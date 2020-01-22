21 State Attorneys General Submit Legal Brief – Urging Senate to Reject Articles of Impeachment…

Posted on January 22, 2020 by

It is not a process argument, but rather a matter of constitutional preservation.

Twenty-one State Attorneys’ General submit a brief to the Senate (full pdf below) in support of complete rejection for the House articles of impeachment.

…”If not expressly repudiated by the Senate, the theories animating both Articles will set a precedent that is entirely contrary to the Framers’ design and ruinous to the most important governmental structure protections contained in our Constitution: the separation of powers”…

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with twenty additional State AG’s, submit a 14-page briefing (download here) to the United States Senate warning of the danger of not rejecting a purely partisan political impeachment effort. The Attorneys’ General note the current impeachment proceedings are “fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.” Their concerns are echo points starting to be realized by Senators.

During a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, South Carolina AG Alan Wilson said the group was urging the Senate to “reject these articles” as a matter of constitutional law. WATCH:

Here’s the Brief:

.

“Because the legal theories underlying both Articles I and II are legally flawed and factually insufficient, as well as inherently destructive of separation of powers, the Senate should explicitly reject them to protect both the institution of the Presidency and the Constitution.

A close examination of the legal theories and stipulations of fact accompanying Articles I and II reveal their fatal flaws.2 It is important to note that the focus of this legal analysis will be on the stipulations of fact relied upon by the House at the time of the impeachment vote because this is the precedent upon which all future impeachment proceedings will rely.”

It is a well written brief and exactly on point.

26 Responses to 21 State Attorneys General Submit Legal Brief – Urging Senate to Reject Articles of Impeachment…

  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    I’m going to go out on a limb (w/o any research) and just say that none of these Attorneys General are Dems…

    Reply
  2. TreeClimber says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Yayyyy!! That’s my attorney general!!

    Reply
  3. delighteddeplorable says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Living on the edge there, justice 😉

    Reply
  4. cdquarles says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Pretty sure the Alabama one is a Republican, and beat a Siegelman (may be a relative of a previous D AG and D governor): https://ballotpedia.org/Attorney_General_of_Alabama .

    Reply
  5. littleanniefannie says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Those 21 are the intelligent AGs who actually know the Constitution.

    Reply
  6. Tiffthis says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Only 21!?!? Should have been like 40 at least

    Reply
    • hoghead says:
      January 22, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      40? Hell, should have been all 50. They should have stood as one and told these creatures, “This will not stand!”

      (…and no, no sign of the AG of Merlin. I’m not surprised. Let’s all goosestep off the cliff together…)

      Reply
  7. Newt Love says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Buy more beverages and popcorn!

    Reply
  8. Jim in TN says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Well, have Democrat AGs made their own brief?

    If not, expect a rush to counter.

    Reply
  9. Blind no longer says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    This is excellent! People in government who are actually standing up and speaking out for the rule of law!

    Reply
  10. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    “It is a well written brief and exactly on point.”

    The average person without any legal background that resides in flyover USA knows the “impeachment” is bogus, providing of course, that they have a few functioning brain cells capable of basic critical thinking skills and are not indoctrinated by the dung spewed forth daily since PDJT descended the escalator.

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Senator Graham is in agreement.

    Reply
  12. fanbeav says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    So Soros money has infiltrated the other 29 AG’s and they are now shredding what the constitution says?

    Reply
  13. coldanger says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Nice to see my state’s AG signature on there…

    Reply
  14. Jim in TN says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    I am grateful that people are seriously arguing the need to flat out reject this bs.

    There is nothing in the Constitution that says the Senate must hold a trial if the House impeaches somebody.

    They split the roles so that the Senate can be a check against abuses by the House.

    The House has violated all norms and precedents. They have violated minority rights and threatened the minority with disciplinary action to shut the minority up. And they have violated the Constitutional norms and protections that have been provided to the Presidents in past proceedings.

    To make it worse, the House has violated, and is continuing to violate, the Senate. They are also abusing the courts concurrently.

    Just accepting all this abuse by conducting a trial will legitimate it for the future, and they have already threatened a continuing impeachment. But even if the stop impeaching the President, they will use these actions to remove Trump judges.

    Reply
  15. In the Land of Poz says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    This is why having non-Soros AG’s is important.

    Reply
  16. Dee Paul Deje says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    What, no CA, NY, or IL?

    Reply
  17. zekness says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    so very proud of my Louisiana AG. He isn’t ate up with rancor and stupid. He knows this issue and he understands the significance and honor and respect for the constitution.

    This gives me positive feelings.

    Today was a good day…this is winning.

    and I am not tired of it.

    Reply
  18. airl88 says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    Totally OT but just saw that GEOTUS will appear at the March for Life this Friday.

    First President to ever do that.

    Sorry for the interruption, carry on.

    Reply
  19. Sammy Hains says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    The letter was good.
    The press event was a shambles, starting with appearing in a parking lot in front of a dirt patch.

    Reply
  20. Elric VIII says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    “the current impeachment proceedings are “fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law.””

    Not to mention they are flawed as a matter of common sense.

    Reply
  21. BigTalkers says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    It is curious that states like Idaho, N Dakota, Wyoming and other states the President carried are missing here.

    Reply
  22. rebelchick says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Finally the good men are standing up.
    Thank you
    Bam take that commies.

    Reply
  23. trumpetter says:
    January 22, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Looking for AZ ID ND and MI

    Reply

