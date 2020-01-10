Whistleblower Provides Attkisson New Details to Name Rod Rosenstein and Shawn Henry (Crowdstrike) as Defendants in Lawsuit…

A very interesting development in the ongoing effort of former CBS investigative journalist, Sharyl Attkisson, to resolve the issue of who spied on her, planted spyware and infiltrated her computer systems for illegal surveillance. [Attkisson website here]
According to a recent court filing [Source Here] a person who was engaged in the “wrongful activity” has come forward to provide Ms. Attkisson with details about the operation. As a result of those whistle-blower revelations Attkisson is able to name specific individuals who were running the operation:
Former DOJ Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is named as the person who was in charge of the operation; and the former head of the FBI DC field office, Shawn Henry is also outlined.
Mr. Henry is the head of Crowdstrike, a contractor for the government and a politically connected data security and forensic company. Those who have followed the aspects related to the FBI use of the NSA database to illegally monitor U.S. persons; and those who followed the DNC cover story of Russia “hacking”; will be familiar with Crowdstrike.
According to the updated lawsuit (full pdf below) Rod Rosenstein, as the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, was in charge of the Obama 2011 and 2012 operation to monitor journalists specific to Ms. Attkissons reporting on Fast-n-Furious and Benghazi.
What I find additionally interesting is the overall timeline in the bigger picture.
In the April 2017 release from FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer outlining the abuses of the FISA-702 process by FBI “contractors”, where the NSA database was being use for unlawful surveillance of U.S. persons, Collyer specifically noted the findings of her review of the period from November ’16 to May ’17 (85% non compliant rate) was likely to have been happening since 2012. [Go Deep]
The “IRS Scandal” were the DOJ was creating a list of U.S. persons for political targeting, and requested CD ROM’s of tax filings, was the lead-up to the 2012 exploitation of the NSA database. [The Secret Research Project] So there’s a larger picture of government surveillance under the Obama administration that becomes more clear.
Political spying 1.0 was actually the weaponization of the IRS. This is where the term “Secret Research Project” originated as a description from the Obama team. It involved the U.S. Department of Justice under Eric Holder and the FBI under Robert Mueller. It never made sense why Eric Holder requested over 1 million tax records via CD ROM, until overlaying the timeline of the FISA abuse:
The IRS sent the FBI “21 disks constituting a 1.1 million page database of information from 501(c)(4) tax exempt organizations, to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” The transaction occurred in October 2010 (link)
Why disks? Why send a stack of DISKS to the DOJ and FBI when there’s a pre-existing financial crimes unit within the IRS. All of the evidence within this sketchy operation came directly to the surface in early spring 2012.
This is the same time-frame when DNI James Clapper falsely denied to congress about the U.S. government -through the NSA- collecting metadata on all U.S. electronic communication. This is the same time-frame where CIA Director John Brennan was monitoring the computer networks of congressional intelligence oversight staff.
When you overlay the new information from the Attkisson lawsuit, what emerges is the picture of an intentional effort by the Obama administration to weaponize the ability to collect electronic information on domestic political opposition. It’s one long continuum.
Here’s the new Attkisson lawsuit (using new information from a whistle-blower):
.
.
Within the lawsuit the DOJ inspector general is identified as adverse to the interests of the case. Meaning DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was engaged in behavior to help the institution cover-up what independent computer forensic technicians were able to discover. Employees from the IG’s office also told Ms. Attkisson they had received instructions from the DC offices adverse to the interest of truthful discovery.
In addition to the institutional cover-up effort; it would be worth noting that current DOJ and FBI officials, who have been identified as holding corrupt motives, are still being positioned at key offices. An example is FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Archey (Mueller Team) being promoted to head up the Virginia FBI field office.
Obviously the DC institutional swamp is very deep and very corrupt. Current and former politicians and federal officials who have engaged in corrupt behavior, or who have facilitated corrupt -potentially unlawful- surveillance activity, are still working within the system to avoid exposure.
Another recent example is former Christine Blasey-Ford hoax facilitator and Andrew McCabe attorney, Michael Bromwich, being hired by corrupt Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx in an effort to protect herself from the outcome of the Jussie Smollett hoax in Chicago. Why does a Cook County, Illinois, State Attorney need to hire a DC-based lawyer?
It was obvious early on the Jussie Smollett hoax was connected to several members of the Obama team and network. Michael Bromwich is a former DOJ inspector general with ongoing direct contacts with corrupt DOJ and FBI officials inside the institutions. Chicago State Attorney Foxx hiring Bromwich is yet another example of DC managing the cover.
Whether it’s the identified weaponization of NSA databases; or whether it’s corrupt FBI officials covering for each-other and the DOJ ‘declining to prosecute’; or whether it’s current AG Bill Barr covering for the transparently corrupt former DAG Rod Rosenstein; or whether it’s the institutional need to hide DOJ scope memos which initiated a false investigation of a sitting United States President; one thing remains brutally obvious….
Godspeed, Sharyl!
POTUS, Rudy and others knew this long ago. All the dirty cops left finger prints.
POTUS 45- this Mueller thing is done
Rod- he’s not done sir
POTUS- shut it down. I am bored and it served it’s purpose.
Rod- that would be obstruction
POTUS- here is that file Rudy gave me on you and Mueller and your buddies
Rod- gulp
POTUS- any questions Rob?
Rod- ummm it’s Rod sir
POTUS- I like Rob better. I can call you Meathead instead. You got a problem with that Rob?
Rod- no sir. I will land the plane sir.
POTUS- good. And stop wearing that wire when we meet. It’s sticking out of your coat.
Rod- ummm
POTUS- bye Rob.
Perfect timing.
I don’t doubt it Bill; at least something along those lines. The Mueller operation did not just “run out of leads.” Someone was playing Inside Baseball and threw Mueller a curve. Trump said the other day that there were some very smart people looking at him leaving no stone unturned (taxes, financials, etc). So I assume someone or some people abruptly had Mueller’s efforts come to a screeching halt. Whoever this person(s) happens to be they are looking out for America and out for the POTUS.
Omfg! Hope Atkinson and the whistleblower have major protection.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good work…welcome back
All of them better go to jail…
Don’t hold your breath.
When is it time to march on DC? This shit gets my blood boiling.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope they give us plenty of notice so we can watch the perp walks!
Greg Jarrett called it a long time ago that Rod Rosenstein was a dirty, corrupt, snake. I hope Sharyl gets some traction with this lawsuit.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Assuming the court allows the case to get to the discovery stage, which isn’t certain, and will take at least several months to iron out, things will happen fast. Civil lawsuits give lawyers subpoena power. Real subpoenas, not a Schiff-Naderi subpoena. Discovery moves very fast in federal litigation.
I suggest you visit her website. She has two separate articles, one is the basics and the other is a novelette, long, timline of the facts.
And yet Bill Barr keeps praising him and President Trump hasn’t fired him…sometimes, I feel hopelessly out of my depth!
That would be great, but we all know it will be quashed by a deep state guardian masquerading as a federal judge…..like Amy Jackson or Emmet Sullivan.
Attkisson is a rare professional journalist. This has been going on for years.
Can you imagine watching your computer delete line after line of your work?
Wowsa! This is yuge.
I heard Nunes on Hannity’s radio show today and he sounded very confident. Things are coming together swiftly after the looooooong wait.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Here is the link to Sean Hannity’s podcast to listen to the interview.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-sean-hannity-show/id1112194905?mt=2
I get the distinct impression that if Nunes was the AG – heads would already be rolling.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Any idea who those “other US citizens” mentioned in the highlighted block might be?
James Rosen and the AP reporter come to mind. Anyone else?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Former DOJ Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is named as the person who was in charge of the operation; and the former head of the FBI DC field office, Shawn Henry is also outlined.”
If Elizabeth Warren is 1/1,024th American Indian, Rod Rosenstein has got to be at least 7/8th Heinrich Himmler .
LikeLiked by 8 people
obama was “in charge” during this weaponization of the fed gvt against political opposition. What does that make him?
Corrupt rod keeps corrupt holder up to speed on his surveillance results. Rotten and corrupt holder keeps obama in the loop.
The loathsome obama is the common denominator in all of these abuses.
Good one Casper.
And Godspeed the Patriot whistleblower
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hope she gets them all and the other journalists as well, yes dirty up to their eyeballs. Maybe we have already lost the country, we just don’t know it all yet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was engaged in behavior to help the institution cover-up what independent computer forensic technicians were able to discover. Employees from the IG’s office also told Ms. Attkisson they had received instructions from the DC offices adverse to the interest of truthful discovery.
That’s enough to bring these “justice” dept criminals to court
LikeLiked by 5 people
The perfection of their scheme is that it’s the “justice” dept criminals who have to bring the justice dept criminals to court.
Not going to happen.
Crooks investigating themselves with an unlimited budget. What a sweet deal.
They probably sit around laughing at us while granting each other immunity.
Now THIS is a whistleblower. A REAL whistleblower.
Let’s see how quickly and eagerly the Democrat Party and their corrupt media rush to his/her defense.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is what a real whistleblower looks like. Someone on the inside who speaks out against a corrupt system that has been operating with impunity.
LikeLiked by 4 people
and Bill Barr just ended the investigation into all things Hillary, including the corrupt Clinton Foundation. Turns out, everything was legal and above board, and Hillary and Bill and Chelsea are multi-mllionaires hundreds of time over.🤷🏿♂️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see you are using the Cone of Silence in your car.
Be safe out there, Sharyl!
God love ya and God speed Sharyl….I admire your guts and determination.
I don’t worry for Rosenstink or Baldy Brennan.
They have enough leverage to thumb their noses. You don’t go this route without an ace or two.
Now me, I would probably be a unwilling participant in my own suicide.
That disgusting Rosen- crime!
He offered to wear a wire against Trump.
He started the SC knowing from the recently released IG report which made it clear that the FBI’s case to surveil the Trump campaign was over in January 2017. There was no credible evidence.
He authorized the sting against Papadopoulos.
He signed off on the FISA warrant.
He’s done so much more shady stuff I can’t list them all.
When is Lindsey Graham going to call that dirty
criminal to testify before the senate?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never…
When is that dirty, equally corrupt Lindsey Graham going to call that dirty criminalto testify before the Senate?
When Hell freezes over. They used this system of political spying on CONgress.
So CONgressional leadership was compromised.
Why do you think they had Graham switch Committee chairs with Sen Grassley… just in time!
This one sentence in Sundance’s article highlights all you really need to know:
“An example is FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Archey (Mueller Team) being promoted to head up the Virginia FBI field office.”
A pure slap in the face. They don’t care! if we respect the agencies or not. After all, what are we going to do about it? Nothing — because “we” really can’t, and they know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rosenstein just med partner at King & Spalding. Same firm as Sally Yates. Same firm as FBI head Chris Wray was partner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Griffin Bell, Larry Thomas and Gary grinder were partners there too.
Footnote 4… that’s all you need to know. “It was shoddy reporting”. Indeed, it was!
There’s nobody on “the inside” who can fix this level of corruption. And this is not garden variety D.C.-Style Public Corruption … we’re talking about two of the most powerful of Government organizations… if not the most powerful. Hell, they can just go off and spy on The President Of The United States himself. They actually did that. They can throw around 25th Amendment talk… like, hey, that’s just how we roll! Whistleblowers? We have a solution for that! A continuum of corrupt behavior with, apparently, no self-limiting mechanism… at least not one that I can see.
I mean, who are the Bad Guys according to them? Well… I guess a bunch of legit journalists doing legit work… bad guys. The President Of The United States and everyone within his orbit… extra, EXTRA bad guys. Walmart shoppers? Anybody who threatens their agenda? Who is that… everybody with a brain who sees what’s going on in this country? 30+ million anti-Swamp, hardcore Trump supporters? More than 30+ million? That’s a lot of Bad Guys.
Even if you think Barr, in particular, is a White Hat… which is a perspective I generally lean toward… he ain’t gonna fix this level of institutionalized corruption.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup you got it. Listen up folks if you want to know how nafarious these powerful mob boss’s are and how they work and what their able to get away with. While you’re at it think about what our POTUS has been up against since the moment he announced he was a canidate for the office of President of the United States. I got to tell you It all blows my mind! Before it’s all over I think we’re gonna have to begin war just like our ancestors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are we learning why Nancy suddenly ready to send articles of impeachment to the Senate? A need for distraction from crimes being outed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Atkinson’s story adds a person the public can relate to more than a DC swamp rat, people and entities. Weaponization of the government, from the IRS to current, I think, will be easier for people to understand. Her story might be the on-ramp to understanding what Sundance outlines. above.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yup, Sheryl has (pardons my Irish) balls the size of the moon. Everyone should pray for her and her team of bad ass!
I have been evolving toward the position that The Deep Swamp will not see any punishment until the president starts his second term, and even then, it could be spotty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I can’t get excited about ANYTHING being done to these dirtbags at DOJ.
Don’t be surprised if USA District of Maryland (Robert K. Hur) fights this tooth and nail. His bio infers maximum RR fealty: “Before taking office as U.S. Attorney on April 9, 2018, Mr. Hur served as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General with the Department of Justice … the top aide to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, assisting him with oversight of all components of the Department. Mr. Hur served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Maryland from 2007 to 2014, where he prosecuted … computer network intrusions, …”? Prosecuted, sounds like he orchestrated intrusions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a waste of good fishing time.
If Sharyl actually does establish illegality by Rosie the DoJ will refuse to prosecute.
That’s the best insurance there is.
Like I commented a long time ago, Rosenstein was either the dumbest SOB to ever head the FBI, or he was in on it. Now least that question’s been answered.
Which leads to the next one… Under AG Barr, why hasn’t Rosenstein been prosecuted?
Which beings me to an updated version of the intial question… Whose side is Mr Barr on?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Inquiring minds would definitely like to know!!
Before you all get stoked up remember the Clinton Foundation “Investigation” that just concluded after 2 years without interviewing one single witness or the original whistleblower! Sessions appointed this dimwit Huber and he lost the original complaints from the whistleblower two times and had to ask for them a third time after Mark Medows called them before his committee. This is a scandal worse than the hillary e-mail one. There is nothing going to happen to any of these swine. FBI Director Wray should be fired immediately!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see this as a “threshold” that has been crossed…it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that, as Durham progresses, those who have been silent, silenced, intimidated, browbeat, and threatened, may now see an opportunity to come forward. If you were to describe a hostile work environment, we have to assume that this one has been and still may be, to say the least, uncomfortable.
Imagine…..50 Robyn Gritzs….without the harrassment and tribulation….50 Adam Lovingers….one more Mike Flynn…one more Mike Rogers…
Not a bad idea actually…Find whatever nuances one can involving individuals such as Rosenstein and Bromwich and Sue them all in Civil Court where the rules are different and the tentacles of the DOJ can’t reach. If we can’t put them in jail, ruin them financially and keep them too busy to plan more dirty tricks. It will also take them out of circulation. Maybe set up a Conservative model of Lawfare that provides the Attorneys, agenda and funding. It will also make public all depositions that are created from the lawsuits. Hit them all with lawsuits, both serious and frivolous…
Crowdstrike.
That is a word that keeps popping up. We suspected Fusion GPS was possibly the contractor who was given access to the FISA Database.
What if it was Crowdstrike?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope she nails these bastards . be funny if this morphed into Rosie ratting out the rat tat taters.
Guess who’s house at 5700 Tanglewood Drive, Bethesda, MD is for sale? lol
https://www.google.com/maps/place/5700+Tanglewood+Dr,+Bethesda,+MD+20817/@38.9800101,-77.1151373,17z/data=!4m13!1m7!3m6!1s0x89b7cbcd9abaccdb:0xd78cf029e5068f5f!2s5700+Tanglewood+Dr,+Bethesda,+MD+20817!3b1!8m2!3d38.9798884!4d-77.1147702!3m4!1s0x89b7cbcd9abaccdb:0xd78cf029e5068f5f!8m2!3d38.9798884!4d-77.1147702?hl=en&authuser=0
Just wondering, after all this time, why the whistle-blower is coming forward now?
Will DOJ defend this suit? That is, will AG Barr substitute the US Govt as defendant? Or will Barr tell Rosenstein et al that they were outside the scope of their employment and responsible for their own legal defense?
“An example is FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Archey (Mueller Team) being promoted to head up the Virginia FBI field office.”
With what’s going on in Virginia I would advise 2nd Amendment Patriots to avoid electronic comms.
Draining the swamp of corruption in Washington, D.C. is like squeezing a big zit. When you start squeezing it the zit becomes larger and harder and painful. Then when you get it worked up to a head and give it that final squeeze it makes a mess like you wouldn’t believe. But it has to be done. If Rosenstein is as dirty as it appears, he needs to be squeezed really hard.
