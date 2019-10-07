House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rules for Impeachment – 116th Congress (Full pdf)

Sometimes dates are just data-points. However, sometimes data-points help structure information timelines showing a connection between two seemingly disparate events. When this happens, dates start to tell a story.

The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and Senate Intel Chair Richard Burr, was on August 12th (link). Now here’s Speaker Pelosi’s modified House rules for impeachment [116th Congress]:

.

Quite a coincidence?

