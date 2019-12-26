Wemple Skewers Maddow Over Dossier, Gullible Audience Jaw Agape w/ Denial, Dissonant Journalists Reap What They Sowed…

Holy cow, what an abject lesson in media-created nuttery this is. Eric Wemple writes a column in the Washington Post skewering Rachel Maddow for selling her gullible audience on the credibility of the Steele Dossier for almost three years. However, judging by the reaction to Wemple’s tweet, the left-wingnuts still believe the Dossier is viable and accurate despite the only source, Steele’s primary sub-source, saying the Dossier material was completely bunk; “mostly innuendo”, “bar-talk”, and “internet rumor/gossip”.
Then there’s this:
There’s a cognitive pathology that clings to denial as a survival mechanism at this level. It’s called cognitive dissonance, or what David Mamet referred to as an inherent need for the collective left to pretend not to know things in order to retain their views.
Let there be no doubt the U.S. media created this. It might seem odd in hindsight, but CTH wrote about where we would be today, two years ago.
January 2018: What exactly do you think the American institutional media will do with a Justice department reality, within the real DOJ and FBI story, that factually ends up in a direction 180° divergent from their current years-long travel?
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks and false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome, will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 1
8 monthsthree years was inherently false. There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
We shared a discussion thread two years ago about how the media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. The media engagements with the parties swirling around the FBI, DOJ and Clinton-Steele Dossier are so pervasive they cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity.
Michael Isikoff highlighted how enmeshed media is with the dossier story when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance the political objectives of the intelligence community. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators.
FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait…. Perspective:
Later it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman tips. That’s information from journalists to use in his court filings and submitted search warrants. Make sure you grasp this: The AP journalists were feeding information to their ideological allies within the special counsel.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
And then there’s Devlin Barrett, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaced, the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources blended together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic leaks to validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, and reporting on reporting of reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible.
Over a period of several years it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in three-years of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past three years was inherently false, wrong, skewed and manipulated by their “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of three-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
The same box of their own making, that the media is now in and that Sundance has so eloquently described, is the box the DEMS, and the deep state are in.
And, both are just as fundamentally INCAPABLE of admitting the truth, and the reality to themselves, or admitting to the American people “we were WRONG”!
We are talking about, for the most part athiests and agnostics, it doesn’t even occur to them to admit to wrongdoing, on ANY level and seek forgiveness.
Just as there is no way back for the media, there is no way back for the Democrat party, Congressional leadership of both faces of the Uniparty, or the administrative deep state.
No way back,….
We are talking about cowards. It is cowardice to be unable to admit error no matter how overwhelming the evidence for it. It takes courage to admit you are wrong. Unfortunately in the DC/media complex admitting error is a death sentence and admission of weakness and the hyenas they are instantly go to the attack on seeing that. Hence their paralysis . . .
In the climate of today and the direction of the flow if one dishonest journalist wrote an honest piece and disowned the establishment I say they would cement themselves in a position with America that would guarantee a future.
Its coming like it or not, they will start to dance for conservative money. Hey, look at Beck.
Dutchman, you are right as rain! Even the most perfect evidence would never be acceptable to them. The question is, what will they do next ? Civil war?
Sorry. The Babylon Bee must be tuned to this wavelength.
I have to say: when Tucker Carlson or whoever rolls out the weekly Best Of CNN, it is quite entertaining. So… in a weird way… CNN, MSNBC, et al are pretty valuable.
When Simpson and Fusion GPS coordinate the actions of a subversive law enforcement and intelligence bureaucracy with disloyal politicians and a co-conspiring press, you get full blown domestic psychological warfare—waged by the very institutions we entrusted to protect us—stripping us of our country, home, and sense of self by forcing our retreat into a pit of delusion.
Yes Bob, self evident, yet none dare call it for what it is.
Intellectual cowards at the top level of command .
Eisenhower, who was a TRUE war hero and a great president, warned us of the “military-industrial complex”
Today, after decades of cultivation, we now have the government-media complex. Same as the USSR did. Except that the USSR only had ONE channel, and we now have many – nearly all broadcasting the same government propaganda.
Welcome to the USSA: The United Socialist States of America.
“There’s a cognitive pathology that clings to denial as a survival mechanism at this level.”
Digging under the surface, I three specific causes at play.
1. ) Pure, unadulterated HATRED of Donald J. Trump and what he presents… and probably above all, the people who voted for him. At least the 30+ Million (with an “M”) U.S. Citizens that Hillary Clinton herself, shamelessly and with great self-indulgence, tagged with a particular, hateful pejorative. The hatred is systemic.
2.) Pure, unadulterated FEAR of Donald J. Trump. Monica Crowley drove home the point three years ago. In so many words: Trump is an EXISTENTIAL THREAT to The Establishment in general, and to the Mainstream Media in particular. Her assertion, IIRC, was that the MSM have lost control of the narrative, and that is their self-effected path to destruction. And haven’t we seen that come to pass? They’ve been exposed as the propagandists that they are. Even Harvard University agrees, to an extent.
3.) Perhaps above all: all roads lead to the Obama White House… #Spygate. It’s the greatest open secret in Washington, D.C. It’s Eric Ciaramella x 1,000,000,000,000. Everybody knows #Spygate happened, why (see #1 and #2), and pretty much how it was carried out… though the specific details of which Western Intelligence “professors” and which FBI agents and whatnot are really irrelevant to the overall truths of the matter. Everybody knows what Fusion GPS is, and what they do… the RINO Establishment players and objectives… the rampant D.C. corruption… the Weissman/Mueller setup… all of it.
In the concrete: self-preservation of “The System” as a whole is the ultimate goal. Of course, destroying Trump in the process would be a nice bonus, as it would validate their Elitist-fueled control over the 30+ Million. And since the MSM have ultimately lost control over The Narrative, what we can so obviously see is a combination of desperation, and burying their heads (somewhere) in the hopes that it all… just.. goes… away. Indeed, “denial as a survival mechanism”.
Don’t look to the MSM for “journalism”… that ship has sailed. And isn’t it so funny that that particular ship is so far out to sea and is currently sinking?
It’s even worse when you realise that the millions pumped into Fusion GPS, to pay its extensive stable of tame MSM journalists to pump out lies and propaganda, is almost certainly taxpayer dollars looted by Obama and Clinton.
American taxpayers have not only had to endure three years of a coup, Antifa domestic terrorism and a deluge of MSM agitprop, they’v hab to pay for it.
When you look a little deeper into the money trails it leads to a whole trove of players.. Atlantic Council, Dan Jones, McCain Institute, Lawfare, foreign donors, USAID money, Soros, Banking and financial brokers… Corporate donors and media executives. The tangled web is immense.
US establishment media organizations, being a collective from womb (Columbia Journalism School) to tomb (print media, television broadcast media), have collectively become our version of Pravda, power elite sanctioned information. Trump and Trump witch hunt are main streaming awareness of establishment media corruption, a tremendous service for the republic. Walter Cronkite, the most trusted name in news for a while, though not trustworthy, was still able to hold his audience’ trust. Trump has rendered this such deception impossible for the foreseeable future, and the posers are incensed about it. Losing trust, people find their information elsewhere and become open to alternative perspectives.
Talk to those who will converse, with respect to the greatest extent possible. (I know, hard.) More and more corroborating facts are coming available for use, getting well beyond “conspiracy theory”.
Aside: Thank you President Trump for this and many blessings. Your story is bigger than life, an American story. Prayers you will be able to preserve this union (politically disembowel the Marxist left).
Got at least 100 relatives and friends who believe President Trump is a racist and would vote for Hilary Clinton again; in a heartbeat. They believe in Russiagate, impeachment and are voracious for their daily climate change update. Viewing habits consist of Maggots N N; reading, the N Y Slimes and they worry that their children are not learning enough about the impending doom that fossil fuels are bringing. All of anything they know about politics is media created and sustained. if you told them Nancy Pelosi has a net worth of $238 million without ever held a job in her life that paid $400k/annum they would say you are a liar. They are joined to the media at the hip and there are millions like them. They are unconscious, incoherent and extremely dangerous.
I don’t think folks like those relatives need FNYT and the like for “information”… they just need it for confirmation of their inherent biases.
The cultural attitude that has to change is the non prosecution of the law breakers.
I got relatives and friends just like that; and your last sentence is exactly spot on.
My sister was here for the Christmas holiday. I was telling her about all the “Epstein didn’t kill himself” messages/pictures that are on Facebook and Twitter. She made a comment about (President) Trump being involved with him. When I started to explain about Clinton being on the manifest, and Trump having booted him from Mar-a-lago, she didn’t want to hear it. She WANTS to believe that PDT is a scumbag and Clinton wasn’t…..unbelievable. I feel your pain.
theirs minds is more polluted than average Russians some 60 yrs ago…Dough Amos.. unbelievable what dems/school system/msm accomplish…
Question: In page xii of “above” IG report: “We will separately report on those investigations as they are concluded………” Did that happen? OR did Wray bury it???
Cancel your cable subscription and out them out of business, otherwise you get more of the same
Hands up don’t shoot
Ali Watkins: a modern day ‘honeypot’. I wonder who she was working for, spending her time with James Wolfe. It is not known to the public that Watergate started off as an investigation of a Washington honeypot spy ring. “Sexual blackmail reached its apogee during the Nixon years, and may have played a key part in triggering the Watergate scandal. A theory first seriously advanced by investigative reporter Jim Hougan in his 1984 book, ‘Secret Agenda’,holds that employees of the Democratic National Committee spent time during the 1972 Presidential campaign setting up dates between Democratic officials and classy call girls who operated out of the neighboring Columbia Plaza apartments. He speculates that the CIA was keeping tabs on the many dignitaries and high-level officials who patronized the prostitutes; also monitoring them, in all likelihood, was a private eye employed by James McCord, head of security for the Nixon re-election campaign. Watergate, wrote Hougan, ‘was not so much a partisan political scandal as it was, secretly, a sex scandal, the unpredictable outcome of a CIA operation that, in the simplest terms, tripped on its own shoelaces. His theory was amplified by authors of the best-seller ‘Silent Coup’ and endorsed on the speaker circuit by Watergate burglar Gordon Liddy. They hold that when details of a Columbia Plaza prostitution ring became known to local law enforcement after the chance arrest of one major participant, White House Counsel John Dean sent the burglars into the DNC to learn more – either to blackmail the Democrats, or to discover what they knew about the involvement of his fiancée with one of the prostitutes. Dean then led the entire Watergate cover-up, hoodwinking not only prosecutors but his fellow White House colleagues, who never suspected what he was up to.”
The least you can say about Jonathan Marshall’s historical overview of ‘Sex scandals and sexual blackmail in America’s deep politics’ is that it’s most definitely a great read!
https://www.lobster-magazine.co.uk/free/lobster73/lob73-scandals-blackmail.pdf
One option is to put the brunt of it on the hell ravaged shoulders of he who shall not be named (except to say, Songbird) and pile as much blame as possible on a dead Republican (INO) in the hopes of saving the Big D brand.
It wont work, but nothing they have tried has up to this point either.
Simpson’s company, Fusion GPS, spells out the organizing principle and mechanics of the counterintelligence state it sustains as well as the Russia collusion coup that it spawned.
• “Fusion,”
• As in Fusion center. Fusion centers came into vogue after 9/11 when deep state bureaucrats used a terrorist attack to knock down the wall between NSA omniscience from FBI omnipotence.
• As in: “We put together a fusion center at CIA that brought NSA and FBI officers together with CIA to make sure that those proverbial dots would be connected.” — John Brennan, 8/18/18
• “GPS,” as in navigate.
• As in “plan and direct the course of”
• As in control—God-like control.
Fusion GPS: The Fusing of (NSA) omniscience with (FBI) omnipotence while coordinating deep state action with circular reporting by a co-conspiring press to engineer fraudulent narratives capable of directing the course of the nation any way they choose. Fusion GPS is tantamount to domestic CIA thinly veiled under “private contractor” status for the purpose of waging psychological warfare against American citizens for the benefit of its wealthy clients.
That’s why I call them the ministry of propaganda. There is such a gold mine to be had for a young journalist who would just dig an inch into the truth.
Are they too afraid of going against their masters rules, or just too indoctrinated to think for themselves?
They are disinformation agents. Their job is not really about promoting something that exits. That would be propaganda.
Their job is to make up stories that don’t exist, lie, smear, destroy, harass, stalk, spread their communist ideology and punish opposition.
That’s disinformation, subversion. Pravda, Soviet Union style.
I’ve figured it out..
This hypothesis explains the rabid unhinged hatred towards Donald Trump and their inability to come to terms with it..
All elections are rigged.. always have been..
He beat them at their own game..
Propaganda is a see also of disinformation.
As nouns the difference between propaganda and disinformation is that propaganda is a concerted set of messages aimed at influencing the opinions or behavior of large numbers of people while disinformation is the dissemination of intentionally false information to deliberately confuse or mislead
MSM are disinformation agents. Pravda.
Very interesting story of the sub source’s sub-sub sources.
Thank you for sharing.
Crossfire Hurricane team interviewed sub source in Jan 2017. Washington Field Office interviewed sub source in March 2017.
that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information
I often wonder how many ordinary citizens know this? Also I hope Durham gives one press conference after numerous arrests of all these people. As soon as they say what do you say to the American people this was politically motivated. I hope he rams down their throat all of the bribes and back door dealings that go on between the media and government officials.
