Germany Frets – China Threatening German Auto Industry if Huawei 5G is Blocked…

At the same time Beijing is reportedly promising internal reforms to retain access to a vital and necessary U.S. market for Chinese goods, Beijing is threatening Germany if they block Huawei technology from their 5G network China will announce German autos are unsafe for import…. Chancellor Angela Merkel is in a pickle.
According to Bloomberg analysis, German automakers sold approximately seven million cars to China in 2018. The Chinese Ambassador to Germany said this weekend: ” “If Germany were to take a decision that leads to Huawei’s exclusion from the German market, there will be consequences. The Chinese government will not stand idly by.”
(SCMP) […] The Chinese ambassador in Berlin has stirred up a fresh controversy over the tech giant Huawei after he threatened “consequences” if it was excluded from Germany.
Wu Ken’s comments – in which he pointed to the importance of the Chinese market to Germany’s car industry – came amid an intense debate about the company’s role in building 5G networks, which the United States has warned poses a security threat.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has been widely accused of bowing to Chinese pressure after she ruled out banning Huawei from the country’s 5G network.
Lawmakers from her ruling coalition are seeking to override her decision with a bill that would impose a ban on “untrustworthy” 5G vendors without explicitly naming Huawei. (link)
With Brexit a virtual certainty as an outcome of the recent U.K. election; and with a WTO ruling giving U.S. President Trump a massive $7.5 billion tariff approval against the EU in the Boeing case; and with USTR Lighthizer completing a Section 301 investigation against France resulting in another $2.4 billion in U.S. tariff authority; and with Germany’s economy essentially at a standstill, this latest Chinese threat against Merkel is a perfect storm of negative economic issues.
Germany and France are very precariously positioned against the looming tariffs almost guaranteed by President Trump, and the USMCA content rules for the auto-sector are already going to cause a major supply chain reorientation for German autos sold in the U.S. Overlay the EU climate regulations the nations’ have regulated against their own industry and, well, it doesn’t take a economic analyst to see a future of severe consequence.
This is the background for Beijing’s threat. Essentially China knows Angela Merkel’s economic policies are all coming to bear at the same time the 5G tech issue has risen to the surface of the political debate. Germany has few options, they cannot lose the Chinese market for their auto exports.
Things are about to get very interesting in Europe.
It’s a hot mess worth keeping an eye on…
A quid pro quo…what are the odds?
#ACHTUNGBABY
Tusk, Merkel, Macron and the rest are in deep kimchi!
How long has President TRUMP been telling people to get out of China? 🙂
TwoLaine: Yes but you can’t tell a communist anything because they have all the answers!
I’m sure they will find some way to tie all this to the US negotiations, Its all Trumps fault i’m sure. Why isnt this on the news? Now the world can see that China is the Bully, not Trump, he is the one that stood up to the bully.
Hi Deborah! Yes POTUS did stand up to the bully, but if he was President of France or PM of the UK or Germany instead of POTUS, his move would have been much more difficult.
The United States is the only single nation with the economic muscle to face down the dragon. (Boy! Did we create a flipping monster by giving China the keys to economic leverage. Needed a Trump back then, too.)
Angela Merkel should stand with those against Huwei – call China’s bluff – now is the time!
What kind of credibility does China have after threatening Germany with the destruction of their auto industry?
Call their bluff, Angela!
Couldn’t happen to a better bunch of illegitimate SOB’s. Merkel has single handedly just about put paid to Europe. Out, UK, NOW!
LikeLiked by 4 people
She is a commie, of course she will go with the commies.
China is isolating itself with its predatory policies?
Doesn’t bode well.
Proof that even after all this time, the predatory ChiComms still have either no understanding of or no respect for western democracies….. or more likely a nasty combination of both.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A2 says:
December 13, 2019 at 6:05 pm
👇👇
PRC issues veiled threat to Germany, comply with our spying or else. EU gets the wake-call.
Thorsten Benner
@thorstenbenner
At
@handelsblatt event, Chinese ambassador Wu issues clear threat to Germany:
„If you decide to exclude Huawei this will have consequences. You sell million cars per year in China. We may also declare them unsafe“. (from min 26).
Gloves are off.
#5G
https://www.handelsblatt.com/video/live/handelsblatt-live-chinesischer-botschafter-ken-wu-die-sicherheitsbedenken-der-usa-gegen-huawei-sind-scheinheilig/25332882.html
👇
Merkel under pressure over Huawei’s role in German 5G rollout
Lawmakers in Berlin agree draft bill that would in effect exclude Chinese supplier
https://www.ft.com/content/372c1da6-1d98-11ea-97df-cc63de1d73f4
So Merkle has Russia selling her country’s vital supply of energy and China selling her the most intrusive and dangerously insecure telecommunications technology on Earth.
Frau Merkle does not seem to know how to plan strategically to keep her country safe and economically secure.
🤔 … or Merkel’s strategy was to create a Global Communist Alliance, transforming Germany to NATO’s Enemy inside the Gates.
Yes that cannot be discounted as another treacherous possibility.
Like all good communists, Merkel will be leaving Germans with a mighty deep hole.
Only once she is gone will Germans discover what a huge mess she has created and left behind for them.
Only now are international companies discovering the true China they so willingly trusted in the past. Serves them right.
Let’s in millions of non conforming (invaders) migrants and tanks the German economy or sells all their intellectual privacy for some cars. It’s too funny how easily it is to put these socialist up against it based on their own stupid flawed “logic”. They pave their road to hell in those snuggly good intentions.
Reap it you fat cow.
PS: We all know she’s going to cave to the commies. And act offended by the US that’s actually looking out for them. Idiots.
Gee, that too bad.
She will bow to the Chinese. Will she survive. Will the people of the EU realize they have sold themselves out to socialism/communism.
This is proof of how irrelevant Europe is in the greater scheme of things. They are not in control of their own destiny.
And yet these are the same elitist arseholes who keep wagging their finger at the rest of the World and lecturing about ‘Uman Rights and “muh Climate Change”.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch.
They caused havoc throughout the 20th century. It’s only fitting that they are crushed and in turmoil for the rest of the 21st century.
Better to decouple sooner rather than later. It will only get worse.
The solution is mass immigration!!!
The future belongs to those who show up. No children, no future. Permanence is the illusion of every age. Centre-left people in Europe and America assume they will be in charge of their globalist institutions forever more. Why? Trump insists on changes, and you demur. OK, why? The climate changes, but not you. Uh, no..
Chinese buyers of Mercedes and Audis will pay double…its a status symbol…Herr Merkel knows that 5G is simply another way for China (ie GLOBALISTS) to STEAL IP, TECHNOLOGY, AND OF COURSE SECRETS!
Herr Merkel’s problem is that the People of Germany actually light privacy and property rights so next election may see a pn actual change in Germany!
like
Maybe Sparkle Socks, Escargot, and Frau Merkel can conference and make fun of POTUS and his economy. That will help.
LOL- I mean they really are idiots, aren’t they. When you are really that stupid and arrogant you can’t analyze risk and you simply can’t foresee consequences. It’s like a parallel universe where no laws apply to you.
And Merkel already has a Russian pipeline. Doing the tango with both the Russians and the Chinese! Oh boy. She really is a poor negotiator, but of course, she’s timed it in a way where she is soon going to have all of her shaking fits in the privacy of her own home when she retires…
$7.5 billion sledge hammer. Our POTUS should write a very beautiful letter to Merkel advising that if she doesn’t kill the Huawei deal that the U.S. will apply the $7.5 billion solely and only against the German auto and heavy machinery industries. This would make her decision easy.
I know that China is using market access to pressure Deutschland into opening their vulnerable electronics market to the Chinese-intelligence-connected-Hauwei, still to think of Chinese cars in one hand and Mercedes/BMW’s/Audis on the other and to say “German autos are unsafe for import.” That’s enough for a good laugh.
It should be considered that our President has wrecked the Chinese economy so badly, most Chinese can’t afford a German car anymore anyway
Now if the Chinese would have said Volkswagon……That would be a serious hit.
I’ve worked in China……most every taxi is a Volkswagon.
5G. Of all the dangerous tech to bring to the table. It has not been appropriately tested anywhere. It is not an upgrade from 4G, but an entirely different animal. Scientists in Germany have decried its use without many more years of research.
China doesn’t care if it destroys it’s own population, not to mention that of other countries. It’s all about power OVER people!
Power over people……just as the Commie Democrat left is doing in the USA. Starting with our President.
So you can make up your own mind:
https://www.radiationhealthrisks.com/5g-cell-towers-dangerous/
She’s a dumbkoff of a PM. But the German people just reelected her . So that makes them dumbkoff people. Dumb and dumber.
So German technology is the Chinese Attack Vector on the U.S. Fantastic. And that includes car imports with all those fancy computers that everybody’s cell phones are connected to. Isn’t Alexa deployed in cars now? I thought I saw a commercial a few days ago. If not, it will be soon enough.
The first rule in computer security: think like a hacker, expect the unexpected. And if that fails… find somebody who can.
Hi! This is Santa Claus.
Ma meeeeeee!
OMG!!!!
China isn’t backing Huawei because it’s the best performing stuff. They want control.
Let the good times roll!
> Like a Rollin stone. No direction thrown…….
You should read the MFA twitter feed.🤣🤣🤣
The message: 1) China is ready to focus on EU ties again 2) It is worried about the direction of EU policy 3) Let’s continue to do business 4) To ensure they stop interfering/criticising in PRC affairs.
Obey, comply and we will be best friends.
🤪😂🤪😂
‘BRUSSELS, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a speech here on Monday evening that China and the EU need to get mutual perceptions right and keep enhancing mutual understanding and trust to ensure the steady progress of China-EU relations.
Speaking at an event hosted by the European Policy Center, a think tank, Wang said China’s views of Europe have always been positive and constructive.
“We see Europe as an important cooperation partner and a priority on our diplomatic agenda. We believe that Europe is an important pole in this multi-polar world, and a prosperous and stable Europe is a contributor to the development and progress of humankind,” he said.
China has been firm and steadfast in supporting European integration, a united and strong European Union and a bigger role for Europe in international affairs, Wang said.
Over the years, EU countries and the EU as an organization have by and large followed a positive China policy, and worked with China to promote cooperation in all fields, he said.
He noticed that there have also been divergent views about China in Europe, which are mainly reflected in three questions: Is China a developing or developed country? Is China a partner or a rival? And is China a friend for harmonious coexistence or a threat in a zero-sum game?
Failure to address these perception issues may cause unnecessary disruptions to the future development of China-EU relations, Wang said, calling for unbiased and balanced mutual perceptions that would pave the way for stronger and more steady growth of China-EU relations.’
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-12/17/c_138636234.htm
Chinese can’t buy Mercs or Beamers or Porches, what’s the alternative?
Fiats or Jags or Citroens just don’t cut it in the quality market. More unhappy Chinese middle class.
Rationing for big Chinese middle class not good PR, Xi baby. But I love your work, keep it up.
Well, it rather seems to lil’ ol’ me that … “here we see the down-side of ‘globalization!'” 😀
Because, at the end of the day, “it seems that you are no longer in control of your own country!”
Even though ‘trade’ is, and necessarily always will be, “international,” you are quite doomed(!) unless you always adhere to this one, all-important, mantra:
Yeah, please let that sink in. If you are a head-of-state and you do not quite-religiously put “your country first above all,” then you are doomed to lose every international negotiation that you undertake. (Of course the winners will be happy to make “the clueless losers” feel warm-and-fuzzy.)
Any questions? Ask Donald Trump! (Yes, there’s a reason why today his net worth is several thousand times bigger than yours. Just sayin’ …) 😎
If I were Merkle I would tell the CCP that we will take your 5G stuff, then buy some and sell it to someone else.
How much more proof is needed that China is a Communist, kleptocratic, pirate state with whom no rational, traditional foreign policy is possible?
Openly blackmailing with no shame another country to steal quite openly whatever it can!
On top of that: a racist, atheisitic nationalism is used to hide its totalitarian slavery, or to force the population to tolerate such slavery. “Obedience, not the chaos of freedom, is the Chinese way” could be the slogan for the current government.
You Can Trust the Communists…To Be Communists.” Still!
https://www.amazon.com/You-Can-Still-Trust-Communists/dp/0936163208
