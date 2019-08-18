Assisted Suicide Avoidance – John Brennan Intel Asset Joseph Mifsud “Gave Audio Tape Deposition Before Going Into Hiding”…

According to an interview granted by the lawyer for intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud to journalist John Solomon, professor Mifsud admitted to being a western intelligence asset who was part of a CIA intelligence “operation” against candidate Donald Trump in March 2016.
Yes, stop and read that introductory paragraph again….
Solomon notes that an audio-taped deposition exists from Joseph Mifsud prior to going into hiding after the 2016 Presidential election. From the description it sounds like Mifsud anticipated his assisted suicide and recorded a deposition as leverage against his unwanted demise. WATCH:
.
What Solomon describes would align with the CIA purposefully leaking the details about Mifsud to the Washington Post on July 1st, 2019.
In the synergy between the U.S. intelligence apparatus and their media agents, the CIA, DOJ and State Department have specific outlets assigned to public relations.
A long-tracked pattern reflects the DOJ and FBI leak their needs to the New York Times. The preferred outlet for the U.S. State Department is CNN; and the Washington Post generally comes out first with leaks in defense of the CIA agenda.
This pattern has been remarkably consistent for years.
So against a backdrop of looming revelations about the intelligence community and their activity in the 2016 election; suddenly The Washington Post, seemingly out of nowhere, pushed an article intended to diffuse the issues around western intelligence asset Joseph Mifsud.
As we noted in July, we can reasonably assume something is happening in the background that has officials in the CIA worried about exposure and their image. From the WaPo introduction we can see what part of “spygate” the CIA is concerned about:
(Wa Po) […] The Maltese-born academichas not surfacedpublicly since that October 2017 interview, days after Trump campaign aide GeorgePapadopoulos pleaded guilty tolying to the FBI about details of theirinteractions. Among them, Papadopoulos told investigators, was an April 2016 meeting in which Mifsud alerted him that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails.”
The conversation between Mifsud and Papadopoulos, eventually relayed by an Australian diplomat to U.S. government officials, was cited by special counsel Robert S. Mueller IIIas the event that set in motion the FBI probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
With Attorney General William P. Barr’s review of the counterintelligence investigation underway,the origins of the inquiry itself are now in the spotlight — and with them, the role of Mifsud, a little-known figure. (more)
The entire WaPo article is fraught with highly manipulated narrative engineering intended to cloud the fact that clear evidence exists that Professor Mifsud’s engagement with George Papadopoulos was directed by some entity other than Mifsud.
It would be intellectually dishonest not to see some other purpose and intent beyond an academic wanting to build a relationship with some obscure policy staffer for the Trump campaign.
If he walks like a counterintelligence agent; acts like a counterintelligence agent; sounds like a counterintelligence agent; hangs out with other counterintelligence agents; has admitted to engagements on behalf of intelligence agencies; trained U.S. FBI agents in conducting counterintelligence operations and generally has a history of counterintelligence agent behavior, well, he ain’t just a Maltese professor.
Just sayin’.
So what’s up?
Why was the Washington Post trying to get out-front of Joseph Mifsud all of a sudden?
Likely it’s because someone in the background (Barr via Durham) is peeking at the connective tissue between John Brennan’s instructions in 2015 and 2016; and John Brennan’s “electronic communication’ results to the FBI in July 2016 that kicked off the counterintelligence operation against candidate Trump known as Crossfire Hurricane.
Additionally, there is clearly some recording of Papadopoulos and/or transcript of Papadopoulos engaging with CIA and FBI assets (spies) that Trey Gowdy has claimed to be “very exculpatory” toward any claim that Papadopoulos was doing anything wrong. Those transcripts are possibly part of the AG Barr’s declassification directive.
Remember, back in May Devin Nunes told AG Barr something was going on:
(Via Fox News) “He is the first person that we know of on earth that supposedly knows something about the Russians having Hillary’s emails,” Nunes, R-Calif., said on “Fox News @ Night.”
“He has since denied that but (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller in his report claimed that Mifsud – or insinuated that Mifsud – was some sort of Russian asset. We know that this is not the case. In fact, we know that he was in the U.S. Capitol… just steps away from an intelligence committee.”
[…] Nunes, a ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told Fox News that the has sent letters this month to the CIA, FBI, NSA and the State Department asking for documents tied to Mifsud. He said all of the agencies except one – the FBI – have cooperated with his request.
He then made the leap, “The FBI is not cooperating, per usual, which means they’ve got something to hide.”
“It is impossible that Mifsud is a Russian asset,” Nunes added. “He is a former diplomat with the Malta government. He lived in Italy. He worked and taught FBI, trained FBI officials, and worked with FBI officials.” (read more – w/ video)
Whoops.
Someone at the CIA is nervous….
Does the attorney have the audios tape where “Mifsud admitted to being a western intelligence asset who was part of a CIA intelligence “operation” against candidate Donald Trump in March 2016.”
If proven does this force indictments – prosecution?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Mifsud left a dead man switch long before Epstein. Comey did as well with his numerous memos. I would imagine that there are others that have them at this point.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m certain Epstein did, too.
LikeLike
What good is a deadman’s switch if one is dead. I though the idea was to Prevent assisted suicide.
Mifsud was smart to hide. Epstein’s attorney should have pressed harder for more protective incarceration, camping at the jailhouse door if necessary to raise visibility.
If a billionaire can’t survive till trial, what chance does any ordinary Vince, Seth or Ambassador have to avoid institutional assisted suicide!?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s John LeCarre without the glamour and great acting.
LikeLike
I believe Strzok and/or Page did as well with their texts. Every detail recorded.
LikeLike
So do we think Barr is doing his job, or not, and does the other side think he is or not? We’re ticked he’s being slow and they’re jumpy, so what gives?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Right now it’s just another guessing game. We have seen zero indictments which in my mind indicates that everyone is simply playing for time. I do NOT trust Barr.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My thinking, is SOME entities, probably including Nunes, either are NOT confident in Barr disclosing it all, or are confident he won’t, and so keep giving him a poke, every so often.
Perhaps Barr is encountering unbelievable resistance, and so this other entity is ‘helping’ him.
The Swamp is murky and fetid, hard to discern who is who, and what is what.
But SOMEBODY is definetly pushing for disclosure, and obviously somebodies are resisting.
LikeLiked by 12 people
The question is “Who” are the “somebodies” who are resisting AG Barr’s requests? The same for those in the State Department who are slow-rolling FOIA requests, as well as those in the FBI (What the hell is Wray doing besides sitting on his chair? A good FBI director would have heads on pikes, pensions locked up, and people fired as well as put under subpoenas by DOJ for refusing to do their job or for obstruction of a federal investigation).
Just by way of background, I’m a former FBI CI from the 60’s (re Hanoi operations in the US as well as the first inklings of the rise of the Weathermen movement). When Congress asked my to testify, they said to bring all my documents/notes, etc with me to the Executive Session hearing. They did not say that I could slow-roll my bringing them in at various times in dribs and drabs.
This Senate Committee was run by professionals, not the Keystone Cops.
Somebody has got to take charge at DOJ/FBI, State, NSA, DNI, CIA, etc. and “make” their employees do their jobs or else get fired, have their pensions locked, and have grand jury subpoenas issued to get them to talk (or do time).
Too much is at stake regarding the future of our democracy and Constitution. Time to take “total action”, not namby-pamby bits of action here and there.
Oh, and just as a bragging rights addendum, I worked under the jurisdiction of one of the most famous FBI counter-intelligence agents in the game, and was asked to, and did, have lunch with William Sullivan, one of the top 5 FBI Assistant Directors for Counter-Intelligence, about what I saw and heard during my year undercover. I talked, he listened, and I know that he was acting against our enemies (both foreign and domestic) during the time I was undercover.
What the hell are our leaders doing today? Lunatics like Rep. Nadler, Schiff, Swalswell, Cummings, etc. are running the asylum instead of being in one. Time to turn this around.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Max, I think a lot of Communist/Globalist saboteurs have infiltrated pretty much every level of these agencies since your experience.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You’re hired! Tell Wray his worthless services are no longer needed. He can lock the door on the way out, & should leave his key. Then let the reckoning commence on those remaining, based upon their past performance. Immediate firings for any that resist.
Good luck! 😉
LikeLike
Well, Max
This ain’t your Dads FBI, ti borrow an old line about Oldsmobile?,..or was it Plymouth?
This ain’t the FBI you were in.
My suspision; after 911, the FBI and CIA were told to play nice, together. Prior to that, they famously,…hadn’t.
You know how the,founders divided power; reason their are,2 Houses of,Congress is because they feared power and authority to write laws was inherently stronger than executive or legislative.
With CIA and FBI in a divided state, it followed same principle, but after 911, they merged somewhat.
If you prefer, you could say the FBI got ‘infected’, with close contact with CIA.
McCabe and Stroxz were counter intel, and at least liassd with CIA, some suspect were both FBI AND CIA.
Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Special powers and authorities are granted to CIA, but they are prohibited from operating in U.S.
With MOU between CIA and FBI, after Hoover and under Mueller, powers and authorities not granted to FBI, became available.
And, people at the top, got corrupted. I THINK thats what happened.
LikeLike
Large portions of the DOJ (Jessie Liu?) strongly oppose prosecutions of government officials for misfeasance or nonfeasance. In other words, short of violence or taking bribes, bureaucrats should always get the benefit of the doubt. In our case, lying to the FISA court that the Steele Dossier was verified is not sufficiently criminal. I believe Sundance had an article about a DOJ lawyer who testified to Congress exactly that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, but large portions of the DOJ are conmunist embeds, too.
Oh, and the ones who believe as you say?,….yeah they are WRONG.
Do they prosecute civilians under the same standards?
“Unless commiting violence, or paying bribes to government officials, we decline to prosecute”?
“We give such citisens the ‘benefit of the doubt'”???
WTF, if THATS the case, maybe I should come out of retirement?
Burglary isn’t,violent, and it isn’t bribing anyone, either!
Oh, and McCabe clearly took bribe, so did Comey, so that standard doesn’t even hold.
Since I believe these guys did seth rich, and epstien, the violence thing doesn’t hold, either.
These guys may have literally gotten away with murder. They have blackmail material on too many powerful people.
Jessie Liu is a cleaner, akways has been. Its a BIG club, and we ain’t IN it!
LikeLike
Thanks for the wake-up shake raptor2020 …
Earlier today I read a @TheLastRefuge2 tweet similar to some of their earlier ones regarding Lindsey Graham being interviewed by Maria Bartaromo (+ associated #CTH articles).
In the tweet’s header-video, Lindsey Graham said something that rang an alarm bell in head!
So I’ve just gone back and transcribed the lines…
…”
2:35 …My job is to
2:36 Make sure this never happens again
2:38 Change FISA to prevent this happening again
🚨2:44 Do we need to have rules about Counter Intelligence being opened against Politicians🚨
2:49 Do we need to restructure the DOJ
“…
Maybe his wording was a bit off … but … ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
LikeLike
This explains why Brennan was sniveling on Twitter about POTUS being a stain on our nation.
Yes, I want to see him prosecuted. His slowly twisting in the wind is delicious though.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Brennan is a stain in his own underwear.
LikeLiked by 5 people
:).
Mom and I were talking about all this over dinner. We agreed Brennan is the ideal target because he’s so repulsive. No sane person will shed any tears over Brennan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gosh I wish I could say I would be satisfied with taking Brennan down. But This has to be Justice served to all parties involved. NO ONE should be able to skirt the law and if Obama is guilty ….he and who ever he is serving need to come down. Otherwise we will still be in jeopardy of losing our country and our children in losing their freedom. This is our time to step up to the plate. To be the Paul Reveres….not to be corny but it is that important. To not take this seriously is to belittle ALL the people who gave their all for our existence…..really sad to think about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think it will be Katy Bar the Door in POTUS’ second term.
If I were going to go after ONE person now it would be Brennan. IMHO he’s the least risky. But getting POTUS reelected is the priority.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A skidmark on life’s BVD’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan is a vicious man with no loyalties, if he goes down, like Hillary, he will take the whole swamp with him – And they both probably have dead man switches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does that mean they should check their wills and share their passwords? Deadman’s switch completely failed for Epstein and Snowden.
LikeLike
Rip the lid off this vile hive!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am having a tough time deciding whether the FBI is the biggest pile of human garbage on the planet, with the CIA a close second, or if it’s the CIA that’s the biggest pile of human garbage on the planet, with the FBI a close second..
LikeLiked by 13 people
CIA has probably whacked a lot more people in/from the US. Might need to consider JFK. CIA assets vs FBI roles ….
Without US citizenships, CIA is clearly the murderous “winner”, despite all of FBI’s bad habits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t leave out the corrupt DOJ that keeps refusing to prosecute! They all are despicable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey, nobody got some love for our State Department?
one can get killed in that job, even Ambassadors.
or, oops, blow the cover of our good Chinese spy’s by using private illegal unsecure email server.
Was it $6 or $7 BILLION that went “missing” on her watch? Not that it matters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The DOS is definitely a PileOS and was long before HRC’s tenure. Here’s a lovely bedtime story for those of you still awake.
One of my best friends in my Foreign Service class became a hostage in Iran. This is how it happened.
He was originally assigned to Afghanistan, then Ambassador Dubs was killed. He had been taking Farsi at the language school. They didn’t want to waste the money they spent teaching him Farsi or start over with another language-ignoring the fact he already was very skilled in French-so they sent him to the other s***hole where Farsi is the main language-Iran-AFTER THE KHOMENI REVOLUTION. He came into the job very battered and believed the BS they handed out that if you refused an assignment you got fired (as an aside, another Junior Officer refused assignment to Iran. He is now the Ambassador to Turkey). So he went and became a hostage.
The story has a good ending though. After Reagan won and they were released, my friend had grown a set. He knew that if he survived the Iranians the USG would be easy pickins. So he and some of the others filed a ginormous suit against the gov and of course got an awesome settlement. When I reconnected with him in DC he was trying to decide whether to stay on or go to law school. He had been accepted by all the top law schools and was in pretty good shape emotionally. I of course advised him to quit which I did myself after a year and a half.
Fast forward to about five years later. I was in law school and stopped in DC for a visit with other friends on the way to a two-week trip to the USSR. I called the State Department for another friend who I was planning on getting together with in DC. The guy who answered the phone turned out to be my hostage friend. When I asked him why he was still there and why not in law school he told me the offer to stay was so sweet he couldn’t refuse. They sent him to France where he met and married a French girl (I said “I hope you demanded they fly you on the Concorde”) and last I saw was Ambassador to Chad. Unfortunately he was unable to join our get together so I never saw him again.
The moral of this story is the government only does the right thing when you have their ass in a sling.
LikeLike
FWIW: Back in 2017, I was told (via unconventional means) “CIA is bad!” … & something about it’s “CIA -vs- FBI.”
What that means? I’ve NO idea. It was during many things I couldn’t explain– then or now.
But you’re welcome to add it to your calculation.😏
LikeLike
When you’re a Nazi, the Communists are bad. When you’re a Communist the Nazis are bad. When you’re neither a Communist nor a Nazi you want the whole bloody lot of them shot out of hand. I leave it as an exercise for the reader which pack of scum-sucking traitors are the Nazis and which are the Communists.
LikeLike
The entire WaPo article is fraught with highly manipulated narrative engineering intended to cloud the fact that clear evidence exists that Professor Mifsud’s engagement with George Papadopoulos was directed by some entity other than Mifsud.
I think you’d get agreement all along the spectrum from Rachel Maddow to Dan Bongino that Mifsud was being directed by somebody, not paddling his own canoe. The question is not whether he was working for someone else, but who it was that he was working for.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wait a second. Rachel Maddow was part of the coup attempt. She was likely being paid by one of the 3 letter agencies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great work Sundance….
LikeLiked by 8 people
Have yet to read a comprehensive biographical news article about John Brennan. I know he studied at UT Austin and that’s about it. How does his psychology explain his political motivations, early Communist allegiance, devotion to Obama, and alleged conversion to Islam? Does he have an official religion, even if it’s secularism? Where did he come from and how did he ascend (seemingly) so quickly?
Do we know if Mifsud is alive today?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see.m to recall Brennan was an analyst, and was assigned to give Obama his daily briefings, and it was Obama who greased his rapid ascent.
Probably exchanged the secret CCP handshake, and the deal was done.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What motivates people to convert to Islam? What is the effect? What is the benefit?
Every time I hear of Brennan’s conversion to Islam my suspicious cat paws me in the face.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You might see men who hate women being attracted to Islam. I can’t see the attraction for women unless they love being a doormat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I didn’t realize it would bring in the document, I only wanted to post a link. Sorry.
LikeLike
Another reason to hate UT Austin. I’m still traumatized over them beating USC in the national championship game in 2006.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In the last photo Brennan seems to be his usual sneering self, but Gina Haspel looks genuinely nervous. Her face shows it, and look at her fingers. Her right hand, especially, and is that long sleeve covering something? . It looks almost like a hook. Does she have something physically wrong with it, or is it nerves? Personally, if Brennan was walking behind me I would be very nervous.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eric – they both look pretty evil, imo…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be great if PapaD read CTH and jumped in with his thoughts on all this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Papadopoulos has been saying
for a while now that the new pro Trump
government in italy has given up Mifsud
and is cooperating with the investigation.
BTW say this video today. Some guy
named Patrick Byrne, never heard of him
before.
Says he was at the center of the whole russia
collusion hoax and it is all coming out shortly.
We’ll see I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! WTH????
LikeLiked by 1 person
This weird story has been floating around for several weeks. But it’s just not getting the traction whoever was intending.
When I first read about it, sounded like the girl probably was set up, but also a willing victim. It read like a bad plot for a cheesy spy novel. The guy had no connections to PDJT, so the story wasn’t remotely relevant to the Russian Hoax.
Basically, the guy slept with a wannabe spy.
It was touched on recently here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/08/12/quirky-angle-overstock-ceo-patrick-byrne-2016-fbi-activity-was-political-espionage/
LikeLike
Misfud must be elated after learning the IC community now has a ready, able and willing coroner at its disposal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So when does Jessie Liu fill out the “decline to prosecute” forms?
These people are disgusting.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You didn’t know, they filled those out last year when they extending immunity to everyone/s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liu is debating between a declination or a certificate of exoneration. .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask Paul Manafort if ‘decline to prosecute’ really means anything. He’ll tell you “Hell no!”
McCabe, Comey and others may soon learn the same lesson.
LikeLiked by 3 people
fingers-crossed Emoji…
LikeLike
What a cute doggie.
LikeLike
“…..professor Mifsud admitted to being a western intelligence asset who was part of a CIA intelligence “operation” against candidate Donald Trump in March 2016.”
Mewler – “I dont want to talk about that man”
jus wundrin WHY?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Looks like Wray will be replaced, just like Dan Coats was and for the same reason.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Excellent – can’t come soon enough….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hopefully Mifsud made several copies of his recording and all recordings are in safe spots.
When the Commie Washington Post put out the article on Mifsud it raised my suspicion.
Thanks to this site I have learned so much, and things to look for. I tell everyone that will listen, but too many think I am crazy and making up things……. Sigh……
LikeLiked by 6 people
The truth, in this case, IS much stranger than fiction and so many people are completely unaware of most of it, due to the rampant lying by omission of the cultural marxist media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re exactly right. I call it Censorship by Omission.
LikeLike
Assisted suicide avoidance – bwahahahhaha! Thanks for the laugh!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Incredible update:
I believe one key to unpacking this is to get former DNI director James Clapper into the mix and on-board (no matter the cost…)
General Clapper is not an insane political, venom-dripping, operative that Comey/Brennan are; he’s a follow orders and solve problems guy. IMHO he was brought into this and went along with the others; but my former meetings with him clearly indicate that he was generally apolitical.
It’s so disheartening to see what a two-party system has done to this county. Imagine running a Fortune 100 company where 1/2 the employees spent 80 percent of their time engulfed in an enraged-jealousy of the other half; where not one jot of energy was for improvement of the organization but its destruction. Totally surreal.
Getting closer but they are running out the clock; it’s time to make a deal with one high-level conspirator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I continue to believe Lisa Page has already cut a deal. Just a hunch. Nothing more than that. She was a weak link IMHO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Boss —Hope so; but she’s not at the “decision-makers” level. I guess the next four months will write the script, no?
LikeLike
True that Lisa Page wasn’t a decision maker. But she surely knows plenty from her role as counsel to decision makers. Lots and lots of damaging and damning facts.
She’s young and has children that I think she’d like to watch grow up. That maternal peace of mind is a great trade for what she knows. I’d be okay if she walks right into witness protection.
LikeLike
If I recall, Lisa Page has young children. After reading her text messages, I got the impression that she had just returned to work, possibly after maternity leave.
LikeLike
I hope brennan is trying to pass bricks. sharp corners sharp edges oversized dry bricks that just don’t flush down EPA approved toilets.
May his plunger rip and the local store are out of replacements.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I always smirk at the thought of the guilty reading posts here
Imagine their eyes bugged out, hands trembling as they read about their exact actions, actions they hid from sight, actions that were never supposed to be exposed
I’ve got a feeling there’s lot’s of garbage cans filled with soiled underwear out there
LikeLiked by 2 people
As bad as Brennan is, Mueller and his team are worse. One did spying which is bad enough, the other ruined peoples lives financially, reputationaly, and threw people in jail based on a scheme.
They should all rot in jail but none of them will ever be held accountable for this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually, the guilty in spygate will be held accountable as will others in many other areas.
This ain’t the “bush 5 regime” we have in the Oval Office.
It just won’t be on your terms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…but none of them will ever be held accountable for this.”
Please just stop that – They will be held accountable if We The People demand they be held accountable. You remind me of back in the days when commenters would call the political leaders of Congress, like John Boener, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell spineless cavers over an act of unspeakable betrayal, and then just go make supper as if that solved the problem.
And everyone else just shrugged their shoulders and thought ‘Well, I guess there is nothing we can do about it.”
Look how Paul Ryan lied to us, look at how he stabbed President Trump in the back, hell look at how he stabbed us all in the back – that was no spineless caver, that was a evil RAT who sold his soul to entities who would make his children indentured servants in the land of their birth. Or peasants whose birthright was given away by their own father because he couldn’t see beyond his big Irish nose.
So just stop saying they will never be held accountable, start demanding justice for all or your children will be just as screwed as Paul Ryans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hate the use of the term “counterintelligenc” to describe what the bastards were doing. They weren’t countering anything. There has to be a more appropriate term. “Black op”? Wait, that’s racist. “Dirty op”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Seditious conspiracy” seems accurate to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that new “Trump’s a racist” mantra is part of an effort to circle the wagons around Obama & his political surveillance schemes.
A large chunk of black & Dem vote may be in play, but If they can paint Trump for going after BO as as a race issue, then they might just salvage the 2020 election season.
Our President must understand this already. So, keep both hands on the captain’s wheel POTUS, go after the underlings, & dodge the clashing rocks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But recall, Paul Sperry said a high level CIA person wad cooperating with Barr. Haspel?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s not much time left before 2020 elections. Indictments have to start popping this fall if we are to have discovery and exposure in court by Spring. Most of the low level guilty pleas and several confessions need to be in before Summer. I can see judges granting continuances until December 2020.
LikeLike
Maybe they should plan a long train trip together.
Suicide on the Deep State Express.
LikeLike