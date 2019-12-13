President Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson on Great Win: “Now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT”…

Last night President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his great win in the U.K. election, noting the possibilities for a big trade boost are “massive”:
Not accidentally, the geopolitical economic and trade planets have aligned splendidly. The cornerstone USMCA agreement has bipartisan support and will ratify quickly in congress. A “phase one” trade agreement with China is likely, and prior plans for a strategic trade deal with the U.K. have increased as a result of the U.K. election.
First rule in geopolitics, it’s always about the economics. Second rule in geopolitics: refer to rule #1. Understanding this basic truism is the key to understand how President Trump is able to be so effective. There are trillions at stake, and many interests.
“Economic security is national security.” ~President Trump
All politics circles back to the underlying economics; whether it is an individual financial self-interest for a specific politician, or whether it is a larger financial interest for a group or even a nation. Everything is always about the money; and that essential truth is why Donald Trump is so uniquely qualified, influential and stunningly effective.
Donald J Trump isn’t a politician at heart, he’s a businessman. From that outlook he appears to be working through a plan for what he views (we agree) is bigger than politics.
The economics of all things is the priority for President Trump…. step into that lane, or bring forth a policy directive that crosses into that economic lane, and you step into an administration agenda item completely controlled and directed by Donald Trump.
Every policy engagement from the big to the small goes through the prism of economics first and last. Essentially this is the foundation of the Trump doctrine. Brexit, Huawei, Iran, China, North Korea the larger EU etc. all geopolitical issues cross paths with President Trump’s primary focus, U.S. economic wealth, influence and security.
President Trump doesn’t leave economic policy to chance. He’s full bore economic obsessive compulsive! …And unapologetic about it. President Trump has single-handily begun resetting the global economy and is bringing massive amounts of wealth back into the United States.
In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (tariffs); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of industrial trade and one-way tariffs.
Every element within this process, no matter how small, has President Trump’s full attention. He has assignments to many, but he relies upon none. In prior review of President Trump’s discussions with Boris Johnson there was a clear outline of a possibility.
In the details of a Brexit trade agreement with the EU it appears the EU can, likely would, punish the UK for having more favorable trade agreements with other nations. Meaning if the UK gives better deals to others than it does the EU, the EU will increase tariffs against the UK and use non-trade barriers to restrict access to the EU market for UK products.
But that’s the limit of what the EU will be able to do….
Meaning, the EU cannot stop the UK from entering a trade deal with North America (think USMCA); and there’s a very visible likelihood President Trump is constructing a U.S-U.K trade agreement with that in mind.
Meaning the U.K. could have preferential access to North America; and USMCA countries (Mexico, U.S. and Canada) will in turn have preferential trade treatment with the U.K.
This is important. The EU will not be able to influence the U.S-U.K. trade agreement beyond imposing tariffs and restrictions on Britain as punishment. This is where the importance of Donald Trump comes in.
Trump can, I would say: likely will, give preferential treatment to exports from the U.K., so long as PM Boris Johnson is reciprocal toward the U.S.
Simultaneously, President Trump can hit the EU much harder than the EU can hit Great Britain. If, say, the EU hits the UK with a 25% tariff as punishment for a better trade deal with the U.S. on any individual segment, Trump can hit the EU with a 25% tariff back on the EU.
The EU needs access to the $20 Trillion U.S. market much more than the EU needs access to the newly freed U.K. market. It takes building a level of trust, but President Trump and PM Johnson can work together to leverage this trade situation to both of their benefits.
The EU will want to keep selling their stuff into the U.K. (less important); but the EU *has to* keep selling their stuff into the U.S. (very important) in order to survive.
Trump and Johnson can work on a U.S-U.K. trade superhighway. Our research already sees this construct in the discussions. Simultaneously, Trump can pummel the EU with tariffs.
[Keep in mind the U.S. won a WTO ruling for $7.5 billion a year in countervailing duties the EU cannot legally try and counteract (Boeing case); and USTR Lighthizer has calculated a $2.4 billion countervailing duty against France for their internet tax scheme]
Combine the $7.5 billion WTO ruling against the EU (writ large), with the $2.4 billion duty against France, and overlay the potential for President Trump to hammer additional duties against the EU for adverse trade action within the Brexit customs authority, and what we see is an EU that can threaten action, but has limited recourse (just like China).
As inferred recently by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, President Trump is not adverse to triggering more tariffs against the EU. Arguably he is looking for any economic excuse to do so. Brexit provides just that excuse.
Once the U.K exits the European Union, President Trump can provide trade incentives for EU products that come from the U.K. – that do not come from the EU itself. No U.S. tariffs on Great Britain, while Trump, Ross and Lighthizer put heavy tariffs on the EU.
The result of this process would push EU manufacturers and suppliers into the U.K. as a trade hub for access to North America, specifically the United States. EU companies wanting to avoid the U.S. tariffs against the EU could distribute their products through operations within the U.K.
As described this trade network provides PM Boris Johnson with the ability to pick and choose the EU entities that he would permit to operate in the U.K. In essence, this provides Prime Minister Boris Johnson with leverage against the EU for “other issues” of importance.
It’s all about the economics.
Without money to finance a big government ideology, everything stops.
All of the above stated, this is another reason why Nancy Pelosi and the ideological leftists were trying to stall the USMCA. The North American Trade agreement is the trade fulcrum for a massive global economic reset that impacts Asia and Europe.
The corporate multinational profit schemes that exploit China/Asia, and the political ideology behind the socialists/leftists that align with the EU (ie. “share the wealth”), are both weakened by a North American trade alliance, USMCA, that establishes the best return on international investment in North America.
At the center of this realignment is “America First“. A reestablished economic leverage that can reward allies and punish adversaries. Globalism becomes a thing of the past and is replaced by economic nationalism; an international tide to lift all boats – peacefully.
“Economic security is national security”…
#winning.
Well done UK.
You can’t say enough about how important this is, and the MSM were reporting during polling that it will “take years” of negotiation with the US for a trade deal. Can you be on the next flight?
It will happen very soon.👍
SD analogy of. ‘stepping into the fast lane of Trump economics’ remind me of the scene in ‘Finding Nemo” where Nemo is invited to swim into the incredibly fast flowing water current within the oceans and is immediately propelled forward by this swift-moving current.
Ah yes! But equally important – “Do you have your EXIT BUDDY?!”
#notmyPm trending, bwahaha, marches, we need a mueller report, russia interfered, trending in UK “how to leave the Uk” racist, salty tears, wash, rinse, repeat, bwahaha
Welcome to Trumps’ and Deplorables’ World!!!!
45 and his Team of Patriots are the New Founders! They’ve moved US to a policy that will continue trade dominance of the seas and moving into OUTER SPACE!
USMCA plus JAPAN and UK…two island nations with all of the Americas separated by two oceans! incredible!! not united by FAKE GLOBALISM; it is by NATIONAL INTEREST!
Maybe. Just maybe. Still hope for the UK. So glad comrade Corbin did not win.
If Corbyn had won, I would have given up in Britain, but as you say, “Maybe. Just maybe.”
I’ll say it again, I was heavily Trump-skeptical for most of 2016, but WOW. The difference in our little valley here is night and day. Hope and work have returned, and you can just feel the pride and confidence. May G– richly bless our President.
Boris’ victory has also given the Dems a practical demonstration of what voters think of socialist policies when the time comes to mark the ballot.
This is a massive setback for Warren, Sanders and the Moronic Squad.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not only for them..but for whole demon/socialist/commies party ..
Agreed ! Last night in the UK, the ordinary, hard working British people spoke. We said that we are sick of watching our MPs sit in Parliament and do their utmost to evade the results of the 2016 Referendum, hog tying Boris Johnson to the nonsense Benn Amendment ( forcing Boris to get another unwanted EU extension etc ) and then having the gall to tell us that ” we did not know what we were voting for in 2016 ” and that we are stupid etc ( add usual name calling stuff here.) In the words of former Apprentice star, Mr Donald Trump, now The 45th President of the United States, to all those MPs that ignored their constituents ” You are fired ! ” To all those Democrats, huddling under the umbrella of their sham impeachment, we see you too ( and l am British ) institutional bribery ( lobbying ) corruption ( pay to play ) and out right lying to the ordinary, hard working American people. They see you too, for exactly what has been done. Full speed ahead on the Trump Train !
hey – my wish for 2020 – what if NO DEMOCRATS win reelection. to me the handwriting has been on the wall all year. you don’t need polls. look at rallies (about 20% Dem voters for Trump per Pascale), small donations, walk aways, jobs, unemployment, 401 Ks and on and on
Contrast PDJT’s economic policy with that of BushClintonBushObama and one can see how these foul evil bastards ripped off America. A pox on them all.
Amen brother….hell, I don’t even have the words.Hard not to see God’s hand on PDJT’s shoulder. He is heaven sent.
He sought truth first. God is always willing.
Lowering the living standard in the US, opening the borders, “Plantation USA”, all of that was and remains deliberate direction of many still in power. Not only does this advance globalism as a principle, it is also the opportune time to pillage US wealth for themselves personally.
The tools for selling this are education, universal suffrage, and complicit press. Human nature is base, people vote for free things. Marx and Engle were not stupid.
The technology pivot point was radio to get us into this mess, and internet to get out.
I think I have mentioned this before, but Economics is not just Central to Trump, but Central to Everything. As the Bible Says, “Youse Can Wine me and Youse can Dine me, but the Money Talks :
Eccl. 10:19
A Feast Maketh Merry
And Wine Maketh the Heart Glad,
But Money Answereth All Things
What people forget is that all money is, is a mechanism for establishing comparative value. As such, it bares what each side of a negotiation’s values are.
Trump has been masterful at exposing the values of the left, using money (economics).
Break out the popcorn because the best is yet to come!
“For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils” I Tim. 6:10 (ESV)
Thank you President Trump. How good is this. I remember many years ago seeing George H.W. Bush announce a ‘new world order’ and it was creepy. I didn’t like the sound of it. As the years came and went I watched in horror as this new world order started coming together. Globalism, the E.U, trade agreements, mass immigration …it was like the world went mad.
Here we are in 2019 and “Globalism becomes a thing of the past” is the best thing I’ve read in a long time. Almost unbelievable really. Three plus years into the job and President Trump has saved western civilization from the ruling elite and their delusions of world domination.
If that’s three years of President Trump I can’t wait for his second term.
What a great week for the U.K. and also a great week for PDJT.
The Globalist/Elitist left are suffering crushing setbacks on so many fronts, it’s shaping up to be a great weekend. 😎
PDJT is brilliant!!
Make your move, Boris.
We might be a small island off the coast of Europe but we seem to be trailblazing at the moment.
First our Brexit vote, then your Trump election, now our massive support for that Brexit vote in our General Election then next year Trump will do it again. This is our Anglo Saxon heart beating out a message for today and leading the way.
There are many power structures that are trying to stand in our way but we the Deplorables have the power of the many in the voting booth. This UK result would not have been possible without the groundbreaking transfer of support by traditional English blue collar workers and yet again we fooled the pollsters.
When we the people stand up and are counted there is not much the bastards can do.
Cheers a John,
I was born in the U.K. and now reside in Canada.
Your post is “ spot on” Today’s Daily Mail, Express Guardian etc. are great reads for anyone interested in how PDJT has “ motivated the masses”
Like Hillary, Corbyn is in hiding.
Voter turnout was over 67%. London and surrounding boroughs voted by and large Labour ( Marxist) As does N.Y. L.A Chicago San Fran in the U.S.
The pollsters must just poll these big cities.
PDJT is the “Blue Collar Billionaire” he predicted Brexit, and has supported the sovereignty of many nations.
History will show him to be one of the worlds greatest Statesman.
Regardless of what the muppets at the BBC, CNN etc say.
God bless PDJT
Polls are being used by leftist entities to try and shape public opinion, not gauge it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like there’s a pattern here in regards to polls. Is polling methodology simply broken and outdated due to modern communication methods, or is it flat out manipulated and lies? Lies, damn lies, statistics …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep! Torture numbers long enough and they’ll confess to anything.
Once the Holidays are over we need to come up with ideas as to how we can help him get reelected. Time for us to help the guy and his family who has been giving their all for us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I intend to volunteer for the Republican committee here in my blue state of NJ
You are absolutely right, This is OUR time to help President Trump with GRASSROOTS Support
Time for folks to understand that this economy didn’t just happen and many in the other party and some in our own SERVE global interests that are not HAPPY about this economy. That is what many folks don’t understand.Their financial interests are not American’s economic interests.
Too much credibility to Johnson, methinks, a May retread!
What the man who started it all had to say about the election..
So with Boris’ soft Brexit (as currently proposed), how will it affect immigration and refugee resettlement? Isn’t the Lisbon Treaty going to be unaffected by the soft Brexit, thus allowing the continuation of mass immigration there? It might be all well and good in the short-term economic front, but demographic replacement may continue unabated. A Muslim majority in 20 years or so dooms the economic gains in the meantime. And Boris has shown himself in the past to be a mass immigration-loving globalist. Hopefully he is paying close attention to recent polls that natives are getting weary of open borders, but will the tiger finally change its stripes?
This tweet is Trump at his best. He congratulates, but does much more. He lays out expectations and rewards.
Do Brexit, get great rewards.
What isn’t said is do some half assed deal and you don’t get the lucrative trade agreement. What also is conveyed is a sense of urgency. Trump’s dangled the carrot – massive new trade deal, when Brexit is done.
These are the tweets I love of Trump’s.
Another global conservative party win…the tide is shifting, but that means that liberal tactics will become more desperate. They will weaponize everything traditionally untouched…they will not go down without an ugly fight…they are like a rabid raccoon…or more aptly, dogs humpin their own leg.
We are living in great times. History is being made. Significant shifts going on around the world. Exciting to be alive.
Freedom is economic freedom.
I am so happy that the whole world is waking up. Our President is the guide for others. Wonder how Soros and China are feeling today.
Probably measuring efforts and time vs their individual ‘time on earth gauges’ and not liking where the needle is pointing.
Oh, crap, here we go again. Another congratulatory phone call between heads of state with a quid pro quo.
How long before we have another “whistleblower”?
“What need have we of witnesses? You have heard the blasphemy yourselves!” 😉
Maybe he should have used a bunch of near-homophones … “biding”, “bite on”, “bygone”, just to drive the traitors nuts. 🙂
” Everything is always about the money; and that essential truth is why Donald Trump is so uniquely qualified, influential and stunningly effective.”
Yet he donates his own salary.
I don’t know what makes me happier, the victory or the couch-fainting by the liberals.
I noted yesterday’s news about a possible trade deal with the slave-state of China, if there are “written contracts” involved.
I have read all sorts of articles in the past few years about the Chinese ignoring contracts, breaking contracts, cheating American companies trying to do business with them, and of course outright theft.
Why is it that I have no such fears about American companies doing business with England/United Kingdom?
Is it because we share a common Judaeo-Christian heritage via Western Civilization and do not believe that a murderous, atheistic, totalitarian slave-state of Communism is a proper governmental style?
If there is a deal with China, I do not expect it to last. I would prefer instead a world-wide embargo on the entire place to force the Chinese Communists to collapse.
Exactly right Ausonius. The wonderful ‘moral equivalence” arguments used to sell globalism to the West aka the first world as a whole. “We are all just people yearning to be free. Given the opportunity everyone will strive.” And if you disagree, you’re a racist. Not an utterance about culture, because then you’re being judgmental. Example: This is how rape is now being redefined in the EU as a cultural thing we must understand.
Or here in the USA in the Sanctuary City lunacy. If you’re from Latin America and you feel the urge to murder a woman (Kate Steinle) …well we must understand the anger of the “immigrant” squatter and raise this murdering scum up as a victim. Free America is sick of this crap.
I agree about China. They are not be trusted. The good news is our Great President Trump understands this as well. “Trust but verify.”
You are right on.Ausonnius…Chinesse commies dream about world domination(with PANDA smile) as did Trotsky. They know american politicians are greedy and most of them would sell own mother for good profit and large general public is gullible regard politics as kinder garden kids…but I believe our VSG/ESG PDJT will bring them down next 5 yrs by his- WELL CONTROLLED DEMOLITION…even more sophisticated way than demolition of EVIL EMPIRE 1917-1991…have a faith..
Congrats to our British friends. Awesome. Just like here in the states, Marxist own education, the press, and up until yesterday the government. Though there was a “conservative” party (uni-party) they were cowed by the press. Called racist, all for the privilege of paying for the demise of their own ancient culture and the demise of Britain as a nation state.
Again. Well done to our British cousins, well done indeed.
Good morning Sundance!
Thank you for this clearly written exposé I will send to my Wales friends forthwith. They are in desperate need for it. I might also send it to my Belgian and French family/friends as it will certainly make them think and reflect upon this reality. That is if they want to read it at all as the Mamet Principle is alive and well there.
I am grateful to you Sundance and This Last Refuge, how aptly named, for keeping us focused and informed intelligently with clarity above all.
Thank you and Bless.
At the center of this realignment is “America First“. A reestablished economic leverage that can reward allies and punish adversaries. Globalism becomes a thing of the past and is replaced by economic nationalism; an international tide to lift all boats – peacefully.
“Economic security is national security”…
Still winning, winning, winning!!!
Greatest President ever elected!!!
I love you President Trump!!!!!! Merry Christmas 🎄
Helping out the UK and their “conservatives” is nice, but it’s not clear to me what’s in it for us?
We get cheaper imports on Land Rovers and marmalade?
If the EU does impose increased tariffs on the UK, we retaliate, and it hurts the EU who we are going to punish anyway.
If the EU does not impose increased tariffs on the UK they have a low tariff backdoor into the US via UK. This seems good for UK but bad for us?
How does either of these scenarios help us? Trumponomics usually puts us in a heads we win tails you lose situation, but this doesn’t seem like one. What am I missing. CTH is the only website where you will actually get an explanation of the underlying money movement that either no one else understands or is willing to expose.
Watch our radical leftists blame our president for meddling in the UK election.
