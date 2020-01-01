President Trump Announces Delegation for Davos Worldwide Economic Forum Conference…

The 2020 Davos economic conference will be a little more important to watch this year (as it was in 2017) due to the completed U.S. Trade Agreements (S Korea, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and China) and the predicted focus for the Trump administration to pivot from Asia to the EU and U.K. for the next critical phase of the ‘America-First’ global trade reset.

As a result of the recent U.K. election, pending Brexit, a favorable $7.5 billion WTO ruling and USTR Lighthizer’s new $2.4 billion EU targeted tariff program, and the Trump administration has a significant advantages going into a trade discussion with the EU in 2020. Team USA has the world’s strongest economy, the largest market, legally bolstered tariff authority and a quiver full of powerful economic arrows.

Meanwhile Team EU has: (1) the UK leaving; (2) severe drops in German industrial manufacturing; (3) a shrinking French economy; (4) yellow-vests in the streets; and (5) demands for greater individual economic autonomy from many key member states.

Overlay Germany, France and Italy large economy challenges such as: their promise to meet NATO obligations and their attachment to the strangling Paris Climate Treaty, and the EU’s collective economic position is precarious at best.

WHITE HOUSE – Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the Presidential Delegation that will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to January 24, 2020.

The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

1. The Honorable Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury (Lead)

2. The Honorable Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce

3. The Honorable Eugene Scalia, Secretary of Labor

4. The Honorable Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation

5. The Honorable Robert Lighthizer, United States Trade Representative

6. The Honorable Keith Krach, Under Secretary for Growth, Energy and the Environment, Department of State

7. The Honorable Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President and Advisor to the President

8. The Honorable Jared Kushner, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President

9. The Honorable Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination.