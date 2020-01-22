President Trump Interview with Maria Bartiromo…

Earlier today, while attending Davos, President Trump sat down for a lengthy interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo. The primary topic was trade and economics with additional insight around the impeachment fiasco and some current events.
Unfortunately Ms. Bartiromo did not ask if President Trump remembered there were documents he was going to declassify.
“Mini-Mike”. heh.
Thanks for posting Sundance!
We don’t have cable or Fox.
Great interview. Wish we had more like Maria. Like PDJT says, “the fake news is the ENEMY of the people.”
Can’t watch Shifty Schiff…
He makes my stomach turn and my BP go up.
Schiff and a whole host of others make my blood boil. I cannot watch them without becoming so angry I am almost beside myself. It is unhealthy and brought to us by a TREASONOUS cabal.
The energy of this man is unbelievable. I don’t understand from a physical and stamina standpoint how he does it. I’m going to go read his books and see if he drops any hints or tips…
Excellent interview. Maria, imo is the best journalist of the Fox network. No disrespect to Lou Dobbs or Stuart Varney. She asks the tough questions but is still gracious in her interviews.
She doesn’t interrupt or lead the interview.
Tariffs on the EU plus WTO judgment, time to sink their economy and watch them come begging.
Doesn’t Barr have the documents? Whoever has them they should be given back to the POTUS immediately for release.
It will be interesting to see when Sundance finally admits he/s he is wrong about Q and the plan. It is so transparently obvious that not only are they real but they are following a specific plan.
Where is Durham? What is Barr doing? I am growing frustrated!
The president is simply indefatigable. He will win in a landslide in 2020! He just keeps working. Got EU and WTO on the ropes. Will make new deals with UK and Switzerland. Will keep Iran and NK in check. BTW, they just kinda skipped over the ransom question in this interview. All and all, the US is in strong shape for the rest of the Trump era. The Dems will be utterly defeated come Nov 2020. MAGA!
Where is the suspicious cat pic?
