, everyone of them that stick their faces into our living rooms and make their pompous pronouncements – knew.
They put our hard working President, his wonderful family, loyal staff and friends through hell, and they let us suffer these years. They hoped the economy would crash, they cheered when some rinkey-dink idiot judge put an injunction on anything he tried to do. They let illegal aliens murder our loved ones, and tried to make us feel wrong for wanting them out of our country.
They took sneaky messages from Comey, Richard Burr and Mark Warner, Diane Feinstein and a whole line up of stinking traitors and shouted them from the roof tops for days and days – until the next nasty leak gave them another gulp of oxygen.
If we manage to get past this and election fraud and President Trump is re-elected all I can say to them is look out, or better yet GET OUT !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Accurately descriptive title…and why I haven’t watched 5 minutes of this ‘trial’ sham. Because I view it as a Republican-allowed defecation all over the Constitution, the Congress, and our governmental apparatus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
(Republicans allowing the Dimms to do the defecating, of course)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everyone in the Senate knows that this entire charade has been unconstitutional from the beginning. It was meant to try to take back the Senate in November, nothing more. They already know that Trump will win re-election in 2020, but they figure they can do to him what they did to GWB…Neuter him and make him a lame duck from day one of his second term. I don’t think it will work. Remember when Trump is on the ballot, the MAGA crowds will descend on the voting booths. I always vote straight Republican down the ticket.
LikeLike
Remember those “silver platters” PIGlosi impeachment pens were on? When this entire SHAMimpeacment is over the heads of the DemonRats will be served on them. Bon appeti !
LikeLike