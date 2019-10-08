Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz and Zeldin Respond to Adam Schiff Impeachment Manipulation and Gordon Sondland Non Appearance…

Posted on October 8, 2019 by

U.S. Ambassador Gordon Sondland was directed by the State Department not to appear Tuesday for an interview with House committees leading the fraudulent impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The non-appearance follows Chairman Adam Schiff’s manipulative media releases based on Ambassador Kurt Volker testimony.

Knowing that testimony from “impeachment inquiry” participation is being selectively used to create a false narrative; and knowing the committees’ will not release full transcripts and or documents gained therein; the administration is not going to assist Pelosi and Schiff’s scheme to create the illusion of something that doesn’t exist.

These “requests for interviews” are not legal subpoenas because the House has not created judicial authority within the committees’ by holding a full House vote to authorize. Therefore non-appearance puts more pressure on Pelosi to hold a House vote. Republican members Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows and Lee Zeldin explain:

124 Responses to Jordan, Meadows, Gaetz and Zeldin Respond to Adam Schiff Impeachment Manipulation and Gordon Sondland Non Appearance…

  1. fanbeav says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    And yet Schiffy Schiff does not answer any questions! My anger with these power hungry politicians in our government is at mach level now!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Liked by 31 people

    Reply
  3. Mr e-man says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    And what action are these Republicans taking to end the charade? Suing them in court? Raising issues on the floor. Using their minority power to do anything? Or are they toothless under Nancy. She wasn’t when they were in charge.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • bullnuke says:
      October 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm

      You loose the election and then the House. She makes the rules.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • littlequilterkitty says:
        October 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

        True Bullnuke. But, when the Republicans win, the Democrat-Communist still control the narrative, agenda, thus the House. The Republicans never ACT like they are majority, even when they are the majority in numbers! Patriotic Americans are losing patience quickly with these fake conservatives!

        Like

        Reply
    • jx says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:02 pm

      They comlain about it on TV.

      Like f2000 said: read the Volker transcript on the floor.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      October 8, 2019 at 6:13 pm

      Please keep in mind that whatever Nanzi or any DemonRAT says or does gets AMPLIFIED & ECHOED 5,000+ times every hour for days, weeks or months by the US Fake News Media (including Fox) all across the country. The DemonRAT’s media echo chamber includes every TV station that exists, all of the several thousand radio stations affiliated with any of the MSM networks, and almost all the national AND local newspapers across the entire country. Teachers even echo the DemonRAT narratives in schools.

      By contrast, most anything the Republicans say or do is barely noted (if noted at all) in the Fake News Media or anywhere else in the country outside of alternative online media/blog sites, unless their words or actions are counter to and in conflict with the President and/or his Agenda. And most of the time the Republican’s messages are deliberately distorted by the Media and twisted / spun into being mostly false.

      So the Republicans like this group do speak out but unless we see the raw footage, most Americans will never see any of this hallway presser or only read very skewed reports about it that contain very weak and defensive descriptions of their words.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Bill Dumanch says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Process.
    It dictates our life.
    It has been deliberately used AGAINST this President.
    Who does violations of process better than anyone?
    After losing to it her entire life?
    Who thinks like this?
    A clue-

    “Is”
    Yeah. Violators. They’re killer…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Ausonius says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Where are the Republicans from The Ethics Committee? Why do they not demand an investigation into Schiffty’s lies, along with Nadler’s, et al.?

    Follow President Trump’s lead and start knocking some DEM heads together (metaphorically)! Start demanding an END TO THE LIES!!! You would at least generate some kind of publicity for your statement.

    You cannot play nicely on the playground with someone who refuses to play nicely! Enough reaching across the aisle to see the other side whack off your hands!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • 2013gti says:
      October 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

      I’d prefer literal.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:23 pm

      The House and Senate Ethics Committes have 2 purposes. First, to keep members ‘in line’, and obedient to the leadership (see Nunes treatment) and to whitewash any allegations that come from outside.

      Congress doesn’t ‘police itself’.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • madeline says:
        October 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

        House and Senate “ETHICS” committees…sounds like an oxymoron to me…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          October 8, 2019 at 6:11 pm

          Yup, like “Intelligence Community”. Everyone is focused on the Dems, and the HOUSE, as intended.

          Meanwhile thecreal action is, and is going to be,…in the SENATE, and with Republicons.

          While its true that every scheme Dems and Lawfare has come up with so far, has blown up in their faces, eventually,…

          They wouldn’t be going to all this effort, if they hadn’t gotten a signal from their partner.

          And with Mitch having absolute control of his caucus, Graham probably prominent, as chair of Judiciary, and Roberts “Presiding”, I think THEY think they are actually going to be able to pull this off.

          And short of a LOUD, clear and unequivocal “NO” from the electorate, they are.

          Its time to prep the pitchforks, get out the gun oil, cause I do believe this is going to go all the way.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  6. Fishelsea says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Matt gaetz. Schiff is captain kangaroo of this kangaroo court. Sweet.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  7. FishtheDish says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    The DEMS have nothing, they know it and Trump knows it. They now have choices – have the vote (may not pass – may pass with everyone’s name on it and will get ripped to shreds in the senate trial). Or find a way to back off quietly with tales between legs (ok probably not). Or – and most likely – float another Lawfare angle balloon. So much for the fast track…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Raptors2020 says:
      October 8, 2019 at 6:15 pm

      I agree. If they have any plan at all, it’s to keep the pressure on and hope our President makes a big mistake they can exploit. The same plan (?) they invoked with the Mueller probe. Their constant carping about obstruction gives away what’s on their minds, and what they actually want.

      Like

      Reply
      • johnnyfandango says:
        October 8, 2019 at 6:19 pm

        What they, the Democraps have is the American press to do their bidding. Great press conference though. About time our guys push back with force and vinegar.

        Like

        Reply
  8. bullnuke says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Can the Senate hold hearings and question anyone that the House is trying to hide transcripts. Interview the ICIG first. He is as dirty as they come.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • nerveman says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      The Senate would first have to have spine to do anything like support the President. Just imagine a bunch of people with wet fingers held in the air.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  9. EastEnder says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Nice to hear people talking the truth for a change and challenging the media to to the same. There is hope…YES.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      ^^THIS^^

      I’ll add this…Wake the hell up people! Did you ever see R’s taking on the media like these guys did? Whether the media reports any of this or not is irrelevant. The good old days of Dead RINO McCain are over, and the MSM fear being taken to task as much as Schiff or any other enemy of The People.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. trumpthepress says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Glad to see a group of good patriots getting ticked off like that. They did a great job again of putting the facts out there. Bravo!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Another Scott says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    More correctly it is a “Democrat Party Impeachment Inquiry”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Hoosier says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Why don’t they read the testimony into the congressional record? Nancy can not stop that.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Shyster says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Where is Lindsey Graham again? The administration should continue to ignore the House’s witness demands while the senate judiciary committee should be calling the witnesses in OPEN hearings with the administration cooperation in order to get the full testimony out to the American people in order to steal Shiff’s and the house Dems thunder and to guarantee a fair process and set of rules. So again, where is that feckless traitor Lindsey?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
      October 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

      Graham is a poor excuse for a human being and even less as a Senator. I hate to be crude, but that person deserves it…using a mechanic’s terms, he doesn’t know if his rectum was bored or punched….and probably doesn’t care.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • FishtheDish says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Yep – I agree. The honorable Mr. Graham should already have Volker scheduled – in order to bypass the Schifty Schiff hold back of the transcript.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. ALLAN CRAIN says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Captain Obvious here. The media doesn’t want nor can they handle the truth. It spoils their script,
    it gives away the ending.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. hocuspocus13 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Don’t people who are in anyway involved in a situation usually recuse themselves?

    The House Democrats who have had any dealings in/with Ukraine and/or Ukrainians or the Ukrainian Government or Officials should they not therefore recuse themselves from this Ukraine matter?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. jett96 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    As you could hear/see, Zeldin’s point were spot on, however the press doesn’t care about truth, transparency or justice. As soon as Zeldin made his point the press folks went right back to the asinine questions. So they heard Zeldin loud and clear and essentially said we could care less. We just want to hang the President. Zeldin and team should learn, make your statement just as he did and then walk away from the podium.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Don McAro says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      This needs to be out there….just the way they did it

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • John Obidienzo says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:53 pm

      Note Lee Zeldin takes over at 6:50 and dead silence from the cackling presstitutes until he was finished. Not one interruption. It’s because they were stung by the truth. It’s what happens when the truth suddenly punches you in the jaw. You get stunned…your narrative gets discombobulated….it takes awhile to scramble to your feet…these people need to be hit like that more often….KO for Lee Zeldin…way to go!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Zippy says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    “Knowing that testimony from “impeachment inquiry” participation is being selectively used to create a false narrative; and knowing the committees’ will not release full transcripts and or documents gained therein; the administration is not going to assist Pelosi and Schiff’s scheme to create the illusion of something that doesn’t exist.”

    It’s FAR more than that as described in Dan Bongino’s podcast today. Schiffty said that any prevention of testimony would be viewed as obstruction and be used as grounds for impeachment. The Ambassador was allowed to fly all the way here and then, psych!!!, was told he couldn’t testify at the last minute. That was to call Schiffty’s bluff because:

    1. He most likely doesn’t have the votes he needs to impeach.
    2. EVERY avenue to impeachment using their phony scandal has been absolutely and brilliantly OBLITERATED and is chock full of nuclear landmines FOR THE DIMS. Listen to this unusually great show from today:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Reserved55 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Zealous Zeldin zings the zombies.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. Mike Robinson says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Something has to be done to stop the fundamental processes of the Congress continuing to be used to … aid and abet Organized Crime. Doesn’t the Congress have an ethics committee?

    Or, do We the People need to invoke the State power to directly amend the Constitution to create “vote of no confidence?” The Brits literally have the power to throw out their entire Parliament, and they can replace everyone within two weeks. If the House cannot put an end to this charade, all 500+ of them should simply lose their jobs at once.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:37 pm

      At the bottom of the stack all we can do is not reelect the miscreants and incompetents. The power of the vote is the ultimate weapon. Those who live in districts with a realistic shot at sending a better-grade elected official to Congress are obligated to make sure it happens. All of us owe it to the country to work to assist efforts in those places.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • snellvillebob says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:50 pm

      If the House has an ethics committee, Pelosi assigned a low life liar like Schiff to head it, so no they don’t.

      Like

      Reply
    • willthesuevi says:
      October 8, 2019 at 6:01 pm

      We really don’t need a parliamentary shit show over here, thank you. We have enough problems.

      The tools are there. Our problem is the voters do not hold their own to account.

      We need to use the system we have more efficiently. It takes time and effort. We all want a pill to fix it right now. I include myself in this.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  20. maggiemoowho says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Is it possible that the Whistleblower is Marie Harf, she ran Democrat Seth Moulton’s Presidential campaign and worked for the CIA also.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Red Mosquito says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Every day. They more I read I keep thinking to myself. I can’t believe this is my country.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. aisheschayal says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Good to see some new faces speaking out. I think some Republicans anyway are starting to reach breaking point. Tempers are flaring, decorum is going out the window. I say keep it going, it’s more than time to fight back.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • willthesuevi says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:28 pm

      Well I guess 5 are a start. The other 192 are AWOL on visible, vocal, POTUS support.

      Including my Republican Representative I write weekly. Useless endeavor but it makes me feel good for 30 seconds or so. Kinda like…….oh never mind.

      Been trying to set up a meeting but I don’t have anything to bribe him with, cough – I meant donate.

      What is it about Washington D.C. that dissolves a spine? It’s a medical mystery.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  23. Sentient says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Those guys are pissed. If this ever gets over to the senate, I think they’ll persuade Sasse and Collins and Murkowski and even Romney that this whole thing was/is a joke.

    Like

    Reply
  24. susandyer1962 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    I’ve got the Drowning Pool song stuck in my head now……

    Let the bodies hit the floor
    Let the bodies hit the floor
    Let the bodies hit the floor

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Wengair says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Gig ’em, Zeldin!

    Like

    Reply
  26. ristvan says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Schiff announces he is going to subpoena Amb. Sondland. Too stupid to see that PDJT immediately goes to court to quash on grounds CTH previously laid out, linked in this main post.

    That forces Pelosi’s hand. Either she calls for a House vote to have Judiciary formally initiate an investigation toward Articles of impeachment, or the Schiff charade collapses in full public view. And, if the report last night from Ratcliffe are correct, Horowitz drops the finalized FISA report this coming Friday, BEFORE the House returns from its most recent vacay.

    Separately, the WH just sent a letter to the House declining to participate further in the charade, period. Further calling Pelosi’s bluff. Letter legal reasoning will be worth analysis here.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. IGiveUp says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    ” I think they’ll persuade Sasse and Collins and Murkowski and even Romney that this whole thing was/is a joke.”
    nope. it doesn’t work like that

    Like

    Reply
  29. chojun says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I hope Democrat constituents are beginning to realize that they’re being played, punked by Pelosi and House leadership.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. lansdalechip says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Borrowing a quote from the worlds greatest, philosopher, Pogo: “We have met the enemy and he is us”.
    Count ’em. 5 – 6 congressmen defending the President. There are 200 + of them. Where are the rest? Looks to me as if the Dims and the RINO’s (chickens) are the only ones involved here. And therein lies the second largest part of this whole mess.

    Like

    Reply
    • Exfiltration of Wealth says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      To be fair, I believe that these were the ones on the HPSCI……….but your point is still accurate.

      Like

      Reply
    • MicD says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Total silence from “Senator” Ben Sasse or “Congressman” Jeff Fortenberry.
      Phonies both bought and paid for in D.C. for years.

      Poor, poor Reality Winner.

      Like

      Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:57 pm

      Not ALL Republican Reps heard any of the testimony. These guys are on the Committees and have first hand knowledge. That is why they are speaking out.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  31. fanbeav says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    Lawyer representing “whistle blowers” has made a statement today that the identity of these people WILL NEVER be revealed. Witnesses to remain anonymous at a impeachment of the president trial?

    What planet do the democrats think they’re on?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

      You are of course correct. Thinking about it for a second, the implication is the Democrats don’t expect “impeachment” to ever go to the Senate. IOW it’s all for show, the identities of “whistleblowers” remain hidden because there won’t ever be a need for them to show their faces. As Zeldin said, it’s a clown show. Though what really lousy clowns they are, not even a bit entertaining except in their utter stupidity and clumsiness.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • aisheschayal says:
      October 8, 2019 at 5:59 pm

      Which Country do they wish we’d turn into? China? Russia? Puck those Democrats and their lawfare ilk. So fed up with it. The election can’t come soon enough!

      Like

      Reply
    • Wethal says:
      October 8, 2019 at 6:06 pm

      The presiding officer (CJ Roberts, likely) rules on evidence, but his rulings can be over-riden by majority vote. Roberts has his weaknesses, but he would not go so far away from the federal rules of evidence to allow anonymous testimony given without the right to cross-examination. He cares about his reputation and the Court’s.

      Also the Senate can vote to subpoena any witness it wants to testify live. This could not only include the whistleblower, but Atkinson, Schiff, the whistleblower’s source, etc.

      Graham has already said he’d want the whistleblower subpoenaed. I’d guess the WH has a pretty good idea by now who the whistleblower is, given the description of his service at the WH and return to the CIA.

      The Senate might just let this go to “trial” so as to shed light on all the sleazy goings by subpeonaing witnesses and documents. Then turn around and campaign (with the House) against all Dems who supported it. imagine having to defend anonymous testimony given with only Dems present as admissible evidence.

      However, McConnell has said any trial would be quick, so to spare the country any more of this Russia/Ukraine collusion crap, he could introduce a motion to dismiss the charges based on the enumerated failures of the Dem House to follow due process and transparency.

      Like

      Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      October 8, 2019 at 6:16 pm

      The same one that allows Pickles to continue running around saying President TRUMP is illegitimate. 😉

      Like

      Reply
  32. ristvan says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Cippilone’s WH letter to Pelosi et. al is already up at Lawfareblog.com. (Any remaining doubts about lawfare machinations just got removed.) The intro summary is thermonuclear.

    Will be interesting to see how Lawfare attempts to respond. Going back there now to read the body of the letter and its footnotes. Would be great if Sundance could put it up on a separate thread at CTH for Treeper analysis and reaction.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. islandpalmtrees says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    It seems this is the motivation for the Impeachment call? Schiff and Pelosi are arms dealers by way of contracts for the Ukrainian. I guess, we could say that money is their motivation.

    SCHIFF-PELOSI CAUGHT IN UKRAINIAN ARMS SCANDAL: Giuliani Confirms TGP’s Prior Exclusive – Schiff and Pelosi’s Ukrainian Donor Was Given Lucrative Defense Contracts!
    by Joe Hoft October 8, 2019,

    Speaker Pelosi and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are both connected to a Ukrainian arms dealer. This is why they lie in front of the nation. They are afraid of their own deeds being uncovered!

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/schiff-pelosi-caught-in-ukrainian-arms-scandal-giuliani-confirms-tgps-prior-exclusive-schiff-and-pelosis-ukrainian-donor-was-given-lucrative-defense-contracts/

    Like

    Reply
  34. cheryl says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Obama Judge Signals Dems May Get Secret Grand Jury Material in Mueller Report
    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/10/obama-judge-signals-dems-may-get-secret-grand-jury-material-in-mueller-report/

    Howell also asked Letter point-blank whether a president could be impeached for lying to the public.

    “I believe so, yes, absolutely,” he replied. And she asked if Trump needed to have committed a crime to be impeached. “No, he does not,” the House lawyer answered.

    Like

    Reply
  35. kinderandgentler says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    What if the Dems gave an impeachment, and nobody came…?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. wodiej says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    The dems are desperate to cover the Obama corruption. Isn’t God’s justice sweet?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Coast says:
    October 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Really great to see the Senate republicans standing strong with the House republicans! Oh, wait…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. dustahl says:
    October 8, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    A few good men, making the MSM look foolish

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. ann says:
    October 8, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Candidly, I read Sundance’s articles, peruse the informed Treeper explanations, and as much media as tolerable, without cracking a tooth.

    I still do not folllw the disputations and maneuvers of Congress. Nor procedures. 🤦🏽‍♀️

    Raising a hue & cry ? For what? 🤷🏼‍♂️

    POTUS & Ukraine president spoke about the our own DoJ & State dept refusal to deal with:

    evidence of international extortion ✔️

    intrusion and interference in their justice dept,✔️

    abuse of office to insert predatory family enterprises ✔️

    foundation scams!,,✔️

    Funding, favoring & leveraging interior factions in Ukraine so as to manipulate Russia. ✔️

    What’s the fuss? 😱 This is why we elected him. 🌟
    .
    Jim Jordan “The resident is doing his job.” 💥

    Oh, it’ involves by high status US Officials.

    Beyond the “meddle” PURVIEW : to SMITE Team Trump

    Thou shalt not taint the UniParty Tabernacle,
    nor bear witness against the High Priests Of MalJustice .

    Is this some violation of the UniParty & Corruptocrats Bill of Rights?
    The Freedom to Inteude, Profiteer and Peddle Influence in foreign countries.

    GOOD FOR YOU, President Trump. 🇺🇸🦅

    I Love you. ♥️ Ann

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. thelastbesthope says:
    October 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Kangaroo Court-ing impeachment thru the House and into the Senate will not work. Mitch can treat such an action as just another House bill and kill it.

    Pelosi must call for a vote or drop impeachment.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  41. ristvan says:
    October 8, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Ok, read the WH letter in full. Does something very clever.
    Argues:
    1.Unprecedented process, with lots of supporting Nadler quotes from Clinton impeachment.
    2. Strips away constitutionally mandated due process (lots of SCOTUS stuff concerning impeachments).
    3. Calls out the Schiff fabricated Ukraine call version AFTER the transcript was released.
    All in the political realm, hitting Dems where Dems are.

    Does not mention at all the fact Sundance has amply pointed out that Dems have no judicial substance to their letter ‘subpoenas’. Bows without arrows. Guns firing blanks. So PDJT and team are saving that legal ‘detail’ for round 2 of this boxing match.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. MicD says:
    October 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    You’re really smart /s, wanna work for the Gubmint?
    Tell me again how many “citizens” have “security” clearances Clarence?

    Like

    Reply

