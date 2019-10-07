House Sends More Carefully Worded Impeachment Demand Letters (Not Subpoenas) – OMB and Pentagon…

Chairman Adam Schiff, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, Committee on White House Oversight; Chairman Eliot L. Engel, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, continue sending carefully worded letters under the guise of ‘subpoenas’ today. [Main Link Here]
However, you’ll notice in these latest versions they are modifying: (#1) now they actually include attachments that would be “subpoenas”; yet they shift language to ‘subpoena schedules’. Why? Because (#2) the letters and subpoenas omit any penalty for non-compliance. They cannot assign a penalty because the letters do not carry judicial authority.
Obviously Lawfare, instructing Pelosi’s group, realizes the larger American electorate has caught on to the impeachment word games. The “official impeachment inquiry” is all a one-party partisan ruse. Here’s the issue they cannot overcome.
Yes, congress can issue subpoenas; however a congressional committee must meet three requirements for their investigative subpoenas to be “legally sufficient” or have “judicial authority”; meaning a subpoena that carries a legal penalty for non-compliance.
- First: “the committee’s investigation of the broad subject area must be authorized by its chamber;
- Second: “the investigation must pursue “a valid legislative purpose” but does not need to involve legislation and does not need to specify the ultimate intent of Congress;
- Third: the specific inquiries must be pertinent to the subject matter area that has been authorized for investigation.
These “subpoenas” from the committees do not meet the first hurdle. The “impeachment inquiry” was not authorized by its chamber. The chamber for each committee is the full house of representatives. [Again, there are constitutional processes within impeachment.]
KEY POINT – Remember, the Legislative committee intent is to pierce the constitutional firewall that creates a distinct separation of powers; and the Legislative branch is trying to force documents from the Executive branch, overriding executive privilege. This is a constitutional issue.
This level of committee intent is why judicial authority (the full house authorization to grant weight to legal subpoena power) becomes much more important.
The House must vote to authorize the committee investigation, and through that process the committee gains judicial authority. A demand letter only becomes a subpoena, technically meaning: ‘a request for the production of documents with a penalty for non-compliance’, when the committee has judicial authority.
Absent judicial authority, all of these “subpoenas” are simply “letters”. That is why this latest round of letters (they are calling subpoenas) do not carry a penalty for non-compliance. The demands cannot carry a penalty because the demands do not contain judicial authority…. because the investigation was not authorized by the chamber.
Notice the letters are from Oversight, Intel and Foreign Affairs. Those three committees are outside the jurisdiction of the committee that holds power to write articles of impeachment, the House Judiciary Committee (Chairman Jerry Nadler). As lawyer Ristvan noted:
It is well established that the House has subpoena powers concerning legislative oversight. But that power is limited to matters concerning A1§8. Neither foreign policy (Ukraine call) nor impeachment have any nexus to A1§8. Such subpoenas do not abrogate executive privilege.
It is established (SCOTUS concerning Nixon impeachment investigation) that IF the House votes to have the Judiciary committee formally conduct an impeachment investigation, then that committee (only) has subpoena power, and that power CAN pierce thru executive privilege. No such vote has been taken.
In essence, Schiff, Cummings and Engel are on a non-constitutional, non-authorized (by chamber) partisan fishing expedition – given the label “official impeachment inquiry” via a non-constitutional unilateral decree by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi (Speaker), Schiff (Intel), Cummings (Oversight), and Engel (Foreign Affairs) are attempting to use non-jurisdictional committees (no authority within the impeachment process) to gain evidence to relay to the committee that would have impeachment authority, the House Judiciary Committee.
Presumably once their assembled information arrives at the Judiciary, Jerry Nadler’s Lawfare staff will write articles of impeachment. This is the process they are following; however, this partisan approach completely cuts-out the rights of the minority (republicans) and the impeachment due process rights of the executive. It really is quite a scheme.
Pelosi appears to be waiting until all of the assembled evidence arrives at the Judiciary Committee before she will call for a full house vote to authorize the impeachment investigation. Again, manipulating the process.
In the interim, none of these demand letters carry any penalty for non-compliance because Pelosi’s crew doesn’t want to engage the court system. In these latest letters they have retracted the ¹prior threats (example below) to use non-compliance as “evidence of obstruction” because it’s likely any “obstruction articles” would be easily challenged in court on the basis the underlying subpoena lacked judicial authority.
[¹In my opinion Lawfare messed up when they previously included that threat, and now they’ve recognized what could happen with judicial branch backlash.]
Following the 2018 mid-term election I wrote THIS:
When it comes to political weaponization and political power constructs the Marxists have exceptional work ethics; they will outwork anyone on the other side who opposes them. They are far, far, better at political strategy and scheme than conservative politicians. Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.
[…] We are the normal people who don’t spend every moment of our day scheming, conniving, and developing plans to dismantle the lives of your freedom loving community and rebuild it as a collective society. For these Marxists who are about to take power that’s all they do. Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 that’s all they do…. (link)
Tell them to respectfully **** off.
LikeLiked by 6 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/kunstler-left-seems-be-opting-civil-war
Must read We are at war civil war..I now believe there will be people killed never thought this would really come…
LikeLiked by 1 person
It ain’t civil war without physical conflict. Everything else is word salad. We are in a civil war when folks start dying due to military conflict.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is indeed a cold civil war. A hot civil war follows.
LikeLike
My understanding is that is exactly what President Trump and his staff have said. Until an official full House vote to authorize an impeachment investigation is taken and passed they ain’t getting squat!
LikeLiked by 3 people
As the Dems continue the word’s largest circle jerk, the winning continues.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope their response was also carefully worded.
Would, “You are welcome to go pound sand”, be careful enough?
LikeLike
No no no. Be nice. Encourage them to participate in self-fornication.
LikeLike
They deserve ZERO respect.
LikeLike
Sundance, I remember when I read that post from you it started my heart racing. I couldn’t believe that it was going to be as bad as you said it would be! I was very wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/there-lot-speculation-john-bolton-second-whistleblower John Bolton 2 WB
LikeLiked by 1 person
As you should, Sundance, because it is TRUE.
It’s also why President Trump is the man who will ultimately prevail. He read their book. He knows it so well, the front and back covers are falling off his copy. But they fail to accede to his knowledge and sheer will to use it against them.
Otherwise, they would have looked for an off ramp.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is their off-ramp.
Their scheme is obvious:
1- institute Congressional committee investigations
2- make ‘reasonable sounding’ requests
3- knowing that their requests are not required, the ‘other side’ will not comply
4- repeat with the remaining committees
5- then turn all the ‘decline to respond’ actions as evidence of a PATTERN to ‘cover-up’
Note: Nancy has been telegraphing this as a ‘cover-up of a cover-up’ RATHER THAN ‘obstruction of justice’.
Anyway, to get back to my first sentence — the (D)olts have stumbled in just what this article is pointing out with item 4. They are repeating their sequencing EXCEPT without the claim of subpoenas.
In my estimation, THAT is evidence that they are doing exactly what they are accusing the president of, to wit, covering up (re-wording their requests) their cover up (impeachment) of their own misconduct.
LikeLike
Sundance, I wish you were teaching my sons high school history class.
LikeLiked by 9 people
They’re who you see when you walk in to VOTE !
What they do to You and Your Ballot You Will Never Know.
#TrueTheVote
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel it everytime I walk away from the machine and the unsmiling black man who will not engage in any conversation walks behind the machine and does something….
LikeLike
everywhere I hear anything in the news and on facebook up here in Canada, its all but a done deal. I wish more fair reporting was available, the only thing I hear that is good is FOX and only when I listen to the threads on this feed. The longer it goes on, the more I am convinced they dont have a leg to stand on or it would be over already, but I really want to see Pelosi and Schiff fall on their face. I hope that happens. I’m not confident enough to argue with the rabid haters, so I’m just keeping my mouth shut. Revenge is a dish best served cold.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just tell your fellow Canadians we Americans don’t have a “no confidence” parliamentary system. Impeachment is serious business and has major stumbling blocks to removal of a President. If impeachment was a “done deal,” the House Democrats would have already voted for it and sent it to the U.S. Senate for a trial. A trial brings witnesses and evidence into the public arena where the scoundrels will be exposed. A serious Senate trial could go on for months and would destroy the liars, Trump haters and coup plotters and expose them as the seditious, traitorous, self-serving trash they are.
The best external indicators to watch are “Who is still living in the White House and who is still riding on Air Force One (747) and Marine One (helicopter)?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes I agree. I feel they have backed themselves into a corner with no win, no matter what way they go. this is all just pomp and circumstance, just like all the other ones. I simply dont understand how nobody else sees it that way. I guess because all we get up here is CNN and MSN so we are being fed the crap. Fox too, but people think the same way about fox up here and they do down there. I know there are lots of supporters up here too, but I just dont have the energy to defend against the rabid haters. I will just stay in the back of the room and watch from the shadows. The time will come. Until then, I will remain a keyboard supporter. Mine is just interest as I have no pull.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all, The Red Green Show RAWKED! 🙂
Second, as people have written here and elsewhere, there will be no impeachment vote because (right now at least) they do not have the votes. As a result, the idea is to have a 24/7 Non-Impeachment Impeachment Circus, wherein THE BIG LIES are endlessly repeated, until some people start to waver and say “Welllll, maybe there’s something to it. Maybe he is corrupt, etc.” The hope is that this will be a way to garner votes in November 2020.
Or a way to make everyone sick and tired of the DEMS and their monomaniacal Impeachment nonsense, and to give President Trump a landslide victory, perhaps even in California!
Yes, the large cities there – having become bizarre centers for disease, superstition, filth, unemployment, sexual perversion, and complete madness, all indulged and propagated by the DEMS – just might have a political epiphany as those conditions can only worsen under DEM control.
We shall see!
LikeLike
Just a bit of correction: The democrats can vote all they want for impeachment, but real impeachment requires the vote of the full chamber. Anything less than that and Cocaine Mitch will just round-file the paperwork.
The dems may believe their own Kabuki theater is real life…but it ain’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dealing with liars is expensive and time-consuming.
To the extent the pursuit of truth is costly,
it will usually be made so by that one who
stands to lose something due to your inquiry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I thought President Trump’s lawyers were sending a letter to Pelosi – no vote – no cooperation!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I read that it is being sent tomorrow, and pertains to the Mick Mulvaney letter ‘subpoena’. Dunno if the source was reliable; we will find out tomoorow.
LikeLike
Without a penalty I don’t think they should even reply. Just ignore.
My .02
LikeLiked by 8 people
except no reply is reported as non compliance. Most dont know it isnt a real subpoena just a letter. I wouldn’t have known if I hadnt read it here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disagree deborah, he should just ignore them and embrace the outcry.. When nothing happens to Trump because the documents are of no legal value, then the scales will fall from even more “independent voter’s” eyes. PDT can’t hope to convert the delusional Left, but people with a spark of honesty and intellect will see more clearly what is going on.
Now, of course it will be reported as non-compliance, but our President has his own bullhorn. Think of the many angles he can take: Dems wasting money and time on politics instead of policy, ‘whay are they lying to you? Do they think you are stupid?”, if they really had something on me, then why did they avoid the constitutional pathway? etc.
Glad you are getting an education here. Tell your friends…and enemies too.
LikeLike
Exactly. Ignore. What are they going to do? Take it to Court? Nope…that’s tne last thing they want 🙀
LikeLike
Thus we need to be as shrewd as serpents and innocent as doves. (Matt. 10:16). And pursue our enemies, attack them from the rear and don’t let them reach their (sanctuary) cities for the Lord your God has delivered them into your hand. (Josh 10:19). Modern translation: Lock them up and drain the swamp!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tell the Democommies, that after thoughtful and prayerful reflection, that time is needed to hire “very special” (anti Lawfare) lawyers like Nancy did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So a heads up on this… as we all anticipated, the ICIG has now been caught BACKDATING the update to the whistleblower forms. The creation date on the document was correct, and what the IG and the Dems told us was another lie.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lying is hard work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure that everyone expects any documents produced by the Executive to be leaked to the sycophantic media as soon as they are received by the respective committees,
Trump would have to be totally crazy to produce anything for these clowns, for to do so is tantamount to giving it directly to WaPo and the NYT.
There is only one proper answer to these fishing expedition letters: raised middle finger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No no no. Raising the middle finger is not befitting for these people. Just raise the little finger…….and tell them it is for people who don’t deserve the very best.
LikeLike
I want President Trump’s response in a brown paper bag filled with doggy doo, set afire and thrown on Jerry ‘Go’ Nadler’s front porch.
LikeLike
What insightful, true, and frightening observations…
When it comes to political weaponization and political power constructs the Marxists have exceptional work ethics; they will outwork anyone on the other side who opposes them. They are far, far, better at political strategy and scheme than conservative politicians. Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.
[…] We are the normal people who don’t spend every moment of our day scheming, conniving, and developing plans to dismantle the lives of your freedom loving community and rebuild it as a collective society. For these Marxists who are about to take power that’s all they do. Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 that’s all they do…
CL went to east coast “elite” graduate school with these people, and he can attest that SD’s words are 100% true! It truly has to be experienced to be believed…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caius:
They are also Utopians/Anarchists, who dismiss ideas like truth and honor, or trying to create a better world in the present. Instead, they believe that after the revolution, the sky will be bluer, grass greener etc. It’s an apocalyptic religion.
LikeLike
I’m thankful that they left the “obstruction penalty” in the first letters. This whole hoax will end up in court. There is not a Federal Court in the land (even in DC) that would rule their way and they know it.
It’s all a charade. It’s trying to bully the Executive into handing over docs and records. They’re children playing with serious fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And they are going to get BURNED….
LikeLike
I have a suggestion for those demand documents
LikeLike
PDJT knows how to play these games as good or better than the Marxists.
Look at them right now! Scrambling to get any kind of traction with their fake impeachment inquiry.
They got BURNED by PDJT on the transcript. The Dems look totally idiotic, what with their hollering, demands, and false congressional speeches.
This is an epic turn of the tables, where the dirty players are getting out hustled by a legit poker player.
This whole transcript “impeachment” drama might be the biggest nail in the Dem coffin for 2020.
I’m sure there are more to come, but the infantile and desperate tactics of the Dems is doing a great job of prepping the electoral battlefield.
Bad news: They will only get more desperate and dangerous. That’s rough on the country.
Thank God our Lion is always a step ahead of them.
God Bless You, Donald J Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe that’s why POTUS said his conversation with Urkraine was “perfect”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
noncompliance with treachery…. how ever so refreshing
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you thank you thank you thank you!!! I was so angry at what Nancy et al was doing. It seemed lawless and I couldn’t figure out how they could try to impeach our President while blocking the minority out of the process. Now, I understand, thanks to Sundance. It’s all just smoke and mirrors in their effort to disparage the President before the 2020 election. Even though I know that the more they attack him, the more we dig in our heels, and the more people get off the fence and jump on the Trump Train. What a waste of our tax dollars! These people are sick puppies.
LikeLike
Thank you for your clarity and reason, Sundance. You keep a steady voice amidst the cacophony of uproar and confusion.
All roads lead back to or travel through the media.
Remove their malicious influences and it puts a permanent roadblock across the enemy’s supply line of lies.
Color me old fashioned, but in my view the weaponization of our nation’s most sacred processes must be punished, and in some cases with prejudice. The corruption, war crimes, sedition and treason we are witnessing today must never be allowed to succeed, and there needs to be such an example made of the perpetrators that no such evil will ever again raise its head in America.
Yes, I know I’m preaching to the choir.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen !
LikeLike
Without the proper judicial authority for subpoenas, and by extension an official impeachment process, the Democrats can only continue this charade for so long. Their voters are going to catch on sooner or later.
Have they really got nothing better than this?
LikeLike
Rush said it is Kavanaugh 2.0. They are trying to convert GOP members so it looks like a partisan vote. They will never impeach in Senate, but if they can get the Romney’s and Collins’ RINO’s to vote with them then they can blame it all on partisan issues.
LikeLike
the statement “crooks cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people.” Brings serious thought, it’s so true it coincides with Jeremiah 17:9. A constant battle wages for the hearts of man. I mean how much clearer can this battle be. The very foundations of this country are being attacked, they were/are our “high tower”.
I’ve lived long enough to see that there is a difference in the collective spirit of our country. I never wanted to see this and honestly never could picture it or imagine it. Anything and everything is used now to pull us away from God for just a moment, even if it’s with good intentions.
I can understand why people overreact from the older times at any variance of our moral society. It is so precious and to regain what is lost is far more challenging than to hold what you have been graced with.
“All good and perfect gifts come from above” James 1:17
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful comment! Your last paragraph is heart rending.
LikeLike
So very true. But take heart…we know how this ends. Christ has already won the war.
LikeLike
So…if I understand all of the people and executive departments receiving these letters should simply ignore them. At that point there is no evidence of any kind to pass to the judiciary committee and there is no basis for any articles of impeachment other than a naked partisan circus that even the activist press would have a hard time spinning.
And let me make sure I understand this too, if the house does vote to start an official impeachment inquiry, the gop will also have subpoena powers and can cross examine witnesses in depositions. Is that correct?
I would say Pelosi was duped by some incompetent lawyers in this Lawfare group and now she has no good alternatives.
LikeLike
I think it’s family “bidness” for Pelosi just like it is for Joe and Mitt.
My .02
LikeLike
New Word:
Impugnment
LikeLike
“I DECLARE AN IMPEACHMENT AND I SUBPOENA YOU”
LikeLike
All this theater we are whitnessing is based on two certainties.
Every single POS in the cabal will vote to impeach. ALL the demos have been blackmailed to follow the leadership. Be it financial or any more nefarious methods possible. Proof being that none of them has defected to the other side. NONE OF THEM .
Every RINO is hoping for any type of cover to do what the likes of the scum mittens does best, stab Trump in the back. The usual characters Gram Snow. Mittens The clow judge from fox, all have been dropping trial balloons every day to see how they play with the base. Even if the cover is all nothing but fake news combined with fake polls they will turn on us.
I can hear them now , after they do the deed and then the truth comes out ,they will say ” if I only knew the real facts I would not have voted that way”. remember what Sundance reminds us of,Sundance says ” There are trillions at stake “. they know they will be well compensated if need be.
It looks to me that the only thing that will be able to stop this is to charge someone in the cabal with sedition and treason , prep walk them and pot that person at risk of public hanging. As is see it thed cabal scum are not intelligent enough to save themselves. They need the fear of God to set them straight.
I hope I am wrong .
I would start with the pencil neck. He would be a two for, get rid of him and due to his neck size save money on the rope.
For the record Trump and Sundance are two of the greatest men in the USA today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The night of counting for the 2016 election was so anxiety-ridden for me that I just turned it off and went to bed. Amazingly, I was able to sleep. As soon as I woke up, with bated breath, I turned on the TV to see one of the greatest moments of my 71 yrs., the victory of our President. I still watch the clips of the coverage I missed that wonderful night.
It was then I began to hope, and I continue to hope to this day.
The Lord is on our side, the side of the righteous. AND the Lord will prevail.
LikeLike
With this “Pelosi’s crew doesn’t want to engage the court system”. I keep going back to Levin’s show on 10/6/19. Clearly they see an opportunity for the President to be proactive in the court. I believe that Levin is seeing a violation of the Separation of Powers by Pelosi’s crew.
It would be very interesting to here from a constitutional lawyer on this matter since it could potentially impact this impeachment business directly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“ Part of the reason for their success is that crooks, cons and swindlers are far more cunning than honorable, virtuous and moral people. It is unfortunate, but true; and the same truth applies beyond politics.“ Sundance.
CFR.: The Clintons.
LikeLike
“Every moment of their existence they spend thinking about how to gain power and dominate, 24/7/365 that’s all they do….” – So true, and yet they commit mistakes, plenty of mistakes. They are far from unbeatable. Go Deplorables! You can, you will win this, as long as you all understand how important this is, a choice between a new feodal era and freedom!
LikeLike
At what point does someone say that they either need to take the full House vote to begin a formal Impeachment Inquiry, or end this, as it’s becoming election interference/meddling hurting President Trump’s re-election effort. All we are hearing now is somehow the Ukraine call was interfering in the 2020 election and Sleepy Joe’s campaign…well….if they just continue this clown show, then its the same thing hurting The President.
LikeLike
Urgently important point regarding Kremlin purposes of Russian state media.
LikeLike
The WH should send these letters back to Sender.
LikeLike