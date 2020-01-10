FBI Director Chris Wray Responds to FISA Court – More Training, More Promises, No Mention of Accountability…

In June 2018, in response to an IG investigation, while denying the FBI had any political bias, FBI Director Christopher Wray promised anti-bias training for all agents. In response to the “challenges” identified by the report, the FBI “appreciates the opportunity” to provide more “support” to our employees. [June 14th, 2018]
In December 2019, in response to another IG investigation, while denying FBI agents would intentionally act illegally, FBI Director Christopher Wray notified the FISA court a Senior FBI investigative lawyer named Kevin Clinesmith intentionally falsified evidence on a FISA application.
In response to the FBI notification, late December 2019 the FISA court demanded to know what corrective actions the FBI was going to take; and what other applications FBI Lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was involved in.
In response today (full pdf below) FBI Director Christopher Wray promises more training.
Making the statements even more ironic; and almost appearing to rub salt into the psyche wounds they inflict; the FBI notification of corrective action was submitted to the FISA court and signed by FBI Counsel Dana Boente:
As head of the DOJ-NSD it was the same Dana Boente who signed the fraudulent FISA renewal in 2017…. Go figure.
Throughout 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and through today, across both administrations, the corrupt group within the FBI in DC were/are protecting themselves. The FBI redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages. The FBI removed Page and Strzok texts and emails. The FBI hid texts and emails from Lisa Page to Andrew McCabe. The FBI kept documents from congress. The FBI has leaked false information to media to cover their tracks; and yes the Trump FBI have participated.
The corrupt FBI under James Comey, Andrew McCabe and James Baker is being protected and facilitated by the corrupt FBI under Christopher Wray, David Bowditch (San Bernadino infamy) and Dana Boente.
It’s one long continuum of exactly the same behavior.
Remember, 50 FBI ‘agents’ on Mueller’s team? This DC network is ideologically aligned, operating on their own self-interests, & facilitated by a compliant media. {Go Deep}
Disgusting bs!! Wray needs to be fired!!
That is being kind at best, we seem to be losing with Huber but something has to change.
We are way overdue for a win. 🤦🏻♀️
Don’t write of Huber, yet.
Huber is a no go. I wish I was wrong.
Flood the only place that matters with these articles and your/our disgust.
The WHITE HOUSE, attn: VSG PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.
Yep. Term Two. Be there for it.
I do regularly. We all need to.
And his 8 million sealed indictments…
Losing with Huber? LOL…losing with Barr is the problem….
freepetta – Until actual, meaningful consequences are applied to this kind of unlawful behavior, it will continue unabated. Unfortunately…
Absolutely
Methinks Wray will be fired once PDJT is re-elected.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes I agree!! I think he’s going to fire a lot of those imbeciles!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
don’t wait – there’s sufficient reason to can his ass tomorrow morning
LikeLiked by 3 people
If he doesn’t he is not the Trump we know. If Wray was smart he would at least put up a better front. But who said he was smart just the next puppet in line.
So help me understand exactly why career FBI attorneys and agents need training to learn that falsifying evidence and making false statements to a court are illegal activities?
Seriously, these people must already know there will be no consequences for them. We have reached a point where they are actually laughing at us.
Believe me agents which many are attorneys know exactly what they are doing. This has nothing to do with training and everything to do with the absence of standards, morality and character. They are power hungry and corrupt. 💁🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 1 person
My questions were more rhetorical than anything else. I agree that we’re talking about thoroughly corrupt and amoral individuals. All the training in the world cannot fix that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly
Right, and you cannot train someone to “be honest” or “do the right thing”.
Period. These sick bassturds are fully aware of what they are doing and it all needs to be burned to the ground, no new start up. Salt the earth it stood upon.
They ONLY serve themselves and the psychopathic Derp State/Shadow Government banksters/MIC.
Sad very sad. Many of these undeserving promotions to the hierarchy were political hacks under the Clinton, Bush and especially the Obama Administrations. I believe this has been going on for many decades. It’s sickening!!
While you are 100% correct that Wray needs to be fired, we really need to get rid of the FBI. It is a systemic issue.
More than 90% off D.C. voted for Hillary. More than 90%!
LikeLiked by 3 people
FBI needs to be totally disbanded and restructured to be smaller and localized.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let each state use their own bureau of investigation. Period. We don’t need the globalist tools for anything, and we know it.
So does President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good idea !!! Localize it in every region and decentralize the whole mary ann. Maybe make them criminally liable at the state /local level to make sure criminal behavior is prosecuted every time ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another bad pick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agree but all he had was establishment when he came in.
Win 2020 and all bets are off for the deep state.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did you intentionally leave out the “r”?
We’re all shocked, right?…
Didn’t think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pretty disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI needs more training so they will not be so easily caught in their corruption. Oh yeah.They are all so honest and hardworking for the dems.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. Pffthth.
What I never understand is the thinking on here that PDJT doesn’t know what’s going on.
Some of you have even said that big names read this blog. Even PDJT. I don’t know, maybe? But if he does, and even if HE doesn’t, but other big names do, don’t you think they would’ve detected your skepticism about Wray, and done something? Do you ever consider that some of these people are being kept in place on purpose?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think part of President Trump’s thinking is having to go through that awful confirmation process.
Someone (here) pointed out to me that President Trump is a victim of the Senate Confirmation Process, and therefore makes selections that are compromises he would not make otherwise.
I guess that’s as good of an explanation as any.
It also underscores the need to make changes in the Senate ASAP
Let’s all remember PDJT was a novice, he had to depend on recommendations by such azz holes as John McCain who made several recommendations including HR McMasters who was a Soros indoctrinated spy.
Yes. And a lot has to do with politics.
If he fires 3, 4, 5 people, or someone like Wray, the soiled MSM would ride it for weeks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was just going to add that. GMTA 💁🏻♀️
I’m thinking, hoping, he’s gamed this out for an 8 year production like a television series. The rampant corruption is being exposed and the people are going to become informed and demand heads roll. Wray the Wrat would be a good start.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe diGenova mentioned on a recent Red State interview an interesting observation – not a single FBI Whistleblower. The primary patriot a Navy Admiral.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Look at the Intel Inspector General. He would only accept whistleblowers who were anti Trump. He even changes the rules for them. I don’t think there are too many in the fbi that are all that interested in being a whistleblower anyway.
Rosenstein now partner with Yates at King & Spalding- which is where Wray was partner before FBI
LikeLiked by 3 people
Despicable bs
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s the D. C. way, revolving doors and safe landing spaces for services rendered.
cold anger
LikeLiked by 2 people
Blah Blah Blah…Same old Same old to make all things better.
Wray is the best FBI Director the world has ever seen…Oh, My!…He solve all problems by sweeping it under the rug.then sits on it like a clown would.
We’re getting awfully tired of these inept “leaders”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Inept? You are very kind.
Corrupt and Criminal may be truer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right Dekester, I’ll rephrase that…..
We’re getting awfully tired of these *&$%#@^ mutants.
Golly I feel better already! Thank you, Dekester…😉
If a state/local police department had done even a tiny potion of the capers the FBI has carried out, the DOJ would be all over them. In the end, do we really need a law enforcement agency that is worse than the criminals it investigates?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I never beat my wife.
You can’t prove it.
And I’ll never do it again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wray must go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
tHIS SMUG FRAT BOY NEEDS TO HAVE HIS ASS KICKED…..REALLY KICKED! ….DONALD?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In OTHER words, Director Wray just sent a “Sternly Worded Letter” to his entirely corrupt organization. How typical.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Folks, don’t get angry, just laugh at these clowns, they are utterly ridiculous people.
If 99% of FBI employees are great people, even half passable people, the FBI would have almost no current employees left by now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why bias training if there is no bias?
Wray needs dictionary training; he’s calling sedition “bias”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dismissed! smh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy, they’re really gonna do some serious hand slapping this time, don’tcha know? New manuals will be written and they’ll be put into shiny, brand-new binders to boot!! And there will be meetings, LOTS AND LOTS of meetings where they will all be expected to pinky promise to never ever do bad things anymore, ever again, for reals this time (wink, wink)!
(Do I really need to add the /sarc tag?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
First goal: Get PDJT re-elected.
Re-election: He fires these turds.
Keep your eye on the primary goal right now. The Swamp has been growing and festering for decades. Anyone who thought it would be fixed in three years is seriously naive with all due respect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! This could take a generation to fix.
Mr Wray, you don’t have a training problem, you have a DIRTY COP problem.
Of course you know that. Anyone following this travesty of justice knew that two years ago. Mr Wray, you are not stupid, and too informed, not to know this is true.
YOU ARE A DIRTY COP. After President Trump is re-elected, YOU WILL BE FIRED, IN DISGRACE.
President Trump is kicking ass, EVERYWHERE, against all odds. I can’t wait until he kicks yours.
and still they trusty plan……..
fairy tells….
the silent assassin Sessions….and Huber,,lmao…
I guess living in denial is ok with some…
Wray is bondo…expect nothing from him…
I’m about sick of Faye Wray, and ready for King Kong to show up…
“More Training, More Promises, No Mention of Accountability…”
Why didn’t I think of this before ! I could have told President Trump! He didn’t need to eliminate Soleimani. He could have solved the whole problem with Soleimani by simply offering him more training, more promises and no mention of accountability.
At some point, enough has got to be enough. It’s the same answers every time…from both sides. Their side says more training. Our side says wait until after this happens. Their side says they’ll institute more guidelines. Our side says we’ll write even sterner letters. When is enough enough? I’m not saying I have the answer here. But something concrete has to change. Does anybody have any ideas? What can we do that will change this dynamic? This site has by far the most intelligent and forward thinking commentators of any other site out there. And that is a direct result of the content that SD has on this site. Together, there has to be an answer here. If not, God forbid what the future holds in store for our nation.
First, allow the states where the victims reside to file criminal indictments of any crimes committed by Federal Agents including violating a persons Constitutional rights.
Second, Allow States to sanction the Federal government by with holding Federal tax money including payroll taxes.
Third, give the states powers of incorporation of the Federal laws that were violated in the states territory.
The answer is true accountability. Which means prosecution for criminals, and honest leadership. Right now we have neither.
I can sum up Wrays Training seminar…
“Bad Cop…no doughnut”
Steupidt looking feckless cuck. You know you’re about to lied to when you hear the head of a 3 letter talking about more “training”. If PDT is re-elected (who really knows) he seriously needs to eject this useless pos the very next morning on general principles alone as well as cease his love for harvard/yale as they’ve been deadly for the Country for decades and on the bench too. Just run the list. PDT has made some very bad appointments and Wray is but one (1). Hell, I was home the day of his confirmation hearing and 30 seconds in was asking myself what the hell is PDT thinking. Nothing will change with this 3 letter having an institutional cuck like him as director.
“Law For Thee, But Not For Me” We have disturbed the hive with the election of our Great President Trump. We still have a long way to go.
What will prevent these abuses? Throwing a few hundred corrupt agents and officials and lawyers in jail for life and removing their pensions, starting with Rod and James and Andy.
Jailtime, if not executions, will restore credibility.
It’s all a charade. Wray is Caspar Milquetoast. As long as he is the Director nothing will be done. The Lawfare embeds are in control. And apparently, they are in control of all three branches of government.
Lawfare is a cancer. I had a friend who died from cancer treatments. But he said that the cancer was gone, so heat claimed victory and died. I pray it doesn’t come to that with our Republic.
The FBI is basically saying “we can and we will do anything we want….and you can’t stop us”.
I’m honestly wondering at this point why I should obey laws, pay taxes, or hold allegiance to the United States.
I really dislike being lied to, robbed, cheated, manipulated, taken for granted…
I’ll bet lots of others are wondering too. Is obeying the law and being loyal to something other than ones’ own power and wealth just obsolete, over the hill?
All the blood shed to get where we are, or were, was just wasted?
Good grief, these guys don’t even seem to care that their actions, and inactions, are dissolving the glue that used to hold us together. Just don’t know anymore…’what difference, at this point, it makes’.
So the FBI has anti-corruption training for agents? Who’s the instructor? The Smoking Man?
