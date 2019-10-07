House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rules for Impeachment – 116th Congress (Full pdf)

Sometimes dates are just data-points.  However, sometimes data-points help structure information timelines showing a connection between two seemingly disparate events.  When this happens, dates start to tell a story.

The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and Senate Intel Chair Richard Burr, was on August 12th (link).  Now here’s Speaker Pelosi’s modified House rules for impeachment [116th Congress]:

Quite a coincidence?

43 Responses to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rules for Impeachment – 116th Congress (Full pdf)

  1. montanamel says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    Time for Court, as I see it…
    Hit her and the rest of that bunch with a show cause order….ie; why the rule change from previous and why the secrecy all of a sudden?… Demand injunctive relief from these rule changes until heard in court…
    Then….hammer her with a fresh 4 lb engineers hammer of MADE IN THE USA vintage!!!

  2. Deadbeat says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Pelosi will be the one getting impeached straight to Guantanamo.

  3. icanhasbailout says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Updated August 12th, 2019…

    caught. red. handed.

  4. jhynds says:
    October 7, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Do they not even care that they are leaving a breadcrumb trail???

    Liked by 2 people

    • icanhasbailout says:
      October 7, 2019 at 11:59 pm

      They’re not used to opponents who fight back. This is totally out of their league and area of competence.

    • Rileytrips says:
      October 8, 2019 at 12:05 am

      No, they don’t. They are “all in”. They think (with the media and big tech backing them up) that this is their only option to keep their jobs – and not be exposed or indicted for all their heinous acts against OUR country. This is it.

      • Donzo says:
        October 8, 2019 at 1:05 am

        Criminal conspiracy all day, every day and as far and wide as one can see, but there goes another day without a prosecution and another day of justice delayed. I fear there is no longer any justice at all – just words on a page and old parchment.

      • TPW says:
        October 8, 2019 at 1:35 am

        Does anyone else notice ….The FOX talking point including, Hannity and Laura……The dems “don’t like Trump” mantra as if this is the reason for 3 years of this sh!t…..Right just cause they don’t like/hate him……Tired of the cover up of real reason….Covering up theirs and Obama’s criminality.

    • mjhi11 says:
      October 8, 2019 at 12:10 am

      When Democrats believe the have the cover of a complicit, even propagandist media, they believe they’ll never be exposed.

    • Deplore Able says:
      October 8, 2019 at 12:58 am

      These people are stupid.

  5. 4EDouglas says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Ok Nancy light this candle…

    • Lester Smith says:
      October 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

      Social media works both ways. We are all together on this forum. Our mission is to inform, care and support our country, our President and each other. When and if the call comes we will be ready. Knowledge is ignorance arch enemy. Our strength is us we are the voice of freedom.

  6. Revenant says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:02 am

    So transparent.

    They will not win this.

  7. Chieftain says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:03 am

    The MSM should have, what will be their usual effort to ignore Democrat perfidy, shoved in their face by every GOP media guest a la Ron Johnson until they are forced to cover or are completely shamed.

    • Jim in TN says:
      October 8, 2019 at 12:18 am

      Speaking of timeline, Mueller testimony was July 24. Total flop. It’s all over. We can go back to taking care of the country.

      Three weeks later they are simultaneously releasing new rules for impeachment and coordinating a new false accusation for use in that impeachment.

      What a crock.

      • margarite1 says:
        October 8, 2019 at 1:17 am

        Was there ever any doubt what they were up to? Remember mad maxine right after the election saying to POTUS “get ready for impeachment”? What has surprised me is they have nothing so they made up stuff so they could pretend they had excuses to do it anyway. And then they’re so sanctimonious about how they’re saving the Constitution. GAG! And all this despite POTUS doing an astoundingly great job.

        This thing has laid the swamp bare for all who care t pay attention.

  8. jrapdx says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:12 am

    The document describes the history of impeachment procedures duly noting passage of a resolution authorizing the House Judicial Committee to conduct an impeachment inquiry. This is consistent with the info provided by numerous authors including Sundance.

    AFAICT the document doesn’t describe what Pelosi, Schiff and other House lowlifes are now doing or attempting to do which seems at gross variance with the notion of a House resolution preceding hearings, etc. To be sure the crazy “Pelosi rules” don’t conform to historic precedent and I assume the Constitution itself.

    When do we get to tell Pelosi she’s full of it? Though by all accounts she already knows it.

  9. QCM says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Also updated on August 12…as Biden said…well son of a bitch…guess what happened?!?

  10. Republicanvet91 says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    The date on her rules certainly suggests the WB reason is a farce.

    Unless one believes they whipped up these rules the same day the complaint was filed.

    I’ve never seen government move so fast.

  11. Hal_S (@schirmer_h) says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:16 am

    The CIA operative “whistle-blower” letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and Senate Intel Chair Richard Burr, was on August 12th.

    Thank you, THANK YOU, thank you for emphasizing that the August 12 document is a LETTER to Schiff & Burr. Which includes a leaked Top-Secret appendix for Schiff & Burr to use to blackmail submit hearsay evidence to the ICIG office to ensure that the ICIG backdated rule changes and abdicated the duty to, oh, read the Actual Transcript, when determining whether the Schiff/Burr letter was right or wrong on the facts in the transcript.

  12. justlizzyp says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:18 am

    It’s not really ‘paranoid’ if they’re really out to get you.

  13. Robster says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Also quite a coincidence the first name you see on the change of rules is Elizabeth RYBICKI.

    Who is she and is she related to Comey’s former Chief of Staff James Rybicki?

  14. Thurston says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    And none of our diligent conservative representatives made an issue of this let alone drew attention to it.

  15. TheHumanCondition says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Man is Term Two ever looking to be even moar interdasting by the day!

    I guess I’m going to have to try this popcorn thing. Stocks, that is… 😀

  17. Lucille says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:46 am

    The psychology of the Democrats
    By Martin Marcus – October 7, 2019
    We are so lucky to have Democrats among us. They can give us valuable lessons about psychology.
    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/10/the_psychology_of_the_democrats.html

  18. mtk says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I believe the point Sundance is making, is that the pdf shows that the timing was already dried ink, printed and just waiting for circulation.

    There is no way, the volume(length of docunented) was formated/edited and reviewed and made public just mere hours after the Inquiry of Impeachment call went out.

  19. Dee says:
    October 8, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Did you read the Senate Trial part… ????? Something does sound right in this section… ??? Need a deep dive Sundance??

    • Former lurker says:
      October 8, 2019 at 2:21 am

      “Simple majority” in the Senate could determine the rules for responding to articles of impeachment from the House…

      47- Donkeys plus two “Independents” vs 53 Republican (Uniparty) votes. Subtract weasels like Romney, Collins, and Murkowski. All they need is one or two corrupt “R” wearing Uniparty Senators they can squeeze. How many of “our” Senators have FISA skeletons or other issues that would make them happy to see the Donald and Rudy anti corruption show cancelled?

      Sounds like it would be unwise to let it get that far to me.

  20. Julia Adams says:
    October 8, 2019 at 1:26 am

    The President needs an effective counterattack to end this liberal insanity. Brennan is about to be interviewed by Durham. In that meeting, once he is told he is the subject and a target of the US Attorney’s investigation. Brennan will snap, just like Colonel Nathan Jessup did. This time, we the people can handle the truth.

  21. In the Land of Poz says:
    October 8, 2019 at 2:16 am

    At least 5 rules changes are currently known. It’s full spectrum gaslighting with more to come:

    “August 2019” (likely backdated from September): modified ICPWA whistleblower complaint form (found by Stephen Mcintyre @climateaudit )
    12 August : Congressional Research Service report by Elizabeth RYBICKI (dig!) normalizing “impeachment inquiry” method as though it were continuous with past practice (found by Sundance)
    23 September : Congressional Research Service “update” by Michael DeVine on ICIG whistleblower procedure misrepresents the law on complaints from second-hand information (found by Matt Beebe, thread at twitter.com/VoteBeebe/status/1177669290352398336 )
    26 September : FEC chair Ellen Weintraub rushes out a draft PDF document of FEC “interpretation” of illegal foreign contributions tailored to cover Trump-Ukraine call, publishes on Twitter ( https://www.fec.gov/resources/cms-content/documents/mtgdoc_19-41-A.pdf )

    **UPCOMING** 17 October : FEC open meeting to discuss/ratify Weintraub interpretation. Executive meeting Oct 16.

  22. The Devilbat says:
    October 8, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Have you stopped to Imagine what exactly the democrats and a number of republicans are trying to cover up that is making them put everything they have into getting rid of President Trump.

    Imagine the dirt that could be dug up on the communist usurper Obama and his sidekick Biden.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered regarding Obama setting up and arming ISIS.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered regarding foreign countries and the multiple Clinton pay to play crimes where she gave special privileges to numerous hostile countries.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about George soros and his many hundreds of front groups who are causing so much trouble.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about Mitt Romney and the late John McCain.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about Pizzagate. Both sides of the aisle for that one.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about the CIA and their massive illegal drug trafficking that has been going on, world wide for decades.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about the media and finding out who is paying them.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about 70% of all the politicians of both parties.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about Wall Street and the international bankers.

    Imagine the dirt that could be uncovered about high level politicians worshipping and sacrificing children to Molech.

    Now imagine why our illustrious president has so many enemies who wish to destroy him. How one man could take on such a Herculean task is totally mind blowing.

    * GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP *GOD BLESS AMERICA* GOD BLESS FREEDOM*

