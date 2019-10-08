Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz and Zeldin Respond to Adam Schiff Impeachment Manipulation and Gordon Sondland Non Appearance…

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was directed by the State Department not to appear Tuesday for an interview with House committees leading the fraudulent impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The non-appearance follows Chairman Adam Schiff’s manipulative media releases based on Ambassador Kurt Volker testimony.
Knowing that testimony from “impeachment inquiry” participation is being selectively used to create a false narrative; and knowing the committees’ will not release full transcripts and or documents gained therein; the administration is not going to assist Pelosi and Schiff’s scheme to create the illusion of something that doesn’t exist.
These “requests for interviews” are not legal subpoenas because the House has not created judicial authority within the committees’ by holding a full House vote to authorize. Therefore non-appearance puts more pressure on Pelosi to hold a House vote. Republican members Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows and Lee Zeldin explain:
And yet Schiffy Schiff does not answer any questions! My anger with these power hungry politicians in our government is at mach level now!
After spewing more lies the sick puppy ran off to a fundraiser.
More than just power grabbing. Many are corrupt and have committed crimes including Treason. Coveruptus Maximus.
Off with their heads. Hang ‘em High. Ready, Aim, Fire. And no last cigarette.
Yeah, cigarettes are bad for you.
Remember when Pharaoh was ready to let the Hebrews go but God hardened his heart so he would not in order for the Passover to occur
I think we are all sick of the plague of corruption being handed to us for 40 years by the Uniparty but the rebuke of it is in God’s timeline.
Point well taken. Closer to 55 years. But whose counting.
I think my anger is even greater for the so-called media.
Non of this corruption is possible if they do their job and simply shine the light truth and reveal what’s going on, honestly and without bias.
If this nation falls into unrest, I hope they hang first… then the lawyers, then the pols.
I’d like to think rule of law/equal protection can still be restored.
Gonna take a LOT of cuffs.
I’ve seen the teasers on HRC but I truly believe she’s going to run in order to protect herself, they are getting close to cracking it wide open and when President Trump wins his reelection, I think the shoe is going to drop.
Just my two cents any how.
Some “shoes” need to drop Now!!! Just my 2cents worth. I’ve had enough warm and fuzzy tic toc since 2017.
If I have it right then this is your answer for Schff not answering any questions. It’s a cover-up but not for the reasons we suspected – old fashion greed. I leave it to the reader to decide.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/08/jordan-meadows-gaetz-and-zeldin-respond-to-adam-schiff-impeachment-manipulation-and-gordon-sondland-non-appearance/comment-page-1/#comment-7435522
Full White House letter on Zerohedge. Can’t wait for the Sundance report, always look forward to insightful and true logical writings.
For this that want to read it, you’ll also find it here.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-demands-vote-white-house-rejects-democrats-constitutionally-invalid-impeachment
Great letter
Yes, I agree the “full” House must take take political accountability otherwise unconstitutional. This must have been what Levin was driving at on Sunday. Nice fine!
democRats are the Worst scum, Marxist Traitors. Estab Quisling Repubs are only slightly less repulsive.
President Trump and The Deplorables must restore the Republic and Equal Rule of Law, otherwise it’s CW. Not by our choice, it will be forced upon us, because Marxists never, ever stop of their own accord.
CYA.
Why don’t they just leak it, like Feinstein did. I am sure one of these guys has a cold and is using some cough syrup.
House floor. Speech and debate clause. Wash, rinse, repeat.
That gets the job done. Carping about it doesn’t.
House is in recess until ~Oct 15. So the House floor tactic is not yet available.
Why don’t they read it WITH CONVICTION from the floor of the House?
IT. IS. TIME.
And what action are these Republicans taking to end the charade? Suing them in court? Raising issues on the floor. Using their minority power to do anything? Or are they toothless under Nancy. She wasn’t when they were in charge.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You loose the election and then the House. She makes the rules.
True Bullnuke. But, when the Republicans win, the Democrat-Communist still control the narrative, agenda, thus the House. The Republicans never ACT like they are majority, even when they are the majority in numbers! Patriotic Americans are losing patience quickly with these fake conservatives!
They comlain about it on TV.
Like f2000 said: read the Volker transcript on the floor.
Like Ristvan noted: House has to be in session to do that. Does not reconvene until Oct Qt.
OK, in this instance yes.
It’s been nearly three years and there have been zero results. I’m not saying it’s their fault, but enough talk talk talk.
Please keep in mind that whatever Nanzi or any DemonRAT says or does gets AMPLIFIED & ECHOED 5,000+ times every hour for days, weeks or months by the US Fake News Media (including Fox) all across the country. The DemonRAT’s media echo chamber includes every TV station that exists, all of the several thousand radio stations affiliated with any of the MSM networks, and almost all the national AND local newspapers across the entire country. Teachers even echo the DemonRAT narratives in schools.
By contrast, most anything the Republicans say or do is barely noted (if noted at all) in the Fake News Media or anywhere else in the country outside of alternative online media/blog sites, unless their words or actions are counter to and in conflict with the President and/or his Agenda. And most of the time the Republican’s messages are deliberately distorted by the Media and twisted / spun into being mostly false.
So the Republicans like this group do speak out but unless we see the raw footage, most Americans will never see any of this hallway presser or only read very skewed reports about it that contain very weak and defensive descriptions of their words.
Process.
It dictates our life.
It has been deliberately used AGAINST this President.
Who does violations of process better than anyone?
After losing to it her entire life?
Who thinks like this?
A clue-
“Is”
Yeah. Violators. They’re killer…
Where are the Republicans from The Ethics Committee? Why do they not demand an investigation into Schiffty’s lies, along with Nadler’s, et al.?
Follow President Trump’s lead and start knocking some DEM heads together (metaphorically)! Start demanding an END TO THE LIES!!! You would at least generate some kind of publicity for your statement.
You cannot play nicely on the playground with someone who refuses to play nicely! Enough reaching across the aisle to see the other side whack off your hands!
I’d prefer literal.
Ah yes, wouldn’t we all, wouldn’t we all? A little bowling party with assorted crania! 😉 It fancies the tickle!
The House and Senate Ethics Committes have 2 purposes. First, to keep members ‘in line’, and obedient to the leadership (see Nunes treatment) and to whitewash any allegations that come from outside.
Congress doesn’t ‘police itself’.
House and Senate “ETHICS” committees…sounds like an oxymoron to me…
Yup, like “Intelligence Community”. Everyone is focused on the Dems, and the HOUSE, as intended.
Meanwhile thecreal action is, and is going to be,…in the SENATE, and with Republicons.
While its true that every scheme Dems and Lawfare has come up with so far, has blown up in their faces, eventually,…
They wouldn’t be going to all this effort, if they hadn’t gotten a signal from their partner.
And with Mitch having absolute control of his caucus, Graham probably prominent, as chair of Judiciary, and Roberts “Presiding”, I think THEY think they are actually going to be able to pull this off.
And short of a LOUD, clear and unequivocal “NO” from the electorate, they are.
Its time to prep the pitchforks, get out the gun oil, cause I do believe this is going to go all the way.
Matt gaetz. Schiff is captain kangaroo of this kangaroo court. Sweet.
The DEMS have nothing, they know it and Trump knows it. They now have choices – have the vote (may not pass – may pass with everyone’s name on it and will get ripped to shreds in the senate trial). Or find a way to back off quietly with tales between legs (ok probably not). Or – and most likely – float another Lawfare angle balloon. So much for the fast track…
I agree. If they have any plan at all, it’s to keep the pressure on and hope our President makes a big mistake they can exploit. The same plan (?) they invoked with the Mueller probe. Their constant carping about obstruction gives away what’s on their minds, and what they actually want.
What they, the Democraps have is the American press to do their bidding. Great press conference though. About time our guys push back with force and vinegar.
Can the Senate hold hearings and question anyone that the House is trying to hide transcripts. Interview the ICIG first. He is as dirty as they come.
The Senate would first have to have spine to do anything like support the President. Just imagine a bunch of people with wet fingers held in the air.
Nice to hear people talking the truth for a change and challenging the media to to the same. There is hope…YES.
^^THIS^^
I’ll add this…Wake the hell up people! Did you ever see R’s taking on the media like these guys did? Whether the media reports any of this or not is irrelevant. The good old days of Dead RINO McCain are over, and the MSM fear being taken to task as much as Schiff or any other enemy of The People.
Glad to see a group of good patriots getting ticked off like that. They did a great job again of putting the facts out there. Bravo!
More correctly it is a “Democrat Party Impeachment Inquiry”
Why don’t they read the testimony into the congressional record? Nancy can not stop that.
Sigh….House in not in session.
Where is Lindsey Graham again? The administration should continue to ignore the House’s witness demands while the senate judiciary committee should be calling the witnesses in OPEN hearings with the administration cooperation in order to get the full testimony out to the American people in order to steal Shiff’s and the house Dems thunder and to guarantee a fair process and set of rules. So again, where is that feckless traitor Lindsey?
Graham is a poor excuse for a human being and even less as a Senator. I hate to be crude, but that person deserves it…using a mechanic’s terms, he doesn’t know if his rectum was bored or punched….and probably doesn’t care.
Yep – I agree. The honorable Mr. Graham should already have Volker scheduled – in order to bypass the Schifty Schiff hold back of the transcript.
Captain Obvious here. The media doesn’t want nor can they handle the truth. It spoils their script,
it gives away the ending.
Don’t people who are in anyway involved in a situation usually recuse themselves?
The House Democrats who have had any dealings in/with Ukraine and/or Ukrainians or the Ukrainian Government or Officials should they not therefore recuse themselves from this Ukraine matter?
Democrats have different ethics from Mankind.
As you could hear/see, Zeldin’s point were spot on, however the press doesn’t care about truth, transparency or justice. As soon as Zeldin made his point the press folks went right back to the asinine questions. So they heard Zeldin loud and clear and essentially said we could care less. We just want to hang the President. Zeldin and team should learn, make your statement just as he did and then walk away from the podium.
This needs to be out there….just the way they did it
Note Lee Zeldin takes over at 6:50 and dead silence from the cackling presstitutes until he was finished. Not one interruption. It’s because they were stung by the truth. It’s what happens when the truth suddenly punches you in the jaw. You get stunned…your narrative gets discombobulated….it takes awhile to scramble to your feet…these people need to be hit like that more often….KO for Lee Zeldin…way to go!
“Knowing that testimony from “impeachment inquiry” participation is being selectively used to create a false narrative; and knowing the committees’ will not release full transcripts and or documents gained therein; the administration is not going to assist Pelosi and Schiff’s scheme to create the illusion of something that doesn’t exist.”
It’s FAR more than that as described in Dan Bongino’s podcast today. Schiffty said that any prevention of testimony would be viewed as obstruction and be used as grounds for impeachment. The Ambassador was allowed to fly all the way here and then, psych!!!, was told he couldn’t testify at the last minute. That was to call Schiffty’s bluff because:
1. He most likely doesn’t have the votes he needs to impeach.
2. EVERY avenue to impeachment using their phony scandal has been absolutely and brilliantly OBLITERATED and is chock full of nuclear landmines FOR THE DIMS. Listen to this unusually great show from today:
Schiff: We believe the failure to produce the witness and the documents is an obstruction of Congress’ Constitutional duty as a coequal branch of government (paraphrased).
He doesn’t mention impeachment.
Watch the video…
I did.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?465053-1/trump-administration-blocks-sondland-testimony-lawmakers-react
That’s NOT the threat he’s referring to which was made from both Schiffty and Pelosi IN THE PAST and NOT the DIM reaction today you link to which leads me to think you either did NOT watch the video or you had unbelievably low comprehension of it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
All they can do is hold people in contempt of congress…what a joke. Remember Eric Holder ignored a subpoena and nothing happened to him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Zealous Zeldin zings the zombies.
Something has to be done to stop the fundamental processes of the Congress continuing to be used to … aid and abet Organized Crime. Doesn’t the Congress have an ethics committee?
Or, do We the People need to invoke the State power to directly amend the Constitution to create “vote of no confidence?” The Brits literally have the power to throw out their entire Parliament, and they can replace everyone within two weeks. If the House cannot put an end to this charade, all 500+ of them should simply lose their jobs at once.
At the bottom of the stack all we can do is not reelect the miscreants and incompetents. The power of the vote is the ultimate weapon. Those who live in districts with a realistic shot at sending a better-grade elected official to Congress are obligated to make sure it happens. All of us owe it to the country to work to assist efforts in those places.
If the House has an ethics committee, Pelosi assigned a low life liar like Schiff to head it, so no they don’t.
We really don’t need a parliamentary shit show over here, thank you. We have enough problems.
The tools are there. Our problem is the voters do not hold their own to account.
We need to use the system we have more efficiently. It takes time and effort. We all want a pill to fix it right now. I include myself in this.
Is it possible that the Whistleblower is Marie Harf, she ran Democrat Seth Moulton’s Presidential campaign and worked for the CIA also.
She seems to do a lot of Podcasts with the Lawfare Group also.
She still tag teaming with Laddy Benson?
No, I think she quit that job to run a campaign, then came back to Fox.
Nope. By definition it has to be a government employee as of the time of the incident.
I just thought of her when I heard that the person worked with someone from the Democrats 2020 Campaign. Mike Barry is the most fitting though.
She worked for the State Department.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She also worked for the CIA.
Every day. They more I read I keep thinking to myself. I can’t believe this is my country.
Yep, Obama and his Democrat/Uniparty sheep destroyed this country.
They had 8 years to fxck up our judiciary system with the help of daddy Soros.
tell that to the nam vets
Good to see some new faces speaking out. I think some Republicans anyway are starting to reach breaking point. Tempers are flaring, decorum is going out the window. I say keep it going, it’s more than time to fight back.
Well I guess 5 are a start. The other 192 are AWOL on visible, vocal, POTUS support.
Including my Republican Representative I write weekly. Useless endeavor but it makes me feel good for 30 seconds or so. Kinda like…….oh never mind.
Been trying to set up a meeting but I don’t have anything to bribe him with, cough – I meant donate.
What is it about Washington D.C. that dissolves a spine? It’s a medical mystery.
Those guys are pissed. If this ever gets over to the senate, I think they’ll persuade Sasse and Collins and Murkowski and even Romney that this whole thing was/is a joke.
Sasse & Collins, maybe. Murkowski & Mittens – highly doubtful …
I’ve got the Drowning Pool song stuck in my head now……
Let the bodies hit the floor
Let the bodies hit the floor
Let the bodies hit the floor
Gig ’em, Zeldin!
Schiff announces he is going to subpoena Amb. Sondland. Too stupid to see that PDJT immediately goes to court to quash on grounds CTH previously laid out, linked in this main post.
That forces Pelosi’s hand. Either she calls for a House vote to have Judiciary formally initiate an investigation toward Articles of impeachment, or the Schiff charade collapses in full public view. And, if the report last night from Ratcliffe are correct, Horowitz drops the finalized FISA report this coming Friday, BEFORE the House returns from its most recent vacay.
Separately, the WH just sent a letter to the House declining to participate further in the charade, period. Further calling Pelosi’s bluff. Letter legal reasoning will be worth analysis here.
No. Trump does NOT go to Court.
Trump ignores the non subpoena, and dares Pelosi to go to Court.
That is also possible also. But attacking first tactically shortcuts the Dem/media obstruction spin they already have going.
I agree. This is a war with several fronts, all fluid.
Public opinion has a lot of sway.
ristvan – I’m sure you know how much many of us appreciate your comments. Thanks for adding important context to this and other articles here. Keep ’em coming!
” I think they’ll persuade Sasse and Collins and Murkowski and even Romney that this whole thing was/is a joke.”
nope. it doesn’t work like that
Those 4 are all part of the Dirty Dozen who almost always vote against VSPGPDJT.
A boatload of FISA opinions were released today. Posted by Lawfare aka “lawless.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/office-director-national-intelligence-releases-section-702-documents-and-opinions
I hope Democrat constituents are beginning to realize that they’re being played, punked by Pelosi and House leadership.
Doubtful. The lot of them are deeply delusional …
And this guy… https://i.imgur.com/a/Ehcb1Vf
Bet you $5 Pelosi has nothing direct to tie her to any of this. She and family will skate. Looking forward to her throwing Shifty and FatBoy under the bus.
Borrowing a quote from the worlds greatest, philosopher, Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us”.
Count ’em. 5 – 6 congressmen defending the President. There are 200 + of them. Where are the rest? Looks to me as if the Dims and the RINO’s (chickens) are the only ones involved here. And therein lies the second largest part of this whole mess.
To be fair, I believe that these were the ones on the HPSCI……….but your point is still accurate.
Total silence from “Senator” Ben Sasse or “Congressman” Jeff Fortenberry.
Phonies both bought and paid for in D.C. for years.
Poor, poor Reality Winner.
Not ALL Republican Reps heard any of the testimony. These guys are on the Committees and have first hand knowledge. That is why they are speaking out.
Lawyer representing “whistle blowers” has made a statement today that the identity of these people WILL NEVER be revealed. Witnesses to remain anonymous at a impeachment of the president trial?
What planet do the democrats think they’re on?
You are of course correct. Thinking about it for a second, the implication is the Democrats don’t expect “impeachment” to ever go to the Senate. IOW it’s all for show, the identities of “whistleblowers” remain hidden because there won’t ever be a need for them to show their faces. As Zeldin said, it’s a clown show. Though what really lousy clowns they are, not even a bit entertaining except in their utter stupidity and clumsiness.
Which Country do they wish we’d turn into? China? Russia? Puck those Democrats and their lawfare ilk. So fed up with it. The election can’t come soon enough!
The presiding officer (CJ Roberts, likely) rules on evidence, but his rulings can be over-riden by majority vote. Roberts has his weaknesses, but he would not go so far away from the federal rules of evidence to allow anonymous testimony given without the right to cross-examination. He cares about his reputation and the Court’s.
Also the Senate can vote to subpoena any witness it wants to testify live. This could not only include the whistleblower, but Atkinson, Schiff, the whistleblower’s source, etc.
Graham has already said he’d want the whistleblower subpoenaed. I’d guess the WH has a pretty good idea by now who the whistleblower is, given the description of his service at the WH and return to the CIA.
The Senate might just let this go to “trial” so as to shed light on all the sleazy goings by subpeonaing witnesses and documents. Then turn around and campaign (with the House) against all Dems who supported it. imagine having to defend anonymous testimony given with only Dems present as admissible evidence.
However, McConnell has said any trial would be quick, so to spare the country any more of this Russia/Ukraine collusion crap, he could introduce a motion to dismiss the charges based on the enumerated failures of the Dem House to follow due process and transparency.
The same one that allows Pickles to continue running around saying President TRUMP is illegitimate. 😉
Cippilone’s WH letter to Pelosi et. al is already up at Lawfareblog.com. (Any remaining doubts about lawfare machinations just got removed.) The intro summary is thermonuclear.
Will be interesting to see how Lawfare attempts to respond. Going back there now to read the body of the letter and its footnotes. Would be great if Sundance could put it up on a separate thread at CTH for Treeper analysis and reaction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an awesome letter ristvan, thanks for letting us know it was already up.
LikeLike
It seems this is the motivation for the Impeachment call? Schiff and Pelosi are arms dealers by way of contracts for the Ukrainian. I guess, we could say that money is their motivation.
SCHIFF-PELOSI CAUGHT IN UKRAINIAN ARMS SCANDAL: Giuliani Confirms TGP’s Prior Exclusive – Schiff and Pelosi’s Ukrainian Donor Was Given Lucrative Defense Contracts!
by Joe Hoft October 8, 2019,
Speaker Pelosi and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are both connected to a Ukrainian arms dealer. This is why they lie in front of the nation. They are afraid of their own deeds being uncovered!
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/schiff-pelosi-caught-in-ukrainian-arms-scandal-giuliani-confirms-tgps-prior-exclusive-schiff-and-pelosis-ukrainian-donor-was-given-lucrative-defense-contracts/
Obama Judge Signals Dems May Get Secret Grand Jury Material in Mueller Report
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/obama-judge-signals-dems-may-get-secret-grand-jury-material-in-mueller-report/
Howell also asked Letter point-blank whether a president could be impeached for lying to the public.
“I believe so, yes, absolutely,” he replied. And she asked if Trump needed to have committed a crime to be impeached. “No, he does not,” the House lawyer answered.
GO AWAY, yesterday.
What if the Dems gave an impeachment, and nobody came…?
The dems are desperate to cover the Obama corruption. Isn’t God’s justice sweet?
Really great to see the Senate republicans standing strong with the House republicans! Oh, wait…
A few good men, making the MSM look foolish
Candidly, I read Sundance’s articles, peruse the informed Treeper explanations, and as much media as tolerable, without cracking a tooth.
I still do not folllw the disputations and maneuvers of Congress. Nor procedures. 🤦🏽♀️
Raising a hue & cry ? For what? 🤷🏼♂️
POTUS & Ukraine president spoke about the our own DoJ & State dept refusal to deal with:
evidence of international extortion ✔️
intrusion and interference in their justice dept,✔️
abuse of office to insert predatory family enterprises ✔️
foundation scams!,,✔️
Funding, favoring & leveraging interior factions in Ukraine so as to manipulate Russia. ✔️
What’s the fuss? 😱 This is why we elected him. 🌟
.
Jim Jordan “The resident is doing his job.” 💥
Oh, it’ involves by high status US Officials.
Beyond the “meddle” PURVIEW : to SMITE Team Trump
Thou shalt not taint the UniParty Tabernacle,
nor bear witness against the High Priests Of MalJustice .
Is this some violation of the UniParty & Corruptocrats Bill of Rights?
The Freedom to Inteude, Profiteer and Peddle Influence in foreign countries.
GOOD FOR YOU, President Trump. 🇺🇸🦅
I Love you. ♥️ Ann
Kangaroo Court-ing impeachment thru the House and into the Senate will not work. Mitch can treat such an action as just another House bill and kill it.
Pelosi must call for a vote or drop impeachment.
Ok, read the WH letter in full. Does something very clever.
Argues:
1.Unprecedented process, with lots of supporting Nadler quotes from Clinton impeachment.
2. Strips away constitutionally mandated due process (lots of SCOTUS stuff concerning impeachments).
3. Calls out the Schiff fabricated Ukraine call version AFTER the transcript was released.
All in the political realm, hitting Dems where Dems are.
Does not mention at all the fact Sundance has amply pointed out that Dems have no judicial substance to their letter ‘subpoenas’. Bows without arrows. Guns firing blanks. So PDJT and team are saving that legal ‘detail’ for round 2 of this boxing match.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Tell me again how many “citizens” have “security” clearances Clarence?
