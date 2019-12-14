USTR Releases Summary “Fact Sheet” Outlining U.S-China Phase One Agreement…

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has released a two-page summary fact sheet [pdf link here] outlining the “Phase-One” agreement in principal. From research into the material the principal agreement appears to be an 86-page document covering nine chapters. The fact sheet covers the top lines of seven chapters:
(Source pdf – and – USTR Link)
For undisclosed reasons (we can guess, but probably shouldn’t on this one) the 86-page agreement is unlikely to be made public until after the USMCA completes the ratification process in congress (both chambers).
Given the politics in China, and Beijing’s position following the U.S. resolution vis-a-vis Hong Kong, it is doubtful there will be a high level signing ceremony. Chairman Xi would appear weak internally as dominant President Trump would be seen as digging Eagle claws into vulnerable dragon. Vice-Premier Liu He and USTR Lighthizer are likely to be visible faces.
It remains in President Trump’s strategic interests for Beijing to refuse being committed to granular specifics. In a very unusual way ‘uncertainty‘ actually works in favor of the U.S. objective within this trade dynamic as future investment in China will be tenuous without those specifics. An unstable ‘status quo’ is an advantage to Trump.
Because President Trump has flipped the leverage dynamic; and because hundreds of manufacturers are seeking alternatives to the risk China represents; the historic cunning and duplicity -China’s forte’- that creates distrust, actually works in favor of the U.S.
While many multinational investor interests will be watching, waiting, to see if China will (for the first time) live up to their words, President Trump will be providing alternatives and incentives…. while highlighting stability in North America.
The stock market responded exactly as would be expected on Friday to the announcement of the ‘phase-one’ agreement in principal… the market didn’t buy it, because everything remains tenuous at best. This is an indication the multinationals would/will be more likely to follow the alternatives the USMCA provides.
The Wall Street multinationals not responding favorably is a very good sign. This predicts an ongoing decoupling, which is exactly President Trump’s goal.
It really is remarkable. No-one else could have pulled this off.
Two years ago the Democrats were saying President Trump was being too hard on China… too disruptive to the world economy… Now those same Democrats say he’s not being hard enough; without realizing that’s exactly what President Trump wants them to say…
You gotta laugh.
Two years ago the Wall Street financial pundits were apoplectic, demanding President Trump resolve the China issue so they could get back to business…. President Trump now provides a resolution and those same financial voices are saying: meh, no thanks; we’ll wait to see what better stuff you’ve got planned; North America looks pretty good.
Too darned funny.
President Trump, Secretary Ross, Secretary Mnuchin and especially Robert Lighthizer will likely never get the full credit they deserve… but hey, then again, tell me the last time you knew the name of the United States Trade Ambassador?
Merry Christmas!
SD, the behavior of the Wall Street financial pundits falls under the category “You can’t make that schiff up.”
Great work following all this. Very few who have done business and actually sign contracts with the Chinese haven’t heard the phrase ‘ things have changed’ as they back out after the fact, usually with all the goods.
I’m in agreement Sundance.and this time we will leverage their bad faith and lies against them.
“It really is remarkable. No-one else could have pulled this off.”
I normally shy away from absolutes like ‘no-one’ or ‘everybody’ as they are almost always hyperbole… Not in this case… Only PDJT could possibly engineer this and have the guts and resilience to pull it off… He adds to the legend almost daily.
Trump is the point of the spear but Light, Nuch, Ross, Varo and the Koala are truly an All American Team!
I did not believe that a Global reset of this magnitude was possible, I have never been so glad to be wrong.
It is an honor just to watch this team of Economic Globetrotters at work.
Please let’s not forget the backstage influence of Dr Peter Navarro. The Communist Chinese never forgot Dr Navarro was always in the picture, waiting just offscreen.
Will be interesting to watch the dynamics of the Communist Party elders with President-for-Life Xi Xingping. Xi’s tenure is always predicated on his lifespan, which in Communist China is always tenuous at best, especially for a President-for-Life.
“It really is remarkable. No-one else could have pulled this off.”
This is true. But Obama did pull off one big thing – the natzification of the FBI and CIA, etc.
It was already in the works. He just openly cooperated this cancer instead of pretending that it wasn’t there.
Every time I marvel with what POTUS is accomplishing, I also pray that we are developing 2nd and 3rd generation U.S. killer teams to continue the process and stand against the enemies abroad, and, more importantly, within.
Secondary Enemies: China, EU, Russia
Primary Enemies of U.S. citizens: Chamber of Commerce, Self Serving Politicians who give away american wealth for their own gain, Deep State, Socialist/Communists (and their influence on Education, Media). Soros. Muslim groups who are treating U.S. as Infidels.
China will honor none of it. Get past Wall Street Mitch and the Senate Peach Mint. Praying for POTUS.
But that’s ok isn’t it?
The establishment wanted to see a “Deal.” So they have one – and China is going to break it causing tariffs. And the NDAA that was just approved has a whole bunch of required studies that will affect China greatly and cause yet more tariffs to rain down on them.
Been getting such a kick out of the financial channel ‘experts’ reactions.
Most are wide-eyed, mouth agape, catching flies…😂
The only intelligent assessment of Trump’s China Policy that I’ve seen over the last 2 years has come from Dobbs, Payne and Varney.
(And of course SD on this site🥳)
Democrats haven’t seen the deal but are oublically clamoring trump sold us out.
So when leftist workers get jobs/orders what will the “working class democrat” think? How will they vote?
I think there’s few people out there who think Trump will sell the US out, lose, in a business deal with a foreign country.
The ‘Amazing Sundance’ show. Kudos, bro.
I think it’s ‘Amazing Sundance’s’ — plural — Captain… because I’m convinced there must be 1,000 of them behind this site… In my business, we call Sundance a ‘seriously high-output device’…
Great analysis, Sundance.
I don’t even think that “Scale” graphic is accurate. It needs to be something more along the lines of: . “This is what President Trump is doing” being firefighters rushing into and rescuing the country from a burning building; and
. “This is what the media is focused on” being terrorists flying passenger jets into that building.
