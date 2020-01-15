Sketchy Changes to IG FISA Report Cover-Up Major Discrepancy in First Version…

There was a major discrepancy in the Inspector General report on FISA abuse, that appears to have been overlooked and casts a considerable cloud upon the DOJ Office of Inspector General and Michael Horowitz.
In chapter ten of the report, on page #312 you will find the following information. The claim is that no-one in the FBI initiated any use of “Confidential Human Sources” into the campaign prior to opening the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Read Carefully:
“In our review, we did not find any evidence that the FBI used CHSs or UCEs to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.”…
However, in the very next chapter (#11, page #400), in the original IG report as released on December 9th, 2019, you will find the following statement:
The two statements are completely contradictory.
Carter Page and George Papadopoulos started working for the Trump campaign in early March 2016. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation began on July 28th, 2016.
If the FBI tasked CHS’s before and after they were affiliated with the Trump campaign, that was certainly before the opening of Crossfire Hurricane. That statement was also included in the original Executive Summary (page xvi) as below:
The IG report was modified after publication to change this paragraph to:
“We determined that the Crossfire Hurricane team tasked several CHSs and UCEs during the 2016 presidential campaign, which resulted in multiple interactions with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, both during and after the time they were affiliated with the Trump campaign”…
However, that still presents an issue with this statement:
“In our review, we did not find any evidence that the FBI used CHSs or UCEs to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. All of the members of the Crossfire Hurricane team told the OIG that no investigative steps of any type were taken prior to receipt of the predicating information for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation on July 28, 2016, and we found no evidence to the contrary.
If no investigative steps “of any type” were taken prior to July 28th, 2016, then how does George Papadopoulos run afoul of meeting(s) being monitored in March 2016 with the “overseas professor” Joseph Mifsud (DOJ Statement of Offense – Papadopoulos):
Indeed the original IG report text would indicate that George Papadopoulos was subject to Confidential Human Sources (CHS’s) and/or Undercover Employees (UCE’s) during the earliest part of his activity with the Trump campaign (literally within a week), and would refute the claim “we did not find any evidence that the FBI used CHSs or UCEs to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation” (July 31st, 2016).
That revelation and conflict is likely why the IG had to modify the text of the report after publishing it.
By modifying the language to “during and after“, the tasks against Papadopoulos could be somewhat reconciled…. so long as the IG report also stated that Mifsud was not a tasked source against Papadopoulos in March…. however, how did the DOJ know about the content of the conversation in order to use it against Papadopoulos in 2017?
The FBI sticking to the statement that: “all of the members of the Crossfire Hurricane team told the OIG that no investigative steps of any type were taken prior to receipt of the predicating information for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation on July 28, 2016” is a very strong motive to bury Maltese Professor Joseph Mifsud.
Is that why Mifsud was disappeared?
Was Mifsud disappeared because the DOJ and FBI needed to cover-up the use of any CHS prior to the official opening of Crossfire Hurricane on July 31st?
Is that why Mifsud went into hiding?
Is that why Mifsud recorded a police statement with his attorney before he went into hiding?
Is that why AG Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham went to listen to that recording?
Keep in mind this is AG Bill Barr’s DOJ inspector general now saying no CHS’s were used prior to the opening of Crossfire Hurricane.
Is that why U.S. Attorney John Durham said:
“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department.
Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”(link)
Was the original IG report correct when it said twice that: “we determined that the Crossfire Hurricane team tasked several CHSs and UCEs during the 2016 presidential campaign, which resulted in multiple interactions with Carter Page and Papadopoulos, both before and after the time they were affiliated with the Trump campaign” ?
It seems unlikely a mistake of that importance, on a key and very specific issue, could be made twice in an heavily reviewed inspector general report. However, if the IG didn’t change the text then this statement would be a lie:
The FBI wouldn’t try to lie and cover-up to protect themselves right?
Right?
Boy, if the FBI is lying to the IG about predictation that would put Durham and Barr in a precarious position.
Preserve the institution, or highlight that FBI leadership have lied?
Is that why FBI Agent SSA-1, Joseph Pientka, the primary culprit in this mess, was shipped to San Francisco and then scrubbed?
I mean we’re putting a ton of ‘hope’ on the moral character of John Durham and Bill Barr to tell the truth here…. and there are clear and present signals the current FBI backstory is full of lies, bigger than what is currently known.
Joseph Mifsud is the key. No surprise he disappeared.
What would the intelligence community, especially the CIA and FBI, do to retain their lies?
Unfortunately, I think we all know the answers to most of those questions.
Burn it down!! All of it!
The silence will be broken when Durham and Barr are prepared to do so, I assume. They are not yet ready. That is unsurprising.
“The IG report was modified after publication”
Could you elaborate a bit? You mean they released a 2nd, revised edition?
I’m afraid all of this is falling on deaf ears. Too much chaff and countermeasures have been deployed in the mean time. The American public is now consumed with Solemaini and the Sussexes, and the impeachment charade. The news cycle and the media’s absolute control of the narrative almost certainly guarantees this stain gets “laundered” out of the public’s consciousness.
This seems to be a case which the various characters think they are far more clever than they are.
Buried in plain sight? Incompetence?
It is a known that people in the top echelons of these agencies are “lacking candor”. This is always the failing of liars, too many other pieces have to fall into place to square their lies and it usually is what trips them up.
“For that nothing doth more hurt in a state than that cunning men pass for wise.”
Sir Francis Bacon
So, did IG horowitz and his 400 merry investigators commit a crime worse than that the DOJ/FBI allege against General Flynn? Should the DOJ prosecute the IG and his staff (“co-conspirators”) in making this mis-statement? Did they “lack more candor” than General Flynn? Should judge sullivan angrily call the IG and his co-conspirators “traitors”?
The biggest problem in my view is that Horowitz limited his scope to looking at just the fbi and Crossfire Hurricane. But everyone knows the spying was much larger than the official fbi investigation, which imo was just putting an official label on something that was already happening.
CIA, state departments (including US, Australia, UK and possibly Turkey) plus “five eyes” foreign intelligence all seem to have been involved, according to George Papadopoulus.
I agree..The spying was rampant in all the candidates..and dint need a warrant..Papadapolus fit perfectly as he worked at Ben Carsons since..November 2015
” November 2015, Papadopoulos accepted a foreign policy adviser role with Ben Carson’s campaign for president. The campaign manager, Barry Bennett, told The Hill that he hired Papadopoulos in a moment of desperation: Carson needed to fix his foreign policy shortcomings and all of the “foreign policy A-listers” were employed by Bush and Rubio.
“Here’s this 28-year-old kid who is not terribly sophisticated, but he solved my problem of needing to put a bunch of names on a list,” Bennett told The Hill. “I’m sure he wrote some things for us, but I don’t know that we used any of it.”
Papadopoulos worked with the campaign until February 2016. Carson quit the presidential race in March of the same year. He called Papadopoulos a “distinguished individual,” an endorsement displayed at the top of his LinkedIn.
The recommendation must have helped. In March, Papadopoulos was hired by the Trump campaign, which was also trying to bolster the foreign policy credentials of the inexperienced Republican nominee against a former secretary of state.
https://www.newsweek.com/george-papadopoulos-lied-his-resume-698409
GP must have certainly discussed his plans to get a gig with Trumps foreign policy team with lots of folx..he made no secret and fluffed his resume and Clovis rammed him thru
Thanks to Sundance, It has become impossible to ignore the truth about what’s going on and what’s probably going to happen to the IC criminals- nothing.
I don’t know about anyone else but I have no hope that Barr, Durham, Judge Sullivan or some of the other power brokers are going to come riding over the hill with reinforcements and save the day.
They are all part of the same damn Club and neither we nor our President Trump are in it.
Put things in perspective. Sundance is one person and look at all that he’s accomplished. You mean to tell me that Horrorwitz and his thugs can’t figure this out? I call BS.
Sometimes the simplest explanation is correct. No one in the Intelligence Community is going to commit suicide (actual or metaphorical)and unmask their fellow conspirators.
Barr has an important decision to make. I get that he is an institutionalist and supports the constitutional role of the Executive Branch.
But the institutions he is attempting to protect, like the FBI, is now so corrupt that they are still behaving like this after almost 100 percent turnover of the senior leadership.
And the DOJ is so corrupt/incompetent that it couldn’t even keep Epstein alive for his trial !
At what point does institutional reform become more important than institutional preservation ?
The other question is: What can we/will we/should we do about it if we are brave enough to hear the silence?
Guy- I guess keep our powder dry.
“In our review, we did not find any evidence *the FBI* used CHSs or UCEs to interact with members of the Trump campaign…”
Perfectly compatible with their use by other agencies, both of our Govt. and others. In fact, taken with the other highlighted paragraphs, it’s a clear admission that other agencies, outside of Horowitz’s DOJ purview, must have been involved.
So I don’t see how this “casts a considerable cloud” on Horowitz. Horowitz is letting us know that his report is perfectly consistent with Durham’s letter. “We did not find any evidence *the FBI*” etc etc.
And it makes even more sense if Pientka was/is primarily CIA.
In our citizen’s review, We have have found no evidence whatsoever that the DoJ and FBI are capable of competently conducting any investigation with full candor.
We have found plenty of evidence of incompetence, criminal activities, conspiracy to defraud the citizens of the United States, and a total disregard of the concepts of fairness, truth, impartiality, enforcing the Law, and justice.
The more that we find out about the corruption, that is wide spread in our Government the greater the cover up. They are all above the law and the Media is complicit in spreading all their lies and bull shit. Barr/Durham have done NOTHING and will do NOTHING. FBI. DOJ CIA IC are a protective class. The Swamp is huge and Trump has only a handful of People that he can trust. We are now going to live thru the Impeachment and Trump will prove his innocence. Timing is critical now not later. RELEASE IT ALL LET THE VOLCANO IRRUPT
